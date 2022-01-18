SARS-CoV-2–specific memory B cells can persist in the elderly who have lost detectable neutralizing antibodies

SARS-CoV2 spike- and RBD-specific MBCs can persist after loss of nAbs. To study the role of MBCs, we obtained PBMCs from a subset of individuals (n = 42) from a large cohort who had survived COVID-19 with mild or asymptomatic infection after outbreaks in 3 elder care homes in April 2020 (see Methods, Supplemental Table 1, and refs. 21, 22). The care home cohort subset was selected in order to have a wide range of detectable titers of nAbs against live virus at the first sampling time point (month 1, May 2020, Figure 1), while all maintained detectable binding Abs by at least 1 assay (Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152042DS1). By the end of September 2020 (month 5), 29% of all participants sampled had stable (or in 2 cases increasing) nAbs against live virus. In contrast, 17% had declining titers, and 52% had lost detectable nAbs (Figure 1, A and B). One individual never had detectable nAb titers.

Figure 1 Spike- and RBD-specific MBCs persist 5 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection despite waning nAbs. (A) Paired live virus nAb titers 1 month and 5 months after infection (n = 42). (B) Proportion of infected individuals with a change in nAbs between months 1 and 5: increase = 4-fold or greater rise; static = less than a 4-fold increase/decrease; decline = 4-fold or higher decrease; loss = undetectable at 5 months; never detectable = undetectable at 1 month and 5 months (n = 42). (C) Representative FACS plots of dual staining of MBCs with SARS-CoV-2 spike tetramers for infected and uninfected individuals. (D and E) Frequency of spike-specific MBCs (D) in infected (n = 42) and uninfected (n = 11) individuals and in (E) infected individuals with nAbs (n = 19) or no nAbs (n = 13) at 5 months. Dashed lines indicate the threshold for spike-specific responses determined by pre-pandemic controls (see also Supplemental Figure 1B). (F) Proportion of infected individuals with detectable spike-specific MBCs with nAbs (n = 19) or no nAbs (n = 23) at month 5. (G) Correlation between the frequency of spike-specific MBCs and nAb titers (n = 42). (H) Representative FACS plots showing dual staining of MBCs with SARS-CoV-2 spike tetramers (top) and RBD tetramer staining of dual spike-specific MBCs (bottom) from an infected individual. (I) Frequency of RBD-specific MBCs in infected individuals with spike-specific responses stratified by nAbs (n = 18) and no nAbs (n = 20) at 5 months. (J) Proportion of infected individuals with RBD-specific MBCs with nAbs (n = 18) or no nAbs (n = 20) at 5 months. (K) Correlation between RBD-specific MBC frequency and live virus nAb titers (n = 38). (A) Wilcoxon matched-pairs test, P ≤ 0.0001. (D, E, and I) Bars indicate the median and IQR; Mann-Whitney U test; (D) P ≤ 0.0001, (E) P = 0.0039, (I) P = 0.003. (F and J) Fisher’s exact test; (F) P > 0.9999, (J) P = 0.6135. (**P < 0.005 and ****P < 0.0001.) (G and K) Dot-outlined boxes indicate individuals with discordant MBC and nAb responses. Significance was determined by Spearman’s rank correlation. Analysis of RBD-specific MBCs was done only for those with 20 or more cells in the spike-specific gate.

To compare MBC frequencies among individuals who had maintained or lost nAbs, we stained PBMCs with SARS-CoV-2 spike trimer tetramers, made by preincubating recombinant biotinylated trimeric spike protein with fluorescence-conjugated streptavidin (15). Dual staining with spike tetramers with 2 distinct fluorochromes was used to enhance the discrimination of true antigen-specific MBCs (Figure 1C), as described previously (23–25). We calculated the frequencies of antigen-specific responses within the memory fraction of B cells (CD19+CD20+ excluding IgD+, CD38hi, and CD21+CD27– naive fractions; see gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 1A, as previously described in ref. 26). A threshold for background nonspecific staining was set at the mean ± 2 SD of staining seen in pre-pandemic healthy donor samples (Supplemental Figure 1B). Results were also compared with the control cohort derived from the same care homes (seronegative at both time points, Supplemental Table 1).

Spike-specific MBCs were detectable in 41 of the 42 tested individuals 5 months after infection, compared with 2 of 11 individuals of the care home control group who remained negative for binding Abs (Figure 1D). The frequency of spike-specific MBCs was reduced in those who had lost nAbs compared with those in whom they were still detectable (Figure 1E). Of note, however, most of those (96%) who had lost detectable nAbs still had some persistent spike-specific MBCs, a proportion comparable to that in the group that maintained nAb levels (Figure 1F). The frequency of spike-specific MBCs correlated significantly with the strength of the nAb response (nAb titer against live virus) at 5 months (Figure 1G); however, there was partial discordance due to detection of spike-specific MBCs in most individuals with no nAbs (dot-outlined box, Figure 1G).

Next, we analyzed the MBC response specifically directed against RBD, since this is the region within spike that many SARS-CoV-2–specific nAbs target (15, 27–29). RBD-specific MBCs were identified by gating on dual spike-tetramer staining cell populations that were also stained with a tetramer formed from recombinant biotinylated RBD protein preincubated with fluorescence-conjugated streptavidin (Figure 1H). RBD-specific responses were detectable in 38 of the 41 with a sufficient magnitude of spike-specific MBC responses (>20 dual spike+ cells) to allow analysis of the RBD-costained cells (Figure 1I). The frequency of RBD-specific MBCs was significantly reduced in the group of individuals who had lost nAbs compared with those with stable (or waning but still detectable) nAbs (Figure 1I). However, as noted with spike-specific MBCs, some RBD-specific MBCs remained detectable in most of the cohort, irrespective of whether they had lost nAbs (Figure 1J). Overall, the magnitude of RBD-specific MBCs correlated with nAb titers, although, again, there was some discordance due to the persistence of RBD-specific MBCs in those who had lost nAbs (dot-outlined box in Figure 1K). Importantly, both the RBD-positive and RBD-negative components of the spike-specific B cell response significantly correlated with nAb titers (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 1C). This highlights the importance of the RBD as the major target for nAbs, while also underscoring the contribution of Ab-targeting regions outside of the RBD (for example, the N-terminal domain [NTD] of the spike protein; refs. 15, 29–31) to the nAb response at the 5-month time point in this cohort.

These data therefore revealed the persistence of detectable, albeit reduced, MBCs specific for both spike and RBD proteins in most individuals whose nAb titers against live virus had fallen below the threshold of detection. Thus, loss of detectable nAbs 5 months after asymptomatic/mild infection is frequently compensated by the presence of a memory response primed to respond upon reexposure.

Comparable persistence of spike- and RBD-specific MBCs in elderly care home residents and younger staff. The elderly care home cohort was constructed to sample 2 comparator groups: elderly residents (median age, 87 years; range, 66–100 years) and a control group of younger staff (median age, 56 years; range 41–65 years). Five months after asymptomatic or mild infection, the proportion of elderly residents who had lost detectable nAbs was nonsignificantly lower than that of the care home staff members (Figure 2A), and those who maintained detectable nAbs had similar titers (Figure 2B). We postulated that there may, nevertheless, be a defect in the maintenance of spike- and RBD-specific MBCs in the elderly compared with the younger age group. However, spike-specific MBCs were maintained at similar frequencies and in comparable proportions in the elderly residents and younger staff (Figure 2, C and D). There were no clear trends toward a decrease in spike-specific MBCs with increasing age, even in residents in their nineties (Figure 2E). The percentage of global B cells (among live cells) was significantly lower in the elderly residents (in line with previous reports of B cell lymphopenia with aging; Supplemental Figure 2A) (32). However, residents had higher proportions of IgD– MBCs than did staff members (Supplemental Figure 2B), such that spike-specific MBCs were still not significantly lower in residents than in staff when calculated as a percentage of all live cells acquired (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Comparable persistence of spike- and RBD-specific MBCs in elderly care home residents and younger staff. (A) Proportion of staff (n = 10) and residents (n = 32) with detectable nAbs at 1 month, who continued to have detectable nAbs at 5 months. (B) nAb titers at month 5 for all infected individuals stratified by staff (n = 10) and residents (n = 32). Dashed line indicates the assay threshold for detection; undetectable titers were assigned a value of 10. (C) Frequency of dual spike-specific MBCs in staff (n = 10) and residents (n = 32). (D) Proportion of infected individuals with detectable spike-specific MBCs stratified by staff (n = 10) and residents (n = 32). (E) Frequency of dual spike-specific MBCs for staff (gray) and residents (blue) ordered by age from youngest on the left to oldest on the right. (F) Frequency of RBD-specific MBCs in staff (n = 10) and residents (n = 28) with detectable spike-specific responses. (G) Proportion of infected individuals with detectable RBD-specific MBCs stratified by staff (n = 10) and residents (n = 32). (H) Frequency of RBD-specific MBCs for staff (gray) and residents (blue) ordered by age from youngest (left) to oldest (right). (I) Proportion of dual spike-specific cells with specificity for RBD (staff = dark gray; residents = dark blue) or the non-RBD region (staff = light gray; residents = light blue) in staff (n = 10) and residents (n = 28). (A, D, and G) Fisher’s exact test was used to determine statistical significance: (A) P > 0.9999, (D) P > 0.9999, and (G) P = 0.5569. (B, C, and F) Bars indicate the median and IQR. A Mann-Whitney U test was used to determine significance: (B) P = 0.4367, (C) P = 0.2552, and (F) P = 0.1068. (C and E) Dashed line indicates the threshold for spike-specific responses determined by pre-pandemic controls (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Similarly, RBD-specific MBCs were equally well maintained in the elderly residents and staff (Figure 2, F and G), with no decline in their frequencies (as a fraction of total MBCs) with increasing age (Figure 2H). RBD-specific MBCs comprised a variable proportion of the total spike-specific MBC response (4.6%–1.0%; median, 19.3%), the remainder representing B cells targeting non-RBD regions of the spike protein. The proportions of RBD- and non-RBD-binding, spike-specific MBCs again showed no changes with age (Figure 2I).

Skewed isotype and activated memory phenotype of spike- and RBD-specific B cells. Having identified and quantified antigen-specific B cells with tetramer staining, we were able to apply high-dimensional multiparameter flow cytometry to phenotype these low-frequency cell populations without any in vitro manipulation. We investigated the Ig isotype, memory phenotype, homing markers, and transcription factor usage of spike- and RBD-specific B cells and global B cells (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Preserved memory phenotype but skewed isotype of spike- and RBD-specific B cells with loss of nAbs. (A) Representative FACS plots of IgM/IgG on spike-specific, RBD-specific, and global MBCs from an infected individual. (B) Frequency of IgG+, IgA+ (IgD–IgG–IgM–), and IgM+ spike–specific MBCs by nAbs (n = 17) and no nAbs (n = 18) at 5 months and staff (gray, n = 10) and resident (blue, n = 25) status. (C) Frequency of IgG+, IgA+, and IgM+ RBD–specific MBCs by nAbs (n = 11) and no nAbs (n = 7) at 5 months and by staff (gray, n = 6) and resident (blue, n = 12) status. (D) Representative FACS plots of CD21 and CD27 on spike-specific, RBD-specific, and global MBCs from an infected individual. (E) Frequency of CD21–CD27+, CD21+CD27+, and CD21–CD27– subsets of spike-specific MBCs by nAbs (n = 17) and no nAbs (n = 19) at 5 months, ordered by increasing age. (F) Frequency of CD21–CD27+, CD21+CD27+, and CD21–CD27– subsets of RBD-specific MBCs with nAbs (n = 13) or no nAbs (n = 8) at 5 months, ordered by increasing age. (G) Frequency of CD21–CD27+ RBD-specific MBCs by nAbs (n = 13) and no nAbs (n = 8) at 5 months and by staff (gray, n = 7) and resident (blue, n = 14) status. (H) Representative plots and summary data showing the frequency of spike-specific and global MBCs expressing T-bet, by nAbs (n = 19) and no nAbs (n = 13) at 5 months, by staff (gray, n = 10) and resident (blue, n = 22) status, and by uninfected controls (n = 13). (B, C, and G) Bars indicate the median and IQR. A Mann-Whitney U test was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.005). (B) IgG P = 0.0382; NS, IgA P = 0.0045; NS, IgM. (C) IgG P = 0.0220; NS, IgA P = 0.0055; NS, IgM. (G) NS, P = 0.0180. (H) Bars indicate the median and IQR. Statistical significance was assessed by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction between nAb, no nAb, and uninfected subgroups and staff, resident, and uninfected subgroups, respectively, on global cell populations (all NS). Analysis was performed on all individuals with 50 or more cells in the parent gate for all phenotypic analyses.

The vast majority of SARS-CoV-2 MBCs expressed IgG, with a similar isotype distribution observed between spike- and RBD-specific MBCs (Figure 3, A–C). However, individuals with persistent nAbs had a higher frequency of IgG isotype–expressing spike- and RBD-specific MBCs than did their counterparts who had lost nAbs (Figure 3, B and C), indicating the establishment of a robust, class-switched memory response in these individuals. In contrast, those whose nAbs had waned below detectable limits had lost more IgG and had a relative preservation of IgA class–switched, RBD-specific MBCs (Figure 3, B and C). IgM-expressing cells represented a small proportion of spike- or RBD-specific MBCs 5 months after infection, and their frequencies were comparable between groups (Figure 3, B and C). In the elderly residents, we observed a similar trend toward less IgG on the spike-specific MBCs but, overall, no significant skewing of Ig class–switching compared with younger staff (Figure 3, B and C). Global B cells showed the same pattern of expression of different Ig isotypes on their surface in SARS-CoV-2–resolved donors as in uninfected controls, with roughly equal proportions of IgG and IgA and less than 15% IgM (Supplemental Figure 3A).

We examined MBC subsets using the combination of CD27 and CD21. The majority of spike- and RBD-specific B cells had a classical resting memory phenotype (CD27+CD21+), characteristic of functional responses and comparable to the global MBC compartment, in both the elderly resident and staff groups (Figure 3, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Double-negative (DN) B cells have been associated with B cell dysfunction in aging (33–35) and the DN2 subset with an extrafollicular short-lived plasmablast response in the acute phase of a cohort with severe COVID-19 (36). However, at the 5-month time point following mild or asymptomatic infection in our cohort, neither the elderly nor those who had lost nAbs showed any expansion of CD27–CD21– B cells (Figure 3, E and F) or the DN2 subset (CD27–CD21–CXCR5loCD11chi, Supplemental Figure 3C). Instead, we found a selective enrichment of the activated MBC subset (CD27+CD21–, previously described to be expanded in HIV and Ebola infection or after vaccination; refs. 37–39) in the RBD-binding fraction in elderly residents, with the same trend observed in those who had lost nAbs (Figure 3G). Those who had lost nAbs also had reduced expression of the B cell homing molecules CXCR3 and CXCR5 on spike-specific and global MBCs (nonsignificant trend and significant, respectively, Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). T-bet, a transcription factor critical for acute antiviral function in B cells but associated with dysfunction in chronic infections and autoimmunity (40–43), also tended to be expressed at lower levels in the spike-specific MBCs of those losing nAbs (Figure 3H).

Taken together, the isotype and memory phenotype of global and antigen-specific B cells was largely preserved in the elderly care home population, apart from a notable increase in spike-specific activated MBCs. Individuals who maintained nAbs had predominantly IgG-expressing antigen-specific MBCs. In contrast, in those who had lost nAbs by 5 months, whether staff or residents, residual antigen-specific B cells showed preferential preservation of IgA.

Elderly residents maintain functional spike- and RBD-specific B cells but at reduced frequency compared with younger care home staff members. Having found that antigen-specific MBCs could persist following loss of all detectable circulating nAbs, we wanted to confirm their potential for functional recall upon reencountering SARS-CoV-2. We therefore used cultured B cell enzyme-linked immune absorbent spots (ELISPOTs) to examine the in vitro capacity of persistent SARS-CoV-2–specific MBCs to differentiate into plasmablasts capable of secreting IgG-binding recombinant trimeric spike, S1 subunit of the spike protein (S1), or RBD proteins.

ELISPOTs were performed using PBMCs from 32 seropositive elderly care home residents and staff members (n = 23 residents, n = 9 staff), with the threshold for detection set at the highest observed value in an uninfected control group (n = 5 seronegative elderly care home residents and n = 5 pre-pandemic controls). Only individuals with responses detectable in a control total IgG well were included in the analysis. Where responses were too numerous to count (TNTC), we used the highest number of spot-forming cells (SFCs) observed in the maximal response to the respective protein (Supplemental Figure 4A).

We observed functional recall responses to SARS-CoV-2 trimeric spike protein in 26 of the 32 seropositive individuals tested, with ELISPOTs tending to be positive in a larger number of those who had maintained nAbs (Figure 4A). However, the majority of individuals who had lost detectable nAbs still had a spike-specific response by ELISPOT, with no significant difference in their magnitude compared with the nAb group (Figure 4A). ELISPOTs revealed similar results for binding of IgG to S1 and RBD, with a trend toward a lower proportion of positive results in individuals who had lost nAbs, but no significant difference in the magnitude of B cell recall responses in those who did or did not maintain serum nAbs (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Elderly individuals maintain some functional spike- and RBD-specific B cells at reduced frequency compared with younger care home staff. (A–C) Left panels: SFCs/106 PBMCs for infected individuals with nAbs or no nAbs at 5 months and for uninfected controls. Right panels: Proportion of infected individuals with detectable recall responses for (A) spike (nAbs, n = 14; no nAbs, n = 18; uninfected, n = 10), (B) S1 (nAbs, n = 14; no nAbs, n = 18; uninfected, n = 10), and (C) RBD protein (nAbs, n = 14; no nAbs, n = 16; uninfected, n = 10). (D and E) Correlation between RBD SFCs/106 PBMCs and frequency of (D) spike-specific and (E) RBD-specific MBCs for those with (green) or without (black) nAbs. (F) SFCs/106 PBMCs indicating recall responses for spike (gray), S1 (dark blue), and RBD (pale blue) per individual, stratified by nAb (n = 14) and no nAb (n = 18) status at 5 months and ordered by increasing age. (G–I) SFCs/106 PBMCs for infected staff members and residents indicating recall responses for (G) spike (staff, n = 9; residents, n = 23), (H) S1 (staff, n = 9; residents, n = 23), and (I) RBD (staff, n = 9; residents, n = 21). (J) RBD SFCs/106 PBMCs for infected residents with nAbs (n = 8) or no nAbs (n = 12) at 5 months. (K) Summary heatmap of the proportion of staff members and residents with nAbs, spike- and RBD-specific MBCs by flow cytometry, and spike, S1, and RBD recall by ELISPOT at 5 months. Bars in A–C (left panels) and G–J indicate the median and IQR; dashed lines indicate the threshold for seronegative and pre-pandemic controls. Statistical significance in A–C (left panels) was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction. Statistical significance in A–C (right panels) was determined by Fisher’s exact test; (A) P = 0.3413, (B) P = 0.3926, and (C) P = 0.1870. (D and E) Dot-outlined boxes indicate individuals with a discordant MBC and ELISPOT response. Statistical significance was determined by Spearman’s rank correlation. (G–J) Statistical significance was evaluated by Mann-Whitney U test. (A, B, G, and H) Inverted triangles indicate TNTC responses, with the maximal response observed assigned. (F) Δ indicates S1 SFCs TNTC; # indicates spike SFCs TNTC; and θ indicates that RBD counts were unavailable. Individuals with zero response were assigned a value of 1 for logarithmic plotting; statistical analysis was performed using original values.

The magnitude of the RBD recall response assessed by ELISPOT showed a significant correlation with detection of both spike and RBD proteins in MBCs by tetramer staining (Figure 4, D and E). However, there was some discordance due to individuals who had tetramer-binding spike or RBD B cells that did not produce detectable IgG by ELISPOT (dot-outlined boxes, Figure 4, D and E), mainly in those who had lost nAbs. IgM- and IgA-specific ELISPOTs detected minimal numbers of S1 and RBD IgM- and IgA-expressing cells in the subset of individuals who had negative IgG ELISPOTs despite detectable tetramer binding (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), suggesting that isotype specificity was not the main factor accounting for this discrepancy. Importantly, these data revealed that circulating antigen-specific B cells can be detected in the absence of functional recall.

Next, we compared functional responses to all 3 proteins for each individual, ranked according to nAb status and age. Individuals with strong recall responses to spike (as measured by ELISPOT) tended to also have strong responses to S1 and RBD, whereas others had weak responses to all 3 antigens (Figure 4F). Functional MBC recall responses decreased with increasing age in both the groups, regardless of whether serum nAbs were maintained (Figure 4F). Thus, elderly residents had significantly lower ELISPOT MBC responses against spike, S1, and RBD than did the younger staff group (Figure 4, G–I), which was confirmed with a negative correlation between age and ELISPOT response to all 3 antigens (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). Focusing on elderly residents, we found that those who had lost nAbs tended to have undetectable or reduced MBCs capable of a functional recall response to RBD (Figure 4J).

Overall, the measurement of nAbs against live virus, combined with the assessment of spike- and RBD-specific MBCs by tetramer staining and functional ELISPOTs, provided complementary insights into B cell immunity (Figure 4K). A substantial proportion of those who had lost detectable neutralizing activity against live virus maintained spike- and RBD-specific MBCs detectable with 1 or both assays, regardless of age. However, some of those with persistent antigen-specific MBCs could not mount a detectable functional response, particularly the elderly (Figure 4K).