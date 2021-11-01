Signaling defects associated with insulin resistance in nondiabetic and diabetic individuals and modification by sex

Insulin-resistant nondiabetic iPSC cohort metabolic characterization. Human iPSCs and myoblasts derived from these iPSCs taken from patients with IR mutations and T2D have revealed the power of this system to identify genetic and cell-autonomous components of insulin resistance ex vivo, i.e., in the absence of the multiple circulating factors that induce insulin resistance (20–23). In the present study, we have utilized this approach to study the cell-autonomous determinants of insulin resistance within the general population. iPSCs from 10 individuals in the top quintile of insulin sensitivity (I-Sen) and 10 nondiabetic individuals in the bottom quintile, i.e., most insulin resistant (I-Res), previously identified by population screening using the steady-state plasma glucose approach (SSPG) (24), were used (Figure 1A). Both the I-Sen and I-Res cohorts were equally divided between men and women (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151818DS1) and had an average age of approximately 60 (range 41–79 years; Figure 1B). I-Res subjects had slightly higher BMIs and fasting plasma glucose levels than I-Sen subjects (Figure 1, B and C). The most striking difference, however, was the differential insulin-resistance status as assessed by SSPG, with I-Res subjects having a mean steady-state plasma glucose of 216 ± 1 0.3 mg/dL as compared with 69 ± 6.5 mg/dL in the I-Sen subjects (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Metabolic characterization of I-Sen and I-Res iMyos. (A) Studies performed over the spectrum of insulin-resistance changes. (B) Age, BMI, (C) fasting plasma glucose, and SSPG data are shown for each I-Sen (green bars) and I-Res (red bars) subject (men, blue squares; women, red circles). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 10/group. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test. (D) 2-DOG glucose uptake assay in iMyos stimulated with 100 nM insulin for 30 minutes. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 9/group, *P < 0.05, basal vs. insulin, and insulin I-Sen vs. I-Res, 2-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR. (E) Insulin-signaling Western blotting in I-Sen and I-Res iMyos from men and women showing phosphorylation of IRβY1150/1151, AKTS473, GSK3α/βS21/S9, and their respective total protein levels. (F) Quantification of insulin-signaling experiments normalized by total protein expression. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, basal vs. insulin and I-Sen vs. I-Res, 2-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR.

The iPSCs were derived from blood cells of these individuals using nonintegrative Sendai virus (24) and converted to iMyos using a 2-stage cocktail approach (25). Myogenic differentiation capacity was not affected by insulin-resistance status or sex of the donor, as shown by comparable levels of MyoD1 nuclear staining (Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, mRNA analysis of the iMyos showed changes in gene expression with differentiation across all cell lines, with marked downregulation of the pluripotency markers NANOG, SOX2, DNMT3B, and POU5F1 and significant upregulation of the myoblast markers PAX7, PAX3, MYOG, and MYOD1 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Assessment of glucose uptake using 2[14C (U)]-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DOG) showed an approximately 30% increase in insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in the I-Sen iMyos, typical of cultured myoblasts (26), and this was significantly impaired in I-Res myoblasts (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1D). Western blot analysis of iMyos following insulin stimulation revealed comparable increases in phosphorylation of IRβY1150/1151 and AKTS473 in the I-Sen and I-Res myoblasts, but a significant 10% to 38% reduction in insulin-stimulated phosphorylation of GSK3α/S21/9 in I-Res men and women (Figure 1, E and F). Taken together, these data demonstrate that differentiated iMyos are insulin responsive and that cells from insulin-resistant individuals mirror the presence of mild to moderate insulin resistance in vitro.

Insulin-regulated phosphoproteome profile. To identify the full spectrum of cellular signaling changes associated with the differences in insulin sensitivity, we performed a global phosphoproteomics analysis of the I-Sen and I-Res iMyos with or without insulin stimulation using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Between 14,000 and 16,000 phosphosites with a localization probability of more than 75% (average = 97%) could be quantitated in each of the cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2B). Principal component analysis (PCA) of the entire data set demonstrated a clear separation based on 2 factors, with component 1 (the largest driver of variance in the data) being the sex of the cell donor and component 2 (the second largest driver) being the donor’s insulin-sensitivity status (Figure 2A). Interestingly, in men, insulin-resistance status shifted the relative coordinates upwards and to the left (filled squares vs. open squares), whereas in women, insulin resistance shifted the coordinates toward the right (filled circles vs. open circles) in the PCA plot, suggesting an interaction between insulin sensitivity and sex on the phosphoproteome (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Overview of global phosphoproteome data and highlight of insulin-regulated changes. (A) PCA plot showing separation of the phosphoproteome data by subject sex (blue, men; red, women) and insulin-sensitivity status (open shape, insulin sensitive; filled shape, insulin resistant). A basal (lighter shade) and insulin-stimulated (darker shade) pair for each cell line is shown (dotted line connecting basal and stimulated pair). (B) Hierarchical clustering of the phosphopeptides showing insulin-regulated effects of insulin resistance. Rows represent z scores of the log 2 -transformed intensity of phosphosites for each sample labeled in the column. (C) Quantification of representative phosphosites from each of the different clusters (classes IA–ID and IIA and IIB). Data are represented as mean ± SEM of phosphosites intensity values (×10–5). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, basal vs. insulin or I-Sen vs. I-Res. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001; ####P < 0.0001, men vs. women, 2-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR.

Analysis of insulin-regulated phosphoproteome data using hierarchical clustering revealed 242 insulin-regulated phosphosites, with 186 phosphosites on 85 proteins showing increased phosphorylation upon insulin stimulation (class I) and 56 phosphosites on 33 proteins showing decreases by insulin stimulation (class II; Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1). Within class I, we could identify 4 subclasses based on different phosphorylation patterns, as determined using a variable cut height approach (27). Class IA included 119 phosphosites that were equally upregulated by insulin stimulation in both I-Sen and I-Res men and women, as exemplified by AKT1S473 (where AKT1 indicates AKT serine/threonine kinase 1) (Figure 2, B and C). Class IB represented 14 insulin-stimulated phosphosites that showed enhanced phosphorylation in the I-Res iMyos when compared with I-Sen iMyos, especially in cells from men, for example, STMN1S25 (where STMN1 indicates stathmin) (Figure 2, B and C). Class IC included 33 insulin-stimulated phosphosites, which were hyperresponsive in I-Res myoblasts versus I-Sen myoblasts, with the effect being dominant in cells from women, e.g., AKT1S1T246 (where AKT1S1 indicates proline-rich AKT1 substrate 1) (Figure 2, B and C). Finally, class ID represented 20 insulin-stimulated phosphosites that were hyperresponsive in the I-Sen iMyos, especially in women, as exemplified by NDRG2S332 (where NDRG2 indicates NMYC downstream-regulated gene 2) (Figure 2, B and C).

Insulin downregulated phosphorylations (class II) could also be divided into 2 subcategories. Class IIA included 27 phosphosites that were approximately equally downregulated upon insulin stimulation in both I-Res men and women, for example, SH3BP2S444 (where SH3BP2 indicates SH3 domain–binding protein 2) (Figure 2, B and C). Class IIB, on the other hand, was composed of 29 insulin-stimulated phosphosites that were downregulated by insulin in both I-Sen and I-Res myoblasts, but only in cells from women, e.g., SOWAHBS508 (where SOWAHB indicates sosondowah ankyrin repeat domain family member B) (Figure 2, B and C).

Thus, in classes I and II, i.e., the insulin up- and downregulated sites, about two-thirds of the sites were unaffected by the insulin-sensitivity status of the donor (classes IA and IIA), while about one-third were altered by differences in insulin sensitivity (classes IB, IC, ID, and IIB), with some of these changes seen in both men and women and others being present in cells from donors of only one sex. Reactome pathway analysis of the phosphosites in class I showed significant enrichment for pathways regulated by receptor tyrosine kinases (RTK) mTOR and ERK, while class II sites were enriched in pathways related to nuclear events, muscle contraction, and deubiquitination (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Integrated phosphoproteomic changes in nondiabetics and type 2 diabetics. In our previous study of iMyos from patients with insulin resistance due to T2D, we noted that in addition to the changes in insulin stimulation, there were also substantial changes in the levels of basal, i.e., non–insulin-stimulated, phosphorylation in iMyos from T2D versus control individuals. Indeed, this involved 732 phosphosites on 561 proteins (20). To better understand changes in phosphorylation-mediated signaling associated with insulin resistance, we sought to overlap the data from the current study of insulin resistance in the nondiabetic population with the previous study in T2D patients to identify common alterations in both the insulin-stimulation ratio for each of the phosphorylation events and the insulin-independent (basal) phosphorylation. Of a total of 7803 phosphosites identified in both studies, we found 389 phosphosites that showed significant changes in insulin-stimulation ratio shared in both nondiabetics and patients with T2D and an additional 197 sites that showed alterations in basal phosphorylation, independent of insulin stimulation, in both studies (FDR < 0.05; Figure 3A). Hierarchical clustering analysis of the 389 protein phosphorylation changes of the insulin-stimulation ratio revealed 214 phosphosites on 181 proteins whose ratio was upregulated in I-Res and T2D patients and 175 phosphosites on 129 proteins whose stimulation ratio was downregulated in I-Res and T2D patients (FDR < 0.05; Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2). The upregulated cluster was exemplified by CHAMP1S173 (where CHAMP1 indicates chromosome alignment-maintaining phosphoprotein 1) and STMN1S38, and the downregulated cluster, i.e., with significantly lower stimulation ratio in both I-Res and T2D patients, was exemplified by SRRM2S876 (where SRRM2 indicates serine/arginine repetitive matrix protein 2) and PHF3S1722 (where PHF3 indicates PHD finger protein 3) (Figure 3C). Similarly, hierarchical clustering analysis of the 197 basal protein phosphorylation changes revealed 90 phosphosites on 70 proteins upregulated in cells from both I-Res nondiabetics and T2D patients and 107 phosphosites on 76 proteins downregulated in I-Res and T2D cells (FDR<0.05; Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 3). The phosphosites showing significantly higher phosphorylation in I-Res and T2D patients are exemplified by mTORS2481 and LIMCH1S72 (where LIMCH1 indicates LIM and calponin homology domains–containing protein 1); those significantly downregulated in both I-Res and T2D independently of insulin stimulation are exemplified by CDK1Y15 (where CDK1 indicates cyclin-dependent kinase 1) and SLC38A10S802 (where SLC38A10 indicates putative sodium-coupled neutral amino acid transporter 10) (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 I-Res phosphoproteome changes shared with T2D. (A) Overview of the analysis to compare overlapping phosphoproteome changes in I-Res and T2D patients (FDR < 0.05). Data for Batista et al. can be found in ref. 20. (B) Hierarchical clustering of the insulin/basal ratio of the phosphopeptides showing shared phosphoproteome changes in I-Res and T2D iMyos. Rows represent z scores of the log 2 -transformed intensity of phosphosites for each sample labeled in the column. (C) Quantification of representative phosphosites from each of the up- and downregulated clusters from B. Data are represented as mean ± SEM of the phosphosites intensity values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, I-Sen vs. I-Res or T2D vs. controls, unpaired t test. (D) Hierarchical clustering of the phosphopeptides showing shared phosphoproteome changes in I-Res and T2D iMyos at the basal state. Rows represent z scores of the log 2 -transformed intensity of phosphosites for each sample labeled in the column. (E) Quantification of representative phosphosites from each of the up- and downregulated clusters from D. Data for men and women were combined for clearer presentation. Data are represented as mean ± SEM of the phosphosites intensity values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, basal vs. insulin or I-Sen vs. I-Res or T2D vs. controls, 2-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR.

An integrated signaling map showing the altered sites of phosphorylation that were present in iMyos from both I-Res nondiabetic and T2D patients is shown in Figure 4, and the biological process (Gene Ontology [GO]) analysis of these insulin-resistance changes is presented in Supplemental Figure 3. In the signaling map, basal upregulated and downregulated phosphosites identified in both studies are shown by purple and blue text, respectively, and the insulin-stimulated ratio upregulated and downregulated phosphosites are shown in red and green text, respectively (Figure 4).

Figure 4 Signaling map highlighting critical nodes of phosphoproteome alterations overlapping in nondiabetics and T2D patients. Signaling map showing shared protein phosphorylation changes in the basal state (upregulated in purple, downregulated in blue) and insulin-stimulation ratio (upregulated in red, downregulated in green); those not changed are shown in black. The pathways shown are significantly enriched based on biological GO analysis (FDR < 0.05), and the related phosphosites show significant differences between I-Sen vs. I-Res and/or T2D vs. controls (P < 0.05). The map was drawn using Adobe Illustrator 2020.

At proximity to the IR, of the 8 Ser/Thr phosphosites identified on IRS-1 in both studies, only one showed consistent alteration in insulin resistance, and this was an upregulation of basal phosphorylation at IRS-1 Ser1101. Increased Ser1101 phosphorylation has been observed in cells after treatment by TNF-α (28) and in liver of obese mice (29). In addition, there was upregulation of basal phosphorylation of AKT Ser124 and mTOR Ser2481. On the other hand, insulin-regulated GSK3A Ser282 and basal TBC1D1 Ser237 sites were downregulated. Interestingly, insulin-regulated sites on FOXO3 and FOXK2 were upregulated, and phosphorylation of FoxK1 showed basal up- and downregulation on multiple sites, whereas neither of the FOXO1 phosphosites, Ser287 and Ser319, were consistently altered by insulin resistance.

Simultaneous analysis of insulin resistance in iMyos of both nondiabetics and T2D patients also identified a large network of insulin-regulated and basal protein phosphorylation changes related to outside the proximal insulin-signaling cascade. These included alterations in multiple regulators of Rab, Rac, and Rho GTPase signaling, including changes in phosphorylation of TBC1D10A and TBC1D10B, ARHGAP5 and ARHGAP12, and ARHGEF2, as well as many of their downstream targets involved in cytoskeleton organization. Phosphorylation of several proteins related to muscle contraction were also downregulated in the basal state. Even more striking, the phosphoproteomic analysis uncovered a signature of phosphorylation defects in various proteins in the nucleus. These included increased basal and insulin-regulated changes in phosphorylation of proteins related to gene expression. Similarly, phosphosites on proteins involved in DNA/chromatin organization and RNA splicing/processing showed both up- and downregulated phosphorylation changes in the basal and/or stimulated states. Taken together, these analyses demonstrate that insulin-resistance changes not only point to critical nodes of alteration in the classical insulin-signaling cascade, but also demonstrate a network of phosphorylation changes in proteins related to Rab/Rho/Rac signaling and actin remodeling/cytoskeleton organization as well as what we believe to be a novel nuclear signature in cells from both nondiabetics and diabetics ex vivo.

Sex-specific phosphoproteome fingerprint. PCA analysis of the phosphoproteomics data from nondiabetic individuals indicated that in addition to insulin resistance, the sex of the cell donor may be an important modulator of cell signaling. Indeed, hierarchical clustering analysis of insulin-independent protein phosphorylation, i.e., analysis of sites whose phosphorylation was not changed following insulin stimulation, revealed a striking 3784 phosphosites that differed significantly between cells from men and women (FDR < 0.05; Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 4), with 1965 phosphosites on 584 proteins showing significantly higher phosphorylation in cells from men as compared with cells from women (class III) and 1455 phosphosites on 682 proteins showing higher phosphorylation in cells from women compared with cells from men (class IV). There were 2 subclasses within each of these classes. Class IIIA was composed of phosphosites showing significantly higher phosphorylation in men than women that were not further altered by insulin resistance, as exemplified by CDC37S13 (where CDC37 indicates Hsp90 cochaperone Cdc37) (Figure 5, A and B), whereas class IIIB consisted of phosphosites with greater phosphorylation in men than women that were also upregulated in the men by insulin resistance, for example, SRRM1T406 (where SRRM1 indicates serine and arginine repetitive matrix 1) (Figure 5, A and B). Conversely, class IVA represented phosphosites that were lower in men than women, for example, MARCKSS167 (where MARCKS indicates myristoylated alanine-rich C-kinase substrate) (Figure 5, A and B). Finally, class IVB included phosphosites that showed lower protein phosphorylation in men versus women, and this difference was magnified in insulin-resistant individuals, e.g., APAF1-interacting protein APIPS87 (where APIP indicates methylthioribulose-1-phosphate dehydratase) (Figure 5, A and B). The sexual dimorphic patterns of phosphorylation of CDC37S13 in class IIIA and MARCKSS167 in class IVA were confirmed by Western blotting using phosphosite-specific antibodies (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Insulin-independent protein phosphorylation alterations highlighting the sexual dimorphism. (A) Hierarchical clustering of phosphopeptides showing sexual dimorphism and insulin-resistance changes. Rows represent z scores of the log 2 -transformed intensity of phosphosites for each sample labeled in the column. (B) Quantification of representative phosphosites from each of the different clusters (classes IIIA and IIIB and classes IVA and IVB). Data are represented as mean ± SEM of phosphosites intensity values (×10-5). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, I-Sen vs. I-Res. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.0; ###P < 0.001; ####P < 0.0001, men vs. women, 2-way ANOVA, followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR. (C) Validation of a few phosphosites by immunoblotting in I-Res and I-Sen iMyos from men and women at the insulin-stimulated state. (D) Map representation of the most enriched biological pathways and related proteins in men (blue) and women (pink). The map is drawn using Cytoscape software (version 3.8.0) and Adobe Illustrator 2020.

Given the unexpected strong sexually dimorphic nature of changes in protein phosphorylation, we compared our current results to the phosphoproteomic changes in the T2D study, but focusing on only the iMyos from the nondiabetic subjects that served as controls (20). PCA of the combined data again demonstrated a clear separation of the phosphoproteome, with the sex of the cell donor being the strongest component in both study cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4A). Likewise, hierarchical clustering analysis revealed 902 phosphosites that differed significantly between cells from men and cells from women in both cohorts (FDR < 0.05), with 400 phosphosites showing significantly higher phosphorylation in women as compared with men and 502 phosphosites showing the opposite pattern (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Thus, in addition to any differences associated with insulin-sensitivity status, protein phosphorylation exhibits unique patterns specific to men and women, even in vitro in the absence of added sex hormones.

Reactome pathway analysis revealed a small number of highly linked biological pathways underlying the sexual dimorphism in phosphoproteomic changes (Supplemental Figure 5A and Figure 5D). For example, cells from both men and women showed sex-specific differences in phosphorylation of proteins involved in Rho GTPase signaling, but these occurred largely on different proteins in this pathway depending on sex. Likewise, men dominated over women in phosphorylation of proteins involved in mRNA processing/splicing, while women had higher phosphorylation of proteins involved in the cell cycle and DNA metabolism. Significant sex differences were also observed in proteins involved in SUMOylation versus SUMO E3 ligases and ubiquitination and in transcriptional regulation by TP53 versus overall changes in transcription and gene expression (Figure 5D). As a result, even though similar pathways were regulated in cells of both men and women, the protein phosphorylation pattern showed sex-specific differences, with only a small fraction of the proteins in these pathways showing equal phosphorylation in cells from men and cells from women (Figure 5D).

To identify potential upstream drivers of these sexually dimorphic phosphorylation differences, we performed kinase-substrate enrichment analysis (Supplemental Figure 5B). Phosphosites in class IIIA, which showed higher levels of phosphorylation in cells from men, were potential targets of the casein kinases (CK2A2, CK2A) and the serine/threonine kinase ATR, whereas members of the MAP kinase family (ERK1/2, P90RSK, MEK1, mTOR, ROCK1) were potential upstream drivers of class IIIB phosphorylations, i.e., sites higher in men than women and upregulated in by insulin resistance (Supplemental Figure 5B). On the other hand, sites of upregulation of protein phosphorylation in cells from women in classes IVA and IVB were predicted targets for the cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK and CDC2) and CAMK2 and MARK2 kinases, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5B). Again, it is important to emphasize that the sexual dimorphic differences in protein phosphorylation occurred in vitro and in the absence of sex hormones.

Functional implications of the phosphoproteome. Given the striking effects of insulin resistance and sex on the phosphoproteome, we assessed potential functional implications in two important pathways: the DNA damage/checkpoint pathway and the Rho GTPase pathway. DNA damage has been implicated in diabetes complications (30) and can be assessed by the number of apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) sites, i.e., sites that have neither a purine nor a pyrimidine base, in DNA (31). An important driver of the DNA damage response is the protein tumor suppressor p53-binding protein 1 (TP53BP1), and this protein showed higher basal phosphorylation of Ser1430 in women versus men and a significant reduction in phosphorylation specifically in iMyos from I-Res men (Figure 6A). This reduction in phosphorylation correlated with a significantly reduced number of AP sites in DNA in the cells of I-Res men, but not women, indicative of differences in DNA damage repair in these cells (Figure 6B). The Rho GTPase pathway, on the other hand, is involved in the cytoskeleton remodeling required for normal regulation of glucose metabolism (32). As noted above, there was altered phosphorylation of both ARHGAPs and ARHGEFs, which differed based on both sex and insulin-resistance status. Likewise, basal phosphorylation on Thr230 and Ser2 of PAK1, a Ser/Thr kinase linked to RhoA, Cdc42 and Rac1 activation, showed distinct and opposite differences in phosphorylation in cells of men and women, with a significant, more than 50%, reduction in PAK1T230 phosphorylation in cells from I-Res men. Cells from I-Res women, in contrast, showed a trend to increased PAK phosphorylation at this site, whereas the PAK2S2 site was highly male dominant (Figure 6C). RhoA activation assessed in these same iMyos using a pull-down strategy showed differences in stoichiometry, which paralleled these phosphorylation differences. Thus, iMyos from women showed lower levels of active RhoA, which increased in the insulin-resistant cohort, while iMyos from men showed higher levels of RhoA activation, which decreased in the insulin-resistant cohort (Figure 6, D and E). Taken together, these data demonstrate how the phosphoproteomic changes are reflected in functional differences in the DNA damage response and actin cytoskeleton remodeling and are affected by both insulin-resistance status and sex of the donor.