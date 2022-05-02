NOGOB receptor deficiency increases cerebrovascular permeability and hemorrhage via impairing histone acetylation–mediated CCM1/2 expression

EC-specific knockout of Ngbr results in hemorrhage and BBB disruption in the brain of postnatal and adult mice. Previously, we and others had shown that EC-specific deletion of Ngbr induced embryonic lethality before E12.5 and led to a cerebral vasculogenic defects at the embryonic stage (39, 41). To further address the underlying molecular functions of Ngbr in the vasculopathy at the postnatal and adult stage, we conducted EC-specific Ngbr knockout in Cdh5-CreERT2 Ngbrfl/fl mice (hereafter termed NgbrECKO) by intraperitoneal injection of tamoxifen at both the postnatal stage (P1) and the adult stage (8–12 weeks), as illustrated in Figure 1A. Ngbrfl/fl mice injected with tamoxifen served as littermate controls (hereafter referred to as Ngbrfl/fl). Consequently, mice at both the postnatal and adult stages developed visible cerebral hemorrhage after the genetic deletion of Ngbr in ECs. As shown in Figure 1B, hemorrhage sites were randomly distributed in the brain; however, they were more frequently in the hindbrain. Lesions with red blood cell extravasation were readily detected in hematoxylin and eosin–stained (H&E-stained) sections (Figure 1C). Unlike the postnatal stage, hemorrhage in the brain of adult NgbrECKO mice was not very severe and more like cerebral microbleeds. Hemosiderin staining further indicated stale hemorrhage in adult mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151382DS1).

Figure 1 The genetic depletion of Ngbr in ECs results in mouse brain hemorrhage and BBB disruption. (A) Schedule of intraperitoneal tamoxifen injection in postnatal and adult Cdh5-CreERT2 Ngbrfl/fl (NgbrECKO) and Ngbrfl/fl mice at a dose of 75 mg/kg. (B and C) Representative images of whole-brain fresh tissue from postnatal and adult mice and H&E staining of brain sections. Blue arrows point to bleeding sites (B) and bleeding spots observed on H&E images (C) in the NgbrECKO group. Scale bars: 100 μm (low-magnification images) and 50 μm (high-magnification images). (D and E) Evans blue extravasation and brain water content are increased in the brain of postnatal and adult NgbrECKO mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 6 per group for postnatal mice and n = 5 per group for adult mice. Significance was tested by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001. (F) Representative images of immunofluorescent staining on 30-μm FITC-dextran–perfused brain sections showing vessel leakage in the NgbrECKO brain. ECs were labeled by CD31 immunostaining. Blue asterisks indicate the leaking sites. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Representative IgG staining images show IgG leakage into brain parenchyma in the brain of NgbrECKO mice. Black asterisks indicate leakage sites. Scale bars: 100 μm.

As the gold-standard confirmatory measurement of BBB disruption, an Evans blue permeability assay showed dramatically increased Evans blue extravasation in the brain of NgbrECKO mice (Figure 1D). Brain edema also was indicated by the significantly increased water content in the brains of NgbrECKO mice compared with Ngbrfl/fl littermate controls (Figure 1E). FITC-conjugated dextran (FITC-dextran) perfusion showed that FITC-dextran was retained within brain capillary beds of littermate control mice but had infiltrated surrounding tissues around the lesion sites in NgbrECKO mouse brains, as marked with blue asterisks in Figure 1F. When stained with IgG, the NgbrECKO group displayed obvious positive IgG staining around the leaking capillaries, as marked with black asterisks in Figure 1G. These defects were observed in the brain of both postnatal and adult NgbrECKO mice.

NgbrECKO mouse brains exhibit enlarged microvessels, increased phosphorylation of MLC, and disrupted adherens junctions and tight junctions. To determine vascular morphology changes in the NgbrECKO mouse brain, mouse brain and retina sections were stained with the EC marker isolectin B4 (IB4). As shown in Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2, brain and retina microvessels were markedly enlarged in the lesion sites of NgbrECKO mice compared with Ngbrfl/fl mice. In NgbrECKO mouse brains, phosphorylation of MLC (phos-MLC) was induced in the ECs of lesion sites (Figure 2, B and C), suggesting a change in EC contractility. Moreover, immunofluorescent staining results showed a significant decrease in adherens junctions (AJs, represented by green VE-cadherin staining) and tight junctions (TJs, represented by green claudin-5 staining) between ECs in the lesions of NgbrECKO mouse brains (Figure 2, D–G). These junctional defects contributed to disrupted vessel integrity and increased BBB permeability observed in the brain of NgbrECKO mice, as shown in Figure 1. Electron microscopy images and quantification further revealed changes in the ECs in NgbrECKO mouse brains (Figure 2, H and I). An elongated shape and giant nuclei of ECs and a rough luminal surface of capillaries were noted in the NgbrECKO group compared with that of Ngbrfl/fl controls. Intracytoplasmic canaliculi (caveolae), protoplasmic protrusions (filopodia), and gaps between ECs were observed in the NgbrECKO group but not in the Ngbrfl/fl control group. These findings indicate that Ngbr deficiency promotes the activation of ECs.

Figure 2 EC-specific Ngbr-knockout mice exhibit enlarged microvessels, increased phosphorylation of MLC, and disrupted AJs and TJs in the brain. (A) Immunofluorescent staining showing enlargement of microvessels in the brain of NgbrECKO mice. IB4 (red) was used to label ECs and DAPI (blue) was used to label nuclei. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B–G) Immunofluorescent staining and quantification results showing increased phos-MLC and impaired AJs (VE-cadherin, VE-cad) and TJs (claudin-5, Cldn5) coverage of ECs in the brain lesions of NgbrECKO mice. Tissue sections were stained for phos-MLC (green)/CD31 (red)/DAPI (blue), claudin-5 (green)/CD31 (red)/DAPI (blue), or VE-cadherin (green)/CD31 (red)/DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm (B, D, and F). Results were quantified using ImageJ software. Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 6 per group . Significance was tested by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001 (C, E, and G). (H and I) Electron microscopy images of microvessels in the brain and quantification of filopodia (Fil) and caveolae (Cav) in both Ngbrfl/fl and NgbrECKO groups. Electron microscopy images show enlarged vessel lumen (Lum) and irregular endothelial shape with a rough luminal surface in the brain of NgbrECKO mice compared with that of Ngbrfl/fl mice. Caveolae, filopodia, and junction gaps (Gap) between ECs were observed in the NgbrECKO group but not in the littermate control group (Ngbrfl/fl). RBC, red blood cells; Nuc, nucleus. Scale bars: 2 μm (low-magnification images and 0.5 μm (high-magnification images). n = 10 views randomly selected from 3 mice per group. Significance was tested by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Ngbr deficiency diminishes the expression of CCM1 and CCM2 in brain ECs. The enlarged microvessels and cerebral hemorrhage phenotype in the brain of NgbrECKO mice were similar to vascular defects presented in the brain of EC-specific Ccm1- or Ccm2-knockout mice (4, 7, 40). Our previous work showed that NGBR was decreased in human CCM lesions, and Ccm1/2 was suppressed in Ngbr-deficient yolk sac (39). The pathological changes of brain ECs in NgbrECKO mice are identical to that of ECs from human CCM lesions (9–11), such as increased RhoA/phos-MLC signaling and junctional disruption (42–44).

To test the hypothesis that NGBR is required for regulating the expression of CCM genes in ECs, we extracted mouse brain microvascular ECs (MBMVECs) from both postnatal and adult NgbrECKO mice as well as littermate control mice. As compared with Ngbrfl/fl MBMVECs, the expression of Ccm1 and Ccm2 but not Ccm3 was markedly decreased in Ngbr-deficient MBMVECs isolated from the brain of either postnatal or adult NgbrECKO mice (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). In human brain microvascular ECs (HBMVECs) in vitro, NGBR was knocked down with NGBR siRNA, the efficacy of which has been optimized and validated in our previous publications (45). The mRNA and protein levels of CCM1 and CCM2, but not CCM3, were also significantly decreased in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs (Figure 3, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 3 NGBR deficiency decreases CCM1/2 expression, increases endothelial permeability, and promotes RhoA/phos-MLC signaling. (A–C) CCM1 and CCM2 mRNA levels decreased in both MBMVECs and HBMVECs due to NGBR deficiency. (A and B) ECs extracted from postnatal and adult-stage mouse brains (MBMVECs) after tamoxifen injection. (C) NGBR in HBMVECs was knocked down with siRNA. mRNA levels were determined by RT-qPCR. siCtrl, control siRNA–treated group; siNGBR, NGBR siRNA–treated group. (D and E) Western blot and quantification results showing that CCM1 and CCM2 protein levels decrease in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs. (F) NGBR deficiency results in an increase in endothelial permeability as determined by EC-monolayer permeability assay. (G) Immunofluorescent staining showing increased phos-MLC in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs. Scale bars: 10 μm. (H and I) Western blot and quantification results showing RhoA and phos-MLC increases in NGBR-knockdown HBMVECs. (J) Immunofluorescent staining showing the impaired AJs (VE-cadherin) and TJs (ZO-1) in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs. Scale bars: 10 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 6 mice per group (A and B) and n = 3 samples per group (C, E, F, and I). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Significance was tested by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A–C, E, F, and I).

Consistent with the in vivo study, NGBR knockdown in HBMVECs significantly increased the monolayer permeability (Figure 3F), increased RhoA/phos-MLC signaling (Figure 3, G–I), and impaired the formation of AJs (represented by VE-cadherin staining) and TJs (represented by ZO-1 staining) (Figure 3J). Like NGBR deficiency, knockdown of either CCM1 or CCM2 in HBMVECs resulted in increased permeability (Supplemental Figure 3A). As shown in Supplemental Figure 3B, immunostaining signals of phos-MLC were increased in CCM1- and CCM2-knockdown HBMVECs. Correspondingly, knockdown of either CCM1 or CCM2 increased the RhoA protein levels in HBMVECs (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). However, CCM1 or CCM2 knockdown did not affect NGBR expression in HBMVECs (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), suggesting that NGBR is an upstream regulator of CCM1 and CCM2.

Overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 ameliorates Ngbr deficiency–promoted vascular defects in vitro and in vivo. To further confirm the contributions of CCM1 and CCM2 downregulation to the pathogenesis of NGBR-deficient ECs, we generated lentiviruses harboring either the CCM1 or CCM2 transgene and confirmed the overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 proteins in HBMVECs in vitro. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, the efficiency of lentivirus-mediated overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 was sufficient. The overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 did not affect NGBR expression in HBMVECs. As shown in Figure 4A, overexpression of either CCM1 or CCM2 reduced the hyperpermeability of NGBR-deficient HBMVECs and showed synergistic effects in reducing the hyperpermeability to a greater extent when overexpressing both CCM1 and CCM2. Therefore, we used CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression for the following rescue experiments. As a result, overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 eliminated the defects in AJs (VE-cadherin) and TJs (ZO-1) (Figure 4B) and diminished the induction of phos-MLC in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs (Figure 4C). The quantitative changes in RhoA and phos-MLC were further determined by Western blotting analysis (Figure 4, D and E). These results show that CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression suppresses the induction of RhoA and phos-MLC in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs.

Figure 4 CCM1/2 overexpression ameliorated NGBR deficiency–induced endothelial dysfunction in vitro. (A) The overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 genes using lentiviruses ameliorated NGBR deficiency–promoted HBMVEC hyperpermeability, which was determined by EC-monolayer permeability assay. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s post hoc test. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 versus siCtrl- and lentivirus vector control–treated (lenti-vector) group; ###P < 0.001 versus siNGBR- and lenti-vector–treated group; †††P < 0.001 versus siNGBR- and CCM1 lentivirus–treated (lenti-CCM1) group; §§P < 0.01 versus siNGBR- and CCM2 lentivirus–treated (lenti-CCM2) group. n = 4 samples per group. (B) Immunofluorescent staining showing that overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 synergistically improved NGBR deficiency–induced AJ (VE-cadherin) and TJ (ZO-1) disruption. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 genes resulted in a synergistic decrease in phos-MLC immunofluorescent staining in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D and E) Western blot and quantification results showing that overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 synergistically diminished the induction of RhoA and phos-MLC in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs. Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 3 samples per group. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus control siRNA–and lenti-vector–treated HBMVECs; ###P < 0.001 versus NGBR siRNA– and lenti-vector–treated HBMVECs.

The rescue effects of CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression were further confirmed in vivo. As reported by Korbelin et al. and Dogbevia et al., AAV serotype BR1 (AAV-BR1) specifically targets brain ECs and has been used for brain EC–specific gene overexpression (46, 47). We generated AAV-BR1 harboring either CCM1 (AAV-BR1-CCM1, AAV-CCM1) or CCM2 (AAV-BR1-CCM2, AAV-CCM2) genes. AAV-BR1 expressing GFP (AAV-BR1-GFP) was used as a control (AAV-ctrl). As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, the efficiency and tissue specificity of AAV-BR1-GFP expression were determined by examining GFP expression in various tissues. At 2 weeks after tail vein injection of AAV-BR1-GFP, positive GFP staining was exclusively present in brain ECs but not in any ECs in the heart, lung, liver, and kidney. A schematic of the protocol for animal treatment is shown in Figure 5A. For in vivo rescue experiments, 1 week after AAV-BR1 injection, tamoxifen administration was used to induce genetic deletion of Ngbr in ECs. The overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 was detected in MBMVECs extracted from the brains of mice injected with both AAV-BR1-CCM1 and AAV-BR1-CCM2 compared with AAV-ctrl–injected mice (Figure 5B). As shown in Figure 5C, CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression reduced the hemorrhagic lesions in the brain of NgbrECKO mice, as visualized by whole-mount brain images and H&E staining. As shown in Figure 5, D and E, CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression in the brain ECs of NgbrECKO mice remarkably attenuated the BBB leakage and brain edema, as determined by Evans blue extravasation assay and water content measurement, respectively. The reduced IgG staining further confirmed the effects of CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression on rescuing the BBB integrity of NgbrECKO mice (Figure 5F). Western blotting results and immunofluorescence staining showed the restoration of AJs (VE-cadherin) and TJs (claudin-5) protein levels, as well as a reduction in phos-MLC in mouse brain ECs (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C) and MBMVECs extracted from the brain of NgbrECKO mice overexpressing CCM1 and CCM2 (Figure 5G). These results indicated that downregulation of CCM1 and CCM2 can be attributed to the Ngbr deficiency–promoted BBB disruption and cerebral hemorrhage.

Figure 5 The overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 in brain ECs diminishes Ngbr deficiency–promoted microvessel leakage and hemorrhage in vivo. CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression in brain ECs was achieved by AAV-CCM1 and AAV-CCM2 administration. AAV-BR1-GFP was used as control (AAV-ctrl). (A) Tamoxifen was injected 1 week after AAV injection, and mice were euthanized 3 weeks after tamoxifen injection as shown in the diagram protocol. (B) The efficacy of AAV-BR1–mediated overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 was determined by Western blotting of the lysates of MBMVECs extracted from the brain of mice injected with AAV-CCM1 and -2 or AAV-ctrl. The results demonstrated sufficient overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 in MBMVECs in vivo. (C) Representative images of hemorrhage in fresh brain tissues and H&E staining. Hemorrhage sites were observed in the brain of AAV-ctrl–injected NgbrECKO mice. In contrast, scarce hemorrhage sites were observed in the brain of the AAV-CCM1/2–injected NgbrECKO group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D and E) CCM1 and CCM2 overexpression significantly diminished the Ngbr deficiency–promoted hyperpermeability, determined by calculation of Evans blue extravasation and brain water content. Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 5 mice per group. Significance was tested by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. ***P < 0.001 versus Ngbrfl/fl mice treated with AAV-ctrl; ###P < 0.001 versus NgbrECKO mice treated with AAV-ctrl. (F) IgG staining showing increased IgG-positive staining in AAV-ctrl–injected NgbrECKO mice compared with AAV-ctrl–injected Ngbrfl/fl mice, while significantly decreased IgG-positive staining was observed in AAV-CCM1/2–injected NgbrECKO mice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G) Western blotting was used to determine the protein levels in MBMVECs extracted from 5 mice in each group. Results showed that overexpression of CCM1 and CCM2 genes mitigated the hyperactivation of RhoA/phos-MLC signaling and the impairment of AJs (VE-cadherin) and TJs (claudin-5) in MBMVECs of NgbrECKO mice.

HBO1-mediated histone acetylation is essential for NGBR deficiency–promoted transcriptional downregulation of CCM1 and CCM2 in HBMVECs. Since NGBR is the receptor for soluble NOGOB (sNOGOB), we detected NOGOB expression in NgbrECKO MBMVECs and plasma concentration of sNOGOB in NgbrECKO mice. The results showed that EC Ngbr knockout neither influences NOGOB expression in MBMVECs nor the serum concentration of sNOGOB (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Consistently, NGBR knockdown did not affect the NOGOB expression in HBMVECs (Supplemental Figure 7C). These results indicate that NGBR-mediated CCM1/2 expression regulation is independent of the alteration of NOGOB.

To elucidate the underlying mechanisms by which NGBR regulates the transcription of CCM1 and CCM2, we carried out RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to examine transcriptome alterations in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs. The molecular function enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) showed high clustering in microtubule binding, cytoskeleton protein binding, and microtubule motor activity (Figure 6A), which are closely associated with RhoA/phos-MLC signaling (48–52). Importantly, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of these RNA-seq data showed a good correlation with the DEGs from human CCM lesions (53), with a normalized enrichment score (NES) of 1.75 and nominal P value and FDR q value both less than 0.01 (Figure 6B). The results of this comprehensive analysis provide a second layer of evidence to support the correlation between NGBR deficiency in ECs and CCM pathogenesis. However, why is NGBR required for preserving the expression of CCM1 and CCM2 in brain ECs?

Figure 6 HBO1-mediated histone acetylation is involved in NGBR-regulated expression of CCM1 and CCM2 in brain ECs. (A) RNA-seq analysis was carried out to determine the NGBR deficiency–promoted transcriptomic changes in HBMVECs. GO molecular function enrichment analysis of DEGs showed enrichment in microtubule and cytoskeleton protein binding. (B) GSEA of RNA-seq data (siNGBR group vs. siCtrl group) showed a positive correlation with the human CCM signature gene set, with an NES equal to 1.75 and nominal q value and FDR q value both less than 0.01. (C–E) The results of RT-qPCR and Western blotting confirmed the decreased expression of HBO1 in NGBR-knockdown HBMVECs. (F) Hbo1 mRNA level is decreased in MBMVECs isolated from the brain of postnatal and adult NgbrECKO mice. (G–I) HBO1 knockdown decreased the mRNA and protein levels of CCM1 and CCM2 in HBMVECs. (J–O) Either HBO1 or NGBR knockdown in HBMVECs results in a similar alteration of histone acetylation: decreased acetylation of H3K14, H4K5, and H4K12. Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 3 samples per group in vitro (C, E, G, I, K, L, N, and O) and n = 6 mice per group in vivo (F). Significance was tested by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We further searched the RNA-seq data for transcriptional regulators and surprisingly found the HAT HBO1 remarkably decreased in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs compared with control groups. In contrast, other HATs and histone deacetylases (HDACs) were not significantly altered. The expression of genes encoding HATs (including KAT1, GCN5, PCAF, CREBBP, EP300, KAT5, KAT6A, HBO1, and KAT8) and HDACs (including HDAC1–11 and sirtuins [SIRTs], including SIRT1–7) in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs was further examined by reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) and Western blotting, respectively. The mRNA and protein expression levels showed that HBO1 is the HAT significantly decreased in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs (Figure 6, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Moreover, Hbo1 was also significantly decreased in MBMVECs isolated from the brain of either postnatal or adult NgbrECKO mice (Figure 6F). To determine the relationship between HBO1 and CCM1/2 expression, HBO1 was knocked down in HBMVECs with validated HBO1 siRNA. The RT-qPCR and Western blotting results demonstrated that HBO1 knockdown resulted in downregulation of CCM1 and CCM2 expression (Figure 6, G–I). Of note, HBO1 knockdown did not affect NGBR expression (Figure 6, H and I). As shown in Supplemental Figure 8, C and D, another HAT-encoding gene, GCN5, showed a slight decrease under NGBR knockdown. However, unlike HBO1 (Figure 6, G–I), GCN5 knockdown did not affect the expression of CCM1 and CCM2 (Supplemental Figure 8E). These results suggest that HBO1 may be an intermediate in the NGBR-mediated pathway to regulate the transcription of CCM1 and CCM2.

As shown in our previous publication (54), NGBR has a hydrophobic cytoplasmic domain that binds to farnesylated proteins, which are involved in regulating the expression of transcription factors (55, 56). SREBP-1c is one of the NGBR-dependent transcription factors, and the HBO1 promotor region has an SREBP-1c binding site (SRE-1), which is not present in the promotor regions of CCM1/2/3. As shown in Supplemental Figure 9, loss of NGBR downregulated SREBP-1c expression (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), while knockdown of SREBP-1c using siRNA attenuated the expression of HBO1 in HBMVECs (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). As noted herein, SREBP-1c knockdown did not affect the expression of NGBR (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Furthermore, ChIP-qPCR assay results showed that loss of NGBR impairs the enrichment of SREBP-1c on the promotor of the HBO1 gene (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). These data indicate that NGBR may regulate the transcription of HBO1 expression through SREBP-1c.

Based on the reported HAT activity of HBO1 (33–35), we examined the effects of either HBO1 or NGBR knockdown on the acetylation of H3K9/K14/K18/K27 and H4K5/K8/K12 in HBMVECs. Western blotting analysis showed that either HBO1 or NGBR deficiency results in a similar alteration of histone acetylation, i.e., a significant decrease in acetylated H3K14 (H3K14ac), H4K5ac, and H4K12ac (Figure 6, J–O). Taken together, these findings indicated that NGBR may regulate the transcription of CCM1 and CCM2 through HBO1-mediated histone acetylation.

The enrichment of HBO1-mediated H4K5 and H4K12 acetylation on the promoter regions of CCM1 and CCM2 genes. It has been demonstrated that particular patterns of histone posttranslational modifications represent a code that is recognized by transcription factors via specific chromatin-binding domains (35, 57, 58). The enrichment of acetylated histone protein at the promoter region is essential for regulating gene transcription (59–61). ChIP-qPCR assay using an anti-HBO1 antibody could determine the binding of HBO1 on the promotor region of CCM1 and CCM2. The results showed that HBO1 binds the region –921 to –809 of the CCM1 promotor and the region –1035 to –920 of the CCM2 promotor, and HBO1 binding was significantly decreased in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs (Figure 7, A, B, D, and E). However, the binding of HBO1 on the CCM3 promotor region was not altered under the NGBR-knockdown condition (Supplemental Figure 10A). As shown in Figure 6, J–L, acetylation of H3K14, H4K5, and H4K12 is dependent on the expression of HBO1 in HBMVECs. We further carried out the ChIP-qPCR assays using anti-H3K14ac, -H4K5ac, and -H4K12ac antibodies. ChIP-qPCR results showed the enrichment of H4K5ac and H4K12ac on the promotor region of CCM1 and CCM2, respectively (Figure 7, C and F). Like HBO1, the binding of H4K5ac and H4K12ac was significantly decreased in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs (Figure 7, B, C, E, and F). In contrast, NGBR knockdown in HBMVECs did not affect the binding of H3K14ac on the promotor region of CCM1 and CCM2, nor did the binding of H3K14ac, H4K5ac, H4K8ac, and H4K12ac on the promotor region of CCM3 (Supplemental Figure 10, B–E). These results indicated that NGBR regulates the transcription of CCM1 and CCM2 but not CCM3 via HBO1-mediated acetylation of H4K5 and H4K12.

Figure 7 HBO1-mediated histone H4 acetylation is required for NGBR-regulated CCM1 and CCM1 expression. (A–F) ChIP-qPCR assays were performed for HBMVECs treated with either control siRNA or NGBR siRNA. Chromatin DNA was pulled down using respective antibodies against IgG, HBO1, H3, H3K14ac, H4K5ac, and H4K12ac. Results showed that NGBR knockdown ameliorated the binding of HBO1, H4K5ac, and H4K12ac on the promotor region of the CCM1 gene (–921 to –809) (A–C) and on the promotor region of CCM2 (–1035 to –920) (D–F). Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 3 samples per group. Significance was tested by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B, C, E, and F). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (G–I) Lentivirus-mediated overexpression of HBO1 (lenti-HBO1) restored CCM1 and CCM2 gene transcription and protein expression in NGBR-deficient HBMVECs. Data are presented as mean ± SD, n = 3 samples per group. Significance was tested by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 versus siCtrl- and lenti-vector–treated group; ###P < 0.001 versus siNGBR- and lenti-vector–treated group.

To further confirm whether NGBR is dependent on HBO1 in regulating the transcription of CCM1 and CCM2, we carried out HBO1 rescue experiments. We first generated lentivirus carrying the HBO1 transgene for restoring HBO1 expression in NGBR-deficient HMBVECs in vitro. As we expected, HBO1 overexpression sufficiently restored the expression of CCM1 and CCM2 in NGBR-knockdown HBMVECs (Figure 7, G–I). As noted herein, HBO1 overexpression did not affect NGBR expression in HBMVECs. These data demonstrated that NGBR is dependent on HBO1 in regulating the expression of CCM1 and CCM2.

HBO1 overexpression restored CCM1/2 expression and vascular defects in the brain of NgbrECKO mice. To determine the rescue effect of HBO1 in vivo, HBO1 was overexpressed in brain ECs using AAV-BR1-HBO1-GFP (AAV-HBO1) 1 week before tamoxifen-induced deletion of Ngbr in ECs. The schematic protocol for animal treatment is shown in Figure 8A. The efficacy and specificity of AAV-BR1–mediated delivery of GFP and HBO1 genes in ECs were determined by GFP immunofluorescence staining (Figure 8B). As shown in Figure 8B, GFP was specifically expressed in brain ECs. As visualized by the whole-mount picture and H&E staining (Figure 8C), the brain of NgbrECKO mice receiving AAV-HBO1 had much fewer hemorrhagic lesions compared with NgbrECKO mice receiving the AAV-BR1-GFP control virus. The rescue effects of HBO1 overexpression on BBB integrity were further determined by Evans blue extravasation assay, water content, and IgG staining. Consistently, AAV-mediated HBO1 overexpression could prevent the onset of BBB damage in the brain of NgbrECKO mice, as shown by the decreased permeability (Figure 8D), reduced water content (Figure 8E), and less IgG staining (Figure 8F). The RT-qPCR results further confirmed that HBO1 overexpression restored CCM1/2 expression in MBMVECs isolated from the brains of NgbrECKO mice treated with AAV-HBO1 (Figure 8G). These data further demonstrated that HBO1 is essential for NGBR-dependent regulation of CCM1/2 expression in brain ECs, and HBO1 overexpression can rescue the CCM-related lesions caused by Ngbr deficiency in ECs.