Randomized controlled trial of fractionated laser resurfacing on aged skin as prophylaxis against actinic neoplasia

Aging of human skin in vivo leads to UVB-induced epidermal hyperplasia and photocarcinogenic initiation. Murine models have been extremely valuable in photocarcinogenesis studies (13). However, important differences in the expression pattern of IGF-1 in human and mouse skin render normal UVB mouse protocols unworkable in examining our model system (14). Unlike human keratinocytes, IGF-1 is abundantly expressed in murine epidermis by keratinocytes (14). In contrast, the major source of IGF-1 for human keratinocytes is stromal tissue, predominantly dermal fibroblasts. Therefore, to test the role of IGF-1R signaling in the chronic UVB responses in vivo, we used a validated human skin xenograft model (Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, ref. 11, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150972DS1) using immunodeficient mice. To simulate the silencing of IGF-1R signaling seen in geriatric human skin in this model, some of the xenografts were topically treated with a small molecule inhibitor of the IGF-1R, AG 538 (8). Chronic sun exposure was approximated by irradiating the xenografted mice 5 times a week with 700 J/m2 of UVB (close to 2 MEDs) for 20 weeks. As expected, control human skin xenografts treated with the DMSO vehicle and chronic UVB exposure displayed increased undulation of the rete ridges and mild epithelial hyperplasia when compared with xenografts from unirradiated animals. In contrast, chronic UVB irradiation of human skin xenografts treated with the IGF-1R inhibitor yielded hyperplastic epidermal tissue with histological features of AKs (Figure 1). Furthermore, increased keratinocyte proliferation (as denoted by Ki67+ cells) as well as nests of p53-positive keratinocytes were observed only in human skin treated with the IGF-1R inhibitor and chronic UVB (Figure 2 and Figure 3).

Figure 1 Inhibition of the IGF-1R on human skin leads to phenotypic UVB-induced hyperproliferative lesions in the skin. Human skin obtained from discarded abdominoplasty surgeries was grafted onto immunodeficient mice (11). The human skin was topically treated with vehicle or 20 μM AG538, a small molecule inhibitor of the IGF-1R. Thirty minutes after treatment, the mice were irradiated with 700 J/m2 of UVB, 5 days a week for 20 weeks (AG538 was applied twice a week before UVB irradiation). Representative H&E images of the human skin. Scale bars: 50 μm. Note: the scale bar in the chronic UVB AG538 treatment group (lower right) is much smaller than the other 3 images.

Figure 2 Hyperproliferation of human epidermis induced by UVB is exacerbated by inhibiting the IGF-1R. Human skin obtained from discarded abdominoplasty surgeries was grafted onto immunodeficient mice and treated as described in Figure 1. These results were obtained from 3 biological replicates, each time containing groups of at least 4 mice per treatment. (A) Representative sections of human skin xenografts were stained with antibodies to the proliferation marker Ki67 (SP6 clone) and nuclei identified by DAPI staining. (B) Sections of skin stained with H&E were digitized and the area of the epidermis and length of the basement membrane were determined using Nikon Elements software. The relative thickness of the epidermis was then determined by dividing the area by the basement membrane length. Average areas indicated by black bars and standard deviation represented by gray boxes (DMSO no UVB, 8 images; DMSO chronic UVB, 12 images; AG538 no UVB, 7 images; AG538 chronic UVB, 16 images). (C) Sections of human skin stained with α-Ki67 as in C were imaged and quantified for Ki67(+) cells using Nikon Elements software. Black bars indicate averages and gray boxes represent the standard deviation of counts from 5 images (no UVB controls), 20 images (DMSO, chronic UVB), or 32 images (AG538, chronic UVB). P values shown derived from 2-tailed Student t test. The absence of P values indicates a lack of statistically significant difference between data shown.

Figure 3 Inhibition of the IGF-1R on human skin leads to phenotypic UVB-induced malignant lesions in the skin. (A) Representative sections of human skin xenografts were stained with antibodies to both Ki67 (green) and p53 (red; DO-7 clone). (B) Sections of human skin stained with α-p53 were imaged and quantified for p53+ cells using Nikon Elements software. Black bar indicates the average and gray boxes represent the standard deviation of counts from 5 images (no UVB controls), 20 images (DMSO, chronic UVB), or 31 images (AG538, chronic UVB). P values shown are derived from 2-tailed Student t test.

We also noted increased numbers of senescent fibroblasts in the papillary dermis of skin treated with our UVB source (9), which was accentuated in AG538-treated skin (Supplemental Figure 2). Histologic assessment by of hematoxylin and eosin–stained slides (supplemented by slides stained with antibodies to Ki67 or p53) by dermatopathologists in blinded fashion revealed features consistent with premalignant AK only in the chronic irradiated skin treated with IGF-1R inhibitor. These findings provide support for the concept that human skin lacking IGF-1R signaling responds in a procarcinogenic manner to UVB.

Durability of wounding response in aged skin in vivo promoting the appropriate UVB response. Previous studies by our group have documented that aged skin treated with either dermabrasion or FLR results in a decreased proportion of senescent fibroblasts, increased levels of IGF-1 mRNA, and normalization of the procarcinogenic response of Ki-67+/TD+ basal keratinocytes at 3 months following the wounding therapy (9, 10). To define the durability of this response, we conducted a randomized clinical trial by recruiting groups of volunteers with nondiabetic Fitzpatrick skin types I and II, age 65 and older, and treated a 5 × 5 cm area of either the dorsal forearm (sun-exposed) or hip/buttock (sun-protected) skin. The study was conducted between April 2014 and May 2017. For demographic details of the participants, see Supplemental Table 1. FLR treatment of geriatric skin in vivo led to a decrease in the number of proliferating keratinocytes containing UVB-damaged DNA (increasing the appropriate UVB response, Figure 4, A and B) following acute UVB exposure as compared with control skin and a corresponding increase in the expression of IGF-1 mRNA (Figure 4C) in FLR-treated geriatric skin. The responses were similar at both 1 and 2 years after wounding, indicating that the wounding response resulted in a stable long-term dermal effect.

Figure 4 FLR leads to lasting protection from inappropriate UVB responses in geriatric skin. At 1 (A) or 2 (B) years following treatment with FLR to localized areas of skin, geriatric volunteers were UVB irradiated at the site treated with FLR and at an untreated control site. Biopsies were removed 24 hours after UVB exposure and assayed for the presence of basal layer cells that expressed both the proliferative marker Ki67 and markers of UVB-induced DNA damage (thymine dimers [TDs]; clone KTM53). In A and B, each dot represents a participant and lines between the No Txt and FLR columns indicate results from the same volunteer. Solid dark lines indicate the mean. Ten participants were analyzed for either 1 year or 2 years after FLR. FLR-treated sites demonstrated a significant reduction in double-labeled cells compared with untreated sites (P < 0.007, Student t test) at both 1 and 2 years after FLR. (C) The relative level of IGF-1 mRNA in each biopsy was determined by QPCR, standardized using the expression of the housekeeping gene β2-microglobulin. The black bar indicates the average and gray boxes represent the standard deviation of assays from 11 individuals (1 year after FLR) or 9 individuals (2 years after FLR). P values shown are derived from 2-tailed Student t test.

FLR treatment removes existing AKs and prevents the occurrence of de novo AKs. Aged (≥ 60 years old) participants were enrolled in a randomized prospective clinical trial to test the effect of FLR on AK development between January 2018 and April 2021 (Figure 5). Due to the demographic limitations of a Veterans Administration dermatology clinic, only 1 female and 47 male participants were enrolled. Inclusion criteria included existing actinic damage to wrists and forearms, and having a minimum of 5 AKs present on each arm. As shown in Figure 6A, one arm was randomly chosen for FLR treatment from the elbow extending on the dorsal surface to the metacarpal-phalangeal joint. Prior to FLR treatment, the number and location of AKs on each arm was recorded. The number of AKs on FLR-treated arms was not significantly different than the number of AKs on untreated arms (treated arms: 7.64 ± 3.5 AKs versus untreated arms: 6.26 ± 2.9 AKs). Though the treatments resulted in significant levels of wounding (Figure 6B), minimal discomfort and no scarring was noted in the participants. Side effects from laser treatment were obtained by self-report. Pain, crusting, and epidermal change all resolved within 2 weeks following treatment. Erythema resolved within 1 month following treatment.

Figure 5 CONSORT flow diagram for prospective, randomized, controlled clinical trial.

Figure 6 FLR prospective randomized clinical trial reveals decrease in total AK lesions and rate of accrual of new lesions. Geriatric volunteers were required to have at least 5 AKs on each arm to be enrolled in the study. (A) On day 0, the number of AKs on each arm of geriatric volunteers was documented (represented by yellow circles in A). One arm was chosen, based on the last digit of the participant’s social security number, to be treated with FLR on the dorsal surface from the elbow to the knuckles of the hand (gray shading). The other arm on each volunteer was not treated. (B) Representative clinical appearance of skin at various times after FLR. (C–E). The number of AKs on each arm of geriatric volunteers was documented (0 month, 48 participants) prior to FLR treatment on one arm. Participants were examined at 3 months (48 individuals), 6 months (46 individuals), 12 months (44 individuals), 18 months (42 individuals), 24 months (36 individuals), 30 months (20 individuals), and 36 months (15 individuals) to document AKs present on each arm. (C) The ratio of the number of AKs on FLR-treated arms to the number on untreated arms indicates a decrease in AK lesions following FLR treatment (ratio < 1.0). Heavy black bars denote means and gray boxes indicate standard deviations. Asterisks indicate significant difference between the follow-up time points and the 0 month (P < 10–12). Ratios determined at 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months were not statistically distinct. (D) At 30 months (n = 20), the slope of the number of lesions over time was determined. A positive slope value represents increased numbers of AKs counted, and a negative number indicates decreasing numbers of AKs with time. Heavy black bars denote means and gray boxes indicate standard deviations. P values shown are derived from 2-tailed Student t test. (E) The number of AKs observed on both the FLR-treated and untreated arm over 30 months (total of 20 individuals).

Participants were examined at 3 months following FLR treatment and every 6 months thereafter. The number and location of each AK was documented and lesions suspected of malignant transformation were excised and submitted to dermatopathology for diagnosis. Table 1 contains demographic data on the participants and the medical history of previous skin cancer diagnoses. This is an ongoing study, and the number of return visits by participants is shown in Table 1. We previously reported outcomes for 30 of these participants at 3 and 6 months following FLR treatment (15). Subsequent to that report, 18 additional participants were recruited to the study.

Table 1 Characteristics of participants in prospective study

To determine the effectiveness of FLR in reducing the occurrence of AKs, the ratio of the number of AKs documented on FLR-treated arms to the numbers of AKs on untreated arms was determined (Figure 6C). This ratio, determined before FLR treatment on day 0 (1.32), reflects the randomness of AKs occurring on each extremity (equal numbers of AKs on each arm would yield a ratio of 1.0). There was a slight bias for development of AKs on the left arm (7.3 AKs) versus the right arm (6.5 AKs), but this difference was not statistically significant (P = 0.09, Student t test). At 3 months after FLR treatment, the ratio of AKs on treated versus untreated arms was reduced 4 fold (P = 1.7 × 10–23, Student t test). Throughout the current 36-month follow-up period, the ratio has been maintained; in fact, none of the ratios determined at 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, or 36 months after FLR are significantly different. As described in our first report on this cohort, these data indicate that FLR is an effective treatment for existing AKs (15). However, our model predicts that FLR treatment will also prevent the occurrence of new AK lesions. Two separate analyses were used to model the initiation of new AK lesions. Figure 6E represents data on the 20 participants observed thus far at 30 months after FLR treatment. On day 0, the red (untreated) and blue (FLR-treated) data points are interspersed equally, reflecting the randomness of AK occurrence. However, subsequent data points reflect a segregation of AK occurrence dependent on FLR treatment. If the slope of each set of individual data points is determined, a positive slope indicates increasing numbers of AKs over time, while a negative slope specifies decreasing numbers of AKs (a slope of 0 equals no change in AK numbers). As seen in Figure 6D, untreated arms continue to accumulate increasing numbers of AKs (a slope of 0.19). In contrast, AKs on FLR-treated arms are decreasing with time, indicating the lack of newly initiated lesions (a slope of –0.04, see also Supplemental Figure 3 for data representing other time points).

A second analysis of the data posits that if FLR were only removing existing lesions, one would predict that the number of AKs that were present at 3 months on both untreated and FLR-treated arms would accumulate at the same rate subsequent to the 3 month time point. As shown in Figure 7A, the number of AKs on untreated arms continues to accumulate at a faster rate than those found on FLR-treated arms. These data again suggest that FLR treatment is decreasing the initiation of new AK lesions (Figure 7B). Fourteen participants were removed from the study (2 individuals at 12 months; 1 individual at 18 months; 9 individuals at 24 months; 1 individual at 30 months; 1 individual at 36 months; Table 1) as they were found to have 20 or more AKs; all excessive numbers of AKs were on untreated arms. The excessive number of AKs these participants acquired suggests that they had excessively photodamaged skin at the onset of the study. However, when the 14 participants who were withdrawn from the study were compared with the 34 active participants, there was no statistical difference in the numbers of AKs in their initial screening (Supplemental Figure 4A). Of interest, there was no difference in how the participants forced to withdraw from the study due to excessive AKs on their untreated arms responded to FLR treatment when compared with the participants still actively enrolled in the study. These participants were then treated with field therapy of topical 5-fluorouracil cream or topical photodynamic therapy.

Figure 7 FLR slows the rate at which new AK lesions appear. (A) The change in the number of AK lesions since 3 months post-FLR treatment. Participants were examined at 3 months (48 individuals), 6 months (46 individuals), 12 months (44 individuals), 18 months (42 individuals), 24 months (36 individuals), 30 months (20 individuals), and 36 months (15 individuals). P values shown are derived from Student t test. (B) The average number of lesions on both untreated and FLR-treated arms was calculated using the sample numbers of individuals indicated in Figure 7A. Error bars represent the standard deviation. Student t test values for each time point were as follows: 0 months, P = 0.04; 3 months, P = 8 × 10–17; 6 months, P = 7 × 10–15; 12 months, P = 4 × 10–12; 18 months, P = 1 × 10–11; 24 months, P = 6 × 10–8; 30 months, P = 1 × 10–6; 36 months, P = 1 × 10–7.

FLR treatment reduces the occurrence of NMSCs. While AKs are a precursor lesion to squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), not all AKs will progress into malignant lesions (16). Therefore it is important to examine the occurrence of NMSCs following FLR treatment. Consistent with the notion that FLR was preventing new actinic neoplasia, we noted a dramatic difference in numbers of NMSCs diagnosed in the untreated (n = 24) versus FLR-treated (n = 2) extremity (Figure 8A and Table 2). The majority of the NMSCs diagnosed by histology were SCC (11 invasive SCC and 8 SCC in situ on untreated arms; 1 SCC and 1 SCC in situ on FLR-treated arms), with lesser numbers (5) of basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) all on untreated arms (Table 2). Thus far, 16 of the 48 individuals enrolled in the study have developed confirmed NMSC (Table 2 and Figure 8B). NMSCs were only found on the untreated arms of 14 individuals. Two individuals have multiple tumors, including 1 each on their arms treated with FLR (participant 19 had 2 NMSCs on his untreated arm and 1 on his FLR-treated arm; participant 30 had 1 NMSC on his untreated arm and 1 on his FLR-treated arm). In total, 5 participants have developed multiple NMSC lesions on their untreated arms, while no participant has had more than 1 NMSC on their FLR-treated arm (Figure 8E). The frequency of the occurrence of NMSC with the total number of AKs detected was determined at each observation milestone (0, 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months). The average frequency of NMSC on untreated arms was 0.78%. In contrast, the frequency of NMSC on FLR-treated arms was significantly lower at 0.19% (Figure 8C). Similarly, when the frequency that any participant would have a NMSC diagnosis at a given observation period was determined, there was a significant difference between untreated and FLR-treated arms (Figure 8D). These studies indicate that a dermal wounding strategy involving FLR, which upregulates dermal IGF-1 levels, not only treats AKs, it prevents further development of AKs and NMSCs.

Figure 8 FLR reduces the occurrence of BCC and SCC in geriatric skin. FLR treatment reduces the frequency of NMSCs arising from AKs as well as reduces the number of individuals who develop NMSCs. (A) Graphic representation of the location of BCC, SCC-in situ, and SCC identified on FLR-treated arms (n = 2) and untreated arms (n = 24). (B) The accumulation of verified NMSCs occurring on untreated and FLR-treated arms. (C) At each observation time point post-FLR treatment (3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months), the percentage of NMSCs that occurred out of the total number of AKs counted at the same time are shown for both untreated and FLR-treated arms. (D) At each time point described in C, the percentage of participants diagnosed with a NMSC is shown for both untreated and FLR-treated arms. For C and D, heavy black bars denote means and gray boxes indicate standard deviations. P values shown are derived from 2-tailed Student t test. (E) The cumulative total of participants who acquired more than 1 NMSC on their untreated arm. Thus far, no participant has more than 1 NMSC on their FLR-treated arm.