Intermittent glucocorticoid treatment enhances skeletal muscle performance through sexually dimorphic mechanisms

Weekly glucocorticoid treatment improves force in both sexes. Male and female 10-week-old C57BL/6J mice were treated with either weekly or daily injections of prednisone (1 mg/kg i.p.) for 4 weeks (Figure 1A). At the end of treatment, we analyzed muscle force, relaxation and contraction time, and response to repetitive force in the tibialis anterior muscles of each group. Daily prednisone treatment induced comparable atrophy in both male and female mice, leading to reduced maximal tetanic and specific force, increased contraction and relaxation time, and reduced force over consecutive isometric contraction bouts (Figure 1, B–F). In contrast, weekly prednisone treatment improved muscle performance in all metrics, suggesting that, unlike daily prednisone, weekly exposure to prednisone did not induce atrophy. Weekly prednisone–treated males and females had significantly more ATP and NAD+ per milligram of tissue compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 1, G and H). Daily treated animals had significantly less ATP and NAD+ than vehicle-treated animals, reflecting their atrophic state. Neither daily nor weekly prednisone treatment influenced blood glucose or serum insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI14982DS1). Chronic treatment with exogenous glucocorticoids is known to suppress endogenous glucocorticoids, and we indeed found that daily treatment resulted in a significant reduction in circulating corticosterone (Supplemental Figure 1C). Weekly prednisone did not suppress circulating corticosterone. To evaluate the effect of weekly prednisone on fully mature animals, we separately treated a cohort of 18-week-old mice for 4 weeks and found that they responded to weekly prednisone similarly (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Weekly prednisone improved muscle performance in both male and female mice. (A) C57BL/6J mice were treated for 4 weeks with vehicle (DMSO) or weekly or daily prednisone, and then analyzed. (B–F) Weekly treated mice exhibited significantly increased maximal tetanic force (B) and specific force (C) and reduced contraction (D) and relaxation (E) time compared with vehicle-treated mice. Once-weekly prednisone–treated mice also exhibited increased response to repetitive force (F) compared with vehicle-treated mice. (G and H) Weekly treated mice had increased concentrations of ATP (G) and NAD+ (H) compared with vehicle-treated animals, while daily treated mice had significantly reduced concentrations. Data were analyzed with 1-way ANOVA (B–E, G, and H) or 2-way ANOVA (F).

Glucocorticoids work primarily through their receptor, GR, a nuclear receptor transcription factor. We hypothesized that the differences we observed between daily and weekly prednisone–treated animals was the result of distinct transcriptional profiles. To investigate this, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) on myofibers isolated from quadriceps muscle of male and female animals from each treatment group. After filtering for baseline expression, variability, and log 2 (fold change), in daily prednisone–treated muscle 1777 genes were changed in males and 1224 genes in females compared with vehicle-treated animals of each sex (Figure 2A). Less than half the genes were shared between the sexes (Figure 2B). In contrast, in weekly prednisone–treated muscles, 407 and 406 genes were changed in males and females, respectively (Figure 3A), and the majority were unique to one sex (Figure 3B). We asked how many genes had a divergent response to the 2 treatments, i.e., upregulated by one and downregulated by the other, and the vast majority of genes had the same directionality of transcriptional response after daily and weekly prednisone (quadrants 2 and 4, Figure 2C), suggesting that the transcriptional profiles were overall similar between daily and weekly treatment. We did find that daily versus weekly prednisone had distinct effects on the expression of the canonical mediators of glucocorticoid-induced atrophy. Expression of the genes encoding MuRF-1 (Trim63) and atrogin-1 (Fbxo32) was unchanged in weekly treated muscle compared to vehicle-treated, but these atrophy genes were upregulated in daily treated muscle (Figure 2D). In daily prednisone–treated muscle, we observed strong downregulation of the genes encoding the mitochondrial respiratory complex (Figure 2E). Taken together, these results suggest that daily and weekly prednisone treatment elicit some similar transcriptional effects in skeletal muscle, but daily prednisone exposure is distinguished by its atrophic gene expression pattern.

Figure 2 Daily and weekly prednisone treatment elicited similar transcriptional profiles with differential atrogene activation. (A) RNA sequencing analysis of daily prednisone–treated muscles (quadriceps) compared with vehicle-treated for both sexes; prednisone-responsive genes were identified as being above expression and fold-change thresholds and below a variation threshold; n = 3 animals per group. (B) Less than half of all prednisone-responsive genes were shared among daily prednisone–treated males and females. (C) The majority of prednisone-responsive genes above a log 2 (fold change) threshold had the same response to both daily and weekly treatment, i.e., increased (quadrant 2) or decreased (quadrant 4) expression. (D) Expression of atrogenes Fbxo32 and Trim63 was increased in daily treated muscle fibers compared with vehicle, as evaluated by qPCR and 1-way ANOVA, while weekly treated muscle fibers had no change in expression of these atrogenes. (E) Expression of genes encoding the mitochondrial respiratory chain was decreased in response to daily treatment in both sexes compared with vehicle treatment.

Figure 3 Weekly prednisone elicits distinct transcriptional response in male versus female muscle. (A) Transcriptome comparison of once-weekly prednisone–treated muscle to vehicle-treated for both sexes; prednisone-responsive genes were identified as being above expression and fold-change (FC) thresholds and below a variation threshold. n = 3 animals per group. (B) The majority of prednisone-responsive upregulated genes were unique to one sex. (C) Gene ontology analysis of male- and female-only upregulated genes shows differential pathway enrichment. (D and E) Pheno-RNA analysis of genes shows high correlation between gene expression and physiological response in males (D) and females (E). Genes responsive to weekly prednisone are more correlated with physiological response than a shuffled control group and genes in pathways of interest are more correlated with physiological response than prednisone-responsive genes involved in other cellular processes.

Having observed similarities in the transcriptional response between daily and weekly prednisone, we were curious whether administering prednisone twice a week would improve upon weekly prednisone or produce an effect more similar to daily exposure. We treated male and female mice with prednisone twice a week for 3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3A). With twice-weekly treatment, both sexes had significantly more skeletal muscle NAD+ compared with vehicle, while only female muscle had significantly increased ATP (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Genes transcriptionally responsive to once-weekly prednisone were similarly responsive to twice-weekly (Supplemental Figure 3D-G), suggesting that while twice-weekly prednisone did not improve upon once-weekly, it also did not induce atrophy. This was further confirmed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) for Fbxo32 and Trim63, which were not upregulated after twice-weekly prednisone treatment (Supplemental Figure 3H).

Males and females have differing transcriptional responses to weekly glucocorticoid treatment. Most of the transcriptional response to weekly prednisone treatment was through increased gene expression, suggesting weekly glucocorticoids can be considered primarily as an activating stimulus. Of those upregulated genes, the majority (87.2% in females, 88.4% in males) were unique to one sex (Figure 3B). Genes upregulated in weekly prednisone–treated females were predominantly involved in lipid metabolism pathways (dark purple, Figure 3C); however, genes upregulated in weekly treated males were involved in muscle function and growth pathways such as PI3K/AKT signaling and calcium regulation (orange, Figure 3C). To identify any associations between the transcriptional and physiological responses to weekly prednisone, we applied Pheno-RNA, a method that links genes to phenotypic outcomes (22). Compared with a group of control genes, genes responsive to weekly prednisone were more highly correlated with specific force and relaxation time in males (Figure 3D) and specific force and contraction time in females (Figure 3E). When we asked how well certain pathways correlated with physiological outcome, we found that PI3K/AKT signaling genes in males were more correlated with specific force than immune signaling genes, despite both pathways being significantly upregulated in response to weekly prednisone. Calcium-handling genes were more correlated with relaxation time than immune signaling genes in males. In females, lipid metabolism genes were more correlated with specific force and contraction time than immune signaling genes. Overall, we found that sex-specific transcriptional responses to weekly prednisone highly correlated with improvements in skeletal muscle performance.

The IGF1/PI3K pathway is upstream of mTOR and is known to regulate myofiber hypertrophy (23–25). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) confirmed upregulation of IGF1/PI3K pathway member genes in male but not female muscle (Figure 4A). mTOR is downstream of IGF1/PI3K, where it phosphorylates target proteins S6K and 4EBP1 (26). Total protein levels of S6K and 4EBP1 were significantly increased in weekly treated male muscle but were decreased in weekly prednisone–treated female muscle (Figure 4B). Levels of phosphorylated 4EBP1 were slightly increased in weekly prednisone–treated male muscles, resulting in a maintained p-4EBP1/4EBP1 ratio. Female muscle had an increase in the p-4EBP1/4EBP1 ratio, perhaps to compensate for a reduction in total 4EBP1. We measured myofiber cross-sectional area in the tibialis anterior muscle, as an indicator of hypertrophy; weekly prednisone–treated males trended toward increased cross-sectional area compared with vehicle-treated males, while there was no difference between female groups (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Weekly prednisone treatment activated the IGF1/PI3K pathway in males but not females. (A) Genes encoding IGF1/PI3K pathway members had increased expression in the muscle (quadriceps) of weekly treated male muscle but not female muscle by qPCR. (B) Total protein levels of mTOR targets S6K and 4EBP1 were increased in the gastrocnemius of weekly treated males but decreased in weekly treated females. LC, loading control. (C) Myofiber cross-sectional area in the tibialis anterior trended larger in weekly treated compared with vehicle-treated males but was unchanged in females. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data in A–C were analyzed with Mann-Whitney test.

Gene ontology (GO) analysis of genes upregulated in male muscle also identified enrichment of genes involved in calcium handling (Figure 3C). Quantitative RT-PCR confirmed that genes encoding SERCA2 (Atp2a2), calsequestrin (Casq2), troponin (Tnnc1, Tnni1, and Tnnt1), and the Ca v 3.2 channel (Cacna1h) were upregulated by weekly glucocorticoid treatment in males but were unchanged or downregulated in females (Figure 5A). Protein levels of calsequestrin isoforms 1 and 2 were not changed in response to weekly treatment in males, although SERCA2 did appear to be elevated (Figure 5B). In contrast, levels of both calsequestrin isoforms were reduced in weekly treated females. To evaluate how these gene expression and protein changes might impact calcium handling, we investigated calcium transients at 40 Hz in isolated flexor digitorum brevis (FDB) myofibers. Weekly treated males had an increased calcium release rate compared with vehicle-treated males, while females had no change (Figure 5C). Weekly treated males also had more fibers reach 50% rise with the first electrical stimulus compared with vehicle-treated males, while weekly treated females had fewer (Figure 5D). Overall, these data suggest that males had improved calcium handling and increased IGF1/PI3K pathway activity in response to weekly glucocorticoid treatment, while females did not.

Figure 5 Weekly prednisone treatment improved calcium handling in males but not females. (A) Genes encoding calcium-handling proteins were upregulated in the quadriceps of weekly treated males but downregulated in weekly treated females by qPCR. (B) Protein levels of CASQ1, CASQ2, and SERCA2 were unchanged or increased in the gastrocnemius of weekly treated males, but decreased in weekly treated females compared with vehicle-treated animals. LC, loading control. (C and D) Calcium transient measurements in isolated flexor digitorum brevis fibers trended toward a faster maximum rate of calcium release (change in ratio/time, dR/dt) (C) and time to 50% rise (D) in weekly treated males and no change in weekly treated females compared to vehicle-treated animals. Data were analyzed with Mann-Whitney test (A and C) or Welch’s t test (B).

Weekly treatment changes lipid metabolism in females, resulting in increased endurance. GO analysis of genes upregulated in female muscle after weekly prednisone highlighted enrichment of lipid metabolism–related pathways (Figure 3C). Although expression of some lipid metabolism genes was slightly increased in weekly treated males, weekly treated females exhibited a unique and strong upregulation of genes involved in beta oxidation, lipid droplet formation, lipolysis, and fatty acid binding and transportation (Figure 6A). These expression shifts were confirmed by quantitative RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 4). After 4 weeks of glucocorticoid treatment, weekly treated females had decreased whole-body percentage fat mass, while weekly treated males were unchanged compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 6B). These differences could be seen in the size of the visceral fat pad, which was much smaller in weekly treated females compared with vehicle-treated females and all males (Figure 6C). Interestingly, this difference appears to have been driven by adipocyte size; the cross-sectional area of adipocytes in the visceral fat pad was significantly reduced in weekly treated females (Figure 6D). Reflecting a change in metabolic state, an increased percentage of myofibers in the tibialis anterior muscles of weekly treated females were positive for succinate dehydrogenase enzymatic activity (Figure 6E), without any associated change in fiber type (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Weekly prednisone treatment improved lipid metabolism in females but not males. (A) Results from RNA sequencing analysis revealed increased expression of lipid metabolism–related genes in weekly prednisone–treated females compared with vehicle-treated females and weekly prednisone–treated males. (B) Body composition analysis after 4 weeks of treatment demonstrated reduced whole-body percentage fat mass in once-weekly prednisone–treated females, while comparably treated males had no change. (C and D) The visceral fat pad of weekly treated females was smaller than vehicle-treated females and weekly treated males (C) and the adipocytes in this fat pad had significantly reduced cross-sectional area (D). (E) Weekly treated females had an increased proportion of succinate dehydrogenase–positive (SDH+) fibers in the tibialis anterior compared with vehicle-treated females, while the males exhibited no change. Scale bars: 100 μm (D) and 50 μm (E). (F) Neither sex had changes in fiber type proportion following weekly treatment. Data in B, D, and E were analyzed with Mann-Whitney test.

To investigate the impact of weekly prednisone and associated changes in lipid metabolism on the skeletal muscle lipid profile, we performed untargeted lipidomics on whole quadriceps from vehicle- and weekly treated females. Overall, only 26 (4.8%) of 536 lipid compounds profiled were significantly different between vehicle- and weekly treated females, most of which were glycerides and phospholipids. Triglycerides are the predominant form of stored lipid in skeletal muscle and are funneled into beta oxidation through their catabolism into free fatty acids. Quantitative RT-PCR demonstrated upregulation of genes encoding enzymes involved in glyceride catabolism and acyl-CoA synthesis after weekly prednisone (Figure 7A). Di- and triglyceride species were significantly decreased in weekly treated females (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 4), further suggesting that this pathway was activated by weekly prednisone. The phospholipids phosphatidylcholine (PC) and phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) are the main components of skeletal muscle mitochondrial membranes (27, 28). Genes encoding key enzymes involved in the synthesis of PC were upregulated by weekly prednisone (Figure 7C), and PC and PE species were significantly increased in weekly treated females (Figure 7D and Supplemental Table 4). These data indicate a subtle but significant shift in skeletal muscle lipid metabolism following weekly prednisone.

Figure 7 Weekly prednisone–treated females had increased glyceride catabolism and mitochondrial phospholipid abundance. (A) Muscles (quadriceps) from weekly prednisone–treated females had significantly increased expression of enzymes involved in triglyceride catabolism and acyl-CoA synthesis. (B) Females also had significantly reduced abundance of triglyceride and diglyceride species in the quadriceps. (C) Enzymes involved in phosphatidylcholine synthesis were significantly upregulated by weekly prednisone treatment. (D) Phosphatidylcholine (PC) and phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) abundance was increased in weekly prednisone–treated females compared with vehicle-treated females. Top 3 most abundant lipid compounds are presented as (number of carbon atoms):(number of double bonds); less abundant compounds are listed in Supplemental Table 4. Data were analyzed with Mann-Whitney test (A and C) or Welch’s t test (B and D).

We next tested whether exercise endurance, which is known to be influenced by lipid metabolism (29–31), was altered by this drug regimen. We treated a cohort of female mice with prednisone for 3 months and then assessed the running distance to exhaustion at 3 time points. The previously noted shift in body composition toward increased lean mass was maintained through 3 months of treatment (Figure 8A). Weekly treated females had a significantly increased distance to exhaustion after 6 months of weekly prednisone (Figure 8B), with fewer stimuli required per kilometer run (Figure 8C). Although their visceral fat pads were no longer significantly smaller than vehicle-treated females after 9 months of treatment (Figure 8D), weekly treated females still had significantly smaller adipocytes (Figure 8E). Some, but not all, of the lipid metabolism genes transcriptionally upregulated by 4 weeks of weekly prednisone were still upregulated in female muscle after 9 months of treatment (Figure 8F). Overall, we observed significant changes in the lipid metabolism of weekly treated females, including increases in expression of beta oxidation genes, triglyceride catabolism, and abundance of mitochondrial membrane phospholipids as well as decreased whole-body percentage fat mass, resulting in improved endurance.

Figure 8 Long-term weekly prednisone treatment increased endurance in female mice. (A) Weekly prednisone–treated females had reduced whole-body percentage fat mass and increased percentage lean mass after 3 months of treatment. (B) Weekly prednisone–treated females showed increased distance to exhaustion in a treadmill run-to-exhaustion test compared with vehicle-treated females. (C) Weekly prednisone–treated females required fewer stimuli per kilometer run than vehicle-treated females. (D) After 9 months of treatment, weekly treated females had a slightly smaller visceral fat pad and moderately reduced percentage fat mass than vehicle-treated females. (E) Adipocytes in the visceral fat pad of weekly treated females had significantly reduced cross-sectional area compared with vehicle-treated females. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Some lipid metabolism genes continued to be upregulated in response to weekly prednisone. Data were analyzed with 2-way ANOVA (A and B) or Mann-Whitney test (C, E, and F).

The sex-specific response to weekly prednisone is abrogated by sex steroid antagonism. Glucocorticoids regulate target gene expression through binding to GREs, a process moderated by many cofactors including the androgen receptor (AR) and estrogen receptor (ER). Both testosterone and estrogen were slightly increased in the serum in response to weekly treatment (Figure 9A) and expression of the genes encoding their receptors was sex-specifically responsive to weekly prednisone (Figure 9B). To investigate the role of these receptors in the response to weekly prednisone, we cotreated male mice with the AR competitive antagonist flutamide and female mice with the ER competitive antagonist fulvestrant in addition to vehicle or weekly prednisone starting at 10 weeks of age (Figure 9C). Four weeks of daily flutamide treatment significantly reduced body weight and prostate wet weight, while daily fulvestrant significantly reduced uterus wet weight but did not affect body weight (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). When administered in conjunction with sex steroid antagonists, weekly prednisone failed to increased ATP and NAD+ in muscle (Figure 9, D and E) and did not reduce whole-body percentage fat mass or adipocyte cross-sectional area in female mice (Figure 9F and Supplemental Figure 5C). Weekly prednisone did not stimulate upregulation of Ar (Figure 9G), IGF1/PI3K pathway (Figure 9H), or calcium-handling genes (Figure 9I) in males cotreated with flutamide, suggesting that AR is required for the male-specific transcriptional response to weekly prednisone. Intriguingly, both Ar and Esr1 were upregulated in females cotreated with fulvestrant (Figure 9G), as were the IGF/PI3K pathway members Igf1 and Itga3 (Figure 9H) and the lipid transporter Slc27a1 (Figure 9J). Other lipid metabolism genes previously demonstrated to be responsive to weekly prednisone were not upregulated when females were cotreated with fulvestrant, suggesting that only part of the female-specific transcriptional response to weekly prednisone is modulated by ER.

Figure 9 Sex steroid receptor antagonism attenuated the effects of weekly prednisone. (A) Circulating levels of testosterone and estrogen were increased in weekly prednisone–treated animals. (B) Expression of the gene encoding the androgen receptor (Ar) was increased in weekly prednisone–treated males, while expression of the gene encoding estrogen receptor α (Esr1) was increased in weekly treated females. (C) C57BL/6J mice were cotreated for 4 weeks with sex steroid inhibitors (males, flutamide; females, fulvestrant). Concomitantly, half of the cohort received weekly prednisone or vehicle. Arrows indicate i.p. injections. (D and E) Weekly prednisone–treated mice had no change in concentrations of ATP (D) and NAD+ (E) compared to vehicle-treated animals. (F) Weekly treated animals had no change in whole-body percentage fat mass when cotreated with sex steroid inhibitors. (G–J) After 4 weeks of weekly prednisone, males cotreated with flutamide had no change in gene expression profiles for sex steroid receptors (G), IGF1 pathway (H), calcium handling (I), or lipid metabolism (J). Females cotreated with fulvestrant had some increased sex steroid receptor (G), IGF1 pathway (H), and lipid metabolism (J) gene expression. Data were analyzed with Mann-Whitney test (A, B, and D–J).

Weekly prednisone induces sex-specific chromatin changes. To further investigate the sex-specific response to weekly prednisone, we performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) for GR using vehicle- and weekly treated muscles. We investigated established or likely GREs in the following target genes: Cidea, Cidec, Esr1, Pik3c2a, Pik3ca, and Tnnc1 (32–35). For the genes without previously identified GREs (Akt1, Ar, Slc27a1, and Tnnt1), we investigated binding at sequences matching the GR consensus motif, ACAnnnTGT, located within 10 kb of the transcriptional start site of the target gene. GREs near lipid metabolism genes had increased GR binding in weekly prednisone–treated females compared with vehicle, while weekly prednisone–treated males had no changes in GR occupancy (Figure 10A). For male muscle, GREs near IGF1/PI3K pathway and calcium-handling genes were enriched (Figure 10, B and C), including a well-characterized GRE known to modulate Cacna1h expression. These results demonstrate sex-specific GR binding profiles consistent with the sexually dimorphic transcriptional patterns.

Figure 10 Sex-specific GR binding patterns in skeletal muscle treated with weekly prednisone. (A) ChIP-qPCR showed low occupancy of GR at a negative control locus on chromosome 5 (desert) and high occupancy at the canonical GRE near Fkbp5 in both males and females. Putative GREs near lipid metabolism genes had increased occupancy of GR in weekly treated females compared with vehicle-treated females; males had no change in GR occupancy. (B and C) ChIP-qPCR showed increased occupancy at putative GREs near IGF1/PI3K pathway (B) and calcium-handling (C) genes in weekly treated males, while females had no change in binding with treatment. Data were analyzed with Welch’s t test (A–C).

We investigated GR binding 2 days after the final weekly injection; our findings accordingly represent a relatively short-term response to prednisone, which has total body clearance in 24 to 36 hours in adult humans (36). To better understand how weekly prednisone affects chromatin architecture and how long those changes are maintained, we treated a cohort of mice for 4 weeks and then harvested quadriceps 4, 6, and 8 days after the final injection (Figure 11A). We performed ChIP-Seq for the histone modification H3K27ac on isolated myofibers to identify active enhancers (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). We were particularly interested in enhancers present 4 days after the final weekly injection but absent in vehicle-treated samples, which we identified as prednisone-responsive enhancers (PREs). PREs were mostly intergenic or intronic and few were shared between males and females (Figure 11, B and C). We queried how many PREs remained at 6 or 8 days after the final injection. Although the vast majority of male PREs were lost by day 6, females maintained some PREs out to day 8 (Figure 11D). When we assigned the 500 top-ranked PREs to their nearest promoter, we found that males had PREs near genes implicated in muscle function and nuclear receptor signaling, while females had PREs near genes involved in IGF1/PI3K signaling (Supplemental Figure 6D). Those PREs maintained in females at day 8 were near genes involved in both lipid metabolism and IGF1/PI3K signaling (Supplemental Figure 6E). Similar to a previous investigation of dystrophic male muscle (20), the most significant transcription factor motifs enriched in long-lived PREs in both sexes were MEF2 family members (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G).

Figure 11 Skeletal muscle sex-specific enhancer landscape after weekly prednisone. (A) C57BL/6J mice were treated for 4 weeks with vehicle or weekly prednisone and then analyzed 4, 6, or 8 days after the final injection. Arrows indicate i.p. injections; bars indicate no injection. (B and C) Enhancers present 4 days after the final prednisone injection but not present in vehicle-treated myofibers were mostly unique to one sex (B) and predominantly intergenic or intronic (C). TTS, transcription termination site. (D) Percentage of enhancers present 4 days after final prednisone injection that were still present after 6 and 8 days. (E–G) ChIP-Seq tracks showing presence (E) or absence (F and G) of H3K27ac enrichment at putative GREs (gray boxes). (H) ChIP-Seq tracks showing female-specific enhancer peaks (gray boxes) near Esr1.

We then investigated H3K27ac enrichment at GREs with sex-specific binding 2 days after the final injection (Figure 10). Three of these GREs overlapped an enhancer that was present in all animals, including vehicle-treated ones, suggesting these enhancers had baseline activity that was further modulated by weekly prednisone (gray box, Figure 11E, and Supplemental Figure 6B). Some GREs with sex-specific GR binding in males at day 2 did not have H3K27ac enrichment at day 4 (Figure 11F), suggesting that these enhancers were transiently responsive to weekly prednisone. Transient enhancer occupancy was also observed at female-specific GREs (Figure 11G). Reflecting the overall longevity of the female response to weekly prednisone, we identified PREs near female-specific genes that were maintained out to day 8 (Figure 11H). Overall, these results suggest that male and female skeletal muscles undergo differential chromatin remodeling in response to weekly prednisone. While males had a relatively transient response to weekly prednisone that mostly disappeared by 6 days after the end of treatment, female skeletal muscle had more persistent chromatin marks that were evident for longer than a week after cessation of treatment. Intriguingly, these longer-lived enhancers annotate not only to genes involved in female-specific pathways such as lipid metabolism but also male-specific pathways such as IGF1/PI3K signaling.