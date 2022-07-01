Breast cancer chemotherapy induces vascular dysfunction and hypertension through a NOX4-dependent mechanism

Chemotherapy induces endothelial dysfunction in human arteries. In initial experiments, we studied arteries from healthy tissue margins that were unaffected by cancer and extracted during breast cancer surgery. Arteries, with a diameter of approximately 1 mm were obtained from 40 postmenopausal women who had received neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) before the surgery and 55 who had not received such treatment (controls, no NACT). Arteries were collected 1 month after the last dose of NACT. These patients did not differ with respect to other demographics or major risk factors known to affect vascular disease, pharmacotherapies, or radiotherapy, apart from the stage of their cancer (Table 1), and there was no difference in blood vessel size or morphology between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149117DS1). We used isometric tension studies to assess endothelium-dependent and endothelium-independent vasodilatation in response to acetylcholine (ACh) and sodium nitroprusside (SNP), respectively. We found that NACT significantly altered endothelium-dependent relaxation response to ACh, while having minimal effect on endothelium-independent response to SNP (Figure 1C). Importantly, these changes were observed 1 month after the last cycle of chemotherapy (Figure 1, A and B). NACT-associated endothelial dysfunction was not dependent on the cancer stage, as it was observed in a subset of patients with stage 2 and 3 as well as in those with stage 3 breast cancer (Supplemental Figure 1B). Moreover, the cancer stage was not associated with differences in endothelial function when analyzed separately within the NACT and no-NACT groups (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 Effects of breast cancer neoadjuvant chemotherapy using docetaxel, cyclophosphamide, and doxorubicin (NACT) on vascular function. (A) Study design of human blood vessel collection in patients with breast cancer without NACT (No NACT) or after 6 ± 3 courses of NACT prior to surgery. (B) Representative examples of endothelium-dependent vasorelaxations in response to increasing concentrations of ACh (1 nM–10 μM) in arteries from patients with or without NACT. (C) Average endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation responses to ACh (1 nM–10 μM) and endothelium-independent relaxation responses to SNP (1 nM–10 μM) in arteries from patients without NACT (n = 55) and with NACT (n = 40). Two rings were studied per patient, and the values were averaged. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 versus no NACT (C, left); *P < 0.05 versus no NACT (C, right); 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA. (D) Experimental design of an ex vivo organ culture study of the effects of NACT on vascular function in NACT-naive arteries. (E) Endothelium-dependent (ACh) and endothelium-independent (SNP) vasorelaxations in NACT-naive arteries after a 24-hour organ culture with the combined NACT components docetaxel (100 nM), 4-hydroperoxycyclophosphamide (4-HC) (10 nM), and doxorubicin (100 nM) or vehicle (Veh, solvent) (paired arterial rings for each treatment; n = 7 patients). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA. (F) Effects of individual components of NACT on endothelium-dependent (ACh) and endothelium-independent (SNP) vasorelaxations in NACT-naive arteries after a 24-hour organ culture with either docetaxel (100 nM), cyclophosphamide (100 nM), doxorubicin (100 nM), or vehicle (solvent) (paired vessel rings for each treatment; n = 5). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. Data in E and F are expressed as the mean ± SEM. DTX, docetaxel; DOX, doxorubicin; CP, cyclophosphamide; Phe, phenylephrine.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of patients without prior NACT or with prior NACT

In additional experiments, we established that a 24-hour ex vivo exposure of human arteries to a combination of docetaxel, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide (Figure 1D) also impaired ACh-induced relaxations, while not altering responses to SNP (Figure 1E). Using this ex vivo approach, we found that, individually, doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide did not significantly affect responses to either ACh or SNP, however, exposure to docetaxel alone significantly impaired ACh-mediated vasodilatation but did not alter SNP-evoked relaxations (Figure 1F and Supplemental Table 1).

Effect of NACT on eNOS expression and phosphorylation. In human arteries, endothelium-dependent relaxations can be mediated by NO, vasodilator prostaglandins, and/or endothelium-derived hyperpolarizing factors such as hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ). To define the relative role of NO, we exposed human arteries to the NO synthase inhibitor Nω-nitro-l-arginine methyl ester hydrochloride (l-NAME) before administration of ACh. l-NAME markedly inhibited the endothelium-dependent vasodilatation response to ACh in arteries from women who had not received NACT, while it had a minimal effect on these responses in the arteries of women who had received NACT. This strongly suggests that the NO-mediated mechanisms of endothelium-dependent vasodilatation are impaired by NACT treatment (Figure 2A). As the morphological presence of the endothelial cell layer did not differ between the study groups (Supplemental Figure 1A), reduced endothelial NO synthase (eNOS) expression could provide a potential explanation for endothelial dysfunction. However, we found that NACT was not associated with loss of eNOS mRNA or protein expression (Figure 2B). eNOS is regulated by phosphorylation, predominantly at serine 1177 (Ser1177), which is stimulatory, and at threonine 495 (Thr495), which is inhibitory. As shown in Figure 2C, there was no change in phosphorylation of Ser1177, but there was an increase in the inhibitory phosphorylation of eNOS at Thr495. This observation was confirmed in vivo in mice exposed to docetaxel for 3 weeks via i.p. injections every 5 days (Figure 2D) and in vitro in cultured human dermal microvascular endothelial cells (HDMECs) (Figure 2E), supporting the hypothesis that eNOS phosphorylation at Thr 495 is a crucial mechanism of impaired vascular function in patients with prior NACT.

Figure 2 Effects of breast cancer neoadjuvant chemotherapy using docetaxel, cyclophosphamide, and doxorubicin (NACT) on the regulation of eNOS. (A) Endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation responses to ACh (1 nM to 10 μM) in arteries from patients without NACT and from patients with prior NACT after preincubation with l-NAME (100 μM) (n = 8/group). Data expressed as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 versus no NACT; *P < 0.05 versus no NACT; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (B) Expression of eNOS mRNA (n = 13–16/group; bottom left) and eNOS protein (Western blotting; n = 12/group) in arteries from patients without NACT and from patients who underwent NACT. (C) Phosphorylation of eNOS at Ser1177 (left; n = 12/group) and at Thr495 in arteries from patients with or without prior NACT (right; n = 12/group), normalized to total eNOS. Data were derived from 3 independent experiments and are expressed as the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 versus no NACT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Effects of in vivo exposure to docetaxel in C57BL/6J mice (i.p. injections; 10 mg/kg or placebo every 5 days for 3 weeks) on the inhibitory phosphorylation of eNos at Thr495, normalized to total eNOS in mouse aortas (n = 5 mice/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus WT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (E) Rho kinase activity in arteries from patients with or without NACT (n = 10/group; left) and in HDMECs (n = 5/group; right). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 versus vehicle or no NACT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Effects of docetaxel (100 nM) on eNOS at Thr495 phosphorylation in HDMECs and the modulating effect of docetaxel plus Go6976 (1 μM) or docetaxel plus Y27632 (5 μM) (n = 6/group). Densitometric analysis of proteins normalized to total eNOS is shown. Immunoblots are from 1 of 2 independent experiments (left) and are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus vehicle or docetaxel; *P < 0.05 versus docetaxel; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test.

Thr495 can be phosphorylated by protein kinase C (PKC) and Rho kinase (ROCK) (18). Rho kinase activity was induced in human arteries after NACT, and docetaxel increased the Rho kinase activity in HDMECs (Figure 2E). To further explore the role of ROCK and PKC, we exposed HDMECs in culture to docetaxel with and without the PKC inhibitor Go6976 or the Rho kinase inhibitor Y27632. As shown in Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2A, ex vivo exposure of cultured endothelial cells and human vessel organ culture to docetaxel enhanced the phosphorylation of eNOS on Thr495, mimicking the in vivo effect of NACT. This was not changed by inhibiting PKC, but was markedly reduced by the Rho kinase inhibitor. Thus, inhibitory phosphorylation of eNOS via Rho kinase probably contributes to the loss of endothelium-dependent vasodilatation following exposure to docetaxel. Rho kinase activity was induced by NACT in human arteries, indicating its potential role in endothelial dysfunction. Moreover, docetaxel increased Rho kinase activity in HDMECs (Figure 2E). In addition, the Rho kinase inhibitor Y27632 markedly improved endothelium-dependent relaxation responses to ACh in the arteries of patients who had previously undergone NACT (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Importantly, the mechanisms regulating eNOS activity dependence on the binding of HSP90α to eNOS were not changed in HDMECs exposed to docetaxel (Supplemental Figure 2C), and HSP90α expression was unaltered in NACT-exposed human arteries (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Docetaxel modulates key pathways relevant to vascular function. To gain further insight into the mechanisms responsible for altered endothelium-dependent vasodilatation, we exposed vascular segments to docetaxel or placebo for 24 hours in organ culture experiments and analyzed global RNA expression using RNA-Seq (Figure 3A). We found that the expression of 802 mRNA transcripts was significantly (FDR P < 0.05) altered by docetaxel treatment (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 4), which contributed to significant changes in gene sets and pathways relevant to vascular function. These included endothelial and smooth muscle cellular processes such as differentiation, morphogenesis, migration, and signaling as well as pathways involved in epigenetic regulation and DNA methylation. Importantly, a broad range of vascular processes that were altered were redox sensitive. These processes included endothelial and smooth muscle cell biogenesis, proliferation, and migration, kinase signaling, blood pressure regulation, cellular response to oxidative stress, and oxygen sensing (Figure 3A). This is consistent with the role of ROS in vascular dysfunction in wide range of cardiovascular pathologies (19).

Figure 3 Vascular effects of docetaxel and the role of oxidative stress in NACT-induced endothelial dysfunction. (A) Schematic design of ex vivo organ culture study of the effects of 24 hours of docetaxel on the gene expression profile using RNA-Seq. Volcano plot shows examples of significantly altered genes related to vascular biology and oxidative stress in NACT-naive arteries after a 24-hour organ culture with docetaxel (100 nM) in comparison with exposure to vehicle (red: adjusted P value [P adj ] < 0.05). Bar charts present the GSEA (–log 10 P values) of selected docetaxel-downregulated (blue) and -upregulated (yellow) pathways (n = 6/group). *P adj < 0.05, FDR. Enrichment is expressed as the normalized enrichment score (NES). (B) Effect of NAC (1 mM) on endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation responses to ACh in arteries from patients with or without prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT versus no NACT; n = 5/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 versus NACT; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA. (C) Superoxide production was measured using lucigenin (LGCL; 5 μM) in arteries from patients with (n = 27) or without (n = 37) prior NACT. **P < 0.01 versus no NACT. (D) EPR of NADPH-dependent superoxide production in membrane fractions of arteries from patients with or without prior NACT; example time scans of CP-nitroxide accumulation using CPH (1-hydroxy-3-carboxy-2,2,5,-tetramethyl-pyrrolidine hydrochloride; 1.0 mM) and NADPH (0.2 mM). Insert shows the initial EPR spectrum of the spin probe CPH; arrow indicates the low-field component used to follow the nitroxide accumulation. (D, right) Data indicate the mean ± SEM of NADPH oxidase (Nox) activity (n = 10/group). ***P < 0.001, versus no NACT. (E) H 2 O 2 production using Amplex Red (n = 6/group; mean ± SEM). **P < 0.01 versus no NACT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (C–E). (F) Microphotographs of fluorescence detection of superoxide (DHE; 10 μM) and H 2 O 2 production (DCFH-DA; 10 μM) in arteries from patients with or without prior NACT. PEG-SOD (500 U/mL) and PEG-CAT (500 U/mL) were used to show signal specificity for superoxide and H 2 O 2 , respectively (representative of 5/group). Scale bars: 100 μm.

Role of ROS in altering vascular function in response to NACT. Increased production of ROS plays a major role in regulating vascular function in pathological states. To investigate the importance of this mechanism, we examined the effect of the antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC) on ACh-evoked vascular relaxations. As shown in Figure 3B, NAC markedly improved endothelium-dependent relaxation responses to ACh in arteries of patients who previously received NACT, but had no effect in the non-NACT group (Figure 3B). NAC can react with and scavenge several ROS, including superoxide, H 2 O 2 , and the hydroxyl radical. In additional experiments, we observed increased vascular superoxide production by arteries from women who had received NACT compared with those who had not (Figure 3C).

NADPH oxidases are major sources of ROS in human arteries (19). We therefore used electron spin resonance to examine NADPH oxidase activity in homogenates of arteries from patients who had received NACT and from those who had not and found a significant increase in superoxide production in response to NADPH in those with prior NACT (Figure 3D). Amplex Red assays also demonstrated an increase in vascular production of H 2 O 2 in arteries of women who had undergone prior NACT (Figure 3E). Using the fluorescent dyes dihydroethidium (DHE) to detect superoxide and 2′,7′-dichlorofluorescein (DCF) to detect H 2 O 2 , we detected the production of both superoxide and H 2 O 2 predominantly in the media, with a less apparent contribution from the endothelium. These signals were eliminated by the selective superoxide and H 2 O 2 scavengers PEG superoxide dismutase (SOD) and PEG catalase (PEG-CAT), respectively (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 2E).

Effect of NACT on the vascular expression of NADPH oxidase catalytic subunits. There are 4 key NOX proteins in human vascular cells: NOX1, -2, -4, and -5. Using Western blotting (Figure 4A) and reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) (Figure 4B), we found that there was no change in NOX1 or NOX5 expression and increased expression of NOX2 and NOX4 in the arteries of women who had undergone NACT. These increases in NOX2 and NOX4 were recapitulated by a 24-hour exposure of vascular segments to docetaxel (Figure 4C). Through additional experiments using cultured endothelial and vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs), we found that docetaxel increased NOX2 and NOX4 expression in endothelial cells and NOX4 expression in smooth muscle cells (Figure 4D). Immunofluorescence showed that NOX2 staining was predominantly increased in the vascular media, whereas NOX4 was increased in both the media and endothelial cells of women who had undergone NACT (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Mechanisms of oxidative stress induced by NACT and docetaxel in the vasculature. (A) Protein levels of the NADPH oxidase homologs NOX1, NOX2, NOX4, and NOX5 in arteries from patients with or without prior NACT, with the densitometric analysis normalized to β-ACTIN (right) (n = 8/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus no NACT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Heatmap depicting mRNA expression of selected key genes involved in the regulation of oxidative stress in human vasculature in arteries from patients with (n = 13) or without (n = 16) prior NACT. Expression was normalized to ACTB mRNA. *P < 0.05 versus no NACT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (C) Effects of a 24-hour organ culture with docetaxel (100 nM) or vehicle on the expression of NOX2 (also known as CYBB) and NOX4 mRNA in NACT-naive arteries (n = 5/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle; 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. (D) Effects of 24 hours of docetaxel exposure (100 nM) on NOX2 (CYBB) and NOX4 mRNA in HASMCs and HDMECs (n = 4/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus vehicle; *P < 0.05 versus vehicle; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (E) Immunofluorescence detection (red) of NOX2 and NOX4 expression in arteries from patients with or without NACT. Costaining (green) with CD31 and α-SMA was done to identify NOX2 and NOX4 expression in endothelial cells and SMCs (representative of 5/group). Scale bars: 200 μm.

Considering the prolonged effect of NACT observed 4 weeks after its discontinuation, we considered that epigenetic mechanisms might modulate NOX4 expression over the long term. Indeed, studies of the NOX4 promoter showed that 23 CpG sites exhibited decreased DNA methylation in arteries from women that had undergone NACT compared with no-NACT donor arteries (Figure 5, A and B). We found that 6% of the CpG sites located in the CpG island of the NOX4 promoter were normally methylated in arteries of women who had not received NACT and that NACT therapy eliminated methylation of these CpG sites (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Table 5). As a control, we studied methylation of the GTP cyclohydrolase gene (GCH1) and found that it was unaltered by NACT (Figure 5C). To further understand the effects of docetaxel on the NOX4 promoter, we performed an in vitro promoter activity assay in HEK293 cells. A 48-hour exposure to docetaxel induced NOX4 promoter activity in an in vitro promoter activity assay in HEK293 cells (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Methylation of the NOX4 promoter was induced by NACT. (A) Bisulfite sequencing analysis of the NOX4 promoter in arteries from patients with or without prior NACT showing the methylation levels. Schematic representation shows promoter methylation (left) and mean data on the percentage of the total CpG count (right; n = 7/group). ****P < 0.0001 versus no NACT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Percentage of single CpG methylation along the NOX4 promoter. (C) Bisulfite sequencing analysis of the GCH1 promoter in arteries from patients with or without prior NACT, showing methylation levels. Schematic representation of promoter methylation (upper) and mean data on the percentage of the total CpG count (right, n = 7/group). Data were analyzed by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (D) NOX4 promoter assay in HEK293 cells treated with docetaxel (100 nM) or placebo (n = 9/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus docetaxel; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Docetaxel induces hypertension and vascular dysfunction in mice via a Nox4-dependent mechanism. To gain additional insight into the role of NOX4 in response to docetaxel, we treated WT and Nox4–/– mice with this agent (10 mg/kg every 5 days for 3 weeks, Figure 6A). Measurements using radiotelemetry showed that blood pressure significantly increased following the first docetaxel injection and was sustained throughout treatment with this agent (Figure 6B). In mice lacking Nox4, this hypertensive response was absent (Figure 6C). In agreement with our findings in human arteries, isometric tension studies of the aorta showed that treatment with docetaxel impaired endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation responses to ACh (Figure 6D) but did not affect endothelium-independent vasodilatation responses to SNP (Figure 6D). To confirm the role of Nox4-derived superoxide in impairing endothelium-dependent vasodilatation, we also treated arteries in the organ chamber with GKT137831, a selective inhibitor of NOX1 and NOX4. This agent normalized ACh-induced vasodilatation in mice previously treated with docetaxel (Supplemental Figure 3G). In line with our results in human arteries, docetaxel treatment increased vascular H 2 O 2 (Figure 6E) and superoxide (Figure 6F) production in WT mice, and these responses were absent in Nox4-deficient mice (Figure 6, E and F). DHE fluorescence confirmed an increase of superoxide production in the media of WT mouse aortas treated with docetaxel that was absent in Nox4–/– mice (Figure 6G). RT-PCR analysis revealed that aortic Nox4 mRNA expression was increased in WT mice treated with docetaxel and was absent in the Nox4–/– mice (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Functional role of Nox4 in the regulation of vascular dysfunction by docetaxel in vivo. (A) Schematic design of in vivo studies of the effects of docetaxel on vascular endpoints. Nox4–/– and WT mice were injected i.p. with docetaxel (10 mg/kg) or placebo (solvent) every 5 days for 3 weeks. (B) Effect of docetaxel on blood pressure (BP) in C57BL/6J mice by telemetry. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus WT; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA. (C) Systolic blood pressure by tail-cuff plethysmography in Nox4–/– and WT mice treated with docetaxel or placebo (n = 10–14/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.01 versus baseline; **P < 0.01 versus WT or docetaxel-treated Nox4–/– mice; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (D) Endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation to ACh (1 nM–10 μM) and endothelium-independent vasorelaxation to SNP (1 nM–10 μM) in mouse aortas (n = 9–14/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 versus WT; *P < 0.05 versus Nox4–/– mice treated with docetaxel; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (E) H 2 O 2 production using Amplex Red in aortas from Nox4–/– and WT mice treated with docetaxel or placebo (n = 9/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus Nox4–/– mice treated with docetaxel; *P < 0.05 versus WT; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test. (F) LGCL (5 μM) in aortas (n = 8–9/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus WT; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test. (G) Representative images showing superoxide production in mouse aortas using DHE fluorescence. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Nox4 mRNA expression in mouse aortas (n = 5/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 versus Nox4–/– mice treated with docetaxel; *P < 0.05 versus WT; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test. (I) p-eNOS (Thr495) in Nox4–/– and WT mouse aortas treated with docetaxel or placebo (n = 5–6/group). Densitometric analysis was normalized to total eNos. Immunoblots represent 1 of 2 independent experiments and are summarized as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus Nox4–/– mice treated with docetaxel; ***P < 0.001 versus WT; 2-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s test.

As shown in Figure 2F, docetaxel treatment promoted ROCK-dependent phosphorylation of eNOS at Thr495. Since H 2 O 2 can activate Rho kinase, we examined Thr495 phosphorylation on eNOS in WT and Nox4–/– mice and found that this inhibitory phosphorylation increased by docetaxel treatment in WT but not Nox4–/– mice (Figure 6I).

Microtubule stabilization is a key mechanism of action of taxanes (20) and is also needed for basal eNOS phosphorylation and subcellular organization (21). One way that taxanes affect microtubule stabilization is the lysine acetylation of α-tubulin (AcK40) (20). We found that lysine acetylation was an unlikely mechanism of docetaxel-induced vascular dysfunction, as docetaxel treatment similarly increased Ack40–α-tubulin in WT and Nox4–/– mouse aortas, despite striking differences in vascular and blood pressure phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 3H). In line with increased acetylation, however, changes in direct eNOS acetylation cannot be excluded.

To confirm that Nox4 represents a therapeutic target for preventing the development of vascular dysfunction, we administered daily i.p. injections of the Nox1/Nox4 inhibitor GKT137831 during docetaxel exposure (Figure 7A) and found that this prevented both the increase in blood pressure (Figure 7B) and development of vascular dysfunction in mouse aortas (Figure 7C) caused by this taxane.

Figure 7 Functional role of Nox4 and Rho kinase in the regulation of vascular dysfunction by docetaxel in vivo. (A) Schematic of the study design for WT mice injected with vehicle, docetaxel (10 mg/kg every 5 days), or docetaxel plus the Nox1/4 inhibitor GKT137831 (40 mg/kg every day) or placebo (solvent) for 3 weeks. (B) Systolic blood pressure by tail-cuff plethysmography (n = 6–7/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.01 versus baseline; **P < 0.01 versus WT (vehicle + placebo); ***P < 0.001 versus WT treated with docetaxel plus GKT137831; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (C) Endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation responses to ACh (1 nM–10 μM) and endothelium-independent vasorelaxation responses to SNP (1 nM–10 μM) in mouse aortas (n = 5–6/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus WT treated with docetaxel plus GKT137831; **P < 0.01 versus WT; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (D) Study design, for WT mice injected with docetaxel (10 mg/kg every 5 days) or docetaxel (10 mg/kg every 5 days) and the ROCK inhibitor fasudil (30 mg/kg every day) or placebo (solvent) for 3 weeks. (E) BP was measured by tail-cuff plethysmography (n = 6–7/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.01 versus baseline; ***P < 0.01 versus WT mice and WT mice treated with docetaxel plus fasudil; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (F) Endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation responses to ACh (1 nM–10 μM) and endothelium-independent vasorelaxation responses to SNP (1 nM–10 μM) in mouse aortas (n = 6/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus WT and WT mice treated with docetaxel plus fasudil; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (G) Effect of fasudil on phosphorylation of eNos at Thr495 in WT mice treated with docetaxel (n = 6/group). Densitometric analysis of proteins normalized to total eNos expression. Immunoblots are from 1 of 2 independent experiments. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus WT; **P < 0.01 versus WT mice treated with docetaxel plus fasudil; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test.

In keeping with our observations in human arteries, ROCK inhibition by fasudil (Figure 7D) prevented the blood pressure increase (Figure 7E) and vascular dysfunction caused by docetaxel (Figure 7F) in mice. Fasudil decreased the docetaxel-induced Thr495 phosphorylation of eNOS (Figure 7G), further supporting the role of ROCK in docetaxel-induced eNOS dysfunction.

Other possible mechanisms of the blood pressure effects of docetaxel in mice were investigated. Docetaxel did not change the heart rate of mice after 3 weeks of treatment (Supplemental Figure 3B). Treatment of mice with docetaxel did not affect aldosterone levels (Supplemental Figure 3C), renal damage as assessed by histopathology (Supplemental Figure 3D), urinary albumin (Supplemental Figure 3E), or urinary neutrophil gelatinase–associated lipocalin (NGAL) (Supplemental Figure 3F).