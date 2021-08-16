HLA-E–restricted HIV-1–specific CD8+ T cell responses in natural infection

Determining HLA-Ia and HLA-E restriction of 2 HIV-1 Gag epitopes. In vitro priming of HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses from HIV-naive individuals is commonly used to identify subdominant responses. By in vitro priming of CD8+ T cells obtained from 2 HIV-seronegative donors with HIV-1 Gag overlapping peptides (OLPs) in long-term cultures, we identified a subdominant effector response for OLPs 7954/7955 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148979DS1). Gag OLPs 7954/7955 encompass DCKTILKALGPAATL (aa 329–343)/ILKALGPAATLEEMM (aa 333–347), respectively. Using PBMCs and nested peptides (10 μg/mL) progressively truncated by a single amino acid from the N- or C-termini of OLP 7954 in an IFN-γ ELISPOT assay, we identified a 9-mer, KL9, in individuals who express HLA-A*02 or HLA-B*57. Based on NetMHC predictions of peptide-HLA binding (http://www.cbs.dtu.dk/services/NetMHC/), IC 50 for KL9 binding HLA-B*57:01 and -A*02:01 was 226 nM and 4684 nM, respectively, indicating that KL9 could be restricted by more than one class Ia allele.

We next determined whether KL9-specific CD8+ T cells can be elicited in chronic HIV infection and whether these are HLA-B*57:01 and -A*02:01 restricted. Antigen-specific CD8+ T cells were preferentially expanded by long-term culture (7–12 days) using autologous adherent monocytes pulsed with 10 μg/mL KL9. While doing HLA-I restriction studies using parental 721.221 cells (HLA-Ia null) and their derivative transductants expressing single HLA-B*57:01 and -A*02:01 alleles, we were surprised to find peptide-specific reactivities among the 721.221 cells, which suggested an alternative HIV antigen presentation mechanism, perhaps one that is mediated by nonclassical HLA-Ib molecules. We therefore performed peptide binding stabilization assays of HLA-E and KL9, and our data showed that KL9 could bind to HLA-E*01:01 (Supplemental Figure 1A), although not as strongly as B7 signal peptide (B7sp).

Therefore, to determine HLA-Ia/b restriction, the functionality of KL9-specific CD8+ T cell lines was assessed after stimulation of these cells for 6 hours with target antigen-presenting cell (APC) lines (221.B*57:01 or 221.AEH) expressing HLA-B*57:01 or HLA-E*01:01, respectively, and pulsed with 10 μg/mL peptide. Representative data are shown for KL9 response restricted by HLA-B*57 and HLA-E (Figure 1A). Patient CHI-7 (where CHI indicates chronically HIV infected) exhibited a higher CD107a/IFN-γ expression in response to KL9 presented by HLA-E–expressing APCs (221.AEH), compared with when KL9 was presented in the context of HLA-B*57 to CD8+ T cells. These data suggested that KL9 can be dually restricted by HLA class Ia/b alleles.

Figure 1 In vitro detection of KL9- and KF11-specific CD8+ T cell responses restricted by HLA-B*57 and HLA-E in chronically HIV-infected individuals. Positively isolated CD8+ T cells were cultured with KL9- or KF11-pulsed (10 μg/mL) autologous adherent monocytes for 7–12 days. Polyfunctional activation was assessed after 5 hours of stimulation with target cells (221.B*57 or 221.AEH) pulsed with the peptide of interest. No peptide pulse was used as a negative control. 221.B*57 and 221.AEH are antigen-presenting 721.221 cell lines expressing single HLA-B*57:01 and HLA-E*01:01 alleles, respectively. Representative data from 2 HIV-infected individuals are shown in A and B. (A) KL9-specific reactivity restricted by B*57:01 or E*01:01 in patient CHI-7. (B) KF11-specific reactivity restricted by B*57:01 or E*01:01 in patient CHI-6. (C) Summary of KL9- and KF11-specific reactivity in HIV-infected individuals (n = 20) based on CD107a/IFN-γ expression. (D) Net frequency (CD107a/IFN-γ) of paired HLA-E and HLA-B*57 responses specific for KF11 is shown for HIV-infected individuals tested (n = 13) who mounted an HLA-E–restricted CD8+ T cell response. Black and red dots are negative and positive responses, respectively. Error bars represent median value. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test was used in C and D to determine statistical significance.

Since KL9, a subdominant epitope, could be presented in the context of both HLA-E and HLA-B*57 allele, we next sought to determine whether a well-described B*57-restricted epitope could also be presented by HLA-E. We selected KF11 as a model epitope owing to its high immunogenicity in chronic HIV infection and its ability to bind to HLA-E*01:01 (Supplemental Figure 1B). We analyzed the functionality of CD8+ T cell responses specific for KL9 and KF11 presented by HLA-Ia/b alleles in 20 PBMC samples from CHI individuals. HLA-Ia/b genotype and clinical characteristics of the study cohort are shown in Supplemental Table 2. Representative data are shown for KF11 response restricted by HLA-B*57 and HLA-E (Figure 1B). In this individual, KF11 response restricted by both HLA-Ia (B*57:01) and HLA-Ib (E*01:01) alleles showed CD107a/IFN-γ production as a functional response. Figure 1C summarizes data from all 20 CHI individuals tested, indicating percentage CD8+ T cells in response to both KL9 and KF11 peptides when presented by either HLA-B*57 or HLA-E allele. These data show that both KL9 and KF11 peptides can be dually presented by HLA-Ia and -Ib alleles. For either epitope, the frequency of positive responders was similar regardless of HLA-I allele restriction. However, a higher frequency was observed when KF11 was presented by HLA-B*57 compared with HLA-E presentation (P = 0.009; Figure 1C). When responses that were positive to either or both HLA-E– and HLA-B*57–mediated presentation of KF11 were compared in a pairwise manner within each individual, HLA-B*57–restricted responses were still higher than those specific for HLA-E (P = 0.02; Figure 1D).

Details of responder frequency and magnitude of both epitope-specific responses are shown in Supplemental Table 3. For KL9, we observed very few responses. They were unique to either HLA-B*57 allele (patients CHI-2 and CHI-21) or HLA-E*01 (patient CHI-7) except for one dually restricted response seen in patient CHI-10. In contrast, B*57-KF11 responses were observed in 11 of 19 samples (58%) tested, and nearly two-thirds of these were dually HLA-Ia/b–restricted (7/11, 64%; Supplemental Table 3). Overall, unique HLA-E–restricted CD8+ T cell responses were observed only in patients CHI-17 and CHI-18. In summary, unique HLA-E–restricted responses were seen in only 3 of 20 (15%) whereas dually restricted responses were observed in 8 of 20 (40%) individuals tested.

PBMCs stimulated with KL9 or KF11 (10 μg/mL) elicited CD8+ T cells with multifunctional profile as manifested by dual production of CD107a/b with IFN-γ, IL-2, TNF-α, and MIP-1β (Supplemental Figure 2). As compared with the KF11 stimulation, KL9 responses were either lower (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) or similar in frequency (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Generation of a panel of cell lines to discriminate between classical HLA class Ia– and E–restricted CD8+ T cell responses. A prior study showed that monomorphic leader peptides from HLA class I molecules are perfectly suited for tight and deep binding into the HLA-E groove (11). In contrast, pathogen-derived antigens presented by HLA-E in a TAP-deficient environment adopt different conformation, docking more superficially into the groove. Our data from binding stabilization assays show that both KL9 and KF11 can bind HLA-E*01:01 (Supplemental Figure 1). However, because of the low HLA binding affinities of the KL9 or KF11 peptides for HLA-E and/or peptide stabilization, we were unable to construct stable HIV-1 peptide–specific HLA-E tetramers for either peptide. To circumvent this issue and to discriminate between classical HLA class Ia– and HLA-E–restricted T cells, we first disrupted HLA-E expression in the 721.221 cell line using a CRISPR/Cas9 system. We obtained seven HLA-E–knockout clones that were verified by genotyping, and based on these data, clone 41A3 was used in follow-up studies. A heterozygous deletion in the HLA-E allele in this clone resulted in a loss of function, which was confirmed by a lack of surface HLA-E expression as assessed by staining with HLA-E mAbs 3D12 and 4D12 (which bind to empty HLA-E). Next, individual class Ia (HLA-A*02:01, HLA-B*57:01, HLA-B*57:03), HLA-E*01:01, or HLA-E*01:03 alleles were singly transduced into the 41A3 clone, generating a total of 5 target cell lines, each expressing only a single aforementioned HLA class I allele. This approach facilitated the discrimination between classical and nonclassical class I–restricted responses. Supplemental Figure 3 shows the surface expression of HLA-Ia (A*02:01 and B*57) or HLA-Ib (E*01 and F) transductants in the 41A3 clone.

HLA-E*01–restricted KF11-specific responses are mediated by CD94– CD8+ T cells. It is well known that NK/NKT cells recognize HLA-E–bound peptide via their CD94/NKG2 receptors (38). To confirm that the responses observed in our assays were due to CD8+ T cells, we performed the following assay. In vitro–cultured CD8+ T cells from 4 HIV-infected individuals (CHI-2, CHI-4, CHI-12, and CHI-24) were tested for KF11-specific responses with 221ΔE.E*01:01, 221ΔE.E*01:03, and 221ΔE.B*57:03 target cells pulsed with 10 μg/mL peptide. In these 4 separate patients, KF11 was recognized in the context of HLA-E*01:01 or HLA-B*57:03 by CD94– non-NK/NKT CD8+ T cells (Figure 2A). HLA-E restriction was validated in 1 patient (CHI-24) by 2 different blocking strategies (Figure 2B), i.e., using B7sp and the anti–HLA-E mAb 3D12. KF11-specific activation (IFN-γ production) in the context of HLA-E*01:03 but not HLA-B*57:03 was blocked using both approaches.

Figure 2 Recognition of KF11 in the context of HLA-E*01 by non-NK/NKT CD8+ T cells from HIV-infected individuals, using the 221ΔE cell panel and in vitro–generated CD8+ T cell lines. (A) In vitro–cultured CD8+ T cells from 4 chronically HIV-infected individuals (CHI-12, CHI-2, CHI-4, and CHI-24) were tested for upregulation of CD107a/b in CD94-expressing CD8+ T cells in response to KF11 (10 μg/mL). APCs or target cells included 221ΔE.E*01, 221ΔE.B*57, and 221ΔE, the latter serving as a negative control. In addition, within each APC, KF11 stimulation was assessed in comparison with no-peptide-pulse control (red boxes). (B) Two different blocking strategies in patient CHI-24 were used to confirm that KF11 was presented in the context of HLA-E. KF11-specific activation of CD8+ T cells (IFN-γ production) in the context of HLA-E*01:03 but not HLA-B*57:03 was blocked by excess leader sequence B7sp peptide or by the HLA-E–specific 3D12 mAb, both at 10 μg/mL.

HLA-E–mediated KF11 peptide presentation in NL4-3–infected cells. Although data from the prior experiments demonstrated that HIV peptides could be presented exogenously by HLA-E, the question remained of whether this peptide could be loaded onto nascent HLA-E within an infected cell. To address this question, we first transduced CD4 coreceptor into each of the 6 cell lines generated (Supplemental Figure 3) to render them HIV permissive. The surface expression of CD4 was confirmed on 221ΔE.CD4, 221ΔE.E*01:01.CD4, 221ΔE.E*01:03.CD4, and 221ΔE.B*57:01.CD4 cell lines (Figure 3A). We next determined whether these cell lines support permissive HIV-1 infection. We observed an increased frequency of intracellular Gag-p24 staining in a representative NL4-3–infected cell line (221ΔE.CD4) over 96 hours after infection (Figure 3B). We then determined whether CD8+ T cells could recognize the KF11 peptide presented by infecting target cells with NL4-3 virus for 48 hours and coculturing them with CD8+ T cells at 1:1 effector/target cell ratio. Target cells pulsed with 10 μg/mL KF11 were used as positive controls, while 221ΔE.CD4 cells (KF11-pulse or NL4-3–infected) alone served as negative controls. Cultured CD8+ T cells from 2 HIV-infected individuals showed degranulation after incubation with NL4-3–infected 221ΔE.E*01:01.CD4, 221ΔE.E*01:03.CD4, or 221ΔE.B*57:01.CD4 target cells compared with the negative control (221ΔE.CD4 target cells; Figure 3C). These data demonstrate that KF11 could be processed endogenously and loaded onto HLA-E.

Figure 3 Activation of KF11-specific CD8+ T cells by HIV-1–infected target cells expressing HLA-E and CD4. (A) Confirmation of surface expression of CD4 by 221ΔE.CD4, 221ΔE.E*01.CD4, 221ΔE.E*03.CD4, and 221ΔE.B*57.CD4 cell lines. Staining by isotype-matched negative control mAbs is also depicted in each case. (B) Percentages of p24+ cells and increasing intensity of cytoplasmic p24 staining (mAb Kc57) in a representative NL4-3–infected cell line (221ΔE.CD4) over 96 hours. (C) Degranulation of CD94–CD8hi T cells from patients CHI-4 and CHI-24 after incubation with NL4-3–infected 221ΔE.CD4, 221ΔE.E*01.CD4, 221ΔE.E*03.CD4, or 221ΔE.B*57.CD4 target cells. Effector cells were generated by in vitro stimulation with 10 μg/mL KF11 peptide. Target cells were assessed 48 hours after infection with 18% of the cells staining for p24. KF11-pulsed target cells were included as positive controls, while 221ΔE.CD4 cells (KF11-pulsed or NL4-3–infected) served as negative controls.

HLA-E–restricted responses are readily detected using PBMCs taken ex vivo from HIV-infected individuals. In vitro assays indicated that HLA-E–specific responses can be detected after long-term enrichment or expansion of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. However, as long-term culturing can impact T cell phenotype and function (39), we wanted to more closely mimic an in vivo setting. Thus, we performed ex vivo assays to determine whether HLA-E responses can be readily identified.

To identify KL9 and KF11 responders, we used PBMCs from HIV-infected individuals who expressed HLA-A*02 (n = 36), B*57 (n = 13), or both alleles (n = 7) and stimulated them with 10 μg/mL KL9 and KF11 peptides in an overnight IFN-γ ELISPOT assay. Individuals who were either A*02, B*57, or both responded to the KL9 peptide with a frequency of 11%, 69%, and 57%, respectively. KL9 responses are more frequently targeted by individuals expressing HLA-B*57 than -A*02 allele. In comparison, the immunodominant B*57-restricted KF11 elicited 92% and 71% responder frequency in individuals with B*57 or both A*02 and B*57 allele carriage, respectively. Among B*57-expressing individuals who mounted both KL9 and KF11 responses, we observed a higher response magnitude of KF11 (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Ex vivo detection of KL9- and KF11-specific CD8+ T cell responses restricted by either HLA-B*57 or HLA-E in chronically HIV-infected individuals. Positive isolated CD8+ T cells from PBMCs were cultured with target cells pulsed with 10 μg/mL peptide without long-term expansion. (A) Comparison between KF11- and KL9-induced IFN-γ response using ex vivo ELISPOT (n = 9). The dashed line represents the positive cutoff value of 55 SFU/106 PBMCs. (B and C) Net frequency of production of cytokine/effector molecules by CD8+ T cells responding to KF11/KL9 presentation by HLA-B*57 using the K562.B*57 cell line as APCs (B); and functional score (FS) and polyfunctional score (PFS) (C) (n = 8). Net frequency was calculated by subtraction of the no-peptide-pulse control of the identical APCs. (D) Comparison of responder rates between KF11-induced (n = 9) and KL9-induced (n = 8) CD8+ T cell response using HLA-E–expressing AEH cell line as APCs. (E and F) Data similar to those in B and C but for HLA-E–restricted responses: net frequency of production of cytokine/effector molecules (E); and functional score and polyfunctional score (F) (n = 8). Error bars represent mean ± SEM. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test was used in A–C, E, and F, and Fisher’s exact test in D, to determine statistical significance.

To determine HLA-I restriction of these 2 epitopes, we then performed intracellular cytokine staining assays in which APCs expressing either B*57 (K562.B*57 cell line) or HLA-E allele (721.221.AEH cell line) and pulsed with 10 μg/mL peptide were used as targets. Representative data are shown in Supplemental Figure 4. At an inter-epitope level a similar magnitude of response was elicited when KF11 and KL9 were presented by HLA-B*57 as assessed by dual expression of CD107a with IFN-γ, IL-2, TNF-α, perforin, and granzyme B (Figure 4B). However, the functional and polyfunctional scores of KF11 were higher than those of KL9 as calculated by Combinatorial Polyfunctionality Analysis of Antigen Specific T cell subsets (http://rglab.github.io/COMPASS/) (Figure 4C). In the context of peptide presentation by HLA-E–expressing APCs, we observed a higher responder rate for KF11 compared with KL9 (Figure 4D). In addition, CD8+ T cell responses for KF11 were higher when dual expression of CD107a with IFN-γ, TNF-α, perforin, and granzyme B was assessed (Figure 4E) and when the functional and polyfunctional scores were compared with those of KL9 (Figure 4F). These data suggest that the observed immunodominance of KF11 over KL9 responses in the ex vivo assays could be attributed to HLA-E restriction.

Next, we determined whether, at an intra-epitope level, the functionality of CD8+ T cells responding to the same peptide but presented by APCs expressing HLA-B*57 or HLA-E differed. Cumulative data show that KF11 elicited robust CD8+ T cell responses with comparable responder frequencies when presented by both APCs (n = 9; patient 1–patient 9, Supplemental Table 4 and Figure 5A). However, the magnitude of HLA-E–restricted responses was higher when assessed for dual function (CD107a plus other markers; Figure 5B) and when the functional and polyfunctional scores were determined using COMPASS (40) analysis (Figure 5, C–E). In contrast, ex vivo KL9-specific CD8+ T cell responses were largely restricted by B*57 and were polyfunctional in nature (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 5 Ex vivo intracellular cytokine staining–based polyfunctional profile comparison of KF11-specific responses restricted by HLA-B*57 versus HLA-E in chronically HIV-infected individuals. (A) Heatmap showing the KF11 response restricted by HLA-E or B*57 in each of the 9 individuals tested (positive response was assigned a value of 1 and negative response a value of 0). (B) Net frequency of production of cytokine/effector molecules by CD8+ T cells responding to KF11 presented by the AEH cell line and the K562.B*57 cell line. Net frequency was calculated by subtraction of the no-peptide-pulse control of the identical APCs. (C) Heatmap of COMPASS functional analysis. (D and E) Data for functional score (FS) and polyfunctional score (PFS). Error bars represent mean ± SEM. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test was used in B, D, and E to determine statistical significance.

We next determined the antigen sensitivity of HLA-E–restricted KF11 CD8+ T cell responses in comparison with the same peptide presented by HLA-B*57. Using log fold KF11 peptide dilutions (10–0.1 μg/mL), our data showed a dose-dependent response for HLA-E–restricted KF11 CD8+ T cells, while no significant decrease in responses was seen for HLA-B*57–restricted CD8+ T cells (n = 5; Supplemental Figure 6). These results were expected considering that HLA-E has a lower predicted peptide binding affinity for KF11 compared with B*57. Nevertheless, in 2 of the 5 individuals tested, E-restricted responses were still detectable at 0.1 μg/mL.

CD8+ T cells are known to cross-present antigens, so it is possible that epitopes are presented via the HLA-Ia of these cells. To rule out that cross-presentation plays a role in the observed antigen-specific CD8+ T cell response, we cultured CD8+ T cells in the presence of 10 μg/mL peptide without APCs. No significant CD8+ T cell response was detected in CD8+ T cell–only control as compared with those cocultured with peptide-pulsed AEH cells, demonstrating that cross-presentation did not account for the observed findings and indicating that the majority of the HLA-E–restricted specific CD8+ T cell responses aforementioned were stimulated by peptide presentation via APCs expressing single alleles (Supplemental Figure 7). HLA-E restriction was further validated in 1 patient by use of a B7sp blocking strategy ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 8). KF11-specific CD8+ T cell responses (CD107a/IFN-γ and CD107a/perforin) in the context of HLA-E but not HLA-B*57 were significantly diminished.

HIV-infected target cells expressing HLA-E and CD4 activate bulk CD8+ T cells ex vivo. To determine whether HIV-infected targets expressing HLA-E only were capable of activating ex vivo–derived CD8+ T cells, we performed similar infectivity assays (Figure 3) using bulk CD8+ T cells rather than in vitro–expanded effector cell lines. In this assay, CD8+ T cells were activated as measured by upregulation of CD107a with IFN-γ, perforin, and granzyme B (n = 7; Figure 6, A and B). Although the frequency of activated T cells induced by HLA-E*01–expressing targets (E*03-induced responses did not achieve statistical significance as compared with the uninfected background) was lower in comparison with those responding to HLA-B*57–expressing targets, these data are in line with our findings using expanded CD8+ T cells that HLA-E–bound HIV peptides, loaded endogenously, induced T cell activation in ex vivo CD8+ T cells obtained from HIV-infected patients (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Ex vivo–based bulk CD8+ T cell activation by HIV-1–infected target cells expressing HLA-E and CD4. 221ΔE cell lines expressing CD4 and either HLA-E*01:01, HLA-E*03:01, or HLA-B*57:01 were infected with NL4-3 virus (MOI = 0.5) for 12 hours, cultured for 48 hours, then cocultured with freshly isolated bulk CD8+ T cells from HIV-infected individuals (n = 7). CD8+ T cell production of IFN-γ alone or CD107a in combination with granzyme B, perforin, or IFN-γ was assessed after 12 hours of coculture with APCs. (A and B) HLA-E*01:01–, HLA-E*03:01–, and HLA-B*57:01–restricted CD8+ T cell responses from 2 representative individuals (patient 5 and patient 9; Supplemental Table 4). Red boxes indicate positive responses compared with uninfected controls. (C) Cumulative data from 7 individuals with both HLA-E*01:01– and HLA-B*57:01–restricted responses. Median values are shown, and error bars represent interquartile range. Data within groups were compared using Wilcoxon signed rank test.

Single-cell TCR sequencing shows distinct TCR-αβ clones restricted by HLA-E and HLA-B*57. To determine whether the same CD8+ T cell responds to KF11 presented by either HLA-E or B*57, we evaluated the TCR usage from activated CD8+ T cells in the context of AEH or K562.B*57 cells pulsed with 10 μg/mL KF11 using CD8+ T cells isolated from a chronically infected individual. Epitope-specific CD8+ T cells were single-cell-sorted based on the expression of T cell–specific activation-induced markers, CD69 and CD137 (41), in an ex vivo assay. We next performed single-cell RNA sequencing to obtain paired TCR-αβ profiles. Our TCR sequencing results identified 79 TCR-αβ clones from CD8+ T cells activated by B*57 and AEH cells but with different frequencies (Figure 7A). Interestingly, only a small proportion of TCR clones (8 of 79) was shared between these 2 groups. To further investigate differences in TCR repertoire between HLA-E– and B*57-restricted CD8+ T cells, we examined similarity in TCR-αβ CDR3 sequences obtained from KF11-specific T cells using a bioinformatics tool, TCRdist2 (42), and visualized the results as a network graph (Figure 7B). Of 151 TCR-αβ sequences analyzed, 120 clones (79%) were linked with at least 1 partner in our data set, generating a total of 329 edges. TCR nodes were color-coded according to their observed HLA restriction (HLA-E, black; B*57, red), and the 3 largest TCR clusters, containing a total of 77 clones, are presented. These included one HLA-E–restricted cluster (I; n = 6 clones), one B*57-restricted cluster (II; n = 10 clones), and one extended cluster displaying a mixture of both HLA-E and B*57 restriction (III; n = 61 clones). Seventeen additional clusters containing 4 or fewer clones were not assessed further. Notably, clusters I and II were enriched for TCR variable genes identified as being mono-HLA-restricted in Figure 7A, including TRAV17-containing pairs for HLA-E and TRAV41-containing pairs for B*57. Cluster III formed a more extended network architecture, with 2 distinct subclusters displaying either a mixture of HLA-E– and B*57-restricted clones (IIIa) or predominantly B*57-restricted clones (IIIb), which were linked by edges between a relatively small number of clones (referred to as Intersect in Figure 7B). Each subcluster encoded distinct TCR variable genes, with IIIa dominated by TRAV15-containing clones and IIIb dominated by clones containing TRAV1-2 or TRAV12-2 and TRBV2 or TRBV12. Intersect clones encoded a mixture of these genetic features, but often contained alternative αβ variable gene pairings or distinct CDR3s. The genetic similarity of TCR sequences located in subcluster IIIa suggests that most of these clones may be cross-reactive for HLA-E and B*57; indeed, one identical TCR-αβ sequence that was found in both HLA-E– and B*57-stimulated T cells is located in subcluster IIIa, while a second identical sequence is located in the intersect of IIIa and IIIb. Taken together, our data suggest distinct TCR-αβ profiles as restricted by HLA-E and B*57 with a subset of clones that harbor the potential to cross-recognize KF11 presented by both HLA-I alleles.

Figure 7 Ex vivo single-cell-based TCR-αβ profiles of CD8+ T cells activated by KF11-pulsed AEH or B*57 target cells. (A) The frequencies of TCR-αβ variable gene pairs used to recognize KF11 presented by either HLA-E or B*57. Arrows indicate cases where the same variable gene pair was isolated from both HLA-E– and B*57-restricted T cells. (B) Network graphs depict clusters of similar KF11-specific TCR-αβ sequences restricted by HLA-E only (black nodes; cluster I, top), B*57 only (red nodes; cluster II, middle), or both HLAs (cluster III, bottom), identified using TCRdist with a Hamming distance threshold of 150. Cluster III included subclusters of TCRs restricted by both HLAs (Mixed, IIIa) or B*57 only (IIIb), and a small number of clones that linked these subclusters (labeled Intersect). The predominant variable gene pairs present within each cluster and subcluster are indicated.

HLA-E–restricted KL9- and KF11-specific responses can be generated by in vitro priming of CD8+ T cells obtained from HIV-seronegative donors. Finally, as HLA-E–restricted CD8+ T cells may have important implications for HIV-1 vaccines (30, 43–45), we next determined whether such responses can be primed in HIV-seronegative donors as shown in a recent study (44). We generated HLA-E–restricted KF11-specific CD8+ T cell lines by in vitro priming using PBMCs obtained from 3 HIV-seronegative healthy donors. HLA-E*01–restricted responses were detected in 1 of 3 donors. Data in Figure 8A show functional characterization of KF11-specific polyfunctional responses of CD8+ T cell lines that were restricted by peptide (10 μg/mL) presented by both HLA-Ia and -Ib allomorphs. Similarly, HLA-E*01–restricted KL9-specific CD8+ T cell lines were successfully generated from 2 HIV-seronegative donors (Figure 8B). HLA-A*02:01– and HLA-E*01:01–restricted KL9-specific responses demonstrated degranulation and IFN-γ production in A*02.KL9.1 and A*02.KL9.4 CD8+ T cell lines. KL9-specific lysis of cognate peptide–pulsed C1R-A*02 and 221.AEH target cells by A*02.KL9.1 T cells at multiple effector/target cell ratios was observed as determined by the chromium release assay (Figure 8C). Coculture of peptide-pulsed 221ΔE, 221ΔE.E*01:01, 221ΔE.E*01:03, or 221ΔE.A*02 cells with A*02-restricted KL9-specific CD8+ T cells resulted in upregulation of surface CD107a/b expression and intracellular IFN-γ production (Figure 8D).