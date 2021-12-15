LRG1 is an adipokine that mediates obesity-induced hepatosteatosis and insulin resistance

Experimental materials. Primer sequences used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 1. Details of antibodies used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Sources of cell lines and animals used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 3. For generation of LRG1 antibody, 3 peptide fragments of mouse LRG1 protein (HGPTEFPSSLPA, RLQRLEDSLLAP, KGQRLLDVAELG) were used for injection to produce homemade rabbit antibody. The specificity of LRG1 antibody was validated in Western blots by comparing Lrg1KO to WT mice tissue samples which showed absence of LRG1 protein bands in serum and adipose tissues of Lrg1KO samples (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Human samples and study approval. Human serum and adipose tissue samples were provided by Christie Bialowas in the Department of Surgery at the University of Texas Health San Antonio (UTHSA) through collaboration (46). Human liver samples were nonpathological tissue obtained from patients undergoing hepatectomy for metastatic disease (such as pancreatic carcinoma/gallbladder carcinoma). Body mass index was calculated as weight divided by squared height value. Serum samples were collected by centrifuging whole blood at 800g for 10 minutes at 4°C. Subcutaneous adipose tissues and liver tissues were isolated and immediately frozen in liquid nitrogen, then transferred into –80°C freezer for long-term storage.

Animal studies. All animal studies were performed in accordance with the guidelines approved by the IACUC of University of Texas Health San Antonio (UTHSA). Lrg1KO mice were obtained from the Knockout Mouse Project (KOMP Repository, UC Davis) in C57BL/6J background. Strategically, genomic sequence of Lrg1 (which contains 2 exons) was replaced by a targeting cassette (contains a β-galactosidase gene and selection marker which can be removed in the presence of Cre recombinase). WT and homozygous knockout littermates were acquired by breeding heterozygous to heterozygous mice. All animal experiment groups were randomly assigned with mice of desired genotype. Mice were housed under 12-hour light/dark cycles with free access to food and water. For chow feeding, mice were fed with Teklad laboratory diet (ENVIGO, catalog 7012, with 17% calories from fat). Cold stress experiments were performed as previously described (47). In brief, mice were housed individually (with free access to food and water) and kept at 4°C for 4 hours/day for a total of 4 days; fat tissues were then harvested for further analysis. For HFD feeding, mice were fed with a diet containing 45% of calories from fat (Research Diets Inc., catalog D12451), starting at 8 weeks of age for 16 weeks. Body weight was measured weekly, body composition was measured using quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (qMRI), and metabolic cage study was performed using Oxymax-CLAMS (Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System) in the Healthspan and Functional Assessment Core of UTHSA. Food intake was measured daily with individual housing. For glucose tolerance test (GTT), mice were prehandled daily for 1 week before overnight fasting under singly housed conditions, blood glucose levels of the mice were measured using glucose meter pre- and postinjection of glucose intraperitoneally. For insulin tolerance test (ITT), mice were fasted for 4 hours in the morning before injected with insulin, glucose levels were determined by glucose meter (Bionime) at different time points, and insulin levels were measured using insulin ELISA kit (ALPCO, catalog 80-INSMS-E10).

Adipocyte differentiation and treatment. Brown adipocyte cell lines were maintained in growth medium (DMEM with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin). Two days after confluence (day 0), differentiation was induced by adding IBMX (0.5 mM), indomethacin (125 μM), dexamethasone (1 μM), insulin (20 nM), and T3 (1 nM), and cells were cultured for 3 days. Cells were then maintained in growth medium containing insulin (20 nM) and T3 (1 nM) until fully differentiated. Cells were incubated with fresh growth medium before further treatments. 3T3-L1 preadipocytes were maintained in growth medium (DMEM with 10% fetal calf serum and 1% penicillin-streptomycin). Two days after confluence, differentiation was induced by adding IBMX (0.5 mM), dexamethasone (1 μM), and insulin (1 μg/mL) and cells were cultured for 3 days. Cells were then cultured in growth medium containing insulin (1 μg/mL) for 2 more days followed by maintenance in the growth medium. For primary adipocyte studies, adipose tissue SVF cells were isolated according to a procedure previously described (47), and cells were cultured in DMEM containing 20% FBS and induced for differentiation based on the same procedure for cell lines until fully differentiated.

Identification of secretory proteins from adipocytes. Brown adipocyte cell line and 3T3-L1 cell line were cultured and induced for differentiation according to a protocol previously described (47). Total RNA was isolated from cells before and after differentiation, and gene expression was measured using GeneChip 3′ IVT Express Kit (Affymetrix, Inc., catalog P/N901229). Data analysis was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Differentially expressed genes were selected using 2-fold difference and an adjusted P value (false positive rate) of less than or equal to 0.05 as the cutoff criteria, and further annotated using MetazSecKB database (http://proteomics.ysu.edu/secretomes/animal/index.php) in order to identify secretory factors.

Lipid content measurement. Serum and tissue levels of triglyceride were measured using a triglyceride colorimetric assay kit (Cayman Chemical, catalog 10010303) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cholesterol levels were measured using a total cholesterol and cholesteryl ester colorimetric kit (BioVision, catalog K603-100) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Histology. For tissue histology, samples were harvested and fixed in 4% formaldehyde and embedded in paraffin. Tissue sections (5 μm thickness) were prepared and stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) using standard protocol (48). Oil Red O staining was used to visualize lipid droplets within tissue sections. Briefly, fresh tissues were isolated and prepared into frozen sections (5-μm thickness) and fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin. Sections were incubated with Oil Red O solution and Mayer’s Hematoxylin, washed with water, and pictures were taken immediately.

Adipocyte size and number measurement. Adipocyte size was measured on H&E-stained sections using Image J software. Total adipocyte numbers of each fat pad were determined according to the procedure as described in previous reports (47, 49). In brief, mean adipocyte diameter was measured on H&E sections with Image J software. Adipocyte density (cells/unit volume) was calculated based on adipocyte diameter assuming cubic closest packing. Adipocyte numbers of fat pads were calculated based on fat pad volume (calculated based on weight) and adipocyte density (cells/unit volume).

Primary hepatocyte isolation. Primary hepatocytes were isolated following a procedure previously described (50), with minor modification. In brief, 2- to 4-month-old male mice were anesthetized, liver was first perfused with Hanks’ Balanced Saline (HBSS) containing 0.5 mM EGTA and digested with collagenase (Sigma, catalog C-6885; 0.05% collagenase in HBSS with 1%BSA). Cells were filtered through 2 layers of gauze, resuspended, and collected through centrifuge before being seeded into collagen-coated plates in William’s E medium (Life Technologies, catalog 12551032) supplemented with 5% FBS and GlutaMax (Gibco, catalog 35050-061).

Glucose output assay. For measuring gluconeogenesis, primary hepatocytes were rinsed with prewarmed PBS and serum starved in glucose-free DMEM medium overnight before medium was replaced with fresh glucose-free DMEM (without phenol red) containing 20 mM sodium lactate and 2 mM sodium pyruvate. For induction of glucose production, 1 μM dexamethasone and 500 μM 8-bronoadenosine 3′-, 5′-cyclic monophosphate (8-Br-cAMP) were included in the medium. For insulin-induced suppression of glucose production, 10 nM insulin was included in the medium. Condition medium was collected after a 6-hour incubation, and glucose concentration was measured using a colorimetric glucose assay kit (Life Technologies, catalog A22189) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were harvested and protein lysate concentration was measured using bicinchoninic acid method and used to normalize glucose production readings.

LRG1 protein expression and purification. LRG1 protein was obtained through our collaboration with Fang Zhang at Novo Nordisk. Briefly, LRG1 was overexpressed in HEK 293 cell line via transfection of pcDNA3.1A-Lrg1-Myc-His plasmid. Culture medium containing LRG1-Myc-His fusion protein was collected and purified using Ni-NTA Agarose. Protein was further purified using ion exchange and size exclusion column. The purity and identity of final product were verified using SEC-HPLC, Coomassie blue staining, and mass spectrometry.

Tissue binding assay. Tissue binding assay was performed according to a procedure previously described (51, 52). pCMV-SEAP-Lrg1 plasmid was constructed by inserting mouse Lrg1 cDNA sequence (without the first 96 nucleotides which encode signal peptide) into pCMV-SEAP vector via XbaI restriction enzyme site. pCMV-SEAP and pCMV-SEAP-Lrg1 constructs were then transfected into 293T cells using lipofectamine 2000 reagent. Twenty-four hours after transfection, cells were replaced with serum-free medium and cultured for an additional 48 hours before collection. For in vitro tissue binding assay, thick cut (40 μm) frozen tissue slides were prepared from 6-month-old male C57BL/6J mice, and tissue sections were incubated with condition medium containing SEAP or SEAP-LRG1 at room temperature for 1 hour before being washed with PBS. After fixing in acetone-formalin solution (65% vol/vol acetone, 8% vol/vol formalin, 20 mM HEPES, pH7.0), tissue endogenous alkaline phosphatase was inactivated at 65°C for 15 minutes before BCIP/NBT substrates were incubated with the sections in order to detect positive binding of SEAP-LRG1 fusion protein. For competitive binding, LRG1-Myc-His fusion protein was transiently expressed in 293T cells, collected in serum-free medium, and used for preincubation with tissue sections before SEAP or SEAP-LRG1 condition medium.

Evaluation of LRG1 target tissue in vivo. Quantitative biodistribution of exogenous LRG1 was determined using fluorescence labeling in combination with NIR imaging (51). Purified LRG1-Myc-His protein was labeled with Vivo Tag 680XL using a NIR Fluorochrome labeling kit (PerkinElmer, catalog NEV11118) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Degree of labeling (DOL) was calculated in order to determine the amount of Tag for control group injection. Labeled protein Tag-LRG1 was injected intravenously into male C57BL/6J mice (4–6 months of age) at 5 μg/g body weight dosage. Control group was injected with equal amount of Tag fluorophore. The distribution of florescence signal was monitored using IVIS Spectrum in vivo imaging system (Optical Imaging Facility at UT Health San Antonio). Both whole-body and tissue florescence signal was recorded, and the radiance (photons/second/cm2/steradian) values of each tissue at different time points after injection were used for quantification of Tag or Tag-LRG1 binding.

RNA sequencing and pathway analysis. mRNA was isolated using Trizol method and was further processed for sequencing analysis in the Genomic Sequencing Facility in the Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute at UT Health San Antonio using next-generation sequencing (NGS) on a HiSeq 3000 system. Gene Ontology (GO) term analysis was performed using the Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) (https://david.ncifcrf.gov/) (53, 54) and innateDB (https://www.innatedb.com/) (55), and was also double confirmed using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (Qiagen).

Gene expression analysis. Total RNA from tissues and cells were isolated using TRIzol method. RNA (1 μg) from each sample was used for reverse transcription following instructions from QuantiTect Reverse Transcription kit (Qiagen, catalog 205314). For qPCR analysis, gene expression levels were detected using SYBR Green (Applied Biosystems, catalog A25742) method and the reaction was carried out using C1000 Touch Thermal Cycler (Bio-Rad) in the UT Health San Antonio Biobanking and Genome Analysis Core. The relative gene expression was normalized to endogenous housekeeping gene β-actin levels using ΔΔCT method, data are presented as fold change over control, unless otherwise indicated.

Immunoblotting analysis. Total protein lysates were prepared by homogenizing tissue in lysis buffer that contains 50 mM HEPES (pH 7.6), 150 mM NaCl, 20 mM Na pyrophosphate, 20 mM β-glycerophosphate, 10 mM NaF, 1% NP-40, and 10% glycerol. Proteinase inhibitors (GenDEPOT, catalog P3200-020) were freshly added to the buffer. An equal amount (~20 μg) of samples was loaded into 8% to 12% SDS-PAGE gel and resolved by electrophoresis. Proteins were transferred onto nitrocellulose membrane, blocked in 1% bovine serum albumin, and incubated with primary antibodies at 4°C overnight. The blots were then incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibody and developed by ECL method.

Lipogenesis assay. Lipogenesis assays were performed according to a previously described procedure (56). In brief, primary hepatocytes were plated onto 12-well plates and cultured overnight in serum-free medium containing PBS, LRG1 (20 μg/mL), insulin (100 nM), or LRG1 plus insulin. Cells were rinsed with PBS and incubated with serum-free medium containing 10 μM cold acetate and 0.5 μCi/mL [1,2-14C]-acetic acid (PerkinElmer, catalog NEC553050UC) for 2 hours. After washing twice with PBS, the cells were lysed with 0.1N HCl. Lipid was extracted using Chloroform-methanol (2:1, vol/vol), lower phase was used for measuring 14C contents. Protein extraction was used to calibrate the results.

Fatty acid oxidation assay. Fatty acid oxidation assays were performed according to a similar procedure as previously described (57). Briefly, primary hepatocytes were cultured in 25T flasks overnight with serum-free medium in the presence or absence of LRG1 (20 μg/mL). [1-14C]-Palmitic acid (Moravek-Biochemicals, 53 mCi/mmol) was dried under nitrogen gas and resuspended in α-cyclodextrin. Cells were rinsed with PBS and incubated with 1 mL fresh serum-free medium containing 0.417 μCi/flask [1-14C]-palmitic acid for 30 minutes at 37°C. Flasks were capped with a rubber stopper with filter paper containing KOH. Reactions were stopped by adding 2.6 N HClO 4 and CO 2 was trapped for 2 hours before the filter paper was removed for counting 14C signal. Cells were lysed for protein extraction to calibrate between samples.

Accession number and data sharing. Raw data and processed data of microarray and RNA-Seq in this study were deposited in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE185484).

Statistics. All data are mean ± SEM unless specified. For animal experiments, all mice were age-matched and assigned randomly to different treatment groups to avoid potential bias. All results were representative of at least 3 repeated experiments or as indicated. Unpaired 2-tailed t test was used for the comparison between 2 groups and 1-way ANOVA was used for the comparison of multiple groups. The statistical analysis was performed by using GraphPad prism 8 and Microsoft Excel. P less than or equal to 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All human sample study protocols were approved by either the IRB of the UT Health San Antonio (protocol no. HSC20160323N) or the Second Xiangya Hospital (protocol no. 2020-072).