Calcineurin inhibitors suppress acute graft-versus-host disease via NFAT-independent inhibition of T cell receptor signaling

Characterization of LckS59A-expressing primary T cells. We previously reported that calcineurin enzymatic activity was required for the normal propagation of signals initiated by TCR ligation, and used human Jurkat leukemia cells expressing mutated forms of Lck to identify dephosphorylation of Ser 59 (LckS59) as the mechanism (12). To study the consequences of calcineurin inhibition in physiologic settings, we obtained knock-in mice in which Ser 59 has been replaced with Ala, precluding phosphorylation at this site (LckS59A). These mice are healthy, have a normal distribution and number of αβ thymocytes and mature T cells, and have normal expression of activation and memory markers (14). To investigate proximal TCR signaling, T cells purified from lymph nodes were activated by crosslinking of antibodies to CD3. This results in the phosphorylation of LckY394 and a subsequent cascade of tyrosine phosphorylation events leading to initiation of T cell functions. As shown in Figure 1, TCR crosslinking of WT T cells resulted in rapid phosphorylation of LckY394 (detected by a cross-reactive antibody against murine SrcY416), ZAP70Y493, ZAP70Y319, LATY171, PLCγ1Y783, and p38T180/Y182. As observed with Jurkat cells expressing LckS59A (12), these signaling events were enhanced in LckS59A-expressing primary mouse T cells. Phosphorylation of a subset of these events, ZAP70Y493, LAT Y171, and p38T180/Y182, was shown to be inhibited by CsA. Notably, whereas CsA reduced phosphorylation of these signaling molecules in WT T cells, LckS59A T cells were insensitive (Figure 1). Thus, just as in Jurkat T leukemia cells, calcineurin-mediated dephosphorylation of LckS59 occurs early in the primary T cell activation pathway.

Figure 1 T cells expressing LckS59A are insensitive to CsA effects on TCR proximal signaling. WT and LckS59A T cells were stimulated with soluble anti-CD3 and crosslinked with anti–hamster IgG at 37°C at the indicated times in the presence or absence of CsA (100 ng/mL). Cell lysates were immunoblotted with phosphorylated SrcY416, ZAP70Y493, ZAP70Y319, LATY171, PLCγ1Y783, p38T180/Y182, ZAP70, and p38. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

NFAT activation is normal and CsA-sensitive in LckS59A T cells. To unambiguously interpret functional results obtained with LckS59A T cells, one must be certain that this mutation does not affect activation of the best-characterized target of calcineurin, NFAT. NFAT1 is constitutively expressed in T cells and, once dephosphorylated by calcineurin, translocates into the nucleus and regulates transcription of target genes (15, 16). This was assessed in primary T cells using imaging flow cytometry, in which the intracellular localization of proteins of interest can be detected at a single cell level. Purified T cells from WT and LckS59A mice were stimulated with anti-CD3, and NFAT1 distribution was imaged at 30 minutes. At 30 minutes, NFAT1 was found to be translocated to the nucleus in approximately 30% of CD4+ WT and LckS59A T cells (Figure 2, A and B). This was, as expected, prevented by inhibiting calcineurin. The degree of NFAT1 translocation in LckS59A T cells was similar to WT and was also blocked by CsA (Figure 2B). Similar results were obtained with WT and LckS59A CD8+ T cells (Figure 2C). A perhaps more relevant way to assess the effect of calcineurin on NFAT is to quantitate the expression of NFAT-dependent gene products such as CD69 (17), CD25 (IL-2Rα) (18), IL-2 (19, 20), and IFN-γ (21, 22). CD69 and CD25, 2 early T cell activation markers, were equally upregulated upon stimulation in both WT Lck and LckS59A T cells. Consistent with NFAT1 nuclear translocation, in the presence of CsA both decreased in a CsA-dose dependent manner (Figure 2D). The production of IL-2 and IFN-γ, 2 critical effector cytokines, was similarly inhibited by CsA in both WT and LckS59A T cells under stimulation with plate-coated anti-CD3 (Figure 2E). To assess this in a more physiological context, we crossed LckS59A mice with P14 mice, which express an αβ TCR specific for the lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus–derived (LCMV-derived) peptide, gp33 (residues 33–41), presented in the context of H-2Db (P14-LckWT and P14-LckS59A) mice. When stimulated with gp33, both P14-LckWT and P14-LckS59A CD8+ T cells expressed similar levels of CD69 and CD25, and these activation markers were suppressed in a CsA-dose dependent manner (Figure 2F). Furthermore, both P14-LckWT and P14-LckS59A CD8+ T cells produced equivalent amounts of IL-2 and IFN-γ in the absence of CsA, which was inhibited to the same degree by CsA (Figure 2G). These results demonstrate that expression of LckS59A has no apparent effect on TCR-signaled upregulation of NFAT activity and susceptibility to inhibition by CsA.

Figure 2 CsA inhibits NFAT activation in both WT and LckS59A T cells. (A) Representative images of unstimulated, anti-CD3–stimulated, and anti-CD3 plus CsA–stimulated WT and LckS59A CD4+ T cells stained with anti-CD4 (green), anti-NFAT1 (yellow), and DAPI (blue). (B and C) The percentage of cells with nuclear NFAT1 in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, ****P < 0.00001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. (D) CD69 and CD25 expression of anti-CD3/CD28–stimulated WT and LckS59A T cells with or without CsA for 6 hours analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) IL-2 and IFN-γ secretion by anti-CD3/CD28–stimulated WT and LckS59A T cells with or without CsA for 18 hours in the supernatant by ELISA. (F) CD69 and CD25 expression on P14-WT or P14-LckS59A T cells stimulated with gp33-pulsed DCs with or without CsA for 6 hours. (G) IL-2 and IFN-γ secretion by P14-WT or P14-LckS59A T cells stimulated with gp33-pulsed DCs with or without CsA for 18 hours in the supernatant as measured by ELISA. The graphs show the mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments.

Differential sensitivity of activated WT and LckS59A T cells to CsA. As shown in Figure 2, activation responses that directly affect NFAT (such as nuclear translocation) and that are downstream targets of NFAT (such as IL-2 and IFN-γ production) were affected equally in WT and LckS59A T cells. To investigate a critical and more complex response, we determined the sensitivity of cell proliferation, which relies on the coordinated regulation of cell cycle progression factors, cell division, and the influence of growth and cell survival factors to CsA. Purified CD8+ P14-LckWT and P14-LckS59A T cells were labeled with CellTrace Violet and stimulated with DCs pulsed with gp33 (Figure 3A). Antigen-induced proliferation of T cells of both genotypes was similar in the absence of CsA. However, there was a marked difference in their sensitivities to CsA. The division of WT Lck T cells was largely prevented by 1 ng/mL CsA whereas a similar degree of inhibition for P14-LckS59A T cells was only achieved at 30 ng/mL CsA. Comparing the percentage divided (how many cells committed to division, Figure 3B) and the expansion index (the fold-expansion of the overall culture, Figure 3C) in multiple experiments showed that the T cells expressing LckS59A were approximately 10-fold less sensitive to CsA than those expressing LckWT. This result indicates that although T cell proliferation is inhibited by CsA when Lck is not a calcineurin target, it is far less effective than when calcineurin can act at the level of TCR proximal signaling.

Figure 3 Inhibition of antigen-induced proliferation is more sensitive to CsA in WT than LckS59A T cells. (A–C) Purified T cells were labeled with CellTrace Violet dye and stimulated with gp33-pulsed BMDCs for 48 hours. Samples were analyzed by flow cytometry. The percent division (B) and expansion index (C) were calculated by FlowJo software. The graphs show the mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments.

Inhibition of TCR signaling is an important mechanism of CsA-mediated immunosuppression. The observation that CsA targets T cell signaling raised the possibility that immunosuppression by CsA might be mediated at least in part by its effects on TCR-mediated but NFAT-independent transcriptional events. One of CsA’s main clinical applications is treatment of aGVHD in patients receiving allogeneic stem cell transplants (23–25). We determined the effect of CsA in murine parent-into-F1–induced aGVHD. Lethally irradiated BAF1 (H-2a/b) mice were transplanted with T cell–depleted bone marrow (TCD-BM) cells and lymph node cells from WT or LckS59A MHC-haploidentical B6 (H-2b) donors. Negative controls were BAF1 mice transplanted with TCD-BM without mature lymph node cells from WT B6 donors. CsA was administered from the time of transfer (day 0). The degree of clinical aGVHD was assessed by a scoring system that sums changes in 5 clinical parameters such as weight loss, hunched posture, diarrhea, fur texture, and skin integrity. BAF1 mice receiving either WT or LckS59A B6 T cells developed signs of aGVHD by 7 days, and thereafter their scores followed a biphasic course, initially diminishing and then increasing, a pattern that has been observed before in semiallogenic transplantation (26). This represented aGVHD, because mice receiving just TCD-BM remained disease free. As expected, CsA substantially reduced aGVHD in mice receiving LckWT T cells, and after 4 weeks the animals remained almost disease free as judged by clinical score (Figure 4A). In mice receiving LckS59A donor cells, on the other hand, more severe clinical scores were observed than in mice receiving WT donor cells (Figure 4B). Surprisingly, CsA actually aggravated aGVHD, as shown by the clinical score and mortality (Figure 4C). We also evaluated aGVHD pathology of liver at 30 days after donor cell transfer. Consistent with clinical scores, liver pathology in mice receiving WT cells was substantially prevented by CsA whereas mice receiving LckS59A donor cells had severe liver damage in both untreated and CsA-treated mice (Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 4 CsA-mediated immunosuppression in aGVHD requires inhibition of TCR signaling. For aGVHD induction, a combination of donor T cell–depleted BM cells and LN cells from B6 WT or B6 LckS59A mice were injected into irradiated BAF1 mice. CsA was given daily. WT BM cells were given alone as a negative control. (A and B) Mice receiving allogenic WT (n = 7), WT+CsA (n = 8), LckS59A (n = 11), LckS59A+CsA (n = 10), and control WT BM (n = 6) were scored for aGVHD. (C) The mortality during the course of aGVHD. (D) Samples of liver at 30 days after transplant were stained with H&E. Livers of recipient mice receiving WT and LckS59A cells showed aGVHD signs with portal inflammation (a), bile duct lymphocytes and bile duct epithelium (b), and endothelialitis (c). CsA-treated recipient mice receiving WT donor cells had no significant aGVHD signs in the liver, whereas aGVHD signs such as portal inflammation, focal bile duct lymphocytes, and focal endothelialitis were observed in mice receiving LckS59A cells. Magnification is ×100. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Histopathology scores of mice receiving WT alone (n = 6), WT+CsA (n = 7), LckS59A alone (n = 8), or LckS59A+CsA (n = 8) BM+lymph node cells or control BM alone (n = 4) at day 30. (F) Liver-infiltrating cells were collected from recipient mice receiving WT alone (n = 10), WT+CsA (n = 8), LckS59A alone (n = 11), or LckS59A+CsA (n = 11) BM+lymph node cells or control BM alone (n = 5) at day 7 to 8. The graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) Representative histograms of CD69 expression on freshly isolated intrahepatic CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from recipient mice at day 7. The graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, Student’s t test. (H) IL-2 and IFN-γ expression by restimulated liver-infiltrating cells from day 7 recipients that had received WT (n = 9), WT+CsA (n = 8), LckS59A (n = 10), or LckS59A+CsA (n = 11). Representative contour plots of cytokine expression in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are shown. The graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, Student’s t test.

Infiltrating cells from liver, one of the tissues affect in aGVHD mice, were isolated at the early time point of aGVHD (at day 7 after cell transfer) and analyzed. Although there was a considerable range, large numbers of infiltrating donor T cells were found in the livers of most WT mice, and their numbers were markedly reduced by treatment with CsA (Figure 4F). Although there were similar numbers of infiltrating LckS59A donor T cells, their numbers were unaffected by CsA treatment (Figure 4F). This was true for both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Similar results were obtained in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147683DS1). The inhibition of NFAT-dependent cytokine productions is a generally accepted mechanism of CsA immunosuppression. To determine if NFAT-dependent functions were unequally affected by CsA in WT and LckS59A donor T cells, the expression of the activation marker CD69 and the cytokines IL-2 and IFN-γ were assessed in liver-infiltrating T cells (Figure 4, G and H). Each of these NFAT-regulated gene products was suppressed by treatment with CsA in liver-infiltrating WT and LckS59A donor T cells. Similar results were found with donor T cells in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). We also evaluated the liver-infiltrating cells at the end of observation periods (day 30 after donor cell transfer), which were found to be increasing clinical signs of aGVHD. Consistent with clinical scores, we observed a similar number of liver-infiltrating WT and LckS59A donor T cells from CsA-untreated aGVHD mice, and treatment with CsA inhibited WT donor T cell infiltration but not LckS59A donor (Supplemental Figure 2A). IL-2 and IFN-γ production by intrahepatic WT and LckS59A donor T cells at 30 days was lower even in untreated aGVHD mice as compared with day 7. There were no differences between CsA-untreated and treated aGVHD mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). This early peak (within 1–2 weeks) of cytokine production in aGVHD mice has been observed before (27, 28). Together, these data indicate that CsA-mediated immunosuppression highly relies on inhibition of TCR proximal signaling and not NFAT activation.

CsA exacerbated rather than reduced aGVHD in mice receiving LckS59A donor cells (Figure 4, A–C). This might be due to CsA-induced reductions in the number of Foxp3+ Tregs (29), which is probably due to suppression of NFAT-dependent IL-2 production (20, 30) and/or direct inhibition of NFAT-regulated Foxp3 expression (31). We found that CsA suppressed the percentage of liver-infiltrating CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs in aGVHD regardless of whether the recipients had received WT or LckS59A donor cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). Thus, it seems likely that the loss of Treg immunomodulation coupled with the failure of CsA to inhibit T cell infiltration (Figure 4F) accounts for increased aGVHD in LckS59 cell recipients treated with CsA.

CsA reduced perforin expression via the suppression of TCR signaling. Organ damage in aGVHD is mediated by inflammatory mediators and cytotoxic cellular effectors such as Fas/Fas ligand (FasL) and perforin/granzyme cytolytic pathways (32–34). Because Fas/FasL expression is known to be NFAT-dependent (35, 36), we focused on the expression of perforin and granzyme B, the expression of which is known to be inhibited by CsA in vitro (37, 38) and in vivo (39). Interactions of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) with target cells results in the release of perforins and granzymes leading to target cell lysis (40). Cytotoxic granule membranes contain the transmembrane protein CD107a, and its expression on the cell surface is a marker of degranulation (i.e., the delivery of cytotoxic mediators to the extracellular space). As shown in Figure 5A, expression of CD107a was elevated similarly on both WT and LckS59A intrahepatic donor CD8+ T cells, regardless of whether the mice received CsA or not. Granzyme B was also upregulated in aGVHD. Its expression was modestly reduced by CsA in mice receiving both WT and LckS59A cells (Figure 5B). Finally, expression of perforin, which is required to create holes in the target cell membrane, was strongly inhibited by CsA in WT but not LckS59A CD8+ T cells (Figure 5C). Similar results were found in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 3). We conclude that in aGVHD, cytotoxic cell degranulation was calcineurin-independent, whereas perforin expression was sensitive to CsA-mediated inhibition of TCR proximal signaling. This was supported by the in vitro finding that perforin expression in WT but not LckS59A CD8+ T cells was sensitive to 10 ng/mL CsA (Figure 5D). Thus, perforin expression, like upregulation of LFA-1 affinity for ICAM1, is CsA-sensitive due to inhibition of calcineurin activity in the TCR signaling complex.

Figure 5 CsA inhibits perforin expression more potently in LckWT T cells. (A–C) Freshly isolated liver-infiltrating cells from recipients receiving B6 WT (n = 6), WT + CsA (n = 5), LckS59A (n = 5), or LckS59A + CsA (n = 5) donors were stained for CD107a (A), granzyme B (B), and perforin (C) expression. The cells were analyzed by flow cytometry and gated on CD8+. Because of limiting cell numbers, the negative control is TCR-β+–gated splenocytes from mice that received BM only, and is included with the histograms of both WT and LckS59A CD8+ cells. The error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of perforin staining is shown for CD8+-gated P14 T cells stimulated on anti-CD3 coated plates and soluble anti-CD28 for 48 hours. The graphs show the relative MFIs of perforin expression compared with activated and CsA-untreated CD8+ T cells. The graphs show the mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

CsA inhibition of activation-induced LFA-1/ICAM1 adhesion is due to its effects on T cell signaling. LFA-1-ICAM1–dependent T cell adhesion is a transcription-independent biological function (12). Previously, we found that Jurkat cell adhesion to ICAM1-coated plates following anti-CD3–mediated activation was inhibited by pretreatment with CsA, but LckS59A-expressing Jurkat cells were partially resistant (12). To determine the mechanism for CsA inhibition of integrin-mediated adhesion in a physiologic setting, we used CD4+ T cells from WT and LckS59A mice that were crossed to mice bearing the AND transgenic TCR specific for cytochrome c presented by the MHC class II molecule I-Ek (AND-LckWT and AND-LckS59A mice). Adherent fibroblast-derived DCEK cells that stably express I-Ek and ICAM1 pulsed with nothing or moth cytochrome c (MCC) peptide were used as APCs. The addition of MCC peptide caused AND-LckWT cells to adhere to the ICAM1-expressing DCEK cells, which was largely prevented by preincubation with CsA (Figure 6A). Notably, AND T cells heterozygous for LckS59A were partially resistant to CsA, whereas T cells homozygous for LckS59A mouse T cells were completely insensitive (Figure 6A). This was not specific to CD4+ T cells, because the same pattern was observed with MHCI-restricted CD8+ P14-Lck T cells using DCEK-Db cells, which express H-2Db (Figure 6B). These results show that with primary T cells, TCR-induced integrin-mediated adhesion is completely dependent on dephosphorylation of LckS59 by calcineurin, and it is at this level that CsA exerts its effects.

Figure 6 CsA inhibits antigen-induced LFA-1/ICAM1–mediated T/DC adhesion via its affect on TCR signaling. AND or P14 T cells of the indicated genotypes were cultured with antigen-pulsed DCEK or DCEK-Db cells, respectively, in the presence or absence of CsA for 30 minutes. The binding of WT T cells was considered to be 100%, and the relative number of AND (A) or P14 (B) T cells bound to APCs is shown. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of 3 or 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001.

In clinical settings, calcineurin inhibitors such as CsA are typically used to inhibit an ongoing immune response. We asked if CsA can reverse existing T cell/APC interactions. AND T cells were cocultured with MCC p-pulsed DCEK cells for 30 minutes to allow adhesion to occur. CsA was then added and the numbers of adherent T cells were measured over time (Supplemental Figure 4A). A large decrease in the number of adherent T cells was observed as early as 10 minutes after calcineurin inhibition. As seen with pretreatment, AND-LckS59A T cell adhesion was not reversed by CsA (Supplemental Figure 4A). The same results were obtained by the same experiments using CD8+ P14-LckWT and P14- LckS59A T cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, the rapid reversal of established T/APC interactions was not species-specific in that it was observed with primary human T cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). Activation following TCR engagement leads to inside-out signaling, in which the Thr-758 in the intracellular domain of LFA-1 is phosphorylated, which rapidly results in conformational changes in the extracellular portion of the molecule that enhance its affinity for ICAM1 (41, 42). Consistent with the functional observations, the increased phosphorylation of LFA-1T758 rapidly decreased within minutes after the treatment of CsA in primary human T cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). Together, these results indicate ongoing TCR signaling is necessary to maintain high-affinity LFA-1/ICAM1 interactions, and dampening of this by inhibiting calcineurin-mediated dephosphorylation of LckS59 results in rapid reversal of T/APC adhesion.

CsA inhibits stable antigen-driven T/DC interactions in vivo via its effects on TCR signaling. The upregulation of LFA-1 affinity for ICAM1 is required for the formation of stable T/DC conjugates and initiation of effective T cell activation (41). The finding that CsA inhibits this in vitro by preventing LckS59 dephosphorylation (Figure 6 and ref. 12) raised the possibility that such a mechanism could contribute to its immunosuppressive activity in vivo. To visualize physiologic T/DC interactions we labeled naive T cells from antigen-specific TCR transgenic mice with CellTracker Green CMFDA dye and peptide-pulsed bone marrow–derived DCs with CellTracker Deep Red dye. The labeled DCs were injected s.c. into footpads and allowed to migrate to the draining popliteal lymph nodes (LNs). Eighteen to twenty hours later, labeled T cells were injected i.v., and after an interval to allow the T cells to migrate and interact with DCs, the draining popliteal LNs were removed and imaged using 2-photon microscopy. Two hours after injecting P14 CD8+ T cells, we observed large numbers of both DCs and T cells in the popliteal LNs (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 5), and approximately 10% of T/DC clusters were observed when the DCs had been pulsed with gp33, but few T/DC clusters when the DCs had been pulsed with the irrelevant antigen, OVA-p. At 3 hours, more gp33-pulsed DCs, approximately 20%, interact with 3 or more P14 CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, A and B, white arrowheads). Similar percentages of T/DC clusters were observed at 4 and 6 hours (Figure 7B). As with the percentage, the size of the clusters grew from 2 to 3 hours and then remained stable, indicating that T/DC cluster formation matured by 3 hours and thereafter was maintained for at least 3 more hours (Figure 7C). To study the effect of calcineurin inhibition, mice were injected with CsA the day before and again at the time of T cell transfer. Treatment with CsA reduced the number of clusters by 64% (3 hours) and 60% (6 hours) (Figure 7, D, E, G, and H), as well as T/DC cluster sizes (Figure 7, F and I). The effect of CsA on antigen-specific CD4+ T/DC clusters was addressed with MHCII-restricted CD4+ AND T cells. We found that at 6 hours after T cell injection AND CD4+ T cells formed fewer and smaller clusters with antigen-pulsed DCs than P14 CD8+ T cells. Nonetheless, CsA reduced the percentage of antigen-pulsed DCs in T cell clusters and the size of the clusters that did form (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C).

Figure 7 T/DC interactions are inhibited by CsA via suppression of TCR proximal signaling. Mice were injected in the footpad with gp33 or OVA-p pulsed DCs labeled with Deep Red Dye. After 18 to 20 hours, recipients were injected i.v. with green CMFDA-labeled P14 WT or LckS59A T cells. pLNs were collected at the indicated times, cleared, and imaged by 2-photon microscopy. (A) Example images (20 μm thick) at the indicated times are shown (DCs are red, P14 T cells are green). Arrows (white) indicate T/DC clusters. (B) The percentage of T/DC clusters as analyzed by Imaris software. Data were pooled from 3 or 4 experiments. (C) The proportion of small (3–4 cells), medium (5–9 cells), and large (10 or more cells) clusters in the total number of T cell clusters. The number of T cells per cluster as analyzed by Imaris software. Data were pooled from 2 to 4 independent experiments. (D–I) Mice were injected i.p. with CsA or PBS at the time of DC transfer and again the time of T cell transfer. pLNs were removed at 3 (D–F) or 6 (G–I) hours after T cell injection and imaged. Representative images are shown in (D) and (G). The percentage of T/DC clusters (E and H) and the number of T cells per cluster (F and I) were analyzed by Imaris software. Data were pooled from 3 to 4 independent experiments (E and H) or 3 independent experiments (F and I). (J–L) CsA was injected 1 hour before collecting pLNs. Representative images are shown in (J). The percentage of T/DC clusters (K) and the number of T cells per cluster (L) were determined with Imaris software. Data were pooled from 3 or 4 independent experiments (K) or 3 independent experiments (L). The graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test.

Because the in vitro experiments concluded that CsA rapidly exerts its effects on adhesion, we evaluated the effect of treating the mice with CsA just 1 hour before removing the draining LNs, which would minimize the possibility that any effects could be mediated by inhibition of NFAT and new gene expression. Injection of CsA at 2 hours, at a time before T/DC clusters had matured (Figure 7, B and C), inhibited the percentage of P14 CD8+ T/DC clusters and reduced their size 1 hour later (Figure 7, J–L). To determine if the CsA effect was due to inhibition of calcineurin-mediated LckS59 dephosphorylation, we used P14-LckS59A T cells. P14-LckS59A T cells formed clusters with approximately 25% of gp33-pulsed DCs at 3 hours, similar to what was observed with P14-LckWT T cells. Notably, however, P14-LckS59A T/DC clusters were unaffected by treatment with CsA (Figure 7, K and L). We conclude that antigen-specific LN T/DC adhesion and clustering requires that calcineurin dephosphorylate of LckS59 in the TCR signaling complex, which is prevented by CsA.