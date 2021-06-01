Commentary 10.1172/JCI149934

Calcineurin inhibitors target Lck activation in graft-versus-host disease

Nicole M. Carter and Joel L. Pomerantz

Department of Biological Chemistry and Institute for Cell Engineering, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joel L. Pomerantz, 623 Miller Research Building, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 443.287.3100; Email: joel.pomerantz@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Carter, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Department of Biological Chemistry and Institute for Cell Engineering, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joel L. Pomerantz, 623 Miller Research Building, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 443.287.3100; Email: joel.pomerantz@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Pomerantz, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published June 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 11 on June 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(11):e149934. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149934.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published June 1, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs) such as cyclosporin A and FK506 are widely administered immunosuppressive drugs. Calcineurin relieves inhibitory phosphorylation from nuclear factor of activated T cells (NFAT) transcription factors downstream of T cell receptor engagement, resulting in their nuclear translocation and the production of cytokines, including IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α. It was previously believed that CNIs downregulate immunity by reducing NFAT activation. However, work from Otsuka et al. in this issue of the JCI revealed a second mechanism by which CNIs suppress T cell function. The authors previously reported that calcineurin removes an inhibitory phosphate from the tyrosine kinase Lck at Ser59 (Lck-S59) and that this dephosphorylation positively regulates T cell activation. In the present work, the authors showed that inhibition of Lck-S59 dephosphorylation was essential for the CNI-mediated suppression of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD). These findings have important implications for future approaches to the management of aGVHD, organ transplant rejection, and autoimmune disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement