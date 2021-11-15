TRIB1 regulates LDL metabolism through CEBPα-mediated effects on the LDL receptor in hepatocytes

Hepatocyte-specific deletion of Trib1 increased plasma lipids and lipoprotein levels. To assess the hepatic effects of Trib1 deletion on LDL-C, we injected Trib1fl/fl mice with AAV8-TBG-Cre to induce hepatocyte-specific deletion of Trib1 (Trib1Δhep) and compared them with control mice WT for Trib1 (Trib1WT) receiving the same AAV treatment. Trib1Δhep male mice had a greater than 95% reduction in liver Trib1 mRNA after AAV8-TBG-Cre injection on chow diet (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146775DS1) and on Western type diet (WTD) (Supplemental Figure 1B), observations also noted in female mice (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). The residual Trib1 mRNA is due to its expression in nonparenchymal cells, where Trib1 is not deleted due to the high specificity of the AAV8-TBG vector for hepatocytes. Trib1Δhep male mice had no statistically significant change in triglyceride (TG) levels on either chow or WTD (Figure 1, A and E) but had markedly increased total cholesterol (TC), non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non–HDL-C) levels and plasma apoB protein (Figure 1, B–D). The dysregulation of plasma lipid traits and apoB was markedly exacerbated by WTD feeding (Figure 1, F–H). Lipoprotein fractionation of plasma from male Trib1Δhep mice revealed that the increase in cholesterol was specific to LDL on both chow (Figure 1, I and J) and WTD (Figure 1, K and L). Trib1Δhep female mice had broadly similar but less pronounced plasma lipid phenotypes on both chow and WTD (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Hepatic deletion of Trib1 increases total and non-HDL cholesterol, LDL-TG, LDL-TC, and circulating apoB. (A–C) Plasma triglycerides, total cholesterol, and non-HDL cholesterol levels in chow-fed male mice 4 weeks after deletion. Box plots indicate median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Symbols indicate single values (n = 5) of a representative experiment. Results were confirmed in 5 independent cohorts at a variety of time points after deletion. Significance was determined using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (*P ≤ 0.05). (D) Immunoblot of apoB protein in plasma from chow-fed mice 4 weeks after deletion. Equal volumes of plasma were loaded in each well. Blots were replicated in 2 independent cohorts in both chow- and WTD-fed mice. (E–G) Plasma triglycerides, total cholesterol, and non-HDL cholesterol levels at selected time points over 18 weeks of WTD feeding (n = 8). Representative experimental data are expressed as mean ± SEM and were confirmed in 2 independent cohorts. Significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (****P ≤ 0.0001). (H) Immunoblots of apoB protein in plasma from WTD-fed mice for 11 weeks, ran as image D. (I–L) Fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) was performed on pooled plasma from chow-fed mice for 6 weeks and WTD-fed mice for 12 weeks to separate lipoproteins based on their size. x axis: fraction number. Triglycerides (I and K) and total cholesterol (J and L) concentrations were measured in all fractions. FPLC results were confirmed in 3 independent cohorts in chow-fed mice and 2 independent cohorts in WTD-fed mice.

Trib1Δhep mice exhibit delayed apoB-lipoprotein clearance due to decreased LDLR levels. To investigate the mechanism responsible for the elevated LDL-C in Trib1Δhep mice, we injected 125I-LDL-apoB into Trib1Δhep and control mice and traced its clearance from the plasma over 24 hours. Male Trib1Δhep mice exhibited markedly slower LDL-apoB catabolism, both on a chow diet (Figure 2A) where the fractional catabolic rate (FCR) of LDL-apoB was 2.1-fold slower in Trib1Δhep mice than WT mice (Figure 2B), as well as on WTD (Figure 2C) where the FCR was 1.6-fold slower than WT mice (Figure 2D). Similar reductions in LDL catabolism were noted in female Trib1Δhep mice, though not to the same degree as in male mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). We also injected Trib1Δhep and control mice with 125I-VLDL-apoB and traced its clearance over 24 hours. Trib1Δhep mice had a significant reduction in the rate of VLDL-apoB catabolism compared with control mice (Figure 2, E and F). Thus, Trib1Δhep mice have substantially slower turnover of both LDL-apoB and VLDL-apoB compared with control mice, contributing to the accumulation of plasma apoB-containing lipoproteins.

Figure 2 Hepatic deletion of Trib1 impairs LDL clearance due to decreased LDLR mRNA and protein. (A and B) LDL clearance in chow-fed mice 8 weeks after AAV injection (n = 5) and (C and D) in mice fed WTD for 19 weeks (24 weeks after AAV injection) (A–D) Mice were injected with 125I-radiolabeled LDL isolated from human plasma. Clearance of 125I-LDL was determined by measuring residual 125I activity at different time points after injection (from 2 minutes to 24 hours). Residual 125I activity is expressed as fraction of the total 125I activity, 2 minutes after injection. (B and D) Fractional catabolic rate (FCR) of LDL from A and C, calculated from the reciprocal of the area under a fitted biexponential curve, and it represents fraction of LDL cleared per hour. Results were confirmed in an independent cohort in chow-fed mice and 2 independent cohorts in WTD-fed mice. (E) VLDL clearance in chow-fed male mice 8 weeks after AAV injection. Mice were injected with 125I-radiolabeled human VLDL, and the total remaining counts were normalized to the injected dose at 1 minute after injection of 125IVLDL. (F) FCR of 125I-VLDL. (G) Hepatic transcript levels of LDLR in chow-fed male Trib1Δhep mice relative to control mice 8 weeks after AAV injection (n = 5). The relative quantity of mRNA normalized to the combined mean Ct of Mrlp19, Ywhaz, and Ipo8, and expressed relative to the mean of the control group. (H) Hepatic protein levels of LDLR and β-actin in control and Trib1Δhep mice (n = 5). Both LDLR mRNA and protein levels changes were confirmed in 3 independent cohorts. (A, C, and D) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM for the experimental group. (B, D, F, and G) Box plots indicate median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Symbols indicate individual values. Significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (**P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001).

The hepatic LDL receptor (LDLR) is a key regulator of LDL-apoB catabolism and genetic variants that reduce LDLR expression or function lead to elevated plasma LDL-C levels (24). Both male and female Trib1Δhep mice on chow diets had significantly reduced hepatic abundance of Ldlr mRNA compared with control mice (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3E), as well as reduced levels of LDLR protein (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 3F). Thus, deletion of Trib1 in mouse hepatocytes resulted in substantial downregulation of the LDLR, providing a molecular basis for the impaired clearance of apoB-containing lipoproteins.

The delayed apoB-lipoprotein clearance in Trib1Δhep mice is dependent on the LDLR. To determine whether the effects of Trib1 deletion on the clearance of apoB-containing lipoproteins were mediated solely by downregulation of the LDLR, we generated Trib1fl/fl Ldlr-KO mice and injected them with AAV8-TBG-Cre or AAV8-TBG-Null. Hepatic Trib1 mRNA levels were decreased by more than 95% in Trib1Δhep Ldlr-KO mice, and Ldlr mRNA and protein were undetectable in both groups compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We performed LDL-apoB and VLDL-apoB kinetic studies in these 2 groups of mice as well as control mice. As expected, the turnover of both LDL-apoB and VLDL-apoB was markedly slower in Trib1 WT Ldlr-KO mice compared with control mice due to loss of the LDLR (Figure 3, A–D). However, loss of Trib1 in the absence of the LDLR had no further effect on clearance of LDL-apoB and VLDL-apoB (Figure 3, A–D). These data indicate that the effect of Trib1 deletion on apoB-containing lipoprotein clearance is dependent on the LDLR.

Figure 3 The delayed apoB-lipoprotein clearance in Trib1Δhep mice is dependent on the LDLR but loss of TRIB1 further increases steady-state plasma lipids in the absence of LDLR. (A) 125I-LDL clearance in chow-fed male mice 8 weeks after AAV injection (n = 5). (B) FCR from A. (C) 125I-VLDL clearance in chow-fed male mice 8 weeks after AAV injection. (D) FCR from panel C. Results were confirmed in an independent cohort. (E–G). Plasma triglycerides, total cholesterol, and non-HDL cholesterol levels in chow-fed male mice 6 weeks after deletion. (H) FPLC of total cholesterol performed on pooled plasma from chow-fed mice for 6 weeks after AAV8-TBG-Cre injection. Results were confirmed in 3 independent cohorts. (A and C) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM for the experimental group. (B, D, E, F, and G) Box plots indicate median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Symbols indicate individual values. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple correction test (****P ≤ 0.0001).

Trib1Δhep mice have increased steady-state plasma lipids due to increased apoB-lipoprotein production. We also measured plasma lipids and found that deletion of Trib1 in hepatocytes in the absence of LDLR further increased plasma TG, TC, and non–HDL-C compared with Ldlr-KO mice with normal hepatocyte TRIB1 (Figure 3, E–G). Fractionation of plasma by FPLC revealed that TC (Figure 3H) and TG (Supplemental Figure 4C) were increased in both the VLDL and LDL fractions. These results indicate that Trib1 deletion also increases plasma lipids in a mechanism that is independent of its regulation of the LDLR and apoB clearance.

We measured production of newly synthesized, 35S-Met/Cys-labeled apoB in mice that had been injected with pluronic to inhibit plasma lipolysis. Our results show that Trib1Δhep mice have markedly increased apoB production despite no difference in TG secretion (Figure 4, A and B). We also measured apoB secretion in the context of the Ldlr-KO background and observed the same results (Figure 4, C and D). The increase in apoB secretion without an increase in TG secretion suggested that a relatively TG-poor, apoB-containing lipoprotein is being secreted by the Trib1Δhep hepatocytes. To test this, we pooled postpluronic plasma 2 hours after injection and performed sucrose density ultracentrifugation to separate the lipoproteins based on their density. This experiment showed a shift of the newly synthesized apoB from VLDL toward the LDL density fractions in the Trib1Δhep mice compared with control mice (Figure 4E), consistent with the secretion of denser apoB-containing lipoproteins. Consistent with the higher steady-state apoB levels noted by immunoblot in Trib1Δhep mice (Figure 1, D and H) apoB levels were higher throughout the gradient in the Trib1Δhep sample (Figure 4, E and F). We normalized the apoB signal intensity per fraction to the total signal per sample and noted a rightward shift of the fractional distribution peak that indicated an increase in the relative density of the apoB lipoprotein particles in the Trib1Δhep mouse plasma that reflects more numerous lipid-poor particles (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 Trib1Δhep mice have increased steady-state plasma lipids due to increased apoB-lipoprotein production. (A and C) Quantification of apoB levels in plasma collected at 1.5 hours after injection with P407 and 200 μCi of 35S Met/Cys. (B and D) Triglyceride production over time after injection with P407 and 200 μCi of 35S methionine-cysteine. Experiments were corroborated in 3 (A and B) and 2 (C and D) independent cohorts. (B and D) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM for the experimental group. (E) ApoB immunoblot of immunoprecipitated apoB-100 from sucrose density gradient fractionated pooled plasma, 2 hours after injection with P407 and 200 μCi of 35S Met/Cys. (F) Raw apoB-100 levels and (G) fractional distribution of apoB-100 across the gradient in E. (A and C) Box plots indicate median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Symbols indicate individual values. Significance was determined by multiple tests with Welch correction, and Benjamini’s multiple correction test (**P ≤ 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Because ER stress is known to result in increased secretion of apoB lipoprotein particles (25, 26), we assessed pEIF2a, a known marker of ER stress, and found it to be markedly increased in Trib1Δhep mice independent of Ldlr genotype (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). We conclude that hepatocyte-specific Trib1 deletion results in increased production of apoB particles that are relatively lipid-poor and therefore denser, exacerbating the increase in plasma LDL-C and apoB levels beyond the contribution of delayed LDL-apoB clearance.

The effects of Trib1Δhep on plasma lipid levels, lipoprotein particle distribution and clearance, and LDLR levels are attenuated in the absence of CEBPα. The CEBPα protein is targeted by TRIB1 for degradation, and we previously reported that Trib1Δhep mice have increased hepatic CEBPα protein levels (23). To determine if increased CEBPα protein is required for the effect of hepatocyte Trib1 deletion on plasma lipid levels, lipoprotein clearance, and LDLR expression, we generated Trib1fl/fl Cebpafl/fl mice and injected them with AAV8-TBG-Cre to induce double gene deletion (Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep). We compared the doubly deleted Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mice with singly deleted Trib1Δhep and CebpaΔhep mice and WT controls also injected with AAV8-TBG-Cre. Liver mRNA levels showed the expected greater than 95% reductions of Trib1 in Trib1Δhep mice and Cebpa in CebpaΔhep mice, as well as a 70% reduction of Trib1 mRNA in CebpaΔhep mice and a 65% reduction of Cebpa mRNA in Trib1Δhep mice (Supplemental Figure 5A), attributable to the regulation of both genes by CEBPα protein. In contrast to the reduction in Cebpa mRNA, the Trib1Δhep mice had a substantial increase in CEBPα protein, particularly the p30 isoform, whereas the Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mice completely lacked CEBPα protein as expected (Supplemental Figure 5B). These findings are consistent with a posttranslational effect of TRIB1 on CEBPα in promoting its degradation.

Deletion of Cebpa in male Trib1Δhep mice eliminated the increase in TC on both chow and WTD (Figure 5A), as well as the increase in LDL-C on WTD (Figure 5, B and C). Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mice had normal LDL-apoB catabolism (Figure 5, D and E) and normal VLDL-apoB catabolism (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), as well as normal levels of Ldlr mRNA (Figure 5F), and normal LDLR protein (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6). Similar studies in female mice recapitulated these phenotypes in the setting of deletion of Cebpa (Supplemental Figure 7). We also performed apoB production studies in this cohort and demonstrated that Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mice normalized the rate of apoB production to WT levels, and had a slight but significant decrease in TG secretion consistent with the role of CEBPα in regulating de novo lipogenesis (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). These data establish that CEBPα protein is required for the effect of Trib1 deletion in hepatocytes on both LDL-apoB catabolism and apoB secretion and suggest that the increased CEBPα protein in hepatocytes due to loss of Trib1 leads to reduced LDLR expression, slower LDL catabolism, and increased apoB secretion.

Figure 5 The effects of Trib1Δhep on plasma lipid levels, lipoprotein particle distribution and clearance, and LDLR levels are attenuated in the absence of CEBPα. (A) Plasma levels of total cholesterol in chow-fed male mice 4 weeks after AAV injection (n = 5–6) and (B) WTD-fed mice 6 weeks after AAV injection (n = 8–9). Results were confirmed in 3 independent cohorts in chow-fed mice and 1 cohort in WTD-fed mice. (C) Total cholesterol distribution in FPLC-fractionated pooled plasma from WTD-fed mice in A. FPLC results were confirmed in 2 independent cohorts in chow-fed mice and 1 cohort in WTD-fed mice. (D and E) 125I-LDL clearance and FCR in chow-fed male mice 8 weeks after AAV injection (n = 5). Results were confirmed in an independent cohort in chow-fed mice and WTD-fed mice. (F) Hepatic transcript levels of Ldlr in mice 8 weeks after AAV injection (n = 5), replicated in 3 independent cohorts. (G) Representative immunoblot of hepatic LDLR and β-actin, which was replicated in 3 independent cohorts. (A, B, E, and F) Box plots indicate median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Symbols indicate individual values. (D) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM for the experimental group. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test (*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001).

Whole-liver transcriptome analysis reveals that most effects of Trib1Δhep are CEBPα-dependent. The abundance of hepatic LDLR protein is tightly regulated at multiple levels to ensure normal cellular function, both at transcriptional and posttranscriptional levels (27). To gain further insight about the molecular mechanism underlying the decreased levels of LDLR in Trib1Δhep mice, we performed whole transcriptome RNA sequencing in livers from chow-fed control, Trib1Δhep, CebpaΔhep, and Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mice. Volcano plot summaries of changes in gene expression between all groups can be found in Supplemental Figure 8, A–E and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B. A total of 14,937 transcripts were differentially expressed between all groups, excluding transcripts with missing values. Out of these, 7458 were upregulated (a positive fold-change relative to WT [log 2 FC]), and 7479 were downregulated (negative log 2 FC) in Trib1Δhep mice compared with control mice. Nine hundred sixteen transcripts (464 up, 452 down) were altered by more than 1.5-fold between Trib1Δhep and control mice (absolute log 2 FC > 0.6, adjusted P < 0.00001; Supplemental Figure 8A). Of the 916 differentially expressed transcripts, only 75 met the same adjusted P value cut-off (P < 0.00001) in Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mouse liver mRNA, indicating that the vast majority (91.8%) of the significant gene expression changes in Trib1Δhep mouse liver were attributable to dysregulation of CEBPα levels. Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mouse livers were much more similar to control mice (Supplemental Figure 8B) and the comparison between Cebpafl/fl and Trib1fl/fl Cebpafl/fl showed the fewest changes (Supplemental Figure 8D), consistent with the critical role of elevated CEBPα protein in mediating the effect of Trib1 deletion in liver on gene expression. Of note, the ER stress marker pEIF2a was not elevated in Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 4E), indicating that the induction of ER stress by Trib1 deletion is also CEBPα dependent.

Pathway analysis suggests that increased ATF3 contributes to the reduction in LDLR in Trib1Δhep mouse liver. We mined the RNA-seq data for transcriptional regulators upstream of Ldlr markedly altered by Trib1 deletion that were dependent on CEBPα. We noted only modest changes in the expression of the genes encoding the SREBP-1 and -2 proteins (28) and these were not dependent on CEBPα (Figure 6A, Supplemental Figure 10, and Supplemental Figure 11). Srebf1 mRNA levels were unchanged when comparing all groups (Supplemental Figure 10A), and SREBP1 protein levels were modestly increased in Trib1Δhep, which is the opposite directionality expected for the observed effect on LDLR (Supplemental Figure 10B). Srebf2 mRNA were decreased in Trib1Δhep as well as in Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep double mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). However, levels of mature SREBP2 did not differ markedly between the Trib1Δhep and control mice. Interestingly, the Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep livers had almost complete loss of mature SREBP2, which may account for the fact that their plasma cholesterol levels are lower than controls. These results suggest that the canonical SREBP pathway has a relatively minor impact on LDLR in hepatocytes lacking TRIB1. In contrast, the activating transcription factor 3 (Atf3) was one of the most highly upregulated genes in Trib1Δhep liver (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 9A, 49.3-fold increase, adjusted P = 6.33 × 10–46) and this was dependent on CEBPα, as Atf3 expression did not differ between control and Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep livers (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 10B, 1.5-fold increase, adjusted P = 0.57). We confirmed these results by qPCR, finding that relative to control, Atf3 mRNA was increased more than 25-fold in Trib1Δhep liver but not in Trib1Δhep CebpaΔhep liver (Figure 6B), which was also confirmed by Western blot (Figure 6C), indicating that increased CEBPα is required for the upregulation of Atf3 in Trib1Δhep mice. Since we had previously performed ChIP-seq for CEBPα in mouse liver, we performed motif analysis on these data and found highly significant enrichment of ATF family binding motifs (including ATF3 and its upstream regulator ATF4) in DNA sequences in chromatin precipitated by antibodies to CEBPα (Figure 6D). Other factors with enriched binding motifs included CEBPα (as expected), NFIL3, CHOP, ATF1, and ATF7 (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 6 Pathway analysis suggests that increased ATF3 contributes to the reduction in LDLR in Trib1Δhep mouse liver. (A) Ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) of all predicted liver-expressed ligand-dependent nuclear receptors, transcription factors, and transcriptional regulators upstream of Ldlr (based on IPA knowledge base) overlaid with color-coded mouse liver RNA-Seq data from the comparison of Trib1Δhep transcript abundance to control. Analysis was performed on total liver RNA from chow-fed mice 4 weeks after AAV8-TBG-Cre injection (n = 6). (B) Hepatic transcript levels of ATF3 in chow-fed male mice (n = 6 per group) 4 weeks after injection AAV8-TBG-Cre. (C) Immunoblot of hepatic ATF3 and β-actin, replicated in 3 independent cohorts. (D) Motif enrichment analysis of CEBPα ChIP-seq in Trib1Δhep liver shows significant enrichment of ATF proteins. (B) Box plots indicate median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Symbols indicate individual values. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM for the experimental group. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test (****P ≤ 0.0001).

Using pathway analysis, we identified 54 ATF3 downstream target genes that were differentially expressed in the Trib1Δhep mouse liver, and found that these were similarly CEBPα dependent (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Pathway analysis of ATF3 downstream genes in other data sets is shown in Supplemental Figure 12, C–E.

Partial silencing of ATF3 in Trib1Δhep mice attenuates the lipid and LDLR phenotypes. To test the hypothesis that preventing ATF3 upregulation in Trib1Δhep mice would impact LDLR protein and plasma cholesterol levels, we acquired an siRNA directed against mouse Atf3 and a nontargeting control siRNA (directed against firefly luciferase). We injected Trib1Δhep mice with siRNAs to Atf3 or luciferase and control mice with siRNA to luciferase. Trib1Δhep mice injected with the luciferase siRNA displayed the expected increase in Atf3 mRNA whereas in those injected with the Atf3 siRNA the increase was not significant (Supplemental Figure 13A). More strikingly, the protein abundance of ATF3 was markedly increased in the Trib1Δhep mice receiving the control siRNA, but in Trib1Δhep mice receiving the Atf3 siRNA this increase in ATF3 was attenuated to levels comparable to control mice (Figure 7A). The decrease in ATF3 protein in the Atf3 siRNA–injected Trib1Δhep mice was also associated with modestly increased levels of LDLR protein compared with Trib1Δhep mice injected with control siRNA (Figure 7B). More importantly, this normalization of ATF3 protein was associated with a significant reduction in the levels of plasma TC throughout the time course of the experiment (Figure 7, C–E). Other plasma lipid fractions were not markedly affected by the Atf3 siRNA (Supplemental Figure 12, B–K). This result supports the model that ATF3 contributes to the downregulation of LDLR in Trib1Δhep mice, while allowing that other factors are also likely involved.