CD153/CD30 signaling promotes age-dependent tertiary lymphoid tissue expansion and kidney injury

SAT cells and ABCs are accumulated in aged injured kidneys with multiple TLTs. We utilized unilateral ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI) in aged mice as an inducible TLT model (4, 13), which allows us to examine the injured kidneys long after IRI induction because the contralateral kidney compensates renal dysfunction. As in our previous study (13), we defined TLTs as organized lymphocyte clusters with signs of proliferation (Figure 1, A–C, and ref. 26). Total numbers of CD4+ T cells and B cells increased following IRI (Figure 1D), and TLTs appeared in the later phases of injury and gradually expanded (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146071DS1). Based on the observation that age-dependent TLT formation depends on CD4+ T cells (4) and T cell proliferation promotes SAT cell development (17), we hypothesized that SAT cells are involved in TLT formation, and found a significant accumulation of SAT cells in aged injured kidneys compared with young injured kidneys (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 SAT cells and ABCs accumulate in aged injured kidneys with TLTs. Representative images of aged kidneys 45 days after ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI) by (A) periodic acid–Schiff staining and immunofluorescent staining of (B) CD3ε and B220 and (C) Ki67 and DAPI. Arrows and arrowheads indicate the localization of TLTs. (D) Expression levels of Cd4 and Cd19 mRNA (n = 4/time point) in aged mouse kidneys following IRI. (E) Immunofluorescence of CD3ε and B220 at various time points after 45-minute IRI. (F) Representative FACS plots for identification of SAT cells in young and aged injured kidneys (n = 3/group). (G) Heatmap generated from bulk RNA-Seq analysis depicting the relative expression of selected SAT cell–related genes in PD1–CD153–, PD1+CD153–, and PD1+CD153+CD44hiCD4+ T cells in aged injured kidneys (n = 3/group). (H) Representative FACS plot for the identification of CXCR5+ cells in SAT cells (n = 3/group). (I) Representative FACS plot for the identification of ABCs. (J) Representative histogram and the quantitative mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of T-bet in CD95–CD11b– cells and ABCs in aged injured kidneys (n = 4/group). Data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by trend test (D) or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (F and J). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 300 μm (A and B) and 100 μm (C and E).

To characterize renal SAT cells at the transcriptional level, we next performed bulk RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) analysis and compared the gene expression patterns of CD4+CD44hi T cells from aged injured kidneys that were further separated through flow cytometry into 3 populations based on the expression of PD-1 and CD153 (Figure 1G). Similar to SAT cells in the spleen, the expression of Spp1 (encoding OPN) and Sostdc1 was upregulated in renal SAT cells. Additionally, we found that genes related to B cell helper function (including Il21, Cxcl13, Maf, and Il10) were also upregulated in renal SAT cells compared with other CD4+ T cells (Figure 1G). IL-21 and IL-10 not only promote B cell differentiation but also sustain germinal center (GC) reactions (22, 27–29), which is essential for the selection of high-affinity B cells and the development of long-lived plasma cells and memory B cells. Interestingly, despite some expression of mRNA (Figure 1G), SAT cells in the kidneys lacked cell-surface expression of CXCR5 (Figure 1H), which is a marker of follicular helper T cells (Tfh), a subset of CD4+ T cells that are specialized in providing help to B cells within GCs in lymph nodes and spleen (30). Since SAT cells produce IFN-γ and IL-21, both of which are essential for the induction of ABCs (19, 22), we examined the presence of ABCs and found the accumulation of T-bet+CD11b+CD95+ ABCs in aged injured kidneys (Figure 1, I and J).

scRNA-Seq analysis defines transcriptomic profiles of SAT cells and ABCs in aged injured kidneys. To further validate the above results and to unravel the heterogeneity of immune cells in aged injured kidneys, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) of CD45+ immune cells from aged injured kidneys (Figure 2A). After quality control, we retained 2344 CD45+ cells with 1943 median genes per cell. Clustering of these cells resulted in 14 clusters (Figure 2B). More than 80% of the cells were lymphocytes (Figure 2C). We annotated the clusters with signatures of known lineage markers, and 12 of the 14 clusters matched established subsets (Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 2A): T cells, B cells, plasmablasts, dendritic cells, macrophages, and neutrophils. Cluster 11 was suggested to be a mixture of double-negative T cells (31) and macrophages, and cluster 12 was annotated as proliferating cells (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 scRNA-Seq analysis of immune cells in aged injured kidneys with multiple TLTs. (A) Workflow of the experimental strategy for scRNA-Seq analysis of immune cells from aged injured kidneys with TLTs (n = 2). (B) UMAP of 2344 CD45+ cells from aged injured kidneys with TLTs exhibiting 14 different subsets. (C) Pie chart of the relative frequencies of each CD45+ cell subset, and (D) dot plot showing the expression of canonical marker genes across all 14 subsets. MΦ, macrophage; PB, plasmablast.

Next, we clustered CD4+ T cells with increased resolution, which resulted in 6 distinct subclusters (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2C). The major proinflammatory cytokine produced by CD4+ T cells in aged injured kidneys was IFN-γ (Figure 3C), which was also confirmed by stimulation assay (Supplemental Figure 2D). Based on the established marker gene expression, we annotated effector-memory T (Tem) cells (T0: Ifng and Cxcr6), naive T cells (T1: Ccr7 and Sell), Treg (T3: Foxp3 and Il2ra), and cytotoxic CD4+ T cells (T5: Eomes and Gzmk). Interestingly, T2 and T4 expressed both Tnfsf8 and Pdcd1 (Figure 3C), suggesting that SAT cells were further divided into 2 subpopulations. T1 also expressed Tnfsf8, but lacked Pdcd1 expression (Figure 3C). In addition to Pdcd1, T2 and T4 also exhibited higher expression of inhibitory receptors such as Lag3, and T2 almost exclusively expressed genes related to humoral factors unique to SAT cells, including Spp1, Sostdc1, and Angptl2 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2C). In addition to Ifng, T2 and T4 expressed Il21 and Il10 (Figure 3C), respectively. In terms of the B cell helper function and their localization in chronic inflammatory organs, T2 and T4 were reminiscent of IL-21–producing peripheral T helper (Tph) cells and IL-10–producing CD4+ T cells (Th10), both of which have been recently identified as CXCR5–IFNγ+PD-1hiCD4+ T cell subsets with B cell helper functions in chronically inflamed nonlymphoid organs (32, 33). Despite the high expression of inhibitory receptors such as PD-1, these cells are not globally exhausted but promote B cell responses (32, 33). Therefore, we subsequently refer to these populations as Tph-like cells and Th10.

Figure 3 scRNA-Seq analysis defines transcriptomic profiles of SAT cells and ABCs in aged injured kidneys. (A–C) Focused analysis of CD4+ T cells. (A) UMAP of 374 CD4+ T cells presenting 6 different subsets, (B) pie chart of the relative frequencies of each CD4+ T cell subset, and (C) violin plots showing the expression of 12 marker genes of CD4+ T cells. TEM, effector/memory T cells. (D–F) Focused analysis of B cells. (D) UMAP of 684 B cells presenting 3 different subsets. (E) Pie chart of the relative frequencies of each B cell subset. (F) Violin plots showing the expression of 12 marker genes of B cells. FoB, follicular B cell.

Within the CD19+ B cell compartment, 3 distinct clusters were identified (Figure 3, D and E). Based on the expression of several B cell markers, including Cr2 and Tbx21, we annotated them as 2 types of follicular B cells (FoB1 and FoB2) and ABCs (Figure 3, D–F). Notably, Ighd (unswitched IgD+) and Ighg3 (switched IgG+) were expressed in FoBs and ABCs, respectively (Figure 3F). Together with the presence of plasmablasts (Figure 2, B–D), aged injured kidneys with TLTs harbored distinct subsets of B cells at different developmental stages, indicating in situ B cell maturation. ABCs expressed higher levels of costimulatory molecule Cd80 and comparable levels of Cd86 (Figure 3F), both of which are known to improve ABCs’ ability to present antigen to T cells (20). ABCs also expressed higher levels of Itgb1 and Itgb2, both of which are involved in cell adhesion, and all B cell subpopulations expressed the receptors for IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-10 (Figure 3F).

SAT cells and ABCs progressively and correlatively expand within TLTs in aged kidneys after injury. Next, we investigated the longitudinal dynamics of SAT cells and ABCs and their localization in aged kidneys following IRI. While the frequencies of SAT cells in CD4+ T cells increased following IRI (Figure 4A), the frequencies of ABCs in B cells peaked on day 45 and declined on day 60 (Figure 4B). Vice versa, GC B cells (GCB cells), defined by the cell-surface expression of CD95 and GL7, dramatically increased on day 60 (Figure 4B). Additionally, the frequencies of SAT cells and CD95+ cells, defined as ABCs and GCB cells, in aged injured kidneys exhibited a positive correlation (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 SAT cells and ABCs progressively and correlatively expand within TLTs following kidney injury. (A and B) Representative FACS plots and quantification of the frequencies of (A) SAT cells and (B) ABCs and germinal center B cells (GCB cells) in aged kidneys at various time points following ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI). (C) The correlation between the frequencies of SAT cells and the sum of the frequencies of ABCs and GCB cells in A and B (n = 3/time point; day 0, 4, 24, 45, and 60). (D) Immunofluorescence (IF) of GFP and CD45, CD3ε, B220, CD11c, p75 neurotrophin receptor (p75NTR), CD21, Ki67, and p21 in the kidneys of aged Spp1-EGFP-KI mice subjected to IRI. The white arrows indicate the localization of TLTs. Magnified views of the outlined box are shown on the right. (E) IF of GFP and CD45; GFP, B220, and CD21; and quantification of the number of CD45+GFP+ cells and CD21– B cells within TLTs in the renal cortex in serial sections of aged Spp1-EGFP-KI mouse kidneys at various time points following IRI (n = 3/time point; day 0, 4, 24, and 60). (F) The correlation between the number of CD45+GFP+ cells and CD21– B cells in E. Scale bars: 50 μm (D and E). Data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by trend test, and correlation was determined by Pearson’s correlation analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To visualize SAT cells, especially Tph-like cells, we utilized aged Spp1-EGFP–knockin (Spp1-EGFP-KI) mice (Figure 4, D and E, and refs. 16, 25). Under physiological conditions, Spp1 was expressed in renal distal tubule epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 3). In aged Spp1-EGFP-KI mouse kidneys subjected to IRI, CD45+GFP+ cells were detectable almost exclusively within TLTs and colocalized with CD3ε, but not with other hematopoietic cell lineage or stromal cell markers (Figure 4D). Additionally, most of the GFP+ cells within TLTs were negative for Ki67 and p21 (Figure 4D). We counted the absolute number of CD45+GFP+ cells and CD21– B cells, a surrogate for ABCs, within TLTs (Supplemental Figure 4), utilizing serial sections of aged Spp1-EGFP-KI mouse kidneys subjected to IRI. We found that both cell types appeared with TLT formation, and their numbers increased over time after TLT development (Figure 4E) and exhibited a significant positive correlation (Figure 4F). Collectively, the spatiotemporally synchronized development of SAT cells and ABCs within TLTs suggests the possibility that the development of these 2 unique age-dependent lymphocyte populations is mechanistically linked.

CD153/CD30 signaling pathway is identified as the interacting molecules between SAT cells and ABCs in aged injured kidneys. To predict the potential cellular interactions involved in TLT formation, we performed an unbiased ligand-receptor interaction analysis between CD4+ T cell and B cell populations utilizing CellPhoneDB (34). In particular, we focused on TNF superfamily (TNFSF) members because these molecules are crucial in lymphoid tissue development (35). Strikingly, the TNFSF8 (CD153)/TNF receptor superfamily member 8 (TNFRSF8, CD30) pathway was detected as one of the specific interaction molecules between SAT cells (Tph-like cells and Th10) and ABCs (Figure 5A). scRNA-Seq analysis of hematopoietic cells revealed that Tnfsf8 and Tnfrsf8 expression was almost exclusively confined to CD4+ T cells and B cells, respectively, and was nearly undetectable in other lineage cells (Figure 5B). Among them, Tnfsf8 and Tnfrsf8 were expressed almost exclusively in SAT cells and ABCs (Figure 5C). Consistently, cell-surface CD153 was almost exclusively confined to SAT cells (Figure 5D), though cell-surface CD30 was nearly undetectable in any immune cells (Figure 5E), consistent with previous studies from others (36). Since the cell-surface-expressed CD30 is quickly lost after activation because of the shedding by a disintegrin metalloproteinase 10 (ADAM10) and ADAM17 (37, 38), we examined the serum levels of soluble CD30 (sCD30) as well as the expression levels of ADAM10 and ADAM17 in ABCs. Serum sCD30 in aged mice with renal TLTs was significantly increased compared with those of control mice without TLTs (Figure 5F), and Adam10 as well as Adam17 were expressed in ABCs (Figure 5G). In situ hybridization (ISH) showed that both Tnfsf8 (CD153) and Tnfrsf8 (CD30) expression was almost completely restricted to TLTs (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 5), and the signals did not colocalize with those of p75NTR (Figure 5I), a fibroblast marker within TLTs (4). Tnfrsf8 expression was undetectable before TLT development (Supplemental Figure 6). These data suggest that the expression of CD153 and CD30 was almost completely confined to SAT cells and ABCs, respectively, and further confirm that SAT cells and ABCs coexisted within TLTs.

Figure 5 TNF superfamily members CD153 and CD30 are specifically expressed in SAT cells and ABCs, respectively, inside of TLTs in aged injured kidneys. (A) Dot plot of ligand-receptor interactions related to TNF superfamily members between 6 CD4+ T cell subpopulations and 3 B cell subpopulations identified by scRNA-Seq (see Figure 3). (B) Violin plots showing the expression of Tnfsf8 and Tnfrsf8 in all CD45+ cells. The putative identities of each cluster are specified in the box. DN, double-negative. (C) UMAP plot of Tnfsf8 and Tnfrsf8 in CD45+ cells in Figure 2B and enlargement of those of Cd4, Tnfsf8, Spp1, Sostdc1, Il21, and Il10, and those of Cd19, Cr2, Tbx21, and Tnfrsf8. (D) Representative FACS plots of CD153 expression on T cells, B cells, macrophages, dendritic cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, CD44hiCD4+ T cells, and PD-1+CD4+ T cells (n = 3/group). (E) Representative FACS plots of CD30 expression on T cells, B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells (n = 2/group). (F) Plasma soluble CD30 (sCD30) levels of young and aged mice with or without (not treated, NT) ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI) induction (n = 3/group, samples were collected 45 days after IRI). Data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. ***P < 0.001. (G) Violin plots showing the expression of Adam10 and Adam17 among 3 B cell subsets identified by scRNA-Seq. (H) Representative ISH images of Tnfsf8 and Tnfrsf8 in aged kidneys 45 days after IRI, and (I) ISH with immunofluorescent costaining for p75NTR, a TLT-associated fibroblast marker, of the aged kidneys. The red dashed lines in H and white arrows in I indicate the localization of TLTs. A magnified view of the outlined box is shown in the middle in H and in the right in I. Scale bars: 50 μm.

CD153 is indispensable for functional SAT cell induction and age-dependent TLT formation, but not for ABC phenotype. We next asked whether CD153/CD30 signaling promotes TLT formation utilizing CD153-deficient (CD153–/–) and CD30-deficient (CD30–/–) mice. At baseline, both mice exhibited normal kidney structures and function (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). First, we induced the IRI model in aged CD153–/– mice. Forty-five days after IRI, CD153–/– mice exhibited smaller and fewer total TLTs (Figure 6A), and exhibited reduced expression of TLT-associated cytokines, chemokines, as well as Cd4 and Cd19 in the kidneys compared with those of wild-type (WT) controls (Figure 6B). Time-course analysis also revealed that CD153–/– mice exhibited smaller TLT sizes, and fewer total and advanced-stage TLTs at each time point (advanced TLTs are defined as TLTs with follicular dendritic cells; ref. 13 and Figure 6, C–E).

Figure 6 CD153 is essential for functional SAT cell induction and TLT formation. Analysis of aged CD153-deficient (CD153–/–) mouse kidneys subjected to ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI). (A) Periodic acid–Schiff staining and (B) Cd4, Cd19, Ifng, Cxcl13, Ccl19, and Il21 mRNA levels (n = 4/group) in WT and CD153–/– mice 45 days after IRI. (C) Cumulative TLT sizes per cortex, and the number of (D) total and (E) advanced-stage TLTs following IRI induction (n = 4/group). (F) OPN production by CD4+ T cells from aged kidneys of WT and CD153–/– mice 45 days after IRI (n = 4/group). Cells were stimulated in bulk culture with PMA and ionomycin. (G) Representative FACS plots and frequencies of ABCs and germinal center B (GCB) cells in WT and CD153–/– mice (n = 3–4/group). (H) Scatter plot comparing normalized RNA-Seq read counts of ABCs from WT and CD153–/– mouse kidneys 45 days after IRI (n = 3/group). Colored dots indicate transcripts with FDR < 0.01. Red and blue dots indicate genes that are significantly upregulated and downregulated, respectively. (I) Experimental protocol of bone marrow transplantation experiments. Bone marrow cells from aged WT and CD153–/– mice were transplanted into lethally irradiated, aged Rag2-deficient (Rag2–/–) mice. After a 6-week recovery period, mice were subjected to IRI and sacrificed on day 45. (J) Immunofluorescence of CD3ε and B220; and CD21, Ki67, and DAPI. (K) Cumulative TLT sizes per cortex and the number of total and advanced-stage TLTs per section (n = 3/group). The arrowheads in A and arrows in J indicate the localization of TLTs. Scale bars: 300 μm (A) and 50 μm (J). Data are presented as mean ± SD, and statistical significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

Next, we examined OPN production in CD4+ T cells derived from injured kidneys of aged WT mice and CD153–/– mice. SAT cells secrete OPN in response to T cell receptor (TCR) stimulation (16). We found that CD4+ T cells of aged CD153–/– mouse kidneys exhibited blunted OPN production ability (Figure 6F). Together with decreased expression of the SAT cell–specific gene Il21 (Figure 6B), these results indicate that SAT cell functions were disturbed in CD153–/– mice. Consistently, besides the reduction in the total number of T and B lymphocytes (Figure 6B), the frequencies of ABCs and GCB cells in aged injured kidneys of CD153–/– mice were also reduced (Figure 6G).

We next compared gene expression patterns of ABCs in aged injured kidneys of WT and CD153–/– mice with bulk RNA-Seq analysis. A total of 402 genes was differentially expressed between these 2 groups (false discovery rate [FDR] < 0.01). The expression of ABC marker genes, including Tbx21 (the gene encoding T-bet), Zeb2 (the downstream gene of T-bet), Fas, Itgam, Cr2, and Fcrl5 (20, 21, 28), as well as genes related to antigen presentation such as Cd80 and Cd86 (20, 21, 28) in CD153–/– mice was similar to those in WT mice (Figure 6H).

Next, to investigate the role of CD153 in immune cells, we performed bone marrow transplantation experiments utilizing Rag2-deficient (Rag2–/–) mice. After 6 weeks of recovery, aged Rag2–/– mice were subjected to IRI (Figure 6I). Forty-five days after IRI induction, TLT formation was attenuated in aged Rag2–/– mice receiving CD153–/– bone marrow compared with those receiving WT bone marrow (Figure 6, J and K). These results indicate that CD153 expression by immune cells, especially CD4+ T cells, is essential for TLT expansion.

CD30 is also indispensable for functional SAT cell induction and age-dependent TLT formation, but not for ABC phenotype. We also examined the phenotype of aged CD30–/– mouse kidneys subjected to IRI, and again found attenuated TLT formation and downregulation of TLT-associated cytokines and chemokines in the kidneys (Figure 7, A–E), though the impact of CD30 deficiency was less profound than that in CD153 deficiency. While total lymphocyte numbers were reduced in the kidneys of aged CD30–/– mice (Figure 7B), these mice exhibited comparable frequencies of SAT cells in IRI kidneys (Figure 7F). In contrast, similar to those in CD153–/– mice, the frequencies of ABCs and GCB cells in aged injured kidneys of CD30–/– mice were reduced (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 CD30 is also essential for functional SAT cell induction and TLT formation. Analysis of aged CD30-deficient (CD30–/–) mouse kidneys subjected to IRI. (A) Periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining and (B) Cd4, Cd19, Ifng, Cxcl13, Ccl19, and Il21 mRNA levels (n = 4/group) in WT and CD30–/– mice 45 days after ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI). The yellow arrowheads indicate the localization of TLTs. Scale bars: 300 μm. (C) Cumulative TLT size per cortex, and the number of (D) total and (E) advanced-stage TLTs following IRI induction (n = 4/group). (F) Representative FACS plots and frequencies of SAT cells (n = 4), and (G) those of ABCs and germinal center B (GCB) cells in WT and CD30–/– mice (n = 4/group). (H and I) Scatter plots comparing normalized RNA-Seq read counts of (H) SAT cells and (I) ABCs from WT and CD30–/– mouse kidneys 45 days after IRI (n = 3 per group). Colored dots indicate transcripts with FDR < 0.01. Red and blue dots indicate genes that are significantly upregulated and downregulated, respectively. Data are presented as mean ± SD, and statistical significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

To examine how CD153/CD30 signaling impacts the phenotypes of SAT cells and ABCs, we sorted SAT cells and ABCs from aged IRI kidneys of WT and CD30–/– mice and compared their gene expression patterns with bulk RNA-Seq analysis. A total of 648 and 137 genes were differentially expressed compared with WT, respectively (FDR < 0.01). Notably, SAT cells from CD30–/– mice exhibited decreased expression levels of Maf and Tox, key transcriptional factors regulating Tph cells (ref. 39 and Figure 7H). Consistently, the expression levels of Il21 and Il10, which are essential for ABC induction and GCB cell maintenance, as well as those of inhibitory receptors, such as Pdcd1, Lag, and Tigit, which are positively regulated by Tox (40), were dramatically downregulated in SAT cells from CD30–/– mice (Figure 7H). Additionally, genes for humoral factors unique to SAT cells such as Sostdc1 and Angptl2 were also downregulated in CD30–/– mice. Unexpectedly, SAT cells from CD30–/– mice expressed higher levels of Th17-related genes such as Il17a and Mmp9 (Figure 7H). On the other hand, the expression levels of ABC marker genes in CD30–/– mice were similar to those in WT mice (Figure 7I). Together with the results of CD153–/– mice, these results show that CD153/CD30 signaling is indispensable for several effector functions of SAT cells, such as ABC induction, but not for maintenance of ABC phenotypes.

Aged CD153–/– mice exhibited improved kidney functions with attenuated TLT formation in an adenine nephropathy model. Mice subjected to unilateral IRI do not exhibit renal dysfunction because the contralateral healthy kidney compensates for the loss of renal function in the injured kidney. Additionally, most of the aged mice do not survive the acute phase in bilateral IRI even under milder ischemic damage because of renal dysfunction (41). Therefore, to evaluate the impact of TLT formation on renal function, we employed an alternative kidney injury model, adenine nephropathy, in aged CD153–/– mice (Figure 8A). In this model, TLTs appeared 7 days after the initiation of the adenine diet, and the total and advanced TLT numbers gradually increased in parallel with the progression of renal dysfunction (Figure 8, B–E). CD153–/– mice exhibited significantly smaller TLTs and milder renal dysfunction compared with control mice (Figure 8, C–E). Of note, the difference in renal dysfunction between control and CD153–/– mice became apparent after the initiation of TLT formation (Figure 8, C–E). Tubular injury, fibrosis scores, and gene expression levels of TLT-associated chemokines and cytokines as well as fibrosis markers were also decreased in CD153–/– mice on day 28 of adenine nephropathy (Figure 8, F–I).

Figure 8 Aged CD153–/– mice exhibit attenuated TLT formation with improved inflammation, fibrosis, and renal function in adenine nephropathy model. (A) Experimental protocol for B–I (n = 4–9 at each time point). In 0.20% adenine nephropathy models, CD153-deficient (CD153–/–) mice exhibited defective TLT formation and attenuated renal dysfunction, inflammation, and fibrosis, as shown by (B) periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining, (C) serum creatinine (sCr) levels, (D) total TLT numbers, (E) advanced-stage TLT numbers, (F) PAS and Masson’s trichrome (MTC) staining, (G) tubular injury scores, (H) fibrosis scores, and (I) Cxcl13, Ccl19, Ifng, Tnfa, Col1a1, and Acta2 mRNA levels. Data are presented as mean ± SD. The yellow arrowheads in B indicate the localization of TLTs. Statistical significance was determined by an unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 300 μm (B) and 100 μm (F).

SAT cells and ABCs in aged injured kidneys might be derived from both local development and recruitment from the spleen. Next, we asked where SAT cells and ABCs originated from. Unlike aged injured kidneys, the frequencies of SAT cells and ABCs were low in peripheral blood of aged mice following IRI (Figure 4, A and B, and Figure 9, A and B). To test the possibility of local development of SAT cells from other CD4+ T cells, we performed velocity analyses of the scRNA-Seq data (42). We found that most vectors of CD4+ T cells pointed toward SAT cells (Figure 9, C and D), suggesting that other CD4+ T cells might give rise to SAT cells.

Figure 9 Velocity analysis suggests the local generation of SAT cells in aged injured kidney. (A and B) Quantification of the frequencies of SAT cells and ABCs in peripheral blood and the kidney at various time points following ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI) (n = 3/time points) (Figure 4, A and B are presented again for reference). Data are presented as mean ± SD. (C) UMAP plot of Cd3ε, Cd4, Tnfsf8, Spp1, Sostdc1, Il21, and Il10 (Figure 5C is presented again for reference). (D) Velocity force field indicating the average differentiation trajectories (velocity) for cells located in different parts of the UMAP plot.

Next, we performed TCR and B cell receptor (BCR) repertoire analyses of SAT cells and ABCs, respectively, from aged injured kidneys and spleen, and compared them with those in other CD4+ T cells and B cells, respectively. All samples contained TCR and BCR clonotypes (Figure 10, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8A), and several TCR and BCR clonotypes were shared between 3 CD4+ T cell populations and B cell populations in aged injured kidneys and spleen, respectively (Supplemental Figure 9). The diversity indices were similar between the subpopulations in both T and B cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). TCRs of renal SAT cells exhibited intensive overlap with those of spleen SAT cells as well as renal PD-1+CD153–CD4+ T cells (Figure 10C and Supplemental Figure 10). Similarly, IgM BCRs of renal ABCs also exhibited intensive overlap with those of spleen ABCs as well as renal CD95+CD11b– FoBs (Figure 10D). These results indicate that SAT cells and ABCs in the kidneys could be derived from both local differentiation from other CD4+ T cell populations and recruitment from the spleen.

Figure 10 SAT cells and ABCs in aged injured kidney are derived from both local development and recruitment from the spleen. (A) T cell receptor β (TCRβ) repertoire clonalities of PD1–CD153–, PD1+CD153–, and PD1+CD153+CD44hiCD4+ T cells and (B) B cell receptor (BCR) repertoire clonalities of CD95–CD11b–, CD95+CD11b–, and CD95+CD11b+ B cells in aged injured kidneys and the spleen 45 days after ischemic reperfusion injury (IRI) induction. The x and y axes indicate the combination of V and J genes (TCR β chain V [TRBV] and TRBJ families; immunoglobulin heavy chain V [IGHV] and IGHJ families, respectively), and the z axis indicates the frequencies of usage. (C and D) Heatmap of similarity index (Morisita-Horn index) of (C) TCRβ clonotypes of 3 CD4+ T cell populations and (D) IgM BCR clonotypes of 3 B cell populations in aged injured kidneys and the spleen 45 days after IRI induction.

Human Tph/Tfh cells and ABCs in chronically inflamed tissues express TNFSF8 and TNFRSF8. Finally, we examined the expression levels of TNFSF8 and TNFRSF8 in aged human cells and tissues. First, we utilized a publicly available scRNA-Seq data set and examined the expression of TNFSF8 and TNFRSF8 in immune cells residing in synovial tissues from joints of aged patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) (43). Expression of TNFSF8 and TNFRSF8 was detected in more immune cell types compared with mice but was detected in CD4+ T cells with B cell helper functions (termed Tph or Tfh cells) and ABCs (Figure 11, A and B, and ref. 43). Additionally, gene ontology analyses of Tph/Tfh cells indicated that TNF receptor binding was included in the top 6 molecular functions (Figure 11C). We also examined TNFRSF8 expression of B cells with bulk RNA-Seq data of peripheral blood cells of patients with RA (28) and confirmed the higher TNFRSF8 expression in ABCs compared with naive B cells (Figure 11D). Immunohistochemical analysis utilizing serial sections of aged human kidney samples revealed TNFSF8-positive cells within TLTs, especially within the GCs (Figure 11E).