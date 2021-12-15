Antibody-drug conjugates plus Janus kinase inhibitors enable MHC-mismatched allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Verification of CD45 and c-Kit ADCs for syngeneic HSCT conditioning. To evaluate CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP as conditioning agents for allo-HSCT, we compared their previously described abilities to promote syngeneic HSCT (14, 15). In vitro, CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP inhibited hematopoietic colony formation with picomolar-range IC 50 values (Figure 1A). Both ADCs effectively depleted HSCs in vivo, as defined phenotypically (CD48–CD150+ LSK) or by colony formation (Figure 1B). Importantly, HSC depletion required an intact ADC comprising the relevant antibody linked to saporin; controls lacking either of these components were devoid of activity. As previously reported, CD45-SAP was strongly lymphodepleting, whereas cKit-SAP lacked this activity (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145501DS1). Notably, reduced CD8+ T cells and increased granulocytes were consistently observed in control mice receiving streptavidin-saporin (sAV-SAP) or IgG-SAP (Supplemental Figure 1A). These effects were more pronounced in the CD45-SAP studies and in the 50 μg cKit-SAP group compared with the 10 μg cKit-SAP group, possibly reflecting a dose-dependent effect of sAV-SAP itself. Finally, except for moderate thrombocytopenia in mice treated with 50 μg cKit-SAP, complete blood counts (CBCs) remained within the reference range in all ADC-treated mice. (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP are similarly effective as conditioning agents for syngeneic HSCT. (A) Inhibition of B6 bone marrow colony formation in vitro by ADCs or control conjugates. Mean colony counts (from duplicate plates) from 1 representative of 3 experiments are shown. (B) In vivo depletion of bone marrow CD150+CD48– LSK cells (HSC) and CFUs 7 days after infusion with the indicated conjugates. Mice were pooled from 2 to 4 experiments; the same cohort of untreated mice was used to compare with the CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP treatment groups. (C and D) Schematic and results for syngeneic HSCT in mice conditioned with the indicated conjugates. Donor chimerism overall and by lineage (C) and CBCs (D) are displayed and were pooled from 2 to 3 experiments. (E) Secondary HSCT using whole marrow from B6-GFP→B6 primary recipients that were conditioned with the indicated ADCs, analyzed at 4 months after HSCT. The percentage of GFP+ HSCs (donor-derived HSCs from primary recipients) infused to the secondary recipients is shown; mice were pooled from 2 experiments. Data points and error bars represent mean ± SEM. Student’s t test (B, CD45-SAP), 1-way ANOVA (B, cKit-SAP), and repeated measures ANOVA (C) were used for statistical comparisons. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

In a syngeneic HSCT model with GFP-tagged B6 HSCs transplanted to WT B6 recipients (B6-GFP→B6), 75 μg CD45-SAP was well tolerated and permitted stable, high-level donor engraftment comparable to that reported previously (ref. 14 and Figure 1C). Although 10 μg cKit-SAP depleted HSCs as effectively as 75 μg CD45-SAP, it was somewhat less effective at promoting engraftment. However, when 50 μg cKit-SAP was used, overall donor engraftment was equivalent to that seen with CD45-SAP. CBCs largely remained within reference limits during these experiments (Figure 1D), and donor chimerism in lymphoid organs mirrored that observed in peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 2A). Finally, donor marrow from CD45-SAP– and cKit-SAP–conditioned primary transplant recipients was successfully transplanted into secondary recipients, confirming engraftment of functional HSCs (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2B). Taken together, these studies confirm the efficacy of CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP as conditioning for HSCT in the absence of immunologic barriers.

CD45-SAP plus in vivo T cell depletion enables engraftment in miHA- and MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT. To investigate the efficacy of ADCs for allo-HSCT conditioning, we used 2 transplant models (Figure 2A): an miHA-mismatched model (BALB/c-Ly5.1→DBA/2) and a haploidentical F1-to-parent (CB6F1→B6) model mismatched for H-2d in the host-versus-graft direction. We focused on CD45-SAP for conditioning in these studies to leverage its lymphodepleting activity to overcome graft rejection. However, CD45-SAP alone failed to allow alloengraftment, likely due to its incomplete ablation of host T cells. This suggested further immunosuppression was needed to achieve alloengraftment.

Figure 2 αβ TCD in CD45-SAP–conditioned mice permits engraftment in miHA- and MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT. (A) Schematic for miHA- and MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT models utilizing CD45-SAP plus TCD. (B and C) Peripheral blood donor chimerism for individual mice in the miHA-mismatched (B) and MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT models (C) pooled from 2 to 3 experiments. (D and E) Serial CBCs for miHA- (D) and MHC-mismatched (E) models. X indicates mouse euthanized for severe head tilt unrelated to the experimental treatment. Data points and error bars represent mean ± SEM. Repeated measures ANOVA or mixed effects model (for group with missing data due to mouse loss) was used for statistical comparisons of overall donor chimerism. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We therefore treated CD45-SAP–conditioned animals with antibodies depleting CD4+ and/or CD8+ T cells throughout the peritransplant period (Figure 2A) and followed donor chimerism longitudinally (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C, and ref. 22). In the miHA model, in vivo CD8+ T cell depletion (TCD), but not CD4+ TCD, was sufficient to produce engraftment in most (7/9) recipients. CD4+ and CD8+ pan-TCD of CD45-SAP–conditioned mice resulted in multilineage engraftment in all treated mice, albeit with significant variability in donor chimerism (Figure 2B). Gradual loss of donor chimerism was noted in 1 of 10 pan-TCD mice, with the shorter-lived myeloid cells showing the most rapid decline, a pattern suggesting failure of long-term HSC persistence. Low-level donor T cell engraftment was observed in pan-TCD mice conditioned with an inactive ADC. Finally, serial transplantation studies using marrow from CD45-SAP–conditioned, pan-TCD recipients confirmed engraftment of functional donor-derived HSCs (Supplemental Figure 3D). In the F1-to-parent model, pan-TCD was required for engraftment (Figure 2C). High-level donor B cell and myeloid lineage chimerism and lower T cell chimerism were routinely observed in this system. Although all pan-TCD animals showed donor engraftment initially, 5 of 9 mice showed evidence of graft loss, with one showing a sudden, multilineage loss of donor-derived cells indicative of rejection. Serial CBCs in both models remained largely stable within reference limits (Figure 2, D and E).

Although the miHA model has potential for bidirectional alloreactivity, we observed neither overt graft rejection nor GvHD, suggesting achievement of stable mixed chimerism. To directly test for allotolerance, we surgically grafted BALB/c or DBA/2 skin into BALB-DBA mixed chimeras (Supplemental Figure 4A). Whereas DBA/2 mice that failed to engraft BALB/c HSCs rejected BALB/c skin postoperatively, BALB-DBA chimeras tolerated both BALB/c and DBA/2 skin grafts. As a secondary test, we adoptively transferred CFSE-labeled T cells from BALB-DBA chimeras to new cohorts of BALB/c, DBA/2, or CB6F1 mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Ninety percent of the transferred T cells were Ly5.1+ (derived from BALB/c-CD45.1 donors) and did not proliferate when infused into either BALB/c or DBA/2 mice. However, these cells proliferated robustly upon infusion into CB6F1 mice heterozygous for the foreign H-2b haplotype. Taken together, these results verify that our mixed chimeras developed cross-tolerance to donor and recipient tissue.

CD45-SAP combined with the JAK1/2 inhibitor baricitinib promotes multilineage engraftment in allo-HSCT recipients without in vivo TCD. Our studies using in vivo TCD in miHA- and MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT provide proof-of-principle evidence that ADC-based conditioning regimens can permit engraftment, provided that immune barriers are sufficiently suppressed. However, the variability of donor chimerism we observed, the high incidence of graft loss, and the potential risk of opportunistic infections would limit the clinical utility and translatability of a strategy requiring prolonged TCD. We therefore sought to refine our ADC-based allo-HSCT conditioning regimens with these issues in mind.

Prior work from our laboratory demonstrated that the selective JAK1/2 inhibitor baricitinib prevents and even reverses established GvHD, while preserving GvL effects (21). The complete prevention of GvHD seen with baricitinib phenocopied that seen in IFN-γR–deficient mice treated with αIL-6R, implicating these cytokines’ signaling pathways as important targets of baricitinib’s effects. Interestingly, mice that received baricitinib also showed somewhat improved donor chimerism, although this was in lethally irradiated mice with donor chimerism already near 100%. However, in fully mismatched allo-HSCT utilizing sublethal irradiation to model reduced-intensity conditioning (RIC) (Supplemental Figure 5), IFN-γR deficiency in donor and/or recipient cells markedly improved donor chimerism. This result suggested that genetically disabling IFN-γR signaling could permit engraftment in the context of an RIC regimen and that a JAK1/2 inhibitor, having as one of its several downstream effects the pharmacologic interference with IFN-γR signaling, might prove similarly effective in the context of ADC conditioning.

Consequently, we tested baricitinib in our allo-HSCT models, first using it in lieu of TCD (Figure 3, A and B). CD45-SAP conditioning plus daily baricitinib was highly effective in the miHA-mismatched model, with most mice (7/10) stably engrafting with approximately 80% overall donor chimerism. However, daily baricitinib treatment plus CD45-SAP was not effective in promoting engraftment in the MHC-mismatched model. Engraftment was also not observed in MHC-mismatched HSCT when CD45-SAP was combined with posttransplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy), a standard-of-care immunosuppressant used as GvHD prophylaxis in human allo-HSCT (Figure 3C and ref. 23).

Figure 3 The selective JAK1/2 inhibitor baricitinib permits alloengraftment in CD45-SAP–conditioned mice. (A) Schematic for baricitinib and CD45-SAP treatment in allo-HSCT models. (B) Peripheral blood donor chimerism for individual mice in the miHA-mismatched and MHC-mismatched models, pooled from 2 experiments. (C) Overall donor chimerism in MHC-mismatched HSCT combining CD45-SAP with PTCy or PBS, pooled from 2 experiments. (D) Schematic and results for MHC-mismatched HSCT combining CD45-SAP, daily baricitinib, and pretransplant TCD, pooled from 3 experiments. (E) Schematic and results for MHC-mismatched HSCT combining CD45-SAP with continuously infused JAK1/2 inhibitors, pooled from 3 experiments. X indicates mouse death or euthanasia. Insets display the proportion of successfully engrafted mice at t = 6 months. Repeated measures ANOVA (B and C) and a mixed effects model (D and E) were used for statistical comparisons of overall donor chimerism. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Since T cells make up the major barrier to engraftment in our MHC-mismatched model (Figure 2), failed engraftment in mice receiving daily baricitinib likely reflects insufficient suppression of these cells. To address this, we combined CD45-SAP and daily baricitinib therapy with pretransplant pan-TCD, essentially substituting baricitinib for posttransplant TCD (Figure 3D). This regimen was highly effective, achieving stable engraftment in 7 of 10 mice, with overall donor chimerism greater than 90%. The donor chimerism in all lineages, particularly T cells, was superior to that seen with baricitinib or pan-TCD alone. In contrast, vehicle-treated mice experienced graft loss by 3 months after HSCT. Thus, posttransplant immunosuppression with baricitinib effectively preserves graft stability when combined with pretransplant lymphodepletion.

We next considered pharmacological explanations for the poor efficacy of daily baricitinib monotherapy in MHC-mismatched HSCT. Data from a prior study showed that subcutaneous baricitinib has a plasma half-life in B6 mice of approximately 1 hour (24), suggesting a prolonged absence of circulating drug if dosed every 24 hours. To test the duration of the baricitinib effect, we conducted a pharmacodynamic (PD) study in which mice received a single baricitinib dose, then were followed over time with a whole-blood assay for IFN-γ–induced Stat1 phosphorylation. Baricitinib at 400 μg strongly suppressed Stat1 phosphorylation through 24 hours after infusion and became ineffective by 36 hours. In comparison, 80 μg baricitinib provided only partial suppression at 4 hours after infusion that was absent thereafter (Supplemental Figure 6A). The related JAK1/2 inhibitor ruxolitinib partially inhibited Stat1 phosphorylation at 4 hours after infusion only at the 400 μg dose and became ineffective by 12 hours (Supplemental Figure 6B). Notably, pan-TCD did not affect baricitinib efficacy (Supplemental Figure 6C), making this an unlikely contributor to the improved engraftment when pan-TCD and baricitinib were used together (Figure 3D).

We hypothesized that a continuous presence of baricitinib would provide more sustained immunosuppression. We therefore administered the same 400 μg daily dose of baricitinib continuously via subcutaneous osmotic pumps. Baricitinib in a 50% DMSO/50% PEG-400 vehicle was compatible with delivery via osmotic pumps and retained bioactivity both in vitro after prolonged incubation at 37°C and in vivo (Supplemental Figure 7). Continuously infused baricitinib (Figure 3E) was more effective than daily baricitinib (Figure 3B) in promoting multilineage engraftment in MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT, achieving more than 80% overall donor chimerism in most (8/11) mice. Continuously infused ruxolitinib at the same dose permitted engraftment in fewer mice than baricitinib, consistent with our PD studies of the 2 compounds. As we consistently observed in the MHC-mismatched model recipients dosed daily with JAK inhibitors, mice with baricitinib pumps developed a mild anemia in the first month after HSCT that corrected at subsequent time points; otherwise, CBCs remained within reference limits (Supplemental Figure 8).

Taken together, these studies demonstrate multiple effective, feasible strategies using CD45-SAP and JAK1/2 inhibitors to achieve high-level donor chimerism in both miHA- and MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT without requiring prolonged, global T cell ablation.

Baricitinib promotes engraftment via suppression of T cell– and NK cell–mediated rejection. We next pursued the mechanisms by which baricitinib promotes engraftment in allo-HSCT. While suppression of T cell alloreactivity is likely an important component, disruption of JAK1/2 signaling may affect engraftment in other ways, such as direct effects on donor hematopoiesis (25–27). To investigate the degree to which immunosuppression versus other mechanisms contributes to engraftment, we applied baricitinib to CD45-SAP–conditioned syngeneic HSCT, in which immune barriers to engraftment are absent. In peripheral blood and lymphoid organs (Figure 4, A and B), no significant difference in donor chimerism was observed between CD45-SAP–conditioned mice receiving baricitinib versus vehicle. Importantly, no engraftment was observed in baricitinib-treated mice conditioned with inactive ADC, indicating that baricitinib alone cannot enable donor HSC engraftment.

Figure 4 Baricitinib suppresses T cell function and viability and minimally affects syngeneic HSCT. (A) Schematic and results for baricitinib and CD45-SAP treatment in syngeneic HSCT, pooled from 2 experiments. (B) Donor chimerism in spleen and bone marrow of mice from A. (C) In vitro expansion of αCD3-stimulated (1 μg/mL, 72 hours), CFSE-labeled B6 T cells in the presence of baricitinib. (D) Proliferation and viability of cultures in C. (E) Cytokines in supernatants of cultures from C after 24 hours incubation. For C–E, data from 3 technical replicates are shown from 1 representative of 4 experiments. Data points and error bars represent mean ± SEM. Repeated measures ANOVA (A, overall donor chimerism) and 1-way ANOVA (C–E) were used for statistical comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To characterize the acute effects of baricitinib treatment on HSCT recipients, we analyzed peripheral blood and lymphoid organs of B6 mice that received 4 daily doses of baricitinib, the same number of doses given before HSCT. Baricitinib treatment minimally affected CBCs or bone marrow cellularity, but was associated with a significant reduction in spleen cellularity (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Bone marrow hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) were unaffected by baricitinib except for showing somewhat lower frequencies of long-term HSC and megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors (Supplemental Figure 9C). Mature hematopoietic cell counts were also minimally affected except for a mild reduction in splenic B cells and a marked depletion of peripheral NK cells (Supplemental Figure 9, D–F). Finally, immunophenotyping of the splenic T cell and antigen-presenting cell (APC) compartments revealed no differences between baricitinib- and vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 9, G and H).

We next cultured anti-CD3–stimulated, CFSE-labeled B6 T cells with baricitinib in vitro. Baricitinib impaired CD4+ and CD8+ T cell expansion in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4C) due to increased cell death and mildly reduced cell proliferation (Figure 4D). As expected with primary murine cells, unstimulated cultures showed significant T cell death after 72 hours. Importantly, the degree of cell death in these cultures was only subtly increased by baricitinib at the highest tested dose, arguing against nonspecific toxicity. Concentrations of TNF-α, IL-6, and particularly IFN-γ in the culture supernatants were significantly reduced by baricitinib (Figure 4E). This reduction in cytokine secretion was not generalizable, as IL-2 secretion was unaffected by baricitinib. In summary, while baricitinib minimally perturbed resting T cells, activated T cell function was more adversely affected. This is consistent with our hypothesis that baricitinib acts predominantly via immunosuppression, exerting its major therapeutic function on alloreactive T cells that respond to donor HSCs.

Extending baricitinib-based conditioning to fully haploidentical (F1→F1) and fully MHC-mismatched models (BALB/c→B6) requires inhibition of both T and NK cells. We noted that baricitinib strongly depleted peripheral NK cells (Supplemental Figure 9D), which has been shown previously for ruxolitinib in mice and humans (28–30). We therefore tested to determine whether baricitinib could protect against NK cell–mediated rejection using a parent-to-F1 (B6→CB6F1) allo-HSCT model (Figure 5A). In this setting, engraftment of parental HSCs is resisted by CB6F1 NK cells responding to the absence of H-2d on the donor-derived cells (“missing self” recognition; ref. 31). This phenomenon, also termed hybrid resistance, provides an opportunity to isolate NK cell–mediated host-versus-graft responses and investigate how baricitinib affects them.

Figure 5 Baricitinib overcomes NK cell–mediated rejection by impairing NK cell survival and effector function. (A) Schematic and results for parent-to-F1 HSCT model to study baricitinib effects on NK cell–mediated rejection, pooled from 2 experiments. (B) Peripheral blood NK cell frequencies (insets) of recipients in A immediately before HSCT. (C–E) Functional assays of IL-15–stimulated B6 splenic NK cells incubated with baricitinib (3 technical replicates per condition): IFN-γ production and survival after 15 hours (C), expansion and cell death after 72 hours (D), and cytolytic enzyme expression after 24 hours (E). (F) YAC-1 killing by splenic NK cells primed with IL-15 for 48 hours without baricitinib, then washed and plated with target cells for 4 hours with baricitinib. (G) NK cell phospho-Stat5 after IL-15 stimulation with or without baricitinib present. Inset numbers in E are cell frequencies within each quadrant. C–G show 1 representative of 3 experiments. Data points and error bars represent mean ± SEM. Repeated measures ANOVA (A, overall donor chimerism) and 1-way ANOVA (B–D) were used for statistical comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Overall donor chimerism in B6→CB6F1 transplants treated with CD45-SAP plus vehicle was approximately 25% 4 months after HSCT (Figure 5A), considerably lower than that obtained in syngeneic HSCT (Figure 1C). Engraftment was improved to a similar degree by both αNK1.1 depletion and treatment with baricitinib. Pre-HSCT analysis of peripheral blood confirmed that both αNK1.1 and baricitinib treatment markedly depleted CB6F1 recipients’ circulating NK cells (Figure 5B). Thus, baricitinib overcame NK cell–mediated barriers to HSCT due to efficient in vivo NK cell depletion.

NK cell development, maturation, and function depend upon IL-15, which signals through JAK1 and JAK3 to activate Stat5 (32). We asked whether baricitinib disrupts this critical signaling pathway to compromise NK cell survival and function. Murine NK cells stimulated in vitro with IL-15 alone or a cocktail of IL-12, IL-15, and IL-18 (33) showed dose-dependent increases in cell death and decreases in IFN-γ production in response to baricitinib (Figure 5C). As with T cells, nonspecific toxicity in unstimulated cultures was modest and noted only at the highest baricitinib dose. In longer cultures, baricitinib impaired IL-15–mediated NK cell expansion, an effect attributable to dramatically reduced proliferation and viability (Figure 5D). Baricitinib also strongly suppressed IL-15–induced upregulation of the cytolytic enzymes perforin and granzyme B (Figure 5E), which are required for full NK cell cytotoxicity (34). However, baricitinib did not prevent killing of YAC-1 target cells by NK cells that were already primed with IL-15, suggesting that baricitinib inhibits the acquisition but not the execution of NK cytotoxicity (Figure 5F). Finally, phosphoflow cytometry confirmed that baricitinib inhibits IL-15–induced Stat5 phosphorylation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5G).

To assess the ability of baricitinib to inhibit NK cell function in vivo, we infused baricitinib- or vehicle-treated mice with polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (Poly I:C), a synthetic dsRNA analog and TLR3 agonist that mimics the inflammatory responses to viral infection, including stimulation of NK cells (34, 35). Poly I:C treatment induced NK cell expression of IFN-γ, perforin, and granzyme B and promoted cytotoxicity against YAC-1 target cells (Supplemental Figure 10). All of these effector activities were severely inhibited in mice that were pretreated with baricitinib. Taken together, our studies demonstrate that baricitinib potently impairs NK cell viability, proliferation, and effector function via interference with the IL-15/Stat5 signaling axis.

Orally formulated ruxolitinib plus ADC-based conditioning enables robust, high-level engraftment in fully MHC-mismatched HSCT. That baricitinib can inhibit both T and NK cell responses suggests it should be able to overcome the barrier these cells impose to fully MHC-mismatched HSCT. Indeed, CD45-SAP plus continuously infused baricitinib permitted high-level donor engraftment of BALB/c marrow into B6 mice (Supplemental Figure 11A), but in under half (3/7) of the recipients. Achieving engraftment in all experimental animals has proven elusive in our experiments thus far. This issue, coupled with the invasiveness of daily injections and, especially, osmotic pump implantation, prompted us to further optimize our conditioning method to improve robustness and efficacy while minimizing animal stress and trauma. We therefore used mouse chow formulated with ruxolitinib (2 g drug/kg chow), thereby leveraging the high oral bioavailability of JAK1/2 inhibitors. Mice consume ruxolitinib chow as readily as normal chow, achieving steady-state drug concentrations comparable to that seen in humans (36–41). We tested whether this formulation could simplify JAK1/2 inhibitor administration while promoting donor engraftment with ADC-based conditioning.

Ruxolitinib chow combined with CD45-SAP was highly effective in promoting allo-HSCT (Figure 6, A and B), enabling stable engraftment in all recipients of miHA-mismatched grafts (Figure 6C) and most recipients (9/12) of fully MHC-mismatched grafts (Figure 6D). Of note, although 3 fully mismatched HSCT recipients experienced graft loss, all mice avoided early rejection and showed some initial evidence of engraftment. Overall, donor chimerism in both models was comparable to that seen in prior studies, with most mice developing between 60% and 90% donor chimerism by 4 months after HSCT. While some variability in donor chimerism remained, particularly in the miHA-mismatched model, these results nevertheless have improved upon the engraftment success of our earlier experiments and successfully extended our strategy to the fully MHC-mismatched setting.

Figure 6 Orally formulated ruxolitinib plus CD45-SAP or cKit-SAP promotes robust, stable engraftment in miHA- and fully MHC-mismatched allo-HSCT. (A and B) Schematic for miHA- (A) and fully MHC-mismatched (B) HSCT with ADC conditioning plus ruxolitinib chow. (C and D) Donor chimerism in individual miHA-mismatched (C) and fully mismatched (D) HSCT recipients conditioned with CD45-SAP plus ruxolitinib chow, pooled from 3 experiments. (E and F) Donor chimerism in individual miHA-mismatched (E) and fully mismatched (F) HSCT recipients conditioned with cKit-SAP plus ruxolitinib chow, pooled from 3 experiments. X indicates mouse death or euthanasia. Repeated measures ANOVA (C, D, F) and a mixed effects model (E) were used for statistical comparisons of overall donor chimerism. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

These promising findings led us to revisit the cKit-SAP ADC to test its efficacy in combination with ruxolitinib chow. Nearly all miHA-mismatched HSCT recipients engrafted with this regimen, with overall donor chimerism comparable to that seen with CD45-SAP (Figure 6E). Furthermore, in fully mismatched HSCT, every recipient engrafted with robust, high-level donor chimerism when cKit-SAP plus ruxolitinib chow was used (Figure 6F). Strikingly, myeloid lineage donor chimerism in these experiments was routinely 99% or greater by 1 month after HSCT. Thus, from our least to our most stringently mismatched models, CD45- and cKit-ADCs plus orally formulated JAK1/2 inhibitors permit robust donor engraftment with stable CBCs (Supplemental Figure 11B) via a simple, minimally invasive conditioning protocol.

ADC-based conditioning stimulates less pathogenic graft-versus-host alloreactivity than TBI. The contribution of conditioning regimen intensity to the development of acute and chronic GvHD is well studied (42–45). A multitude of variables affect GvHD risk, including donor and recipient age, GvHD prophylaxis, donor HSC source and relatedness, and degree of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) disparity, which can influence the choice of conditioning intensity (46). Theoretically, host tissue injury caused by chemotherapy and radiation amplifies GvHD via release of endogenous damage- and pathogen-associated molecular patterns from dying cells. These mediators activate innate immunity, arming APCs to prime vigorous alloreactive T cell responses (47–49). We asked whether CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP, with their minimal tissue toxicities, would behave similarly.

To study the effect of conditioning regimen on T cell alloresponses in vivo, we used a parent-to-F1 adoptive transfer model, in which alloreactivity is exclusively in the graft-versus-host direction (Figure 7A). In this system, sublethally irradiated CB6F1 mice that receive B6 splenocytes develop pancytopenia secondary to T cell–mediated marrow aplasia (50). We compared CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP to sublethal rather than lethal irradiation (as is often used in standard GvHD models) to more closely match the conditioning regimens’ severities. CD45-SAP, cKit-SAP, and 500 cGy irradiation are nonlethal and permit comparable levels of syngeneic engraftment (14, 15), suggesting a similar ability to generate marrow space for HSCT.

Figure 7 CD45-SAP and cKit-SAP conditioning do not promote graft-versus-host alloreactivity. (A) Schematic and legend for parent-to-F1 adoptive transfer model, with sublethal TBI or ADC conditioning. (B) Clinical outcomes for mice treated per A, pooled from 2 (cKit-SAP and no-conditioning groups) or 3 (all other groups) experiments; X indicates death or euthanasia. (C) CBCs at 3 weeks after splenocyte infusion. (D) Plasma inflammatory cytokine concentrations 7 days after splenocyte infusion. (E–G) Absolute donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts in spleen and bone marrow pooled from 3 experiments (E), donor CD8+ T cell cytolytic enzyme expression (F), and host APC phenotyping (G) 7 days after splenocyte infusion. In F, inset numbers show cell frequencies within each quadrant; in G, inset numbers show MFIs. For F and G, plots are from 1 representative mouse from 3 experiments. Data points and error bars represent mean ± SEM. Mantel-Cox test (B, survival), mixed effects model (B, weights and clinical scores), 1-way ANOVA (C and E), and Kruskal-Wallis test (D) were used for statistical comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Compared with ADC-conditioned mice, TBI-conditioned mice infused with allogeneic splenocytes showed poorer clinical courses, including greater weight loss (Figure 7B). While mouse deaths most often occurred among TBI-conditioned mice, mortality was an inconsistent finding in this model. By 3 weeks after splenocyte infusion, TBI-conditioned, but not ADC-conditioned, mice developed pancytopenia (Figure 7C) and increased plasma concentrations of several inflammatory cytokines, particularly IFN-γ (Figure 7D). Importantly, TBI-conditioned mice receiving syngeneic splenocytes and unconditioned mice receiving allogeneic splenocytes showed no evidence of disease, confirming that TBI plus allogeneic T cells are required for pathology. Circulating allogeneic donor T cells were present in ADC-conditioned mice albeit in low numbers, suggesting their lack of disease is not due to complete absence of donor T cells (Supplemental Figure 12A). Finally, bone marrow histopathology and flow cytometry demonstrated profound marrow aplasia and HSPC depletion in the TBI-conditioned mice that developed lethal disease (Supplemental Figure 12B).

To understand why allogeneic T cells failed to elicit disease in ADC-conditioned mice, we analyzed the early donor T cell response in ADC- versus TBI-conditioned mice. Donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were identified in the spleens of both ADC- and TBI-conditioned mice, with greater total donor cell counts and somewhat higher frequencies of cells with an effector phenotype (CD44hiCD62Llo) in TBI-conditioned mice (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 12C). While the marrows of TBI-conditioned mice were extensively infiltrated by donor T cells, marrows of ADC-conditioned mice were virtually devoid of donor T cells. Expression differences in the bone marrow–homing chemokine receptor CXCR4 on donor T cells could not account for differences in marrow infiltration between ADC- and TBI-conditioned mice (Supplemental Figure 12C). Functionally, donor CD8+ T cells in irradiated mice notably upregulated perforin and granzymes A and B, indicating greater capacity for cytotoxicity than their counterparts in ADC-conditioned mice (Figure 7F). Higher expression of MHC and the costimulatory receptors CD80 and CD86 (Figure 7G) were observed in host-derived APCs, particularly B cells, from irradiated mice compared with ADC-conditioned mice. Collectively, these data suggest that ADC conditioning produces a suboptimal environment for priming a pathogenic graft-versus-host T cell alloresponse.

Comparison of baricitinib and cyclophosphamide effect on pathogenic graft-versus-host alloreactivity. Currently, ruxolitinib is approved for the treatment of steroid-refractory GvHD (51). However, its ability to treat or prevent GvHD while preserving GvL effects in preclinical models, taken together with its effectiveness at promoting engraftment, suggests a potential role for JAK1/2 inhibitors as GvHD prophylactic agents in the immediate peritransplant period (21). To further examine this possibility and to investigate the effect of baricitinib on T cell function in vivo, we tested the effect of baricitinib on graft-versus-host alloreactivity. Equivalent studies with PTCy were done to directly compare this established GvHD prophylactic agent with baricitinib.

Both baricitinib and PTCy prevented development of overt clinical disease in our parent-to-F1 model, with more rapid weight recovery following irradiation and splenocyte transfer compared with their respective vehicle controls (Figure 8A). Baricitinib-treated mice had a notably greater hematologic recovery at 3 weeks after splenocyte infusion than mice treated with PTCy (Figure 8B). Both baricitinib and PTCy reduced plasma CCL2 and TNF-α concentrations, but baricitinib was superior at reducing levels of IL-6 and particularly IFN-γ (Figure 8C). In terms of donor T cell responses, baricitinib-treated mice had lower numbers of splenic and bone marrow CD8+ T cells, but unaffected total CD4+ T cell numbers (Figure 8D). PTCy, in contrast, effectively reduced splenic counts of donor CD4+ and, less consistently, CD8+ T cells. However, the marrows of PTCy-treated mice invariably showed minimal infiltration by donor CD4+ or CD8+ T cells. While host-derived (nonalloreactive) splenic CD4+ Treg counts were unaffected by baricitinib or PTCy, the alloreactive donor Treg compartment was expanded by baricitinib and depleted by PTCy. Phenotypically, the frequency of CD44+CD62L–CD4+ donor T cells was modestly reduced in PTCy-treated mice; otherwise, donor T cell effector markers and CXCR4 expression were unaffected by either drug (Supplemental Figure 12D). Donor CD8+ T cell cytolytic enzyme expression was strongly inhibited by baricitinib; in contrast, splenic CD8+ T cells from PTCy-treated mice had somewhat increased frequencies of perforin- and granzyme-expressing cells (Figure 8E). Finally, host APC phenotyping of baricitinib- and PTCy-treated mice (Figure 8F) showed that both compounds mildly reduced MHC I and II expression by B cells, but only baricitinib downregulated class I and, particularly, class II on dendritic cells. Both drugs modestly downregulated CD86 on B cells with minimal effect on CD80; on dendritic cells, baricitinib reduced both CD80 and CD86 expression, whereas PTCy increased CD80 expression and minimally affected CD86.

Figure 8 Baricitinib and PTCy curtail pathogenic graft-versus host alloreactivity. (A) Clinical outcomes of irradiated CB6F1 mice infused with B6 splenocytes as per Figure 7 receiving baricitinib or PTCy (red) or their respective vehicle controls (blue). Mice were pooled from 3 experiments; X indicates death or euthanasia. (B) CBCs at 3 weeks after splenocyte infusion; dotted lines represent the lower reference limit. (C) Plasma inflammatory cytokine concentrations 7 days after splenocyte infusion. (D) Absolute donor splenic and bone marrow CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts and splenic host and donor Treg counts, 7 days after splenocyte infusion. (E and F) Splenic donor CD8+ T cell cytolytic enzyme expression (E) and recipient splenic APC phenotyping (F) from mice in D. For E, inset numbers indicate cell frequencies within each quadrant; for F, inset numbers shows MFIs. FACS plots in E and F are from 1 representative mouse from 3 experiments. Data points and error bars represent mean ± SEM. Mantel-Cox test (A, survival), mixed effects model (A, weights and clinical scores), Student’s t test (B and D, spleen counts), and Mann-Whitney U test (C and D, bone marrow counts) were used for statistical comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

In summary, baricitinib suppressed expansion and effector function of donor CD8+ T cells, promoted the expansion of splenic CD4+ Tregs, and inhibited APC function. PTCy, in contrast, strongly inhibited donor conventional CD4+ cell and Treg expansion, with variable effects on CD8+ T cells, including modestly enhanced cytolytic enzyme expression. However, bone marrow infiltration by donor T cells was absent in PTCy-treated mice. Overall, our studies confirm the previously described abilities of baricitinib and PTCy to mitigate pathogenic alloreactivity and highlight key similarities and differences in how they shape the donor alloresponse.

CD45-SAP plus baricitinib balances GvHD with protective GvL responses. Finally, we asked how the combination of ADCs and JAK1/2 inhibitors would affect GvL responses. For these studies, we employed a well-characterized delayed DLI model (21) in which lethally irradiated BALB/c mice are engrafted with syngeneic, luciferase-expressing A20 lymphoma cells, then infused with donor lymphocytes 11 days after HSCT. CD45-SAP was used for these studies to test its ability to target the CD45.2+ A20 cells in vivo, as demonstrated in vitro (Figure 9A). For consistency, CD45-SAP was given on d+4 to maintain the 7-day interval between ADC infusion and adoptive transfer used in studies thus far (Figure 9B). Previous work by our group showed that baricitinib (200 or 400 μg, 5 d/wk starting d+12) preserves the antitumor benefit provided by DLI, with a notable reduction in tumor burden after the drug was stopped (21). However, to prevent graft rejection and graft-versus-host alloresponses in the present study, we used a more intensive baricitinib dosing regimen (400 μg baricitinib, 7 d/wk starting 3 days before HSCT or splenocyte infusion) that may adversely affect tumor control. We therefore determined whether the more aggressive JAK1/2 inhibitor regimen used herein would affect GvL responses and how the addition of CD45-SAP would affect tumor control.

Figure 9 CD45-SAP plus baricitinib balances GvHD and GvL responses. (A) In vitro cytotoxicity of CD45-SAP against luciferase-expressing A20 cells; 1 representative of 3 experiments (6 technical replicates per concentration) is presented. (B) Schematic for delayed DLI model to investigate graft-versus-host responses in mice treated with baricitinib and CD45-SAP. (C) Overall survival, weight loss, GvHD outcomes, and tumor burden of mice treated as per B, separated into groups that received or did not receive DLI, pooled from 2 experiments. Data points and error bars represent mean ± SEM. The Mantel-Cox test (survival) and mixed effects model (weights, clinical scores, and tumor burden) were used for statistical comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

On pre-DLI imaging, CD45-SAP–treated mice showed consistently lower baseline tumor burden (Figure 9C), suggesting direct antitumor activity mediated by the ADC. However, as anticipated, a single CD45-SAP dose was insufficient to provide long-lasting tumor control in mice not receiving DLI. In mice receiving DLI, mice receiving vehicle with or without CD45-SAP showed similarly excellent tumor control, but also developed severe GvHD leading to near-complete mortality. GvHD secondary to DLI was potently inhibited by baricitinib, but baricitinib-treated mice had higher pre-DLI tumor burden that progressed despite DLI. However, adding CD45-SAP to baricitinib in DLI mice improved tumor control with only moderately worsened GvHD severity compared with that in baricitinib-only mice, leading to similar overall survival between the 2 groups. Thus, while the intensive baricitinib dosing used in this study impairs tumor control, this is counteracted by CD45-SAP without promoting severe GvHD, thus achieving a balance between GvHD and GvL activity that is absent in mice treated with CD45-SAP or baricitinib alone.