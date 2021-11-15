LIN28B alters ribosomal dynamics to promote metastasis in MYCN-driven malignancy

Cell lines

BE2C (ATCC, CRL-2268); SK-N-AS (ATCC, CRL-2137); SH-SY5Y (ATCC, CRL-2266); HEK293T (ATCC, 11268); CHP-212 (ATCC, CRL-2273); and Kelly cells (Sigma-Aldrich, 92110411-1VL) were maintained in a 1:1 mixture of Dulbecco’s modified essential medium and Ham’s F-12 medium (DMEM/F12) (except HEK293T, which were maintained in DMEM) with 10% inactivated FCS, 1 μg/mL penicillin, and 1 U/mL streptomycin. All cell lines were purchased for the purposes of this study, were not among commonly misidentified cell lines (per International Cell Line Authentication Committee; https://iclac.org), and tested negative for mycoplasma contamination.

Generation of LIN28B (mutant) proteins

FLAG-LIN28B (LIN28B WT), FLAG LIN28B RNA binding mutant (LIN28B MUT) (mutations in CSD and ZKD), and FLAG LIN28B single RNA binding site mutant transgenes (CSD — mutation in the ZKD; ZKD — mutations in the CSD) were generated by introducing mutations that have been shown to abrogate RNA binding in the highly conserved homologous regions of LIN28A: (a) CSD mutant, W36A/F45A/F63A mutations; (b) ZND mutant, H137A/H159A mutations; and (c) CSD/ZND mutant harboring all 5 mutations (52, 53, 61, 62).

Mutant constructs were generated using the QuikChange Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit, as per the manufacturer’s guidelines (Agilent). The following primers were used: KT-hLIN28B-W36A_S, gaactggccactgtaaggcgttcaatgtgcgcatgg; KT-hLIN28B-W36A_AS, ccatgcgcacattgaacgccttacagtggccagttc; KT-hLIN28B-F45A_S, tgtgcgcatgggatttggagccatctccatgataaaccga; KT-hLIN28B-F45A_AS, tcggtttatcatggagatggctccaaatcccatgcgcaca; KT-hLIN28B-F63A_S, cccttggatattccagtcgatgtagctgtacaccaaagcaaactatt; KT-hLIN28B-F63A_AS, aatagtttgctttggtgtacagctacatcgactggaatatccaaggg; KT-hLIN28B-H137A_S, tacaactgtggtggccttgatgctcatgctaaggaatgtag; KT-hLIN28B-H137A_AS, ctacattccttagcatgagcatcaaggccaccacagttgta; KT-hLIN28B-H159A_S, actgtcagagcatcatggccatggtggcaaactgcc; KT-hLIN28B-H159A_AS, ggcagtttgccaccatggccatgatgctctgacagt.

Constructs were cloned into the pFUGW plasmid — a gift from Feng Zhang (Addgene 52962; ref. 63).

siRNA transfections

BE2C and Kelly cells were reverse transfected using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies) into 6-well plates using the appropriate siRNA. Cells were harvested 72 hours after for analysis by Western blot. Transwell assays were performed similarly, but 48 hours after transfection, cells were plated as described below. Control siRNA (Life Technologies, 439846) and RPS29 siRNA (Horizon Discovery, L-011157-00-0005) were obtained commercially.

CRISPR/Cas9

Cas9/gRNA-coexpressing lentiviral constructs (lentiCRISPRv2) were generated and lentiviral particles were produced as previously described (63, 64), using protocols and gRNA design tools from http://www.genome-engineering.org Puromycin selection began 24 hours after lentiviral infection of BE2C and Kelly cells. Oligonucleotides used for gRNA cloning were as follows: LIN28B exon 2, CACCGCATCGACTGGAATATCCAAG and AAACCTTGGATATTCCAGTCGATGC; LIN28B exon 3.1, CACCGCAGAGCAAACTATTCATGGA and AAACTCCATGAATAGTTTGCTCTGC; CTRL 1, CACCGGGACGCTAAACCAACGGTGC and AAACGCACCGTTGGTTTAGCGTCCC; CTRL 2, CACCGTGAGGATCATGTCGAGCGCC and AAACGGCGCTCGACATGATCCTCAC.

Cas9/gRNA constructs

LentiCRISPRv2 was a gift from Feng Zhang (63) (Addgene plasmid 2961) and LentiCRISPRv2-mCherry was a gift from Agata Smogorzewska (Addgene plasmid 99154; http://n2t.net/addgene:99154).

Lentiviral production

To produce lentiviral particles, HEK293T cells were transfected with the modified pFUGW of interest and second-generation lentiviral packaging plasmid psPAX2 and VSV-G plasmid pMD2.G, using X-tremeGENE 9 transfection reagent (Sigma-Aldrich, 06 365 787 001) and Opti-MEM (Gibco, 31985070). The viral supernatant was collected at 24 and 48 hours after transfection, sterile filtered, and stored at –80°C. Firefly luciferase–F2A-GFP lentivirus was commercially obtained from Biosettia (GlowCell-16).

Next, 1 × 106 cells were infected for 8 hours with 0.5 mL of the viral supernatant in 8 μg/μL polybrene. Packing and envelope plasmids were gifts from Didier Trono (psPAX2, Addgene plasmid 12260; pMD2.G, Addgene plasmid 12259).

Proliferation assays

Cell proliferation was evaluated by using a CCK8 Kit (Sigma-Aldrich, 96992). First, 1 × 104 cells were plated per well in 96-well plates. After adding CCK8 reagent to each well, plates were incubated for 1 hour at 37°C and absorbance was measured at 490 nm.

Migration assays

First, 2 × 104 cells were plated per well in a 24-well plate to generate a confluent monolayer. After cell adherence, a straight scratch was created using a P200 pipette tip. To track wound closure, images were taken at different time points and the analyses were performed with ImageJ (NIH).

Transwell assay

Cells (2 × 105) were plated on 8-μm pore Transwell chambers (Corning) in media containing 2% FBS, whereas media in the bottom chamber contained 10% FBS. After an incubation time of 24 hours at 37°C, cells that had not invaded through the membrane were washed off and the remaining cells were fixed (4% PFA) and stained (0.005% crystal violet). The area of invaded cells was calculated by using ImageJ software.

Anoikis assays

GFP-positive cells (1 × 104) were plated per well in a 96-well ultra-low-attachment plate to assess spheroid formation. After incubating the cells at 37°C for 3 days, immunofluorescence pictures were taken with Cell Voyager 7000 (Yokogawa). The sphere area and sphere numbers were calculated by using ImageJ.

A soft agar assay was performed in growth media containing 0.35% noble agar, and 6 × 103 cells were plated per well on 24-well plates. The colonies were fixed (4% PFA) and stained (0.005% crystal violet) after 3 weeks. The colony number was counted by using ImageJ.

Retinoic acid treatment

Retinoic acid (Sigma-Aldrich, R2625) was dissolved in DMSO according to the manufacturer’s protocol and added at a final concentration as indicated once daily.

Western blot assays

Cell lysis for Western blotting was performed by using RIPA buffer (Pierce) containing 1× protease inhibitor cocktail (Pierce) and protein concentration was assessed by BCA Protein Assay (Pierce). Proteins were resolved in 8% to 15% SDS-PAGE gels and transferred to PVDF membranes (Bio-Rad). After a 60-minute blocking step with 5% milk in PBS, the membrane was probed with antibodies as recommended by the manufacturer. Fluorescence was detected with a LiCOR Odyssey. All analyses were performed with LI-COR imaging software. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

The following antibodies were used: Rb anti-LIN28B (Cell Signaling Technology, 4196) 1:1000; Rb anti–α/β-tubulin (Cell Signaling Technology, 2148S) 1:1000; Rb anti–β-actin (Cell Signaling Technology, 8457) 1:1000; Rb anti–IGF2BP-1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 2852) 1:1000; Ms anti-FLAG M2 (Sigma-Aldrich, F1804) 1:2000; Ms anti-vinculin (Abcam, ab91459) 1:10,000; Rb anti-RPS29 (Invitrogen, PA5-41744) 1:1000; IRDye 680LT goat anti–rabbit IgG (LI-COR Biosciences, 926-68021) 1:25,000; and IRDye 800CW goat anti–mouse IgG (LI-COR Biosciences, 926-32210) 1:15,000.

Flow cytometry

For metastatic livers, single-cell dissociation of extracted livers was performed using 0.25% trypsin in 37°C for 30 minutes. After cells were recovered from metastatic livers or ascites, red cell lysis was performed using Red Blood Cell Lysis buffer (Roche, 11 814 389 001). DAPI was used for live/dead discrimination. Flow cytometric data were collected on an LSRFortessa (BD), and FlowJo 8.7 (BD) was used for data analysis.

Immunofluorescence staining

For immunofluorescence staining, approximately 1 × 104 cells were plated per well in 4-well chamber slides. After 24 hours, cells were fixed with 4% PFA for 15 minutes and blocked for 20 minutes (0.2% Triton X-100, 3% BSA). Antibodies were diluted in 0.1% Triton X-100, 1% BSA and were used as recommended by the manufacturer. Images were taken with a Zeiss LSM 700 laser scanning confocal microscope.

The following antibodies were used: Rb anti-LIN28B (Cell Signaling Technology, 4196) 1:400 dilution; rhodamine phalloidin (Invitrogen, R415), dilution of 0.5 μL of the 400× stock solution in 200 μL of PBS for each coverslip; goat anti–rabbit IgG secondary antibody Alexa Fluor 488 (Invitrogen, A-11008), final dilution 4 μg/mL; VECTASHIELD antifade mounting medium with DAPI (Vector Laboratories, H-1200).

Animals

Immunocompromised mice (NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ [NSG]) were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (stock no. 005557) and used for all the in vivo assays.

Tail vein assay

First, 100 μL PBS containing 1 × 105 GFP-luciferase–positive cells were injected into the tail vein of 10-week-old male NSG mice. After injection of D-luciferin (Promega, P1043) into the tail vein, bioluminescence monitoring was performed using the IVIS Spectrum In Vivo Imaging System (PerkinElmer) to assess the total photon count (p/s/cm2/sr). Livers and primary tumors were explanted and imaged separately to assess organ-specific bioluminescent signal and fixed in formalin and embedded in paraffin for IHC.

For the limiting-dilution assay, freshly infected luciferase-expressing BE2C cells were sorted for mCherry-expressing vectors of CTRL1 and EX 3.1 gRNA and injected into the tail vein of NSG mice in dilutions of 4000, 400, and 40 cells/injection. Five weeks after injection, liver colonization was assessed using IVIS bioluminescence traction of explanted livers. The frequency of tumor-initiating cells was assessed as previously described (65).

Kidney capsule xenografts

Cells were injected under the left kidney capsule of 10-week-old male NSG mice. Briefly, 2.5 × 105 cells were resuspended in Matrigel and PBS in a 5:1 ratio (DPBS from Gibco, 14190250; and Matrigel from Corning, 15585729). Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane, shaved, and disinfected with iodopovidone and 70% ethanol. Using sterile techniques, a small incision was made on the left lateral side of the spine. The left kidney was mobilized and the cell/Matrigel suspension was injected right under the kidney capsule. The wound was closed using clips. In case a nephrectomy was performed, mice underwent surgery again 4 days after initial injection. After mobilizing the kidney, 2 absorbable ligatures were applied on renal vasculature and an incision was made in between. The freed left kidney was removed and the wound was closed using clips. Bioluminescence tracking was performed as described above to monitor tumor burden. Mice were euthanized after 3 to 5 weeks. Livers and primary tumors were explanted and imaged separately to assess organ-specific bioluminescent signal.

PDX assays

Luciferase-expressing PDX cell lines were gifts from St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. Cells were injected into the adrenal gland and propagated using the xenograft technique as previously described (66). After euthanizing the mice, the primary tumors were dissociated and transduced with LentiCRISPRv2-mCherry-virus for 12 hours. A small fraction of cells was cultured in neurosphere media (DMEM/F12 [1:1], B27, Gibco, 17504044; 20 ng/mL EGF, Sigma-Aldrich, E5036; 20 ng/mL FGF-2, Sigma-Aldrich, SRP4037) for up to 72 hours and imaged for mCherry, yellow fluorescent protein with Cell Voyager 7000 (Yokogawa). Next, 1 × 106 cells of each genotype were reimplanted in the adrenal gland as previously described (66). Bioluminescence tracking was performed as described above to monitor tumor burden. Mice were euthanized after 3 to 5 weeks. Livers and primary tumors were explanted and imaged separately to assess organ-specific bioluminescent signal.

qPCR

Total RNA was isolated from cells using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen, 15596018) and an RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74136). RNA concentration was assessed with Quant-iT Qubit RNA BR Assay Kit (Invitrogen, Q10210). For mRNA and miRNA analysis, first cDNA was synthesized with miScript II RT Kit (Qiagen, 218161) followed by qPCR with the miScript SYBR Green PCR Kit (Qiagen, 218076).

Primers

miScript microRNA primer assays used for let-7 and Hs_RNU6 miRNAs were obtained commercially (Qiagen, 218300): hLIN28B-FW, CCTTGGATATTCCAGTCGATGTAT; hLIN28B-RV, TGACTCAAGGCCTTTGGAAG; hGAPDH-FW, ACCCAGAAGACTGTGGATGG; hGAPDH-RV, TTCAGCTCAGGGATGACCTT.

For all expression analyses, relative expression was determined using the ΔΔC T method, unless otherwise noted.

RNA IP

For RNA IP, cell lysis was performed in M2 buffer containing RNAse inhibitor (Promega, N2615). As recommended by the manufacturer, the lysate was then incubated with anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel beads (Sigma-Aldrich) for different FLAG-tagged LIN28B pulldown followed by wash steps with M2 buffer. RNA bound to the M2 affinity gel beads was then isolated using miRNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, 217004).

Polysome profiling

Polysome fractionations were performed as described previously (67). Briefly, four 15-cm plates of 80% confluent BE2C cells were treated with cycloheximide, lysed, and layered onto 10% to 50% sucrose gradient tube and centrifuged at 222,228g (36,000 rpm) in a Beckman SW-41Ti rotor for 2.5 hours at 4°C. Gradients were fractionated and monitored at absorbance 254 nm (Brandel). Collected fractions were then used for RNA extraction using TRIzol LS reagent (Invitrogen, 10296028) and RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74136).

Affinity purification and mass spectrometry

BE2C cells were harvested in cold PBS and immediately lysed in M2 lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% Triton X-100) containing 2× protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Pierce). Where applicable, the buffer was supplemented with 100 μg/mL RNase A (Qiagen). FLAG-tagged LIN28B was purified using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel following the manufacturer’s specifications (Sigma-Aldrich). BE2C cells expressing GFP instead of FLAG-LIN28B were used as controls. Affinity-purified proteins were separated in a 4% to 20% polyacrylamide gel (Bio-Rad) and visualized using Bio-Safe Coomassie stain (Bio-Rad). Each lane was split into 4 pieces, which were excised, chopped into 1 mm3 cubes, and treated with DTT to reduce disulfide bonds and iodoacetamide to alkylate cysteines. In-gel digestion of the proteins was performed with trypsin. The resulting peptides were extracted from the gel and analyzed by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry as described previously (68).

In vitro transcription and translation

mRNAs were made by in vitro transcription with T7 RNA polymerase as previously described (69). Briefly, PCR templates were made using primers to add a T7 promoter and polyadenylate tail, and transcription was performed using gel-extracted products. RNAs were purified by lithium chloride/EDTA precipitation. In vitro translation extracts were made as previously described (69, 70). Each translation reaction contained 200 ng of mRNA; 50% (v/v) in vitro translation lysate; and buffer to make the final reaction with 0.84 mM ATP, 0.21 mM GTP, 21 mM creatine phosphate (Roche), 45 U/mL creatine phosphokinase (Roche), 10 mM HEPES-KOH pH 7.6, 2 mM DTT, 8 mM amino acids (Promega), 255 μM spermidine, 3 mM Mg(OAc) 2 , and 50 mM KOAc. Translation reactions were incubated for 1 hour at 30°C, and luciferase activity was assayed following the manufacturer’s protocol (GeneCopoeia).

Metabolic labeling

Equal numbers of control and LIN28B-KO BE2C cells were plated overnight and then washed with PBS and incubated in methionine- and cysteine-free DMEM (Gibco) medium for 2 hours. Cells were then incubated for 1 hour after supplementation with [35S]-methionine ([35S]-Met; 100 mCi/mL; PerkinElmer), after which they were washed with PBS to eliminate free radiolabeled amino acids. Total protein lysates were collected and the concentration of the proteins was measured by using Bradford assay. To measure radiolabeled secreted proteins, cells were starved in methionine- and cysteine-free DMEM/F12 medium (Gibco) for 1 hour, incubated for 1 hour with [35S]-Met containing DMEM/F12 medium, washed twice with PBS, and then supplemented with fresh DMEM/F12 medium (without additional [35S]-Met) and the medium was collected immediately (0 minutes, to measure background, i.e., free amino acids) or after 1, 4, or 8 hours. For the quantitation of [35S]-Met–labeled proteins in the lysates or in the supernatant medium, [35S]-Met–labeled proteins were subjected to liquid scintillation analysis.

RNA-Seq and bioinformatic analysis

Polysome and RIP-Seq experiments. Total RNA from polysome profiling and RNA IP was selected for polyA-mRNA with the NEBNext Poly(A) mRNA Magnetic Isolation Module (New England Biolabs, E7490L). Paired-end libraries were prepared using the NEBNext Ultra II RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs, E7770L) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Raw paired reads (FASTQ files) from both data sets were pseudoaligned to human gene annotations (hg38) using Kallisto (version 0.44.0; ref. 71). Kallisto output abundance files were then imported for analysis with DESeq2 (version 1.24.0; ref. 72). Polysome enrichments were determined as log 2 (fold change) (adjusted P value ≤0.05) of polysome fractions normalized to their total input RNA and compared between WT and LIN28B-KO cells by likelihood-ratio tests via DESeq2. For differential gene expression of WT versus LIN28B-KO cells, log 2 (fold change (adjusted P value ≤0.05) values were compared using the default Wald test in DESeq2. For RIP-Seq, LIN28B-bound RNAs were determined by likelihood-ratio tests via DESeq2, where either WT, CSD, or ZKD LIN28B pulldowns were compared with full RNA binding mutant LIN28B (LIN28B MUT) pulldowns (all groups normalized to their respective inputs). A log 2 (fold change) of 1 or greater (adjusted P value ≤0.05) for LIN28B WT was defined as bound targets. As LIN28B single mutants (CSD and ZKD) had lower genes at a cutoff log 2 ( fold change) of 1 or greater (adjusted P value ≤0.05), log 2 (fold change) was set to 0.5 or greater (adjusted P value ≤0.05) for the comparisons of LIN28B WT, CSD, and ZKD to obtain an overall higher overlap of biological processes. Comparisons between input RNA-Seq, polysome sequencing, and RIP-Seq were performed on gene-level expression of protein coding transcripts (Gencode genes included in “protein-coding transcript sequences”) detected across all experiments. Nucleotide content (G+C or A+U) was determined for the longest annotated transcript region for each gene (Ensemble Gene Annotation hg38, 3′-UTR, CDS and 5′-UTR). Let-7 gene targets were downloaded from TargetScanHuman version 7.2 (73) and “conserved targets” were considered. Polysome enrichment data for overexpression of LIN28B from a previous study (29) were shared by Gene Yeo. Predicted motifs and motifs logos were obtained (58). Raw RNA-Seq data (FASTQ), DESeq2 normalized gene count tables, and DESeq2 results generated for this project are deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE158320).

MYC/MYCN CHIP-Seq data processing. CHIP-Seq bed files (BE2C MYCN CHIP-Seq; ref. 74; HEK293 MYC CHIP-Seq; ref. 36) were annotated with the R package ChIPseeker using the USC hg19 genome.

Bulk RNA-Seq. Total RNA was depleted for ribosomal RNA using the NEBNext rRNA Depletion Kit (Human/Mouse/Rat) (New England Biolabs, E6310X). Paired-end libraries were prepared using the NEBNext Ultra II RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs, E7770L) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. FASTQ files containing paired-end RNA-Seq reads were aligned with Tophat 2.0.12 against the UCSC hg38 reference genome using Bowtie 2.2.4 with default settings (75, 76). Gene-level counts were obtained using the subRead featureCounts program (v1.5.1) using the parameter “--primary” and gene models from the UCSC hg38 Illumina iGenomes annotation package (77). Read counts were normalized using size factors as available by the DESeq2 package (72). The DESeq2 package was also used for differential expression analysis. Pathway enrichment analysis was performed using GSEA (78, 79), and GO enrichment analysis was performed using Enrichr (80, 81). Customized scripts were used to visualize pathway enrichment results.

Random forest classification. We obtained transcriptome data from 2 of the Kocak (GEO GSE45547) and Wang (GEO GSE3960) studies. These data sets profile the transcriptome of over 1000 patients and contain metadata regarding the clinical stage of the tumors. For each study, we identified genes preferentially expressed in each stage and used these genes to train random forest classifiers for each stage of the disease. The training data was standardized before training the models. Then, we standardized our BE2C RNA-Seq data and classified our samples using our trained tumor stage–specific machine learning models. These analyses assigned a probability score indicative of the probability of indistinguishability of our samples to stage-specific transcriptome profiles.

R2 database

Human patient microarray and RNA-Seq data sets were obtained from the R2: microarray analysis and visualization platform (http://r2.amc.nl) and analyzed using GraphPad Prism software. Significance was determined as stated. We used the Kaplan-Meier Scan (KaplanScan) tool available in the R2 database to perform Kaplan-Meier analysis.

Statistics

All in vitro experiments were performed at least 3 times independently, unless otherwise noted. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. Statistical tests used are identified in each figure legend and were assessed using GraphPad Prism.

Study approval

All animal care and procedures were reviewed and approved by the Boston Children’s Hospital IACUC that is accredited by AAALAC under protocol 15-12-3071R.