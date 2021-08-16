TNFR2/14-3-3ε signaling complex instructs macrophage plasticity in inflammation and autoimmunity

TNFR2 modulates macrophage polarization and switch. To determine whether and how antiinflammatory and immunoregulatory TNFR2 participated in regulation of macrophage polarization, we first determined the effect of TNFR2 deficiency on bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) polarized to M1 and M2 macrophages with LPS/IFN-γ and IL-4, respectively (Figure 1A). As shown in Figure 1B, TNFR2 deletion markedly enhanced the expression of the M1-specific marker genes Il6 and Nos2 upon LPS/IFN-γ stimulation. In contrast, TNFR2 deletion significantly suppressed the M2-specific marker genes Arg1 and Mgl1 upon IL-4 stimulation (Figure 1C). Given that macrophage polarization is a dynamic process and macrophages can switch their phenotype as tissue inflammation progresses, we examined whether TNFR2 also regulated the macrophage phenotypic switch in vitro (35, 36). More specifically, BMDMs isolated from WT and TNFR2–/– mice were polarized to M1 or M2 macrophages before inducing a phenotypic switch to M2 or M1 macrophages, respectively. Results demonstrated that TNFR2 deletion significantly enhanced the propensity of M2 macrophages to switch into an M1 phenotype but suppressed the phenotypic switch from M1 to M2 (Figure 1, D and E). In addition, flow cytometry analysis of BMDMs under the polarization conditions revealed a significant enhancement of M1 polarization and reduced M2 polarization in TNFR2–/– BMDMs as compared with WT BMDMs (Figure 1, F and G and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144016DS1). Furthermore, PGRN enhanced M2 and inhibited M1 polarization in WT BMDMs, but these effects were blunted in TNFR2–/– BMDMs (Figure 1, F and G). It was also noted that PGRN deficiency resulted in phenocopy of TNFR2 deficiency–associated alterations in macrophage polarization and phenotypic switch (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 TNFR2 signaling controls macrophage polarization. (A) Schematic diagram illustrating the in vitro experimental design. (B) Fold change of Il6 and Nos2 mRNA in WT and TNFR2–/– BMDMs polarized to M1 with LPS/IFN-γ in the presence or absence of 0.5 μg/mL PGRN or 2.5 μg/mL TY010 for 18 hours. (C) Fold change of Arg1 and Mgl1 mRNA in WT and TNFR2–/– BMDMs polarized to M2 with IL-4 in the presence or absence of 0.5 μg/mL PGRN or 2.5 μg/mL TY010 for 18 hours. (D and E) BMDMs from WT and TNFR2–/– were polarized to M2 (IL-4) or M1 (LPS/IFN-γ) for 18 hours. Media were removed and M2 macrophages were treated with M1 stimuli (LPS/IFN-γ) while M1 macrophages were treated with M2 stimuli (IL-4) with or without 0.5 μg/mL PGRN or 2.5 μg/mL TY010 for an additional 18 hours. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was performed to measure the expression of Nos2 and Il6in M2 macrophages polarized to M1 (D), and the expression of Arg1 and Mgl1in M1 macrophages polarized to M2 (E). (F and G) Flow cytometry analysis of WT and TNFR2–/– BMDMs polarized to M1 (F) or M2 (G) in the absence and presence of PGRN. CD45+CD11b+ cells were gated, and iNOS+ cells or PD-L2 mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) were analyzed. Data are mean ± SD; n = 3 biological replicates; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; *P < 0.05 or **P < 0.01.

We also compared the effects on macrophage polarization and phenotypic switch by activation of TNFR2 with 2 different TNFR2 activators: PGRN, known to activate TNFR2 in multiple cell types (22, 25–27, 37), and TY010, a specific TNFR2 agonist antibody (38). As expected, both PGRN and TY010 dramatically suppressed M1 polarization (Figure 1B) and promoted M2 polarization of WT macrophages to a similar extent (Figure 1C). Moreover, each activator significantly promoted an M1 to M2 switch and inhibited an M2 to M1 switch in WT macrophages. Notably, these effects on macrophage polarization and phenotypic switch were essentially abolished in macrophages with TNFR2 deletion. In addition, TNFR2 knockdown using siRNA in Raw264.7 macrophages could recapitulate the effects of TNFR2 deficiency in BMDMs in terms of modulating macrophage polarization and switch (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F).

In addition, TNF neutralizing antibody was used to determine whether PGRN’s anti–TNF-α/TNFR1 activity contributed to its regulation on M2 polarization. Blockade of TNF activity with anti-TNF antibody did not affect PGRN-promoted M2 macrophage polarization (Supplemental Figure 4). Collectively, these results indicated that TNFR2 signaling was crucial for supporting an antiinflammatory phenotype in macrophages.

14-3-3ε is a component of the TNFR2 complex and required for TNFR2 signaling regulation of macrophage polarization. The finding that the TNFR2 signaling pathway played a pivotal role in controlling macrophage polarization and phenotypic switch led us to hypothesize that activation of TNFR2 by its agonists may recruit different cofactor(s) or adaptors to the receptor complexes, followed by activation of distinct intracellular signaling pathways and downstream gene expression. To isolate such cofactor(s), the intracellular domain (ICD) of TNFR2 was cloned into the PGEX-3X vector to express a fusion of GST to TNFR2ICD. As illustrated in Figure 2A, GST (serving as a control) or GST-TNFR2ICD was affinity purified on glutathione-agarose beads and used as a bait to trap proteins from PGRN-treated Raw264.7 macrophages. These samples were then analyzed by mass spectrometry and MS/MS spectra were searched against the Uniprot database, using Sequest within Proteome Discoverer. After subtracting the hits that were also trapped by the GST column, we found 7 proteins specifically bound to TNFR2 (Figure 2A). Identification of TRAF1 and TRAF2, 2 known TNFR-binding proteins, among the 7 hits validated the technique. The highest ranking protein was 14-3-3ε, a regulatory protein belonging to the 14-3-3 family that bound to a wide array of cellular proteins (39, 40). Accumulating evidence suggested that 14-3-3 proteins functioned as “adaptor” or “scaffold” proteins for the assembly of multiprotein signaling complexes (41–44). Thus, 14-3-3ε represented an attractive potential intracellular signaling mediator in the TNFR2 signaling pathway regulating macrophage polarization.

Figure 2 Activation of TNFR2 recruits 14-3-3ε during macrophage polarization. (A) Experimental design to identify potential molecules binding to TNFR2ICD upon PGRN stimulation. Summary of the hits that were specifically recruited to activated TNFR2 complexes in Raw264.7 macrophages. (B) Efficient ablation of 14-3-3ε in 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs, assayed by Western blotting. (C) Immunoprecipitation from 14-3-3εfl/fl or 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs with 14-3-3ε antibody and detection of TNFR2 and 14-3-3ε by immunoblotting. Results shown are representative of 3 biological replicates. (D–G) 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs were polarized to M1 (LPS/IFN-γ) or M2 (IL-4) with or without 0.5 μg/mL PGRN for 18 hours, qPCR was performed to measure the expression of Il6 (D), Nos2 (E), Arg1 (F), and Mgl1 (G). (H–K) 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs were polarized to M2 (IL-4) or M1 (LPS/IFN-γ) for 18 hours, then M2 macrophages were treated with M1 stimuli (LPS/IFN-γ) while M1 macrophages were treated with M2 stimuli (IL-4) for an additional 18 hours. qPCR was performed to measure the expression of Il6 (H) and Nos2 (I) in M2 macrophages polarized to M1; expression of Arg1 (J) and Mgl1 (K) was measured in M1 macrophages polarized to M2. In D–K, data are mean ± SD; n = 4 biological replicates; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; **P < 0.01.

To characterize the role of 14-3-3ε in macrophage polarization, we generated myeloid cell–specific 14-3-3ε–deficient mice (Figure 2B) (hereafter referred to as 14-3-3εLysM) by crossing 14-3-3εfl/fl mice (45) with LysM-Cre mice (46). 14-3-3εLysM mice were born in a Mendelian ratio and displayed no overt phenotype. Genomic DNA prepared from tail, T cells, hepatocytes, and macrophages were analyzed by PCR (Supplemental Figure 5). Knockout allele was only detectable in the macrophage DNA (Supplemental Figure 5C), indicating the Cre recombinase was efficient and specific for macrophages.

LysM-Cre initiated gene deletion within early hematopoietic progenitor cells, concomitant with its activity in neutrophils, which led us to consider whether myeloid-specific 14-3-3ε deficiency influenced macrophage and neutrophil differentiation and proliferation. We first analyzed bone morrow myeloid progenitor subpopulations, including common myeloid progenitors (CMPs), bipotential granulocyte/macrophage progenitors (GMPs), and megakaryocyte/erythrocyte progenitors (MEPs) in 14-3-3εLysM mice versus controls. 14-3-3ε deficiency neither exhibited apparent effects on CMPs, GMPs, and MEPs (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C), nor perturbed subsequent monocyte/macrophage and neutrophil maturation, as evidenced by indistinguishable frequency of CD11b+F4/80+ and CD11b+Ly6G+ cells in peripheral blood, spleen, and bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C) from that of littermate controls. In addition, loss of 14-3-3ε in myeloid lineage did not affect the proliferation of bone marrow–derived macrophages and neutrophils in vitro (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E).

We also generated 14-3-3ε knockout Raw264.7 macrophages using CRISPR-Cas9 technique (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Coimmunoprecipitation with the lysate from control and 14-3-3ε knockout Raw264.7 macrophages, or 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs, was performed to confirm the interaction between TNFR2 and 14-3-3ε. As shown in Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 8C, TNFR2 was specifically detectable in the immunoprecipitated complex from control macrophages but not 14-3-3ε–deficient macrophages, indicating that 14-3-3ε was associated with TNFR2 in macrophages upon stimulation with PGRN. Additionally, immunofluorescence cell staining revealed that 14-3-3ε colocalized with TNFR2 in PGRN-treated Raw264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8D). Taken together, these results indicated that 14-3-3ε was recruited to activated TNFR2 receptor complex in macrophages.

To determine whether other 14-3-3 family members were also differentially regulated in M1 and M2 macrophages, and associated with PGRN or TNFR2, BMDMs isolated from WT, TNFR2–/–, PGRN–/–, and 14-3-3εLysM mice were polarized to M1 or M2. Successful polarization to M1 and M2 macrophages was confirmed by induction of M1 (Il6) and M2 (Arg1) specific gene expression, respectively (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Using primers specifically designed to detect all 7 isoforms of 14-3-3 family, we found that 14-3-3ε was the only isoform differentially regulated in M1 and M2 macrophages, its expression was downregulated in M1 and upregulated in M2 macrophages, and not affected by the deletion of either PGRN or TNFR2 (Supplemental Figure 9, C–I).

Next, we sought to determine whether 14-3-3ε was important for macrophage polarization and phenotypic switch, BMDMs isolated from 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3εLysM mice were first polarized to M1 or M2 macrophages. Gene analysis showed that, as compared with 14-3-3εfl/fl BMDMs, the genes typically linked to M1 macrophages, Il6 and Nos2, were significantly upregulated in 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs, whereas Arg1 and Mgl1, associated with the M2 macrophage phenotype, were markedly downregulated in 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs. Notably, the effects of TNFR2 activation on macrophage polarization and phenotypic switch were lost in 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs (Figure 2, D–K). In addition, similar results, in terms of enhanced M1 macrophages and M2 to M1 switch, and suppressed M2 macrophages and M1 to M2 switch, were also observed in 14-3-3ε knockout Raw264.7 cells (Supplemental Figure 10, A–D).

To further characterize the dependence of TNFR2 regulation of macrophage polarization on 14-3-3ε, flag-tagged 14-3-3ε was reexpressed in 14-3-3ε knockout Raw264.7 macrophages (Figure 3A). Reexpression of 14-3-3ε in 14-3-3ε knockout Raw264.7 macrophages reversed the phenotype induced by 14-3-3ε deficiency. More importantly, reexpression could restore TNFR2 activation-mediated regulation of macrophage polarization and switch (Figure 3, B–I). In contrast, overexpression of 14-3-3ε in PGRN knockout Raw264.7 macrophages failed to reverse the effects of PGRN deficiency on macrophage regulation (Supplemental Figure 11, A–E). Collectively, these results indicated that 14-3-3ε was an essential mediator of TNFR2 signaling in controlling macrophage plasticity.

Figure 3 14-3-3ε is required for TNFR2 signaling regulation of macrophage polarization. (A) Expression of Flag-14-3-3ε in 14-3-3ε–/– Raw264.7 cells. (B–E) Relative mRNA expression of Il6 (B) and Nos2 (C), or Arg1 (D) and Mgl1 (E) in control or 14-3-3ε–/– Raw264.7 cells with reexpression of 14-3-3ε, which were polarized to M1 or M2 with or without 0.5 μg/mL PGRN for 18 hours. (F–I) Expression of Il6 (F) and Nos2 (G), or Arg1 (H) and Mgl1 (I) in control or 14-3-3ε–/– Raw264.7 cells with reexpression of 14-3-3ε, which were polarized from M2 to M1 or M1 to M2 with or without 0.5 μg/mL PGRN for 18 hours, respectively. In B–I, data are mean ± SD; n = 4 biological replicates; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; **P < 0.01. Vc, empty vector; Flag-14-3-3ε, pCMV-Flag-14-3-3ε plasmid.

Loss of 14-3-3ε renders mice highly susceptible to collagen-induced arthritis and counteracts TNFR2 activation–mediated antiinflammation. To elucidate the in vivo role of TNFR2/14-3-3ε in general inflammation, we generated inducible 14-3-3ε global knockout mice (14-3-3ε–/–) by breeding 14-3-3εfl/fl mice with Rosa26a-CreERT2 mice in which Cre-mediated recombination was induced by tamoxifen (47), and then established collagen-induced arthritis (CIA), the most widely used inflammatory and autoimmune arthritis model, in 14-3-3ε–/– mice and control littermates. Deletion of 14-3-3ε resulted in more severe joint swelling and inflammation as evidenced by significantly higher clinical score, earlier disease onset and greater incidence of arthritis as compared with control mice (Figure 4A). Histological and quantitative analysis of whole ankle joints demonstrated 14-3-3ε deletion significantly increased synovitis, osteoclast activity, and destruction of bone and cartilage as compared with controls (Figure 4, B and C and Supplemental Figure 12). In contrast, injection of TNFR2 agonist PGRN resulted in markedly decreased inflammation, delayed disease onset, reduced incidence of arthritis, and decreased bone and cartilage destruction in 14-3-3εfl/fl mice with CIA (Figure 4, A–C). More importantly, PGRN’s protective effects were mostly abolished in 14-3-3ε–/– mice with CIA (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 Global knockout of 14-3-3ε renders B6 mice highly susceptible to CIA. (A) Clinical arthritis scores and incidence of arthritis in the indicated mice with CIA. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 14 mice per group; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; *P < 0.05 or **P < 0.01. (B and C) Representative images of H&E staining, and quantification of histomorphometric analysis of synovial inflammation of ankle joints (n = 8 mice per group). Scale bar: 100 μM. (D–I) The percentage of macrophages (D), Edu-labeled macrophages in total macrophages (E), iNOS mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of macrophages (F), percentage of CD206+ cells in CD11b+F4/80+ cells (G), percentage of neutrophils (H), and percentage of EdU-labeled neutrophils in total neutrophils (I) in the joints of indicated mice with CIA (n = 6 mice for each group) were determined by flow cytometry. In C–I, data are mean ± SD; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Flow cytometry analyses of the immune cells (Supplemental Figure 13A) isolated from arthritic joints indicated that neither TNFR2 activation by PGRN nor 14-3-3ε ablation altered macrophage frequency and proliferation (Figure 4, D and E). However, 14-3-3ε deletion markedly increased mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of iNos (Figure 4F), simultaneous with a decrease of CD206+ (Figure 4G) cells in CD11b+F4/80+ cells, consistent with a strong shift toward M1 macrophages as compared with control. Notably, TNFR2 activation by PGRN significantly decreased MFI of iNos (Figure 4F), while CD206+ (Figure 4G) cells increased, and these effects depended on 14-3-3ε, as evidenced by abrogated shift toward to M2 macrophages in PGRN-treated 14-3-3ε–deficient mice, and indistinguishable frequency of M1 or M2 macrophages between PBS- and PGRN-treated 14-3-3ε–deficient mice with CIA (Figure 4, F and G). The number of neutrophils in the joints was comparable between 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3ε–/– mice with CIA; however, PGRN tended to reduce neutrophil populations in a 14-3-3ε–independent manner, although the phenomenon did not reach statistical significance (Figure 4H). Neither PGRN nor 14-3-3ε deficiency affected neutrophil proliferation in arthritic joints (Figure 4I). Consistently, immunohistochemical staining for myeloperoxidase revealed that neutrophils present in inflamed joints were indistinguishable between 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3ε–/– CIA mice and mice treated with PGRN exhibited mild reduction in activated neutrophils in the arthritic joints independent of 14-3-3ε (Supplemental Figure 14A).

In support of the notion that CIA induction led to systemic immune response in secondary lymphoid organs, including spleen, splenic macrophages displayed similar changes as those observed in arthritic joints. PGRN treatment and 14-3-3ε deletion did not affect the total number of macrophages in the spleen, whereas PGRN treatment increased M2 and inhibited M1 macrophages in a 14-3-3ε–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 13C and Supplemental Figure 15, A–C). We previously reported that PGRN could also affect T cell subtypes in the course of inflammatory arthritis, so we determined whether these effects also depended on 14-3-3ε (Supplemental Figure 13, B and D). In line with our previous reports that regulation of Tregs contributed to PGRN/TNFR2’s antiinflammation action (22, 26, 37), we found that 14-3-3ε deletion significantly reduced Treg cells in the joints and spleen compared with 14-3-3εfl/fl, whereas PGRN treatment markedly enhanced the Treg population compared with PBS treatment in 14-3-3εfl/fl mice with CIA (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 15D). In addition, PGRN’s regulation of Tregs was lost in 14-3-3ε–/– mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 15D). 14-3-3ε deficiency resulted in the increase of IFN-γ positive Th1 cells, while PGRN treatment led to reduction of this T cell population, PGRN regulation of Th1 cells was also abolished in 14-3-3ε–/– mice (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 15E). In contrast, 14-3-3ε deficiency did not affect Th2 and Th17 populations, and PGRN treatment significantly enhanced Th2 and reduced Th17 cells, respectively, in both 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3ε–/– mice with CIA (Figure 5, C and D, Supplemental Figure 15, F and G), indicating that PGRN’s regulation of Th2 and Th17 was 14-3-3ε independent.

Figure 5 14-3-3ε is implicated in mediating PGRN’s regulation of T cells and inflammation in CIA. (A–D) Percentage of Treg (A), Th1 (B), Th17 (C), and Th2 (D) cells in CD4+ T cells in the joints of indicated mice with CIA (n = 6 for each group) were determined by flow cytometry. (E–I) Serum levels of IL-6 (E), TNF-α (F), IL-10 (G), IL-1β (H), and IL-17 (I) in the indicated mice with CIA (n = 8 mice for each group), assayed by ELISA. Data are mean ± SD; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

We also examined the effects of 14-3-3ε deficiency on the serum levels of cytokines known to be involved in the pathogenesis of inflammatory and autoimmune arthritis. 14-3-3ε deletion boosted serum levels of proinflammation cytokines IL-6 and TNF-α while suppressed production of antiinflammation cytokine IL-10 as compared with 14-3-3εfl/fl mice (Figure 5, E–G). In contrast, PGRN treatment significantly suppressed IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β (Figure 5, E, F, and H) and boosted IL-10 production (Figure 5G) in a 14-3-3ε–dependent manner. Interestingly, PGRN also suppressed the proinflammation cytokine IL-17, independent of 14-3-3ε (Figure 5I).

Similar results were observed in PGRN–/– CIA mice compared with WT counterparts. In this case, PGRN deletion also resulted in more severe inflammation, with predominance of proinflammatory M1 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 16, A–H and refs. 22, 26). In addition, PGRN deletion reduced percentages of Tregs, and increased percentages of Th1 and Th17 cells, but had no obvious effect on Th2 cells (Supplemental Figure 16, I–L).

Collectively, these results suggested that global 14-3-3ε deletion promoted an overt proinflammatory response in CIA, 14-3-3ε deletion could recapitulate the effects of PGRN deletion upon macrophage plasticity, and 14-3-3ε was an essential player in propagation of antiinflammatory PGRN/TNFR2 signaling in inflammatory and autoimmune arthritis.

Myeloid-specific deletion of 14-3-3ε exacerbates collagen-induced arthritis and abolishes PGRN/TNFR2 regulations of macrophages in vivo. To specifically address the role of myeloid-expressed 14-3-3ε in the etiology of inflammation and autoimmunity, and inflammatory and autoimmune arthritis in particular, we also established the CIA model in 14-3-3εLysM mice. First, we confirmed the efficient deletion of 14-3-3ε in macrophage present in the joints of 14-3-3εLysM mice with CIA (Supplemental Figure 17). Myeloid-specific 14-3-3ε deletion resulted in more severe inflammation and earlier disease onset, and exacerbated bone and cartilage destruction relative to littermate 14-3-3εfl/fl controls (Figure 6, A–C and Supplemental Figure 18). PGRN was administered to activate TNFR2 signaling in 14-3-3εLysM mice with CIA in order to determine the importance of myeloid 14-3-3ε for TNFR2 signaling regulation of inflammatory arthritis. PGRN treatment prompted mildly reduced inflammation relative to PBS treatment in 14-3-3εLysM mice with CIA, although differences did not reach statistical significance. Strikingly, PGRN’s suppression of inflammation in 14-3-3εLysM mice was largely abolished relative to littermate 14-3-3εfl/fl controls (Figure 6, A–C). In addition, 14-3-3εLysM mice had an increased number of osteoclasts relative to their littermate controls, whereas PGRN inhibited osteoclast number in a 14-3-3ε–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 18, C and D). To investigate whether 14-3-3ε deficiency affected osteoclastogenesis in vitro, osteoclast differentiation was induced using BMDMs isolated from WT and 14-3-3εLysM mice. 14-3-3ε deficiency did not affect RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis, but enhanced TNF-α and RANKL-costimulated osteoclastogenesis. Additionally, PGRN inhibited TNF-α–enhanced osteoclastogenesis, which relied on 14-3-3ε (Supplemental Figure 19, A and B). These results suggested that increased osteoclasts seen in 14-3-3εLysM mice with CIA might also be attributed to disturbed osteoclastogenesis, apart from the elevated inflammation, which is known to promote osteoclastogenesis (48, 49).

Figure 6 Myeloid-specific deletion of 14-3-3ε worsens inflammation in CIA. (A) Clinical arthritis scores and incidence of arthritis in the indicated mice with CIA. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 14 mice per group; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; *P < 0.05 or **P < 0.01. (B and C) Representative images of H&E and quantification of histomorphometric analysis of synovial inflammation of ankle joints; n = 8 mice per group. Scale bar: 100 μM. (D–I) The percentage of macrophages (D), Edu-labeled macrophages in total macrophages (E), iNOS MFI of macrophages (F), percentage of CD206+ cells in CD11b+F4/80+ cells (G), percentage neutrophils (H), and EdU-labeled neutrophils of total neutrophils (I) in the joints of indicated mice with CIA (n = 6 for each group) were determined by flow cytometry. In C–I, data are mean ± SD; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Flow cytometry analysis revealed that total number and proliferation of macrophages infiltrated in inflamed joints were unchanged in 14-3-3εLysM mice relative to littermate 14-3-3εfl/fl controls (Figure 6, D and E). Despite unchanged macrophage accumulation and proliferation in the arthritic joints, 14-3-3εLysM mice exhibited higher MFI of iNos, and lower CD206+ cells in CD11b+F4/80+ cells relative to littermate 14-3-3εfl/fl controls (Figure 6, F and G), closely recapitulating the characteristic macrophage phenotype of 14-3-3ε–/– mice. Again, in a similar manner as seen in 14-3-3ε–/– mice, PGRN treatment skewed macrophages toward the M2 phenotype in 14-3-3εfl/fl controls whereas this effect was lost in 14-3-3εLysM mice. Additionally, both recombinant PGRN and 14-3-3ε deficiency did not exert significant effects on number and proliferation of infiltrating neutrophils in the joints of the CIA mice (Figure 6, H and I and Supplementary 14B). As expected, myeloid-specific deletion of 14-3-3ε did not affect the T cell subtypes in the arthritic joints (Figure 7, A–D). Moreover, the phenotype of immune cells in spleen could closely recapitulate those in inflamed joints (Supplemental Figure 20, A–G). Analysis of serum cytokine levels demonstrated that IL-6 and TNF-α (Figure 7, E and F) were the major proinflammation cytokines impacted by myeloid-sourced 14-3-3ε given that all other cytokines measured (IL-1β, IL-17, and IL-10) were comparable between 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3εLysM CIA mice (Figure 7, G–I). PGRN’s regulation of IL-6 and TNF-α depended on macrophage 14-3-3ε, as evidenced by loss of these effects in 14-3-3εLysM CIA mice; however, PGRN’s regulations of IL-1β, IL-17, and IL-10 production were independent of myeloid 14-3-3ε (Figure 7, E–I). Together, these results indicated that myeloid-expressed 14-3-3ε played an important role in TNFR2 signaling–mediated regulation of macrophages and antiinflammatory activity in inflammatory and autoimmune arthritis.

Figure 7 14-3-3ε deficiency in myeloid lineage is implicated in PGRN regulation of serum levels in cytokines independent of T cells. (A–D) Percentage of Treg (A), Th1 (B), Th17 (C), and Th2 (D) cells in CD4+ T cells in the joints of indicated mice with CIA (n = 6 for each group) were determined by flow cytometry. (E–I) Serum levels of IL-6 (E), TNF-α (F), IL-1β (G), IL-17 (H), and IL-10 (I) in the indicated mice with CIA (n = 8 mice per group), assayed by ELISA. Data are mean ± SD; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

14-3-3ε deficiency leads to the alterations of the intracellular signaling in macrophages. To elucidate the molecular mechanisms by which 14-3-3ε regulated macrophage plasticity, we performed unbiased RNA-seq on BMDMs isolated from 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3εLysM mice stimulated with proinflammatory LPS/IFN-γ or antiinflammatory IL-4. Eight hundred fifteen genes (396 downregulated and 419 upregulated) were differentially expressed (fold change > 2, FDR < 0.05) in LPS-treated 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs compared with 14-3-3εfl/fl BMDMs (Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 1), and 583 genes (291 downregulated and 292 upregulated) were differentially expressed (fold change > 2, FDR < 0.05) in IL-4–treated 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs compared with 14-3-3εfl/fl BMDMs (Figure 8B and Supplemental Table 2). Similarly, PGRN deficiency was associated with an altered transcriptome pattern (Supplemental Figure 21, A and B). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that both 14-3-3ε deficiency and PGRN deficiency altered gene expression patterns in macrophages. Specifically, genes associated with inflammation such as IFN-γ response, IFN-α response, and inflammatory response were largely upregulated in 14-3-3εLysM and PGRN–/– BMDMs compared with WT BMDMs (Figure 8C, Supplemental Figure 21C, and Supplemental Figure 22, A–C). Intriguingly, GSEA analysis indicated that TNF-α/NF-κB and PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathways were impaired in both 14-3-3ε–deficient and PGRN-deficient macrophages (Figure 8C, Supplemental Figure 21C, and Supplemental Figure 22, D and E) compared with WT BMDMs, suggesting that TNF-α signaling and PI3K signaling might be the key pathways regulated by the TNFR2/14-3-3ε complex in macrophage polarization. In addition, it was previously reported that PGRN activated Akt signaling and inhibited TNF-α signaling in various kinds of cells (50). Further, increasing evidence demonstrated that activation of the PI3K/Akt pathway was critical in restricting proinflammatory and promoting antiinflammatory response in macrophages (51–56). GSEA analysis, together with these aforementioned reports, led us to examine whether PI3K/Akt/mTOR and TNF-α signaling were involved in the regulation of macrophage polarization by TNFR2/14-3-3ε. First, we examined the effect of PGRN on LPS-stimulated Akt phosphorylation and found that PGRN activated Akt phosphorylation in macrophages (Figure 8, D and E). In contrast, inhibition of PI3K or mTOR by their specific inhibitors was sufficient to enhance M1 macrophages and inhibit M2 macrophages, and block PGRN’s effects on macrophage polarization (Figure 8F). Furthermore, both 14-3-3ε deficiency and PGRN deficiency inhibited LPS-stimulated Akt phosphorylation (Figure 8, G and H and Supplemental Figure 23A). In brief, PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling was important for TNFR2/14-3-3ε signaling in regulating macrophage polarization.

Figure 8 PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway is involved in 14-3-3ε regulation of macrophage polarization. (A and B) Volcano plots of differentially expressed transcripts in LPS/IFN-γ (A) or IL-4 (B) polarized 14-3-3εfl/fl and 14-3-3εLysM macrophages obtained by RNA sequencing; n = 3 biological replicates. Linear models with empirical Bayes statistic (Limma) were used for differential expression. Genes in red or blue are upregulated or downregulated, respectively, in 14-3-3εLysM as compared with 14-3-3εfl/fl macrophage with Benjamini–Hochberg adjusted P < 0.05. (C) GSEA using hallmark gene sets from the Molecular Signature Database. The statistically significant signatures were filtered by gene sets with FDR less than 0.25. Red bars represented the pathways upregulated in the 14-3-3εLysM macrophages and blue bars indicated those enriched in 14-3-3εfl/fl macrophages. (D) Immunoblotting of pAkt and Akt in LPS- and PGRN-stimulated WT BMDMs. GAPDH was used as the loading control. (E) Densitometry analysis of immunoblotting results shown in D. (F) mRNA expression in PI3K- or mTOR inhibitor–treated BMDMs polarized to M1 (LPS/IFN-γ) or M2 (IL-4) in the presence or absence of 0.5 μg/mL PGRN. (G) Immunoblotting of pAkt and Akt in 14-3-3εfl/fl 14-3-3εLysM BMDMs stimulated with LPS. GAPDH was used as the loading control. (H) Densitometry analysis of immunoblotting results shown in G. In D–H, data are mean ± SD; n = 4 biological replicates; significant difference was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

TNFR2/14-3-3ε signaling inhibits NF-κB activation and stimulates C/EBPβ activation during macrophage polarization. GSEA analysis indicated that genes associated with inflammation, such as interferon response and inflammatory response, were largely upregulated in 14-3-3ε–deficient BMDMs compared with WT BMDMs. To further identify the transcription factor(s) that modulated enhanced inflammation in 14-3-3ε–deficient BMDMs, we searched for targets of these pathways using TFactS (57) and identified NF-κB1 (p105) and Rela (NF-κB p65) as significantly activated transcription factors and C/EBPβ as a significantly inhibited transcription factor in 14-3-3ε–deficient BMDMs (Figure 9A) that could modulate these inflammatory signaling pathways. The PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway was reported to act as a negative regulator of NF-κB signaling, leading to inhibited M1 macrophage response (54, 58, 59), but has also been linked to activation of transcription factor C/EBPβ, in turn promoting M2 macrophage response (54, 60). In line with the TFactS assay and previous reports, 14-3-3ε deficiency inhibited IL-4–stimulated C/EBPβ phosphorylation (Figure 9, B and C) and inhibited LPS-induced Akt phosphorylation while simultaneously enhanced LPS-induced phosphorylation of IκKα/β and NF-κB p65 (Figure 9D, E). Given that NF-κB p65 promoted the expression of proinflammatory cytokines (61, 62), whereas C/EBPβ promoted the expression of antiinflammatory cytokines in macrophages (60, 63, 64), we assessed the DNA binding activity of NF-κB p65 and C/EBPβ in macrophages in the presence or absence of 14-3-3ε. 14-3-3ε deficiency rapidly and sustainably enhanced LPS-stimulated p65 DNA binding activity as compared with WT macrophages (Figure 9F), whereas the opposite was seen for IL-4–induced C/EBPβ DNA binding activity (Figure 9G). These results indicated that 14-3-3ε acted as the suppressor of LPS/ NF-κB signaling in M1 macrophage polarization and the activator of IL-4/ C/EBPβ signaling in M2 macrophage polarization. In addition, PGRN deficiency also led to the inhibition of LPS-stimulated Akt phosphorylation and enhancement of LPS-stimulated phosphorylation of IκKα/β and NF-κB p65 (Supplemental Figure 23, A and B), whereas IL-4–stimulated C/EBPβ phosphorylation was inhibited (Supplemental Figure 23, C and D). Further, analogous to observations in 14-3-3ε–deficient macrophages, PGRN deficiency enhanced LPS-stimulated NF-κB p65 DNA binding (Supplemental Figure 23E) and suppressed IL-4–induced C/EBPβ DNA binding activity (Supplemental Figure 23F). Collectively, these mechanistic findings with 14-3-3ε–deficient and PGRN-deficient macrophages further implicated the importance of 14-3-3ε in PGRN/TNFR2 regulation of macrophage polarization.