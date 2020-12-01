Commentary 10.1172/JCI143884

Mediastinal germ cell tumors: many questions and perhaps an answer

J. Wolter Oosterhuis1 and Leendert H.J. Looijenga2

1Department of Pathology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

2Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, Netherlands.

Address correspondence to: J. Wolter Oosterhuis, Prinses Julianalaan 81, 3062 DG Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Phone: 31.6.5183.1946; Email: j.w.oosterhuis@erasmusmc.nl.

Find articles by Oosterhuis, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Pathology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

2Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, Netherlands.

Address correspondence to: J. Wolter Oosterhuis, Prinses Julianalaan 81, 3062 DG Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Phone: 31.6.5183.1946; Email: j.w.oosterhuis@erasmusmc.nl.

Find articles by Looijenga, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published November 16, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 12 on December 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(12):6238–6241. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143884.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published November 16, 2020 - Version history
View PDF

Some germ cell tumors (GCTs) in men develop into hematologic malignancies; however, the clonal origins of such malignancies remain unknown. In this issue of the JCI, Taylor, Donoghue, et al. unravel the clonal relationship between primary mediastinal nonseminomas (PMNs) and hematologic somatic-type malignancies (HSTMs). Whole-exome sequencing was used to construct phylogenetic trees of the PMNs and the ensuing HSTM clones. HSTMs were derived from multiple distinct clones not detected within the PMNs. Clones from PMNs and HSTMs shared a common precursor, arguably an embryonal carcinoma cell resulting from a reprogrammed primordial germ cell from the thymus. Mutational and copy number variation analysis of a large cohort of patients with PMNs also demonstrated a high prevalence of TP53 mutations not found in testicular nonseminomas. These data likely explain why patients with PMNs are frequently resistant to platinum-based chemotherapy and provide TP53 mutations as potential targets.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
6239 Page 6238 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement