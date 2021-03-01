Epicutaneous Staphylococcus aureus induces IL-36 to enhance IgE production and ensuing allergic disease

Methods for in situ hybridization (ISH) of human skin biopsy sections, ex-vivo CFU enumeration, and in vitro mouse epidermal keratinocyte cultures are included in the Supplemental Methods.

S. aureus strains. Bioluminescent derivatives of the parental methicillin-resistant S. aureus strain, USA300 LAC, a community-acquired methicillin-resistant S. aureus (CA-MRSA) clinical isolate originally obtained from an S. aureus infection outbreak in the Los Angeles County (LAC) jail, were used in all experiments. For the e.c. S. aureus exposure model, the bioluminescent derivative LAC4303 was used and was generated as previously described (20). For the S. aureus i.d. challenge model, the bioluminescent derivative USA300 LAC::lux was used (23, 24) and was generated as previously described (51). Both strains possess a modified lux operon from Photorhabdus luminescens in the bacterial chromosome so that the lux construct is maintained and all progeny will produce bioluminescent signals without antibiotic selection.

Bacterial preparation. S. aureus bacteria were streaked onto a tryptic soy agar (TSA) plate (tryptic soy broth [TSB] plus 1.5% bacto agar; BD Biosciences) and grown in a bacterial incubator overnight at 37°C. Single colonies were picked and cultured in TSB at 37°C in a shaking incubator (240 rpm) overnight (18 hours), followed by subculture (1:50 dilution) at 37°C for 2 hours to obtain mid-logarithmic phase bacteria. The bacteria were pelleted, washed, and resuspended in sterile PBS at previously optimized inocula of 1 × 108 CFU/100 μL (e.c. model, ref. 20) and 3 × 107 CFU/100 μL (i.d. model, refs. 23, 24). The absorbance (A 600 ) was used to estimate the CFU in each inoculum, which was confirmed by overnight culture on TSA plates.

Generation of the new IL-36Rfl/fl mouse strain. The IL-36Rfl/fl mouse strain was generated using TurboKnockout Gene Targeting by Cyagen Biosciences. Briefly, homologous loxP arms flanking exon 3 (in introns 2 and 3) of the mouse IL‑36R gene (IL1rl2) were included in a targeting vector using BAC clones RP24-274L12 and RP23-235L22 from the C57BL/6 library as a template. In the targeting vector, the neomycin cassette was flanked by self-deletion anchor sites and the diphtheria toxin fragment A (DTA) gene was included in the 5′ region for negative selection of C57BL/6 embryonic stem (ES) cells. The linearized vector was transfected into C57BL/6 ES cells according to Cyagen’s standard electroporation procedures. The transfected ES cells were subject to G418 (Geneticin) selection (200 μg/mL) 24 hours after electroporation and screened by long-range PCR, and verified for correct gene targeting by Southern blot and Sanger sequencing. Targeted ES cell clones were injected into C57BL/6 albino embryos, which were then reimplanted into CD-1 pseudo-pregnant females. Founder animals were identified by their coat color, and their germline transmission was confirmed by breeding with C57BL/6 females and subsequent genotyping of the offspring. The IL-36Rfl/fl mice on the C57BL/6 background that were homologous for the reporter allele (which was verified again by sequencing) were viable, overtly normal, and had normal IL-36R–signaling function. Following cre-mediated recombination, IL‑36R–signaling activity was abolished due to a frameshift of the IL1rl2 gene. For genotyping cre mice crossed to the IL-36Rfl/fl mice, quantitative real-time PCR (Q-PCR) primers and probes were generated (TransnetYX) to detect the WT IL1rl2 gene (forward: AGATTGCTGCCATTTCCGAAGAT; reverse: TGTTTGAATGATCTAGTTGGGTCTGG; probe: ATCAGCCAGTTTTCC), the floxed allele of the IL1rl2 gene (forward: AGATTGCTGCCATTTCCGAAGAT; reverse: ACTTAAGTGCCGCGGTTGT; probe: TTAAACTTCCAAAACCATTAGCC), and the frameshift mutation of the IL1rl2 gene after cre-mediated recombination (forward: GTCCAAAACTACCAGAGAGTACAAGTT; reverse: GCTGATTCCTTATCAGATGTGTTTGAATG; probe: ACCAACTGGCTGATCCAG).

Mice. Sex- and age-matched 6- to 10-week-old mice on a C57BL/6 or BALB/c background were used for all experiments. C57BL/6 WT mice, BALB/c WT mice, βδ–/– mice (lacking αβ and γδ T cells (B6.129P2-Tcrbtm1Mom Tcrdtm1Mom/J), and CD4-cre (B6.Cg-Tg(Cd4-cre)1Cwi/BfluJ) mice were obtained from Jackson Laboratories. IL‑36R–/– mice were obtained through a material transfer agreement (MTA) from Amgen. IL-33–/– mice on a BALB/c background were obtained through an MTA with AstraZeneca and were generated as previously described (20). IL-1β–/– mice were obtained through an MTA from Yoichiro Iwakura (University of Tokyo, Japan). CD4-cre mice were crossed to IL-36Rfl/fl mice to generate CD4-cre × IL-36Rfl/fl mice, which lack IL-36R signaling in CD4-expressing cells, including both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (due to dual expression of CD4 in both T cell types during thymic development).

Mouse model of S. aureus e.c. exposure and disease score measurement. A mouse model of S. aureus e.c. exposure was used, which was modified from previous reports (19–21). Briefly, the dorsal skin of anesthetized mice (2% isoflurane) was shaved and depilated (Nair cream) 1 day prior to inoculation. A quantity of 1 × 108 CFU (USA300 LAC4303) in 100 μL PBS was pipetted onto a sterile gauze pad (1 × 1 cm), which was applied with on overlying bio-occlusive dressing (Tegaderm; 3M) to the shaved and depilated back skin of mice, and secured with 2 layers of adhesive bandages (BAND-AID, Johnson & Johnson) for 7 days. The severity of skin inflammation was determined by a blinded observer from digital photographs and was quantified using a disease score: the sum of 3 individual grades for erythema (graded: 0, 1, 2, 3), edema (graded: 0, 1, 2, 3), and scaling/erosion (scaling graded: 0, 1, 2, 3 and erosion graded: 4, 5, 6, 7), for a total range of 0–13.

Mouse model of S. aureus i.d. infection and measurement of total lesion size. A mouse model of S. aureus i.d. infection was performed as previously described (23, 24). Briefly, the dorsal skin of anesthetized mice (2% isoflurane) was shaved and 3 × 107 CFU (USA300 LAC::lux) in 100 μL PBS was injected intradermally. Total lesion size (cm2) was measured from digital photographs using the image analysis software ImageJ (http://imagej.nih.gov/ij/; NIH) with a millimeter ruler as a reference.

Mouse model of skin allergen exposure and subsequent allergic lung inflammation. A CrA allergen-induced lung inflammation model in mice was modified to first include CrA skin sensitization with or without S. aureus e.c. exposure from previously described methods (43, 44). Briefly, CrA (100 μg/100 μL; Greer Laboratories) or PBS (100 μL) was applied to the back skin with or without the S. aureus e.c. model for 7 days, as described above. On days 10, 11, and 12, all mice underwent an i.t. inhalation challenge of CrA (20 μg/50 μL PBS). On day 10, serum was collected via the retro-orbital vein to measure serum IgE levels. Body weights were measured on days 0 and 13 and the percentage of change in body weights was reported. On day 13, all mice were euthanized and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid was harvested by means of 2 consecutive flushes of the lung tissues with 800 μL PBS. Lung tissues were then inflated and fixed with 10% formalin, dissected, and embedded in paraffin for histologic analysis (see below). To enumerate the number of neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils in the BAL fluid, the BAL fluid was centrifuged (1500g) at 4°C for 5 minutes and washed with PBS containing 1% FBS. Red blood cells in the pellet were lysed with ACK (ammonium-chloride-potassium) lysing buffer. The cells were labeled with mAb for neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils and flow cytometry was performed (see below). In some experiments, instead of i.t. CrA challenge, on days 10, 11, and 13, mice received i.t. OVA challenge (20 μg/50 μL PBS) without prior OVA allergen sensitization to the skin.

Histologic analysis of mouse skin and lung. Skin punch biopsy specimens (10 mm) were collected, fixed in formalin (10%), and embedded in paraffin. Lungs were inflated and fixed in formalin (10%) and embedded in paraffin. Sections (4 μm) were mounted onto glass slides and stained with H&E by the Johns Hopkins Reference Histology Laboratory. To measure epidermal thickness, at least 10 epidermal thickness measurements per mouse were averaged from images taken at ×200 magnification (Leica, DFC495) using ImageJ software (NIH). Lung inflammation reported as the percentage of the density of H&E staining was measured by thresholding cellular region versus open space within the lung tissue in at least 15 regions of lung tissue per mouse averaged from images taken at ×200 magnification (Leica, DFC495) using ImageJ software.

Mouse serum immunoglobulin levels. Mouse blood was collected on the indicated days from the retro-orbital vein of anesthetized mice (2% isoflurane) or cardiac puncture of euthanized mice. Sera were then collected after centrifuging the clotted blood (1500g) for 10 minutes at 4°C. Serum samples were stored at –80°C prior to using in experiments. Mouse serum IgG1 levels were quantified using a mouse IgG1 ELISA kit, according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Sigma-Aldrich). Mouse serum IgE and IgG2a levels were quantified using their respective Ready SET-Go! ELISA kits, according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen).

In vivo bioluminescence imaging (BLI). For the S. aureus i.d. model, whole animal in vivo bioluminescence imaging was performed on anesthetized mice (2% isoflurane) using a Lumina III IVIS (PerkinElmer) and total flux (photons/s) was measured within a 1 × 103 pixel square region of interest using Living Image software (PerkinElmer; limit of detection: 2 × 104 photons/s). The bioluminescent signals detected from S. aureus (USA300 LAC::lux) infected mice closely approximates ex vivo CFU enumeration (R2 = 0.9996) (52).

Immunofluorescence microscopy. Immunofluorescence microscopy for mouse IL-36α was performed on deparaffinized histologic sections after heat-mediated antigen-retrieval in Trilogy buffer (Cell Marque). Sections were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature in PBS with 10% goat serum (blocking buffer) then incubated at 4°C overnight with goat anti-mouse IL-36α (R&D Systems) (2 μg/mL blocking buffer). The next day, sections were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with FITC Streptavidin (0.5 μg/mL blocking buffer; BioLegend) and subsequently mounted in Vectashield with DAPI stain (Vector Labs). Fluorescence images were taken at ×400 magnification with AlexaFluor-488 and DAPI signals overlaid using a fluorescence microscope (DFC365FX, Leica Microsystems).

RNA isolation and Q-PCR. Skin punch biopsy (10 mm), dLNs (axillary and brachial), in vitro–cultured mouse epidermal keratinocytes, and in vitro–cultured B cells were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and homogenized (Pro200 Series homogenizer; Pro Scientific) in TRIzol reagent. RNA isolation was performed using the Direct-zol RNA-Mini Prep kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Zymo Research). cDNA was synthesized using a High Capacity RNA-to-cDNA Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Applied Biosystems). Commercially available primers and probes for mouse IL-36α, IL-36β, IL-36γ, IL33, Tslp, Bcl6, Mcl1, Id2, Aicda, Blimp1, Xbp1, Il4ra, Il21, Cd40lg, Il9, Stat3, Zfp341, and the Taqman Gene Expression Master Mix were used (Applied Biosystems), and Q-PCR was performed using a CFX96 Real-Time PCR System (Bio-Rad). The relative quantities of mRNA per sample were determined using the ΔΔC(T) formula.

Flow cytometry. A single-cell suspension of dLNs, spleen, or Peyer’s patches was obtained by manually pushing the tissues through a cell separation filter (40 μm) and resuspending in RPMI containing FBS (10%), penicillin (100 U/mL), and streptomycin (100 μg/mL). For immunophenotyping of B cells (CD19+B220+), GC B cells (CD95+GL7+), and PCs (CD138+FSChi), cells were stained for viability (Viobility 405/520 viability kit, Miltenyi Biotec) followed by labeling for surface markers with mAbs against B220 (clone RA3-6B2, Miltenyi Biotec), CD19 (clone REA104, Miltenyi Biotec), GL7 (clone GL7, BioLegend), CD95 (clone SA367H8, BioLegend), and CD138 (cloneREA104, Miltenyi Biotec). For flow cytometry analysis of IgE, modified intracellular staining method was used as previously described (53). Briefly, cell surface IgE was first blocked by incubating the cells with a high concentration of mAbs against IgE (clone RME-1, BioLegend), and then stained for viability (Viobility 405/520 viability kit, Miltenyi Biotec). The surface labeled cells were washed and fixed using FACSFix (BD Biosciences) for 30 min at 4°C, and permeabilized by incubating for 10 minutes in Perm/Wash (BD Biosciences). Cells were then incubated with mAbs against IgE (clone RME-1, BioLegend) using a low concentration and IgG1 (clone RMG1-1, BioLegend) for 30 minutes at 4°C before being washed and resuspended. For immunophenotyping of Tfh cells (CXCR5+PD-1+), cells were stained for viability (propidium iodide, Miltenyi Biotec), followed by labeling for surface markers with mAbs against CD45 (30-F11, BD Biosciences), CD4 (clone GK1.5, Miltenyi Biotec), PD-1 (clone HA2-7B1, Miltenyi Biotec), and CXCR5 (clone REA215, Miltenyi Biotec). For detecting IL-4–producing T cells, 1 × 106 cells per well were plated in 96-well cell culture plates with or without a cell activation cocktail of PMA (20 ng/mL) and ionomycin (1 μg/mL) (eBioscience) and incubated at 4°C overnight, adding GolgiStop (BD Biosciences) for the last 2 hours. Cells were washed before staining for viability (Viability Fixable Dye, Miltenyi Biotec) and labeled using mAbs against TCRγδ (clone GL3) and CD4 (clone GK1.5, Miltenyi Biotec) for 30 minutes at 4°C. Then, the cells were labeled intracellularly with an anti-IL-4 mAb (clone 11B11, BioLegend). For immunophenotyping of neutrophils (Ly6G+, CD11b+), eosinophils (SiglecF+, CD11b+), and basophils (CD49b+, CD11b+) in BAL fluid, fluids were centrifuged (1500g) at 4°C for 5 minutes and washed with PBS containing 1% FBS. Cells were stained for viability (Viobility 405/520 viability kit, Miltenyi Biotec), followed by labeling for surface markers with mAbs against CD45 (clone 30-F11, BD) CD11b (clone M1/70, BioLegend), and Ly6G (clone 1A8, BioLegend). Cell acquisition was performed on a MACSQuant flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec) and data analyzed using FlowJo software (Treestar).

Lymphocyte isolation and adoptive transfer to mice. Lymphocyte isolation from dLNs and adoptive transfer to mice was performed as previously described (23). dLNs were harvested from naive IL-36R–/– and WT mice and a single-cell suspension of dLN cells was obtained by manually pushing the dLNs through a cell separation filter (40 μm). Cells were counted and resuspended in MACS Separation Buffer (degassed PBS containing BSA [0.5%] and EDTA [2 mM]) (Miltenyi Biotec). CD4+ T cells were obtained using the Mouse CD4+ T cell Isolation Kit, according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Miltenyi Biotec). Briefly, non–T cells were depleted using a biotin-antibody cocktail of CD8a, CD11b, CD11c, CD19, CD45R (B220), CD49b (DX5), CD105, anti-MHC-class II, Ter-119, and TCRγδ, labeling with anti-biotin microbeads. The remaining T cells were collected via flow through on the MACS magnetic bead column. γδ T cells were obtained using the Mouse γδ T cell Isolation Kit, according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Miltenyi Biotec). Briefly, CD11b and CD45R (B220) MicroBeads were used to deplete CD11b+ and CD45R (B220) + cells followed by anti-TCRγδ-biotin and anti-biotin microBeads for positive selection of TCRγδ+ T cells. A quantity of 3 × 106 CD4+ T cells or 5 × 104 TCRγδ+ T cells were transferred to mice i.v. (via the retro-orbital vein) at 1 week prior to performing the S. aureus e.c. model in βδ–/– mice.

In vivo antibody administration. To deplete CD4+ T cells, mice were treated with anti-CD4 mAb (clone GK1.5, BioXCell) 100 μg/200 μL i.p. on day –1 of the S. aureus e.c. model, as previously described (23). For IL-4 neutralization, mice were treated with anti-IL-4 mAb (clone 11B11, BioXCell) 100 μg/200 μL sterile PBS i.p. on days –1, 0, 1, and sequentially every other day through day 7 of the S. aureus e.c. model, according to the manufacturer’s instructions (BioXCell). For IL-36R blocking, mice were treated with anti-IL-36R mAb (Boehringer Ingelheim) 250 μg/200 μL sterile PBS i.p. beginning on days –1, 0, 1, and sequentially every other day through day 7 of the S. aureus e.c. model, as previously described (54). For TSLP neutralization, mice were treated with anti-TSLP antibody (clone 28F12, Thermo Fisher Scientific) 200 μg/200 μL sterile PBS i.p. on days 0, 3, and 7 of the S. aureus e.c. model, as previously described (28). Control mice were treated with a corresponding isotype control antibody at equivalent doses and time points.

In vitro B cell cultures, ELISpot, and proliferation assays. In vitro B cell antibody-producing conditions were modified from previously reported methods (55, 56). Briefly, spleens, axillary lymph nodes, and inguinal lymph nodes from naive WT mice were obtained. After manually pushing them through a cell separation filter (40 μm), red blood cells were lysed with ACK lysis buffer and B cells were isolated using a murine Pan-B cell Isolation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec). B cells were then plated in 24-well plates (Costar) in a volume of 1 mL complete RPMI 1640 (containing extra l-glutamine and 2-mercaptoethanol) with anti-CD40 mAb (1 μg/mL, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-IgM mAb (10 μg/mL, Thermo Fisher Scientific), recombinant IL-4 (rIL-4) (20 ng/mL, Thermo Fisher Scientific), heat-killed S. aureus (HKSA) (1 × 106 CFU) with or without rIL-36α (20 ng/mL; cleaved, aa 8-160, R&D Systems) and cultured for 5 days. Mouse IgE ELISpot assays were performed on cultured B cells using a Mouse IgE ELISpot Kit, according to manufacturer’s standard protocols (Mabtech). The number of IgE ELISpots were enumerated using the AID iSpot Spectrum reader (Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH). In some experiments, the cultured B cells were labeled with 5 μM CFSE (Invitrogen) prior to adding the conditions above and culturing for 3 days. CFSE dilution was measured by flow cytometry using a MACSQuant flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec) and data analyzed using FlowJo software (Treestar).

Human serum immunoglobulin and protein levels. Human serum IgE levels from healthy humans and patients with AD were measured by the NIH Clinical Center Diagnostic Lab by nephelometry, according to guidelines for clinical specimens. Human serum IL-36α and IL-36γ levels were measured by human IL-36α/IL-1F6 and IL-36γ/IL-1F9 DuoSet ELISA kits, according to the manufacturer’s instructions (R&D Systems).

Statistics. Data from single comparisons were analyzed by a 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA, and multiple comparisons were analyzed by a 1-way ANOVA with the Tukey correction, as indicated in the figure legends. All statistical analyses were performed using Prism software version 8 (GraphPad). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and values of P less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All mouse strains were bred and maintained under the same specific pathogen–free conditions at a Johns Hopkins University animal facility accredited by the American Association for the Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC), and housed according to procedures described in the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). Human subject blood and skin samples were gathered from the Johns Hopkins Cutaneous Translational Research Program (CTReP) unit approved by the Johns Hopkins University IRB (including healthy human subjects [n = 3] and patients with AD [n = 4]). Human subject blood samples were also gathered at the NIH Clinical Center approved by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases IRB (including healthy human subjects [n = 14], patients with AD [n = 29], and a patient with DITRA [n = 1]). For the in situ hybridization experiments, healthy human skin resections obtained from healthy humans undergoing cosmetic skin procedures (n = 4) and skin punch biopsy specimens from patients with AD (n = 5) were prospectively acquired from Discovery Life Sciences. All human subjects gave written informed consent.