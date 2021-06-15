C2orf69 mutations disrupt mitochondrial function and cause a multisystem human disorder with recurring autoinflammation

Materials. If not stated otherwise, sequencing materials were purchased from Illumina, cell culture reagents and cloning enzymes were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific, and primers were purchased from biomers.net.

WES. WES was performed on DNA from peripheral blood obtained from 3 family members including the index patient and both parents (family 1). Enrichment was performed with Illumina Nextera Rapid Capture Exome, version 1.2, and the respective libraries were sequenced on an Illumina NextSeq 500 sequencer. Alignment and variant calling were performed with SeqMule (version 1.2; ref. 27). The resulting variant files were annotated with KGGSeq (version 1.0, April 14, 2017; ref. 28). Variants with a minor allele frequency above 0.75% in public databases were excluded. Mutations were confirmed by Sanger sequencing.

Exome sequencing for patient II was done as published elsewhere (29). Validation of the C2orf69 mutation was done by Sanger sequencing. For family 4, exome sequencing was performed on peripheral blood DNA from the affected patient VI, the unaffected sister, and both parents. DNA libraries were prepared with the Illumina TruSeq DNA Library Preparation Kit. Agilent SureSelect V4 (Agilent Technologies) was used for exome enrichment. Sequencing was performed on an Illumina HiSeq 2000. Data analysis was performed using Highlander software as previously described (30), and the results were confirmed by Sanger sequencing of the whole family, including patient V.

WES analysis of patients III and VI and patients VII and VIII, respectively, was carried out by the commercial diagnostic providers CeGaT and GeneDx.

Cloning. The C2orf69 coding sequence (NM_153689.6) was amplified from a human fibroblast cDNA and cloned via BamHI and EcoRI into pEGFP-C1/N3 (Clontech Laboratories) and p3xFlag-CMV-10/14 (MilliporeSigma) vectors. For the deletion and SP mutants, the C2orf_EcoRI_F or C2orf69_d24_EcoRI-F primer and the reverse primer C2orf69_BamHI_del_R, C2orf69_BamHI_del2_R, or C2orf69_BamHI_24AA_R was used to amplify the C2orf69 fragments from the pEGFP-C1-C2orf69 vector and cloned as for the full-length C2orf69 described above.

pmCherry-N1-C2orf69, pEGFP-C1-C2orf69, and pmCherry-N1 were cut by EcoRI and Cfr9I and blunted with Klenow. The resulting fragments were purified from agarose gel and ligated with T4 ligase. pmCherry-C2-C2orf69 was generated by digestion of pEGFP-C1-C2orf69 and pmCherry-C2 with BamHI and EcoRI. The resulting fragments were purified via agarose gel and ligated with T4 ligase.

For the generation of px330-EGFP-C2orf69, sgRNA oligonucleotides (forward, 5′-CACCGCCAGAACCATGAACCCGGG-3′; reverse, 5′-AAACCCCGGGTTCATGGTTCTGGC-3′) were cloned into the pX330-EGFP vector according to the Zhang laboratory protocol available from Addgene.

Transformation for cloning and plasmid preparation were carried out using One Shot Top10 chemically competent E. coli (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

All constructed plasmids were verified by Sanger sequencing. All mutagenesis and sequencing primers and vectors used in this study are listed in Tables 3–5.

Table 3 Primers for mutagenesis

Cells and cell culture. C2orf69-KO HAP1 cells were generated by CRISPR/Cas9. In brief, HAP1 cells (Horizon Discovery) were seeded at 70% confluence onto 6-well dishes and transfected with the pX330-EGFP-C2orf69 vector. After 48 hours, cells were trypsinized and sorted to identify strong EGFP-positive populations. EGFP-positive cells were seeded onto a 10 cm dish, and colonies were selected and transferred onto a 96-well plate after 3 days. KO of the single clones was confirmed by sequencing and Western blot analysis. The cells were cultured in IMDM supplemented with 5% FCS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin at 37°C in an atmosphere of 5% CO 2 . B lymphocytes from blood were immortalized by infection with EBV according to the protocol by Tosato et al. (31). HeLa (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) and COS-7 (ATCC) cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 5% FCS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin at 37°C in an atmosphere of 5% CO 2 . Transfection of HeLa, COS-7, and HAP1 cells was achieved using PolyJet or GenJet in vitro transfection reagent (tebu-Bio) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Histology. Tissue samples obtained during autopsy were fixed in neutral buffered formalin (4%) followed by paraffin embedment. After sectioning, slides were stained according to standard protocols with hematoxylin (Merck Millipore) and eosin (BioGnost), PAS (Merck Millipore) reaction with hematoxylin as a counterstain, as well as Diastase-PAS stain, similar to the PAS staining with prior digestion with synthetic amylase (Diapath). After coverslipping, the stained slides were scanned with the Hamamatsu Nanozoomer 2.0HT (Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.) whole-slide scanner, and histological images were extracted with NDP.view software (Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.).

Microscopy. Transfected COS-7 cells were seeded onto coverslips in a 24-well plate and fixed after 24 hours with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS. TO-PRO-3 Iodide (1:1000; Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used for nucleic acid staining. Images were taken with a Zeiss Observer Z.1 microscope (Carl Zeiss) equipped with an ApoTome.2 and an HXP 120 lamp.

Y2H screening. A commercially available Y2H screen was performed using Next Interactions with a Clontech human brain (normalized) library (32).

Immunoprecipitation. HeLa cells were transfected with pEGFP-N1 (Clontech Laboratories), IL-6–EGFP (Addgene), pC2ORF69-EGFP, or pEGFP-C2orf69 in a 6-well plate, and the media were changed 24 hours later. After an additional 6 hours, 500 μL media were collected and centrifuged to eliminate detached cells. The supernatant was incubated with 1 μL anti-EGFP antibody (MAB3580, Merck Millipore) for 2 hours at 4°C with agitation. Protein A/G Bead slurry (20 μL) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology) was added overnight, followed by 3 washes with PBS (MilliporeSigma) plus 0.2% Tween (AppliChem). Beads were resuspended in 30 μL 2× SDS loading buffer, cooked, and loaded onto an SDS gel.

Western blot analysis. Protein isolation and Western blotting were performed as described previously (33). The following primary antibodies were used for immunodetection: anti-C2orf69 (ab188870, 1:1000, Abcam), anti-GFP (ab6556; 1:2000, Abcam), and anti–α-tubulin (ab15246, 1:2000, Abcam). HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit antibody (sc-2370, 1:10,000; Santa Cruz Biotechnology) was used as a secondary antibody. Detection was done using Clarity Western ECL Substrate (Bio-Rad) and a Fujifilm LAS 3000 system (Fujifilm). The PageRuler Prestained Protein Ladder (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used for protein molecular weight estimation.

FACS. Measurements were carried out on a BD FACSCanto II flow cytometer. Analysis of the data was done in FlowJo (BD).

Mitochondrial membrane potential. Cells were seeded onto 6-well plates to approximately 40% confluence. Twenty-four hours later, the media were replaced with growth media containing 200 nM tetramethylrhodamine ethyl ester (TMRE) (Biomol) and incubated for 20 minutes at 37°C. Cells were harvested with trypsin and measured directly with a FACSCanto II in the phycoerythrin (PE) channel. Normalization to mitochondrial mass was performed by parallel MitoSpy Green staining (1:10,000; BioLegend).

ROS. Cells were seeded onto 6-well plates to reach approximately 50% confluence at the time of the experiment. The cells were incubated with 25 μM DCFDA (Biomol) for 90 minutes at 37°C, harvested with trypsin, and measured directly with the FACSCanto II in the FITC channel.

Biochemical examination of OXPHOS function. OXPHOS enzyme complex activity was measured in HAP cells as previously described (34, 35).

Apoptosis. Cells were seeded onto 6-well plates at 40% confluence, harvested 24 hours later with trypsin, and collected in a reaction tube followed by a 1-hour incubation with CellEvent (2 μM in media; Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 37°C. Counterstaining was performed with 7-aminoactinomycin D (7-AAD) (1:100; BIOZOL Diagnostica Vertrieb), which was in a solution of PBS with 5% FCS. CellEvent and 7-AAD signals were measured by FACS in the FITC or PerCP‑Cy5-5 channel, respectively.

Growth curve. Five hundred HAP1 WT and -KO cells were seeded onto 24-well plates on day 0 in IMDM supplemented with 2% FCS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin at 37°C in an atmosphere of 5% CO 2 . The cells were trypsinized and counted on days 2, 4, 6, and 8 in a Neubauer counting chamber.

Quantitative PCR. DNA was isolated from HAP1 cells with the Quick-DNA Miniprep Plus Kit (Zymo Research Europe) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. DNA (1 ng) was used for quantitative PCR (qPCR) with PowerUp SYBR Green (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Denaturation: 2 minutes at 95°C; cycle, 40 times, 5 seconds at 95°C, 10 seconds at 60°C, 30 seconds at 72°C; melting curve, 1 minute at 95°C, 1 minute at 60°C, ramp +0.6°C, and 10 seconds at 95°C. Expression levels were calculated using the ΔΔCt method.

Real-time qPCR. RNA was isolated from EBV immortalized lymphocytes with peqGOLD TriFast (VWR International) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA (1–5 μg) was used for cDNA synthesis with the Maxima First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol. cDNA (25 ng) was used for qPCR with PowerUp SYBR Green (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Denaturation: 2 minutes at 95°C; cycle, 40 times, 5 seconds at 95°C, 10 seconds at 60°C, 30 seconds at 72°C; melting curve: 1 minute at 95°C, 1 minute at 60°C, ramp +0.6°C, and 10 seconds at 95°C. Expression levels were calculated using the ΔΔCt method. The primers used for qPCR are listed in Table 6.

RNA-Seq. EBV cells were seeded at 500,000/mL for 24 hours before RNA preparation. RNA was extracted with peqGOLD TriFast (VWR International), and libraries for RNA-Seq were prepared with the Illumina TruSeq Stranded Total RNA kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Sequencing was performed on an Illumina NextSeq 500 with a high-output 1 × 75 flow cell. Raw data were demultiplexed, and FASTQ files were generated with bcl2fastq (version 2.20). Data were analyzed and visualized with BioJupies using default parameters (36).

In accordance with data protection requirements, we do not have the option of making the genetic data publicly available at this time. However, the data can be shared upon request and with appropriate legal safeguards.

Statistics. Results are presented as the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments using GraphPad Prism 5 (GraphPad Software). Statistical significance was evaluated by Kruskal-Wallis test or 2way ANOVA, with a P value of less than 0.05 considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Written informed consent was obtained from the parents or legal guardians of the study participants after approval from the IRBs at the participating institutions (EK302-16; UK D 4886R; H12-00067, UBC). Consent was obtained according to Declaration of Helsinki principles. Approval EK302-16 was granted by the ethics committee of the Medical Faculty of the RWTH Aachen (Universitaetsklinikum Aachen, Aachen, Germany). Approval UK D 4886R was granted by the ethics committee of the Medical Faculty of the HHU Düsseldorf (Universitaetsklinikum Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany). Approval H12-00067 was granted by the UBC’s Clinical Research Ethics Office (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada).