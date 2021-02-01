Residual β cell function in long-term type 1 diabetes associates with reduced incidence of hypoglycemia

The DCCT/EDIC study has been described previously (17, 18). Briefly, between 1983 and 1989, 1441 participants with type 1 diabetes, 13–39 years of age, were randomized into a multicenter controlled clinical trial designed to compare the effects of intensive therapy, aimed at achieving glycemia as close to the nondiabetic range as safely possible, with conventional diabetes therapy at the time of the study. The DCCT consisted of 2 cohorts: the primary prevention cohort had diabetes for 1–5 years, no retinopathy, urinary albumin excretion <40 mg per 24 hours, and could have stimulated C-peptide concentrations up to 0.5 nmol/L 90 minutes after a MMTT (4). Candidate participants with basal C-peptide concentrations ≤0.2 nmol/L were eligible for inclusion in the DCCT study (19). The secondary intervention cohort had diabetes for 1–15 years, very-mild-to-moderate nonproliferative retinopathy, and urinary albumin excretion ≤200 mg per 24 hours at baseline. Within the secondary cohort, individuals with diabetes duration of 1–5 years had to have stimulated C-peptide <0.5 nmol/L, whereas those with diabetes duration of 5–15 years had to have stimulated C-peptide <0.2 nmol/L. Approximately one-half of the sample (n = 711) was randomly assigned to intensive therapy (3 or more insulin injections daily or subcutaneous infusion with external pump, guided by frequent self-monitoring of blood glucose) with preprandial blood glucose level targets between 70 and 120 mg/dl (3.9–6.7 mmol/L), a monthly HbA1c target within the nondiabetic range (HbA1c <43 mmol/mol, 6.05%), and avoidance of severe hypoglycemia. The remainder (n = 730) was assigned to conventional therapy (1–2 daily insulin injections and no numeric blood glucose targets), with the therapeutic goal defined as absence of symptoms of hyperglycemia and avoidance of frequent or severe hypoglycemia.

The treatment groups maintained a separation of median HbA1c levels of about 2 percentage points (7.1% vs. 9.0%) during the mean 6.5 years of DCCT follow-up. Since the DCCT showed that intensive therapy was highly effective in reducing diabetic microvascular complications, intensive therapy was recommended for all participants when the DCCT ended in 1993 (18). Participants were returned to their own health care providers for ongoing diabetes care. In 1994, 1375 (96%) of the 1428 surviving cohort members volunteered to participate in EDIC for annual observational follow-up (1994 to present). All surviving DCCT/EDIC participants, excluding those with a history of pancreas or islet cell transplant were invited to participate in the EDIC C-peptide study (Figure 3), and 944 participants with type 1 diabetes were enrolled (78% of the surviving cohort). DCCT baseline characteristics between participants (n = 944) and nonparticipants (n = 497; those who refused participation, were loss to follow-up, or were deceased) are provided in Supplemental Table 3. Nonparticipants were less likely to be in the intensive treatment group and had higher insulin dose requirements and higher HbA1c at DCCT baseline than participants. Data collection for this C-peptide study spanned EDIC years 22–24 (2015–2017).

Figure 3 Flow chart of participation in the C-peptide study. A“Refused” included participants with scheduling conflicts, the inability to come in for an in-person clinic visit, or general unwillingness to participate. “Ineligible” participants included those with competing medical issues (e.g., gastrointestinal issues, cardiovascular or renal disease, cancer, dialysis, and kidney or pancreas transplant) or the inability to obtain venous access at the start of the study. “Other” includes participants with erratic blood sugars at the start of testing, who were unable to stabilize their glucose.

EDIC evaluations. Annual EDIC assessments included a detailed medical history and physical examination with measurements of height, weight, and sitting blood pressure (20). Insulin doses were self-reported and expressed as the average total daily dose in units per kilogram of body weight. Blood samples were assayed centrally for HbA1c using high-performance ion-exchange liquid chromatography (21). Albumin excretion rates (AER) were measured annually during DCCT and on alternate years during EDIC. AER was measured from 4-hour urine samples from DCCT baseline to EDIC year 18 and subsequently from spot urine samples, with AER estimated using the ratio of urine albumin and creatinine concentrations (22). Albumin was initially measured using a fluoroimmunoassay from DCCT baseline to EDIC year 18 and subsequently measured by an immunoassay (Roche). Creatinine in serum and urine was assayed by an enzymatic, IDMS-traceable method (Roche). eGFRs were calculated using the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration equation from measured serum creatinine. Kidney disease was defined as an impaired eGFR (<60 mL/min/1.73 m2) or as persistent microalbuminuria (AER ≥30 mg/24 hours on ≥2 consecutive visits) at any point during the DCCT/EDIC study.

Standardized 7-field fundus photographs were obtained every 6 months during DCCT and in a quarter of the cohort annually during EDIC and graded centrally (23). PDR was defined by neovascularization observed on fundus photograph grading or self-reported and/or confirmed scatter photocoagulation at any point during the DCCT/EDIC study. CSME was defined using fundus photography grading or self-reported and/or confirmed focal photocoagulation or anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy at any point during the DCCT/EDIC study. PDR and CSME were the outcomes selected to represent progression to a retinal disease state requiring treatment, given the ubiquitous presence of earlier stages of retinopathy in this long-term cohort. Analyses related to retinopathy were restricted to participants who had the relevant retinopathy assessments within 4 years of the current EDIC C-peptide study (n = 848 for PDR, and n = 812 for CSME).

Severe hypoglycemia was defined as an episode with symptoms or signs consistent with hypoglycemia in which the participant required the assistance of another person. During the DCCT, subjects were asked to report all episodes of suspected severe hypoglycemia immediately, and all subjects were interviewed regarding the episodes using a standard series of questions. During EDIC, the ascertainment of events was restricted to the 3-month window prior to the annual visit and used the same standardized questions.

MMTT. A 4-hour MMTT was administered, and 9 timed plasma specimens were collected and assayed for C-peptide using a chemiluminescent immunoassay (Roche). Participants were asked to ingest a high-carbohydrate diet of at least 150 g carbohydrate per day for 3 full days followed by a fast of 10–16 hours prior to the MMTT. During the fast, participants refrained from ingesting coffee, tea, caffeine, or alcohol and avoided tobacco and vigorous exercise. The participant remained at rest throughout the procedure. An i.v. line was placed in an antecubital vein and a fingerstick glucose reading taken. Ten minutes after the line was established, the first blood sample was collected (–10 minute time point). Blood was collected into an iced 6 mL EDTA plasma tube at each time point. Ten minutes later, urine and blood were collected at “baseline” (0 minute time point), after which the participant immediately consumed 6 ml/kg body weight (maximum 360 ml) of Boost High Protein Very Vanilla Nutritional Drink over 5 minutes and the clock was started. Blood was collected at after baseline time points 15, 30, 60, 90, 120, 180, and 240 minutes. Plasma tubes were kept on ice before and after blood collection to prevent peptide degradation prior to centrifugation; tubes were centrifuged within 30 minutes of collection. Two urine collections, between 0 and 120 minutes and between 120 and 240 minutes, were collected by pooling, mixing, and decanting the urine into borate-treated tubes. All samples were processed and frozen at the clinical centers and then shipped on dry ice to the EDIC Central Biochemistry Laboratory at the University of Minnesota. All plasma and urine samples were stored at –70°C prior to analysis.

C-peptide was assayed on a Roche Cobas 6000 (Roche Diagnostics) using a sandwich electrochemiluminescent immunoassay traceable to the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control WHO International Reference Reagent for C-peptide (code 84/510). The interassay CVs were 3.5%–4.0% in plasma and 3.0%–3.4% in urine, and the C-peptide assay limit of detection was 0.003 nmol/L. Glucose was measured on a Roche Cobas 6000 using a hexokinase method; interassay CVs were 1.3%–1.8%. All time points for a given participant were assayed in a single testing batch.

Responders were defined as participants with any detectable plasma C-peptide concentration after stimulus ≥0.003 nmol/L. Responders were subcategorized into 3 groups: high (>0.2 nmol/L), intermediate (>0.03 to ≤0.2 nmol/L), and low (≥0.003 to ≤0.03 nmol/L) responders. The low responders were defined as participants with at least 1 of 7 samples after stimulus during the MMTT exhibiting a rise or peak C-peptide as low as the assay limit of detection (0.003 nmol/L) and up to 0.03 nmol/L, the latter a concentration chosen based on an earlier DCCT study (24), which demonstrated that the risk of microvascular disease progression was markedly higher among participants who entered the DCCT with C-peptide below this concentration. Intermediate responders were defined as participants with a peak C-peptide in the range of 0.03 up to 0.2 nmol/L, the upper limit based on the previous DCCT findings, which demonstrated significant metabolic benefits, including lower fasting blood glucose, glucose rise after stimulus, and lower HbA1c (25). The final group of high responders was defined as participants with peak C-peptide >0.2 nmol/L.

Results of MMTTs performed at entry into the DCCT (“DCCT baseline”) are utilized in analyses. As previously described, the MMTTs during the DCCT were 90-minute studies, with 2 timed specimens collected at time 0 and 90 minutes (4). During the DCCT, C-peptide was measured centrally by radioimmunoassay with the Novo M1230 antibody with a lower limit of detection of 0.03 nmol/L (4).

Genotyping and HLA imputation. Informed consent was obtained from participants for genetic studies of diabetes and its complications. Whole blood for DNA was collected in 1418 DCCT/EDIC participants toward the end of the DCCT study (1991–1993) and subsequently processed at the EDIC Central Biochemistry Lab at the University of Minnesota. At the Genetics and Genome Biology Program laboratory, DNA samples from all participants were genotyped with the Illumina 1 M BeadArrays (26). Ungenotyped SNPs were imputed using 1000 Genomes data (https://www.internationalgenome.org/; phase 3, v5). HLA-DR3 and DR4-DQ8 haplotypes, the type 1 diabetes major risk factors, were imputed using 2 SNPs, rs2187668 and rs7454108, as described before (27). They were also imputed using SNP2HLA (http://software.broadinstitute.org/mpg/snp2hla; ref. 28) and the Type 1 Diabetes Genetic Consortium (https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/studies/t1dgc/) data set as reference. HLA-DR3 and DR4-DQ8 haplotypes imputed using the 2 methods perfectly matched. Only n = 867 subjects from European ancestry defined by genetic principle component analysis were included in the genetic association testing (6).

Diabetes autoantibody testing. A sample of 100 responders (71 high and intermediate responders and 29 low responders with the next highest detectable C-peptide concentrations >0.008 nmol/L) and 100 randomly selected nonresponders were tested for autoantibody values (IA2, ZnT8) at Northwest Lipid Laboratories. GAD-65 autoantibody was measured in all participants. A fresh, previously unthawed plasma sample was utilized and assayed in batches after study-wide completion of the MMTTs. Testing for values of 3 autoantibodies, GAD-65, IA2, and ZnT8, was performed based on a protocol approved by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Autoantibody Harmonization Committee (29). Plasma samples were analyzed for antibodies utilizing a radioligand-binding assay as previously described (29). Concentrations of GAD-65 and IA2 autoantibodies were determined from a NIDDK standard curve, and the results are reported as NIDDK units and NIDDK units/mL, respectively. A sample with a GAD-65 autoantibody result of ≥33 DK units/mL or an IA2 result ≥5 DK units/mL was considered positive for antibodies. The ZnT8 autoantibody assay uses ZnT8-RW dimer cDNA in the in vitro transcription and translation system. The results are expressed as an index using counts per minute (CPM) ([sample CPM – negative control CPM]/[positive control CPM – negative control CPM]). The upper limit of normal (0.020) was established as the 99th percentile from receiver operating characteristic curves in 100 control subjects without diabetes and 50 patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes (29, 30).

Statistics. Differences in demographic and clinical characteristics between responders and nonresponders were tested using the Cochran-Armitage trend test for binary variables or the linear trend test using orthogonal polynomial regression contrasts for continuous variables. Insulin dose and HbA1c were assessed using the baseline value, DCCT mean, current value, EDIC mean, and DCCT/EDIC time-weighted mean. The DCCT and EDIC updated means represent the running averages during the DCCT and EDIC, respectively. The time-weighted DCCT/EDIC mean HbA1c represents the total glycemic exposure during DCCT/EDIC and was calculated by weighting each value by the time interval since the last measurement. Differences between response categories were tested using Fisher’s exact test for HLA-DR3/DR4 haplotypes or the χ2 test for SNPs. Linear and logistic regression models were used to evaluate the association of history of severe hypoglycemia, retinopathy, and kidney disease with C-peptide response status (high and intermediate vs. nonresponders), adjusting for EDIC mean HbA1c. Given the exploratory nature of our analyses, no adjustments were made for multiplicity, and P ≤ 0.05 indicates nominal significance.

Study approval. The EDIC C-peptide study was approved by the institutional review boards at all sites (University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA; University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, USA; Henry Ford Health System; Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA; Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Health Partners Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA; University of Minnesota; University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia, Missouri, USA; University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA; University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA; University of Toronto; University of Washington, Seattle, Washington; University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada; Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA; Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, USA; University of California San Diego, San Diego, California, USA; University of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, USA; University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA; University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, USA; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA), and all participants provided written informed consent for biochemical assessments, complications surveillance, and genetic testing.