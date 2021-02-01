Commentary 10.1172/JCI143683

A little help from residual β cells has long-lasting clinical benefits

Anna Lam,1 Colin Dayan,2 and Kevan C. Herold3

1University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

2Cardiff University School of Medicine, Cardiff, United Kingdom.

3Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

Address correspondence to: Kevan C. Herold, Departments of Immunobiology and Internal Medicine, Yale University, 300 George St., #353E, New Haven, Connecticut 06520, USA. Phone: 203.785.6507; Email: Kevan.herold@yale.edu.

Published February 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 3 on February 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(3):e143683. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143683.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published February 1, 2021 - Version history
Following type 1 diabetes (T1D) diagnosis, declining C-peptide levels reflect deteriorating β cell function. However, the precise C-peptide levels that indicate protection from severe hypoglycemia remain unknown. In this issue of the JCI, Gubitosi-Klug et al. studied participants from the landmark and ongoing Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) and the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) study that had long-standing (about 35 years) T1D. The authors correlated severe hypoglycemia and other disease outcomes with residual C-peptide levels. While C-peptide secretion failed to associate with hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) or microvascular complications, C-peptide levels greater than 0.03 nmol/L were linked with fewer episodes of severe hypoglycemia. These findings suggest that efforts to preserve finite β cell function early in T1D can have meaningful, long-standing health benefits for patients.

