Somatic reversion of pathogenic DOCK8 variants alters lymphocyte differentiation and function to effectively cure DOCK8 deficiency

Case details. Patient 1 (P1) is a 25-year-old female born to nonconsanguineous parents of Argentinian origin. The patient had a history of infections, including 6 episodes of pneumonia, on one occasion complicating varicella infection, recurrent otitis media, onychomycosis at age 4–6 years, and oral and vaginal thrush. In early life she suffered severe atopic dermatitis as well as milk allergy during infancy. She had normal levels of serum IgG, IgA, and IgM in childhood, but increased IgE (peak 1835 IU/mL). Vaccine antibody responses to measles were negative despite vaccination, and immunity against rubella vaccine waned over time, yet varicella serology remained positive after infection. Whole genome sequencing identified a maternally inherited 2 bp deletion in exon 8 of DOCK8, causing a frameshift and introduction of a premature stop codon at amino acid residue 294 (chr9:g.325693_325694del, NM_203447.3:c.850_851del, p.(Leu284Valfs*10). This patient was also found to have a novel missense variant in the canonical splice acceptor site of intron 20 of DOCK8 (Chr9:g. 376975A > G, c.2206-2A > G), which is predicted to prevent splicing. The variant was not present in either parent but was present on Sanger sequencing of patient buccal epithelia, confirming this to be a germline de novo variant. The use of long-range sequencing enabled phasing of the 2 variants and determined that the de novo mutation was present on the paternal allele, rendering the patient compound heterozygous for DOCK8 deficiency. Despite this molecular diagnosis and her clinical history, the patient experienced a general improvement in health from mid-adolescence, has had no major infections in recent years, and has been consistently negative for EBV despite a significant proportion of DOCK8-deficient patients presenting with EBV viremia (34). Additionally, serum levels of total and allergen-specific IgE have impressively decreased over time (Figure 1, A–C). P1 has protective antibody levels against tetanus toxoid but showed no response to pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine.

Figure 1 Improved clinical outcomes in atypical DOCK8-deficient patients over time. (A–C) Serum was collected at different time points from 2 atypical DOCK8-deficient patients (P1: circles, top; P3: triangles, bottom) and was tested by ImmunoCAP assay for concentrations of (A) total, (B) staple food–specific, and (C) dust mite–specific IgE. Dotted line indicates average value of healthy donors (n = 3–5). (D) EBV viral load in peripheral blood of P3 was assessed at numerous time points. The dashed line indicates the limit of detection. (E) Eosinophil numbers in peripheral blood of P3 were assessed at numerous ages. Error bars indicate SEM and the shaded area indicates references ranges for healthy age-matched donors. (F) Clinical score based on the NIH scoring system (26) was calculated for DOCK8-deficient patients (n = 53) and for patients P1, P2, and P3 at various ages.

Patient 2 (P2) is a 45-year-old male born to nonconsanguineous White parents who presented at 37 years of age with bilateral proximal bronchiectasis. He had a history of skin rash from 6 weeks of age, and from age 5 years experienced recurrent otitis media, sinusitis, and multiple pneumonias, and moderate to severe psoriasis from 16 years of age. He was found to carry a maternally inherited missense mutation in exon 41 of DOCK8, resulting in the introduction of a premature stop site at amino acid R1763 (chr9:g.441349C>T, NM_203447.3:c.5287C>T p.(Arg1763*), and a paternally inherited large 40 kb duplication spanning exons 15–26 of DOCK8 (chr9:g.364057_404510dup). Thus, this patient was also compound heterozygous for DOCK8 deficiency. Recently, serum Ig levels have been found to be normal and P2 has protective antibody levels against tetanus toxoid, but antibody levels to pneumococcal polysaccharide waned to undetectable levels 4 years after vaccination. No pneumonias have been experienced since the patient commenced prophylactic cotrimoxazole in 2015. EBV viral load has been measured as low to moderate but the patient shows no clinical signs of EBV-related disease. Notably, the patient has reached an age that is unusual among nontransplanted DOCK8-deficient patients, for whom event-free survival at 30 years of age is only 4% (35). Furthermore, although malignancy occurs in 15%–20% of DOCK8-deficient patients, with a median age of detection at 12 years and a cumulative increase in incidence with each decade of life (e.g., ~50% at 30 years)(35), P2 remains malignancy free at age 45 years.

Patient 3 (P3) is an 18-year-old male born to nonconsanguineous parents of African descent (Mali). The patient presented with severe atopic dermatitis from early childhood with recurrent episodes of subcutaneous abscesses. From the age of 3 years, he suffered from recurrent and extended molluscum contagiosum and flat warts related to human papilloma virus (HPV) types 3 and 5. The lesions were resistant to IFN-α treatment and topical and systemic antiviral treatment (cidofivir). Severe HPV-related oral lesions occurred from the age of 10 years and recurred after each resection between 10–14 years. The patient also experienced recurrent herpes simplex virus (HSV) perineal skin infections during childhood. T-dependent antibody responses were abnormal and so IVIg was administered. The patient was found to be compound heterozygous for 2 inherited variants in DOCK8: a maternally inherited 2 bp deletion in exon 41 causing a truncating frameshift chr9:g.441371_441372del, NM_203447.3:c.5309_5310del, p.(Leu1770Hisfs*14) as well as a paternally inherited large 268 kb deletion spanning exons 1–29 (chr9:g. 139481_407477del). From his mid-teens, HPV-related lesions became less problematic and his atopic dermatitis improved. The elevated levels of total and allergen-specific serum IgE (Figure 1, A–C), as well as chronic EBV viremia (Figure 1D) which is observed in 20%–30% of DOCK8-deficient patients (34), also declined over time. Additionally, eosinophilia, which occurs in more than 96% of DOCK8-deficient patients (35), decreased in P3 from 8 years of age, normalizing by age 17 years (Figure 1E). P3’s affected younger sister had a much more severe disease course and consequently underwent HSCT. Following the success of this treatment for one child, and the availability of a 10/10 matched-unrelated donor, the family chose to also treat P3 with transplantation, despite his improved clinical state.

Quantitation of clinical improvement in DOCK8-deficient patients. To quantify clinical status and improvements in these DOCK8-deficient patients, we used the NIH scoring system for DOCK8 deficiency, reported by Jing et al. (26), that enumerates viral, bacterial, and fungal infections, hyper-IgE and atopic diseases (allergy, eczema, asthma), vascular disease, malignancy, and mortality. First, we collected clinical information from 53 DOCK8-deficient patients, aged 1–23 years (mean ± SEM: 7.6 ± 0.76 years). The average clinical score for these patients was 20.7 ± 5.2 (mean ± SEM; range: 9–33; Figure 1F). We then applied this scoring matrix to P1, P2, and P3. The initial disease score for P1 was 21 at age 5 years. This declined dramatically to a score of 4 at age 20 years, and has remained at this level for the past 5 years (Figure 1F). A clinical score for P2 during early childhood and adolescence was not available; however, a score of 6 in their fourth and fifth decades of life is well below that of the DOCK8-deficient patients examined here, all of whom were much younger than P2 (Figure 1F). Similar to P1, the clinical score of P3 at age 10 years was 21, and this decreased to 8 at 17 years of age (Figure 1F). Thus, the clinical score of the 3 novel DOCK8-deficient patients described here was drastically lower than that of typical DOCK8-deficient patients, with clear evidence of dramatic improvements in measurable clinical outcomes for P1 and P2 over time.

DOCK8-expressing cells are present in numerous lymphocyte populations and are enriched in the memory compartments. As P1, P2, and P3 had been identified as having biallelic variants in DOCK8 but were experiencing milder clinical outcomes than most DOCK8-deficient patients (Figure 1F), PBMCs from the 3 patients were assessed for DOCK8 expression by flow cytometry. Unlike all DOCK8-deficient patients that we assessed previously (n = 20) (31–33), peripheral blood from each of these 3 patients contained a subset of lymphocytes that clearly expressed DOCK8 protein (32%–65% of total lymphocytes, Figure 2A). When defined lymphocyte populations were investigated, we found that all subsets had significant populations of DOCK8+ cells. Thus, approximately 65% of CD4+ T cells (Figure 2B), approximately 75% of CD8+ T cells (Figure 2C), approximately 10% of B cells (Figure 2D), and approximately 25% of NK cells (Figure 2E) expressed detectable levels of DOCK8. Interestingly, the memory compartment of both CD4+ T cells and B cells displayed a higher proportion of DOCK8-expressing cells than the corresponding naive compartment (Figure 2, B and D). Memory CD4+ T cells on average had twice the number of DOCK8-expressing cells than naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 2B), while the disparity in B cell subsets was striking with almost 9 times as many memory B cells being DOCK8+ compared with naive B cells (8% vs 70%, Figure 2D). Curiously, the difference in proportions of DOCK8-expressing cells among CD8+ T cell subsets was not as marked as in CD4+ T cells and B cells, with more than 50% of naive, central memory (Tcm), and effector memory (Tem) CD8+ T cells being DOCK8+ (Figure 2C). There was no DOCK8 expression detected in monocytes from any of these 3 patients, compared with typical unimodal DOCK8 expression in monocytes from healthy donors (Figure 2F). It is also of note that the level of DOCK8 expression seen in the DOCK8-expressing populations of the 3 patients was comparable to the level expressed by monocytes from the healthy donors (Figure 2).

Figure 2 DOCK8-expressing cells are present in numerous lymphocyte populations and enriched in the memory compartments. Patient PBMCs were stained for surface expression of CD4, CD8, CD20, CD56, CCR7, CD45RA, CD10, and CD27, fixed, permeabilized, and then stained intracellularly to detect DOCK8. Percentage of cells positive for DOCK8 expression in (A) total lymphocytes; (B) total, naive (CCR7+CD45RA+), and memory (CCR7±CD45RA–) CD4+ T cells; (C) total, naive, Tcm (CCR7+CD45RA–), Tem (CCR7–CD45RA–), and Temra (CCR7–CD45RA+) CD8+ T cells; (D) total, transitional (CD10+CD27–), naive (CD10–CD27–), and memory (CD10–CD27+) B cells; (E) CD3–CD56+ NK cells; and (F) monocytes were determined by flow cytometry. Circles, P1; squares, P2; triangles, P3. Solid line histograms depict P1 and dashed line histograms depict a healthy donor. Error bars represent SEM

Our results indicated that these patients had likely undergone somatic reversion and repair of at least one of the mutant DOCK8 alleles. To confirm this, we examined somatic reversion at the genetic level by isolating lymphocytes enriched for high proportions of DOCK8+ cells and sequencing across the mutation sites at each allele in the patients. For P1, CD8+ T cells were expanded in vitro; under these conditions 96% expressed DOCK8 (Figure 3A). Sequencing revealed that the missense mutation at the exon 20 splice acceptor site had been repaired (Figure 3A) but not the 2 bp deletion in exon 8 (data not shown). T cell blasts generated from P2 (95% DOCK8+) displayed a reversion of the large duplication (Figure 3B) but not the missense mutation in exon 41 (data not shown). Last, sorted T cells from P3 (80% DOCK8+) exhibited reversion of the 2 bp deletion in exon 41 (Figure 3C) but not the large deletion affecting exons 1–29 (data not shown). Thus, all patients achieved DOCK8 expression in their lymphocytes via the genetic repair of one of the original pathogenic mutations. The genetic repair was most surprising in P2 as exact deletion of a large duplicated region occurred. However, similar reversion of a large duplication on the X chromosome has been previously reported in a XL-EDA-ID (NEMO) patient (22) as well as patients with Fanconi anemia (36, 37). The presence of revertant cells in multiple lymphocyte lineages, but not monocytes, in all patients suggests genetic repair occurred in a common lymphoid progenitor, which then expanded as DOCK8 expression conferred a selective advantage. It is also possible, however, that genetic repair took place in a more immature cell (e.g., hematopoietic stem cell) but conferred a selective advantage only to lymphocytes, resulting in no detectable expansion of DOCK8-expressing cells in the myeloid lineage. Overall, we identified reversion in 13% (3/23) of patients with biallelic mutations in DOCK8.

Figure 3 Genetic repair in DOCK8-revertant patients. (A) P1: sequencing across the mutation site was undertaken with DNA extracted from B cells and CD8+ T cells isolated by magnetic separation from PBMCs following expansion with TAE beads and IL-2 for 8 days. Flow cytometry was used to determine proportions of DOCK8+ cells. (B) P2: sequencing of the DOCK8 region was undertaken with DNA extracted from whole blood from P2 (top, in red), PHA-blast T cells from P2 (middle, in orange) and compared with his parents. Mother was used as a nonduplicated control (in black). The father carries the duplication (in blue). Coverage/number of reads is represented as a function of genomic position/coordinates. Duplicated region, visualized by an increased coverage in P2 and his father, is highlighted by light blue color. The bottom panels are zoomed on the 2 breakpoints of duplication. (C) P3: sequencing across the mutation site was undertaken using DNA extracted from CD3– (left) or CD3+ (right) T cells after magnetic separation from PBMCs. Flow cytometry established that 80% of the CD3+ T cells were DOCK8+. The 2 bp deletion is underlined.

Lymphocytes from DOCK8-revertant patients exhibit an intermediate-to-complete cellular phenotype of DOCK8 deficiency, similar to healthy donors. Having definitively established that these 3 patients had undergone somatic reversion at one mutant DOCK8 allele, we next analyzed the composition and phenotype of their lymphocyte subsets and compared these with typical DOCK8-deficient patients. Furthermore, as DOCK8 protein expression in these patients’ lymphocytes was bimodal (i.e., negative and positive), it was possible to compare pathogenic DOCK8-negative (DOCK8–) and repaired DOCK8-expressing (DOCK8+) populations within the same individual.

Similar to DOCK8-deficient patients, the proportion of total CD4+ T cells in DOCK8-revertant patients was reduced compared with healthy donors, whereas NK cells were intact. In contrast, DOCK8 reversion overcame the CD8+ T cell deficit and restrained the apparent increase in proportion of B cells that is characteristic of DOCK8-deficient patients (Figure 4A) (31). DOCK8 reversion also improved the skewed proportions of αβ and γδ T cells, which are typically reduced and increased respectively (31), in 2 of 3 DOCK8-deficient patients (Figure 4B), and increased proportions of MAIT and NKT cells such that the frequencies of these T cell subsets were restored to levels observed in healthy donors (Figure 4, C and D) (31, 38).

Figure 4 Patient phenotype displays some aspects of DOCK8 deficiency due to DOCK8– cells. PBMCs from healthy donors (n = 11), DOCK8-revertant patients (n = 3), and DOCK8-deficient patients (n = 7–9) were surface stained for CD3, CD4, CD8, CD20, CD56, CCR7, CD45RA, CD10, CD27, CD161, Vαβ, Vγδ, Vα7.2, Vα24, and Vβ11, fixed, permeabilized, and then intracellularly stained to detect DOCK8. Frequencies of (A) CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells (CD20+), and NK cells (CD3–CD56+); (B) αβ (CD3+ Vαβ+) and γδ (CD3+Vγδ+) T cells; (C) MAIT cells (CD3+CD161+Vα7.2+); (D) NKT cells (CD3+Vβ11+ Vα24+); (E) naive, Tcm and Tem CD4+ T cells; (F) naive, Tcm, Tem, and Temra CD8+ T cells; and (G) transitional, naive, and memory B cells were determined by flow cytometry. (H–N) The frequencies of the populations in A–G within the DOCK8– and DOCK8+ populations of the DOCK8-revertant patients. Circles, P1; squares, P2; triangles, P3. Error bars represent SEM.

The in vivo differentiation of lymphocyte subsets was next interrogated. This revealed that total CD4+ T cells in DOCK8-revertant patients were skewed toward Tem cells at the expense of naive cells, a phenotype that contrasts with DOCK8-deficient patients (Figure 4E) (32). However, this may have been influenced by the younger age of the DOCK8-deficient patients. CD8+ T cells in DOCK8-revertant patients were also skewed away from naive cells with an accumulation of Tem and Temra (CCR7–CD45RA+) cells which is also characteristic of DOCK8-deficient patients (Figure 4F) (31, 39). The distribution of B cell subsets in DOCK8-revertant patients was also similar to DOCK8-deficient patients (Figure 4G) (15, 32).

While the phenotype of total cells in DOCK8-revertant patients was intermediate to DOCK8-deficient patients and healthy donors, DOCK8-negative cells detected in the revertant patients phenocopied typical DOCK8 deficiency, while the corresponding revertant DOCK8+ cells in the patients resembled those from healthy donors. This was seen most clearly in the pattern of T, B, and NK cell frequency in total lymphocytes (Figure 4H), as well as αβ and γδ T cells (Figure 4I) and MAIT cells (Figure 4J), but not NKT cells (Figure 4K). Despite not being present in the DOCK8-deficient patients, Tem skewing of CD4+ T cells was observed in DOCK8– cells from 2 revertant patients (Figure 4L) whereas an increase in Temra cells in the CD8+ T cell compartment, seen in DOCK8-deficient patients, was present in DOCK8– cells from all revertant patients (Figure 4M). The pattern of B cell differentiation of DOCK8– cells in DOCK8-revertant patients replicated DOCK8-deficient patients with increased naive and substantially decreased memory cells (Figure 4N) (15, 31). However, acquisition of DOCK8 expression in the B lineage enabled differentiation of naive cells into memory B cells, evidenced by the significant enrichment of memory cells within the DOCK8+ subset (Figure 4N). Thus, the DOCK8+ B cell compartment in the DOCK8-revertant patients resembled that of healthy donors (Figure 4N).

DOCK8-revertant T cells exhibit fewer features of exhaustion than DOCK8-deficient cells. We previously reported that T cells from DOCK8-deficient patients acquire a phenotypic signature characteristic of chronic activation or exhaustion, especially for CD8+ Tem cells (31, 32, 39). Therefore, we examined the phenotype of total CD8+ Tem cells in DOCK8-revertant patients, as well as cells that could be identified as DOCK8– or DOCK8+. CD8+ Tem cells from DOCK8-revertant patients showed milder signs of chronic activation compared with the prominent exhaustion signature of DOCK8-deficient patients, evidenced by less upregulation of PD1 and CD57 in all patients and reduced downregulation of CD27, CD28, and CD127, particularly in P1 (Figure 5A). This altered phenotype of CD8+ Tem cells was due to restored DOCK8 expression modulating exhaustion, with fewer DOCK8+ cells expressing PD1 and CD57 and more expressing CD27, CD28, and CD127 than DOCK8– cells (Figure 5B). It has been previously hypothesized that the exhausted phenotype of DOCK8-deficient T cells resulted from frequent and chronic encounters with viral pathogens (39). However, since both DOCK8– and DOCK8+ cells were exposed to the same environment, our findings suggest DOCK8 deficiency intrinsically biases T cells to prematurely enter an exhausted state of differentiation.

Figure 5 DOCK8-revertant cells exhibit fewer signs of exhaustion than DOCK8-deficient cells. PBMCs from healthy donors (n = 4–6), DOCK8-revertant patients (n = 3), and DOCK8-deficient patients (n = 5–7) were stained for surface expression of CD8, CCR7, CD45RA, PD1, CD57, CD27, CD28, and CD127, fixed, and intracellularly stained for DOCK8. The expression of exhaustion markers on (A) total CD8+ CD45RA–CCR7– Tem cells and (B) DOCK8+ and DOCK8– cells was then determined by flow cytometry. Circles, P1; squares, P2; triangles, P3. Histograms depict P1. Error bars represent SEM.

TCR repertoire diversity in DOCK8-revertant patients. It was previously found that DOCK8-expressing T cells in DOCK8-revertant patients have a limited TCR repertoire, dominated by only a few TCR Vβ clonotypes, suggesting that the accumulation of DOCK8-expressing cells results from the selective outgrowth of a limited number of clones (26). For this reason, we performed TCR Vβ analysis with high-throughput sequencing to gain insights into the diversity of circulating T cells in the DOCK8-revertant patients. For P3, we were able to analyze gDNA extracted from whole blood collected at 3 different time points (6, 12, and 17 years of age). TCR Vβ gene repertoire at age 6 years (i.e., time of clinical diagnosis and the beginning of clinical improvement) showed minimal diversity with one dominant expanded clone (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142434DS1). Progressive contraction of this clone can be seen at the ages of 12 and 17 years (Supplemental Figure 1). To compare the number of different clones (observed diversity) and the evenness of distribution across the different clones (inverse Simpson index), repertoires from P1, P2 at 2 different time points, 3 healthy controls, and 3 DOCK8-deficient patients were also determined (Supplemental Figure 1). As expected, we found a reduced observed diversity in DOCK8-deficient patients and DOCK8-revertant patients compared with controls (Figure 6A). Surprisingly, the inverse Simpson index of DOCK8-revertant P2 and P3 was even lower than that of DOCK8-deficient patients (Figure 6B). Thus, TCR repertoire diversity of DOCK8-revertant patients was limited. We next sought to analyze the repertoire specifically in DOCK8-expressing cells, using flow cytometry to evaluate global TCR Vβ usage in DOCK8– and DOCK8+ cells within the CD4+ memory and CD8+ Tem compartments in each patient. While there were differences in TCR Vβ usage across the individual patients, we did not observe a skewed repertoire in DOCK8+ cells in CD4+ memory T or CD8+ Tem cells in the revertant patients (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 6 Diversity of the TCR repertoire is not improved in DOCK8-revertant patients. TCR beta genes were sequenced from genomic DNA from healthy donors (n = 3), DOCK8-revertant patients (P1, P2 at 2 time points, P3 at 3 time points), and DOCK8-deficient patients (n = 3). TCR repertoire diversity was estimated in all samples after down-sampling transformation (23,838 sequences) by (A) plotting the observed diversity (number of different clones in the down-sampled file) and (B) calculating the inverse Simpson index, which computes repertoire richness and evenness. Error bars represent SEM.

Restored expression of DOCK8 by somatic reversion improves TCR signalling, lymphocyte function, proliferation, and survival. To establish the functional consequences of DOCK8 reversion, we next studied lymphocyte responses from DOCK8-revertant patients in vitro. Global tyrosine phosphorylation in response to TCR engagement was examined in T cell blasts from P2 and P3 and compared with DOCK8-deficient and healthy control T cell blasts. Phosphorylation of intracellular substrates was markedly decreased in T cell blasts from DOCK8-deficient patients compared with healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 3). However, this was restored to an almost normal level in P2 and P3 T cell blasts (Supplemental Figure 3). Additionally, tyrosine phosphorylation was higher in DOCK8+ T cells compared with DOCK8– T cells in P1 in response to TCR cross-linking (Supplemental Figure 3). T cells from Dock8-deficient mice have lower baseline levels of F-actin and a reduced increase in F-actin upon induction compared with WT mice (40). Thus, to further investigate the impact of DOCK8 on the cellular response to TCR signaling, we assessed cytoskeletal function by measuring actin polymerization in T cells from P1. Similar to findings in mice (40), we observed that F-actin content was higher in DOCK8+ cells than in DOCK8– cells in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from P1 before and after activation (Supplemental Figure 3).

Next, the functionality of CD4+ memory T cells was assessed in P1 and P2 by analyzing cytokine production after 5 days of in vitro culture. The pattern of cytokine production by CD4+ memory T cells from DOCK8-revertant patients resembled that of DOCK8-deficient patients, evidenced by the previously reported characteristic skewing to Th2 cytokines (IL-4), and decreased production of Th1 (IFN-γ), Th17 (IL-22), and Tfh (IL-21) cytokines (Figure 7A) (31, 32). However, analysis of DOCK8-deficient (DOCK8–) and DOCK8-revertant (DOCK8+) memory CD4+ T cells in the revertant patients established that reexpression of DOCK8 corrected the cytokine profile. Thus, the proportions of CD4+ memory T cells producing IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-22, and IL-21 were greater, and those producing IL-4 were lower, in DOCK8-revertant versus DOCK8-deficient cells in the same patients (Figure 7A). Overall, the cytokine profile of DOCK8-revertant memory CD4+ T cells essentially matched that of memory CD4+ T cells from healthy donors.

Figure 7 T cell function, proliferation, and survival is improved in DOCK8-revertant cells. Sorted CD4+ memory T cells and CD8+ T cell from healthy donors (n = 5–9), DOCK8-revertant patients (circles, P1; squares, P2) and DOCK8-deficient patients (n = 7) were cultured for 5 days with TAE beads (anti-CD2, -CD3, -CD28). After restimulation with PMA/ionomycin, (A) CD4+ memory T cells were stained for intracellular expression of DOCK8 and the cytokines IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-4, IL-22, and IL-21 in total cells and DOCK8+ and DOCK8– cells. (B) CD8+ T cells were stained for intracellular expression of DOCK8 and the cytokines IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α, as well as perforin and granzyme B. (C–F) Proliferation (C, E) and survival (D, F) of DOCK8+ and DOCK8– CD4+ memory T cells and CD8+ T cells from P1 were determined by dilution of CFSE and staining with a live/dead marker. (G) The frequency of DOCK8-expressing cells in CD4+ memory T cells and CD8+ T cells before and after 5-day culture was determined in P1. Error bars are SEM.

Cytokine production by total CD8+ Tem cells from DOCK8-revertant patients was much less impacted than that by CD8+ Tem cells from DOCK8-deficient patients following in vitro stimulation, with the exception of IL-2 (Figure 7B). Despite this, the capacity of DOCK8– Tem cells to produce IFN-γ and TNF-α was greatly diminished compared with DOCK8+ revertant Tem cells (Figure 7B), similar to the findings for CD4+ memory T cells. Similarly, while expression of the degranulation marker CD107a was markedly reduced in DOCK8-deficient patient CD8+ T cells compared with CD8+ T cells from healthy donors, the defect in DOCK8-revertant patient CD8+ T cells was modest (Supplemental Figure 3).

Labeling of cells with CFSE and a live/dead marker allowed proliferation and survival, respectively, to be measured. Proliferation and survival of CD4+ memory and CD8+ T cells in DOCK8-revertant patients were only mildly reduced compared with healthy controls, whereas that of T cells from DOCK8-deficient patients was substantially reduced (data not shown). Further analysis established that DOCK8-expressing CD4+ memory (Figure 7, C and D) and CD8+ (Figure 7, E and F) T cells isolated from blood of a DOCK8-revertant patient had substantial proliferative and survival advantages over DOCK8– T cells, evidenced by increased rounds of cell division and greater viability of DOCK8+ T cells over the 5-day culture period than matched DOCK8– cells. The combined effect of this improvement in proliferation and survival was that after 5 days of in vitro culture the proportion of DOCK8-expressing cells among live cells increased by 38% in CD4+ memory T cells and 82% in CD8+ T cells (Figure 7G).

Last, we examined memory B cells. While total memory B cells from P1 exhibited comparable survival to those from healthy donors in vitro, analyzing DOCK8 expression also revealed a dramatic survival advantage of DOCK8+ over DOCK8– memory B cells. Consistent with this, there was a subsequent increase in proportions of DOCK8+ cells among live cells after 5 days of in vitro culture compared with prior to culture (Supplemental Figure 3).

DOCK8-revertant lymphocyte populations accumulate over time. The observation that DOCK8-expressing revertant T and B cells preferentially expanded during a 5-day in vitro culture period led us to investigate whether this also occurred in vivo. We collected serial blood samples from P1 and assessed DOCK8 expression over a 51-month time frame. This longitudinal analysis revealed that proportions of all lymphocytes expressing DOCK8 increased steadily over time, from 18% at initial analysis to more than 50% 4 years later (Figure 8A). Total B cells did not show this same sharp increasing trajectory of progressively accumulating DOCK8+ cells. Rather, the proportions of total B cells expressing DOCK8 slowly increased over time and this was due mostly to an expanding population of DOCK8+ memory B cells (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 DOCK8-expressing populations expand over time. PBMCs from P1 taken at various time points were stained for surface expression of CD4, CD8, CD20, CCR7, CD45RA, CD10, and CD27, fixed, permeabilized, and intracellularly stained to detect DOCK8. Percentages of cells expressing DOCK8 in (A) total lymphocytes; (B) total, transitional, naive, and memory B cells; (C) total, naive, and memory CD4+ T cells; and (D) total, naive, Tcm, Tem, and Temra CD8+ T cells were determined by flow cytometry.

DOCK8-expressing total CD4+ T cells also increased considerably over time (28%–80%) and again this was due to predominant expansion within the memory compartment (Figure 8C). DOCK8 expression in total as well as all subsets of CD8+ T cells increased to a similar extent at most time points (Figure 8D). This increase in revertant cells in numerous lymphocytes over time may be due to a reservoir of revertant stem cells, which continues to populate the circulating lymphocytes. Additionally, the presence of reversion in numerous lymphocyte subsets and the preferential expansion of these revertant B and T cells over time due to an intrinsic growth and proliferative advantage unequivocally demonstrates that DOCK8 plays a key role in numerous fundamental aspects of lymphocyte biology.

The increase in DOCK8-revertant cells correlates with improvements in immune cell phenotype. As the proportion of DOCK8-expressing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells increased over time, we also investigated whether this impacted the overall phenotype of these cells in a temporal manner. Over time the frequencies of B cells and CD4+ T cells increased, while those of CD8+ T cells decreased, such that frequencies of B cells and CD8+ T cells were equivalent to the average of healthy donors at the most recent time point of analysis (Figure 9A). Alterations to the frequencies of T cell subsets also improved the CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio (Figure 9B). While in vivo differentiation of CD4+ T cells fluctuated over time (Figure 9C), CD8+ T cell differentiation improved, with the frequency of the most differentiated subset decreasing over time (Temra cells, Figure 9D), coupled within an increase in the penultimately differentiated subset (Tem cells, Figure 9D). The accelerated loss of costimulatory receptors, indicative of chronic activation/exhaustion, also improved over time as expression of CD27, CD28, and CD127 increased on both CD4+ memory (Figure 9E) and CD8+ Tem (Figure 9F) T cells. Thus, somatic repair of a mutant DOCK8 allele was sufficient to restore protein expression and subsequent proliferation, survival, differentiation, and function of CD4+ T, and CD8+ T and B cells, thereby explaining the improved clinical phenotype of these patients.