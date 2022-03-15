Arginine deprivation alters microglial polarity and synergizes with radiation to eradicate non-arginine-auxotrophic glioblastoma tumors

Cell lines

The U87 cell line was purchased from ATCC and the patient-derived primary GBM cell line TB48 was generated in house as previously described (19). The GL261 cells expressing GFP (GL261-GFP) and BV2 cells were obtained from Joseph Bertrand (Karolinska Institute, Solna, Sweden). All cells, except TB48, were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS). TB48 were maintained in DMEM/F12 supplemented with 10% FBS. Cells were regularly tested for mycoplasma contamination using the Venor GeM mycoplasma detection kit (Minerva Biolabs GmbH). DMEM, DMEM/F12, and FBS were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. ADI-PEG20 was obtained from Polaris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Colony formation assay

Cells were seeded into 6-well dishes at 500 cells/well and incubated overnight in complete medium. The next day, the medium was changed and cells were treated with 1 μg/mL ADI-PEG20 and irradiated with 2, 4, or 8 Gy, with no further media changes. At various exposure times, cells were washed with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) and fixed in 100% methanol for 10 minutes at –20°C. Colonies were visualized by staining with a solution of 5% Giemsa, 25% methanol, and 70% PBS and counted as previously described (50).

3D neurosphere formation

Five thousand cells/well were seeded in low-attachment 96-well plates (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cultured for 3 to 8 days to allow the neurospheres to develop. The neurospheres were then treated with ADI-PEG20 (1 μg/mL for human cells and 0.25 μg/mL for mouse cell lines) for 24 hours before being irradiated with 2–4 Gy and allowed to grow for a further 10–15 days. Images were captured and sphere size measurements analyzed using ImageJ software (NIH) as per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Establishment of orthotopic GBM tumors

GL261. Five- to 7-week-old wild-type littermate mice on the C57BL/6J background were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Animals were housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with free access to food and water. Mice were anesthetized with a mixture of ketamine (50 mg/kg, Ketamidor, Richter Pharma) and medetomidine (10 mg/kg, Domtor, Ecuphar) i.p. and preemptively given analgesia s.c. with buprenorphine (0.05 mg/kg, Bupaq, Richter Pharma). Once surgical anesthesia was confirmed, mice were placed into a stereotactic frame and secured with mouse-adapted teeth and ear bars. Ophthalmic gel drops were applied to their mice eyes to prevent drying-derived eye disorders. A midline incision was made to expose the skull. Injection site coordinates (+0.2 mm anterior, –2.3 mm lateral from bregma) were previously determined and an approximately 1-mm-diameter craniotomy was made over the left brain hemisphere using a 0.8-mm diameter drill bit connected to a handheld dental drill. Skull remains were removed carefully to avoid dura mater puncture. Injection of cells (GL261-GFP and GL261-Luc2) was carried out using a 10 μL Hamilton 701N syringe with a borosilicate capillary glass attached to the tip (Harvard Apparatus). Capillary glass was used in order to minimize inflammatory responses derived from injection trauma. Capillary glass was then moved in the ventral coordinate (–3.1 mm) until the desired striatum location was reached. Cells (2 × 105) were slowly injected in a volume of 2 μL. After removal of the Hamilton syringe, the skull cavity was restored with dental cement and the skin was sutured. Postsurgical mice were injected s.c. with 50 μL of atipamezol (0.5 mg/mL) (Nosedorm, Karizoo) and 50 μL of 5% dextrose solution, the former to antagonize the anesthetic effects and the latter to alleviate dehydration and starvation after surgery.

CT-2A. Eight-week-old female B6(Cg)-Tyrc-2J/J mice (albino variant C57BL/6J) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Animals were housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with free access to food and water. Cells were harvested and resuspended in DMEM containing no FBS at a concentration of approximately 1 × 107 to 2 × 107 cells/mL. Anesthesia was achieved by isoflurane inhalation. Once the animal was fully anesthetized, the incision site was shaved and sterilized with ethanol and povidone-iodine. The animal was then placed on the operation stage, with a stereotactic frame permitting access to the head while maintaining the animal in place. An ophthalmic lubricating ointment was applied to the eyes to prevent drying. An incision along the midline of the head was made with the use of a sterile scalpel. A burr hole was then made in the right hemisphere of the brain approximately 2.3 mm to the right of the sagittal suture and approximately 0.1 mm below the coronal suture. A 10 μL gas-tight microsyringe (Hamilton Neuros 1700 Series) with a 31-gauge needle was inserted to a depth of 3 mm and left in place for 1 minute. After 1 minute, the syringe was withdrawn to a depth of 2.6 mm and 2 μL of tumor cell suspension was injected over a 3-minute period with the use of an UMP3t-1 UltramicroPump 3 (World Precision Instruments). Once the injection sequence was complete, the syringe was left in place for an additional minute before slowing being withdrawn. The burr hole was then closed with bone wax and the incision site was immediately closed with sterile Vicryl sutures. Postsurgery mice were given an i.p. injection of Convenia (8 mg/kg; Zoetis) for antibiosis and a subcutaneous injection of 72-hour time-release buprenorphine SR (0.5–1 mg/kg; Zoopharm LLC) as an analgesic.

Efficacy studies

GL261. To demonstrate therapeutic efficacy, orthotopic tumors were generated using GL261-GFP cells. Fifteen days after surgery, animals were randomly stratified into 4 groups of 5 mice and treated with saline (control group), ADI-PEG20, IR, or ADI-PEG20 plus IR. The radiation group received 4 × 2 Gy (2 Gy in the tumor-injected left side and 2 Gy in the contralateral side) over 2 weeks and received a total of 8 Gy. The X-ray irradiator operated at 100 kV and a dose rate of 1 Gy/min (Philips MU 15F). ADI-PEG20 (5 IU) was administered intramuscularly once per week for the duration of the study. For the combined group, ADI-PEG20 was administered 16 hours before radiation. The experiment was terminated 2 weeks after treatment, i.e., 28 to 30 days after surgery. Mice were deeply anesthetized prior to transcardial perfusion of 4% paraformaldehyde solution. Brains were removed, fresh frozen, and sequential 30-μm coronal sections were analyzed by IHC and used for RNA extraction.

CT-2A. To demonstrate therapeutic efficacy in another orthotopic model of GBM, CT-2A GBM cells expressing luciferase were used. These studies were performed at the Barrow Neurological Institute. Five days after surgery, bioluminescence measurements were acquired and animals were divided into 4 groups of 10 animals each with equal tumor size distribution (average and variance). Randomization occurred in a blinded fashion. The treatment groups consisted of saline (control group), ADI-PEG20, IR, or ADI-PEG20 plus IR. MRI images were obtained in 3 mice from each group in addition to BLI before treatments were initiated and repeated throughout the study. Mice were treated with intramuscular injections of ADI-PEG20 or saline starting on day 7 after implantation and continuing weekly throughout the study. Sixteen hours after each treatment with saline or ADI-PEG20, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and positioned in the RS 2000 X-Ray Biological Irradiator (Rad Source Technologies) operating at 160 kV such that the radiation groups received 4 Gy of radiation at 3 Gy/min to only their head and the groups without radiation received none. On day 13, 3 mice from each group were culled. One brain was flash frozen in Tissue-TEK Optimal Cutting Temperature compound (Sakura Finetek) and 2 were fixed via transcardial perfusion with 4% paraformaldehyde to observe tumor progression and microenvironment mid-way through the treatment. The remaining mice were followed with MRI and BLI until they became symptomatic, at which point they were humanely euthanized and either fresh or fixed tissue was collected for analysis.

Survival studies

For survival studies, orthotopic tumors were generated using GL261-Luc2 cells so that tumor development and regression could be monitored in real time (28). Tumor growth was evaluated by detection of bioluminescence every 4 to 5 days using BLI. Bioluminescence was first detected on day 13 after injection of cells and at this point animals were stratified into 4 groups of 8 animals and treated as described above for the efficacy studies (saline, ADI-PEG20 monotherapy, IR monotherapy, and combination therapy) (Figure 3A). On day 28, 4 animals from each group were sacrificed for pathology and IHC studies while treatments were continued on the remaining animals for survival studies. Animals receiving combination therapy remained healthy and tumor free throughout the study and received a weekly dose of 2 × 2 Gy radiation for a total of 8 weeks, reflecting a total radiation dose of 32 Gy. ADI-PEG20 was continued for 13 weeks on a weekly basis and then stopped. On day 140, 2 animals were culled, and brains harvested for further analysis while the remaining 2 were monitored with no further treatments. Kaplan-Meier analysis was carried out to assess statistical significance.

BLI

GL261 mice. All in vivo bioluminescence and fluorescence measurements were carried out using the IVIS Lumina II and Living Image Software (Perkin Elmer). For GL261-GFP mice, brains were analyzed after termination of the study. For GL261-Luc2, sequential bioluminescence measurements were taken in live animals following i.p. injection of 100 μL of D-luciferin (Sigma-Aldrich) followed 5 minutes later by an i.p. injection of low-dose ketamine.

CT-2A mice. In vivo BLI was carried out using an IVIS Spectrum in vivo imaging system (Caliper Life Sciences) coupled to the data acquisition Living Image software (Xenogen Corp.). Sequential bioluminescence measurements were taken in live animals following i.p. injection of 150 mg/kg of D-luciferin potassium salt (Gold Biotechnology). Mice were anesthetized using isoflurane and images were acquired 10 minutes after injection. Signal intensity was quantified over a defined area of interest in the heads of the mice, as highlighted by the Living Image software.

MRI analysis

To assess tumor volumes, MRI images were acquired using a 7-Tesla Bruker Biospec preclinical scanner. During scanning, the mice were kept sedated using an airflow of 1 to 1.5 mL/s with 1%–3% isoflurane. A gadolinium contrast agent was injected before all scans. The MRI scans included postcontrast T2-weighted (T2W) and postcontrast T1-weighted (T1W) imaging. The T2W scan was acquired with a rapid acquisition with relaxation enhancement (RARE) sequence, with a repetition time of 4,500 ms, echo time of 50 ms, RARE factor = 9, and number of averages = 4. The T1W scan was acquired with a RARE with short echo time (RAREst) sequence consisting of a repetition time of 819 ms, echo time of 4.6 ms, RARE factor = 4, and number of averages = 6. Both scans were collected with a field of view = 2 cm, slice thickness = 1 mm, number of slices = 12, and a matrix size of 128 × 128. Enhanced tumor volumes were manually segmented on the T1W and used for analysis.

IHC

Coronal sections (30 μm) of brains were cut using a cryostat and sections were processed as required. Some sections were mounted on gelatinized Superfrost Plus slides for hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining; some were submerged in antifreeze solution (Nzytech) for free-floating immunofluorescence, and some were reserved for RNA extraction.

For H&E staining, sections were first placed in Harris’s hematoxylin solution (QCA), and sequentially placed in acid alcohol, distilled water wash, lithium carbonate solution, distillate water wash, and finally stained with 1% alcoholic eosin (QCA). Before mounting, sections were dehydrated in increasing concentrations of ethanol and finally rinsed in xylene before being mounted on slides.

For floating immunofluorescence staining, sections were washed with PBS to remove antifreeze solution and treated for antigen retrieval with 1% citrate solution at 80°C for 30 minutes. Sections were then blocked in PBS with 1% Triton X-100 (Sigma-Aldrich) and 5% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) at room temperature prior to incubation with the relevant primary antibodies overnight at 4°C (Supplemental Table 3). Sections were then washed in PBS/0.1% Triton X-100, and incubated with Alexa Fluor–labeled secondary antibody (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After an additional wash, they were mounted onto slides with 50% glycerol. Confocal fluorescence images were obtained using a Zeiss LSM 7 DUO confocal microscope.

For CD4, CD8, and FoxP3 staining, FFPE sections were deparaffinized and dehydrated through a standard ethanol series followed by blocking endogenous peroxidase activity using 1% hydrogen peroxide. Antigen retrieval using sodium citrate buffer pH 6.0 or Tris-EDTA pH 9.0 was performed followed by blocking sections with 10% normal goat serum before incubation with primary antibodies, followed by HRP-conjugated secondary antibody (ImmPRESS HRP horse anti–rabbit IgG Polymer Detection Kit, Vector Laboratories). The HRP-DAB polymer kit was used for visualization (ImmPACT DAB Substrate, Vector Laboratories). Slides were scanned using an Aperio AT2 slide scanner and analyzed using QuPath (v1.2.2) based on 5 randomly selected regions.

For GFAP staining, sections were incubated with polyclonal rabbit anti-GFAP antibody (1:500; Z0334, DAKO) overnight at 4°C. Sections were washed and incubated with goat anti-rabbit secondary antibody conjugated to Alexa Fluor 568 (1:200; Invitrogen) for 2 hours at room temperature. Sections were washed and incubated with prefiltered 0.1% Sudan black solution followed by additional washes. Slides were mounted using Vectashield antifade medium containing DAPI (Vector Laboratories) and were visualized using a Revolve microscope (ECHO).

TME changes by immunostaining

For analysis of lipid-like body accumulation, we used Oil Red O staining. Formalin-fixed sections were stained with Oil Red O solution (Newcomer Supply) and hematoxylin according to the manufacturer’s protocol. After rinsing in distilled water, sections were counterstained with Gill’s III and mounted with Prolong Gold antifade reagent (Invitrogen). The formation of new blood vessels was assessed by the ratio of the proangiogenic marker α v β 3 integrin to CD31 in the intratumoral section. For measurements of ˙NO release in the TME, we double stained tumor-bearing brain sections with the microglial marker Iba-1 and 3-nitrotyrosine (3-NT), an indirect indicator of ˙NO. The appearance of protein-linked 3-NT and colocalization with microglia/macrophages (Iba-1) was assessed using ImageJ software.

qRT-PCR

RNA was extracted from FFPE brain sections using the FFPE-RNA Purification Kit (Norgen) and from cell pellets using the from RNeasy Kit (Qiagen). A Revert Aid First-Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to convert 0.5 μg of total RNA into cDNA. The indicated primers (Supplemental Table 4) were used for qRT-PCR and performed using the LightCycler 480 (Roche Molecular Systems). Results were calculated using the delta Ct method and are represented as fold change compared to control.

Microglial occupancy

Microglial occupancy was measure using ImageJ software. Microglia/macrophages were counted in a standard area of 10,000 μm2. Three sections per animal and 3 animals per group were analyzed. The counting was done exclusively inside the tumor, where GFP was clearly detected. Microglial occupancy was measured as percentage of pixels that surpass a constant threshold for Iba-1–Alexa Fluor 594 immunofluorescence. The data represent the percentage area inside the tumor that was immunoreactive for anti–Iba-1 antibody.

In vitro studies

BV2 cells (1.5 × 105) were plated in 6-well plates in triplicate wells and cultured for 24 hours before being treated with 100 ng/mL ADI-PEG20. Six hours after ADI-PEG20 treatment, cells were irradiated at various doses and harvested 18 hours later for RNA extraction.

For studies looking at the effects of GL261-conditioned media (CM) on BV2 cells, CM was collected from an overnight culture of GL261 cells that were at no more than 70% confluence. Cellular debris from the CM was removed by centrifugation at 9000g before passing through a 0.22 μm filter and stored at −80°C until required. The CM was prewarmed and added to exponentially growing BV2 microglial cells with or without 1 mg/mL ADI-PEG20 for 6 hours. RNA was extracted from BV2 cell pellets and assessed by qPCR for Arg1 expression levels.

Bioinformatic analysis

A list of genes involved in microglial polarization was curated from published literature (ref. 33 and Supplemental Table 1). The resulting list of genes was matched to TCGA Affymetrix microarray data, which resulted in a list of 17 genes available for analysis. Microarray data were quantile normalized and z-scores were generated for each gene. Hierarchical clustering (Euclidean distance, Ward method) was performed on the gene set. Phenotypic data such as sample source and GBM subtype were included to identify any correlations.

Statistics

Unless otherwise specified, data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism (v9.3.1). For 2 groups, Student’s t test was used (2-tailed). For more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test was used, and adjusted P values are reported. For all box-and-whisker plots, horizontal lines within boxes denote median values, boxes extend from the 25th to the 75th percentile of each group's distribution of values, and bottom whiskers represent the 10th percentile and the top whiskers represent the 90% percentile. Dots denote values outside this range. Some plots have no data points outside this range because of limited sample size. In these plots, the whiskers represent the lowest and highest value in the data set. Statistical significance was defined as P less than 0.05.

Study approval

The study was approved by Imperial College London Research and Ethics Committee (REC 14/EE/0024). All experiments conducted at the University of Seville were approved by the University of Seville Ethical Committee for Experimental Research and fulfilled the requirements for experimental animal research in accordance with the Guidelines of the European Union Council (86/609/EU) and the Spanish regulations (BOE 34/11370–421, 2013) for the use of laboratory animals.

The St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee approved of all experimental procedures performed at the Barrow Neurological Institute and all animals were treated humanely in accordance with the Laboratory Animal Welfare Act (Animal Welfare Assurance no. A3519-01, protocol 575).