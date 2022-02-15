Age-related GSK3β overexpression drives podocyte senescence and glomerular aging

Kidney aging is associated with GSK3β overexpression in glomerular podocytes. Age-related changes in the kidney have been described previously (1–3). In non-neoplastic nephrectomy specimens procured from patients of varying ages (Supplemental Figure 1, A–J; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141848DS1), hallmarks of kidney aging were evidently noted in the aged group, including nephrosclerosis, glomerulomegaly, glomerular basement membrane (GBM) thickening, mesangial expansion, global glomerulosclerosis, focal tubular atrophy, interstitial fibrosis, and accumulation of extracellular matrix in both glomeruli and interstitium, as shown by periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) and Masson’s trichrome staining (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Semiquantitative morphometric analysis revealed consistent, age-related increases in the percentage of globally sclerotic glomeruli and the extent of interstitial fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Signs of age-related podocyte degeneration (2, 4) were also noted, including reduced expression of podocyte marker proteins podocin and Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT-1) on fluorescent immunohistochemical staining (Supplemental Figure 1D), indicative of podocyte loss, and ultrastructural lesions (Supplemental Figure 1C), such as variable effacement of podocyte foot processes, podocytopenia, and cytoplasmic absorption droplets in podocytes. Morphometric analysis (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H) confirmed the histologic observations and demonstrated an age-dependent podocyte foot process broadening and depletion of WT-1–positive podocytes. The histological changes were associated with a modest but statistically significant decline in kidney function as evaluated by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (Supplemental Figure 1I). Moreover, linear regression analysis (Supplemental Figure 1J) revealed a positive correlation between the average number of WT-1–positive podocytes per glomerular cross section and eGFR, consistent with a possible causative role of podocyte senescence in age-related decline in kidney function.

Figure 1 GSK3β expression in glomeruli increases with age and is mainly localized to glomerular podocytes. (A) Post hoc analysis of the renal cortical transcriptome was conducted based on the Nephroseq data set derived from the Rodwell Aging Kidney study, with exclusion of subjects with abnormal serum creatinine levels or blood pressure, or other comorbid conditions. The mRNA expression levels of GSK3β, expressed as log 2 median-centered intensity, are shown for subjects aged 45 to 60 years (n = 9) versus younger subjects (n = 7). P value is shown. (B) Gene set enrichment analysis of glomerular transcriptome derived from the Ju CKD Glom data set demonstrated that the expert-curated kidney-aging-related gene set RODWELL_AGING_KIDNEY_UP is enriched in high GSK3β expression phenotype. Normalized enrichment score (NES) and nominal P values are shown. (C) Non-neoplastic nephrectomy specimens were procured from patients of varying ages (young or Y, <30 years old; middle-aged or M, 30 to 59 years old; older subjects or O, 60 to 79 years old) as elaborated in Supplemental Figure 1. Consecutive kidney sections were subjected to immunohistochemical staining for GSK3β and p16INK4A, along with immunofluorescent staining for WT-1. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D and E) Linear regression analyses of the relative glomerular staining intensity of GSK3β and (D) that of p16INK4A or (E) the number of WT-1–positive podocytes per glomerular cross section (gcs) per subject (n = 6 subjects per group, 60 glomeruli analyzed per group with 10 per subject). IOD, integrated optical density. (F and G) Linear regression analyses show that the average relative glomerular staining intensity of GSK3β (F) positively correlated with the percentage of global glomerulosclerosis and (G) inversely correlated with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (n = 6). Spearman’s correlation coefficient (R) and P value are shown. Panel A was analyzed with 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Panels D–G were statistically analyzed by linear regression.

Recognizing the potential antiaging effects of lithium (7, 8, 10–12, 14), we examined the expression of GSK3β, the molecular target of lithium action, in the kidney during aging. A post hoc analysis of the renal cortical transcriptome was conducted based on the Nephroseq data sets derived from the Rodwell Aging Kidney study (29) of normal kidney tissues procured at nephrectomy for either removal of a tumor or transplantation. As shown in Figure 1A, renal cortical expression of GSK3β in subjects aged 45 to 60 years was significantly higher than that in younger subjects. Moreover, as determined by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (Figure 1B), the expert-curated kidney-aging-related gene set RODWELL_AGING_KIDNEY_ UP exhibited significant enrichment in high expression of GSK3β as compared with low expression of GSK3β in normal and diseased glomeruli based on the Ju CKD Glom data set (30). To verify the bioinformatics data, consecutive sections of non-neoplastic nephrectomy specimens procured from patients of different ages were subjected to immunostaining for GSK3β, the senescence marker p16INK4A (31), and the podocyte marker WT-1. As shown in Figure 1C, glomerular expression of GSK3β was lowest in the kidneys of young subjects. This expression progressively increased with age in both cytoplasm and some nuclei, and was mostly localized to the periphery of glomerular tufts in cells that also stained positive for both WT-1 and p16INK4A, hence suggesting the coexistence of senescence and GSK3β overexpression in glomerular podocytes. Furthermore, computerized morphometric analysis confirmed that glomerular expression levels of GSK3β correlated positively with those of p16INK4A (Figure 1D) but negatively with the number of WT-1–positive podocytes per glomerular cross section (Figure 1E). Moreover, glomerular expression levels of GSK3β also correlated positively with the severity of glomerulosclerosis (Figure 1F) but negatively with eGFR (Figure 1G). Collectively, these findings suggest that glomerular overexpression of GSK3β is associated with kidney aging, podocytopenia, and decline in kidney function during the aging process in humans.

Murine models of normal aging also demonstrate an association between podocyte senescence and increased expression of GSK3β. To validate the above findings, we examined a relevant, well-characterized, and extensively researched murine model of human aging (32) in wild-type (WT) mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Mice exhibited a modest but consistent and significant decline in kidney function that associated with age, as assessed by serum creatinine levels (Supplemental Figure 2B), and proteinuria, measured by urinary protein electrophoresis and by urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratios (Supplemental Figure 2C), suggesting a progressive impairment of the glomerular filtration barrier function. Moreover, PAS staining revealed that global glomerulosclerosis was increased in older mice (Supplemental Figure 2D), along with other features of kidney aging such as tubular atrophy and interstitial fibrosis. In addition, podocyte senescence and degeneration were more pronounced in older mice, marked by variable broadening of podocyte foot processes (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), podocytopenia, cytoplasmic inclusions in podocytes, GBM thickening on electron microscopy, and distribution in the periphery of glomerular tufts of staining for the acidic senescence-associated β‑galactosidase (SA-β-gal) activity (Supplemental Figure 2, E and G), one of the most reliable biomarkers of cellular senescence (31). In concert with podocyte senescence, the average number of WT-1–positive podocytes in glomerular cross sections was diminished in aged mice (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I), indicative of podocytopenia. This was associated with reduced glomerular expression of the homeostatic podocyte marker podocin and increased accumulation of the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin, as shown by fluorescent immunohistochemical staining (Supplemental Figure 2H) and by immunoblot analysis of isolated glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 2J), consistent with glomerular sclerosis.

To determine whether the pattern of GSK3β expression in the kidney changed with age, consecutive mouse kidney sections were examined by peroxidase immunostaining for GSK3β (Figure 2A) and for the senescence marker p16INK4A. In murine glomeruli, GSK3β expression was mostly probed in glomerular cells positive for podocin, as shown by dual-color fluorescent immunohistochemical staining (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting a podocyte-enriched expression pattern. This expression was increased with age (Figure 2A), in parallel with enhanced glomerular and podocyte expression of p16INK4A (Figure 2A). Linear regression analysis revealed a positive correlation between GSK3β and p16INK4A expression in glomeruli, as determined by computerized morphometric analysis (Figure 2B). Moreover, glomerular expression levels of GSK3β correlated with the severity of glomerulosclerosis (Figure 2C) and with serum creatinine (Figure 2D). Immunoblot analysis of isolated glomeruli confirmed the morphologic findings and demonstrated progressively increased expression of GSK3β with age, along with augmented expression of the senescence signaling mediators (31) p16INK4A, p53, and p21, and repressed expression of phosphorylated Rb (p-Rb) (Figure 2E). Inhibitory phosphorylation of GSK3βS9 was also reduced, consistent with GSK3β hyperactivity. Linear regression analysis revealed a negative correlation between p-GSK3βS9/GSK3β ratios, as estimated by densitometric analysis of immunoblots, and the expression of p16INK4A or p53 (Figure 2F), suggesting an association between GSK3β hyperactivity and senescence in glomerular cells. Accompanying the age-dependent glomerular overexpression of GSK3β, the expression of a subset of SASP factors implicated in fibrogenesis, TGF-β1, IGFBP3, and PAI-1 (1, 4, 5), also increased in glomeruli, as shown by immunohistochemical staining (Figure 2G) or by immunoblot analysis of isolated glomeruli (Figure 2H).

Figure 2 GSK3β is overexpressed and hyperactive in glomerular podocytes during the aging process in mice, and is associated with podocyte senescence, senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs), and kidney aging. (A) Mice were treated as elaborated in Supplemental Figure 2. Consecutive kidney sections collected at 2, 12, or 24 months of age (mo) were subjected to peroxidase immunohistochemical staining. Zoomed-in views of boxed areas show positive podocyte staining, as indicated by arrowheads. Scale bars: 20 μm and 4 μm (zoomed-in images). (B) Linear regression analysis reveals a significant correlation between the relative glomerular staining intensity of GSK3β and that of p16INK4A, as estimated by computerized morphometric analysis (n = 6 mice, 60 glomeruli were analyzed per group with 10 per mouse). IOD, integrated optical density. (C and D) Linear regression analysis reveals significant correlations between the average relative glomerular staining intensity of GSK3β and (C) the percentage of global glomerulosclerosis or (D) serum creatinine levels (n = 6). (E) Representative immunoblot analysis of isolated glomeruli for indicated proteins. GAPDH served as a loading control. (F) Linear regression analysis showed an inverse correlation between the relative p-GSK3βS9/GSK3β ratios and the relative expression levels of p16INK4A or p53 in glomeruli based on densitometric analysis of immunoblots (n = 6). (G) Kidney tissues were subjected to fluorescent immunohistochemical staining. Zoomed-in views of boxed areas show positive staining for SASP factors in WT-1+ podocytes. Scale bars: 30 μm (left 3 columns) and 3 μm (zoomed-in images). (H) Representative immunoblot of isolated glomeruli analyzed for SASP factors. Densitometric analyses of the expression levels of diverse SASP factors in glomeruli, presented as relative levels normalized to β-tubulin based on immunoblot analysis. **P < 0.01 among different age groups (n = 6). Data are expressed as mean ± SD. Spearman’s correlation coefficient (R) and P value are shown in panels B–D and F. Panel H was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA.

Podocyte-specific ablation of GSK3β attenuates kidney aging in mice. To determine whether GSK3β overexpression actually mediates podocyte senescence and glomerular aging, we studied transgenic mice with doxycycline-inducible podocyte-specific KO of the GSK3β gene (23). Mice with the KO genotype were fed with doxycycline to induce the ablation of GSK3β and then maintained with ad libitum access to water and standard chow. Littermates with control genotypes (Con) were similarly treated (Figure 3A). Peroxidase immunohistochemical staining of murine kidney tissues at 2 months of age revealed that GSK3β expression was selectively suppressed in the periphery of glomerular tufts in KO mice (Figure 3B), consistent with successful ablation of GSK3β in podocytes. In line with the above observations made in WT mice, signs of kidney aging, including extracellular matrix accumulation in glomeruli and the renal interstitium, increased numbers of globally sclerotic glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), broadening of podocyte foot processes (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), and amplified expression of fibronectin in glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 4, C and E) were observed in Con mice as early as 12 months of age and were more pronounced at 24 months of age. In contrast, all these features of kidney aging were attenuated in KO mice at both 12 and 24 months. In addition, glomerular staining for the senescence marker p16INK4A and SA‑β‑gal activity were also reduced in KO mice as compared with Con mice (Figure 3, C and E). This was associated with less podocyte loss and degeneration in KO mice, as shown by immunostaining for WT-1 and podocin (Figure 3, C and D), along with reductions in albuminuria (Figure 3F) and preservation of kidney function, as reflected by serum creatinine levels (Figure 3G). The improved kidney aging in KO mice, relative to Con mice, appeared to be causally related to reduction in the senescence signaling activity in glomeruli, because immunoblot analysis of isolated glomeruli revealed that KO mice had suppressed expression of p16INK4A, p53, and p21, but augmented expression of p-Rb, which was associated with more podocin expression as compared with Con mice (Figure 3H). In parallel, glomerular expression of the subset of SASP factors implicated in fibrogenesis, TGF-β1, IGFBP3, and PAI-1, was diminished in KO mice (Figure 3, I and J).

Figure 3 Podocyte-specific ablation of GSK3β in mice mitigates podocyte senescence and senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs) and improves kidney aging. (A) Schematic diagram illustrates the animal experimental design. (B) Kidney specimens collected from podocyte-specific GSK3β-knockout (KO) and control (Con) mice at 2 months of age (mo) were processed for peroxidase staining for GSK3β, as shown by representative micrographs. Arrowheads indicate GSK3β-positive podocytes. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Kidney specimens were subjected to fluorescent immunostaining for WT-1 and podocin, peroxidase immunostaining for p16INK4A, and SA-β-gal activity staining, as shown by representative micrographs. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D and E) The average number of (D) WT-1+ podocytes and (E) SA-β-gal+ foci per glomerular cross section (gcs) by absolute counting. *P < 0.05 (n = 6 mice per group). (F) Spot urine was collected at the indicated time points, and an aliquot (20 μL) was resolved by SDS-PAGE followed by Coomassie brilliant blue staining. Bovine serum albumin (BSA; 1, 2, and 4 μg) served as standard control. Urine samples were processed for albumin ELISA analysis with adjustment for creatinine concentrations. *P < 0.05 (n = 6). (G) Serum creatinine levels in KO mice were significantly lower than those in Con mice. *P < 0.05 (n = 6). (H) Representative immunoblot analysis of glomeruli isolated from Con and KO mice for indicated proteins. β-Tubulin served as a loading control. (I) Kidney specimens collected at 24 months were processed for fluorescent immunohistochemical staining for SASP factors. Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Representative immunoblot analysis of glomeruli isolated at 24 months for SASP factors. Densitometric analyses of the expression levels of SASP factors in glomeruli, presented as relative levels normalized to β-tubulin based on immunoblot analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (n = 6). Data are expressed as mean ± SD. Panels D–G and J were analyzed by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Some senescence signaling mediators may also regulate the cell cycle (5). To determine whether cell cycle events in the kidney were altered in KO mice, kidney sections were stained for a variety of cell cycle markers, including Ki67, a marker for cell cycle entry, as well as proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) and phospho-histone H3 (p-H3), putative markers respectively for S and G 2 /M phases. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A–D, very few cells in glomeruli and a small number of renal tubular cells were positive for Ki67 that was similarly expressed in Con and KO mice. These proliferative cells were either in the S phase as probed by PCNA or in the G 1 phase, which was quantified by subtracting the number of cells in the S or G 2 /M phase from the total number of proliferating cells positive for Ki67. Cells in the G 2 /M phase that were positive for p-H3 were rare in renal tubulointerstitium or glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 5, A, E, and F). In contrast, proliferating podocytes, marked by positivity for both WT-1 and Ki67 or other cell cycle markers in glomeruli, were barely detected in both Con and KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and D). These findings suggest that there is very minimal proliferation of glomerular podocytes during the aging process, as would be expected in terminally differentiated postmitotic cells (33).

GSK3β is essential and sufficient for senescence signaling in glomerular podocytes. To examine the role of GSK3β in senescence signaling in podocytes, primary cultures of podocytes were prepared from glomeruli isolated from KO and Con mice aged 12 months (Figure 4A). Primary podocytes were then subjected to electroporation-based transfection with an empty plasmid vector (EV) or plasmids encoding a hemagglutinin-tagged (HA-tagged) WT GSK3β or dominant-negative kinase-dead (KD) mutant GSK3β, with a satisfactory transfection efficiency, as confirmed by fluorescent immunocytochemical staining for HA (Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistent with the in vivo findings, senescence was significantly reduced in primary KO podocytes as compared with Con podocytes, as evidenced by staining for SA-β-gal activity or γH2AX (Figure 4B), a molecular marker for DNA double-strand breaks and aging (31), followed by absolute counting and quantification (Figure 4, D and E). Primary KO podocytes also displayed less podocyte degenerative changes, marked by reduced expression of the podocyte homeostatic marker synaptopodin, and disruption of the actin cytoskeleton as assessed by phalloidin staining (Figure 4B). The beneficial effects of GSK3β KO seemed to be mediated by suppressed senescence signaling, as shown by reduced expression of p16INK4A, p53, and p21, and increased expression of p-Rb, as well as diminished expression of fibrogenic SASP factors PAI-1 and fibronectin, as compared with Con podocytes similarly subjected to EV transfection (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, reconstitution of WT GSK3β (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6B) but not KD GSK3β (Supplemental Figure 6C) in KO podocytes restored the senescence signaling activity and degenerative changes (Figure 4B). Despite the differences in senescence signaling, no significant differences in cell cycle profiles were observed between primary KO podocytes and Con podocytes, as shown by flow cytometric analysis (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 4 Cellular senescence and senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs) are mitigated in primary podocytes derived from KO mice and reinstated after GSK3β reconstitution. (A) Primary podocytes were cultured from glomeruli isolated from 12-month-old control mice (Con) and mice with podocyte-specific GSK3β knockout (KO). Representative micrographs show freshly isolated glomeruli and primary cultures of podocytes. Scale bars: 75 μm. (B–E) Primary podocytes were subjected to electroporation-based transfection with either an empty plasmid vector (EV) or a plasmid encoding the HA-conjugated WT GSK3β by using the Amaxa Nucleofection kit. (B) Cells were processed for SA-β-gal activity staining or immunofluorescent staining for synaptopodin (SYNPO; red) or γH2AX (green) followed by counterstaining with DAPI for nuclei or with rhodamine-phalloidin for F-actin (red). Scale bars: 20 μm (top 2 rows) and 30 μm (bottom row). (C) Cell lysates were processed for immunoblot analysis for indicated proteins, including SASP factors like fibronectin (FN) and PAI-1. β-Tubulin served as a loading control. (D) Absolute count of the number of γH2AX+ cells expressed as percentages of the total number of cells per microscopic field. *P < 0.05 versus all other groups (n = 3). (E) Quantification of the SA-β-gal+ cells as percentages of the total number of cells per microscopic field. *P < 0.05 versus all other groups (n = 3). Data are expressed as mean ± SD. Panels D and E were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

p16INK4A and p53, key mediators of senescence signaling, colocalize and physically interact with GSK3β as its putative substrates in glomerular podocytes. To further examine the molecular mechanisms underlying the GSK3β modulation of senescence signaling, the physical interaction between GSK3β and diverse senescence signaling molecules were examined in isolated glomeruli and cultured podocytes. Homogenates of isolated glomeruli and lysates of cultured murine podocytes were processed for immunoprecipitation by using an anti-GSK3β antibody followed by immunoblot analysis for a number of selected senescence signaling transducers, including p16INK4A, p53, p21, p19, Rb, CDK2, and CDK4 (34, 35). As shown in Figure 5A, among these senescence mediators, p16INK4A and p53 evidently coprecipitated with GSK3β in both glomerular homogenates and podocyte lysates. To further validate this finding, mouse kidney sections and cultured podocytes were examined by dual-color immunofluorescent staining for GSK3β and p16INK4A or p53 (Figure 5, B and C). Once again, p16INK4A or p53 colocalized with GSK3β staining in the periphery of glomerular tufts, consistent with podocyte localization. Moreover, in cultured podocytes, a discrete area of GSK3β staining distributed mainly in the cytoplasm and, to a lesser extent, in nuclei, colocalized with p16INK4A or p53, as shown by laser scanning confocal fluorescence microscopy. These findings suggest that GSK3β may physically interact with p16INK4A and p53. A growing body of evidence suggests that p16INK4A and p53 undergo posttranslational regulation, including phosphorylation (36–39). Indeed, phosphorylation of p16INK4A and p53 at serine 152 and 37, respectively, is required for the prosenescence signaling activities (38, 40, 41). As a ubiquitously expressed serine/threonine kinase, GSK3β is known to catalyze the phosphorylation of a number of substrate proteins (20). To further test whether GSK3β regulates p16INK4A and p53 phosphorylation, the amino acid sequences of p16INK4A and p53 were examined by computational active site analysis for putative consensus phosphorylation motifs for GSK3β. As shown in Figure 5D, in silico analysis revealed that a number of amino acid residues in p16INK4A and p53 reside in the consensus motifs for phosphorylation by GSK3β with statistically significant prediction scores, suggesting that p16INK4A and p53 are putative substrates for GSK3β.

Figure 5 p16INK4A and p53 colocalize and physically interact with GSK3β in glomerular podocytes as its putative substrates. (A) Lysates of differentiated immortalized murine podocytes and homogenates of glomeruli isolated from WT mice were processed for immunoprecipitation (IP) by using an anti-GSK3β antibody or preimmune IgG, followed by immunoblot analysis (IB) of immunoprecipitates for GSK3β, p16INK4A, and p53 in parallel with input controls. (B and C) Dual-color fluorescent immunostaining for GSK3β (red) and p16INK4A (green) or p53 (green) in (B) mouse kidney tissues as revealed by fluorescence microscopy or in (C) cultured murine podocytes as shown by laser scanning confocal fluorescence microscopy. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) In silico analysis reveals serine/threonine residues in putative consensus motifs for phosphorylation by GSK3β in p16INK4A and p53. The serines and threonines with high prediction scores for GSK3β consensus motifs are marked with green circles.

To further validate the role of GSK3β in the regulation of cellular senescence signaling, GSK3β activity was specifically manipulated in murine podocytes by ectopic expression of a constitutively active (S9A) or the KD GSK3β mutant, or by lithium, a chemical inhibitor of GSK3β. Fluorescent immunocytochemical staining confirmed satisfactory and comparable lipofectamine-based transfection of podocytes with plasmids encoding S9A or KD (Figure 6A). The phosphorylation of serine residues in p16INK4A and p53 was increased in podocytes expressing S9A but abrogated in KD-expressing or lithium-treated cells (Figure 6B). Importantly, senescence signaling was induced in S9A-expressing podocytes, marked by increased expression of p16INK4A, p53, and p21, and reduced expression of p-Rb (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 8), resulting in amplified podocyte senescence, as probed by γH2AX or SA-β-gal activity staining (Figure 6, D–F). Enhanced podocyte senescence was associated with podocyte degenerative changes, characterized by diminished expression of synaptopodin and disruption of the phalloidin-labeled actin cytoskeleton (Figure 6D). Conversely, KD overexpression suppressed senescence signaling and podocyte senescence and degeneration (Figure 6, C–F).

Figure 6 GSK3β regulates the phosphorylation of p16INK4A and p53, resulting in modulation of senescence signaling in podocytes. Conditionally immortalized murine podocytes were transiently lipotransfected with a control empty plasmid vector (EV), or plasmids encoding the HA-conjugated dominant-negative kinase dead (KD) mutant of GSK3β or constitutively active (S9A) mutant of GSK3β in the presence or absence of lithium chloride (LiCl, 10 mM) or an equal volume of vehicle. (A) After different treatments, cells were subjected to immunofluorescent staining for HA, which revealed a transfection efficiency of approximately 80%. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Whole cell lysates were processed for immunoprecipitation (IP) by using an anti-p16INK4A or -p53 antibody, followed by immunoblot analysis (IB) of immunoprecipitates for phosphorylated serine (p-Ser), in parallel with input controls. (C) Representative immunoblot analysis of cell lysates for indicated molecules. β-Tubulin served as a loading control. (D) Cells were subjected to SA-β-gal activity staining, or to immunofluorescent staining for synaptopodin (SYNPO; red) or γH2AX (green) followed by counterstaining with DAPI for nuclei or with rhodamine-phalloidin for F-actin (red). Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Absolute count of the number of γH2AX+ cells as percentages of the total number of cells per microscopic field. *P < 0.05 versus all other groups (n = 3). (F) Quantification of the SA-β-gal+ cells as percentages of the total number of cells per microscopic field. **P < 0.01 versus all other groups (n = 3). Data are expressed as mean ± SD. Panels E and F were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

Therapeutic targeting of GSK3β by microdose lithium intercepts the senescence signaling pathway and attenuates kidney aging in mice. To examine whether GSK3β-regulated senescence signaling could provide a therapeutic target for modifying the kidney aging process, aging mice were treated with lithium, a known inhibitor of GSK3β. Of note, the dose of lithium needed to attain effects on peripheral organs is much less than the psychiatric dose (18). A pilot study was performed to determine the lowest optimal dose of lithium that could effectively block the activity of GSK3β in the aging kidney (Figure 7A). WT mice aged 12 months received a single microdose of lithium chloride (40 mg/kg, s.c.) or equal molar amounts of sodium chloride as controls. Mice were then sacrificed every other day. Immunoblot analysis of whole kidney homogenates demonstrated that lithium markedly induced inhibitory phosphorylation of GSK3βS9, whereas sodium chloride had no effect. This effect of lithium gradually waned, and by day 8, renal expression of phosphorylated GSK3βS9 was almost comparable to that on day 0 (Figure 7B). Accordingly, once-weekly injection of microdose lithium or sodium was used in subsequent studies and administered to mice aged 12 months (Figure 7C). After 3 or 6 months of treatment, lithium but not sodium treatment markedly ameliorated albuminuria, as shown by urine protein electrophoresis and by urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratios (Figure 7D), and improved kidney function, as assessed by serum creatinine levels (Figure 7E). In addition, lithium treatment significantly attenuated podocytopenia, characterized by diminished WT-1–positive cells per glomerular cross section, and mitigated cellular senescence in glomeruli, marked by SA-β-gal activity staining (Figure 7, F and G). Mechanistically, senescence signaling activity in isolated glomeruli was abrogated by lithium treatment, as evidenced by repressed expression of p16INK4A, p53, and p21, along with elevated expression of p-Rb, as well as diminished production of SASP factors TGF-β1, PAI-1, and fibronectin, as shown by immunoblot analysis in combination with densitometry (Figure 7, H and I). Moreover, as shown by staining for Ki67 (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D), lithium treatment slightly increased the number of proliferative cells in renal tubules, which were mostly in G 1 and S phases (Supplemental Figure 9, C and F). Nevertheless, the number of glomerular cells or podocytes positive for Ki67 or any other cell cycle markers was similar in kidneys from lithium- or sodium-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 9, B, D, and E), suggesting that lithium had minimal effects on podocyte proliferation or cell cycle profiles during aging.

Figure 7 Once-weekly microdose lithium treatment later in life suppresses podocyte senescence and senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs) in mice, resulting in a retarded renal aging. (A) Schematic diagram illustrates the pilot experiment to optimize the regimen of lithium therapy in mice. (B) On indicated days (d) after LiCl or NaCl treatment, protein was extracted from whole kidneys (pool of 3 animals per group) for immunoblot analysis for indicated molecules. (C) Schematic diagram illustrates the experimental design in WT aging mice. (D) Spot urine was collected at the indicated month (mo) and an aliquot (20 μL) was resolved by SDS-PAGE followed by Coomassie brilliant blue staining. Bovine serum albumin (BSA; 1, 2, and 4 μg) served as standard control. Urine samples were processed for albumin ELISA analysis with adjustment for creatinine concentrations. *P < 0.05 (n = 6). (E) Renal function was assessed by serum creatinine levels. *P < 0.05 (n = 6). (F) Kidney specimens were subjected to immunofluorescent staining for WT-1 or SA-β-gal activity staining. Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) The average number of WT-1+ cells and SA-β-gal+ foci per glomerular cross section (gcs) by absolute counting. *P < 0.05 (n = 6 mice per group). (H) Representative immunoblot analysis of isolated glomeruli. Densitometric analyses of the expression levels of indicated proteins, presented as relative levels normalized to β-tubulin based on immunoblot analysis. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (n = 6). (I) Representative immunoblot analysis of glomeruli isolated at 18 months for SASP factors fibronectin (FN), PAI-1, and TGF-β1. Densitometric analyses of the expression levels of indicated proteins, presented as relative levels normalized to β-tubulin based on immunoblot analysis. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (n = 6). Data are expressed as mean ± SD. Panels D, E, and G–I were analyzed by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

GSK3β-regulated cellular senescence in renal tubules. In addition to glomeruli, increased expression of GSK3β was also detected focally in cortical tubules in aging kidneys in humans (Figure 1C). In mice, the expression and activity of GSK3β likewise increased focally in cortical renal tubules with age, as determined by immunohistochemical staining and by immunoblot analysis of whole kidney specimens (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). This was associated with focally increased renal tubular expression of senescence mediators p16INK4A and p53, suggesting that GSK3β-regulated senescence signaling is also operative and contributes to aging in other compartments of the kidney. Renal tubular overexpression of GSK3β and senescence markers was marginally reduced by podocyte-specific ablation of GSK3β in aging mice (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D), possibly secondary to prevention of glomerular aging and proteinuria. However, they were substantially mitigated by microdose lithium treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F), suggesting that GSK3β-promoted cellular senescence could also be a pharmacological target in other compartments of the kidney.

Lithium therapy in psychiatric patients inhibits GSK3β and mitigates senescence signaling in podocytes, concomitant with better-preserved kidney function. To determine whether lithium alters GSK3β-regulated senescence signaling and kidney aging in humans, a group of psychiatric patients who received long-term treatment with lithium carbonate was studied. All patients had received routine therapeutic drug monitoring of lithium and had no evidence of lithium overdose or toxicity. Another group of psychiatric patients, who were matched for age, sex, and duration of mental diseases but never treated with lithium carbonate, served as controls (Supplemental Table 1). Turnover and shedding of renal epithelial cells, such as glomerular podocytes, is a normal ongoing process and is associated with continuous excretion of renal parenchymal cells into the urine (42). Exfoliated cells in the urine have been successfully utilized as a type of noninvasive liquid kidney biopsy for research and diagnostic purposes (42, 43), and were collected in our patients (Figure 8, A and B). As shown in Figure 8C, multicolor fluorescent immunocytochemical staining demonstrated that the level of inhibitory phosphorylation of GSK3βS9 was inversely associated with that of the prosenescence signaling mediator p16INK4A in urinary exfoliated cells, in support of the hypothesis that GSK3β also modulates senescence signaling in humans. This morphologic finding was corroborated by statistical analysis of individual urinary exfoliated cells categorized based on 4 patterns of staining, i.e., p16hip-GSK3βS9-lo, p16hip-GSK3βS9-hi, p16lop-GSK3βS9-lo, and p16lop-GSK3βS9-hi (Table 1). Lithium-treated patients tended to excrete more of the p16lop-GSK3βS9-hi cells expressing high levels of phosphorylated GSK3βS9 and low levels of p16INK4A, consistent with an antiaging activity (Table 1). Moreover, in urinary WT-1–positive podocytes derived from lithium-treated patients, the level of phosphorylated GSK3βS9 was also enhanced as expected (Figure 8C), and associated with reduced expression of p16INK4A (Figure 8D). In parallel, podocyte degeneration was attenuated in lithium-treated patients, marked by retention of the podocyte homeostatic marker synaptopodin (Figure 8E), whereas urinary exfoliated cells positive for the senescence marker γH2AX (Figure 8F) were diminished, suggesting that lithium therapy confers a rejuvenating effect on kidney cells, including podocytes. Indeed, lithium-treated patients demonstrated a trend toward better kidney functions as indicated by preservation of eGFR and lower urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratios (Supplemental Table 1), despite comparable age, sex, duration of mental disease, and comorbidities.

Figure 8 Long-term lithium carbonate therapy in psychiatric patients inhibits GSK3β activity and attenuates cellular senescence in urinary exfoliated cells. (A) Schematic diagram depicts preparation of urinary exfoliated cells from psychiatric patients treated either with lithium carbonate [Li (+), n = 12] or without lithium carbonate [Li (–), n = 12]. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Immunofluorescent staining of urinary exfoliated cells for synaptopodin (red) with DAPI counterstaining for nuclei, as shown by fluorescence microscopy and differential interference contrast (DIC) microscopy. Arrowheads indicate synaptopodin-positive podocytes, while arrows indicate synaptopodin-negative urinary cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Multicolor immunofluorescent staining of urinary exfoliated cells for phosphorylated GSK3β at serine 9 (p-GSK3βS9), p16INK4A, and WT-1. Arrows indicate WT-1–positive urinary podocytes with p-GSK3βS9-lop16hi staining pattern. Arrowheads indicate WT-1–positive urinary podocytes with p-GSK3βS9-hip16lo staining pattern. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of cells with high and low expression of p16INK4A among all WT-1+ urinary cells. **P < 0.01 (n = 12). (E) Immunofluorescent staining of urinary exfoliated cells for synaptopodin (SYNPO) followed by counterstaining with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Immunofluorescent staining of urine exfoliated cells for γH2AX followed by counterstaining with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm. Absolute count of the number of γH2AX-positive cells as percentage of the number of urinary exfoliated cells per microscopic field. **P < 0.01 (n = 12). Data are expressed as mean ± SD. Panels D and F were analyzed by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.