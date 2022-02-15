GSK3β and the aging kidney

Past studies had suggested that activation of β-catenin was detrimental to podocytes (reviewed in ref. 11). These findings raise the question of whether changes in GSK3β activity may affect podocyte function, possibly by altering the levels of canonical Wnt signaling. Indeed, the role of GSK3β in various types of kidney ailments, including glomerular disease and polycystic kidney disease, has received serious attention in the past several years. Several studies have suggested disparate effects of inhibiting or genetically inactivating GSK3β for preserving podocyte function (12–14).

The recent studies by Hurcombe et al. and Fang et al. add to our understanding of the role of GSK in glomerular disease (15, 16). Both studies used pharmacological treatments and targeted genes in podocytes. However, the findings have, to some extent, led researchers to opposing conclusions, most likely because of important differences in their respective experimental approaches. Hurcombe et al. studied mice with podocyte-specific inactivation of both GSK3α and GSK3β (15). The researchers claimed that neither single knockout led to any apparent phenotype after 2 years of observation. However, using a constitutively active Cre recombinase construct expressed specifically in podocytes, loss of both GSK3α and GSK3β was incompatible with podocyte function and there was widespread effacement (loss of podocyte foot process architecture), and none of the mutant mice survived beyond about 15 days. A similar result was obtained studying nephrocytes in mutant Drosophila. Hurcombe et al. also performed an inducible postnatal podocyte-specific knockout of both GSK3α and GSK3β (referred to as DKO mice), and nearly all DKO mice developed albuminuria and glomerulosclerosis. Further, lithium-treated Wistar rats developed proteinuria. In a surprising turn, Hurcombe et al. found that even though an increase in activated (nonphosphorylated) β-catenin was observed in their DKO mice, genetic ablation of β-catenin along with both isoforms of GSK3 failed to rescue the GSK3 DKO phenotype, casting doubt on the hypothesis that podocyte dysfunction in their DKO mice was primarily due to excessive activation of β-catenin and canonical Wnt signaling. Further studies by Hurcombe et al. suggest that podocytes in DKO mice were attempting to reenter the cell cycle. As podocytes are terminally differentiated cells, pathological situations involving podocyte reentry into the cell cycle leads to their loss and the onset of albuminuria. Hurcombe et al. also found a disruption of HIPPO signaling in podocytes of DKO mice and increased expression of YAP/TAZ target genes.

In this issue of the JCI, Fang et al. present an alternate view of how GSK3 may affect podocytes, and relate their findings to cellular senescence and glomerular aging in humans (ref. 16 and Figure 1). A difference between the studies of Hurcombe et al. and Fang et al. is that Hurcombe et al. studied mice in which both isoforms of GSK3 had been inactivated, whereas Fang et al. focused exclusively on GSK3β in human tissue and mice. Fang and colleagues initially found that GSK3β expression was elevated in normal human kidney tissue obtained from individuals in a 46- to 60-year-old age group, compared with those younger than age 46. Moreover, GSK3β levels correlated with expression of p16INK4A and inversely correlated with podocyte number. Similar observations were made in aged mice. Fang et al. went on to genetically inactivate GSK3β in mice and observed that depleting GSKβ mitigated podocyte loss and age-related albuminuria. Using immortalized podocytes, Fang et al. also demonstrated a physical interaction between GSK3β and both p16INK4A and p53, and that GSK3β regulated the phosphorylation of p16INK4A and p53, further supporting a role for age-related elevation of GSK3β expression in cellular senescence. In contrast to the observations of Hurcombe et al., Fang et al. observed that once-weekly dosing of mice with lithium decreased cellular senescence as measured by p16INK4A and p53 expression, and preserved age-related glomerular function as measured by albumin/creatine ratio and serum creatinine levels. Finally, Fang and researchers used urine specimens from humans undergoing long-term lithium treatment for psychiatric disease, finding decreased levels of p16INK4A in WT-1+ cells, representing exfoliated podocytes, compared with urine from non–lithium-treated individuals (16).