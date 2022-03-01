Endothelial Piezo1 sustains muscle capillary density and contributes to physical activity

Piezo1-transgenic mice

Piezo1ΔEC mice and control littermates were housed in GM500 individually ventilated cages (Animal Care Systems) at 21°C, 50% to 70% humidity, and a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle on standard chow diet and water ad libitum. Genotypes were determined using real-time PCR with specific probes designed for each gene (Transnetyx Inc.). Piezo1 conditional KO mice were generated at the University of Leeds by breeding C57BL/6J Piezo1-floxed mice (Piezo1fl/fl) with a Cre transgenic line driven by the cadherin-5 promoter (Tg[Cdh5-Cre/ERT2]1Rha) as previously described (18, 19). Piezo1fl/fl mice were crossed with Cdh5-Cre mice and inbred to generate Cre-positive, loxP-homozygous (Piezo1fl/fl Cdh5-Cre) conditional KO mice. Intraperitoneal injection of tamoxifen at 75 mg/kg for 5 consecutive days in Piezo1fl/fl Cdh5-Cre mice resulted in the disruption of the Piezo1 gene specifically in the endothelium. These mice are referred to as Piezo1ΔEC. Control mice were the Cre-negative (Piezo1fl/fl) littermates that received tamoxifen injections. For experiments, male mice aged 10 weeks were injected with tamoxifen to induce the deletion of the Piezo1 gene and studies were performed 10 weeks later, at which time mice were 20 weeks old.

Echocardiography

Transthoracic echocardiography was performed using an echocardiograph (Vevo 2100 high-resolution system, VisualSonics) equipped with a 40-MHz linear MS-550D transducer, under steady-state isoflurane gas anaesthesia in 0.8 L/min 100% O 2 . The thickness of the left ventricular (LV) anterior and posterior walls was measured in the short axis using 2-dimensional-guided (2D) M-mode echocardiography over the entire cardiac cycle. The LV volumes, fractional shortening (FS %), ejection fraction (EF %), and the corrected LV mass were calculated with the Vevo LAB cardiac package software using the following equations: LV vol diastole (d) = (7.0/[2.4 + LVIDd]) × LVIDd3, LV vol systole (s) = (7.0/[2.4 + LVIDs]) × LVIDs3, FS % = 100 × ([LVIDd – LVIDs]/LVIDd), EF % = 100 × ([LV vol d – LV vol s]/LV vol d), and corrected LV mass = 0.8 × 1.053 × ([LVIDd + LVPWd + IVSd]3 – LVIDd3), where ID is the internal diameter, PW is posterior wall thickness, and IVS is the interventricular septum thickness.

Metabolism, locomotor behavior, and physical activity

The Comprehensive Laboratory Animal Monitoring System (CLAMS, Columbus Instruments) was used to measure energy expenditure, locomotor behavior, and voluntary physical activity. Mice were housed individually in CLAMS metabolic cages equipped with running wheels (94 mm diameter), with free access to food and water, and maintained on a 12-hour light (inactive)/12-hour dark (active) cycle. They were acclimated for the first 24 hours and then data on O 2 consumption, CO 2 production, respiratory exchange ratio, energy expenditure, food intake, locomotor activity, and wheel revolutions were recorded for a further 72 hours in 10-minute bins. A mouse was considered active when wheel revolutions were recorded for a 10-minute bin.

Animals and tissue harvest

Animals were euthanized in accordance with the Schedule 1 Code of Practice, UK Animals Scientific Procedures Act 1986. Hind limb muscles and hearts were removed, cleaned, dissected free of fat, and cut in half transversally. For immunohistochemistry, the distal part was mounted in optimal cutting temperature compound (Tissue-Tek) and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen–cooled isopentane. For molecular biology, the proximal part was directly snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Samples were stored at –80°C until use.

Isolation of SkECs

Skeletal muscle tissue (~500 mg) from the hind limb of 20-week-old mice was used. Tissue was manually cleaned of fat and cut into small pieces in DMEM. To combine enzymatic digestion and mechanical dissociation, a commercial murine skeletal muscle dissociation kit (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-098-305) was used in combination with the gentleMACS Octo Dissociator with heaters (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-096-427). Muscle pieces were transferred to C-tubes and digested with Miltenyi’s enzyme cocktail under agitation at 37°C for 61 minutes (program 37C_mr_SMDK_1). Samples were then filtered through a 70-μm strainer and washed with DMEM. To deplete CD45+ cells, the suspension was incubated for 15 minutes at 4°C under agitation with mouse CD45 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-052-301) and then passed through an LS column (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-042-401). The cell suspension was then enriched for endothelial cells by incubating with mouse CD31 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-097-418) for 15 minutes at 4°C under agitation and passed through an LS column. CD31+ cells retained in the LS column were eluted with PEB buffer (PBS, 2 mM EDTA, 0.5% BSA, pH 7.2) and centrifuged at 300g for 5 minutes. CD45–CD31+ cells corresponding to endothelial cells were directly pelleted for RNA or protein isolation (71–73).

Isolation of pericytes from skeletal muscle

Skeletal muscle tissue (~500 mg) from the hind limb of 20-week-old C57BL/6J WT mice was used. Tissue was manually cleaned of fat and cut into small pieces in DMEM. Muscle pieces were digested with 1 mg/mL collagenase/Dispase in DMEM (Sigma-Aldrich, 10269638001) for 60 minutes under agitation at 37°C. Samples were then filtered through a 70-μm strainer and washed twice with growth medium MV2 (PromoCell, C-22022), supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum and 1% penicillin-streptomycin solution. The cells were resuspended in MV2 medium and plated in gelatin-precoated flasks. Isolated cells were initially cultured in MV2 medium under conditions optimized for endothelial cells, but after 2 passages were switched to a medium optimized for pericyte growth (ScienCell, 1201). Pericytes were used after 1–2 additional passages. Pericytes were treated for 4 hours with 1 mM L-NMMA acetate (Tocris Bioscience, 0771) or 300 μM GSNO (Tocris Bioscience, 0603).

Isolation of liver sinusoidal endothelial cells

Livers of 20-week-old C57BL/6J WT mice were used for preparation of liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs). Tissue was cut into small pieces and incubated under agitation at 37°C for 36 minutes with 0.1% collagenase II (Gibco, 17101-015) and Dispase solution (Gibco, 17105-041) using the gentleMACS Octo Dissociator with heaters (program 37C_mr_LIDK_1). Samples were then filtered successively through 100-μm and 40-μm strainers and washed twice with PEB buffer. The cell suspension was incubated with mouse CD146 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-092-007) for 15 minutes at 4°C under agitation and passed through an LS column. CD146+ cells retained in the LS column were eluted with PEB buffer and centrifuged at 300g for 5 minutes. Cells were used after being cultured for 2 to 3 days in MV2 medium.

RNA isolation and quantitative PCR

Total RNA from gastrocnemius muscle, isolated endothelial cells, or pericytes was extracted using TRIzol (Sigma-Aldrich, T9424) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For whole muscle, cDNA was synthesized from 1 μg of total RNA and random hexamer primers (Promega, C1181), incubated at 75°C for 7 minutes to denature RNA, and cooled at room temperature for 10 minutes. A second mixture containing M-MLV Reverse Transcriptase Buffer (ThermoFisher Scientific, 18057018), deoxynucleotide triphosphates (ThermoFisher Scientific, R0192), RNase inhibitor (ThermoFisher Scientific, 10777019), and M-MLV Reverse Transcriptase (ThermoFisher Scientific, 28025013) was added to the first mixture and incubated for 1 hour at 37°C, followed by 5 minutes at 95°C to inactivate the enzyme reaction. For isolated endothelial cells and pericytes from skeletal muscle, 300 ng and 100 ng of total RNA was reverse transcribed, respectively, using the High-Capacity RNA-to-cDNA Kit (ThermoFisher Scientific, 4387406) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNA was used as a template for real-time PCR with SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad, 1725121). PCR cycling conditions were 95°C for 10 minutes, 40 cycles of 95°C for 10 seconds, and 60°C for 1 minute. Quantitative determination of mRNA expression levels was performed with a LightCycler 480 Real Time PCR System (Roche) using either gene-specific primers or Rps20 gene primers for whole muscle and Gapdh gene primers for isolated cells as endogenous controls from Sigma-Aldrich (Supplemental Table 2). Samples were analyzed using the comparative CT method, where fold-change was calculated from the ΔΔCT values with the formula 2–ΔΔCT.

Immunoblotting

Proteins from gastrocnemius muscle were isolated in RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris HCl pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 0.05% NP-40, 1% deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS), and proteins from isolated endothelial cells and pericytes were isolated in NP40 Cell Lysis Buffer (ThermoFisher Scientific, FNN0021), both supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich, P8340) and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail Set V (Millipore, 524629). Samples were heated at 37°C for 30 minutes in SDS-PAGE sample buffer, loaded in a precast 4%–20% polyacrylamide gradient gel (Bio-Rad), and subjected to electrophoresis. Proteins were transferred onto a PVDF membrane for 90 minutes at 50 mA using the Trans-Blot SD Semi-Dry Electrophoretic Transfer Cell System (Bio-Rad). Membranes were blocked in 5% milk for 1 hour and then incubated overnight with the primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 3). Membranes were washed and incubated with secondary antibodies for 1 hour (Supplemental Table 3). Detection was performed using SuperSignal West Femto (ThermoFisher Scientific, 34096) and visualized with a G-Box Chemi-XT4 (SynGene). GAPDH was used as reference protein.

Muscle processing and immunohistochemistry sectioning of skeletal muscle and heart muscle

Serial cross sections (10 μm thick) of gastrocnemius muscle and heart were cut in a cryostat (Leica) maintained at –20°C and mounted on SuperFrost Plus Adhesion slides (ThermoFisher Scientific, 10149870) to determine fiber type, fiber area, capillarization, pericyte density, vascular regression, and endothelial cell apoptosis. Longitudinal sections (30 μm thick) of gastrocnemius muscle were cut for eNOS and TSP2 immunohistochemistry experiments.

In situ determination of fiber type. Muscle sections were immunolabeled for the different myosin heavy chains (MHCs) using a previously described method (74). Briefly, cross sections were either used to immunolabel for MHC type 1, 2a, and 2b or MHC type 2a and 2x. Sections were air dried at room temperature for 30 minutes, and then rehydrated with PBS. Sections were blocked using goat serum (10% in PBS) and incubated 2 hours at room temperature with one of the following primary antibody cocktails: (a) mouse IgG2b monoclonal anti–MHC type 1 (BA-F8), mouse IgG1 monoclonal anti–MHC type 2a (SC-71), and mouse IgM monoclonal anti–MHC type 2b (BF-F3); or (b) mouse IgG1 monoclonal anti–MHC type 2a (SC-71) and mouse IgM monoclonal anti–MHC type 2x (6H1). All primary antibodies targeting MHCs were purchased from the Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank (DSHB, University of Iowa) and used at a concentration of 0.5 μg/mL. Muscle sections were washed 3 times in PBS and then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with one of the following secondary antibody cocktails: (a) DyLight 405 IgG2b goat anti-mouse (Jackson Immunoresearch, 115-475-207; 1:500), Alexa Fluor 488 IgG1 goat anti-mouse (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-21121; 1:500), and Alexa Fluor 555 IgM goat anti-mouse (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-21426; 1:500); or (b) Alexa Fluor 488 IgG1 goat anti-mouse (1:500) and Alexa Fluor 555 IgM goat anti-mouse (1:500). Sections were washed 3 times in PBS and slides were coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant (ThermoFisher Scientific, P36934).

In situ determination of gastrocnemius muscle and heart capillarization and cross-sectional area. Muscle sections were air dried for 30 minutes at room temperature and rehydrated with PBS prior to fixation with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 10 minutes. After washes with PBS, sections were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes and then blocked with goat serum (5% in PBS) for 45 minutes. Sections were stained for 2 hours at room temperature with rat anti-CD31 (BD Biosciences, 550274; 1:100) or FITC-conjugated Bandeiraea simplicifolia isolectin B4 (IB4) (FITC-IB4, Sigma-Aldrich, L2895; 1:100) to detect blood vessels, in combination with rhodamine-conjugated WGA (Vector Laboratories, RL-1022; 1:100) to visualize the plasma membrane. Sections were washed 3 times in PBS and then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with Alexa Fluor 647 chicken anti-rat (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-21472; 1:500). Sections were washed 3 times in PBS and slides were coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant.

In situ determination of vascular regression. Muscle sections were air dried for 30 minutes at room temperature and rehydrated with PBS prior to fixation with 4% PFA for 10 minutes. After washes with PBS, sections were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes and then blocked with BSA (5% in PBS) for 1 hour. First, sections were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with rat anti-CD31 (1:100) and goat anti–Coll IV (Millipore, AB769; 1:50) for endothelial cells and basal lamina, respectively. Slides were washed 3 times in PBS and then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with Alexa Fluor 647 chicken anti-rat (1:500) and FITC-conjugated donkey anti-goat (Jackson Immunoresearch, 705-095-147; 1:500). Sections were washed 3 times in PBS and slides were coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant.

In situ determination of pericyte density and coverage. Muscle cross sections and longitudinal sections were air dried for 30 minutes at room temperature and rehydrated with PBS prior to fixation with 4% PFA for 10 minutes, and then permeabilized and blocked with PBS, 1% BSA, and 0.25% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at 4°C. Sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with rat anti-CD31 (1:100) and rabbit anti-NG2 proteoglycan (Millipore, AB5320; 1:250) for endothelial cells and pericytes, respectively. Slides were washed 3 times in PBS and then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-rat (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-11006; 1:500) and Alexa Fluor 568 goat anti-rabbit (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-11011; 1:500). Sections were washed 3 times in PBS and slides were coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant.

In situ apoptosis determination. Cellular apoptosis was detected on muscle sections using the in situ Cell Death Detection Kit, TMR Red (Sigma-Aldrich, 12156792910) as described by the manufacturer’s instructions. Then, muscle sections were counterstained for FITC-conjugated IB4 to identify endothelial cells. Muscle section slides were coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (ThermoFisher Scientific, P36935) to counterstain nuclei.

In situ determination of eNOS fluorescence intensity. Longitudinal muscle sections were air dried for 30 minutes at room temperature and rehydrated with PBS prior to fixation with 4% PFA for 10 minutes, and then permeabilized and blocked with PBS, 1% BSA, and 0.25% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at 4°C. Sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with rat anti-CD31 (1:100) and mouse anti-eNOS (BD Biosciences, 610297; 1:100). Slides were washed 3 times in PBS and then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-rat (1:500) and Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-mouse (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-21235; 1:500). Sections were washed 3 times in PBS and slides were coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI.

In situ determination of TSP2 fluorescence intensity. Longitudinal muscle sections were air dried for 30 minutes at room temperature and rehydrated with PBS prior to fixation with 4% PFA for 10 minutes, and then permeabilized and blocked with PBS, 1% BSA, and 0.25% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at 4°C. Sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with rat anti-CD31 (1:100), rabbit anti-NG2 (1:250), and mouse anti-TSP2 (BD Biosciences, 611150; 1:100). Slides were washed 3 times in PBS and then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-rat (1:500), Alexa Fluor 568 goat anti-rabbit (1:500), and Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-mouse (1:500). Sections were washed 3 times in PBS and slides were coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI.

In situ determination of pericyte and LSEC purity. Cells were fixed with 4% PFA for 10 minutes. After washes with PBS, cells were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 5 minutes, and then blocked with 1% BSA in PBS for 15 minutes. Cells were stained for 1 hour at 37°C with rat anti–VE-cadherin (ThermoFisher Scientific, 14-1441-81; 1:200) and rabbit anti-NG2 (1:200). Cells were washed 3 times in PBS and then incubated for 30 minutes at room temperature with Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-rabbit (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-21246; 1:200) and Alexa Fluor 568 goat anti-rat (ThermoFisher Scientific, A-11077; 1:200). Cells were washed and coverslipped using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI.

Slide imaging and image quantification

For determination of fiber type, capillary density, pericyte density, cross-sectional area, vascular regression, and apoptosis, images were acquired using a confocal laser scanning microscope (Zeiss LSM 880) and ZEN (black edition) acquisition software, and then analyzed using ImageJ software version 1.52p (NIH). The percentage of fibers expressing the various MHC isoforms was manually calculated from 5 random fields containing an average of 200 fibers per field per animal (×20 magnification). Capillaries, pericytes, and fibers were counted in 10 random fields per animal (×20 magnification) using the 3D Objects Counter and Muscle Morphometry plugins, and capillary density was expressed as capillary-to-fiber ratio and pericyte density as pericyte-to-fiber ratio. The geometrical parameter, minimal Feret’s diameter, was used to determine muscle fiber size. Vascular regression was evaluated by the number of empty basement membrane sleeves (Coll IV+CD31–), as this process is characterized by extrusion of endothelial cells through the basal lamina, leaving only membrane sleeves without the blood vessel. Quantification was performed on 10 random fields per animal (×20 magnification). Apoptotic endothelial cells were detected by colocalized green (IB4+), red (TUNEL+), and blue (DAPI+) fluorescence. The percentage of apoptotic endothelial cells was calculated as IB4+TUNEL+DAPI+ cells in proportion to all IB4+DAPI+ cells. Quantification was performed on 15 random fields per animal (×40 magnification). For assessment of eNOS and TSP2 fluorescence intensity, imaging was carried out on a confocal laser scanning microscope (Zeiss LSM 710) using a 63×/1.40 NA oil objective. Z-slices of 1-Airy-unit thickness were used to obtain a 3D perspective of each vessel. Images were exported to Fiji (75) for final processing and assembly. For quantification of TSP2/eNOS intensities at the pericyte and endothelial regions, masks of each region were generated from the corresponding CD31 and NG2 images for each slice of the Z-stack. TSP2 intensity in pericytes was obtained by application of the NG2 mask. eNOS intensity in endothelial cells was obtained by application of the CD31 mask. NG2 and CD31 areas were calculated from the corresponding masks. Background subtraction on TSP2 images was carried out using the ImageJ background subtract function. For eNOS images, the intensity in unstained areas was measured and subtracted from the intensity values. TSP2 and eNOS fluorescence intensities were averaged from 2 to 10 Z-slice images per microvascular unit selected at random. Measurements from 2 to 9 microvascular units were then averaged to produce 1 fluorescence value per mouse. For assessment of pericyte and LSEC purity, imaging was carried out on a confocal laser scanning microscope (Zeiss LSM 710) using a 40×/1.3 NA oil objective. Images were exported and analyzed using ImageJ software. Pericytes were validated as NG2+VE-cadherin– cells, while LSECs were used as VE-cadherin positive control.

Data availability

All source data are provided.

Statistics

The number (n) of mice studied per experiment is indicated in figure legends. All data are presented as mean ± SD. Outliers were removed in the validation analysis using the robust regression and outlier removal test (ROUT) method with Q = 1% in GraphPad Prism 9.0 software. Statistical significance was evaluated with unpaired Student’s t test when comparing 2 groups, and with 2-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons, as stated in figure legends. For metabolic studies, the statistical analysis was performed in the R programming language with CalR, a custom package for analysis of indirect calorimetry using ANCOVA (76). For all experiments, a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. For PCR analysis, each sample was tested in duplicate. Echocardiographic examinations were performed in a blinded fashion. In the CLAMS studies, 2 control mice were excluded from the analysis due to non-running behavior combined with weight loss of 10% or greater.

Study approval

All animal use was authorized by the University of Leeds Animal Ethics Committee and The Home Office, UK.