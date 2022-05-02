Macrophage-produced VEGFC is induced by efferocytosis to ameliorate cardiac injury and inflammation

CD36 regulates Vegfc expression after MI. Following cardiac injury, we and others have reported that phagocytic clearance of dying cells by macrophages (i.e., efferocytosis) is a necessary initial step for cardiac repair (6, 7). Efferocytosis also leads to the transport of cardiac antigen to draining LNs (13), where it may be cross-presented to resident T cells (14). To track the fate of phagocytosed cardiac antigen, we harvested mediastinal lymph nodes (MLNs) and spleens prior to and after experimental MI. As previously demonstrated (15), we identified cardiac-derived (Myh6-mCherry) antigens at steady state in MLNs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140685DS1). As shown in Supplemental Figure 1A, this mCherry signal was greatly enhanced in MLNs following ligation of the left anterior descending (LAD) artery after 3 days, however, levels in the spleen remained negligible. mCherry signal also colocalized with MLN LysMCre-EGFP+ phagocytes (Figure 1A and ref. 16). Here, we sought to decipher whether Cd36 was necessary for the transport of cardiac antigen to the MLNs after MI. Consistent with a phagocytic origin, flow cytometric analysis of MLNs revealed that cardiac mCherry antigen within draining LNs was reduced in mice deficient for Cd36 (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Bone marrow–derived Cd36 is required for both the accumulation of cardiac antigens in MLNs and increased tubular LYVE1 staining after MI. (A) Imaging of murine MLN cross-sections 3 days after ligation of the LAD artery. Macrophages (MΦ) from LysMCre-EGFP mice show EGFP signal, and cardiomyocyte debris from Myh6-mCherry–transgenic mice show red signal. Scale bar: 40 μm. (B) Chimeric Myh6-mCherry mice, deficient for bone marrow–derived Cd36, were subjected to coronary artery occlusion. Three days after MI (D3), MLNs were harvested, and flow cytometric analysis of Ly6g–CD11b+CD11c+ cells was performed. n = 5 per group. max, maximum. ***P < 0.0005, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) C57BL/6 mice were subjected to MI via coronary occlusion of the LAD artery. Representative immunofluorescence images were taken from 2 weeks after MI. Data display tubular LYVE1+ staining of the myocardial infarct border zone in Cd36–/– mice versus Cd36+/+ mice. Scale bar: 125 μm. (D) Border zone quantification of LYVE1+CD68– nuclei in Cd36fl/fl versus Cd36fl/fl LysMCre mice after MI. n = 5 per group. **P < 0.007, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (E) qPCR analysis of myocardial Vegfc in Cd36-deficient mice after MI. n = 5 per group. **P < 0.005 and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (F) Expression of VEGFC in cardiac macrophages with myeloid-specific deletion of Cd36 compared with controls 7 days after MI. n = 4–6 mice per group pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

We next examined the origin of the MLN cardiac antigen and performed imaging studies of the myocardium after MI. In line with prior reports indicating that cardiac damage induces a lymphangiogenesis response in association with production of the lymphangiogenic factor Vegfc (9), we also found increased expression of typical lymphatic vascular markers such as lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1 (LYVE1) (Supplemental Figure 1B) and Prox1Td-tomato (Supplemental Figure 1C) in myocardial lymphatic networks following MI. We further confirmed that the LYVE1-expressing lymphatics did not coexpress the pan-macrophage marker CD68 (Supplemental Figure 1D), given that LYVE1 may also be produced by cardiac macrophages (17). We then revisited the Cd36-deficient mice and found that myocardial LYVE1 staining was significantly reduced in these mice after MI (Figure 1, C and D). These initial data suggested that reduced cardiac antigen accumulation in MLNs of Cd36-deficient mice (Figure 1B) might not be a direct consequence of reduced phagocytosis, as we had initially predicted. Consistent with an alternative mechanism, Cd36fl/fl LysMCre mice exhibited a reduction in myocardial Vegfc expression relative to control mice after MI (Figure 1E). Finally, cardiac macrophages from Cd36-deficient animals exhibited reduced VEGFC expression as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 1F). Altogether, these data suggest that myeloid CD36 regulates Vegfc expression after MI.

Efferocytosis triggers macrophage production of VEGFC in a CD36-dependent manner. Macrophage-like cells have been shown to have the capacity to produce VEGFC (10). However, in the setting of MI, the source of cardiac VEGFC and the trigger of lymphangiogenesis remain unclear. Because of the role of CD36 in apoptotic cell (AC) clearance, our observations in Cd36-deficient mice led us to question whether a mechanistic link exists between efferocytosis and Vegfc expression. To determine whether, similar to tissue injury, efferocytosis could trigger the induction of Vegfc, we cocultivated primary macrophages isolated from the bone marrow of C57BL/6J mice with apoptotic Jurkat cells and measured Vegfc levels by quantitative PCR (qPCR). Interestingly, we found that Vegfc levels were acutely elevated as a function of time after efferocytosis (Figure 2A). LPS has been reported to induce Vegfc in macrophages (18). We found that the increase in Vegfc levels after efferocytosis was similar to that seen in macrophages exposed to LPS (Figure 2B). Furthermore, we also observed an increase in VEGFC expression at the protein level (Figure 2C) and detected this protein in cell supernatants after performing an ELISA (Figure 2D). Supporting our in vivo data (Figure 1), Cd36 was also required for optimal efferocytosis and an increase in Vegfc levels (Figure 2, E and F). Since Cd36 also acts as a fatty acid transporter, we sought to determine whether Vegfc expression is affected by fatty acid oxidation (FAO). We found that the use of etomoxir, which can inhibit FAO (19), had no effect on Vegfc expression during efferocytosis (Figure 2G). Moreover, inhibition of AC engulfment by pretreatment of macrophages with the cytoskeleton inhibitor cytochalasin D, which prevents phagocytic uptake (20), completely abrogated AC-triggered induction of Vegfc (Figure 2H). To explore how efferocytosis might signal to activate Vegfc, we leveraged a separately conducted screen, in which we examined open chromatin marks during efferocytosis by ChIP using H3K27Ac antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These data were consistent with an activated Vegfc locus during efferocytosis (Supplemental Figure 2C). Also, DNA footprint analysis of candidate transcription factor binding sites in this area suggested a role during this process for the transcription factor Stat6 (Supplemental Figure 2D). Indeed, inhibition of STAT6 impaired efferocytic Vegfc induction (Figure 2I). We next tested whether CD36 enhances efferocytosis-driven STAT6 signaling and observed diminished levels of phosphorylated STAT6 (p-STAT6) in Cd36-deficient macrophages compared with levels in control macrophages (Figure 2J). Thus, CD36-dependent efferocytosis triggers STAT6 activation, leading to macrophage production of VEGFC.

Figure 2 Vegfc is induced in macrophages during efferocytosis. (A) Photomicrograph depicts primary BMDMs (red) cocultivated with fluorescently labeled (green) ACs. Original magnification, ×40. Bar graph shows the quantification of gene expression at the indicated time points after AC cocultivation. n = 3–5. *P < 0.03 and **P < 0.003, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (B) Macrophage gene expression after treatment with either ACs or LPS (100 ng/mL). n = 6 per group. **P < 0.006. (C) Representative protein immunoblots of VEGFC, 6 hours after efferocytosis and densitometric analysis. n = 6 pooled from 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.005. (D) VEGFC ELISA of macrophage supernatant 9 hours after treatment with ACs versus control. n = 6. *P < 0.01. (E) BMDMs from Cd36+/+ and Cd36–/– animals were cocultured for 3 hours with ACs. After sequential washes, cells were imaged on an Olympus fluorescence microscope, and the percentage of efferocytosis was calculated from 10 random fields per replicate. Scale bar: 20 μm. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments with n = 3 wells per group. **P < 0.01. (F) BMDMs from Cd36+/+ and Cd3–/– animals was assessed for gene expression before and after treatment with ACs. n = 3–8 per group. ***P < 0.0005 and ****P < 0.0001. (G) Macrophage Vegfc gene expression after treatment with either ACs or with ACs plus etomoxir (ETO). n = 3–4 wells per group. *P < 0.01. (H) Quantification of gene expression in macrophages treated with ACs versus ACs plus cytochalasin D (CytoD). n = 3 per group. *P < 0.02. (I) Inhibition of STAT6 with AS1517499 blocked efferocytic Vegfc induction. *P < 0.01. (J) To assess STAT6 phosphorylation, macrophages were cultured as above, and lysates were prepared in RIPA buffer and then assessed by Western blotting. n = 6 pooled samples from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (B and F–J) and 2-tailed, unpaired t test (C–E). Ctrl, control.

Myeloid-derived VEGFC regulates post-MI lymphangiogenesis and cardiac function. Next, we sought to validate our in vitro findings in mice. As displayed in Figure 3A, sorted cardiac macrophages showed significantly increased Vegfc levels 5 days after MI. We also compared Vegfc expression in sorted cardiac neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages and discovered a selective macrophage Vegfc expression signature 7 days after MI (Figure 3B). Using Myh6-mCherry mice, we stratified separate macrophage subpopulations by the levels of mCherry signal as a readout of efferocytic uptake. We found that mCherryhi macrophages had higher Vegfc signal than did mCherrylo populations (Figure 3C). We further parsed the cardiac macrophages using reported markers of resident (TIM4+CCR2–) or recruited (TIM4–CCR2+) macrophages. Consistent with our previous findings (21), and in agreement with greater Vegfc production, CCR2– macrophages exhibited enhanced efferocytic activity compared with recruited CCR2+ macrophages (Figure 3D). Supporting the idea of a potential crosstalk with cardiac lymphatics, CD68+ macrophages were also found proximal to cardiac LYVE1+ lymphatics in the heart (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Selective expression of Vegfc in cardiac macrophages after MI. (A) Sorted cardiac macrophages 5 days after MI were assessed for Vegfc mRNA expression compared with non-MI mice. n = 5/group. **P < 0.005, by unpaired t test. (B) Histogram of VEGFC expression in the indicated cell types by quantitative flow cytometry using cardiac extracts, 7 days after MI. Neutrophils (Neu) were defined as CD11b+Ly6g+; monocytes (Mono) were CD11b+Ly6g–Ly6chiF4/80–; macrophages (Mac) were defined as CD11b+Ly6g–Ly6cloF4/80+CD64+. n = 4 per group. ***P < 0.0002 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (C) mCherry mice were subjected to coronary ligation to track the uptake of cardiac antigens. Cardiac macrophages with higher levels of mCherry signal also expressed higher levels of VEGFC. n = 4 per group. P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Cardiac macrophages were further classified by TIM4 (resident) or CCR2 (recruited) expression. TIM4+ resident macrophages had a higher frequency of mCherry uptake and expressed higher levels of VEGFC. n = 4 per group. Data were pooled from 2–3 independent experiments. P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Because Cd36 can affect multiple physiological functions, we sought to directly examine whether myeloid-derived Vegfc regulates the myocardial response to ischemia. We therefore compared Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice with Vegfcfl/fl controls after coronary artery ligation. As indicated in Figure 4, myeloid Vegfc deficiency led to reduced expression levels of cardiac LYVE1+ lymphatics, most notably within the ischemic area at risk (AAR). Importantly, we found that cardiac function was also affected, as the left ventricular ejection fraction (EF) was significantly reduced by myeloid Vegfc deficiency, as measured by M-mode echocardiography (Figure 5A). Additional echocardiographic parameters of ventricular remodeling were exacerbated in myeloid Vegfc–deficient mice, which, notably, had pronounced left ventricular dilation (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with a cardioprotective role of macrophage-produced Vegfc after MI, forced myeloid gain of function (GOF) of Vegfc using a VegfcGOF LysMCre mouse strain, led to an improvement in the post-MI cardiac EF (Figure 6, A and B). These myeloid VegfcGOF LysMCre mice also exhibited evidence of increased cardiac lymphatics in infarcted tissue (Figure 6C) and a higher frequency of cardiac macrophages with lower MHC class II (MHCII) expression (Figure 6D). To assess the potential clinical significance, we evaluated similar parameters after ischemia-reperfusion (I/R) and found that LYVE1 staining in myocardial lymphatics was also elevated in the AAR after I/R (Supplemental Figure 4). Echocardiography revealed that macrophage Vegfc was required for improved cardiac function after reperfusion of the ischemic hearts (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 Myeloid deletion of Vegfc reduces lymphatic vessel density after MI. (A) Representative photomicrographs showing LYVE1 staining of coronary lymphatic vessels from Vegfcfl/fl LysMcre mice and Vegfcfl/fl littermates after permanent ligation of the LAD artery at the indicated time points. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of LYVE1 staining in myocardial ischemic AAR. P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Figure 5 Myeloid Vegfc deficiency leads to impaired cardiac function after MI. (A) Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice along with littermate Vegfcfl/fl controls were subjected to permanent ligation of the LAD artery. Representative M-mode still frames used for analysis showed a significant reduction in ventricular wall thickness and contraction in Vegfc-deficient animals. Parasternal short-axis M-mode measurements were collected prior to surgery (day 0) and again on day 28 after the ligation procedure. Using EF measurements as an indicator of cardiac function, no inherent differences were observed prior to injury, however, after 28 days, the Vegfc-deficient animals showed a significant reduction in EF. n = 9 control Vegfcfl/fl controls; n = 7 Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice. ***P < 0.005, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (B) Additional indices measured by echocardiography show significantly worsened indicators of systolic function including ventricular wall thickness, internal diameter, and volume. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.005, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. FS, fractional shortening, LV Vol, left ventricular volume; LVID, left ventricular internal diameter; LVAW, left ventricular anterior wall thickness; LVPW, left ventricular posterior wall thickness.

Figure 6 Myeloid Vegfc overexpression leads to improved cardiac function and increased lymphangiogenesis after MI. (A) VegfcGOF LysMCre mice and littermate controls were subjected to permanent ligation of the LAD artery. Parasternal short-axis M-mode measurements were collected prior to surgery (day 0) and again on day 21 after the ligation procedure to obtain EF measurements as an indicator of cardiac function. (B) Additional indices measured by echocardiography showed significantly improved indicators of systolic function including ventricular wall thickness, internal diameter, and volume. n = 9 control mice and n = 5 VegfcGOF LysMCre mice. (C) Representative photomicrographs and quantification of imaging from cardiac sections that were immunostained for LYVE1 in VegfcGOF LysMCre mice versus control, after MI. n = 4 per group. Original magnification, ×10. (D) Cardiac macrophages were assessed by flow cytometric analysis 7 days after MI. No significant differences in the absolute number of macrophages were observed. However, VegfcGOF LysMCre mice maintained a higher frequency of reparative MHCIIlo macrophages. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A–D).

Myeloid-derived Vegfc is required for a post-MI immune response. Next, we decided to further evaluate our findings in mouse models of conditional Vegfc loss of function. Interestingly, during the early reparative stage of experimental MI, mice deficient in Vegfc in myeloid cells (Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice) were more susceptible to scarring and had worsened cardiac function (Figure 7, A–C). Adverse remodeling was confirmed by histologic analysis of infarcted hearts from Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice, which had higher levels of fibrosis relative to Vegfcfl/fl control mice 28 days after MI (Figure 7C). Importantly, we confirmed that this difference in scarring was not due to alterations in acute infarct size, as seen by infarct and AAE measurements 24 hours after the I/R procedures (Supplemental Figure 6). To ascertain how Vegfc might affect inflammation resolution of the infarct, we performed mRNA-Seq of injured hearts 1 week after MI. Remarkably, gene ontology analysis identified a significant gene signature indicative of dysregulated inflammatory activation (Figure 8, A–D). More specifically, we found that the expression of genes associated with enhanced inflammation were increased in the Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre animals. Concurrently, these mice also showed reduced expression of genes associated with inflammation resolution and a lymphatic response to inflammation (Figure 8E). These data were reinforced by flow cytometry, which revealed increased inflammatory polarization of innate immune cells and cardiac macrophages (Figure 9A), even though earlier cardiac inflammation was unaffected (Supplemental Figure 7). Recent studies have shown that cardioprotective Tregs also accumulate in the infarcted heart (22, 23). Consistent with the hypothesis that myeloid Vegfc promotes inflammation resolution, we also detected lower levels of infarct-associated Tregs in Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice, while levels in the MLNs remained elevated (Supplemental Figure 8). Similarly, myeloid Cd36–deficient animals also maintained a propensity toward higher levels of inflammatory MHCIIhi macrophages within their infarcts compared with levels in control animals (Supplemental Figure 9). The gating strategies for these analyses are also provided in Supplemental Figure 10.

Figure 7 Myeloid-derived Vegfc ameliorates scarring and infarct size after MI. Mice of the indicated genotypes were subjected to experimental MI after ligation of the LAD artery. (A) The AAR was determined by intramyocardial circulation of fluorescent microbeads, and the infarct (INF) size was determined by TTC staining 7 days after the MI. (B) Quantification of the AAR and infarct size. n = 4 per group. **P < 0.0018, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Representative Picrosirius red staining and quantification of fibrosis in cardiac sections on day 28 after the ligation procedure. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

Figure 8 Impaired immune response with myeloid Vegfc deficiency after MI. Experimental C57BL/6 or Vegfcfl/fl versus Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice were subjected to coronary artery occlusion, and bulk mRNA gene expression analysis was performed for the LV. (A) Principal component analysis (PCA) revealing MI as a main source of variance in the data set. Data for the nonligated animals were clustered together, consistent with relatively comparable gene expression profiles at steady state. (B) Heatmap analysis and hierarchical clustering revealed distinct changes between nonligated and ligated animals at the transcriptional level. M1, M2, and M3 represent individual animals used for each group. (C) Gene ontology pathway interrogation revealed significant downregulation of immune response genes in the absence of myeloid Vegfc. In contrast, developmental pathways were induced in Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice, consistent with a hypertrophic response. (D) Venn diagram of differentially expressed or shared expression genes. (E) Heatmap of normalized top 50 absolute log fold changes in Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre mice compared with controls after MI. Genes highlighted in red are associated with inflammation and fibrosis, whereas those in cyan are associated with a lymphatic response and inflammation resolution.

Figure 9 Evidence for heightened cardiac and macrophage inflammation in myeloid Vegfc–deficient mice. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of the ischemic AAR, 7 days after MI revealed heightened levels of CD11b+Ly6g+ neutrophils, Ly6chi monocytes, CD11b+CD11c+MHCIIhi DCs, and CD64+F4/80+ macrophages. Importantly, the ratio of MHCIIlo to MHCIIhi macrophages within the infarcted myocardium was significantly altered in Vegfc-deficient mice. n = 7–9 per group. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (B) BMDMs from Vegfcfl/fl and Vegfcfl/fl LysmCre mice were assessed for indicators of heightened inflammation. Transcript levels were measured by qPCR. An increase in markers of inflammation in Vegfc-deficient macrophages was observed along with reduced expression levels of Arg1. n = 3–6 per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.004, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) VEGFC suppressed mRNA expression of inflammatory cytokines. qPCR of LPS-treated macrophages in culture treated with recombinant VEGFC versus control. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

To strengthen our conclusions above, we performed pharmacological inhibition of the VEGFC receptor VEGFR3 using MAZ51 (24) each day for 3 days after MI. Our results showed a reduction of mCherry antigen uptake by cardiac and MLN macrophages (Supplemental Figure 11). To determine whether myeloid Vegfc might act to directly autoregulate macrophage function, for example through autocrine or paracrine mechanisms, we harvested primary bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from Vegfcfl/fl LysMCre and Vegfcfl/fl mice and measured inflammatory cytokine production. As indicated in Figure 9B, Vegfc-deficient macrophages had elevated levels of proinflammatory Tnfa as well as reduced levels of arginase 1 (Arg1), with the latter found to be associated with alternative macrophage activation (25). Furthermore, direct administration of recombinant VEGFC reduced Tnfa, Il6, and Il12 mRNA levels in LPS-activated macrophages (Figure 9C). Thus, macrophage-produced Vegfc, in addition to its contribution during cardiac lymphangiogenesis and antigen clearance to draining LNs, may also improve cardiac repair by directly suppressing excessive macrophage secretion of proinflammatory cytokines.