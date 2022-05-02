Macrophage efferocytosis with VEGFC and lymphangiogenesis: rescuing the broken heart

Ischemic heart disease is estimated to affect over 120 million people worldwide. Immune and fibrotic responses work in tandem to repair the heart after ischemia by physically stabilizing the infarct and removing cell debris through efferocytosis. However, the same fibrotic scar that is critical for preventing cardiac rupture and death early on contributes to later systolic dysfunction and chronic heart failure (HF). A better understanding of the coordinated healing response is necessary to discover improved therapeutics for ischemic heart disease.

The immune response to ischemic myocardial injury mobilizes innate and adaptive immune cells to the site of injury (1). Efferocytosis is one mechanism by which myocardial macrophages coordinate cardiac repair by simultaneously clearing cell debris, taking up cardiac antigens, and trafficking to the lymph nodes where macrophages enhance the adaptive immune response necessary for myocardial healing (2). These steps position the immune response and the lymphatic system at the epicenter of cardiac repair. While the role of cardiac lymphatics has been extensively studied during cardiac development, its role in cardiac repair is only recently emerging (3, 4). Since defective efferocytosis leads to accelerated HF in mice, understanding the crosstalk between efferocytosis and lymphatics is an exciting avenue of investigation that may provide insight into the pathogenic processes underlying chronic ischemic HF (5–7).

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) family in mammals is composed of VEGFA, placental growth factor, VEGFB, VEGFC, and VEGFD, which signal though VEGFR1 (also known as FLT), VEGFR2 (also known as KDR or FLK1), and VEGFR3 (also known as FLT4). Most relevant to the current discussion, genetic knockout of Vegfc is embryonically lethal because of the lack of lymphatics (8), and the binding of VEGFC to VEGFR3 on lymphatic endothelial cells induces lymphangiogenesis (9). Macrophage production of VEGFC by CD11b+ myeloid cells has been reported in the inflamed skin of mice (10), and intramyocardial administration of VEGFC to mice had immunomodulatory and proangiogenic effects after MI, resulting in improved cardiac function (11).

In this issue of the JCI, Glinton et al. (12) hypothesized that efferocytosis triggers myeloid VEGFC production, which, in turn, promotes the lymphangiogenic response in cardiac repair, thus positioning myeloid-derived VEGFC in the midst of the complex interplay between the inflammatory and lymphangiogenic responses to myocardial ischemia (refs. 4, 13 and Figure 1). The authors used a variety of strategies and models that included tracking myocyte uptake by macrophages using myosin heavy-chain reporter mice and myeloid-specific scavenger receptor CD36-deficient mice (Cd36–/–). They initially observed that cardiac antigen accumulation in myeloid cells in the lymph nodes after MI, concomitant with increased myocardial expression of VEGFC and the lymphatic endothelial cell marker lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1 (LYVE1). Cell-intrinsic evidence that efferocytosis induced VEGFC was provided in vitro, as apoptotic cells added to primary cardiac macrophages resulted in elevated Vegfc mRNA levels and VEGFC secretion. Cd36–/– mice showed reduced myeloid accumulation of cardiac antigen in the lymph nodes, a striking reduction of myocardial LYVE1 and VEGFC expression, and decreased cardiac macrophage VEGFC expression compared with control mice, further supporting the notion that VEGFC expression after MI depends on myeloid CD36. These results additionally suggest that macrophage-derived VEGFC induces lymphangiogenesis downstream of efferocytosis (12).