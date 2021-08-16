The extracellular innate-immune effector HMGB1 limits pathogenic bacterial biofilm proliferation

HMGB1 and DNABII proteins localized to distinct regions on the lattice structure of eDNA within an in vivo biofilm. Since HMGB1 is bound to DNA within NETs (36), the primary host defense against pathogens, and to demonstrate that HMGB1 and DNABII proteins functionally complement each other in several in vitro transactions by virtue of their shared ability to bind to and bend DNA, we first attempted to localize host HMGB1 and bacterial DNABII proteins within a biofilm that had formed in vivo to begin to characterize the potential role of HMGB1 in host defense against bacterial biofilms. To localize HMGB1 and DNABII proteins within the eDNA-rich matrix of biofilms recovered from the chinchilla middle ear during experimental otitis media induced by nontypeable Haemophilus influenzae (NTHI), biofilm specimens were probed with antibodies specific for either HMGB1 or DNABII proteins. We first identified a region with clear delineation of bacterial biofilm from that of neutrophils/NETs, with an approximately 236 μm region of apparent overlap (Figure 1, A and B). We then used immunofluorescence microscopy to label eDNA (white), DNABII proteins (green), or HMGB1 (red) within the regions of exclusive bacterial biofilm, the overlapping interface, and the region exclusively occupied by neutrophil/NETs (Figure 1, C, D, and G). eDNA lattice can be seen in all 3 panels with DNABII proteins bound to the eDNA exclusively at the vertices of crossed strands of eDNA in the biofilm panel (Figure 1C), whereas HMGB1 bound to eDNA exclusively in the neutrophil/NET panel (Figure 1G). In contrast, at the interface there was clear labeling of both DNABII proteins and HMGB1 on the eDNA. We detected HMGB1 (red) in close proximity to DNABII protein (green) at the crossed strands of eDNA; however, these proteins did not colocalize at the vertices (Figure 1D, would be detectable as yellow) despite what might appear to be a small amount of yellow color within the demarked box in the upper left-hand corner of panel D, which is an artifact due to compression of multiple Z-stack images. This is evident within the individual Z-stack images (Figure 1, E and F). This result suggested that host HMGB1 was indeed incorporated into the eDNA-dependent extracellular matrix of bacterial biofilms, similar to bacterial DNABII proteins. However, unlike DNABII proteins, HMGB1 was never observed at the vertices of crossed strands of eDNA within the lattice, which suggested that it did not stabilize the HJ-like structures, yet another function that is dissimilar to that of the DNABII proteins.

Figure 1 Composite of images that depict the zone between the biofilm and the abundance of PMNs elicited to the site of infection. (A) Low-magnification light micrograph of an H&E-stained frozen section of a 17-day biofilm produced by nontypeable Haemophilus influenzae (NTHI) in the middle ear of the chinchilla during experimental otitis media. Area of dense PMN infiltration primarily located in top right-hand corner region, whereas NTHI-induced biofilm occupies the lower left-hand region of image. Zone where these 2 regions meet is demarked by dashed lines. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Image of a serial section of the in situ biofilm shown in A, where the PMN-rich area intersects with the NTHI biofilm, immunolabeled with antibodies directed against elastase to demark the PMNs (shown in violet) and antibodies directed against NTHI outer membrane proteins to demark the NTHI-induced biofilm (shown in green) as well as the area of intersection where both fluorochromes are visible as admixed. Scale bar: 100 μm. High-magnification immunolabeled confocal image of an 11-day-old NTHI biofilm recovered from the chinchilla middle ear: (C) NTHI biofilm nearly exclusively labeled with antibodies to the DNABII protein HU (green) where HU labeling is detected on strands of bacterial eDNA (white); (D) area where NTHI-induced biofilm intersects with PMN-rich region where anti-DNABII (HU) labeling is evident (green) as well as labeling with anti-HMGB1 (red); (E and F) are consecutive 1 μm Z-plane images of the inset designated in D, which demonstrate that there is no physical overlap of DNABII and HMGB1 labeling. (G) PMN-rich area wherein the labeling is exclusively by anti-HMGB1. Scale bars in C–G: 5 μm.

Recombinant HMGB1 disrupted biofilms formed by diverse critical and high-priority human pathogens in vitro. Since HMGB1 could be incorporated within bacterial biofilm EPSs, we attempted to directly determine the effect of recombinant HMGB1 ( r HMGB1) on bacterial biofilm architecture. To do so, we examined in vitro multiple human pathogens that in part mediate their virulence through the biofilm state. These included uropathogenic E. coli (UPEC), Burkholderia cenocepacia (Bc), NTHI, Enterobacter spp. (E), Staphylococcus aureus (S), Klebsiella pneunomiae (K), Acinetobacter baumanii (A), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P), and Enterococcus faecium (E) that are defined as critical and high priority by the WHO (42). Twenty-four-hour biofilms formed by each of these pathogens were incubated with 200 nM rHMGB1 for 16 hours with the exception of E. faecium, wherein the incubation period was shortened to 1 hour to avoid potential degradation of rHMGB1 by its secreted proteases (43). Antibody directed against E. coli IHF (α-IHF Ec ; recognizes both IHF and HU), which disrupts biofilms formed by multiple bacterial species (4–7, 9, 44, 45), was used as a positive control.

As shown in Figure 2, we found that rHMGB1 disrupted biofilms formed by each of these pathogens, as evidenced by a significant reduction in biofilm average thickness compared with the control, wherein biofilms were incubated in medium only (Figure 2A). Only S. aureus and E. faecium required a greater, albeit nonbactericidal, dose (800 nM) of rHMGB1 to achieve a similar reduction in biofilm average thickness (Figure 2A). Additionally, the antibiofilm activity of native HMGB1 (nHMGB1), purified from calf thymus, on UPEC and B. cenocepacia biofilms was equivalent to that of rHMGB1 (Figure 2A), which indicated that any potential differences in posttranslational modifications between nHMGB1 and rHMGB1 did not significantly affect the antibiofilm activity.

Figure 2 HMGB1 variants disrupted biofilms formed by diverse high-priority human pathogens. (A) Indicated isoforms of HMGB1 (200 nM unless otherwise indicated) were added to 24-hour biofilms in vitro for 16 hours. Exceptions were 800 nM rHMGB1 or 200 nM mHMGB1 for S. aureus (ESKAPE); 800 nM rHMGB1, 800 nM mHMGB1, and 3.3 mM α-IHF Ec IgG for E. faecium (ESKAPE) and for only 1 hour to avoid potential degradation by E. faecium–produced proteases. Biofilms were stained with LIVE/DEAD stain and visualized via confocal laser scanning microscope and analyzed by COMSTAT to calculate average thickness. Percentage change in biofilm thickness compared with control was plotted. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 via 1-way ANOVA (corrected for multiple comparisons by Dunnett’s test). (B) Representative images of UPEC biofilms incubated with the indicated concentrations of rHMGB1. Data collectively showed that rHMGB1, nHMGB1, and mHMGB1 significantly disrupted bacterial biofilms formed by diverse human pathogens and further showed that rHMGB1 induced dose-dependent disruption of a UPEC biofilm.

The dose-dependent activity of rHMGB1 to disrupt UPEC biofilms is demonstrated in Figure 2B. Next, we enumerated the relative concentrations of the planktonic versus the biofilm-resident UPEC after incubation with rHMGB1 and found that rHMGB1 did not exhibit any bactericidal effect in that there was no statistically significant difference in total CFUs compared with the control (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140527DS1). However, and interestingly, rHMGB1 appeared to induce a shift of bacteria from biofilm residence into the planktonic state, as evidenced by the statistically significant increase in the planktonic bacteria and the concomitant statistically significant decrease in biofilm-resident bacteria within this culture system (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Finally, to directly test the efficacy of antibiotics in the presence of rHMGB1, we incubated NTHI biofilms with either antibiotics (ampicillin [32 μg/mL] or amoxicillin-clavulanate [1 μg/mL]) alone (8) or in combination with rHMGB1 (200 nM) for 16 hours. We then enumerated the relative concentrations of the planktonic versus the biofilm-resident NTHI and found that while rHMGB1 induced a shift of bacteria from biofilm residence into the planktonic state, rHMGB1 in combination with either ampicillin or amoxicillin-clavulanate killed a statistically significant amount of the total bacteria, likely by the ability of these antibiotics to kill the planktonic bacteria and rHMGB1 to drive the bacteria into the vulnerable planktonic state (Supplemental Figure 2). These data suggested that rHMGB1 synergized with antibiotics in vitro in the clearance of bacterial biofilms.

Oxidation of rHMGB1 negatively affected the antibiofilm activity of rHMGB1. Several posttranslational modifications are described for HMGB1 that modulate its location, function, and ability to bind DNA (reviewed in ref. 19). Although liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis of rHMGB1 and nHMGB1 revealed that less than 20% of the peptides from either exhibited any posttranslational modifications (data not shown), we nonetheless examined the effect of oxidation on the antibiofilm activity of rHMGB1 given that the redox state of HMGB1 is known to modulate its function (46). The oxidation state of the 3 cysteine (C) residues at positions 23, 45, and 106 influences the inflammatory properties (47). HMGB1 with the C106 thiol group and a C23-C45 disulfide bond triggers inflammation, whereas terminally oxidized or reduced cysteines promote resolution of inflammation (48). To this end, HMGB1 was first oxidized with hydrogen peroxide as described (49). Ox-rHMGB1 was then evaluated to determine its relative ability to disrupt biofilms formed by UPEC. Ox-rHMGB1 lost its antibiofilm effect as compared with rHMGB1 (Figure 3). This result suggested that oxidation of rHMGB1 significantly impaired its biofilm disruption ability.

Figure 3 Oxidation of rHMGB1 negatively affected its antibiofilm activity. Twenty-four-hour biofilms formed in vitro by UPEC were incubated with ox-rHMGB1 (200 nM) for 16 hours. Biofilms were stained with LIVE/DEAD stain and visualized via confocal laser scanning microscope and analyzed by COMSTAT to calculate average thickness. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 as assessed by 1-way ANOVA (corrected for multiple comparisons by Tukey’s test). Note that the antibiofilm function of HMGB1 was significantly reduced upon oxidation of rHMGB1.

rHMGB1 with an engineered single amino acid mutation C45S retained its antibiofilm function in vitro against multiple human pathogens. To alleviate any undesired proinflammatory effect of rHMGB1, we engineered a C45S point mutation to generate modified HMGB1 (mHMGB1) that abrogates disulfide bond formation with C23. To validate this variant, we first demonstrated that mHMGB1 retained its ability to bind to HJ DNA, a known binding substrate of HMGB1 (Supplemental Figure 3). Next, we assayed the antibiofilm function of mHMGB1 as described above and demonstrated that mHMGB1 fully retained the antibiofilm activity (Figure 2A). Only E. faecium required a higher dose of mHMGB1 to achieve a similar reduction in biofilm average thickness. These data suggested that the engineered C45S variant of HMGB1 retained biofilm disruption capability.

Unlike DNABII proteins, HMGB1 did not stabilize model HJs and the lattice-like eDNA network within K. pneumoniae biofilms in vitro. We recently showed the presence of HJ-like structures within the eDNA lattice of bacterial biofilms (4); given its high affinity for such branched DNA structures (15), we hypothesized that HMGB1 likely destabilized HJ DNA upon binding, which was why we never observed it at the vertices of crossed strands of eDNA (see Figure 1). To test our hypothesis, we incubated HJ DNA with either HMGB1; the DNABII protein IHF; or the prototypic HJ DNA binding protein, RuvA at room temperature or 55°C (melting temperature of HJ DNA) and resolved the complexes by nondenaturing PAGE. Although all 3 proteins bound to HJ DNA to form stable complexes at room temperature, only HMGB1 was unable to efficiently stabilize the HJ DNA at 55°C (Supplemental Figure 4), as indicated by the decrease in abundance of the shifted HJ DNA-HMGB1 complex (arrow) and the concomitant increase in the constituent melted oligos (asterisk). These data suggested that despite a similar HJ DNA binding site preference to both IHF and RuvA, HMGB1 was unable to likewise stabilize the HJ structure.

To directly evaluate the effect of HMGB1 isoforms on the eDNA-dependent extracellular matrix, we incubated 24-hour K. pneumoniae biofilms (used here as a representative model bacterial biofilm) with either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 for 16 hours. Unfixed biofilms were labeled with a monoclonal antibody against dsDNA to visualize the eDNA within the biofilm matrix. Bacteria were labeled with FilmTracer FM 4-64 (gray). eDNA within K. pneumoniae biofilms was organized into a complex web-like structure (yellow), which was notably disrupted upon incubation with rHMGB1 or mHMGB1. This outcome corresponded with a concurrent substantial reduction in biofilm bacteria in the presence of either isoform of HMGB1 (Figure 4). Collectively, these data suggested that both rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 directly destabilized the biofilm extracellular matrix by specifically disrupting the eDNA lattice, which resulted in biofilm disruption in vitro. This result was consistent with what was observed when we labeled a biofilm that had formed in vivo, wherein HMGB1 was not found at the vertices of crossed strands of eDNA within the scaffold. Per our model, HMGB1 would compete with DNABII proteins, wherein instead of stabilization, HMGB1 would destabilize these HJ-like structures and consequently disrupt the biofilm.

Figure 4 HMGB1 isoforms disrupted the lattice-like eDNA network within K. pneumoniaebiofilms in vitro. Twenty-four-hour K. pneumoniae biofilms were incubated with the indicated protein (200 nM) for 16 hours. Unfixed biofilms were incubated with α-dsDNA monoclonal antibody, then incubated with goat α-mouse IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (yellow). K. pneumoniae were stained with FilmTracer FM 4-64 (white). Biofilms were visualized by confocal laser scanning microscope. Note the intertwined web-like structure in the control and the disruption of the web-like structure by rHMGB1 and mHMGB1. Scale bars: 10 μm.

HMGB1 disrupted biofilms via its ability to bind to HJ-like structures within the biofilm extracellular matrix. We hypothesized that HMGB1 could mediate its antibiofilm effect either by binding directly to HJ DNA within the eDNA matrix or by binding to DNABII proteins such that these proteins could no longer stabilize the bacterial extracellular matrix. First, we tested the possibility that HMGB1 mediated its antibiofilm effect by directly binding to HJ DNA. To this end, we assayed the antibiofilm function of HMGB1 as described above but only in the presence of exogenously added HU (DNABII protein) or RuvA (prototypic HJ DNA-binding protein) that would compete with mHMGB1 for similar binding sites within the eDNA or CbpA, another bacterial nucleoid–associated protein as a negative control; we have previously shown that RuvA can replace DNABII proteins for function in biofilm EPSs (4), whereas CbpA is not required for the maintenance of the eDNA lattice structure within EPSs (12). We observed that mHMGB1 was unable to disrupt biofilms formed by UPEC in the presence of either added DNABII protein or RuvA in a dose-dependent manner but could still disrupt UPEC biofilms in the presence of CbpA (Figure 5A), which suggested that mHMGB1 mediated its antibiofilm effect via its ability to bind to HJ-like structures within the biofilm extracellular matrix. Second, since alkylation of HMGB1 with N-ethylmaleimide (NEM) has been shown to inhibit HMGB1’s ability to bind to DNA (50), we used NEM-treated rHMGB1 to directly test the mechanism of HMGB1-mediated biofilm disruption. We first verified that rHMGB1 was modified by NEM by Triton X-100–acetic acid–urea gel that revealed a shift in NEM-rHMGB1 as compared with rHMGB1 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Next, we demonstrated that NEM-rHMGB1 was unable to bind to HJ DNA (Supplemental Figure 5B). To verify that NEM-HMGB1 was still folded properly and otherwise functional, we assayed for the ability of NEM-HMGB1 to induce neutrophils to form NETs. Human neutrophils were isolated from fresh blood and were incubated in the absence or presence of NEM-rHMGB1 for 3.5 hours. Neutrophils were fixed and then labeled with a monoclonal antibody against dsDNA to visualize the eDNA (NETs; teal) and a polyclonal antibody against neutrophil elastase to demark the NET-derived eDNA (yellow). Neutrophils themselves were labeled with wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) conjugated with Alexa Fluor 350 (blue). As shown in Supplemental Figure 6, NEM-HMGB1 induced neutrophils to form NETs, which suggested that NEM modification of rHMGB1 only specifically interfered with its ability to bind to HJ DNA. Finally, we assayed the antibiofilm function of NEM-rHMGB1 as described above and demonstrated that NEM-rHMGB1 lost its antibiofilm activity (Figure 5B). These results suggested that HMGB1 disrupted biofilms via its ability to directly bind to HJ-like structures within the biofilm extracellular matrix.

Figure 5 HMGB1 disrupted biofilms via its ability to bind to HJ-like structures within the biofilm extracellular matrix. (A) Twenty-four-hour biofilms formed in vitro by UPEC were incubated with mHMGB1 (200 nM) in the presence or absence of each of the indicated proteins for 16 hours. (B) Twenty-four-hour biofilms formed in vitro by UPEC were incubated with rHMGB1 (200 nM) or NEM-rHMGB1 (200 nM) for 16 hours. Biofilms were stained with LIVE/DEAD stain, visualized via confocal laser scanning microscope, and analyzed by COMSTAT to calculate average thickness. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, as assessed by 1-way ANOVA (corrected for multiple comparisons by Dunnett’s test for A and Tukey’s test for B). Note that the antibiofilm function of HMGB1 was lost in the presence of competitors that bind directly to eDNA (HU, RuvA) and therefore compete with HMGB1 for binding to eDNA or upon modification of rHMGB1 that directly affects its ability to bind to HJ DNA.

Next, we tested the possibility that HMGB1 mediated its antibiofilm effect by binding to DNABII proteins. To this end, we determined the K d as a measure of binding affinity of mHMGB1 to IHF NTHI and HU NTHI by Biacore surface plasmon resonance analysis and found that the K d for mHMGB1 binding to IHF NTHI was 579 nM and to HU NTHI was 104 nM (Table 1). Given that full-length HMGB1 binds to HJ DNA with at least an order of magnitude higher affinity (K d ~10 nM) (51) as compared with either of the 2 DNABII proteins, these results collectively suggested that HMGB1 antibiofilm effects predominated by directly binding to its high-affinity HJ DNA target and thus destabilized HJs rather than via protein-protein interactions with DNABII proteins.

Table 1 Summary of binding constants of HMGB1 binding to DNABII proteins and HJ DNA

HMGB1 promoted clearance of B. cenocepacia aggregates from the mouse lung. Because rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 disrupted biofilms formed by multiple bacteria in vitro, we next evaluated their potential antibiofilm activity in a murine model of lung infection mediated by B. cenocepacia. C57BL/6 mice were challenged intratracheally (i.t.) with 107 CFU of B. cenocepacia, and at either the time of challenge (prevention cohort) or at 24 hours after infection (treatment cohort), mice received 0.2 nmol (i.t.) of either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1. We first immunolabeled B. cenocepacia within the mouse lungs at 72 hours after infection via use of a monoclonal antibody against E. coli elongation factor Tu (α-EF-Tu; cross-reacts with B. cenocepacia) and demonstrated that B. cenocepacia formed aggregates within the lungs (Figure 6A, green). Next, we determined the bacterial burden within the lungs either 18 hours after infection (prevention) or at 72 hours after infection (treatment) and demonstrated that both rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 significantly facilitated the clearance of B. cenocepacia from the lungs, regardless of preventative (Figure 6B) versus treatment strategy used (Figure 6C). We also stained B. cenocepacia within the lung tissue at 72 hours after infection and observed a large number of bacteria within the lungs of the control mice (Supplemental Figure 7A, green). Strikingly, there was a significantly reduced bacterial load in mice treated with either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 compared with the control (Supplemental Figure 7A). These data suggested that both the preventative and treatment approaches with either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 facilitated clearance of B. cenocepacia from the mouse lung.

Figure 6 HMGB1 promotes clearance of B. cenocepaciaaggregates from the murine lung. (A) Representative immunofluorescence image of a section of lung recovered from a mouse infected with B. cenocepacia (green). C57BL/6 mice were i.t. challenged with 107 CFU and either simultaneously (prevention) or 24 hours later (treatment) received 0.2 nmol of the indicated HMGB1 variant. Bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) was collected at 18 hours after infection [prevention (B)] or at 72 hours after infection [treatment (C)] then analyzed for CFU. (D) Representative images stained with H&E (10× and 40× magnification). (E) Cells in BAL were stained with α-CD45, CD11b, and Ly-6G and analyzed by flow cytometry to measure relative neutrophil influx (F). Data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 as assessed by 1-way ANOVA. HMGB1 treatment significantly decreased CFU of B. cenocepacia in the murine lung, and treatment with the engineered C45S mutation within mHMGB1 eliminated the proinflammatory activity.

Although both rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 facilitated clearance of B. cenocepacia from the mouse lung, since HMGB1 is known to reduce the phagocytic capacity of macrophages (52), we evaluated the effect of mHMGB1 on phagocytosis by macrophages. We found that rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 were indistinguishable from the control (Supplemental Figure 7B). Cytochalasin D was used as a positive control. These results suggested that rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 under these conditions did not affect phagocytosis of macrophages.

Since HMGB1 can induce a potentially detrimental proinflammatory response, we assessed the ability of rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 to induce the inflammatory recruitment of neutrophils into the murine peritoneum. Mice were i.p. injected with 0.2 nmol of either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1, and the relative concentration of neutrophils within the peritoneal cavity was determined after 4 hours by flow cytometry with α-CD45, α-CD11b, and α-Ly6G antibodies. Thioglycollate was used as a positive control to induce peritoneal inflammation. Thioglycolate-injected mice showed significant neutrophil migration (2 × 106 neutrophils) to the peritoneal cavity, whereas those that received rHMGB1 showed a moderate (3 × 105 neutrophils) yet significant neutrophil migration to the peritoneal cavity compared with the control (Supplemental Figure 7C). Strikingly, mice injected with mHMGB1 demonstrated a significant reduction in neutrophil migration (<1 × 105 neutrophils) compared with rHMGB1 (Supplemental Figure 7), which suggested that mHMGB1 induced an attenuated inflammatory neutrophil response.

We further evaluated inflammatory cell recruitment into the lungs of mice that had been challenged with B. cenocepacia, then treated with either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 at 72 hours after infection. Whereas lungs from mice treated with rHMGB1 displayed a significant infiltration of inflammatory cells compared with the control, as evidenced from the H&E stain, lungs from mice treated with mHMGB1 showed no signs of inflammation and instead more closely resembled uninfected lungs (Figure 6D). To identify the inflammatory cells that had migrated into the lungs after treatment with rHMGB1, we performed flow cytometry (using α-CD45, α-Ly6G, and α-CD11b antibodies) on bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples from mice infected with B. cenocepacia and simultaneously treated with either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 at 18 hours after infection. Although infected mice showed an infiltrate of primarily neutrophils, those similarly infected but also treated with rHMGB1 showed a significantly greater number of neutrophils in BAL compared with the control (Figure 6, E and F). Conversely, mice treated with mHMGB1 showed a significant reduction of neutrophils in BAL compared with those treated with rHMGB1 and were indistinguishable from the control (Figure 6, E and F).

Since excess HMGB1 can mediate dysregulated host response to infection associated with septic shock, we evaluated the ability of rHMGB1 (0.2 nmol; the concentration used to treat in vivo biofilms) to induce septic shock in mice. Mice were i.p. injected with either 0.2 nmol endotoxin-free rHMGB1, LPS (5 mg/kg), or both and then monitored for signs of septic shock for 24 hours. Serum TNF-α, a gold standard for induction of septic shock (53), revealed that although LPS alone induced a significant amount of TNF-α, rHMGB1 did not induce detectable TNF-α and was instead comparable to the control (Supplemental Figure 8). This result suggested that rHMGB1, which we used at the same concentration as a therapeutic in preclinical efficacy studies to resolve biofilms and induce disease resolution, was unlikely to promote systemic inflammation given the lack of evidence for such in these murine studies.

Lastly, since rHMGB1 not only induces neutrophil migration to the site of infection but also induces neutrophils to form NETs, we evaluated the effect of mHMGB1 on induction of NETs by neutrophils. Human neutrophils were isolated from fresh blood and were incubated in the absence or presence of either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 for 3.5 hours. Neutrophils were fixed and then labeled as described above to visualize the NETs. Although rHMGB1 had a modest effect on induction of NETs, mHMGB1 more strongly induced NET formation of neutrophils in vitro (Supplemental Figure 6). Collectively, these data suggested that although both rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 facilitated clearance of B. cenocepacia aggregates from the mouse lungs, only mHMGB1 did so without the proinflammatory activity of rHMGB1 in a mouse model of lung infection.

rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 promoted resolution of NTHI biofilms within the middle ears in a chinchilla model of experimental otitis media. We next utilized an established model of experimental otitis media induced by NTHI to further evaluate the ability of rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 to disrupt adherent mucosal biofilms. Four days after transbullar challenge with NTHI, biofilms within both middle ears of chinchillas were treated with either rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 by direct instillation into the middle ear on 2 consecutive days (Figure 7A). As a negative control, an equivalent volume of sterile saline was delivered to a third cohort. One day after receipt of the second therapeutic dose, all animals were euthanized, and NTHI within the middle-ear biofilms was enumerated. The relative amounts of mucosal biofilm and mucosal inflammation were also blindly qualitatively assessed.

Figure 7 mHMGB1 mediated clearance of biofilm-resident NTHI, eradication of established mucosal biofilms, and resolution of experimental disease, an outcome that was enhanced upon codelivery with antibody fragments directed against the immunoprotective domains of a DNABII protein (tip-chimer Fabs). (A) Study timeline to assess the relative ability of rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 to resolve NTHI biofilms already established in the chinchilla middle ear. (B) Relative quantity of NTHI resident within mucosal biofilms and adherent to the middle-ear mucosa 1 day after completion of therapy. (C) Rubric used to qualitatively assess the amount of middle-ear mucosal biofilm that remained 1 day after completion of treatment. (D) Relative amount of mucosal biofilm within each middle ear per cohort. (E) Rubric used to qualitatively assess the amount of middle-ear mucosal inflammation 1 day after completion of treatment. (F) Relative amount of mucosal inflammation within each middle ear per cohort. (G) Representative image of middle ears from each cohort to demonstrate relative presence or clearance of mucosal biofilm and inflamed or noninflamed state. (H) Study timeline to assess additive potential of mHMGB1 codelivered with tip-chimer Fabs to resolve NTHI biofilms already established in the chinchilla middle ear. (I) Relative quantity of NTHI resident within mucosal biofilms and adherent to the middle-ear mucosa 24 hours after 1 or 2 treatment doses. (J) Relative amount of mucosal biofilm within each middle ear per cohort 24 hours after 1 or 2 treatment doses. When delivered individually, both rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 induced rapid clearance of biofilm-resident NTHI and eradication of established mucosal biofilms, whereas only mHMGB1 induced limited mucosal inflammation. Moreover, codelivery of mHMGB1 with tip-chimer Fab fragments was highly efficacious to eradicate NTHI and associated biofilms from the middle ear. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, ANOVA with Kruskal-Wallis multiple comparisons test (B); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test (D, F, J); 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparison test (I).

One day after receipt of the second treatment with rHMGB1 or mHMGB1, there was a significantly (more than 3-log) lower amount of NTHI within mucosal biofilms and/or adherent to the middle-ear mucosa compared with the control cohort (Figure 7B) (P ≤ 0.01). No difference in clearance was observed between these 2 treatments. Additionally, 6 blinded evaluators qualitatively ranked the relative amount of mucosal biofilm that remained within the chinchilla middle ears using an established rubric wherein a score of 0 indicated no biofilm present and 4+ indicated a middle ear filled with biofilm (Figure 7C) (54). Middle ears in the negative control cohort scored a mean value of 3.1, i.e., 75% or more of the middle ear remained filled with mucosal biofilm (Figure 7D). In contrast, those treated with rHMGB1 or mHMGB1 received a mean score of 1.0, i.e., less than 25% of the middle ear was occupied by biofilm (P ≤ 0.0001). Again, no difference was observed between treatments for the relative amount of remaining biofilm. Next, middle ears were blindly qualitatively ranked for relative inflammation. A rubric wherein a score of 0 indicated no inflammation and 3+ indicated extensive capillary dilatation and presence of multiple hemorrhagic foci within the middle-ear mucosa was used (Figure 7E). The rHMGB1 cohort scored just slightly lower than the sterile saline control cohort (Figure 7F; 1.7 vs. 2.2, respectively). Conversely, minimal inflammation was seen in the mHMGB1 cohort, significantly less than both the control and rHMGB1 cohorts (score, 0.7; P ≤ 0.0001). Images of representative middle ears are provided in Figure 7G. Importantly, we also found a statistically significant increase in proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β and IL-17A) in the middle-ear fluids recovered from chinchillas that had been treated with rHMGB1 as compared with treatment with either mHMGB1 or diluent alone. Notably, there was also a statistically significant increase in antiinflammatory cytokine (IL-10) in the middle-ear fluids recovered from chinchillas that had been treated with mHMGB1 as compared with treatment with either rHMGB1 or diluent alone (Supplemental Figure 9). Therefore, although both rHMGB1 and mHMGB1 promoted clearance of mucosal biofilms, only mHMGB1 did so without induction of overt inflammation (Figure 7, F and G).

Combinatorial treatment with host-derived rHMGB1 and pathogen-directed α-DNABII antibody eradicated NTHI biofilms within the chinchilla middle ears. To now determine whether there might be added value in treating biofilms that had formed in vivo with a combination of mHMGB1 plus antibody (in the form of an antigen-binding fragment, Fab) against a DNABII protein to thereby develop a combinatorial host-derived plus pathogen-directed therapeutic strategy, we again utilized our chinchilla model of experimental NTHI-induced otitis media. Four days after challenge, with NTHI biofilms now present within the middle ears of chinchillas, cohorts were treated with mHMGB1 (host-derived) and/or antibody against a chimeric peptide designed to mimic the immunoprotective domains of IHF (tip chimer, pathogen directed), either alone or in combination (Figure 7H). First, we evaluated the effectiveness of a single treatment. To this end, a subset of animals in each cohort was euthanized 1 day after receipt of a single therapeutic dose, whereas the remaining animals in each cohort were euthanized 24 hours after receipt of a second treatment (Figure 7H). Treatments included 200 nM mHMGB1 alone or admixed with 342 nM Fab fragments derived from rabbit anti–tip-chimer IgG (tip-chimer Fabs), or tip-chimer Fabs alone. As a negative control, Fab fragments derived from antibody directed against nonprotective domains of IHF were used (tail-chimer Fabs) (14) either alone or combined with mHMGB1.

We then treated infected middle ears with either of the aforementioned HMGB1 proteins alone or in combination with Fab fragments against either the tail or tips of IHF. Tail-chimer Fabs failed to alter the extant biofilms regardless of the number of doses, as expected (Figure 7I, red symbols). Receipt of mHMGB1 plus tail-chimer Fabs promoted a significant reduction in NTHI compared with receipt of tail-chimer Fab alone after 1 or 2 doses (P ≤ 0.01 and P ≤ 0.0001, respectively), and 50% (3 of 6) of middle ears cleared NTHI from this niche (purple symbols). This latter clearance was, however, due to the action of mHMGB1, which alone mediated significant clearance of NTHI from 50% (3 of 6) of middle ears after 1 dose (green symbols), and NTHI was further reduced after receipt of 2 doses. A single therapeutic dose of the DNABII-derived tip-chimer Fabs resulted in a significant 5-log reduction in biofilm-resident NTHI, and 67% (4 of 6) of middle ears were culture-negative (yellow symbols). This was significant compared with delivery of tail-chimer Fab alone after 1 or 2 doses (P ≤ 0.01 and P ≤ 0.0001, respectively), which was further reduced by receipt of a second dose as we reported previously (55). Combining mHMGB1 with tip-chimer Fabs was the most effective therapy tested: 86% (5 of 6) of middle ears cleared NTHI from the middle ear (orange symbols; P ≤ 0.001 and P ≤ 0.0001 compared with tail-chimer Fab alone after 1 or 2 doses, respectively), which demonstrated at least an additive effect. Strikingly, treatment with 2 doses of mHMGB1 plus tip-chimer Fab eradicated NTHI from the middle ears of all animals in this cohort below the level of detection, indicating at least an additive effect.

We also qualitatively evaluated the middle ears of animals in these cohorts for the relative amount of remaining NTHI biofilm. Receipt of 1 or 2 doses of tail-chimer Fabs was not effective, and mean mucosal biofilm scores were more than 3.0 at each time point, which again indicated that 75% or more of the middle ear remained filled with NTHI biofilm (Figure 7J, red bars). Admixing mHMGB1 with tail-chimer Fabs significantly reduced the amount of biofilm present by half; however, biofilms still filled between 25% and 50% of the middle ears in this cohort (purple bars; P ≤ 0.0001 vs. tail-chimer Fabs). Receipt of mHMGB1 alone was highly effective (green bars), as was receipt of 1 or 2 treatments with tip-chimer Fabs (yellow bars; compared with 1 and 2 doses of tail-chimer Fab alone, P ≤ 0.001). Overall, however, the most effective therapeutic treatment was mHMGB1 admixed with tip-chimer Fabs (orange bars). A single dose cleared preformed NTHI biofilms from 67% (4 of 6) of middle ears, with a mucosal biofilm score of 0.1. A second dose further enhanced this response, and no NTHI biofilms were seen in 5 of 6 of middle ears (83%). Further, after receipt of 1 dose of the combined treatment, significantly less mucosal biofilm was observed compared with a single dose of tail-chimer Fab plus mHMGB1 (P ≤ 0.0001) or a single dose of mHBGB1 (P ≤ 0.05); whereas after 2 doses of the combined treatment, this difference was significant compared with 2 doses of tail-chimer Fab plus mHMGB1 (P ≤ 0.001). Collectively, these data demonstrated significant reduction in bacterial load and eradication of mucosal NTHI biofilms after receipt of mHMGB1, an outcome that was further augmented when codelivered with tip-chimer Fabs. These results suggested that a combinatorial host-derived plus pathogen-directed therapeutic strategy was highly effective, likely because α-DNABII tip Fabs and mHMGB1 disrupted biofilms by distinct mechanisms that, when used together, accounted for the observed enhanced outcome, as evidenced by virtually complete eradication of preexisting pathogenic biofilms in this animal model.