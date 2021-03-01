Altered glycosylation of IgG4 promotes lectin complement pathway activation in anti-PLA2R1–associated membranous nephropathy

Human sera and kidney tissue. Human sera for the initial experiments were obtained from the biobank of the Division of Nephrology, University Hospital of Zurich. The biobank follows the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories Best Practices for Repositories, Collection, Storage, Retrieval and Distribution of Biological Materials for Research (49) and the OECD Guidelines for Human Biobanks and Genetic Research Databases, 2009 (50) (http://www.oecd.org/science/biotech/44054609.pdf). Additional sera were provided by Uyen Huynh-Do and Michael Horn from the University Hospital of Bern and Helmut Hopfer from the University Hospital of Basel. Healthy control sera were obtained from the regional blood service of the Swiss Red Cross in Schlieren, Zurich, Switzerland.

Human kidney biopsy samples from patients with membranous nephropathy and patients with other diseases were obtained from the biobank of the Division of Nephrology mentioned above; healthy human kidney tissue was obtained from archived tumor nephrectomy specimens from the Institute of Pathology of the University Hospital of Zurich.

Reagents. A comprehensive list of reagents is given in the Supplemental Materials.

Anti-PLA2R1 titer determination. Anti-PLA2R1 antibodies were detected using the EUROIMMUN immunofluorescence test as part of the clinical assessment of the patients and either reported as titer (samples from Zurich and Bern) or as positive or negative (samples from Basel). For a quantitative analysis of antibody levels, we used the anti-PLA2R1 ELISA from EUROIMMUN according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell culture. Conditionally immortalized human podocyte cell lines were provided by Moin Saleem (University of Bristol, Bristol, United Kingdom) and cultured as previously described (51). Four cell lines (AB, ATC, K30, and LY) from different donors were initially cultured and tested for PLA2R1 expression. Because no cell line showed significant expression of PLA2R1 at the protein level, we used lentiviral overexpression (see below) and performed all further experiments with the cell line LY (52). HEK293 (gift from Lisa Buvall, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, USA) and HUVEC cells (purchased from PromoCell, C-12203) were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin.

Lentivirus-mediated PLA2R1 overexpression. The complete sequence of human PLA2R1 packaged in the pLPCX plasmid with an N-terminal FLAG tag was subcloned into the VVPW lentiviral expression vector (gift from Luca Gusella, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City, New York, USA). HEK293 cells grown to 70%–80% confluence were transfected with VVPW, the packaging plasmid psPAX2 (Addgene, 12260), and the envelope plasmid pCMV-VSV-G (Addgene, 8454) at a ratio of 3:2:1 respectively, using FuGENE HD transfection reagent according to the manufacturer`s instructions. Differentiated podocytes were infected with PLA2R1 lentivirus particles in the presence of 8 μg/mL polybrene for 16 hours, followed by a change of medium. Infected cells were used in the experiments 72 hours after lentiviral infection.

siRNA transfection. Gene-specific Flexitube GeneSolution siRNAs were used at 50–100 nM in the presence of HiPerFect transfection reagent per the manufacturer’s instructions. The efficiency of the gene knockdown was evaluated by Western blot.

Cellular complement assay. Podocytes were seeded in 60 mm tissue culture dishes or in 6-well plates on glass coverslips (for immunofluorescence analysis) and differentiated at 37°C (the nonpermissive temperature) for 10 days to around 70% confluence. Cells were then infected with PLA2R1-containing lentivirus or with an empty virus. Then, 48 hours after lentiviral infection, cells were washed 2 times with PBS and were serum-starved overnight. The next day, the cells were washed 2 times with PBS and 2.5% of patient or control serum or isolated IgG4 at the indicated concentration was added to the cells in incomplete RPMI1640 medium followed by incubation at 37°C for 30 minutes. The cells were then washed 2 times with PBS, and 5% of NHS as a complement source in incomplete medium was added, followed by a further incubation at 37°C for the indicated time periods. Cells were then washed 2 times with PBS and lysed with RIPA buffer supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail or fixed in 4% formaldehyde for immunofluorescence. Cell lysate protein concentrations were estimated using the Pierce BCA protein assay solutions and were analyzed further on a 10% SDS-PAGE gel and by Western blot.

MTT cell-killing assay. Podocytes overexpressing PLA2R1 were seeded at 5000 cells/well in a 96-well tissue culture plate and treated with 2.5% serum from a pMN patient with anti-PLA2R1 antibody titer of 1:1000 (2138 RU/mL) for 30 minutes. Cells were washed 2 times with PBS, various concentrations (5%–20%) of NHS as a source of active complement were added, and the cells were incubated overnight at 37°C. The next day, the cells were washed 2 times with PBS and the cells were incubated for 4 hours at 37°C in the presence of 0.5 mg/mL MTT. The formazan crystals were dissolved with DMSO and the plate was read using a plate reader at 540 nm. Cycloheximide (30 μg/mL) plus TNF-α (25 ng/mL) were used as an apoptotic stimulus for the positive control.

Complement pathway analysis. Various versions of gelatin veronal buffer (GVB; 141 mM NaCl, 0.1% gelatin, 1.8 mM sodium barbital, 3.1 mM barbituric acid, and 10 mM EDTA, pH 7.3–7.4) were used to assess the complement pathway involved in mediating sublytic podocyte injury. GVB plus calcium and magnesium (GVB++; containing no EDTA, but 0.15 mM calcium chloride and 0.5 mM magnesium chloride) was used to allow for the activation of all 3 pathways, whereas GVB supplemented with magnesium and EGTA (containing 0.1 M magnesium and 0.1 M EGTA) was used to study the calcium-independent alternative pathway while inhibiting the calcium-dependent classical and lectin pathways. GVB plus EDTA was used to inhibit all complement activation pathways. Both patient serum and NHS as a complement source were diluted in the proper GVB buffer, and the sublytic complement assay was performed as described above. Where indicated, 10 μg/mL recombinant human MBL (Sino Biological) was added to the buffer containing NHS to facilitate activation of the lectin pathway.

IgG4 purification. A separation column was loaded with CaptureSelect IgG4 affinity matrix beads. The beads were equilibrated with 5 column volumes of PBS. Patient serum was loaded onto the column. Ten column volumes of PBS were used to wash the beads. The flow-through and all washing steps were collected into separate tubes for analysis. IgG4 was eluted with 5 column volumes of 0.1 M glycine pH 3.0 buffer. The eluted IgG4 fractions were neutralized with 0.1 volume 1 M Tris pH 8.0 buffer. The IgG4 fractions were pooled and concentrated using a Pierce protein concentrator with a 30K MWCO (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 88529). The concentrated IgG4 solution was filter sterilized using 0.22 μm filter and stored at 4°C. All the collected fractions were analyzed by SDS-PAGE followed by either Coomassie brilliant blue staining or by Western blot detection with anti-human IgG subclass–specific antibodies. The protein concentration of eluted IgG4 was determined using BCA protein assay.

IgG4 deglycosylation. Purified IgG4 from pMN patients was treated with 5 U PNGase F (Sigma-Aldrich) in GlycoBuffer 2 (New England BioLabs) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Antibody integrity after the deglycosylation process was confirmed by repeating the anti-PLA2R1 ELISA with the deglycosylated IgG4.

IgG glycosylation analysis. In a preliminary experiment, IgG4 was purified from 3 high-titer anti-PLA2R1–positive membranous nephropathy patients and from 3 healthy individuals as described above and analyzed for glycan chains associated with IgG4 at the Functional Genomic Center at the University of Zurich. The glycan quantification was done using mAbsolute kit from Asparia Glycomics per the manufacturer’s instructions and by peptide mass fingerprinting MALDI.

For validation purposes in a larger cohort, glycopeptide analysis was performed using nano liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (nanoLC-MS) as described previously (53). Briefly, 1 μL of plasma from patients with membranous nephropathy, patients with other kidney diseases, or healthy individuals was used. The IgG was captured using 2 μL Protein A Sepharose fast flow beads (GE Healthcare) for each sample in a 96-well plate. The isolated IgGs were proteolytically digested using 500 ng trypsin treated with N-p-Tosyl-L-phenylalanine chloromethyl ketone (Sigma-Aldrich) in the presence of 40 μL 25 mM ammonium bicarbonate. The IgG-trypsin mixture was incubated at 37°C for 17 hours. Next, 200 nL of the digest from each sample was injected into an Ultimate 3000 RSLCnano system (Dionex/Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled to a quadrupole-TOF-MS (Maxis Impact HD; Bruker Daltonics) as described (53). The data preprocessing comprising retention time alignment, m/z calibration, targeted glycopeptide integration, and data quality control was performed using LaCyTools, as described previously (53, 54). The resulting spectra were included in the analysis when the total spectral intensity was higher than 3 times the intensity of the blank measurements and the fraction of analytes above signal-to-noise ratio (S/N) was within the average ± 2 times standard deviation. The analytes were integrated for all samples based on accurate mass (± 10 ppm) and isotopic pattern matching (IPQ < 0.2). Lastly, the relative intensities of individual glycoforms were determined based on total area normalization per each IgG subclass. The derived traits were computed based on the specific glycosylation pattern of each IgG subclass as follows: IgG4 galactosylation = (1/2 * (G1F + G1FN + G1FS) + (G2F + G2FN + G2FS + G2FS2))/(G0F + G1F + G2F + G0FN + G1FN + G2FN + G1FS + G2FS + G2FS2). IgG4 bisection = (G0FN + G1FN + G2FN)/(G0F + G1F + G2F + G0FN + G1FN + G2FN + G1FS + G2FS + G2FS2). IgG4 sialylation = (1/2 * (G1FS + G2FS) + (G2FS2))/(G0F + G1F + G2F + G0FN + G1FN + G2FN + G1FS + G2FS + G2FS2). IgG4 sialylation per galactose = IgG4 sialylation/IgG4 galactosylation.

To determine the glycosylation pattern of PLA2R1-specific IgG4, antigen-specific IgG4 was isolated using the EUROIMMUN anti-PLA2R1 ELISA as described earlier (55). We pooled serum from 5 patients because of the low yield of antigen-specific IgG4 in a preliminary experiment using serum from 1 patient. Next, 400 μL of serum from each of 4 patients and 800 μL of plasma exchange plasma from 1 patient with high PLA2R1 antibody levels were used to isolate IgG4 as described above, yielding a total of 342 μg. The IgG4 was concentrated using a Pierce protein concentrator 30K MWCO, diluted 1:10 using the ELISA kit dilution buffer, and loaded to 8 wells of the ELISA plate. The plate was incubated for 1 hour at 37°C, the supernatant was removed, and the plate was washed 3 times with PBS followed by 2 washes with ammonium bicarbonate (25 mM). The PLA2R1-specific IgG4 was eluted with 100 mM formic acid, and then subjected to buffer exchange to PBS and glycopeptide analysis.

Isolation of anti-PLA2R1–specific IgG4 for far-Western blot analysis and complement-binding experiments. The extracellular portion of PLA2R1 comprising the cysteine-rich, fibronectin type II, and CTLD1-3 domains (CysR-CTLD3 protein) was cloned into the FLAG tag-CMV-14 expression vector (pCysR-CTLD3-FLAG) and transfected to HEK293 cells. After 48 hours, 800 ng/mL of the selection antibiotic G418 (Geneticin) was added in order to establish a stable cell line. To generate the recombinant protein, HEK293 cells grown in regular DMEM containing 100 ng/mL G418 were collected and lyzed using lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and 1% Triton X-100) supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail. The cell lysate was centrifuged for 15 minutes at 14,000g and filtered through a 0.45 μm filter. The cleared cell lysate was incubated with 1 mL anti-FLAG M2 affinity (Sigma-Aldrich) for 2 hours at 4°C to capture the CysR-CTLD3-FLAG fusion protein. The resin was collected by filtration in an empty column and was washed with 10 mL TBS 4 times. The CysR-CTLD3 protein was eluted in 6 fractions of 1 mL 0.1 M glycine HCl, pH 3.5 containing 1 M Tris, pH 8.0. A 20 μL aliquot of eluate was applied to SDS-PAGE gel and stained with Coomassie blue to evaluate the CysR-CTLD3 protein concentration by comparison to a protein standard of known concentration. The eluate containing CysR-CTLD3-FLAG was concentrated and the buffer exchanged to 100 mM MOPS in a Spin-X UF concentrator (Corning). A CysR-CTLD3-FLAG affinity column was prepared by incubating 100 μg purified CysR-CTLD3-FLAG in 100 mM MOPS with Affi-Gel 15 (Bio-Rad) for 4 hours at 4°C, followed by blocking of reactive sites with ethanolamine HCl for 1 hour. The column was washed and stored in PBS containing 0.02% sodium azide. Total IgG4 purified as described above was loaded to the CysR-CTLD3-FLAG affinity matrix, washed with PBS, and eluted with 100 mM glycine HCl, pH 2.4/150 mM NaCl. The buffer was exchanged to PBS in a Spin-X UF concentrator.

MBL-IgG4 ELISA. Unfractionated IgG from a patient with anti-PLA2R1–positive membranous nephropathy was coated onto a Thermo Fisher Scientific F8 MaxiSorp Immuno Clear ELISA plate for 16 hours in coating buffer (100 mM Na 2 CO 3 /NaHCO 3 , pH 9.6). The plate was washed 3 times with TBS containing 0.05% Tween-20 (TBST), and residual binding sites were blocked by incubation with PBS containing 0.5% BSA. Recombinant human MBL (rh-MBL, gift of Kazue Takahashi) (56) was added (2 μg/mL, 50 μL per well) to some wells with or without mannose (100 or 500 mM). Another ELISA plate was coated with IgG4 isolated from 2 patients with anti-PLA2R1–positive membranous nephropathy and incubated with rh-MBL in the presence of TBST/Ca2+ (0.05% Tween-20, 10 mM CaCl 2 ) or buffer containing 1 mM EDTA. Binding of MBL was detected with mouse monoclonal anti-MBL antibody (1:1000, Abcam, ab23457) and donkey anti-mouse IgG-HRP antibody (1:2000, Jackson ImmunoResearch, 715-035-150). The reaction was developed with tetramethylbenzidine substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and terminated with 3M H 2 SO 4 . The OD was read at 450 nm.

Complement C4 ELISA. Each well of a Thermo Fisher Scientific F8 MaxiSorp Immuno Clear ELISA plate was coated for 16 hours with 0.2 μg of purified IgG4 diluted in coating buffer (100 mM Na 2 CO 3 /NaHCO 3 , pH 9.6). Plates were washed 3 times with TBS containing 0.05% TBST. Residual binding sites were blocked by incubation with PBS containing 0.5% BSA. Serum from a healthy subject containing a high concentration of MBL was added to each well as a source of MBL and MASPs at a concentration of 5% in 20 mM Tris, 1 M NaCl, 10 mM CaCl 2 , 0.05% Tween-20 (vol/vol) and incubated at 4°C overnight. After each step, plates were washed with TBST/Ca2+ (0.05% Tween-20, 10 mM CaCl 2 ). Human C4 (Sigma-Aldrich; E 280 1% = 10.3) was diluted 1:2000 in TBST/Ca2+/Mg2+ and 1.6 μL was added to each well and incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes. Rabbit anti-C4b (Abcam, ab66791) diluted 1:1000 in TBST/Ca2+/0.5% BSA was added to each well and incubated for 2 hours at 37°C. Mouse IgG at 1 mg/mL in TBST/Ca2+ was included to block potential rheumatoid factor–like sites on IgG4. Each well was paired with an identical well lacking calcium and containing 1 mM EDTA. After washing, donkey anti-rabbit IgG-HRP (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 711-035-152) diluted 1:2000 in TBST was added for 2 hours at 37°C. The reaction was developed with TMB substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific), terminated with 3 M H 2 SO 4 , and the OD was read at 450 nm. Wells lacking IgG4 were used to measure background activity. In addition, to control for potential variations in the amount of IgG4 bound in each well, the IgG4 content was measured with sheep anti-human IgG4 (The Binding Site, AU009). All assays were performed in triplicates. C4 activation was calculated as the amount of C4b bound in the presence of calcium corrected for IgG4 content (Units Ca2+ – Units EDTA )/Units IgG4 ).

Far-Western blot. Far-Western blot analysis was performed on purified IgG4 from normal control subjects and PLA2R1-specific IgG4 from patients with anti-PLA2R1–positive pMN. The purified IgG4 was mixed with reducing or nonreducing SDS sample buffer, boiled, cooled, and run on several lanes of precast SDS-PAGE gels (4%–15%, Bio-Rad). The resolved protein bands were transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes (0.45 μm) and blocked with Carbo-Free blocking solution (Vector) for 1 hour. The indicated lanes were incubated with 1 μg/mL rh-MBL at 4°C overnight. After washing with TBST, the lanes were immunoblotted with mouse monoclonal anti-MBL antibody (1:1000, Abcam, ab23457) and detected with donkey anti-mouse IgG-HRP antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 715-035-150) and developed using ECL (Bio-Rad). The other lanes were either incubated with anti-MBL antibody without prior incubation with MBL (control for anti-MBL antibody specificity) or with donkey anti-human IgG-HRP (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 709-035-149) (direct visualization of electrophoreses patient IgG4).

cAMP ELISA. cAMP determination was performed using Abcam cAMP direct immunoassay kit (ab65355) as described by the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, differentiated podocytes were cultured in 60 mm tissue culture dishes. The cells were loaded with C3aR1 or C5aR1 antagonists SB290157 or W54011, respectively, at 1 mM for 1 hour. Then 2.5 % of pMN patient serum (451 RU/mL) was added and the cells were incubated for 30 minutes at 37°C, 5 % CO2. The cells were washed 2 times with PBS and 5% of NHS as a complement source in incomplete medium was added, followed by a further incubation at 37°C for 1 hour. Then, the cells were lysed directly in the dishes using 500 mL 0.1 M HCl and the cell lysates were centrifuged at 14,000g for 10 minutes. The supernatants were removed and assayed for protein concentration using the BCA method. All the samples had a protein concentration greater than 1 mg/mL. Next, 100 mL of each sample was assayed for cAMP levels and the ELISA plate was read at OD 540 nm.

Immunofluorescence of cells and tissues. Differentiated podocytes grown on coverslips were washed 2 times with PBS and fixed in 4% formaldehyde solution for 10 minutes. After 2 times washing with PBS, the cells were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes followed by 2 washes with PBS. The cells were blocked with 1% BSA for 1 hour. The primary antibodies were diluted in 1% BSA solution, added to the cells, and incubated overnight at 4°C. The next day, the cells were washed 3 times with PBS and fluorescently labeled secondary antibodies were added for 1 hour at room temperature. The cells were washed 3 times with PBS and mounted on a microscope slide.

Human kidney biopsy sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated in xylene with several exchanges in ethanol. Antigen retrieval was performed with 10 mM citric acid, 0.05% Tween-20 buffer. The endogenous peroxidase was blocked in 3% hydrogen peroxide in methanol. The tissues were permeabilized with 0.4% Triton X-100 in PBS containing 1% goat serum. Nonspecific binding was blocked with 5% goat serum in PBS. The primary antibodies were prepared in 1% goat serum in PBS and incubated at 4°C overnight. Biotinylated antispecies secondary antibodies were added for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by 1-hour incubation at room temperature with FITC-labeled streptavidin.

Two trained observers independently analyzed the sections in blinded experiments. At least 6 glomeruli from each patient were scored for fluorescent intensity using a scale from 0 to 3. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant using nonparametric ANOVA.

Microscopy. Fluorescence images were obtained using a Leica SP8 upright confocal microscope and LAS AF software at the Center for Microscopy and Image Analysis at the University of Zurich.

RT-PCR. Total RNA was isolated using RNeasy mini kit (Qiagen) and 3 μg were reverse-transcribed into complementary DNA using qScript SuperMix (Quantabio). The primers were designed using OligoAnalyzer tool from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and ordered from IDT. Primer sequences are given in Supplemental Table 1.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using PRISM software (GraphPad) and SSPS version 25 (IBM). The data are expressed as mean ± SEM and analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc analysis or Mann-Whitney U test as indicated. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All patients gave written informed consent for biobanking of their sera and tissue. All studies were approved by the Kantonale Ethikkommission Zurich (approval number KEK-ZH-Nr. 2015-0385).