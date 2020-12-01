COVID-19 severity associates with pulmonary redistribution of CD1c+ DCs and inflammatory transitional and nonclassical monocytes

In this study, associations of specific Mo and DC subsets with disease progression in COVID-19 patients are established. Our results indicate that increased proportions of T Mo in the blood could be used as a marker of viral control or mild clinical conditions in infected patients. In contrast, dramatic decreases of T and NC Mo and CD1c+ DCs are associated with severe clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients. In addition, our study shows that reduction of frequency of T and NC Mo in the blood is associated with increased inflammatory markers, such as PCT, CRP, and weakly, with IL-6, while no link with type I IFN was observed. This reduction is also associated with the selective recruitment to the lung of these populations and CD1c+ cDCs during the development of ARDS. Interestingly, remaining circulating Mo tended to express lower levels of CD40, which could reflect either impaired maturation or selective migration of activated cells to the lung or other anatomical locations. On the other hand, increased activation of NC Mo and defective maturation of T Mo might be associated with uncontrolled inflammation in the lung and the activation of effector CD8+ T cells. Moreover, our data indicate that frequency of granulocytes is reduced in the blood from critical patients, while numbers are not significantly affected, in contrast with other studies (30). However, these cells are highly enriched in the lungs of individuals undergoing critical COVID-19. In addition, CD16hiCD14lo/– HLA-DR+ cells are also enriched in the lungs from critical COVID-19 patients and might represent macrophages that are differentiated in situ from inflammatory NC Mo that could also contribute to the disease. Therefore, our data highlight differential involvement of myeloid cell subsets in the pathogenesis of COVID-19 disease and immunity against SARS-CoV-2 virus. Some of these patterns are similar to those described in pneumonia from different pathological contexts (31, 32). Although these data provide cellular insights into the pathogenesis of severe COVID-19, future studies will need to focus on mechanisms responsible for these altered cellular patterns. In this regard, recent single-cell transcriptomic analyses on inflammatory infiltrates in the lung of COVID-19 patients suggest the altered expression of genes coding for proinflammatory cytokines and/or IFN-associated and IFN-stimulated proteins that have been previously associated with the activation of antibacterial innate pathways (10).

Our data indicate that a large proportion of individuals with COVID-19 from the critical G3 group developing ARDS and requiring IMV were superinfected with bacteria or candida at the time of sample collection. While these superinfections were mostly detected after the initiation of IMV, the majority of critical G3 COVID-19 patients exhibited high levels of PCT upon admission, a parameter commonly associated with bacterial infection (33) and also an indicator of inflammation and severe COVID-19 prognosis (2). In addition, although the majority of myeloid cell populations analyzed were similarly decreased in the blood of G3 patients independently of whether they presented superinfection in the lung or not, T Mo seemed to be more markedly affected specifically in patients with superinfection in the lung. Also, those G3 patients positive for microbial superinfection in blood and urine seemed to behave differently from those positive in the lung. Therefore, it is possible that COVID-19 patients might be more susceptible to microbial superinfection early or during ICU treatment and this could contribute to changes in inflammation, migration, and homeostasis of myeloid cells from COVID-19 patients specifically undergoing severe disease progression. If this were the case, the simultaneous activation of antiviral and antibacterial innate recognition pathways could be a potential mechanism that might contribute to uncontrolled inflammation and immune exhaustion in these individuals, similarly to what has been described in HIV+ individuals coinfected with mycobacterium tuberculosis and developing immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS) (34). In this regard, type I IFN responses have been described as inhibiting expression of CD40 (35); however,we did not find higher levels of type I IFN in the blood of critical G3 patients. In fact, some levels of type I IFN were detected in mild COVID-19 patients, suggesting a potential protective role of this type of response, as proposed by a recent study (36). Therefore, further research is required to specifically address this issue.

Information about critical cell subsets participating in the pathogenesis of COVID-19, significant sample size, and the availability of healthy non–COVID-19 controls as a reference group are strengths of our research. However, a number of limitations need to be discussed. This is a cross-sectional study design comparing severe COVID-19 patients with 2 sets of controls: mild/severe COVID-19 patients and non–COVID-19 healthy controls. In addition, a limitation of our study is the different time periods of sample collection after hospitalization in critical G3 patients compared with severe and mild patients. Although we did not observe significant differences in myeloid cell distribution between patients that had been hospitalized for fewer or more than 6 days or significant differences in symptom duration between severe and critical patients, we cannot formally rule out that some of the characteristics of this patient subgroup might be due to the timing after infection and their inability to control the virus. Obviously, it is difficult to obtain time-matched samples for the other 2 subgroups, since their clinical progression is different from that G3 patients. Because of this cross-sectional nature, any assessment of progression will require a confirmation in prospective follow-up studies. In addition, our study provides data on bronchoscopy infiltrates rather than BAL, given the fragile status of COVID-19 patients with ARDS. Although bronchoscopies might not necessarily reflect the characteristics of infiltrates present in terminal bronchioles and alveoli, our data from 2 patients indicate that the composition of myeloid cells in the infiltrates obtained by these methods are comparable. On the other hand, our study did not directly address the protective versus detrimental function of DCs during COVID-19 infection. In this sense, CD141+ cDCs are important for the priming of antiviral CD8+ T cell responses (15, 37) and are severely depleted from the blood in all COVID-19 patients regardless of their clinical status, but they are almost completely undetectable in bronchoscopy infiltrates from individuals developing severe ARDS. These data might support a defect in the priming, maintenance, or exhaustion of virus-specific CD8+ T cells in the lungs. In addition, our data suggest a certain level of association of activation of T Mo and proportions of a new subset of CXCR5+CD38+CD8+ T cells that we have identified in the lung. CXCR5+CD8+ T cells have been associated with control of respiratory and nonrespiratory viruses (29, 38, 39). In contrast, CD38+CD8+ T cells can act as an immunosuppressive subset (40). However, the functional nature of this population of CXCR5+CD38+CD8+ T cells remains to be tested and these issues must be investigated in depth with a larger patient cohort and specific functional assays. In addition, CD1c+ cDCs are known to support CD4+ T cell responses and stimulate follicular helper T cells required for effective humoral antiviral adaptive immunity (14). While it has been proposed that protection against SARS-CoV-2 might also be at least partially mediated by specific Abs (41), the role of CD1c+ DCs inducing Tfh responses in these patients has not been addressed in our study and requires further research.

To conclude, our study unveils immune cellular networks associated with control or progression of COVID-19 disease, which might be useful for early diagnosis and the design of new more targeted and individualized treatments. Eventually, further research on these mechanisms may lead to the development of new therapeutic or preventive strategies.