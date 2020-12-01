COVID-19 and myeloid cells: complex interplay correlates with lung severity

Commentary 10.1172/JCI143361

2 Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

COVID-19 spans a wide range of symptoms, sometimes with profound immune system involvement. How immune cell subsets change during the disease course and with disease severity needs further study. While myeloid cells have been shown to initiate and maintain responses to pneumonia and lung inflammation, often playing a role in resolution, their involvement with COVID-19 remains unknown. In this issue of the JCI, Sánchez-Cerrillo and Landete et al. investigated DCs and monocytes from blood and bronchial secretions of patients with varying COVID-19 severity and with healthy controls. The authors conclude that circulating monocytes and DCs migrate from the blood into the inflamed lungs. While sampling differences in sex, collection timing, bacteria/fungal infection, and corticosteroid treatment limit interpretation, we believe that reprogramming monocyte or macrophages by targeting immunometabolism, epigenetics, or the cytokine milieu holds promise in resolving lung inflammation associated with COVID-19.

