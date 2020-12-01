Commentary 10.1172/JCI143361

COVID-19 and myeloid cells: complex interplay correlates with lung severity

Franco R. D’Alessio1 and Nicola M. Heller2

1Division of Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Nicola M. Heller, 720 Rutland Avenue, Ross 367, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.1743; Email: nheller@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by D’Alessio, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Nicola M. Heller, 720 Rutland Avenue, Ross 367, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.1743; Email: nheller@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Heller, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published October 6, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 12 on December 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(12):6214–6217. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143361.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 6, 2020 - Version history
View PDF

COVID-19 spans a wide range of symptoms, sometimes with profound immune system involvement. How immune cell subsets change during the disease course and with disease severity needs further study. While myeloid cells have been shown to initiate and maintain responses to pneumonia and lung inflammation, often playing a role in resolution, their involvement with COVID-19 remains unknown. In this issue of the JCI, Sánchez-Cerrillo and Landete et al. investigated DCs and monocytes from blood and bronchial secretions of patients with varying COVID-19 severity and with healthy controls. The authors conclude that circulating monocytes and DCs migrate from the blood into the inflamed lungs. While sampling differences in sex, collection timing, bacteria/fungal infection, and corticosteroid treatment limit interpretation, we believe that reprogramming monocyte or macrophages by targeting immunometabolism, epigenetics, or the cytokine milieu holds promise in resolving lung inflammation associated with COVID-19.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
6215 Page 6214 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement