PD-1 blockade improves Kupffer cell bacterial clearance in acute liver injury

Our study reports impaired KC bacterial clearance and systemic bacterial dissemination after E. coli infection in mice with acute liver injury. We describe a role of the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway in regulating KC inflammatory and antimicrobial responses. We demonstrate that the tolerogenic effects of this axis involve PD-1+ KCs and PD-L1+ lymphocyte subsets that may provide suppressive back signaling. Gene expression profiling of PD-1+ KCs revealed an immune-suppressive profile typified by reduced antigen presentation, lymphocyte activation, and pathogen responses. Notably, PD-1 deficiency or PD-1 blockade in mice with liver injury improved KC bacterial clearance, reduced the tissue bacterial burden, and conferred protection from sepsis after infection.

The regulatory role of PD-1/PD-L1 signaling in T cell function and differentiation is well documented (18, 19), however, accumulating evidence has associated PD-1 expression by macrophages with immune suppression in infection, sepsis, and cancer (23–27). Here, in the context of sterile liver inflammation, we found that PD-1 expression by KCs was enhanced during the resolution phase. PD-1 expression can be induced on monocytes and macrophages by TLR ligands (e.g., LPS) and various cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6; refs. 21, 22). Such inflammatory cues are highly present in the hepatic microenvironment after injury (3, 17, 34) and could therefore be responsible for PD-1 induction in KCs.

Recent studies showed that PD-1+ TAMs exhibit an M2-like expression (CD206hiMHC class IIloCD64lo) profile and phagocytose fewer tumor cells or OVA in colon and gastric cancer, respectively, compared with PD-1neg TAMs (26, 35). Here, we provide an in-depth transcriptomic profile of PD-1+ KCs during the resolution of liver injury. Consistent with the above data (26, 35), we found that PD-1+ KCs exhibited M2-like polarization (e.g., Arg1, Cd206) and immune-suppressive properties characterized by a reduction in antigen presentation and lymphocyte costimulation-related molecules (e.g., Btk, Cd64, Cd80, Cd86). Furthermore, PD-1+ KCs showed reduced expression of TLR signaling factors (e.g., Irf5, Irf7), antimicrobial defense molecules, including enzymes (e.g., Aoah, Mpeg1), and inflammasome-related factors (e.g., Nlrp3, Il1b, Il18). In addition, PD-1+ KCs have lower expression of Cybb and Ncf2 genes that encode the membrane protein gp91phox and cytosolic subunit p67-phox of the NADPH oxidase complex, respectively. This complex is crucial for the production of ROS in phagocytes, and its reduction implies an inability of PD-1+ cells to kill the ingested pathogens. This is consistent with our data showing impaired KC bacterial killing during the resolution of injury. Altogether, our study demonstrates that PD-1 expression by KCs is associated with an immune-suppressive profile and reduced antimicrobial functions.

PD-1/PD-L1 signaling is crucial in regulating T cell responses (18, 19). We found that hepatic PD-L1+ lymphocyte subsets were expanded during the resolution of liver injury in mice. Likewise, in humans, we detected increased expression of peripheral lymphocyte PD-L1, hepatic PD-L1, and plasma sPD-L1 in patients with ALF. Reports have shown that PD-L1 in T cells can be induced in response to antigen presentation and sterile inflammatory cues (e.g., IFN-γ, IL-4), whereas PD-L1+ T cells can lead to tumor-promoting tolerance (28, 36). PD-L1+ T cells suppress neighboring effector T cells via the PD-L1/PD-1 axis and promote STAT6-dependent, M2-like tolerogenic macrophages in cancer (28). These findings are functionally relevant to our model, as the increase in PD-L1+ lymphocytes and sPD-L1 after injury may exert suppressive effects on PD-1+ KCs. Further work, for example in coculture experiments, could examine the effects of lymphocytes on monocyte and KC function.

KCs are important for maintaining liver tolerance. During homeostasis, KC-associated antigen presentation induces CD4+ T cell liver arrest and expansion of IL-10+ Tregs, however, this immunological tolerance is abrogated in chronic liver injury and fibrosis (37). Of note, in vivo interactions of liver-patrolling NKT cells with KCs are observed during steady-state and after infection (38–40). Here, we found PD-L1hi NKT cells and Tregs during resolution (39, 41) of sterile acute liver injury. We speculate that these PD-L1hi subsets interfacing with PD-1+ KCs may exert suppressive effects on the latter via the PD-1/PD-L1 axis. Future studies will need to delineate the in vivo interactions of lymphocytes with KCs during homeostasis and liver inflammation and further examine the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway and its regulatory role in the liver.

We found impaired KC bacterial clearance after liver injury and reduced pathogen responses of PD-1+ KCs, in line with other studies that have associated PD-1 with macrophage suppression. For instance, PD-1–/– mice are protected from septic peritonitis, displaying improved bacterial clearance and a less severe cytokine storm (23), whereas PD-1 or PD-L1 mAb blockade leads to similar results (42, 43). We consistently found that both PD-1–/– mice and anti–PD-1 mAb–treated mice with liver injury had unimpaired KC bacterial clearance and were protected from sepsis after systemic infection. Importantly, in mouse models, PD-1 deficiency or PD-1 mAb blockade did not exaggerate liver injury or delay its resolution, suggesting that PD-1 therapy may be a safe strategy to prevent immune suppression after liver injury. Strauss et al. found that PD-1 in myeloid cells dampened antitumor immunity and demonstrated that myeloid cell PD-1 (PD-1fl/flLysMcre) ablation was as effective as global PD-1 (PD-1–/–) ablation in limiting tumor growth, and considerably more effective than lymphocyte PD-1 (PD-1fl/flCD4cre) ablation (27). Given this recent evidence, the lack of such experimental models should be acknowledged as a limitation in our study. Future research using mice with myeloid- or KC-specific PD-1 ablation should examine in more detail the role of PD-1 in regulating the function of liver macrophages.

Peripheral monocyte dysfunction and its contribution to infection susceptibility is documented in patients with ALF. For instance, monocytes exhibit a reduction in proinflammatory cytokines and bacterial uptake (4–6, 8). PD-1 expression by monocytes is reportedly increased in human chronic lymphocytic leukemia (25), HIV or active tuberculosis (22, 24), and sepsis (23), whereas PD-1/PD-L1 blockade restores innate responses in sepsis (23, 44, 45). In conjunction with our murine liver findings, we report that the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway may contribute to peripheral monocyte suppression in human ALF, as we detected increased systemic levels of monocyte PD-1, lymphocyte PD-L1, and sPD-L1. We consistently observed increased hepatic PD-1 and PD-L1 expression in ALF. Of note, monocyte PD-1 and sPD-L1 levels were markedly higher at hospital admission in patients who had sepsis and a poor outcome and therefore may serve as prognostic biomarkers. Future prospective studies, including longitudinal patient sampling, are warranted to assess the utility of these markers in predicting immune suppression and mortality in patients with liver injury.

Immune checkpoint inhibition has recently been considered a therapeutic strategy in CLD. Defects in adaptive and humoral immunity can be partially rescued in vitro by PD-1 blockade, as shown for T cells in alcohol-related liver disease (46) and for B cells in viral hepatitis B infection (47). The safety and efficacy of PD-1/PD-L1 mAb blockade for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma has also been assessed in clinical trials, with promising results (48–50). However, immune checkpoint inhibition in myeloid cells and its contribution to the efficiency of such mAb-based therapies remain unexplored. Furthermore, patients with liver cirrhosis have a high risk of infection and mortality (51). Bacterial infections occur frequently in patients with cirrhosis (32%–34%, refs. 51, 52) and are the main precipitant for hepatic acute decompensation (AD), with or without organ failure (acute-on-chronic liver failure [ACLF]) (53, 54). Like ALF (3), cirrhosis and ACLF are associated with inflammation and, as disease progresses, immune dysfunction that contribute to increased susceptibility to infection (5, 8, 55–57). It would be important to further investigate the significance of the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway in cirrhosis, AD, and ACLF and its contribution to systemic and hepatic immune suppression.

In conclusion, we describe a crucial role of the PD-1/PD-L1 axis in regulating KC and monocyte inflammatory and antimicrobial responses following acute liver injury. Our findings suggest that PD-1–targeted immunotherapy may be a strategy to prevent innate immune suppression in ALF.