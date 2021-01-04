Mitigating oxygen stress enhances aged mouse hematopoietic stem cell numbers and function

Hypoxic collection/processing of aged mouse donor BM alters the phenotypic makeup of HSC and HPC compartments. We deciphered the effects of hypoxic versus air collection and processing on the phenotypic makeup of donor BM cells from young versus old mice prior to the use of these cells in transplantation experiments. We performed all collections and assays as reported previously (23), taking great care to ensure that everything used for hypoxic collections (media, plasticware, glassware, syringes, antibodies, etc.) was equilibrated at 3% O 2 for at least 18 hours prior to and during removal and processing of the cells. Cells collected in hypoxia were split into 2 parts (Figure 1A): one was left and processed in hypoxia (so that the cells were never exposed to ambient air), and the other was acclimated for 1 hour in ambient air (after collection in 3% O 2 ) and then processed in ambient air. We had previously shown that there was no difference in the number or function of BM HSCs or HPCs of young mice collected directly in ambient air versus being removed from hypoxia to ambient air for 1 hour and subsequently processed in ambient air (23).

Figure 1 Phenotyping of young and old C57BL/6 mouse BM HSCs and HPCs collected under hypoxia and processed under ambient air (21% O 2 ) versus hypoxia (3% O 2 ). (A) In a hypoxic glove box (acclimated to 3% O 2 for 18 hours), femurs from young (8- to -12-week-old) and old (20- to 28-month-old) male and female C57BL/6 mice were flushed in sterile PBS, counted, and split in half so that one half remained under hypoxia and the other half were removed from hypoxia and acclimated to ambient air for 1 hour. Nucleated cells were analyzed. (B) Number of LT-HSCs (Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+Flt3–CD34–) per femur. (C) Number of MPPs (Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+Flt3+CD34+) per femur. (D) Number of CMPs (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+FcγII/IIIRloCD34+) per femur. (E) Number of GMPs (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+FcγII/IIIRhiCD34+) per femur. (F) Number of CLPs (Lin–Sca-1loc-KitloFlt3+IL-7R+) per femur. (B–F) Data represent the mean ± SEM for 11–15 C57BL/6 mice from 3–4 experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Although we detected no differences in the number of nucleated cells/femur between young (8- to 12-week-old) and old (20- to 28-month-old) C57BL/6 mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140177DS1), we found significant differences in these age groups in terms of the number of ambient air–acclimated HSCs (long-term [LT] HSCs and short-term [ST] HSCs), and HPCs (multipotent progenitors [MPPs], common myeloid progenitors [CMPs], granulocyte-macrophage progenitors [GMPs], megakaryocyte erythrocyte progenitors [MEPs], and CLPs) as defined by phenotype (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Ambient air–acclimated HSCs and all but the CLP populations of HPCs were significantly increased in old mice (Figure 1, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), while CLPs were significantly decreased in old mice (Figure 1F). We noted similar results for BM HSCs and HPCs with another mouse strain (CB6) (Supplemental Figure 2). These results for ambient air–acclimated/processed BM are similar to the values reported by others (1, 2, 4–9, 24). However, comparison of the cell populations from these same mice collected and processed under hypoxia (3% O 2 ) resulted in large differences from ambient air–acclimated cells (Figure 1, B–F, and Supplemental Figure 2). As we reported previously (23), young mouse BM LT-HSCs were significantly increased, whereas many HPC populations were decreased in hypoxia collection and processing compared with ambient air cohorts. We observed similar changes between hypoxic versus ambient air processing for old mice, but the differences were diminished (e.g., 3.6-fold increase for young vs. 1.8-fold increase for old LT-HSCs). One important and notable exception was that CLPs from old mice (in both mouse strains examined) showed significantly increased numbers of CLPs when BM cells were collected and processed under hypoxic conditions (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2G).

Enhanced engraftment efficiency of old mouse BM HSCs collected and processed in hypoxia. The number of phenotypic HSCs and HPCs does not always recapitulate functional activities, especially under stress conditions (e.g., stresses of ambient air–induced EPHOSS) (25–27). We assessed the functional capacities of HSCs by in vivo chimerism and limiting dilution analysis of donor (C57BL/6; CD45.1–CD45.2+) cells from young and old mice in a competitive assay for both ambient air– and hypoxia-collected/processed cells. Lethally irradiated B6 Boy/J F1 (CD45.1+CD45.2+) recipient mice were injected i.v. with donor cells and a constant number of ambient air–collected competitor (Boy/J; CD45.1+CD45.2–) cells. Hypoxia-collected cells were injected i.v. into mice in a holder within the hypoxic chamber, where they could breathe ambient air, but their tail (where the cells were injected) was in hypoxia (23). Thus, hypoxia-collected cells were never exposed ex vivo to ambient air (Figure 2A). Ambient air–acclimated cells were injected into mice in ambient air. At 6 months, ambient air–acclimated young donor cells showed greater engraftment of peripheral blood (PB) (Figure 2B) and BM (Figure 2C) than did ambient air–collected cells from the old mice, consistent with other reports in the literature (1, 5, 28, 29). Although both young and old hypoxia-collected BM cells showed enhanced engraftment compared with ambient air–collected BM cells, we found that the differences were greater for BM cells from old mice (see the BM cells from primary recipients at 6 months, Figure 2C; 2.1-fold [young] vs. 4.1-fold [old] increase in engraftment when collected in hypoxia vs. ambient air). The engraftment of old BM collected under hypoxic conditions was equal to that of young BM acclimated to ambient air.

Figure 2 HSC engraftment efficiency of young and old C57BL/6 mice collected/processed under ambient air versus hypoxia as assessed by BM transplantation and limiting dilution analysis. (A) Schematic of the experiment. Donor BM cells collected in ambient air versus hypoxia and competitor cells collected in 21% O 2 were injected i.v. in either 3% O 2 (hypoxia) or 21% O 2 (ambient air) into 950 cGy–irradiated CD45.1+CD45.2+ F1 recipients (25,000, 50,000, and 100,000 donor cells, with 150,000 competitor cells). The percentages of donor cells (CD45.1–CD45.2+) in PB (B) and BM (C) were determined from the 50,000-cell-dose group. Data represent the mean ± SEM for 4–6 recipient mice. (D–G) Secondary transplantations of primary recipient BM collected under ambient air conditions. The percentages of donor cells in PB (D–F) and BM (G) were determined. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 8 mice per group. (H) Left: Poisson statistical analysis from limiting dilution transplantation. Shapes represent the percentages of negative mice for each cell dose, solid lines indicate the best-fit linear model, and dotted lines represent 95% CIs. Right: Number of CRU in 1 × 106 BM cells. Data represent the mean ± SEM for 4–6 F1 recipient mice. (See Supplemental Table 1 for more details.) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B–G). 1°, primary; 2°, secondary.

For secondary transplants, BM from our primary recipients was collected and processed in ambient air conditions (see the experimental procedures outlined in Figure 2A). When we first examined engraftment after secondary transplantation, we observed a significant increase in engraftment when the aged donor BM from the primary transplant was isolated under hypoxic conditions compared with aged BM isolated under ambient air conditions (2.1-fold increase; Figure 2D). However, this effect was not long lasting, and the enhanced engraftment of hypoxia-isolated/processed primary recipient aged BM was reduced by month 2 (Figure 2E) and no longer significantly different from the engraftment of ambient air–isolated/processed primary recipient BM from aged mice by month 4 (Figure 2, F and G). These data suggest that the primary isolation and processing of donor BM under hypoxia and the subsequent engraftment into young recipient mice “rejuvenated” the aged HSCs and HPCs but that this slight rejuvenation was not permanent.

We performed limiting dilution analysis to calculate competitive repopulating units (CRU), a measure of functional HSC numbers, for the primary transplants. The CRU numbers were like those for BM engraftment chimerism studies (Figure 2H and Supplemental Table 1), with ambient air acclimation and processing showing a 4.3-fold decrease in CRU between old and young mouse BM. Although both young and old BM manifested increased numbers of CRU in hypoxia- versus ambient air–collected/processed cells, we noted an increase of 2.5-fold for young CRU versus an increase of 3.1-fold for old CRU (P < 0.05). Interestingly, CRU of old BM collected and processed in hypoxia were not significantly different from those of young BM collected and processed in ambient air (P > 0.05).

Collection and processing of aged mouse BM under hypoxic conditions increases HSC homing to the BM following transplantation. One way to enhance the efficacy of HCT is to increase donor HSC homing to the BM following transplantation (30). Therefore, we assessed the expression density on HSCs and HPCs of CXCR4. CXCR4 is a receptor for chemokine stromal cell–derived factor-1 (SDF-1, also known as CXCL12), implicated by us and others in the migration, homing, and survival of HSCs and HPCs (31–39). Under ambient air conditions, the expression density of CXCR4 was greatly decreased in old versus young LT-HSCs, CMPs, and GMPs and was increased in ST-HSCs, with no significant differences in MPPs or MEPs (Figure 3, A–F). As we previously reported (23), hypoxic collection of young cells demonstrated decreased CXCR4 expression in the LT-HSCs. Here, we report that CXCR4 expression was also decreased in the GMP population but increased in the MEP population of young BM cells, with no differences in expression in ST-HSC, MPP, or CMP populations. In contrast, as we now report, hypoxic collection and processing of BM from old mice led to increased CXCR4 expression compared with expression levels detected in ambient air–collected/processed old BM LT-HSCs, CMPs, and MEPs, but not ST-HSCs, MPPs, or GMPs. Although expression of CXCR4 is associated with HSC homing capacity, which is an integral part of HSC engraftment capability, CXCR4 expression itself is not an absolute indication of homing and engraftment (40, 41). Thus, we performed homing experiments (Figure 3G). Results are expressed as both the percentage of total donor (CD45.1–CD45.2+) cells (Figure 3H) and absolute numbers of donor (CD45.1–CD45.2+) HSCs (Lin–Sca1+cKit+ [LSK] CD150+; Figure 3I). In the acclimated air cohort, old cells homed with lower frequency than did young cells (5.0-fold and 11.2-fold decreases, respectively; Figure 3, H and I) (5, 42). However, hypoxia-collected/processed aged cells homed equivalently to acclimated air–collected/processed young total BM cells and HSCs. It is important to note that collection and processing of young BM cells in hypoxia resulted in a significant (P < 0.001) reduction in LT-HSC CXCR4 expression, with a trend toward a decrease (not significant) in homing efficiency. This hypoxia-associated reduction in CXCR4 expression and homing of young HSCs did not correlate with the increased engraftment of these cells seen in Figure 2. On the basis of these data and the findings from our limiting dilution analysis from our previously published work (23) (which we replicated in Figure 2), we hypothesize that the enhanced engraftment of hypoxia-isolated/processed BM cells may be due to an increase in the number of functional HSCs in the donor BM cells injected, and not to the number of total HSCs that homed to the BM after transplantation.

Figure 3 Chemokine receptor expression in young and old C57BL/6 mouse BM collected under hypoxia and processed under ambient air or hypoxic conditions. Young and old C57BL/6 donor BM cells were collected and processed as in Figure 1A. CXCR4 expression on LT-HSCs (A), ST-HSCs (B), MPPs (C), CMPs (D), GMPs (E), and MEPs (F). Data represent the mean ± SEM for 6 C57BL/6 mice per group. (G) Experimental schema to determine the homing capacity of donor cells. (H) Percentage of CD45.1–CD45.2+ cells in BM determined 18 hours after injection. (I) Number of CD45.1–CD45.2+ (LSK CD150+) HSCs in BM determined 18 hours after injection. (H and I) Data represent the mean ± SEM of 10 femurs per group. (J) Myeloid (CD11b+)/lymphoid (CD3+ and B220+) ratio in BM 6 months after primary transplantation. Data represent the mean ± SEM for 4–6 F1 recipient mice. (K) CCR5 expression on LT-HSCs. Data represent the mean ± SEM for 6 C57BL/6 mice per group. (L) CCR2 expression on LT-HSCs. Data represent the mean ± SEM for 3 C57BL/6 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Collection and processing of aged mouse BM cells under hypoxic conditions reduces myeloid skewing following transplantation. Old BM donor cells have abnormal myeloid/lymphoid cell ratios following primary transplantation compared with young BM donor cells, with skewing toward myeloid lineages for old BM donor cells (1–3, 5–9). We also observed this phenomenon for ambient air–acclimated cells (Figure 3J). However, and most important, myeloid/lymphoid cell ratios in recipient mice receiving hypoxia-collected/processed old BM cells were similar to those of younger BM exposed to ambient air or hypoxia. We detected no change in the myeloid/lymphoid cell ratio for young BM collected and processed in air or hypoxia. This reduction in the myeloid skewness in transplanted hypoxia-collected/processed aged BM correlated with the decreased myeloid progenitor (i.e., CMP and GMP) and increased CLP numbers (by phenotype) observed in old BM in the hypoxia cohort (Figure 1, D–F). These findings suggest that, solely by collecting and processing the aged mouse BM under hypoxic conditions, we were able to alter the functional HSC compartment enough so that we affected the apparent fate decision of these aged, transplanted BM cells.

The RANTES/receptor axis is implicated in the skewing of myeloid/lymphoid cell ratios during aged mouse hematopoiesis (24). CCR5, a receptor for several chemokines including RANTES, MIP-1 α, and MIP-1 β, can form a hetero-oligomer together with CXCR4 and CCR2 to mediate RANTES signaling (24, 43, 44). Therefore, we evaluated CCR5 and CCR2 expression on young and old BM HSCs collected and processed in ambient air versus those collected in hypoxia. We found that expression of CCR5 was modestly but significantly lower in ambient air–acclimated BM LT-HSCs when comparing young and old mice (Figure 3K). Of relevance, CCR5 expression was significantly higher in hypoxia-collected old than in ambient air–acclimated young BM LT-HSCs (Figure 3K). Ambient air–processed young BM cells demonstrated modest decreases in CCR2 expression on LT-HSCs compared with ambient air–processed aged BM cells (Figure 3L). But, interestingly, young and old mouse BM collected and processed under hypoxic conditions demonstrated significant increases in HSC CCR2 expression. Thus, “normalization” of myeloid/lymphoid cell ratios for old engrafting BM LT-HSCs was associated with changes in expression of CCR5, CCR2, and CXCR4, all components of RANTES signaling. It is important to note, as we previously reported (23), that collection under hypoxic conditions did not affect the myeloid/lymphoid skew when young BM donor cells were used.

Hypoxic collection and processing of aged BM enhances HPC function. While much is known about HSC characteristics in aging BM following ambient air collection, less is known regarding HPCs. We observed decreased numbers of functional HPCs, as assessed by colony assay, in old versus young BM when the cells were acclimated to ambient air, as previously reported (23). Moreover, old HPCs were in a slow or noncycling state, as assessed by a high specific activity tritiated thymidine kill assay, the only way to assess the cycling of functional HPC populations, compared with HPCs from BM of young mice (Figure 4, C57BL/6 mice, and Supplemental Figure 3, CB6 mice and BALB/c mice). Interestingly, when old BM was collected and processed in hypoxia, we unexpectedly found a significantly higher number of detectable functional HPCs in old BM processed in hypoxia than in old BM processed in ambient air, and these cells were in rapid cell cycle. This demonstrated that young and old BM HPCs manifested differing effects from ex vivo exposure to 3% O 2 , with HPCs from old BM in a rapid cell cycle, whereas young HPCs were in a slow or noncycling state when collections were made in hypoxia. To our knowledge, these effects have not been previously reported and reflect a more accurate in vivo environmental depiction of HPC numbers and cycling status in BM from old mice than that previously reported for ambient air–collected/processed BM.

Figure 4 Numbers of functional HPCs from young and old C57BL/6 mouse BM collected under hypoxia and processed under ambient air or hypoxic conditions. BM cells were collected and processed as in Figure 1A. Nucleated BM cells were used in an HPC CFU assay stimulated in vitro with EPO, SCF, PWMSCM, and hemin (A, C, and E) and cultured at 5% O 2 , with the percentage of HPCs in S-phase defined by a high specific activity tritiated thymidine kill assay (B, D, and F). The numbers of CFU-GM (A and B), BFU-E (C and D), and CFU-GEMM (E and F) were calculated per femur. Data represent the SEM for 10 C57BL/6 mice from 3–4 experiments. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

ROS and heat shock protein levels are changed when old BM is collected and processed under hypoxic conditions. To further explore changes in the numbers and functional activities of HSCs and HPCs from young versus old BM cells, we focused on total and mitochondrial ROS production (Figure 5). Our previous work implicated changes in ROS levels in EPHOSS-induced hematopoietic effects (23). Total ROS (Figure 5, A–C) and mitochondrial ROS (Figure 5, D–F) were significantly elevated in aged, ambient air–acclimated HSC, MPP, and lineage-negative, Sca1–, c-Kit+ (also known as LK, which contains mainly myeloid HPCs) populations of BM cells compared with ambient air–acclimated young BM. ROS levels were significantly reduced in young HSCs and MPPs collected and processed in hypoxia, as was the case in older cells, although the older cells, even when collected in hypoxia, produced more ROS than did young cells, which means that a decrease in ROS in aged BM HSCs may further increase their functional activities. Within the LK cell population, collection under hypoxia had no effect on total or mitochondrial ROS levels (Figure 5, C and F).

Figure 5 Total and mitochondrial HSC and HPC ROS levels in young and old C57BL/6 mouse BM collected under hypoxia and processed under ambient air or hypoxic conditions. Young and old C57BL/6 mouse BM was collected and processed as in Figure 1A. BM cells were analyzed by flow cytometry for total ROS levels (using H2DCFDA) (A–C) and mitochondrial (Mito) ROS levels (using MitoTracker Red CMXRos) (D–F). ROS levels in HSCs (LSK CD34–FLT3–) (A and D), MPPs (LSK CD34+ Flt3+) (B and E), and LK myeloid progenitors (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+) (C and F). Data represent the mean ± SEM for 6 C57BL/6 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Aging cells are associated with an altered ability to cope with environmental stresses, which can be observed by changes in heat shock protein (HSP) responses (45–48). Many members of the HSP family perform chaperone functions by stabilizing new proteins to ensure correct folding, or by helping to refold proteins damaged by cellular stress (45, 46). Upon examination of ambient air–collected/processed young and old mouse BM, we noticed 2 LT-HSC and LK populations of HSP40+ cells: low- and high-expressing groups. In young and old mouse BM LT-HSC and LK populations, the percentage of cells expressing high levels of HSP40 in both of these cell populations was greatly reduced when BM was collected and processed under hypoxic conditions (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). When examining HSP70 expression, we observed a decrease in the percentage of HSP70+ cells in both LT-HSC and LK populations when the cells were collected and processed under hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Interestingly, the difference in the percentage of HSP70+ LT-HSCs between the ambient air and hypoxia groups was greater in the BM of aged mice than in that of young mice, suggesting that aged BM LT-HSCs were more susceptible to changes in their HSP70 response to oxidative stress than were young BM LT-HSCs.

Hypoxic collection and processing of both young and old BM cells results in decreased cMyc, pmTOR, and PI3K levels within distinct subpopulations of LT-HSCs. To determine whether exposure of LT-HSCs from young and aged mouse BM to ambient air results in alterations in the expression of several important factors that influence HSC function, we performed cytometry by time-of-flight (CyTOF) analysis of BM isolated and processed in ambient air or hypoxia and specifically examined the population of BM LT-HSCs (LSK CD48–CD150+; Figure 6, Supplemental Figures 5 and 6, and Supplemental Table 2). Expression of CD166, Oct3/4, TNF-α, PDGFβ, IGF1, TGF-β, C/EBPβ, BMP4, Runx1, phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT), p-STAT3, cMyc, Notch, Gfi1, PI3K, p-ERK, and pmTOR (see Supplemental Table 3 for the full names of the proteins) was examined using visualization of t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (viSNE) analysis of normalized CyTOF events. cMyc, PI3K, and mTOR all play an important role in the regulation of normal and malignant hematopoiesis by regulating HSC, HPC, and leukemia-initiating stem cell metabolism, growth, proliferation, and survival, and are important for the correct balance between self-renewal and differentiation of HSCs (49–51). These 3 markers (cMyc, PI3K, and pmTOR) in our CyTOF analysis were consistently changed between ambient air and hypoxia collections when examining young and old BM LT-HSC populations; therefore, we examine the expression levels of these proteins in individual cells within the LT-HSC population. The high cMyc–expressing LT-HSC populations (gate I: 25.54% in young, ambient air LT-HSCs, 12.09% in young, hypoxia LT-HSCs, 45.77% in old, ambient air LT-HSCs, and 19.37% in old, hypoxia LT-HSCs; Figure 6A) in both young and old mice were reduced, and the lower cMyc–expressing LT-HSC populations were increased (gate II: 20.87% in young, ambient air LT-HSCs, 41.19% in young, hypoxia LT-HSCs, 1.11% in old, ambient air LT-HSCs, and 4.58% in old, hypoxia LT-HSCs; gate III: 6.40% in young, ambient air LT-HSCs, 12.02% in young, hypoxia LT-HSCs, 7.67% in old, ambient air LT-HSCs, and 26.17% old, hypoxia LT-HSCs) when BM cells were isolated and processed under hypoxic conditions. We identified the markers associated with these indicated gated regions (Figure 6B). For the younger mice, we observed an increase in what we identified as LT-HSC subpopulation 2 (within gate I, orange dots; see Supplemental Table 2 for subpopulation definitions) and subpopulation 10 (within gate I, teal dots) when cells were collected and processed under ambient air conditions. Subpopulation 2 was determined to be a CD150hicMychiIGF1+Runx1+PDGFβhiGfi1hip-Erk1/2+TGF-βhiTNF-α+BMP4hip-Akt+PI3KhipmTORhiC/EBPβhi LT-HSC population. Subpopulation 10 was determined to be a CD150hicMychiIGF1+Runx1+PDGFβ+Gfi1hip-Erk1/2+TGF-β+BMP4+p-Akt+PI3KhipmTORhiC/EBPβhi LT-HSC population. For the aged mice, we noted an increase in what we identified as LT-HSC subpopulation 4 (within gate III, red dots,) which was discovered to be a CD150+cMyc+IGF1loGfi1+TGF-βloBMP4+PI3K+pmTOR+ LT-HSC population when isolated under hypoxic conditions. For young BM LT-HSCs, isolation and processing of cells under hypoxic conditions resulted in an increase in LT-HSC subpopulation 3 (within gate II, green dots), defined as a CD150+cMyc+IGF1loRunx1+Gfi1+TGF-βloBMP4+PI3K+pmTOR+ LT-HSC population. When examining pmTOR and PI3K expression in our LT-HSC populations (Supplemental Figure 5), we observed shifts between ambient air and hypoxia in young and old mice that were identical to those seen with cMyc. This suggests that exposure to ambient air results in increased numbers of phenotypically defined LT-HSCs within subpopulations of LT-HSCs (subpopulations 2 and 10) that express higher levels of cMyc, pmTOR, and PI3K, all factors involved in the regulation of HSC maintenance and the balance between normal HSCs and malignant leukemia–initiated stem cell transformation (49–51).