Commentary 10.1172/JCI139760

SARS-CoV-2 viral load and antibody responses: the case for convalescent plasma therapy

Arturo Casadevall,1 Michael J. Joyner,2 and Liise-anne Pirofski3

1Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA.

3Division of Infectious Diseases, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Arturo Casadevall, Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Room E5132, 615 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.3457; Email: acasade1@jhu.edu.

First published July 7, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 10 on October 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(10):5112–5114. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139760.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published July 7, 2020 - Version history

Most patients with COVID-19 lack antibody to SARS-CoV-2 in the first 10 days of illness while the virus drives disease pathogenesis. SARS-CoV-2 antibody deficiency in the setting of a tissue viral burden suggests that using an antibody as a therapeutic agent would augment the antiviral immune response. In this issue of the JCI, Wang and collaborators describe the kinetics of viral load and the antibody responses of 23 individuals with COVID-19 experiencing mild and severe disease. The researchers found that (a) individuals with mild and severe disease produced neutralizing IgG to SARS-CoV-2 10 days after disease onset, (b) SARS-CoV-2 persisted longer in those with severe disease, and (c) there was cross-reactivity between antibodies to SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, but only antibodies from patients with COVID-19 neutralized SARS-CoV-2. These observations provide important information on the serological response to SARS-CoV-2 of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 that can inform the use of convalescent plasma therapy.

