Astrocytes propel neurovascular dysfunction during cerebral cavernous malformation lesion formation

Astrocytes contribute to cerebral cavernous malformations development. CCMs have been studied as an endothelial cell-autonomous disease (6, 14, 15), marked by changes in the CNS vasculature due to the loss of endothelial PDCD10, KRIT1, or CCM2 (10–12). Although it is a disease that affects the neurovascular unit, we know little about whether astrocytes influence CCM pathogenesis (20, 22). This prompted us to investigate the relationship between astrocytes and CCM lesion development in murine CCMs (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139570DS1). Neonatal endothelial-specific inactivation of murine Pdcd10, producing Pdcd10ECKO mice (40), results in cerebellar vascular lesions detected in sections stained by hematoxylin and eosin (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1) or by observing dramatic vascular dilation by staining the endothelial marker CD34 at P9 (Figure 1, A and B). CCM lesions have high propensity to develop in GFAP-positive fibrous astrocytes (49) (Figure 1A) in the white matter of Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains (Supplemental Figure 1). Moreover, P8 Krit1ECKO hindbrains show the same spatial distribution of CCM lesions among astrocytes positive for GFAP on the white matter tract (Supplemental Figure 1). To examine the role of astrocytes, we generated Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK mice (Pdgfb-iCreERT2 Pdcd10fl/fl GFAP-TK [thymidine kinase] mice) in which proliferative astrocytes are selectively depleted in a time-controlled manner, by administration of antiviral agent ganciclovir (GCV) (50, 51). Administration of 20 mg/kg GCV to neonatal mice at P7 markedly reduced hindbrain vascular lesions in P9 Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK mice when compared with GCV-treated littermate Pdcd10ECKO controls (Figure 1C). To quantify CCM formation, we imaged P9 hindbrains using contrast-enhanced, high-resolution x-ray microcomputed tomography (micro-CT), and measured lesion volumes using semiautomated software (52). Blinded measurement of total CCM lesion volume showed that GCV-treated Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK mouse hindbrains exhibited significant reduction of CCM lesions compared with GCV-treated Pdcd10ECKO mouse hindbrains littermates (Figure 1D). These data suggest that in CCM disease, proliferative astrocytes participate in vascular lesion formation.

Figure 1 Astrocytes contribute to cerebral cavernous malformation development. (A) Histological analysis of cerebellar sections from P9 Pdcd10ECKO and littermate control Pdcd10fl/fl mice. Low magnification of CCM lesions detected in sections stained by hematoxylin and eosin. CCM lesions spatially developed on fibrous astrocyte areas positive for GFAP immunostaining (red). Arrows indicate CCM lesions. (B) Magnified region from sections 1 and 2 (Sec1 and Sec2) from Pdcd10ECKO mice in (A). Dramatic vascular dilation is shown with immunohistochemistry for the endothelial marker CD34 (green). Arrows indicate CCM lesions. (C) Administration of 1.5 mg/kg GCV in neonatal mice at P7 markedly reduced vascular lesions in P9 Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK hindbrains when compared with GCV-treated littermate Pdcd10ECKO controls. (D) Quantification of lesion volumes by micro-CT analysis from mice in experiments showed in (C); n = 8 or 9 mice in each group. Data are mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, as determined by Student’s t test. Scale bars: 500 μm (A and B); 2 mm (C).

Astrocyte-derived VEGF is increased during CCM development. CCMs exhibit increased VEGF signaling (6, 33, 34) due to the loss of an anti-angiogenic checkpoint (6). To ascertain a potential source of increased expression of VEGF, we introduced a VEGF reporter, Vegfatm1.1Nagy, in CCM animal models. Vegfatm1.1Nagy carries a nuclear-localized beta-galactosidase (β-gal) knock-in at the 3′ UTR of the Vegfa gene locus that permits single-cell monitoring of VEGF expression (53). We observed an increase in β-gal/VEGF expression, as shown by X-gal staining, in areas surrounding CCM lesions in P10 Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy hindbrains when compared with Pdcd10fl/fl Vegfatm1.1Nagy littermate controls (Figure 2A). We found that most β-gal/VEGF+ cells colocalized with the GFAP marker of fibrous astrocytes and Bergman glia located within Purkinje cell layer (49) in Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy (Figure 2A). We also observed that calbidin-positive Purkinje neurons exhibited increased β-gal/VEGF expression near CCM lesions (data not shown). Consistent with results observed using β-gal/VEGF reporter mice, high-resolution in situ hybridization (ISH) analysis confirmed an increase in VEGF expression near and around the CCM lesion colocalized with the GFAP marker of astrocytes (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2). Moreover, we observed that Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains exhibited an approximately 1.8-fold increase in Vegfa mRNA levels compared with littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls (Figure 2C). Administration of GCV to neonatal mice at P7 significantly reduced Vegfa mRNA levels in vascular lesions in P10 Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK mice compared with GCV-treated littermate Pdcd10ECKO controls (Figure 2C). We next tested the effect of depletion of proliferative astrocytes at the developmental stage when vascular lesions are present in Pdcd10ECKO. Our data indicate that administration of GCV to neonatal mice between P9 to P12 significantly reduced Vegfa mRNA levels and CCM lesion burden in P15 Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK mice when compared with GCV-treated littermate Pdcd10ECKO controls (Figure 2, D and E). Since the retinal blood vessels is another vascular bed affected by the loss of Pdcd10 in endothelial cells, we also compared the subcellular expression of VEGF. Deletion of the endothelial Pdcd10 gene at P3 prominently increase β-gal/VEGF expression in GFAP+ retinal astrocytes at the leading edge of blood vessel growth and immediately ahead of the plexus in P9 Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy retinas (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). We observed that the enhanced expression of β-gal/VEGF was associated with impaired extension of the developing superficial vascular plexus (54) in P9 Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy retinas when compared with Pdcd10fl/fl Vegfatm1.1Nagy littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3). Moreover, defect on the extension of the vascular plexus in P12 Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy retinas was reduced compared with Pdcd10fl/fl Vegfatm1.1Nagy littermate controls, whereas the endothelial density and an increase in β-gal/VEGF expression in GFAP+ retinal astrocytes were elevated (Supplemental Figure 3). These data suggest that increased expression of astrocyte-derived VEGF could account for a contribution of astrocytes to CCM lesion formation.

Figure 2 Astrocyte-derived VEGF increased during cerebral cavernous malformation development. (A) Confocal microscopy of cerebellar cortex from P10 Pdcd10ECKO and littermate control Pdcd10fl/fl mice stained for GFAP-positive astrocytes (red), β-gal/VEGF expression detected by X-gal staining (black), and endothelial marker isolectin B4 (green). Asterisk indicates vascular lumen of CCM lesion. Arrows indicate β-gal/VEGF in GFAP-positive astrocytes (n = 4). (B) ISH for VEGF (green) combined with immunohistochemistry to identify GFAP-positive astrocytes (red), endothelial marker isolectin B4 (IB4; white). Asterisk indicates vascular lumen of CCM lesion. Arrows indicate VEGF and GFAP-positive astrocyte colocalization (n = 2). (C) Quantification of Vegfa mRNA levels in P10 Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK and Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains when compared with littermate Pdcd10fl/fl GFAP-TK or Pdcd10fl/fl controls, respectively, as assessed by RT-qPCR. All mice received IG administration of 1.5 mg/kg GCV in neonatal at P7 (SEM, n = 6 mice in each group). (D) Quantification of Vegfa mRNA levels in P15 Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK and Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains when compared with littermate Pdcd10fl/fl GFAP-TK or Pdcd10fl/fl controls, respectively, as assessed by RT-qPCR. All mice received IG administration of 1.5 mg/kg GCV in neonatal at P9 and 3 consecutive doses of IP 1.5 mg/kg GCV at P10 to P12 (SEM, n = 5 or 6 mice in each group). (E) Prominent lesions are present in the cerebellum of P15 GCV-treated Pdcd10ECKO mice, whereas extensive reduction in lesions are observed in GCV-treated Pdcd10ECKO GFAP-TK littermate mice (n = 6 or 7). Data are mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 (comparison to Pdcd10ECKO littermates); determine by Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm (A and B).

Astrocyte-derived VEGF increases during CCM formation in juvenile mice. The previous studies showed increased VEGF expression in an acute neonatal CCM model. Recent studies have emphasized that chronic models may be more reflective of the course of the human disease (17, 55–57). We therefore, investigated the expression of VEGF increased in perilesional astrocytes in juvenile Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy mice. Similar to neonatal mice, we observed an increase in β-gal/VEGF expression in areas surrounding CCM lesions in P30 Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy cerebellar tissue (Figure 3A). We found that most β-gal/VEGF+ cells colocalized with the GFAP astrocyte marker in Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy mice (Figure 3A). Consistent with results observed using β-gal/VEGF reporter mice, Pdcd10ECKO cerebellar tissue showed a significant increase in Vegfa mRNA levels when compared with littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls (Figure 3B). In contrast to neonatal Pdcd10ECKO mice, Pdcd10ECKO juvenile mice develop CCM lesions in the cerebrum (17, 55, 58) and these were accompanied by a marked increase in β-gal/VEGF expression in GFAP+ astrocytes and in SOX-9+ astrocytes in P30 Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy brains (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3). We also observed a significant increase in Vegfa mRNA in the cerebrum of Pdcd10ECKO mice (Figure 3C). Additionally, we found elevated levels of VEGF in plasma from P30 Pdcd10ECKO mice when compared with Pdcd10fl/fl littermate controls (Figure 3D). These data support the idea that astrocyte-derived VEGF contributes to CCM lesions (32–35).

Figure 3 Astrocyte-derived VEGF increased during cerebral cavernous malformations in juvenile animal brain. (A) Confocal microscopy of brain (cerebellum and cerebrum cortex) from Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy and Pdcd10fl/fl Vegfatm1.1Nagy littermate controls stained for β-gal/VEGF expression detected by X-gal staining (black), GFAP-positive astrocytes (red), isolectin B4 (green), and DAPI for nuclear DNA (blue). Asterisks indicate vascular lumen of CCM lesions. Arrows indicate β-gal/VEGF in GFAP-positive astrocytes. (B and C) Quantification of Vegfa mRNA levels in Pdcd10ECKO brains when compared with littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls, as assessed by RT-qPCR (SEM, n = 4 or 6 mice in each group). (D) VEGF levels in plasma from Pdcd10ECKO mice and littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls, as assessed by ELISA. n = 8 or 11 mice in each group. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, as determined by Student’s t test. Scale bar: 100 μm (A).

Increase in normoxic HIF-1α stabilization in CCM astrocytes. Transcription factor HIF-1α regulates expression of VEGF (30, 59–61). Therefore, we next investigated whether the significant increase of VEGF in astrocytes during CCMs is due to elevation of HIF-1α. For this study, we first prepared coculture studies to better understand the interaction between CCM endothelium and astrocytes (Figure 4A) and the level of HIF-1α in purified astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 4) cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO or Pdcd10fl/fl brain microvascular endothelial cells (BMECs) was determined. Immunocytochemistry revealed that the level of HIF-1α was elevated in astrocytes cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO BMECs compared with those cocultured with control Pdcd10fl/fl BMECs (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with this observation, Western blot analysis of Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains at P10 confirmed an increase in HIF-1α protein levels when compared with Pdcd10fl/fl littermate controls (Figure 4C). Furthermore, we observed an increase in HIF-1α activity in Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains (Figure 4D). RT-qPCR analysis revealed a significant induction of HIF-1α regulated genes involved in inflammation (62), including cyclooxygenase-2 (Cox2) and monocyte chemoattractant protein 1 (Mcp1) as well as genes involved in metabolic reprograming such as glucose transporter 1 (solute carrier family 2, Slc2a1, GLUT-1), lactic acid, and pyruvate transporter (solute carrier family 16, Slc16a3, also known as monocarboxylate transporter 4 MCT4) (59, 63). In addition, we also observed a marked increase in HIF-1α regulated genes involved in angiogenesis (59, 63), including a cell-surface glycoprotein Cd44, Lysyl oxidase-like 2 (Loxl2) and angiopoietin-like 4 (Angptl4) (Figure 4D). Importantly, our findings in the CCM animal model were extended to human CCM because we also detected the elevation of HIF-1α regulated genes in human CCM lesions in comparison with lesion-free brain tissue from a patient with CCM or nonneurological disease control (Figure 4E). Since we observed that COX-2 is increased at mRNA (Figure 4D) and protein (data not shown) levels in Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains and at the mRNA level in human CCM lesions (Figure 4E), and it was previously showed by immunohistochemistry in human CCM tissue by Francesco Retta’s group (21), we next investigated the effect of using celecoxib (40 mg/kg), a nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drug (NSAID) that primarily inhibits COX-2 activity, in 2 preclinical CCM models. In these experiments, we used brain endothelial-specific inactivation (Slco1c1-iCreERT2) of the Pdcd10 gene, where lesions are confined to the CNS and progressively form in the cerebrum and cerebellum of P13 Pdcd10BECKO mice (Figure 5A). Blinded measurements using microCT analysis of neonatal celecoxib-treated Pdcd10BECKO mice compared with vehicle-treated littermate Pdcd10BECKO controls indicated a reduction in vascular lesion volume in both cerebellum and cerebrum (Figure 5A). Histological analysis of the hippocampal area in P13 Pdcd10BECKO mice further demonstrates the high propensity of CCM lesions to develop surrounded by GFAP+ astrocytes, and inhibition of COX-2 reduced the CCM lesions’ density in Pdcd10BECKO mice (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5). Next, we investigated the effect of using celecoxib for 15 days in juvenile Pdcd10BECKO mice. Notably, blinded measurements of microCT analysis confirmed reduction in CCM in cerebrum and cerebellum of P80 celecoxib-treated Pdcd10BECKO mice (Figure 5C). Moreover, histological analysis of the cerebellum and hippocampal area in P80 celecoxib-treated Pdcd10BECKO mice confirmed a decrease in CCM lesions’ density and in GFAP-immunoreactivity (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5). Similar to the CCM lesions detected in brain, we observed that P80 Pdcd10BECKO mice develop gross CCM lesions through the spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 6), and with high propensity to develop in GFAP+ astrocytes areas. In addition, P80 Pdcd10BECKO spinal cords exhibited an approximately 1.6-fold increase in Vegfa mRNA levels that it is prevented in P80 celecoxib-treated Pdcd10BECKO mice (Figure 5E), whereas the elevation of Nos3 mRNA remain unchanged (Figure 5F). Collectively, these results suggest that CCM endothelium can induce HIF-1α–dependent hypoxia and angiogenesis programs in astrocytes and that this non–cell-autonomous mechanism contributes to disease. Moreover, the capacity of celecoxib to ameliorate 2 murine CCM models underscores the potential of therapeutic strategies to emerge from these insights.

Figure 4 Increase in normoxic HIF-1α stabilization in astrocytes and COX-2 during CCM. (A) Schematic diagram of astrocytes cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO and Pdcd10fl/fl BMECs. (B) Immunofluorescence staining for HIF-1α (green), GFAP (red), and DAPI for nuclear DNA (white) of primary astrocytes cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO BMECs compared with Pdcd10fl/fl BMEC controls for 48 hours (n = 3). (C) Quantification of HIF-1α in cerebellar tissue in P10 Pdcd10ECKO control Pdcd10fl/fl littermates, as assessed by Western blot (SEM, n = 4 mice in each group). (D) Analysis of HIF-1α target genes by RT-qPCR in cerebellar tissue from P10 Pdcd10ECKO and control Pdcd10fl/fl littermates (SEM, n = 5 or 7 mice in each group). (E) Analysis of HIF-1α target genes by RT-qPCR in human CCM lesions and control human brain tissue (SEM, n = 5). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, as determined by Student’s t test. Scale bar: 50 μm (B).

Figure 5 COX-2 inhibition prevents CCM lesions in Pdcd10BECKO mice. (A) Prominent lesions are present in the cerebellum and cerebrum of P13 Pdcd10BECKO mice. Intragastric administration of 40 mg/kg celecoxib for 4 consecutive days at P6 to P9 suppressed lesion formation. Quantification of lesion volumes by micro-CT analysis from mice at P13 treated with celecoxib or vehicle (SEM, n = 7 mice in each group). (B) Hematoxylin and eosin (pink and purple) or GFAP (red) staining of cerebral (hippocampal area) and cerebellar sections from Pdcd10BECKO mice after treatment with celecoxib or vehicle (n = 3). (C) Prominent lesions are present in the cerebellum and cerebrum of P80 Pdcd10BECKO mice. Oral gavage administration of 40 mg/kg celecoxib for 15 consecutive days at P55 to P70 suppressed lesion formation. Quantification of lesion volumes by micro-CT analysis from mice at P80 treated with celecoxib or vehicle (SEM, n = 12 or 14 mice in each group). (D) Hematoxylin and eosin (pink and purple) or GFAP (red) staining of cerebral (hippocampal area) and cerebellar sections from Pdcd10BECKO mice after treatment with celecoxib or vehicle (n = 3). (E and F) Quantification of Vegfa (E) or Nos3 (F) mRNA levels in P80 Pdcd10BECKO spinal cords after treatment with celecoxib or vehicle from experiments in (C) (SEM, n = 7 or 9 mice in each group). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, as determined by Student’s t test. Scale bars: 1 mm (H&E), 200 μm (GFAP) (B and D).

Loss of brain endothelial Pdcd10 or Krit1 increases the expression of eNOS. Previous work has demonstrated that eNOS contributes to VEGF-induced angiogenesis and vascular permeability (44) potentially through stabilization of HIF1-α by NO. Genetic inactivation of Pdcd10 (Pdcd10ECKO) or Krit1 (Krit1ECKO) results in increased Nos3 mRNA levels in BMECs (6, 64). When we cocultured Pdcd10ECKO endothelial cells with astrocytes we observed a dramatic upregulation of Nos3 mRNA (~19.2 fold increase) associated with increased eNOS protein expression (~8.9 fold increase) in Pdcd10ECKO BMECs when compared with Pdcd10fl/fl BMEC controls as assessed by Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 7). Similar results were observed in Krit1ECKO BMECs: an approximately 7.4 fold increase Nos3 mRNA was associated with increased eNOS protein expression (~1.9 fold increase) (Supplemental Figure 7). These results indicate that there is a significant increase in eNOS mRNA and protein upon genetic inactivation of Pdcd10 or Krit1 in BMECs.

To investigate the distribution and expression of eNOS during CCMs in vivo, we first used neonatal Pdcd10ECKO mice. Consistent with results observed in vitro, Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains showed an approximately 3.3 fold increase in Nos3 mRNA levels compared with littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls (Figure 6A). Furthermore, Western blot analysis showed an approximately 5.8 fold increase in eNOS protein expression in Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains relative to Pdcd10fl/fl hindbrains (Figure 6B). Immunohistochemistry analysis of hindbrain sections revealed that eNOS was upregulated in CCM lesions. As shown in Figure 6C, we observed that eNOS staining was increased in Pdcd10ECKO dilated vasculature as showed by colocalization of antibodies specific against eNOS and isolectin B4-FITC staining, which specifically labels the brain vasculature (Figure 6C). Moreover, analysis of the distribution and expression of eNOS in a juvenile CCM animal model indicated that Nos3 mRNA levels were elevated in brain tissue in Pdcd10ECKO mice (Figure 6, D and E). We also observed robust and focal upregulation of eNOS protein in the lesions of Pdcd10ECKO mice (Figure 6F). Together, these results demonstrate that eNOS mRNA and protein expression is increased in CCM lesions.

Figure 6 Loss of brain endothelial Pdcd10 increases the expression of eNOS in situ. (A) Analysis of Nos3 mRNA levels by RT-qPCR in hindbrains of P10 Pdcd10ECKO and littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls (SEM, n = 4 or 5 mice in each group). (B) Analysis of eNOS levels in hindbrains of P10 Pdcd10ECKO and littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls, as assessed by Western blot analysis (SEM, n = 4 or 5 mice in each group). (C) Confocal microscopy of cerebellar cortex P10 stained for eNOS (red), endothelial marker isolectin B4 (green), and DAPI for nuclear DNA (blue). Asterisks indicate vascular lumen of CCM lesions (n = 4 mice in each group). (D and E) Analysis of Nos3 mRNA levels by RT-qPCR in brains of P30 Pdcd10ECKO and littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls. (F) Immunofluorescence staining of eNOS (red), endothelial marker cd34 (green), and DAPI for nuclear DNA (blue) (n = 4 or 6 mice in each group). Data are mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, as determined by Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm (C); 50 μm (F).

Increased eNOS expression in human CCMs is regulated by KLF2 and KLF4. In human CCM brain tissue, there was an approximately 3 fold increase in NOS3 mRNA levels in comparison to lesion-free brain tissue (Figure 7A). We also observed that eNOS staining was increased in human CCM endothelium in comparison with lesion-free brain tissue (Figure 7B). Transcription factors KLF2 and KLF4 are regulators of eNOS (65, 66). Therefore, we confirmed that the changes in brain endothelial eNOS, at the protein and mRNA levels, were associated with an increase in transcription factors KLF2 and KLF4 (Figure 7, C and D). Moreover, we observed that reducing the expression of KLF2 and KLF4 (40) prevented increased eNOS expression in KRIT1-depleted human brain endothelial cells (Figure 7E). These results suggest that the increase in KLF2 and KLF4 increased brain endothelial eNOS in CCMs (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 KLF2 and KLF4 regulate increased eNOS expression during CCM. (A) Expression levels of NOS3 mRNA as assessed by RT-qPCR from human CCM lesions and compared with nonneurological disease controls (SEM, n = 4 or 6 in each group). (B) Immunofluorescence staining of eNOS (green) and collagen IV (Col IV; red) of human CCM lesion matched to CCM lesion-free brain tissue (n = 3). Asterisks denotate vascular lumen of CCM lesion. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (white). (C) Human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) were transduced with lentivirus encoding KLF2 or KLF4, as previously reported (6), and analysis of NOS3 mRNA levels by RT-qPCR was determined in cells overexpressing KLF2 or KLF4 and compared with lentivirus encoding GFP as a control (n = 3 or 4). (D) Analysis of eNOS protein levels in HUVECs transduced with lentivirus encoding KLF2 or KLF4, as determined by Western blot analysis (40); lentivirus encoding GFP was used as a control (SEM, n = 3). (E) Analysis of NOS3 mRNA levels by RT-qPCR in hCMEC/D3 cells transduced with lentivirus encoding shKRIT1 or scrambled control, followed by transfection with KLF2- and KLF4-specific small interfering RNAs (siRNA; siK2/K4) or small interfering RNA control (siCtrl) (SEM, n = 4). (F) Schematic model. KLF2- and KLF4-mediated elevation of eNOS in CCM endothelium by a cell-autonomous mechanism. Data are mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, as determined by Student’s t test and 1-way ANOVA, followed by the Tukey post hoc test. Scale bar: 100 μm (B).

Loss of brain endothelial Pdcd10 increases NO production via eNOS. Endothelial cells metabolize l-arginine via eNOS to produce NO, therefore we next investigated if eNOS upregulation increases NO production in Pdcd10ECKO BMECs. Using a colorimetric assay to quantitatively measure total NO 2 and NO 3 (nitrites and nitrates) in the culture media, we observed that Pdcd10ECKO BMECs possessed an approximately 1.7 fold increase in NO release when compared with Pdcd10fl/fl BMEC controls (NO basal levels: ~3 μM) (Figure 8A). The increase in NO release is ascribable in part to the upregulation of eNOS, because genetic inactivation in one copy of the Nos3 gene (Nos3+/–) significantly reduced NO production in Pdcd10ECKO BMECs (Figure 8B). Consistent with these results, low levels of Nos3 mRNA (data not shown) and eNOS protein in Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– BMECs were observed (Figure 8C). Moreover, addition of a NO synthase (NOS) inhibitor, L-NAME, reduced NO production (Figure 8B) without changing eNOS mRNA and protein levels (data not shown). Taken together, these studies show that the loss of Pdcd10 in BMECs leads to an increase in eNOS expression and subsequent endothelial NO release.

Figure 8 Loss of brain endothelial Pdcd10 increases NO production and induces astrocyte-derived VEGF. (A) Total NO production from the media of Pdcd10ECKO and Pdcd10fl/fl BMECs cultured for 36 hours (SEM, n = 7). (B) NO release in Pdcd10ECKO and Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– BMECs or following incubation with L-NAME (150 μM) (SEM, n = 3). (C) Quantification of eNOS protein from Pdcd10ECKO and Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– BMECs (SEM, n = 5). Culture media was supplemented with 500 uM l-arginine and was deficient in serum. Lanes in this panel were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (D) β-gal/VEGF expression (black) and staining for GFAP (red) of primary cultured astrocytes cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO BMECs compared with Pdcd10fl/fl BMEC controls for 48 hours (n = 2). (E) RT-qPCR analysis of β-gal and (F) Vegfa mRNA in primary cultured astrocytes cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO BMEC compared with Pdcd10fl/fl BMEC controls (SEM, n = 4). (G) Quantification of HIF-1α protein from primary astrocytes cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO BMEC and Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– BMECs (SEM, n = 4). (H) Neonatal hindbrain at P10 from Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/+ Vegfatm1.1Nagy (Pdcd10ECKO eNOS+/+) and Pdcd10fl/fl Nos3+/– Vegfatm1.1Nagy (Pdcd10ECKO eNOS+/–) littermate controls stained for GFAP-positive astrocytes (red), β-gal/VEGF (black), isolectin B4 (green). Asterisks indicate vascular lumen of CCM lesions (n = 3). (I and J) Quantification of Nos3 (I) and Vegf (J) mRNA levels in P10 Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– and Pdcd10ECKO and Pdcd10fl/fl Nos3+/– hindbrains when compared with littermate Pdcd10fl/fl controls, as assessed by RT-qPCR (SEM, n = 9 or 12 mice in each group). (K) Micro-CT analysis from mice at P14 Pdcd10BECKO Nos3+/+ and Pdcd10BECKO Nos3+/– mice (SEM, n =18 or 21 mice in each group). (L) Vegf mRNA levels in P14 Pdcd10BECKO Nos3+/– and Pdcd10BECKO Nos3+/+ cerebral tissue (SEM, n = 7 mice in each group, except for Pdcd10fl/fl Nos3+/+ n = 2). Data are mean ± SEM. *, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ***, ###P < 0.001 (*comparison to Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– and #comparison to L-NAME or Pdcd10fl/fl eNOs+/+), as determined by Student’s t test and 1-way ANOVA, followed by the Tukey post hoc test. Scale bars: 100 μm (D and H).

Brain endothelial NO induces astrocyte-derived VEGF following loss of Pdcd10. We showed evidence of increased levels in VEGF expression in GFAP+ brain and retinal astrocytes in Pdcd10ECKO mice (Figure 2, A, C, D; Figure 3, A and B; and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). However, our in vivo experiments did not unequivocally exclude expression of VEGF in other CNS-resident cells during CCMs, including neurons, microglia, and pericytes. Thus, we complemented those studies by performing coculture experiments between CCM endothelium and astrocytes. First, NO donors, such as DETA-NONOate, promote brain angiogenesis by upregulation of VEGF signaling (46). To investigate whether NO stimulates the expression of VEGF in astrocytes during CCMs, we prepared primary mouse astrocyte cultures from Vegfatm1.1Nagy mice (Figure 8D). We observed that the purity of cultured astrocytes was high, as determined by cells that are double positive for specific astrocyte markers GFAP and integrin B5 (Supplemental Figure 4). We also observed that our primary astrocyte cultures respond to exogenous NO (0.5 mM DETA-NONOate [NO donor]) and that elevated levels of NO can increase astrocyte-derived VEGF (as assessed by increase in β-gal/VEGF expression) (Supplemental Figure 8). We next investigated whether elevated brain endothelial NO in Pdcd10ECKO results in increased astrocyte-derived VEGF levels. Therefore, we cocultured purified astrocytes in the presence of Pdcd10ECKO or Pdcd10fl/fl BMECs in serum-free conditions supplemented with l-arginine, and measured changes in β-gal/VEGF expression in astrocytes. We observed that Pdcd10ECKO BMECs significantly increase β-gal/VEGF expression in astrocytes in a coculture system (Figure 8, D and E). These results were consistent with increased levels of β-gal and Vegfa mRNA levels in astrocytes cocultured with Pdcd10ECKO BMECs compared with those cocultured with Pdcd10fl/fl BMEC controls (Figure 8, E and F). Furthermore, genetic inactivation of 1 copy of the Nos3 gene in Pdcd10ECKO BMECs was sufficient to prevent stability of HIF-1α and subsequent Vegfa/β-gal upregulation in astrocytes, indicating that the increase in astrocyte-derived Vegfa/β-gal mRNA levels was specific to the upregulation of eNOS (Figure 8, E and F) and dependent on HIF-1α stability (Figure 8G).

We next investigated whether the increase in astrocyte-derived VEGF during CCMs was associated with elevation of eNOS in mice. Vegfatm1.1Nagy mice were intercrossed with CCM animal models and with animals deficient in 1 copy of the Nos3 gene (eNOS+/–). We observed by histology that CCM lesions were slightly reduced and with a partial decrease in β-gal/VEGF expression in P10 Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy Nos3+/– hindbrains when compared with Pdcd10ECKO Vegfatm1.1Nagy Nos3+/+ littermate controls (Figure 8H). We confirm that the increased levels of Nos3 mRNA were significantly prevented in Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– hindbrains when compared with Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/+ littermate (Figure 8I). However, we also noted that levels of Nos3 mRNA tend to be higher in Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– hindbrains when compared with basal levels in Pdcd10fl/fl Nos3+/+ littermate controls (Figure 8I). Consistent with results observed by histological analysis, Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– hindbrains showed a trend to reduced levels of Vegf mRNA and lesion genesis when compared with Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/+ littermate (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 9). Notably, we observed a trend in the increase of Vegf mRNA levels in the cerebellar tissue from Pdcd10ECKO Nos3+/– compared with basal levels in Pdcd10fl/fl Nos3+/+ or Pdcd10fl/fl Nos3+/– littermate controls (Figure 8J). We next assessed CCM lesions using brain endothelial-specific inactivation (BECKO, Slco1c1-iCreERT2 line) of the Pdcd10 gene, where lesions initially form in the cerebellum (P6–P7) but progressively emerge in the cerebrum of P13 Pdcd10BECKO mice (Figure 5A). Blinded measurements using microCT analysis from P14 Pdcd10BECKO Nos3+/– whole brains and compared with brains in P14 Pdcd10BECKO Nos33+/+ mice indicate a significant reduction in brain vascular lesions volume (Figure 8K and Supplemental Figure 9). Moreover, we also observed that genetic inactivation of 1 copy of the Nos3 gene in Pdcd10BECKO mice (Pdcd10BECKO Nos3+/–) was sufficient to prevent Vegfa mRNA upregulation in cerebrum (front of brain) that correlates with a significant decrease in cerebral lesions (Figure 8, K and L). These results indicate that eNOS/NO signaling contributes to the elevation in VEGF expression and lesion genesis in Pdcd10ECKO hindbrains (Figure 8, I and J) and Pdcd10BECKO forebrains (Figure 8, K and L).

Altogether our data provide key insights into understanding a circuit of neurovascular dysfunction during CCM disease triggered by astrocyte-endothelial crosstalk (Figure 9). These data provide strong evidence that the sustained NO production as a consequence of the elevation of eNOS in CCM endothelium, through elevation of KLF2/KLF4, contributes to the normoxic stability of HIF-1α and subsequent elevation in astrocyte-derived VEGF. Therefore, astrocytes play a critical role in CCM pathogenesis by expressing hypoxia-related genes. This work establishes the principle that reciprocal communication between CCM endothelium and astrocytes drives lesion development. Our findings further support that the hypoxic program components, such as COX-2, represent potential therapeutic targets for CCM disease (Figure 9).