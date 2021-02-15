Monoclonal antibodies targeting nonstructural viral antigens can activate ADCC against human cytomegalovirus

HCMV-infected cells are susceptible to ADCC during the early phase of infection. We examined the ability of Cytotect (clinical-grade HIG pooled from donors with high anti-HCMV–neutralizing titers) to enhance NK cell activation in the presence of target cells infected with a HCMV strain (Merlin) expressing the complete repertoire of virally encoded immune evasins. Since adaptive NK cells are the primary mediators of ADCC in PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors (29, 35–38), we examined the activation of CD56+ NK cells in the CD57+ and NKG2C+ subsets, measuring degranulation via surface mobilization of CD107a. Both cell populations demonstrated a greater enhancement of degranulation when Ab was added, compared with the NKG2C–CD57– cell population. However, in the majority of donors, we observed a large overlap between the CD57+ and NKG2C+ cell populations, and the levels of degranulation were virtually indistinguishable between them. As NKG2C+ NK cells are rarely present in uninfected individuals, and up to 4% of people do not harbor the corresponding gene (KLRC2), subsequent data were recorded for CD57+ NK cells.

Cytotect enhanced NK cell activation at a minimum concentration of 12.5 μg/mL and became progressively more potent as concentrations increased to 50 μg/mL, representing a relatively steep activation curve (Figure 1A). Experiments were capped at this maximum, because increased background activation was observed with higher concentrations of IgG Abs from HCMV-seronegative donors. Interestingly, efficacy was not dependent on NK cell stimulation, since equivalent results were obtained whether or not cells were preincubated with IFN-α (Figure 1, A and B). Given that HCMV actively represses the release of IFNs (48), this supports an important role for ADCC in rapidly activating NK cells against HCMV without a requirement for additional stimulations.

Figure 1 Characterization of ADCC-mediated NK cell activation against HCMV-infected fibroblasts. HFFFs immortalized with hTERT or similarly immortalized autologous SFs were infected with HCMV strain Merlin. Mock-infected HF-TERTs or SFs were included as controls. (A and B) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of HF-TERTs infected for 48 hours with HCMV and different concentrations of either Cytotect or seronegative IgGs (Neg IgG). PBMCs were either untreated (A) or pretreated for 18 hours with IFN-α (B). (C and D) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of HF-TERTs infected for 24 hours, 48 hours, or 72 hours with HCMV and either Cytotect or seronegative IgGs (each at 50 μg/mL). PBMCs were either untreated (C) or pretreated for 18 hours with IFN-α (D). (E and F) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+NKG2C+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of HF-TERTs (E) or SFs (F) infected for 48 hours with HCMV and either Cytotect or seronegative IgGs (each at 50 μg/mL). Results are representative of at least 3 experiments. All data are shown as the mean ± SD of triplicate samples. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA.

When the sensitivity of HCMV-infected cells to ADCC was investigated over the course of infection, we detected NK cell activation as early as 24 hours post infection (hpi), irrespective of preincubation with IFN-α, but this increased dramatically at 48 hpi (Figure 1, C and D) before decreasing slightly at 72 hpi. This reduction may be related to the expression at this later time point of viral FcRs and other NK inhibitors, which antagonize ADCC (32, 45, 49). HCMV antigens expressed on the cell surface by 48 hpi are therefore recognized by naturally occurring Abs and act as effective targets to drive ADCC. Importantly, HCMV has a slow replication cycle, with virions not produced in significant numbers until 72 hpi, so these observations highlighted a therapeutic opportunity to limit the dissemination of HCMV.

HCMV downregulates, but does not abrogate, the expression of endogenous HLA class I molecules. NK cell activation may therefore be influenced by interactions between residual HLA-I and killer immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIRs). To address this possibility, we investigated NK cell recognition of allogeneic and autologous targets in the context of ADCC. The potency of HCMV-encoded NK cell evasion functions is illustrated by the fact that uninfected autologous and allogeneic targets activated NK cells much more efficiently than did the corresponding HCMV-infected targets (Figure 1, E and F). However, in both cases, the inclusion of seropositive Abs overcame the strong protective effects of HCMV-encoded NK evasion functions to stimulate high levels of NK cell activation, irrespective of preincubation with IFN-α (Figure 1, E and F). Thus, the addition of anti-HCMV Abs was able to potently activate NK cells and overcome viral immune evasion prior to the production of new virions, irrespective of NK cell stimulation or engagement of HLA-I.

Antigens expressed on the cell surface at 48 hpi promote ADCC. ADCC has the potential to target infected cells during the early phase of the HCMV replication cycle. To determine which viral antigens primed ADCC, we reanalyzed data from our quantitative temporal viromics investigation of the HCMV-infected cell-surface proteome (45). We identified 3 clear kinetic classes of protein expression (Figure 2A). Ten proteins reached at least 25% of their maximal cell-surface levels by 24 hpi, and an additional 5 proteins reached at least 25% of their maximal levels by 48 hpi. Thus, a substantial number of viral proteins are trafficked to the cell membrane prior to the production of new virions. Furthermore, multiple proteins reached a maximal overall abundance equal to or higher than that of structural proteins expressed during the later phases of infection (Figure 2B). Therefore, targeting proteins expressed early during the viral life cycle is likely to be equally as effective as targeting later-expressed factors. An analysis of the partitioned abundance of each protein over time indicated that UL16, RL12, UL141, and US28 were expressed on the cell surface at 48 hpi, were among the most abundant viral proteins at this time point, and would therefore be potential candidates for ADCC targets (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Identification of viral proteins on the plasma membrane that could prime ADCC. (A) Temporal profiles of viral proteins (n = 27) identified previously on the surface of cells infected with HCMV. Proteins were only included in the analysis if detected in experiments PM1 and PM2 and quantified by 2 or more peptides in experiment PM1 or experiment PM2. Data are shown for experiment PM2. Proteins are grouped on the basis of expression kinetics, indicating that greater than 25% of the maximal signal was reached by 24 hours (left), 48 hours (middle), or 72 hours (right). (B) Average total abundance of each surface-expressed viral protein measured using IBAQ. Error bars indicate ranges from experiments PM1 and PM2. (C) Partitioned IBAQ abundance of each surface-expressed viral protein over time. Average IBAQ abundance values in B were multiplied by the fractional abundance at each time point from A. (D) HF-TERTs transfected with the coxsackie-adenovirus receptor (HFFF-hCARs) were transduced with RAds expressing individual viral proteins. An identical vector lacking a transgene was used as a control. Surface-expressed proteins were isolated by aminooxy biotinylation followed by immunoprecipitation with streptavidin beads 48 hours after transduction. Western blots show detection of the C-terminal V5 tags engineered into each protein, with the exception of UL141, which was detected with a UL141-specific Ab. UL141 staining of the gel was performed separately but is overlaid on the same image. (E) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of HFFF-hCARs, transduced as in D, and either Cytotect or seronegative IgGs (each at 50 μg/mL). Results are representative of 3 experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SD of triplicate samples (E). *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. ctrl, control.

On the basis of these results, we generated replication-deficient adenovirus (RAd) vectors expressing each of the 15 viral proteins that were reproducibly identified on the surface of HCMV-infected cells by 48 hpi (Figure 2D). Each RAd was then tested individually for its capacity to promote ADCC in the presence of pooled polyclonal HIG (Figure 2E). UL16, UL141, US28, RL11, and UL5 each induced a significant increase in NK cell activation that was dependent on the presence of Cytotect, indicating that these viral antigens could induce early-phase ADCC.

Abs directing ADCC can be isolated from human donors. To investigate whether the identified viral protein targets could mediate ADCC in the context of HCMV infection, we generated a series of mAbs. RL11 is an Fc-binding protein (50) that complicates both the production of specific Abs and the analysis of functional assays. US28 is a type 3 transmembrane protein, and thus the generation of US28-specific Abs would be less straightforward. Therefore, RL11 and US28 may not provide routine target antigens. Further, since UL5 was associated with only modest levels of NK cell activation, the type 1 membrane proteins UL16 and UL141 were prioritized. Sequences encoding the extracellular domains of each protein were cloned as modified constructs with a C-terminal 6xHis-tag (UL16) or a C-terminal Strep-tag (UL141) into separate RAd vectors for expression. The corresponding proteins were purified from cell supernatants via affinity chromatography, labeled with fluorochromes, and used as probes to stain IgG+ B cells from a donor infected with HCMV. UL141-specific B cells were more numerous than UL16-specific B cells (Figure 3A). Single antigen-specific B cells were then flow-sorted into culture medium containing CD40L+ feeders, IL-2, IL-4, IL-21, and B cell activating factor (BAFF) to generate plasma cells (51). All secreted mAbs were then screened against cells expressing UL16 or UL141. Both proteins contain an ER retention signal in the C-terminal cytoplasmic domain, which restricted cell-surface expression (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139296DS1). To increase the sensitivity of this flow cytometry–based Ab screen, we increased the cell-surface abundance of target antigens by deleting this region (Supplemental Figure 1A). Screening 60 B cell supernatants against these proteins revealed that 9 bound UL141 and 5 bound UL16 (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 3 Anti-UL16 and anti-UL141 mAbs can be isolated and cloned from seropositive donors. (A) IgG+ B cells from a HCMV-seropositive donor were stained with fluorescently labeled UL16 or UL141 proteins to sort B cells expressing specific mAbs. FSC, forward scatter; SSC, side scatter. (B and C) HFFF-hCARs were transduced with RAds expressing UL141 or UL16 lacking their ER retention signals. Cells were stained with the cloned human anti-UL141 or anti-UL16 mAbs and analyzed by flow cytometry. Cytotect was used as a positive control. (D) HFFF-hCARs were transduced with RAds lacking a transgene, or RAds expressing wild-type forms of UL141 or UL16. Samples were lysed, separated by SDS-PAGE, and analyzed by immunoblotting using human anti-UL16 or anti-UL141 mAbs. As a positive control, the UL16 lysate was stained with an anti-V5 Ab, and the UL141 lysate was stained with a murine anti-UL141 Ab. (E and F) HFFF-hCARs were transduced with RAds expressing wild-type forms of UL141 or UL16. Forty-eight hours later, they were stained with human anti-UL141 or anti-UL16 mAbs or Cytotect and then analyzed by flow cytometry.

B cell receptor (BCR) sequencing revealed that the predicted amino acid sequences of these mAbs were diverse and incorporated both κ and λ light chains, suggesting that Abs had the potential to target distinct epitopes (Supplemental Figure 2). We subcloned the variable domains of these BCRs into an expression plasmid that provided a human IgG1 backbone, with the specific purpose of optimizing the utility of the Ab fusion for ADCC. When expressed, these recombinant human mAbs retained their capacity to bind to UL141 and UL16 on the cell surface (Figure 3, B and C), but not to denatured antigen (Figure 3D), suggesting that all bind to conformational epitopes.

Anti-UL16 and anti-UL141 human mAbs activate ADCC when antigen is expressed in isolation. Although the mAbs bound to UL16 and UL141 when optimized for high expression on the cell surface (Figure 3, B and C), binding to the natural forms was not detectable by flow cytometry (Figure 3, E and F, Supplemental Figure 1A), indicating that very low levels of these proteins naturally traffic to the cell surface. Nevertheless, ADCC assays appeared more sensitive than flow cytometry, as the natural versions of both genes were able to induce ADCC with both Cytotect and mAbs (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Human anti-UL16 and anti-UL141 mAbs activate ADCC efficiently against adenovirally expressed UL16 and UL141. (A–D) HFFF-hCARs were transduced with RAds expressing wild-type UL16 or UL141. An identical vector lacking a transgene was used as a control. (A) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of transduced HFFF-hCARs and Cytotect (40 μg/mL), seronegative IgGs (40 μg/mL), or UL16-specific mAbs (each at 30 μg/mL). All 4 mAbs were included at equimolar concentrations in the mixture. (B) As in A for UL141. Five mAbs were included at equimolar concentrations in 1 mixture (B2, D3, G3, G4, and G11), and 8 mAbs were included at equimolar concentrations in another mixture (B2, C3, D3, E5, G2, G3, G4, and G11). (C) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of transduced HFFF-hCARs and different concentrations of the tetravalent UL16-specific mAb mixture. (D) As in C for the pentavalent UL141-specific mAb mixture. (E and F) HF-TERTs were infected with HCMV strain Merlin. Mock-infected HF-TERTs were included as controls. (E) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of infected HF-TERTs and Cytotect, seronegative IgGs, or the UL16-specific mAb mixture (each at 30 μg/mL). (F) As in E for UL141. Results are representative of at least 3 experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SD of triplicate samples (A–F). All experiments were performed 48 hours after transduction (A–D) or infection (E and F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA.

Each novel UL16 mAb was readily able to drive ADCC against fibroblasts expressing wild-type UL16 with an efficiency comparable to that observed with Cytotect (Figure 4A). The level of ADCC elicited by different anti-UL16 mAbs was remarkably similar, despite the diversity of their antigen binding (Fab) sequences. When the 5 mAbs were mixed together at equimolar concentrations, the ADCC effect was not enhanced beyond the level of each individual Ab. These findings suggested that each mAb targeted the same immunodominant epitope with similar efficiency, irrespective of diversity in the corresponding antigen-binding domains.

In contrast, only 2 of the UL141-specific mAbs were capable of mediating ADCC in isolation, and activation was extremely weak (Figure 4B). However, when all 8 purified Abs were mixed together at equal concentrations, ADCC was efficiently activated. Three of the Abs were prone to eliciting nonspecific activation against control infected cells, and therefore we tested a mixture of the other 5 Abs and found them to be equally capable of activating ADCC, but with reduced background levels (Figure 4B). The fact that anti-UL141 mAbs stimulated higher levels of degranulation when used as a mixture suggests that at least some of them bind to different epitopes on UL141. In dose-titration experiments against the corresponding targets, mixtures of UL16-specific or UL141-specific mAbs maximally activated NK cells at concentrations above 15 μg/mL (Figure 4, C and D), indicating greater efficacy compared with Cytotect (Figure 1, A and B).

Although these results were encouraging in terms of therapeutic development, pooled mAbs specific for UL16 or UL141 were unable to activate NK cells in the presence of targets infected with HCMV, even though Cytotect was effective (Figure 4, E and F). HCMV encodes 4 Fc-binding proteins (FcRs) (RL11, RL12, RL13, and UL119) that have the potential to antagonize ADCC. Accordingly, human IgGs bound cells infected with an HCMV-mutant strain lacking all 4 of these genes (HCMVΔFc) to a lesser extent than they bound cells infected with wild-type HCMV (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, NK cells were activated similarly under both conditions in the presence of Cytotect (Supplemental Figure 3B). The lack of efficacy of the specific Abs against HCMV-infected cells was therefore not caused by antagonism of ADCC by viral FcRs. It may reflect lower levels of protein on the cell surface during HCMV infection compared with RAd expression (Supplemental Figure 3C), or the concerted action of multiple virally encoded immune evasins that inhibit NK activation (30).

Ab engineering enables mAbs to activate ADCC against HCMV. A major advantage of cloned mAbs is that they can be manipulated to enhance different effector functions. We took advantage of this to optimize the ability of our mAbs to activate ADCC by introducing 2 amino acid sequence changes into the Fc region that had previously been shown to enhance binding to CD16 on NK cells (52). In line with previous data indicating that viral and host FcRs bind Fc in different ways (53), these modifications did not affect binding to viral FcRs (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Dose-titration experiments revealed that mixtures of engineered mAbs specific for UL16 or UL141 activated NK cells more potently and at much lower concentrations than did the corresponding unmodified mAbs (Figure 5, A and B) or Cytotect (Figure 5, C and D). As before, when tested separately, all of the mAbs against UL16 activated ADCC, and we observed no increase in activation when they were combined (Figure 5E). However, unlike the unmodified versions, all the modified UL141 mAbs activated ADCC individually (Figure 5F). Moreover, they retained the ability to show enhanced activation when used in combination, whether as a mixture of 5 or 8 mAbs (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Optimized anti-UL16 and anti-UL141 mAbs activate ADCC efficiently against adenovirally expressed UL16 and UL141. HFFF-hCARs were transduced with RAds expressing wild-type UL16 or UL141. An identical vector lacking a transgene was used as a control. (A) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of transduced HFFF-hCARs and different concentrations of native or Fc-engineered (modified) UL16-specific mAbs (tetravalent mixes). (B) As in A for UL141 (pentavalent mixes). (C) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of transduced HFFF-hCARs and Cytotect, seronegative IgGs, or tetravalent mixes of native or Fc-engineered (modified) UL16-specific mAbs (native Abs each at 30 μg/mL; Fc-engineered [modified] mAbs each at 1 μg/mL). (D) As in C for UL141 (pentavalent mixes). (E) As in C for individual Fc-engineered (modified) UL16-specific mAbs. (F) As in D for individual Fc-engineered (modified) UL141-specific mAbs. Results are representative of at least 3 experiments. All data are shown as the mean ± SD of triplicate samples. All experiments were performed 48 hours after transduction. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. Mod, modified.

Next, we tested the efficiency of the mAbs in the context of HCMV infection both separately and in combination. Even in their modified form, the anti-UL16 mAbs were not able to reproducibly activate ADCC against HCMV-infected cells (Figure 6, A–C). In contrast, ADCC was efficiently achieved against HCMV using the modified anti-UL141 mAbs. Individually, we found that these mAbs only activated ADCC very weakly, but the combination of 5 Abs was successful at activating ADCC almost as effectively as Cytotect, despite being used at a 40-fold lower concentration (Figure 6, D and E). This effect was highly specific, because activation was not apparent when a virus lacking the cognate antigen was used (Figure 6F). Furthermore, these Abs were also capable of activating NK cells to secrete TNF-α and IFN-γ, indicating potent antiviral effector functions in the presence of targets infected with HCMV (Figure 6, G and H).

Figure 6 Anti-UL141–optimized Abs activate ADCC efficiently against HCMV. HF-TERTs were infected with HCMV strain Merlin (A–H) or Merlin ΔUL16 ΔUL141 (C and F). Mock-infected HF-TERTs were included as controls. (A) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of infected HF-TERTs and different concentrations of Fc-engineered (modified) UL16-specific mAbs (tetravalent mixture). (B) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of infected HF-TERTs and Cytotect (40 μg/mL), seronegative IgGs (40 μg/mL), or Fc-engineered (modified) UL16-specific mAbs tested individually or in combination (each at 1 μg/mL). (C) Percentage of degranulation of CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of infected HF-TERTs and Cytotect (40 μg/mL), seronegative IgGs (40 μg/mL), or the tetravalent mixture of Fc-engineered (modified) UL16-specific mAbs (each at 1 μg/mL). Activity was tested against HF-TERTs infected with Merlin or Merlin ΔUL16 ΔUL141. (D) As in A for UL141 (pentavalent mixture). (E) As in B for UL141. (F) As in C for UL141. (G) Percentage of intracellular TNF-α production by CD56+CD57+ NK cells among PBMCs in the presence of infected HF-TERTs and Cytotect (50 μg/mL), seronegative IgGs (50 μg/mL), or Fc-engineered (modified) UL141-specific mAbs tested individually or in combination (each at 1 μg/mL). (H) As in G for IFN-γ. Results are representative of at least 3 experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SD of triplicate samples (A–H). Experiments were performed 48 hours after infection (A–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA.

Finally, we examined the ability of our mAbs to promote direct killing of cells. Measuring short-term cytotoxicity using chromium-release assays revealed that a mixture of 5 modified anti-UL141 Abs led to a substantial increase in NK-mediated cell death when UL141 was expressed in isolation (Figure 7A), or when fibroblasts were infected with HCMV (Figure 7B). This effect was not restricted by cell type, because we obtained similar results when HCMV infected epithelial cells were used (Figure 7C). Furthermore, our defined Abs markedly outperformed Cytotect in these assays, despite being used at a lower concentration. Interestingly, unlike in degranulation assays (Supplemental Figure 3B), when we performed cytotoxicity experiments, the viral FcRs did limit cell death, since killing was significantly enhanced in their absence (Figure 7B). However, this effect was more pronounced with Cytotect than with our engineered mAbs. Thus, Ab engineering to enhance NK cell activation may also improve function by overcoming viral countermeasures. We also investigated the ability of the UL141 mAbs to promote the control of virus using a recently developed 10-day viral dissemination assay (VDA), which captures the effects of both cytotoxic and noncytotoxic virus control in a fully autologous system (Figure 7, D and E, and refs. 54, 55). The UL141 mAbs demonstrated a striking ability to enhance NK-mediated virus control in this assay, confirming that they can act as powerful effectors for long-term control of virus infection, even at low effector/target (E/T) ratios.