SIV infection duration largely determines broadening of neutralizing antibody response in macaques

Construction of longitudinal viral escape variants from macaques infected with SIVsmE660. We previously reported that rhesus macaques infected with neutralization-sensitive SIVsmE660 clones, FL6 and FL14, developed high titers of autologous NAbs and continuously selected sequential NAb-escape variants (33), very similar to the pattern of neutralization escape seen in HIV-infected patients. Env NAb escape variants were amplified from plasma samples collected at 2, 4, 8, 16, and 24 weeks after infection, respectively, of these macaques. We constructed chimeric viruses by subcloning the env regions into the same SIVsmE660 backbone to generate a panel of infectious viruses carrying longitudinal env variants but isogenic in all other viral genes. Virus stocks were generated by transfection of 293T cells and amplification in rhesus macaque PBMCs. Neutralization sensitivity of these infectious clones was evaluated using the TZM-bl assay with a panel of antisera from chronically SIV-infected macaques as described in Methods. Neutralization results expressed as 50% inhibitory dose (IC 50 ) titers of antisera are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139123DS1). The infectious variants exhibited diverse sensitivity to a panel of sera in the neutralization assay. We used heatmap hierarchical clustering, which was previously used for tiered categorization of the neutralization sensitivity of HIV-1 viruses (34), to assess the neutralization sensitivity of these SIV variants. The heatmap was generated based on log 10 values of IC 50 titers using the web tool in the Los Alamos National Laboratory HIV sequence database with the Euclidean distance and complete clustering method. As shown in Figure 1A, SIV variants clustered into 4 subgroups based on their similarity in neutralization sensitivity. The tiered categorization for SIV variants followed a similar pattern to that seen with HIV-1. We designated the subgroups with the tiered categorization used to assess HIV neutralization sensitivity as tier 1A (highly sensitive), tier 1B (moderately sensitive), tier 2 (moderately resistant), and tier 3 (resistant) (34).

Figure 1 Characterization of infectious SIVsmE660 longitudinal escape variants. (A) Tiered categorization of neutralization sensitivity of SIVsmE660 variants. A heatmap was generated based on log 10 values of IC 50 titers and was analyzed by hierarchical clustering. The SIVsmE660 variants clustered into 4 subgroups based on their similarity in neutralization sensitivity: tier 1A (highly sensitive), tier 1B (sensitive), tier 2 (moderately resistant), and tier 3 (resistant). (B) Neutralization sensitivity of the 3 representative clones. The 3 clones were evaluated in TZM-bl neutralization assay using 6 purified polyclonal immunoglobulins from rhesus macaques chronically infected with uncloned SIVsmE660. IC 50 titers are shown as dot plots and median IC 50 with 95% CI are shown for each group (n = 6). Significant differences were observed between the 3 clones (P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA). (C) Alignment of Env amino acid sequences of the 3 representative SIVsmE660 variants: SIVsmE660-FL14 (tier 1A), H807-16w-6 (tier 2), and H807-24w-4 (tier 3). Identical amino acids are shown as a dot (.), deletions are shown as a dash (–). Amino acid substitutions are shown. Potential glycosylation sites are indicated with an asterisk (*). Only domains with sequence differences are shown. (D) Replication of the 3 clones in rhesus PBMCs. PHA-stimulated rhesus PBMCs were infected with the 3 clones at an MOI of 0.001. Virus production was quantified and shown as reverse transcriptase values in supernatants collected at 3-day intervals. The experiment was performed in duplicate, and median values with 95% CI are shown. Similar virus replication was observed in PBMCs from 2 separate macaques, and the results in a representative macaque are shown. No significant difference was observed between the replication of the 3 clones (P > 0.05, 2-way ANOVA).

We chose 3 virus clones for in vivo evaluation, the parental strain, SIVsmE660-FL14, and 2 clones derived from an SIVsmE660-FL14–inoculated macaque, H807, H807-16w-6 and H807 24w-4 isolated at 16 and 24 weeks after infection, respectively. These clones represented the majority of NAb escape variants at sequential times after infection. They showed significant differences in their sensitivity to polyclonal NAbs purified from the sera of rhesus macaques chronically infected with uncloned SIVsmE660 (Figure 1B). Although the viruses differed significantly in the sensitivity to neutralization, they were isogenic in all viral genes with the exception of a few amino acid substitutions and insertions/deletions located in their Env gp120 constant region 1 (C1), V1, V2, and variable region 4 (V4) domains (Figure 1C). The substitution in C1 of tier 2 and 3 viruses relative to tier 1 (T45A) was observed previously to be associated with neutralization resistance of SIVsmE660 transmitted/founder viruses (35). Both the tier 2 and tier 3 viruses had gained a potential N-linked glycosylation (PNG) site in C1 relative to the parental tier 1 virus. The tier 3 virus had also acquired an additional PNG in V4. Furthermore, none of these substitutions and deletions are located in known restricted SIV cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL) epitopes (36). Hence, the 3 infectious longitudinal escape variants provided a good model to evaluate NAb response without potential confounding effects from significant sequence variation in other genes or as a result of differences in CTL response.

Replication of SIV transmitted/founder and NAb escape variants in rhesus macaques. We evaluated the viral replication of the 3 clones both in vitro and in vivo. The 3 clones replicated efficiently and with similar kinetics in vitro in phytohemagglutinin-stimulated (PHA-stimulated) rhesus PBMCs of 2 separate naive macaques. As shown in Figure 1D, the extent and kinetics of replication (shown for a representative macaque) were similar (P > 0.05, 2-way ANOVA), consistent with similar replicative fitness. The in vivo infection and replication of these 3 clones were therefore evaluated in rhesus macaques that expressed the moderately susceptible TRIM-TFP/Q genotype to minimize the potential effect of host TRIM5α polymorphism. We divided 18 rhesus macaques into 3 groups with balanced distribution of restrictive MHC I genotypes (Supplemental Table 2). Each macaque was inoculated by repetitive intrarectal dosing with 1000 median tissue culture infectious dose (TCID 50 ) of virus that had been expanded in rhesus PBMCs. Inoculations were continued until the animals were infected as described in Methods. As shown in the Kaplan-Meier curves in Figure 2A, although more inoculations were required to infect macaques with tier 1A viruses, the difference was not statistically significant (log-rank test, P = 0.0942). After the animals became infected, the kinetics of virus replication during primary infection were similar in the 3 groups. Thus, as shown in Figure 2, B and C, macaques infected with tier 1A and tier 2 viruses had similar peak (mean viral loads: 5.5 vs. 6.3 × 106 RNA copies/mL) and setpoint plasma viral loads (mean viral loads: 9.2 vs. 7.5 × 104 RNA copies/mL). The mean plasma viral loads in the tier 3 group at peak and setpoint were 3-fold and 6-fold higher, respectively, than those in the tier 1A and tier 2 groups (Figure 2, B and C), but the differences were not statistically significant (Kruskal-Wallis test, P > 0.05).

Figure 2 Acquisition and replication of SIVsmE660 escape variants in rhesus macaques. (A) The acquisition of infection in macaques challenged with the 3 clones by repeated intrarectal inoculations. The acquisition of infection in each group, shown as an uninfected percentage after each inoculation, was not significantly different between the groups (P > 0.05, log-rank test, n = 6 for each group). (B) Plasma viremia at peak infection is shown as dot plots with a geometric mean with 95% CI for each group (n = 6). Plasma viremia at peak infection was not significantly different between the 3 groups (P > 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test). (C) Plasma viremia at peak infection is shown as dot plots with a geometric mean with 95% CI for each group (n = 6). Plasma viremia at setpoint was not significantly different between groups (P > 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test). (D) Sequential plasma viremia of the 6 macaques infected with SIVsmE660-FL14, tier 1A virus. (E) Plasma viremia of the 6 macaques infected with H807-16w-6, tier 2 virus. (F) Plasma viremia of the 6 macaques infected with the H807-24w-4, tier 3 virus. (G) The cumulative survival of macaques infected with SIVsmE660-FL14, tier 1A (red); H807-16w-6, tier 2 (green); and H807-24w-4, tier 3 (blue) are shown as Kaplan-Meier curves and compared by log-rank test for trend (P = 0.0379, n = 6 for each group).

However, the kinetics of viremia during the chronic phase of infection differed between the 3 cohorts (Figure 2, D–F). Although all macaques in the tier 3 group maintained plasma viremia above 104 copies/mL throughout the course of infection, viral loads were more inconsistent in the cohorts inoculated with tier 1 and tier 2 viruses. Three macaques in the tier 1A group suppressed plasma viremia to below 103 copies/mL, and 2 of them controlled viremia to below the detection limit of the assay (100 copies/mL). Two macaques in the tier 2 group also suppressed plasma viremia to below 103 copies/mL. Consistent with higher viremia, all macaques inoculated with the tier 3 variant progressed to AIDS within 2 years of infection and had a median survival time of 78.5 weeks after infection. In contrast, the median survival time of macaques infected with the tier 2 and tier 1A viruses was significantly longer, 108 and greater than 120 weeks after infection, respectively. A significant difference was observed when the survival rates in the 3 groups were compared in the order of increased or decreased neutralization resistance (Figure 2G, P = 0.0379, log-rank test for trend). Similar acquisition and plasma viral loads in the acute phase of infection indicated that the 3 clones appeared to have similar ability to establish an infection in the absence of antibody responses. This, in combination with equivalent in vitro replication phenotypes, suggests that the viruses did not differ significantly in their ability to establish an infection or in their replicative fitness. We postulate that the different viral loads during the chronic phase of infection and substantially different disease progression could be due to differences in the humoral response in the 3 groups of macaques.

Kinetics of NAb response in infected rhesus macaques. Next, we evaluated the kinetics of NAb response in the 3 groups of macaques. We collected serum samples at sequential time points after infection and evaluated them in TZM-bl assays against the 3 tier 1A, tier 2, and tier 3 inocula. Neutralization results are expressed as IC 50 titers of antisera and the development of NAbs after infection is shown as IC 50 kinetics in Figure 3. NAbs against tier 1A, tier 2, and tier 3 viruses developed sequentially with similar kinetics and strength in all the macaque cohorts. Thus, NAbs against the tier 1A clone SIVsmE660-FL14 were the first to be detected by 4 weeks after infection in all the macaques (Figure 3, A–C). The IC 50 titers ranged from 2 × 103 to 3 × 105 at 4 weeks after infection, increased to 105 and 106 by 16 weeks after infection, and were maintained throughout chronic infection. NAbs against tier 2 viruses were not detectable until 24 weeks after infection in all the macaques, with the exception of macaque Rh851 from the tier 2 group (Figure 3, D–F). Some macaques, including Rh846 and Rh847 from the tier 1A group and Rh856, Rh860, and Rh861 from the tier 3 group, did not induce NAbs against tier 2 virus until 48 weeks after infection. In addition to the delay in development, the IC 50 titers against the tier 2 clone were 10-fold lower than NAbs against the tier 1A clone. Most macaques did not develop detectable NAbs against the tier 3 clone until 48 weeks after infection (Figure 3, G–I), and the IC 50 titers were significantly lower than titers against tier 1A and tier 2 clones, ranging from 100 to 1000.

Figure 3 Sequential development of neutralizing antibody responses against tier 1A, tier 2, and tier 3 clones during infection. Sera samples were collected at sequential time points after infection and evaluated against the 3 clones, SIVsmE660-FL14 (tier 1A), H807-16w-6 (tier 2), and H807-24w-4 (tier 3), in TZM-bl assays. IC 50 titers were calculated and shown as kinetics for individual macaques. (A–C) IC 50 titers against the tier 1A clone in the sera of macaques infected with the tier 1A virus (A), tier 2 virus (B), and tier 3 virus (C). (D–F) IC 50 titers against the tier 2 clone in the sera of macaques infected with the tier 1A virus (D), tier 2 virus (E), and tier 3 virus (F). (G–I) IC 50 titers against the tier 3 clone in the sera of macaques infected with the tier 1A virus (G), tier 2 virus (H), and tier 3 virus (I).

To detect whether the macaques developed cross-clade NAbs, we evaluated the neutralization of serum samples against 2 genetically divergent tier 3 SIV clones, SIVsmE543-3 and SIVmac239. The Env diversity between SIVsmE543-3 and the SIVsmE660 clones was 7.2% versus 19.4% between SIVmac239 and the SIVsmE660 clones. Weak cross-neutralizing antibodies against heterologous tier 3 SIV clone SIVsmE543-3 were detectable by 56 weeks after infection in 1 macaque of each group (Rh845 from tier 1A, Rh853 from tier 2, and Rh861 from tier 3) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). Development of detectable NAbs against the even more heterologous tier 3 virus, SIVmac239 (IC 50 : 1500) was also observed in 1 macaque at 80 weeks after infection (Rh853 from the tier 2 group) (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Both SIVsmE543-3 and SIVmac239 were very resistant to neutralization in general. Even macaques infected with these 2 viruses rarely developed a detectable autologous NAb response.

Factors associated with the increase of neutralization breadth. With the above information on NAb response, we statistically evaluated the effect of different factors on the increase of neutralization breadth by categorizing the macaques into different subgroups and comparing the kinetics of NAb response between the groups. First, we evaluated the effect of inoculum on NAb response. The kinetics of NAb response in macaques infected with the 3 variants were compared with each other by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA. As shown in Figure 4, A–C, the SIVsmE660-FL14 clone and NAb escape variants induced similar NAb responses against tier 1A, tier 2, and tier 3 viruses despite differences in sensitivity to neutralization. Neither the time to appearance of detectable NAbs nor the NAb titers significantly differed between the 3 groups. NAb titers against tier 1 (P = 0.3353, Figure 4A), tier 2 (P = 0.9261, Figure 4B), or tier 3 (P = 0.7609, Figure 4C) viruses did not differ significantly in the 3 groups. However, statistical analysis revealed that the increase of neutralization breadth in all 3 groups was significantly correlated with the duration of infection (P < 0.001).

Figure 4 Statistical analysis of factors associated with the increase of neutralization breadth during infection. (A–C) Macaques divided into 3 groups based on the inoculated viruses and the kinetics of NAb titers against SIVsmE660-FL14 tier 1 (A), H807-16w-6 tier 2 (B), and H807-24w-4 tier 3 (C) are shown as the geometric mean with 95% CI (n = 6 for each group). The different inoculated viruses did not make a significant difference on NAb titers against tier 1 (P = 0.3353, A), tier 2 (P = 0.9261, B), or tier 3 (P = 0.7609, C) viruses, whereas infection time made a significant difference on NAb titers against all 3 viruses (P < 0.001, repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA). To analyze the effect of viral loads on NAb titers, macaques were divided into suppressors or nonsuppressors based on the plasma viremia at the chronic phase of infection. Macaques Rh844, Rh845, Rh847, Rh852, Rh853, and Rh854, whose plasma viremia was below 104 copies, were designated as suppressors (n = 6), and the other macaques, whose plasma viremia was above 104 copies, were designated as nonsuppressors (n = 12). (D–F) The kinetics of NAb titers against SIVsmE660-FL14 tier 1 (D), H807-16w-6 tier 2 (E), and H807-24w-4 tier 3 (F) in suppressors and nonsuppressors are shown as geometric mean with 95% CI. The different plasma viremia did not make a significant difference on NAb titers against tier 1 (P = 0.0762, D), tier 2 (P = 0.2614, E), or tier 3 (P = 0.9592, F) viruses, whereas infection time made a significant difference on NAb titers against all 3 viruses (P < 0.01, repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA).

Second, we evaluated the effect of plasma viral loads on NAb response. Several studies on HIV-infected human cohorts indicated that high plasma viral loads were positively associated with an increase of neutralization breadth (37–39). To explore the effect of viral loads on the development of NAb, we divided the 18 macaques into 2 groups based on the level of plasma viremia during the chronic phase of infection. Six macaques that suppressed plasma viremia to below 104 copies/mL, including macaques Rh844, Rh845, Rh847, Rh852, Rh853, and Rh854, were designated as viral suppressors, and the other macaques were designated as viral nonsuppressors. The kinetics of NAb response against tier 1A, tier 2, and tier 3 viruses were compared between the 2 groups by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA. As shown in Figure 4, D–F, the nonsuppressor macaques induced higher titers of NAbs against tier 1A viruses, but the difference was not significant (P = 0.0762, Figure 4D). The extent of plasma viremia did not correlate with NAb titers against tier 2 (P = 0.2614, Figure 4E) or tier 3 (P = 0.9592, Figure 4F) viruses. These results suggested that the plasma viral load was not a major determinant of NAb development in those macaques.

Since only 3 macaques developed cross-neutralization against SIVsmE543-3, and only 1 of them (macaque Rh853) developed NAbs against SIVmac239, we were unable to statistically analyze the viral and host factors associated with development of cross-neutralizing antibodies. The 3 macaques did not show any common features in terms of plasma viral loads, disease progression, inocula, or restrictive MHC genotypes. However, these macaques did not develop detectable NAbs against SIVsmE543-3 or SIVmac239 until 2 years after infection, further confirming that duration of infection was the important factor associated with the increase of NAb breadth.

The relation between NAb and viral Env diversity. An increase of viral diversity was also observed to be associated with development of BNAbs during HIV infection (23, 40). Because of the error-prone replication of HIV-1, the appearance of NAbs, including the most broadly NAbs, would inevitably drive and select out viral escape variants, which increases the viral diversity during infection. However, whether the increase of viral diversity would stimulate the increase of neutralization breadth is still open to debate (39). To study the relationship between viral diversity and NAb development in the SIV model, we used Illumina next generation sequencing (NGS) to trace the evolution of the viral env gene during infection. We collected longitudinal samples of plasma from each macaque from 2 to 80 weeks after infection and amplified a 2.7 kb amplicon containing all of env by reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR). After tagmentation and indexing, all samples were pooled and run on a MiSeq, generating 150-bp paired-end reads at roughly 12,500 times coverage. As described in Methods, we split the whole Env into 20 nonoverlapping regions composed of 40 codons, and we calculated the diversity and divergence levels at each region of each longitudinal sample. For a particular longitudinal sample, diversity measured the genetic variation of the viral population, and divergence measured the evolution of the viral population away from the inoculum. Four distinct regions, codons 34–73 (C1), codons 114–153 (V1), codons 401–440 (V4), and codons 801–840 (Gp41 tail), showed significantly higher divergence of nonsynonymous mutations than others (Supplemental Figure 2), indicating that these regions were under positive selection. The V1 and V4 loops, which are known to be under NAb selection (15, 26, 27), showed the highest diversity and divergence rates overall of Env in all the macaques (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). A comparison of the codons that distinguished the 3 inocula in the C1, V1, V2, and V4 regions showed that divergence in these regions was associated with evolution in the tier 1A and tier 2 viruses toward the tier 3 viral sequence, and the timing with which tier 1A and 2 viral populations evolved toward the tier 3 viral sequence correlated with the appearance of NAbs in the macaques (Figure 5A). During the initial phase of infection (5–12 weeks after infection), when NAbs against tier 1 viruses appeared, the viral sequences of the C1 region in the tier 1A group evolved toward the tier 2 and 3 groups. During the early chronic part of infection (16–32 weeks after infection), when NAbs against tier 2 viruses appeared in all groups, elevated divergence and diversity were observed at the V1 and V4 regions in both the tier 1A and tier 2 groups, but not in the tier 3 group, and the sequences of the V1 and V4 regions in the tier 1A and 2 groups evolved toward the tier 3 group. In later parts of chronic infection (40–59 weeks after infection), the sequences of the V2 region in tier 1A and 2 began to evolve toward tier 3 groups. Elevated divergence and diversity were observed in tier 3 viruses only at the later phase (24 to 48 weeks after infection), coincident with the appearance of NAbs against tier 3 virus. However, the sequence analysis did not support the role for viral diversity in driving the increase of neutralization breadth. First, there was no trend, across all loci and tiers, of diversity rising before the rise of divergence. Instead, in C1 and the Gp41 tail, diversity was low through all longitudinal samples, whereas divergence rose as infection duration progressed in tier 1A. In V1 and V4, diversity and divergence grew at similar rates until divergence dynamics increased faster than diversity (Figure 5, B and C). Second, the divergence and diversity rates in the tier 1A–infected group were higher than those in the tier 2 group, which were in turn higher than in the tier 3 group (Figure 5, B and C), but all the macaques developed a NAb response with similar kinetics. Furthermore, the sequence divergence and diversity in each group were elevated after the appearance of NAbs against the inoculated viruses, suggesting that in these infected macaques, the increase of viral diversity was a result of neutralization breadth, but not the reverse.