DNA damage and growth hormone hypersecretion in pituitary somatotroph adenomas

We performed prospective WES analysis of 159 consecutively resected pituitary adenoma specimens and of buffy coat samples derived from the same patients for use as controls. Samples included nonsecreting gonadotroph (n = 61), null cell (n = 29), and silent corticotroph (n = 8) adenomas, as well as secreting corticotroph (n = 10), lactotroph (n = 16), and somatotroph (n = 35) adenomas. For group analysis, we combined gonadotroph and null cell adenomas into a single category among the nonsecreting adenomas because of their similar clinical phenotype. However, we maintained silent corticotroph adenomas as a distinctive group, as it is yet unclear whether these adenomas behave more aggressively than gonadotroph and null cell adenomas, and because there are reports of rarely occurring silent-to-secreting corticotroph adenoma transformation (27, 28).

Patient demographics, presurgical treatments, adenoma imaging features, and IHC characteristics are detailed in Table 1. Patients with gonadotroph/null cell adenomas were older than those with secreting corticotroph or lactotroph adenomas (P < 0.0001). Nonsecreting adenomas exhibited larger MRI-determined diameters than did hormone-secreting corticotroph and somatotroph adenomas (P < 0.0001) and extended to the cavernous sinus more frequently than did somatotroph and lactotroph adenomas (P < 0.0001). Nonsecreting adenomas also extended to the suprasellar region more commonly than did secreting somatotroph, corticotroph, and lactotroph adenomas (P < 0.0001). We found that Ki67 expression was similar between adenoma subtypes.

Table 1 Characteristics of 159 pituitary adenoma samples included in the WES analysisA

Somatic mutations are uncommon in pituitary adenomas. WES revealed a low mutation rate, with 689 nonsynonymous single-nucleotide variations (SNVs) and 31 small insertions/deletions (InDels) in the entire cohort. Nearly all (90.4%) mutated genes appeared once. Approximately 4 nonsynonymous SNVs/InDels per adenoma were detected in both nonsecreting (mean, 4.04 ± 4.9; median, 3 [range, 0–35]) and secreting (mean, 4.7 ± 4.2; median 4, [range, 0–18]) adenomas (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138540DS1). Among genes rarely mutated in nonfamilial pituitary adenomas, we detected 1 mutation each in USP8 (corticotroph adenoma), AIP (InDel, lactotroph adenoma), and MEN1 (lactotroph adenoma), and none in PRKAR1A, PRKAR2A, CDKN1B, NF1, UPS48, BRAF, HRAS, TP53, DICER1, CABLES1, or SDHx.

However, we observed GNAS mutations in 10 of 35 (29%) somatotroph adenomas; 7 adenomas carried the p.R844C mutation (arginine to cysteine), whereas p.Q870L, p.R844H, and p.R142C mutations were identified in 1 somatotroph adenoma each.

SCNAs are a distinctive genomic hallmark of hormone-secreting adenomas and correlate with clinical phenotype. In contrast to the low rates of somatic mutations observed in both hormone-secreting and nonsecreting adenomas, we found SCNAs significantly more frequently in secreting adenomas (Figure 1), with large, often whole chromosomal deletions or amplifications. Somatotroph and lactotroph adenomas expressed the highest SCNA copy ratios. Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of 14 representative adenomas showed a SCNA copy ratio distribution similar to that obtained by WES for the same adenomas (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Heatmap of SCNAs derived from WES of 159 adenomas. Heatmap of SCNAs obtained from WES of 159 adenomas depicts the SCNA copy ratio as well as adenoma functional status and subtype.

The SCNA degree (low, medium, or high) (Supplemental Figure 3) correlated with IHC staining for prolactin (PRL) (r = 0.55, P = 8.6 × 10–14) and GH (r = 0.36, P = 3.4 × 10–6), and negatively correlated with follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) (r = –0.29, P = 2.9 × 10–4) and luteinizing hormone (LH) (r = –0.26, P = 8.6 × 10–4) (Figure 2). SCNAs also negatively correlated with suprasellar extension (r = –0.28, P = 5.3 × 10–4) and cavernous sinus extension (r = –0.18, P = 0.03), and we observed a weak correlation between SCNA degree and Ki67 expression (r = 0.19, P = 0.02). Other characteristics, including expression of adrenocorticotrophin (ACTH), thyrotrophin (TSH), and glycoprotein hormone α subunit (αGSU), and the largest tumor diameter did not correlate with SCNA degree (data not shown).

Figure 2 Correlation between SCNA score and phenotypic adenoma characteristics. The correlation between SCNA score and phenotypic adenoma characteristics was assessed by immunostaining (hormones and Ki67) or MRI (suprasellar extension [SSE] and cavernous sinus extension [CSE]). Spearman’s rank-order correlation is shown inside the bars; P values are shown above each bar. Dark gray bars indicate a positive correlation; light gray bars indicate a negative correlation. n = 159.

Mutation of GNAS is associated with SCNA degree in somatotroph adenomas. Unlike GNAS mutation–negative somatotroph adenomas, GNAS mutation–positive adenomas mostly harbored medium-degree SCNAs, since of the 10 GNAS-mutated somatotroph adenomas, 9 expressed medium-degree SCNAs and only 1 had low-degree SCNAs. None of the adenomas expressed high-degree SCNAs (Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.001) (Figure 3, A and B). Although 18 of the 25 (72%) somatotroph adenomas negative for the GNAS mutation exhibited medium or high degrees of SCNAs, their distribution across the different SCNA degrees was similar.

Figure 3 Degree of SCNA in GNAS-mutated and nonmutated somatotroph pituitary adenomas. (A) Adenomas with a low, medium, and high degree of SCNA. The number of adenomas in each group is shown inside the bars. GNAS (+), mutation positive (n = 10); GNAS (–), mutation negative (n = 25). P = 0.001, by Fisher’s exact test. (B) Heatmap of somatotroph adenoma SCNAs (n = 35).

Genes in cAMP and Fanconi anemia pathways are significantly affected by single-gene SCNAs. SCNA analysis of the entire cohort revealed 20,938 deleted (69.1%) and 9363 amplified fragments (30.9%). Large chromosomal arm-level SCNAs were observed, each containing large numbers of deleted or amplified genes. In our Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis, we focused on SCNAs spanning within a single gene (sgSCNAs) as potential driver candidates and identified 2368 genes across all adenoma samples (1640 deleted and 728 amplified). We further narrowed the list of candidate genes by eliminating sgSCNAs appearing in only 1 adenoma following the criteria described in Methods. Our final analysis set included 853 sgSCNA genes (715 deleted and 138 amplified; Supplemental Table 1). sgSCNAs appeared more frequently in secreting than nonsecreting adenomas (Supplemental Figure 4). The mean number of sgSCNA genes per adenoma was similar in nonsecreting gonadotroph/null cell (25.8 ± 43.5) and silent corticotroph (24.5 ± 50.2) adenomas, and was significantly higher in hormone-secreting corticotroph (79.8 ± 86.2; 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.01), lactotroph (97.4 ± 66.3; P ≤ 0.001), and somatotroph (90.0 ± 67.8; P ≤ 0.001) adenomas compared with gonadotroph/null cell adenomas.

KEGG pathway analysis using these sgSCNA genes identified several pathways significantly affected by SCNAs across all pituitary adenomas as well as when classified by function and subtype (P < 0.05; Table 2). The cAMP pathway was significantly affected by sgSCNA genes in the entire cohort (P = 0.048), and 15 sgSCNA genes in the cAMP pathway, most of which were deletions, appeared 80 times in the entire cohort (Supplemental Figure 5E). Somatotroph adenomas harbored a higher number of cAMP sgSCNAs (55% of identified cAMP pathway sgSCNA genes) than did gonadotroph/null cell (13.8%), lactotroph (18.8%), secreting corticotroph (12.5%), and silent corticotroph (2.5%) (P < 0.0001) adenomas.

Table 2 KEGG pathways for sgSCNA genes in all pituitary adenomas and within each adenoma subtype

The Fanconi anemia pathway was significantly affected by sgSCNA genes in somatotroph (P = 0.014) and in secreting corticotroph (P = 0.048) adenomas but not in gonadotroph/null cell or lactotroph adenomas. By contrast, we found that the neuroactive ligand-receptor interaction pathway was significantly associated with gonadotroph/null cell adenomas (P = 0.033) but not secreting adenomas (Table 2).

Upon further exploration of the association with the Fanconi anemia pathway, we found that BRCA2, BRCA1, REV3L, HES1, and RMI1 harbored sgSCNAs, all showing deletions, and that Fanconi anemia sgSCNA genes were more frequent in secreting than nonsecreting adenomas (Supplemental Figure 5A). In addition, the sgSCNA gene copy ratio in Fanconi anemia pathway genes correlated with adenoma SCNA scores (Supplemental Figure 5C, r = –0.24, P = 0.006). By contrast, sgSCNAs showing deletions of non-Fanconi anemia pathway genes, which were also more frequently observed in secreting than in nonsecreting adenomas (Supplemental Figure 5B), did not correlate with the SCNA copy ratio (Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting a unique role for Fanconi anemia gene deletions in pituitary adenoma SCNAs. BRCA1 and BRCA2 mRNA expression levels, which we measured in a cohort of 40 adenomas not previously sequenced but with phenotypic characteristics similar to those of the overall cohort used for WES analysis (Supplemental Table 2), were highly variable and generally did not differ between adenoma types (not shown).

Analysis of this cohort of 40 adenomas not previously sequenced also showed elevated p53 and p21Wif1/Cip1 mRNA and protein levels in somatotroph adenomas but not in gonadotroph/null cell adenomas (Figure 4), further supporting a role for DNA damage response activation specific to somatotroph adenomas.

Figure 4 Expression of p53 and p21Wif1/Cip1 in nonsecreting gonadotroph/null cell, somatotroph, and lactotroph pituitary adenomas. (A) TP53 (p53) and (B) CDKN1A (p21Wif1/Cip1) mRNA expression in nonsecreting gonadotroph/null cell (G/N), somatotroph (GH), and lactotroph (PRL) pituitary adenomas, normalized to ACTB. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction. Protein expression of (C) p53 and (D) p21Wif1/Cip1 compared with Ponceau (P) staining in 3 different Western blot membranes with human adenoma sets E1, E2, and E3. (E and F) Quantitative presentation of (E) p53 and (F) p21Wif1/Cip1 in the 3 membranes after normalization to Ponceau, using ImageJ. Each experiment was analyzed separately. Results are presented as the mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05 and **P = 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction.

cAMP increases DNA damage in normal mouse primary pituitary cultures. Several factors constrained our further mechanistic studies in human adenomas. Normal fresh human pituitary tissue is not readily available, there are no normal human pituitary cell lines, and human autopsy pituitary tissue can show early postmortem changes due to stress, inflammation, and apoptosis gene regulation, which could cause DNA damage and influence WES analysis data interpretation (29). We therefore used normal mouse primary pituitary cultures to evaluate DNA damage triggers.

We established normal pituitary cultures derived from 4-month-old C57BL/6 mice not expected to exhibit significant pituitary DNA damage to perform the experiments described in Methods; a total of 710 mice were required to obtain sufficient numbers of cells to derive the reported results.

We induced intracellular cAMP levels with 10 μM forskolin to recapitulate signaling of hypothalamus-releasing factors such as GHRH. We also treated cultures with the phosphodiesterase subtype 4 (PDE4) inhibitor rolipram (1 μM) (30) to mimic lower PDE4D mRNA levels observed in somatotroph adenomas compared with levels in gonadotroph/null cell and lactotroph adenomas (Supplemental Figure 6A). As expected, forskolin increased intracellular cAMP levels (Supplemental Figure 7), and forskolin-induced supernatant GH levels (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction P ≤ 0.001 vs. vehicle) were further enhanced with the addition of rolipram (P ≤ 0.001 vs. vehicle, P ≤ 0.05 vs. forskolin alone) (Figure 5A). ACTH levels increased with forskolin alone (P ≤ 0.01) and when combined with rolipram (P ≤ 0.001), as well as with rolipram alone (P ≤ 0.05 vs. vehicle) (Figure 5B). Although forskolin modestly decreased PRL levels (P ≤ 0.05 vs. vehicle) (Figure 5C), neither forskolin alone nor the combination of forskolin and rolipram altered FSH levels (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Treatment of C57BL/6 normal mouse primary pituitary cultures with forskolin and rolipram. (A) GH, (B) ACTH, (C) PRL, and (D) FSH concentrations in supernatant after treatment with vehicle (V), 10 μM forskolin (FSK), cotreatment with 10 μM forskolin and 1 μM rolipram (FSK + RLP), or 1 μM rolipram alone, normalized to WST1. n = 6 per treatment group. (E) Quantitative presentation of Western blot results depicting the change in γH2AX levels normalized to total H2AX after 16 hours of treatment as above. Results were derived from 3 separate wells. Band intensities were calculated by ImageJ. The full panel is shown in Supplemental Figure 7B. (F) Results of the comet assay depicting Olive tail moment measurement 16 hours after treatment as above. Results were pooled from 2 experiments. The number of cells analyzed by a blinded observer is indicated. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM (vehicle, 20.8 ± 1.0; forskolin, 38.2 ± 1.4; forskolin plus rolipram, 42.7 ± 1.5; rolipram, 28.1 ± 1.1). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001 versus vehicle; #P ≤ 0.05 versus forskolin, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction. The experiments were performed at least twice.

Phosphorylated H2AX (γH2AX) is considered an early sensitive biomarker for genotoxicity and for monitoring DNA damage (31). Histone H2AX is phosphorylated early upon DNA damage, enabling the accumulation of DNA damage response proteins, and activates cell-cycle checkpoint pathways including p53/p21Wif1/Cip1. γH2AX levels increased within 30 minutes of forskolin treatment and remained elevated at 1 and 3 hours of treatment (Supplemental Figure 8A), suggesting an acute stimulation of the DNA damage pathway, but addition of rolipram did not further enhance forskolin action. We continued to observe an increase in γH2AX after 16 hours of treatment (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.05 with forskolin and P ≤ 0.05 with forskolin and rolipram vs. vehicle) (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 8B).

We also performed the comet assay, which is a sensitive method to measure DNA damage in single cells (32, 33). Although γH2AX and comet assay results correlate well, the comet assay detects a larger spectrum of DNA damage than γH2AX and is therefore useful for genotoxicity measurement (34).

The Olive tail moment measured by comet assay similarly increased after 16 hours of forskolin treatment with or without rolipram (P ≤ 0.001) (Figure 5F). Treatment with rolipram alone had no significant effect on either γH2AX levels or comet assay results.

We found that GHRH receptors were more abundantly expressed in human somatotroph adenomas compared with expression in lactotroph or gonadotroph/null cell adenomas (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 6B). As these receptors mediate GHRH induction of somatotroph intracellular cAMP, we treated C57BL/6 mouse primary pituitary cultures with 10 ng/mL CJC-1295, a long-acting GHRH analog, and observed dose-dependent increases in intracellular cAMP levels, which were further enhanced by rolipram (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.05 vs. vehicle) (Figure 6A). Importantly, CJC-1295 is 10-fold weaker in stimulating intracellular cAMP production compared with forskolin (Supplemental Figure 7) and therefore would be expected to have a weaker effect on GH stimulation and the extent of DNA damage. We detected increased GH levels with 16 hours of CJC-1295 alone and in combination with rolipram (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.001 vs. vehicle) (Figure 6B). Neither CJC-1295 nor rolipram altered the levels of ACTH (Figure 6C), PRL (Figure 6D), or FSH (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 CJC-1295 and rolipram actions in C57BL/6 normal mouse primary pituitary cultures. (A) Dose-dependent response of intracellular cAMP to 30 minutes of treatment with CJC-1295 (CJC), with or without 1 μM rolipram. Results are graphed as the percentage of untreated cultures (NT). n = 6/treatment group. *P ≤ 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (B) GH, (C) ACTH, (D) PRL, and (E) FSH supernatant concentrations after 16 hours of treatment with vehicle, 10 ng/mL CJC-1295, cotreatment with 10 ng/mL CJC-1295 and 1 μM rolipram, or 1 μM rolipram alone, normalized to WST1. n = 6 per treatment group. (F) Quantitative presentation of Western blot depicting the change in γH2AX levels normalized to total H2AX after 16 hours of treatment as above. Results were derived from 3 separate wells. Band intensities were calculated by ImageJ. The full panel is shown in Supplemental Figure 9. (G) Comet assay results depicting Olive tail moment measured after 16 hours of treatment as above. Results were pooled from 2 experiments. The number of cells analyzed by a blinded observer is indicated. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM (vehicle, 16.1 ± 0.7; CJC-1295, 23.6 ± 0.6; CJC-1295 plus rolipram, 32.1 ± 0.7; rolipram, 14.8 ± 1.2). *P ≤ 0.05 versus vehicle and ***P ≤ 0.001 versus vehicle; ###P ≤ 0.001 versus CJC-1295, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction. The experiments were performed twice.

As with forskolin treatment, CJC-1295 with and without rolipram increased γH2AX levels at 16 hours (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, each P ≤ 0.05 vs. vehicle) (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 9). A comet assay showed increased Olive tail moment with CJC-1295 compared with vehicle (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.001), which further increased with rolipram cotreatment (P ≤ 0.001 vs. CJC-1295 alone) (Figure 6G).

Octreotide, a somatostatin receptor ligand (SRL) that targets somatostatin receptors abundantly expressed on somatotroph adenomas, is used to treat acromegaly caused by a GH-secreting pituitary adenoma. Octreotide reduces adenoma GH secretion by inhibiting adenylate cyclase and reducing cAMP, thereby opposing GHRH action (35, 36). Cotreatment of mouse primary pituitary cultures with forskolin and octreotide (100 nM) reduced forskolin-induced supernatant GH (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.001 forskolin vs. vehicle; P ≤ 0.01 forskolin with 100 nM octreotide vs. forskolin alone) (Figure 7A) but did not alter PRL levels (Figure 7B) or reverse induced γH2AX levels (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 10A). Octreotide treatment alone did not change γH2AX levels (Supplemental Figure 10B). However, both 10 nM and 100 nM doses of octreotide attenuated forskolin-induced Olive tail moment (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.01 and P ≤ 0.001, respectively, vs. forskolin), with the 100 nM dose leading to greater attenuation (P ≤ 0.001 vs. forskolin with octreotide 10 nM) (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Forskolin with and without octreotide actions in C57BL/6 normal mouse primary pituitary cultures. (A) GH and (B) PRL concentrations in the supernatant after 16 hours of treatment with vehicle, 10 μM forskolin, cotreatment with 10 μM forskolin and 10 nM octreotide (OCT 10), or with 10 μM forskolin and 100 nM octreotide (OCT 100), normalized to WST1. n = 3 per treatment group. (C) Quantitative presentation of Western blot analysis of γH2AX change normalized to total H2AX, derived from 3 wells per treatment group. The full panels are shown in Supplemental Figure 10A. Band intensities were calculated with ImageJ. (D) Comet assay depicting Olive tail moment measured after 16 hours of treatment as above. The number of cells analyzed by a blinded observer is indicated. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM (vehicle, 9.7 ± 1.0; forskolin, 22.5 ± 1.5; forskolin plus 10 nM octreotide, 16.6 ± 1.3; forskolin plus 100 nM octreotide, 10.5 ± 1.0). *P ≤ 0.05 and ***P ≤ 0.001 versus vehicle; #P ≤ 0.05, ##P ≤ 0.01, and ###P ≤ 0.001 versus forskolin; †††P ≤ 0.001 versus forskolin plus 10 nM octreotide, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction. The experiment was performed once.

Treatment of normal mouse primary pituitary cultures with 10 and 50 ng/mL CJC-1295 increased GH levels in the supernatant (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.01 and P ≤ 0.001, respectively, vs. vehicle), with greater GH concentrations with the 50 ng/mL dose compared with the 10 ng/mL dose (P ≤ 0.001). The increase in GH we observed with both concentrations of CJC-1295 was attenuated by 100 nM octreotide (P ≤ 0.01 vs. their respective CJC-1295 doses alone) (Figure 8A). PRL levels were unchanged by either CJC-1295 dose, with or without the addition of octreotide (Figure 8B). Although γH2AX induced by CJC-1295 was lower with octreotide treatment (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.01 vs. vehicle), it did not reach significance compared with CJC-1295 alone (Figure 8, C and D). However, Olive tail moment was increased with both doses of CJC-1295 (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.001), more so with the higher CJC-1295 dose (P ≤ 0.001), and cotreatment with 100 nM octreotide attenuated Olive tail moment with both CJC-1295 doses (P ≤ 0.001 vs. their respective CJC-1295 doses alone) (Figure 8E). Neither dose of octreotide alone affected Olive tail moment (Figure 8F).

Figure 8 CJC-1295 with and without octreotide actions in C57BL/6 normal mouse primary pituitary cultures. (A) GH and (B) PRL concentrations in the supernatant after 16 hours of treatment with vehicle, 10 ng/mL CJC-1295 (CJC 10), cotreatment with 10 ng/mL CJC-1295 and 100 nM octreotide, 50 ng/mL CJC-1295 (CJC 50), or cotreatment with 50 ng/mL CJC-1295 and 100 nM octreotide, normalized to WST1. n = 7 per treatment group. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01 and ***P ≤ 0.001 versus vehicle; ##P ≤ 0.01 versus the corresponding CJC-1295 dose; †††P ≤ 0.001 versus 10 ng/mL CJC-1295, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction. (C) Western blot showing γH2AX expression compared with total H2AX expression after 16 hours of treatment as above in 3 different experiments: E1, E2, and E3. (D) Quantitative presentation of γH2AX change normalized to total H2AX derived from 2 wells per treatment group. Band intensities were calculated by ImageJ. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction. (E) Comet assay results depicting Olive tail moment measured after 16 hours of treatment as above. The number of cells analyzed by a blinded observer is indicated. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM (vehicle, 12 ± 0.6; 10 ng/mL CJC-1295, 24.3 ± 1.2; 10 ng/mL CJC-1295 plus octreotide, 14.6 ± 0.9; 50 ng/mL CJC-1295, 33.1 ± 1.2; 50 ng/mL CJC-1295 plus octreotide, 14.8 ± 0.8). ***P ≤ 0.001 versus vehicle; ###P ≤ 0.001 versus the corresponding CJC-1295 dose; †††P ≤ 0.001 versus 50 ng/mL CJC-1295, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction. (F) Comet assay results depicting Olive tail moment measured after 16 hours of treatment with 10 nM octreotide and 100 nM octreotide. The number of cells assessed by a blinded observer is indicated. Results are presented as the mean ± SEM (vehicle, 14.7 ± 0.8; 10 nM octreotide, 14.6 ± 0.7; 100 nM octreotide, 16.5 ± 0.8). The experiment was performed once.

cAMP increases DNA damage in normal mouse pituitary in vivo. We further evaluated the CJC-1295 long-term effect on pituitary DNA damage in vivo. Four-month-old male C57BL/6 mice were injected s.c. with PBS (PBS mice, n = 15) or 10 μg/kg CJC-1295 (CJC mice, n = 16) 3 times per week for 8 weeks before sacrifice. Total body weights and lengths were similar (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Pituitary glands from CJC mice weighed 47% more than pituitary glands from PBS mice (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.001) (Figure 9A), whereas liver (Supplemental Figure 11C) and heart (Supplemental Figure 11D) weights were similar. Although GH is the dominant facilitator of liver IGF1 production (37), clinical diagnosis of GH excess relies mainly on IGF1 levels, as IGF1 has a longer circulating half-life and a more stable secretory pattern than does GH (37). Accordingly, we observed no difference in serum GH levels between the groups (Supplemental Figure 11E) but found higher serum IGF1 levels in CJC mice than in PBS mice (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.05) (Figure 9B). We found that ACTH, PRL, and FSH levels were also similar between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 11, F–H). Pituitary DNA damage was induced in CJC mice as evidenced by increased Olive tail moment (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.001) (Figure 9, C and D) and increased γH2AX expression (2-tailed, unpaired t test with Bonferroni’s correction, P ≤ 0.05) (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 12). Mouse 32 was excluded from the PBS-treated group because of very low pituitary protein retrieval and undetectable bands on Western blotting. Mouse 7 was also excluded from the PBS group, as, compared with the mean of all PBS and CJC mice, this mouse had a much higher γH2AX/total H2AX ratio (2.8 vs. 0.82 [95% CI: 0.66–0.98]), as well as much higher GH levels (7.6 ng/mL vs. 0.37 ng/mL [95% CI: 0.16–0.57]). After excluding this outlier, the γH2AX/total H2AX ratio correlated with IGF1 levels (r = 0.67, P = 0.01) and with pituitary gland size (r = 0.64, P = 0.02).