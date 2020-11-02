Commentary 10.1172/JCI142237

Oncogene-induced DNA damage: cyclic AMP steps into the ring

James A. Fagin1,2 and John H. Petrini3

1Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program,

2Department of Medicine, and

3Molecular Biology Program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: James A. Fagin, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave, New York, New York 10065, USA. Phone: 646.888.2136; Email: faginj@mskcc.org.

First published September 28, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 11 on November 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(11):5668–5670. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142237.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published September 28, 2020 - Version history

Growth hormone–secreting (GH-secreting) pituitary tumors are driven by oncogenes that induce cAMP signaling. In this issue of the JCI, Ben-Shlomo et al. performed a whole-exome study of pituitary adenomas. GH-secreting tumors had a high frequency of whole chromosome or chromosome arm copy number alterations and were associated with an increase in the tumor protein p53 and the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21WAF1/CIP1, which are findings consistent with induction of a response to DNA damage. Further, treatment of mouse pituitary cells with cAMP pathway agonists in vitro and in vivo elicited biomarkers of DNA replication stress or double-strand breaks. The findings of Ben Shlomo et al. indicate that oncoproteins that drive constitutively high cAMP signaling pathway output in susceptible cell types can elicit DNA replication stress and may promote genomic instability.

