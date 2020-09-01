Salt generates antiinflammatory Th17 cells but amplifies pathogenicity in proinflammatory cytokine microenvironments

NaCl amplifies Th17 cell effector functions in memory T cells. We previously demonstrated that NaCl exerts effects not only on naive Th cells, as postulated before (22, 23), but also on CD45RA– memory T cells, in which NaCl enhanced both IL-17A and IL-4 production, even in the absence of polarizing cytokines (16). We decided to investigate the impact of NaCl on effector memory T cells (Tem), which, in contrast to naive and central memory T cells (Tcm), readily enter peripheral tissues, and thus a NaCl-enriched microenvironment, during their recirculation route or for further differentiation into resident memory T cells (Trm) (24, 25, 27). We therefore isolated human CD4+CD45RA–CCR7– Tem cells ex vivo and restimulated them at a low NaCl (140 mM) or high NaCl (185 mM) concentration, reflecting a physiological blood or tissue microenvironment, respectively (16, 17). We found that IL-17A production and other Th17 cell signature properties, such as ROR-γt, IL-22, and CCR6 expression, strongly increased in high-NaCl conditions (Figure 1, A and B). This enhanced Th17 signature was further supported by a transcriptome-wide analysis, which revealed the enrichment for Th17 cell–associated gene signatures upon restimulation of Th17 cells in the high-NaCl condition (Figure 1C). Skin Trm cells, which were identified by CD69 and CD103 coexpression, also upregulated IL-17A expression upon in vitro restimulation in the high-NaCl condition (Figure 1D). Polarizing cytokines, which have previously been shown to induce Th17 cell differentiation and expansion, masked the direct Th17-promoting effects of NaCl at the effector T cell level, as we observed no further synergistic effects (Figure 1E). Our data therefore demonstrate that NaCl directly affects fully differentiated effector T cells, which readily respond to NaCl by amplification of Th17 cell–associated effector functions independently of exogenous cytokines.

Figure 1 NaCl promotes the Th17 cell program in human effector memory Th cells independently of polarizing cytokines. (A–C) Human effector memory Th cells were FACS sorted from fresh human PBMCs as CD4+CD14–CD45RA–CCR7– T cells and stimulated for a total culture period of 5 days in low- or high-NaCl conditions with CD3 and CD28 mAbs (48 hours plate-bound). (A) Intracellular staining and FACS on day 5 after PMA and ionomycin restimulation for 5 hours. FACS staining of an individual experiment (left) and cumulative data are shown. Each circle indicates an individual donor. gMFI, geometric MFI; max, maximum. (B) ELISA analysis of cell culture supernatants analyzed on day 5 after stimulation with PdBU and CD3 mAb for 8 hours (n = 3). (C) Transcriptome analysis and GSEA (GSE52260) of genes related to the Th17 signature in Th17 cells stimulated as in A (67). (D) Skin CD3+ T cells were isolated from human abdominal skin by overnight collagenase digestion followed by FACS sorting. The cells were stimulated for 48 hours with CD3 and CD28 mAbs in low- or high-NaCl conditions followed by intracellular cytokine staining after PMA and ionomycin restimulation. A representative experiment (left) and cumulative data are shown (middle). ELISA analysis (right) of cell culture supernatants from skin CD3+ T cells restimulated with PdBU and CD3 mAbs for 8 hours after 48 hours of CD3 and CD28 mAb stimulation in low- and high-NaCl conditions. Data were normalized to 20,000 T cells. Each circle indicates an individual donor. (E) FACS analysis performed as in A in the absence or presence of Th17-polarizing cytokines. The data are representative of 3 donors. (A, B, and D) A 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test was performed for comparisons between 2 groups.

NaCl induces antiinflammatory Th17 cell responses. Recently, divergent post-activation fates have been delineated within the Th17 cell lineage, showing a dichotomy of pro- versus antiinflammatory functions (2, 6, 7). We therefore stimulated ex vivo–isolated human Th17 cells in the presence of low and high NaCl concentrations to test for coexpression of antiinflammatory molecules. Surprisingly, FoxP3 expression was strongly upregulated in high-NaCl compared with low-NaCl conditions, giving rise to IL-17A and FoxP3 double-positive T cells (Figure 2A). This finding was supported by analysis of T cell clones, which showed further upregulation of both FoxP3 and IL-17A expression in high-NaCl conditions despite chronic T cell receptor activation (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137786DS1). The putatively antiinflammatory Th17 cell phenotype was further corroborated by strong upregulation of the immunosuppressive cytokine TGF-β in response to high-NaCl concentrations (Figure 2A). ROR-γt+ Th17 cells also acquired de novo FoxP3 coexpression upon restimulation in high-NaCl conditions (Figure 2B), thus displaying a pattern of transcription factors that was previously shown to translate into antiinflammatory functions (8, 10). The FoxP3 upregulation induced by NaCl even exceeded that of ROR-γt upregulation in ex vivo–isolated memory Th cells (Figure 2B). NaCl exerted its antiinflammatory effects on Th17 cells in a dose-dependent manner over a wide range of NaCl concentrations, whereas IL-17A upregulation plateaued by only small incremental increases in extracellular NaCl (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). To corroborate the antiinflammatory Th17 cell phenotype that was induced by NaCl, we also assessed the expression of other molecules that are associated with immunosuppressive T cell functions. High-NaCl conditions increased the expression of other regulatory signature molecules such as IL10, LAG3, ICOS, and CTLA4 in Th17 cells (Figure 2C). We performed next-generation RNA-Seq of Th17 cells stimulated in low- or high-NaCl conditions to interrogate these cells transcriptome-wide for a Treg signature. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed a clear enrichment of the Treg signature in Th17 cells stimulated in high- compared with low-NaCl conditions (Figure 2D). The induction of an antiinflammatory T cell fate by NaCl was not restricted to Th17 cells, as it also occurred in Th1 and Th2 cells (Supplemental Figure 3). Tregs, which were isolated ex vivo as CD25hiCD127lo cells, also further increased FoxP3 and TGF-β expression upon restimulation in high-NaCl conditions. This increase was accompanied by ROR-γt and IL-17A upregulation (Supplemental Figure 4), which, according to previous reports, might abrogate the overall antiinflammatory function of Tregs (28–30). This is in contrast to the impact of NaCl on other Th cell subsets, which acquired an antiinflammatory profile instead (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 Human Th17 cells acquire antiinflammatory functions upon restimulation in high-NaCl conditions. (A) CD4+CD14–CD45RA–CCR6+CCR4+CXCR3– Th17 cells were sorted by flow cytometry from fresh human PBMCs as T cells and stimulated for a total culture period of 5 days in high- or low-NaCl conditions with CD3 and CD28 mAbs (48 hours plate-bound). Results for intracellular staining and FACS analysis on day 5 following PMA and ionomycin restimulation are shown. A representative FACS plot and cumulative data with each circle representing an individual donor are shown. (B) Intracellular staining for transcription factors followed by FACS analysis of T cells isolated and stimulated for 5 days with CD3 and CD28 mAbs (48 hours plate-bound). Top panel: Circles indicate individual blood donors. Bottom panel: Change in transcription factor expression in T cells stimulated in high- versus low-NaCl conditions (n = 3–4). (C) qRT-PCR analysis of Th17 cells stimulated as in A (n = 3–6). A 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed for comparisons of high- versus low-NaCl conditions; P < 0.05 for each of the transcripts shown. (D) GSEA for Treg-associated genes (GEO GSE18893) in Th17 cells cultured in low- or high-NaCl conditions for 5 days (48 hours CD3/CD28 mAbs). (E) T cell clones were generated from CD4+CD14–CD45RA–CCR6+CCR4+CXCR3– T cells, which were enriched for Th17 cells, and then restimulated in low or high NaCl concentrations, as in A. Intracellular staining and FACS analysis are shown. A representative FACS plot and cumulative data are shown. Each circle represents a separate T cell clone. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparisons between 2 groups (A–C, and E).

Consistent with our finding that NaCl was sufficient to promote the antiinflammatory Th17 cell fate upon restimulation of memory T cells, we also observed a reduction in proinflammatory IFN-γ coexpression in IL-17A–producing T cell clones (Figure 2E). Together, these data indicate by multiple phenotypic and transcriptional readouts that NaCl might promote an antiinflammatory phenotype of human Th17 cells.

NaCl-induced FoxP3 upregulation, but not IL-17A upregulation, can be stably maintained in the absence of high NaCl concentrations. Immune surveillance by effector T cells is realized by their continuous recirculation through the blood, peripheral tissues, and secondary lymphoid organs. Considering the compartmentalization of NaCl concentrations in peripheral tissues (17), circulating effector T cells are exposed to repeated fluctuations of NaCl levels in their microenvironment. We therefore asked whether the changes in Th17 cell functions observed above were contingent on the acute presence of NaCl, or whether they could be stably maintained after the cells enter low-NaCl microenvironments.

Furthermore, the stable maintenance of increased human FoxP3 expression in T cells over time and in changing microenvironments would stress the antiinflammatory human T cell functionality, whereas transient FoxP3 upregulation instead correlates with human T cell activation according to previous reports (31, 32).

To this end, we subjected Th17 cells that were restimulated in high-NaCl conditions to repeated restimulations in low-NaCl conditions. Whereas NaCl-mediated IL-17A upregulation was not maintained upon repeated polyclonal TCR restimulation in the absence of high NaCl levels, increased FoxP3 expression was stably maintained during 2 consecutive rounds of TCR restimulation, even after withdrawal of NaCl (Figure 3, A and B). However, this increased expression was not maintained for TGF-β (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 NaCl-induced FoxP3 upregulation in Th17 cells is stably maintained after entering low-NaCl conditions, whereas IL-17A upregulation is transient. (A–C) Human Th17 cells (CCR6+CCR4+CXCR3–) were restimulated with CD3 and CD28 mAbs (48 hours plate-bound) in low or high NaCl concentrations for a total culture period of 5 days. Intracellular staining and FACS analysis after PMA and ionomycin restimulation are shown. The Th17 cells were restimulated again with CD3 and CD28 mAbs up to 3 times for 5 days, with 2 additional resting days between the restimulations (n = 3). The change of the geometric mean of FoxP3 expression (B) compared with control Th17 cells that were restimulated once in low-NaCl conditions (C) are shown. One-way ANOVA was used for comparisons among multiple groups.

Collectively, these data indicate that the increase in Th17 cell effector functions, such as IL-17A production, is contingent on the acute presence of NaCl in the extracellular microenvironment, whereas the antiinflammatory effect of NaCl on the Th17 cell phenotype persists over the long term, even upon reentry into a low-NaCl microenvironment such as the blood.

NFAT5 and SGK1 regulate FoxP3 and IL-17A expression in memory T cells in high-NaCl conditions. We next addressed the molecular mechanism by which NaCl affects human effector Th17 cells. Hyperosmotic stress can be sensed by mammalian cells through the p38/MAPK pathway and its downstream targets NFAT5 and SGK1 (33, 34). This pathway has recently been shown to confer pathogenicity to developing Th17 cells (22, 23). We therefore interrogated the same pathway for its impact on NaCl-mediated regulation of the antiinflammatory human Th17 cell phenotype, which we have unraveled above. Pharmacological blockade of p38 signaling abrogated NaCl-induced IL-17A and FoxP3 upregulation in effector Th17 cells (Figure 4A). Similar to previous reports that tested the effect of NaCl on naive T cells in Th17-polarizing cytokine conditions (22), this study found that effector Th17 cells also upregulated the expression of both NFAT5 and its downstream target SGK1 upon restimulation in high-NaCl conditions, as shown by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis (Figure 4B). shRNA-mediated silencing of both genes abrogated their NaCl-induced upregulation, demonstrating that NFAT5 and SGK1 regulated IL-17A as well as FoxP3 expression in hypersaline conditions (Figure 4C). These findings were also supported by the reduced expression of TGF-β and ROR-γt following blockade with SGK1 (Supplemental Figure 5). Consistent with this antiinflammatory Treg-like Th17 cell commitment, we identified binding sites for NFAT5 in the TGFΒ1, STAT5, and FOXP3 promoter regions using a previously published ChIP-Seq data set (Supplemental Figure 6 and ref. 35). Overall, these results demonstrate a role for the p38/MAPK/NFAT5/SGK1 axis not only for the regulation of IL-17A but also for FoxP3 expression in effector Th17 cells in high- but not low-NaCl conditions. Importantly, this reveals a distinct modulation of transcriptional programs depending on extracellular NaCl concentrations.

Figure 4 NFAT5 and SGK1 are engaged in the regulation of FoxP3 and IL-17A expression in high- but not low-NaCl conditions. (A) Human Th17 cells (CCR6+CCR4+CXCR3–) were restimulated in high or low NaCl concentrations in the presence or absence of a pharmacological inhibitor of p38 (p38i, SB202190) for a total culture period of 5 days with CD3 and CD28 mAbs (48 hours plate-bound). Results for intracellular staining and FACS analysis on day 5 after PMA and ionomycin restimulation are shown. Representative FACS data (left) and cumulative data (right) are shown. Gates were set according to the unstained controls. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparisons between 2 groups. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of Th17 cells on day 5 isolated and stimulated as in A. (C) Intracellular staining and FACS analysis after restimulation in low- or high-NaCl conditions for 5 days in the presence or absence (scrambled shRNA) of shRNA-mediated silencing of NFAT5 and SGK1. Each circle represents an individual blood donor. One-way ANOVA was used for comparisons between multiple groups (FoxP3, P < 0.0004; IL-17A, P < 0.001).

A proinflammatory cytokine microenvironment abrogates the induction of an antiinflammatory Th17 cell phenotype by NaCl. The NaCl-induced antiinflammatory effects on human Th17 cells were unexpected, considering that NaCl has been previously reported to induce pathogenic Th17 cell differentiation from naive T cell precursors (22, 23). Since human Th17 cell differentiation requires the presence of several polarizing cytokines, including IL-6 and IL-1β, which have previously been shown to instruct T cell pathogenicity (2, 36), we tested the effect of high NaCl concentrations on effector Th17 cells in the presence of individual proinflammatory cytokines as well as their combinations (5). IL-6 and IL-1β suppressed FoxP3 expression, which is in line with previous reports (refs. 37–40 and Figure 5, A and B). We found that the presence of these Th17-polarizing cytokines also abrogated NaCl-induced FoxP3 upregulation, giving rise to a proinflammatory Th17 cell phenotype (Figure 5, A and B). Autocrine TGF-β secretion was also suppressed by these proinflammatory cytokines in high-NaCl conditions (Figure 5, A and C). Both antiinflammatory molecules were likewise inhibited in high-NaCl conditions if IL-23 and IL-21 joined the Th17-polarizing cytokines (Figure 5, A and B). TGF-β was relevant for concomitant FoxP3 upregulation in high-NaCl conditions, as shown by reduced FoxP3 expression levels upon TGF-β depletion with neutralizing Abs (Figure 5C). This also stressed that secreted TGF-β was bioactive, enabling its activity in an autocrine manner. NaCl-induced IL-17A upregulation was not further enhanced in effector Th17 cells in the presence of these proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 5A and Figure 1E).

Figure 5 Proinflammatory cytokines abrogate the antiinflammatory switch in the Th17 cell phenotype that is induced in high-NaCl conditions. (A) FACS analysis (FoxP3, IL-17A) and ELISA (TGF-β) of human Th17 cells stimulated with CD3 and CD28 mAbs for 48 hours in high- or low-NaCl conditions for a total culture period of 5 days. P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (FoxP3 and TGF-β); P = 0.03, by 1-way ANOVA (IL-17A). (B) qRT-PCR analysis of human Th17 cells on day 5 after stimulation with CD3 and CD28 mAbs for 48 hours in high- or low-NaCl conditions and the presence or absence of Th17-polarizing cytokines. P = 0.01 and P = 0.02, by 1-way ANOVA. (C) FACS analysis performed with cells treated as in B. P = 0.0004 and P = 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA. ±, in the presence or absence of; ± NaCl, in high- or low-NaCl conditions.

Together, these data indicate a dominant role for proinflammatory cytokines over the antiinflammatory effects that NaCl directly exerts on effector T cells. NaCl has, therefore, a context-dependent function in the complex immune microenvironment that can translate into divergent Th17 cell fates.

The antigen specificity of Th17 cells determines whether pro- or antiinflammatory effects are induced by NaCl. We previously demonstrated that distinct cytokine priming conditions are required for the generation of human Th17 cells, which differ in their pathogen specificities (2). In particular, IL-1β is required for C. albicans–specific Th17 cell polarization but is dispensable for Staphylococcus aureus–specific Th17 cell polarization (2, 4). This translates into pro- versus antiinflammatory Th17 cell functions, respectively (6). Given that IL-1β was able to abrogate the antiinflammatory effect of NaCl on effector Th17 cells, we tested whether the requirement for IL-1β in generating C. albicans–specific Th17 cells would render these cells more resistant to the antiinflammatory effects of NaCl than S. aureus–specific Th17 cells. We isolated human effector Th17 cells from the blood according to the differential expression of surface markers ex vivo and restimulated them with C. albicans– or S. aureus–pulsed monocytes (2, 41). The C. albicans– and S. aureus–specific Th17 cells that were isolated, as confirmed by CFSE dilution, were then cloned and assessed for antiinflammatory factors. We observed a strong upregulation of FoxP3 expression in the S. aureus–specific Th17 cell clones in response to high-NaCl restimulation. In contrast, the C. albicans–specific Th17 cell clones were resistant to the effects of high NaCl concentration on FoxP3 expression. We applied the same approach to study TGF-β expression and found that it was also upregulated in S. aureus– but not C. albicans–specific Th17 cell clones upon restimulation in high-NaCl conditions (Figure 6A). These findings demonstrate that NaCl exerts divergent effects on the functional responses in effector T cells depending on the microbial antigen specificities of the effector T cells.

Figure 6 The microbial antigen specificity of human Th17 cells determines whether pro- or antiinflammatory effects are promoted by NaCl. (A) Human Th17 cells were sorted by flow cytometry, labeled with CFSE, and restimulated with autologous monocytes (2:1 ratio) that had been pulsed for 3 hours with S. aureus (DSM799) or C. albicans (SC5314) lysates before glutardehyde fixation as described previously (2). CFSElo Th17 cells were FACS sorted on day 4 and then cloned. The T cell clones were restimulated on days 12 to 14 with CD3 and CD28 for 48 hours and analyzed after a 5-day culture period in low- or high-NaCl conditions before intracellular staining and FACS analysis or ELISA of the culture supernatants. (B) Naive T cells were sorted as CD4+CD45RA+ T cells and stimulated with autologous monocytes that were pulsed with microbial lysates in the presence or absence of endogenously produced or recombinant IL-1β. CFSElo T cells were FACS sorted and cloned on day 9. The T cell clones were restimulated in low- or high-NaCl conditions as in A. The fold change of FoxP3 expression in high- versus low-NaCl conditions is shown. ctrl., control. An unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparisons between 2 groups. Circles indicate individual T cell clones.

We then addressed the underlying mechanism. We hypothesized that the priming requirement of naive T cells for proinflammatory IL-1β, which we discovered previously (2), renders the emerging C. albicans–specific Th17 cells resistant to the antiinflammatory effects of NaCl. We therefore reconstructed C. albicans–specific T cell priming in vitro by coculturing naive CFSE-labeled T cells and autologous monocytes pulsed with C. albicans in the presence or absence of IL-1β–blocking Abs as described previously (2, 42). Likewise, S. aureus–specific T cell differentiation was performed in the presence or absence of recombinant IL-1β to assess whether supplementation with exogenous IL-1β renders S. aureus–specific naive T cells resistant to FoxP3 upregulation during their priming phase. Proliferating CFSElo T cells were cloned and then restimulated in low- or high-NaCl conditions. Interestingly, the in vitro–polarized C. albicans–specific T cell clones that had been generated in the presence of IL-1β–blocking Abs upregulated FoxP3 to a much greater degree in response to NaCl than did T cell clones polarized by C. albicans in non-neutralizing conditions (Figure 6B). This demonstrates that the C. albicans–specific Th17 cells were instructed by IL-1β during their differentiation process to resist the antiinflammatory effects of NaCl. The in vitro–polarized S. aureus–specific Th17 cells resisted FoxP3 upregulation in high-NaCl conditions only if priming occurred in the presence of exogenous IL-1β. Taken together, these results demonstrate that the dichotomous microbe-specific responses of Th17 cells toward NaCl depend on the differential priming requirements of these cells for IL-1β.

High-NaCl conditions reduce the pathogenicity of murine Th17 cells in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mouse model but promote pathogenicity in the absence of TGF-β. It has previously been shown that a high-NaCl diet can translate into autoimmune inflammation via the Th17 cell axis (43). In particular, changes in the gut microbiome in response to dietary NaCl have been shown to affect Th17 cell polarization (43). However, whether NaCl directly regulates Th17 cell pathogenicity in vivo remains unknown. Considering the antiinflammatory Th17 cell phenotype observed in high-NaCl conditions in vitro, we decided to investigate its overall impact on autoimmune pathogenesis in vivo in an adoptive T cell transfer mouse model of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE).

Several distinct cytokine conditions have been identified previously for efficient murine Th17 cell priming (44). In accordance with previous reports (38, 40, 45, 46), the combination of TGF-β with various proinflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6, IL-23, and IL-1β, as well as their combinations, efficiently induced IL-17A compared with control conditions in the absence of polarizing cytokines (Th0) (Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, high-NaCl conditions increased FoxP3 expression, giving rise to IL-17A/FoxP3-coexpressing murine CD4+ T cells. This was accompanied by IL-17A downregulation (Figure 7, A and B). To test whether high-NaCl conditions reduced the pathogenicity of these Th17 cells in vivo, we adoptively transferred myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein–reactive (MOG 35–55 -reactive) T cells into RAG-knockout mice to establish the adoptive transfer EAE mouse model. Naive T cells (CD4+CD44loFoxp3.gfp–) were sorted using FACS from 2D2 transgenic Foxp3.gfp reporter mice and stimulated for 3.5 days with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 Abs and TGF-β (2 ng/mL) plus IL-6 (25ng/mL), with or without supplementation of 40 mM NaCl. These in vitro–differentiated Th17 cells were thoroughly washed before adoptive transfer in equal numbers (2 × 106 viable cells per recipient) into immunodeficient Rag1–/– mice that received 200 ng pertussis toxin (PTx) i.v. on the day of and 2 days after transfer. The T cells polarized with TGF-β plus IL-6 in high-NaCl conditions did not induce EAE, in contrast to their TGF-β–plus–IL-6–polarized counterparts, which were stimulated in low-NaCl conditions (Figure 7C). The lack of EAE induction in high-NaCl conditions was accompanied by a reduced accumulation of IL-17A+ T cells in the CNS compared with the spleen upon ex vivo T cell analysis (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Collectively, these data provide evidence that NaCl can lead to reduced autoimmune disease by directly effecting Th17 cell polarization.

Figure 7 TGF-β governs the reciprocal enhancement of pro- versus antiinflammatory Th17 cell functions by NaCl in vitro and in vivo in an EAE mouse model. (A) Naive murine CD4+ T cells from 2D2 mice were cultured in vitro in neutral (Th0) or various Th17-polarizing conditions (Th17), including TGF-β in low- or high-NaCl conditions, and analyzed by FACS on day 3.5 for IL-17A and FoxP3 expression. Representative dot plots show intracellular IL-17A and FoxP3 expression after restimulation of the cells with PMA and ionomycin. (B) Intracellular IL-17A and FoxP3 expression was quantified as in A. (C) Clinical EAE scores (0–5) were determined after adoptive transfer of T cells (1.5 × 106) that were polarized in vitro for 3.5 days with TGF-β and IL-6 (both 25 ng/mL) in high- or low-NaCl conditions. (D and E) Naive murine CD4+ T cells were cultured as in A in the absence of exogenous TGF-β. Representative dot plots and summary plots are shown. (F) Clinical EAE scores after adoptive transfer of T cells (2 × 106) that were polarized in vitro for 3.5 days with IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-23 in high- versus low-NaCl conditions. *P < 0.05, A 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test was performed for pairwise comparisons of low- and high-NaCl conditions (n = 3–4 mice; data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments) (B and E) and 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (C and F).

Efficient murine Th17 cell priming has also been previously reported in the absence of exogenous TGF-β (47). In the presence of cytokine combinations containing IL-1β, IL-23, or IL-6, high-NaCl conditions did not allow for FoxP3 upregulation but strongly induced IL-17A production, thus promoting the pathogenic murine Th17 cell phenotype, an finding in line with previous reports (Figure 7, D and E, and refs. 22, 23). Autocrine TGF-β production was below the detection level (data not shown). Adoptive transfer of murine T cells polarized in these cytokine conditions resulted in relatively early and increased disease symptoms if T cell priming occurred in high- rather than low-NaCl conditions (Figure 7F). This is consistent with previous reports suggesting a pathogenic effect of NaCl on autoimmunity. Cumulatively, these data reveal that NaCl can exert divergent effects on autoimmune disease in the EAE mouse model by differential regulation of Th17 cell pathogenicity via the TGF-β switch. This cytokine-mediated switch in the ability of NaCl to induce disease in the EAE model was mirrored by reciprocal accumulation of FoxP3+ or IL-17A+ T cells in the CNS upon adoptive transfer of NaCl-treated T cells that were cultured in high-NaCl conditions that differed in the presence of TGF-β (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D).