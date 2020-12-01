Maintenance DNA methylation is essential for regulatory T cell development and stability of suppressive function

Treg-specific deletion of Uhrf1 results in a lethal inflammatory disorder. To test the necessity of maintenance DNA methylation in Treg development and function, we generated Treg-specific Uhrf1-deficient mice by crossing mice bearing loxP sequences at the Uhrf1 gene locus (Uhrf1fl/fl) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137712DS1) with mice expressing yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) and Cre recombinase driven by the Foxp3 promoter (Foxp3YFP-Cre) (42). Crosses of male Uhrf1+/flFoxp3YFP-Cre/Y mice with female Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3+/YFP-Cre mice generated F1 pups in statistically Mendelian ratios, although male Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre/Y offspring were underrepresented at the time of genotyping (approximately 3 weeks of age) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice appeared normal at birth, but then exhibited spontaneous mortality, with a median survival of 28.5 days (Figure 1A). Beginning at approximately 3 weeks of age, Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice were smaller than littermate control mice (Uhrf1+/flFoxp3YFP-Cre) and displayed scaly skin with cratering and loss of fur (Supplemental Figure 1C and Figure 1B). Histological examination of the skin revealed infiltration of the dermis and subdermis by inflammatory cells, including lymphocytes and monocytes. Similarly to the skin, nearly every internal organ exhibited a mixed cellular infiltrate consisting predominantly of lymphocytes, but also monocytes and neutrophils (Figure 1C). This striking lymphocytic infiltrate consisted of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 1D), suggesting a lymphocytic inflammatory disorder reminiscent of the scurfy phenotype (4, 5).

Figure 1 Treg-specific Uhrf1-deficient mice spontaneously develop a fatal inflammatory disorder. (A) Survival curves of littermate control (Uhrf1+/flFoxp3YFP-Cre, n = 9) and Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre (n = 14) mice compared using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (B) Gross photographs of 3- to 4-week-old littermate and Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice along with photomicrographs of skin. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Photomicrographic survey of organ pathology. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) CD3ε+ T cell subsets in selected organs. For lung, n = 5 (littermate) and n = 10 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre); for liver, n = 6 (littermate) and n = 4 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre); for kidney, n = 6 (littermate) and n = 4 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre); for colon, n = 3 (littermate and Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre). (E) Cytokine profile of splenic CD3ε+CD4+ T cells following ex vivo stimulation with phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate and ionomycin for 4 hours in the presence of brefeldin A. Representative contour plots and summary data are shown. n = 5 per group. Summary plots show all data points with mean and SD. *q < 0.05; **q < 0.01; †q < 0.001; ‡q < 0.0001; NS, not significant by the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5%; exact q values are in Supplemental Data. See Supplemental Table 3 for fluorochrome abbreviations.

Treg-specific Uhrf1-deficient mice showed other signs of lymphocyte-driven immune system activation, including splenomegaly and splenic structural disarray characterized by architectural disruption and lymphoid hyperplasia (Supplemental Figure 1, D–H). CD3ε+CD4+ T cells in the spleen displayed an activated profile, exhibiting an increased frequency and total number of CD44hiCD62Llo effector T cells (Supplemental Figure 1I). Other secondary lymphoid organs also exhibited evidence of immune system activation, including replacement of lymph node germinal centers with a mixed cellular infiltrate and lymphocyte depletion of the thymus, which was also atrophic (Supplemental Figure 1, J–L). To better characterize this severe inflammation, we performed intracellular cytokine profiling of CD3ε+CD4+ T cells from the blood, spleen, and lung. These measurements revealed skewing toward a Th1 profile in Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice, exemplified by a significant increase in the frequency of cells producing IFN-γ (Figure 1E). No bacteria were identified in the blood of 3- to 4-week-old mice by routine culture on Luria-Bertani (LB) agar. Collectively, Treg-specific deletion of Uhrf1 resulted in severe Th1-skewed inflammation, lymphocytic infiltration of essential organs, thymic atrophy, and mortality at approximately 3 to 4 weeks of age, suggesting insufficiency or dysfunction of Tregs as a result of Uhrf1 deficiency.

Uhrf1 deficiency results in failure of Tregs to persist after Foxp3 induction in the thymus. We next examined the CD3ε+CD4+Foxp3+ T cell compartment of Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice to evaluate the effect of Uhrf1 deficiency on Tregs. Cre-mediated excision effectively deleted Uhrf1 and revealed the expected pattern of Uhrf1 genotypes within the sorted Foxp3-YFP– and Foxp3-YFP+ populations of CD3ε+CD4+ T cells from littermate control mice (Uhrf1+/flFoxp3YFP-Cre), confirming the Foxp3+ cell–exclusive nature of the Foxp3YFP-Cre construct when paired with a Uhrf1fl allele (Supplemental Figure 2A). At 3 to 4 weeks of age, Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice exhibited a profound deficiency of Tregs, with Foxp3+ cells constituting less than 1% of CD3ε+CD4+ T cells in the blood, spleen, and lung (Figure 2A). Examination of Foxp3+ Tregs marked by high expression of CD25 (IL-2Rα) as a fraction of CD3ε+CD4+ T cells further highlighted the Treg deficiency in Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice (Figure 2B). Total numbers of Foxp3+ Tregs were likewise diminished in the spleen and lung, representative of secondary lymphoid and parenchymal organs, respectively (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Tregs are reduced in the periphery of 3- to 4-week-old Treg-specific Uhrf1-deficient mice. (A) Foxp3+ cells as a frequency of CD3ε+CD4+ cells in blood, spleen, and lung shown as representative flow cytometry contour plots. (B) CD25hiFoxp3+ cells expressed as a percentage of CD3ε+CD4+ cells for blood, spleen, and lung. For blood, n = 3 (Uhrf1+/flFoxp3YFP-Cre littermate) and n = 7 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre); for spleen, n = 5 (littermate) and n = 9 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre); for lung, n = 6 (littermate) and n = 10 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre). (C) Total spleen and lung CD3ε+CD4+Foxp3+ cells. For spleen, n = 5 (littermate) and 8 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre); for lung, n = 5 (littermate) and 10 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre). (D) Thymic Foxp3+ cell frequency. Representative flow cytometry contour plots of CD4–single-positive (SP) thymocytes from littermate and Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice. Foxp3+ cells are shown as a percentage of the CD4SP population. n = 5 (littermate) and n = 7 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre). (E) Proliferating (Ki67+) cells as a percentage of CD4SP Foxp3+ thymocytes. n = 5 (littermate) and 7 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre). (F) Total thymic Tregs. n = 5 (littermate) and 7 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre). (G) Apoptotic (annexin V+) cells as a percentage of CD4SP Foxp3+ thymocytes. n = 7 (littermate) and 6 (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre). Summary plots show all data points with mean and SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; †q or P < 0.001; ‡q < 0.0001, NS, not significant by the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5% (B) or Mann-Whitney U test (C–G); exact q and P values are in Supplemental Data. FSC-A, forward scatter area. See Supplemental Table 3 for fluorochrome abbreviations.

The Foxp3YFP-Cre construct is first expressed at sustained levels at the thymic Treg stage of development (20). Accordingly, we examined the fraction of Foxp3+ cells among CD4–single-positive cells in the thymus and found that thymic Tregs were increased in frequency among Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice (Figure 2D) and displayed increased proliferation (Figure 2E). Nevertheless, total thymic Treg numbers were similar between littermates and Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice (Figure 2F), likely because of the severe thymic atrophy observed among Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre animals (see Supplemental Figure 1, J–L). This observation excludes the possibility of thymic accumulation or trapping of Tregs as a cause of their peripheral deficiency. To examine the possibility that loss of Uhrf1 at the time of Foxp3 expression triggers apoptosis, we measured annexin V staining on thymic Tregs and found an increased frequency of annexin V+ thymic Tregs in Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice compared with littermate control mice (Figure 2G). We then examined the genotype of the sorted Foxp3-YFP– and Foxp3-YFP+ populations from Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice. The Foxp3-YFP+ population contained a Uhrf1-deleted sequence, confirming Cre-mediated deletion of Uhrf1 and excluding the possibility that the small population of Foxp3-YFP+ cells escaped Cre-mediated recombination (Supplemental Figure 2B). To our surprise, however, the Foxp3-YFP– population contained a minor Uhrf1-loxP signal and a dominant Uhrf1-deleted sequence, suggesting a population of ex-Foxp3 cells that once expressed the Foxp3YFP-Cre construct, but lost Foxp3 expression (and thus YFP+ status) shortly after the thymic Foxp3+ Treg stage of development. In summary, loss of Uhrf1 at the thymic Treg stage of development resulted in failure of Tregs to develop into a robust population, indicating the necessity of Uhrf1 in developmental stabilization of the Treg lineage.

Uhrf1 deficiency leads to a cell-autonomous and inflammation-independent decrease in Tregs without altering Foxp3 expression. To establish that the lack of Tregs in Treg-specific Uhrf1-deficient animals is a cell-autonomous effect of Uhrf1 deficiency and not due to the profound inflammation observed in Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice, we generated Uhrf1 chimeric knockout animals — female mice that are homozygous for the Uhrf1fl allele and heterozygous for the X-linked Foxp3YFP-Cre allele. Following random inactivation of the X chromosome in these mice, the Treg compartment contained a mix of Uhrf1-sufficient Foxp3-YFP– and Uhrf1-deficient Foxp3-YFP+ cells. Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice (Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3+/YFP-Cre) displayed a significant decrease in Foxp3-YFP+ cells compared with control mice (Uhrf1+/+Foxp3YFP-Cre/YFP-Cre) (Figure 3A). Consistent with the chimeric construct, CD25 expression was distributed throughout the Foxp3-YFP– and small Foxp3-YFP+ compartments of Uhrf1 chimeric knockout animals but cosegregated with Foxp3-YFP expression in control mice (Figure 3B). Despite the dearth of Foxp3-YFP+ cells in Uhrf1 chimeric knockout animals, average per-cell Foxp3 protein expression was similar to that in control mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice appeared grossly normal, did not experience overt spontaneous inflammation, and did not display increased spleen mass, cellularity, or frequency of CD44hiCD62Llo effector T cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Taken together, these results demonstrate that Treg-specific Uhrf1 deficiency causes an inflammation-independent lack of Tregs in a cell-autonomous fashion. These data also suggest that Uhrf1-sufficient cells are able to fill the Treg niche in the presence of a population of Uhrf1-deficient cells.

Figure 3 Treg-specific Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice reveal Treg-autonomous and inflammation-independent effects of Uhrf1 deficiency. (A) Representative contour plots and quantification showing Foxp3-YFP+ cells as frequency of splenic CD3ε+CD4+ cells from 8-week-old female Uhrf1+/+ Foxp3YFP-Cre/YFP-Cre (control) and Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3+/YFP-Cre (chimeric) mice (schematic). (B) CD25 heatmap overlaid on populations shown in A; associated graph quantifies CD25+ cells as percentages of splenic CD3ε+CD4+ cells. (C) MA plot comparing gene expression of splenic CD3ε+CD4+CD25hiFoxp3-YFP+ cells from control mice (Uhrf1-sufficient cells) and Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice (Uhrf1-deficient cells). (D) K-means clustering of differentially expressed genes scaled as Z score across rows. (E) Cumulative distribution function plot of 1.4 × 106 well-observed CpGs expressed as β scores, with 0 representing unmethylated and 1 representing fully methylated; a shift in the cumulative distribution function up and to the left represents relative hypomethylation. (F) CpG methylation at the loci of differentially expressed genes (defined as the gene body ± 2 kb). (G) CpG methylation at 1335 DMRs. (H) Average gene expression at 567 gene loci near DMRs. n = 5 (control) and 12 (chimera) for A and B and 4 mice per group for C–H. Summary plots show all data points with mean and SD; violin plots show median and quartiles. *q < 0.05; **q < 0.01; †P < 0.001; ‡q or P < 0.0001; NS, not significant by Mann-Whitney U test (A and B), a mixed-effects analysis with the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5% (F), or Kolmogorov-Smirnov test for cumulative distributions (G and H); exact or asymptotic P and q values are in Supplemental Data. The asymptotic P value resulting from a Kolmogorov-Smirnov test for cumulative distributions is shown in E. See Supplemental Table 3 for fluorochrome abbreviations.

Foxp3+ cells from Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice exhibit downregulation of genes associated with Treg-suppressive function and loss of DNA methylation while preserving Foxp3 locus expression and methylation patterning. We took advantage of the Uhrf1 chimeric knockout system to investigate inflammation-independent mechanisms of impaired suppressive function in Uhrf1-deficient Tregs. Accordingly, we performed transcriptional profiling of CD3ε+CD4+CD25hiFoxp3-YFP+ cells isolated from control and Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice. RNA-Seq followed by an unsupervised analysis revealed differential expression of 360 genes with a FDR q value of less than 0.05 (Figure 3, C and D). Genes that were downregulated in cells from chimeric knockout animals included those classically associated with Treg activation and suppressive function: Ahr, Cd38, Cd44, Entpd1, Icos, Gata3, Nrp1, Nt5e, Pdcd1, Sema4c, and Tox2. Genes upregulated in knockout cells included Bach2, Bcl2, Ccr2, Cd47, Eomes, Ifngr1, Ms4a4b, Satb1, Sell, Socs3, and Tob1 — many of which are associated with impaired Treg-suppressive function and gain of effector T cell function. Importantly, Foxp3 expression was not significantly affected by Uhrf1 deficiency (log 2 [fold-change] = 0.39, FDR q value = 0.06). Gene Set Enrichment Analysis using a list of genes canonically associated with Treg identity (43) revealed significant negative enrichment within cells from chimeric knockout mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). We noted that cells from chimeric knockout mice upregulated genes such as Eomes and Socs3 while downregulating Nrp1, a pattern associated with T cell exhaustion. Accordingly, we performed a simultaneous Gene Set Enrichment Analysis using a gene set characterizing the exhausted CD4+ T cell signature (44). To our surprise, there was significant negative enrichment for the exhausted signature (Supplemental Figure 4B). These findings in noninflamed Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice confirm that Uhrf1 deficiency results in loss of the canonical Treg transcriptional program without significantly affecting levels of Foxp3 expression in Foxp3+ cells or inducing an exhaustion signature.

Genome-wide CpG methylation profiling with modified reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (mRRBS) revealed a striking global hypomethylation pattern within CD3ε+CD4+CD25hiFoxp3-YFP+ cells from Uhrf1 chimeric knockout mice compared with control mice (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 4C). CpG methylation was specifically reduced at the loci of differentially expressed genes in cells from chimeric knockout mice, particularly at upregulated loci (Figure 3F). We next used an unsupervised procedure to define 1,335 differentially methylated regions (DMRs); these DMRs were significantly hypomethylated in cells from chimeric knockout mice compared with control mice (Figure 3G). Gene expression was increased at loci near these DMRs (Figure 3H), consistent with loss of Uhrf1-mediated DNA methylation leading to derepression of these loci. Importantly, CpG methylation across Treg-specific super-enhancer elements and the super-enhancer at the Foxp3 locus, which contains the canonical Foxp3 conserved noncoding sequences (20), was unaffected by Uhrf1 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Examination of gene loci that displayed hypomethylation and upregulation in knockout cells compared with control cells found genes associated with impaired Treg-suppressive function and gain of effector T cell function: Tob1 (45) and the promoter region of Ms4a4b (46) (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). Altogether, deficiency of Uhrf1 in Tregs resulted in loss of the Treg lineage–defining transcriptional signature, disruption of DNA methylation patterning, and derepression of effector programs.

Uhrf1 is required for stability of Treg-suppressive function. Thymus-derived Tregs self-renew to maintain the Treg lineage (32). Accordingly, we sought to understand how Treg-specific loss of Uhrf1 affects the stability of both the developing and mature Treg pools. To that end, we generated inducible, Treg-specific, Foxp3 lineage–traceable, Uhrf1-deficient mice (Figure 4A). These mice — which we refer to as iUhrf1fl/fl mice — are homozygous for the Uhrf1fl allele, an inducible Foxp3-Cre driver with a GFP label (Foxp3eGFP-CreERT2) and a loxP-flanked stop codon upstream of the red florescent protein tdTomato driven by a CAG promoter at the open ROSA26 locus (ROSA26SorCAG-tdTomato). We fed tamoxifen chow to juvenile 4-week-old iUhrf1fl/fl mice, which were still developing their Treg pool, as well as adult 8-week-old iUhrf1fl/fl mice that had established a mature Treg lineage with minimal input from thymic emigrants (32). Following tamoxifen administration, both 4- and 8-week-old iUhrf1fl/fl mice lost weight compared with iUhrf1+/+ control mice (Supplemental Figure 5A and Figure 4B), suggesting the onset of inflammation in both juvenile and adult iUhrf1fl/fl mice. As further evidence of inflammation, both 4- and 8-week-old iUhrf1fl/fl mice developed splenomegaly after 4 weeks of tamoxifen (Supplemental Figure 5B and Figure 4C). Similarly to Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice, 8-week-old iUhrf1fl/fl mice fed tamoxifen for 4 weeks exhibited disrupted splenic architecture with distortion of germinal centers by lymphocyte expansion and infiltration with other inflammatory cells (Figure 4D). A histological survey of the skin and internal organs of these iUhrf1fl/fl mice revealed a phenotype reminiscent of the spontaneous lymphocytic inflammatory process observed in Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice (Figure 4E), albeit less severe, as these iUhrf1fl/fl mice were not approaching the moribund status that Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3YFP-Cre mice displayed at 3 to 4 weeks of age.

Figure 4 Induced loss of Uhrf1 in Tregs results in spontaneous inflammation. (A) Schematic of experimental design. (B) Body mass curves for iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl mice initiated on tamoxifen chow at 8 weeks of age. n = 4 (iUhrf1+/+); n = 14 (iUhrf1fl/fl). (C) Spleen masses for iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl mice initiated on tamoxifen at 8 weeks of age. n = 4 (iUhrf1+/+); n = 8 (iUhrf1fl/fl). (D) Photomicrographs of spleen pathology from 8-week-old mice after 4 weeks of tamoxifen. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Photomicrographic survey of organ pathology from 8-week-old mice after 4 weeks of tamoxifen. Scale bars: 100 μm. **P < 0.01; †P < 0.001; ‡P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc testing for multiple comparisons (B) or Mann-Whitney U test (C); exact P values are in Supplemental Data. For the comparison between genotypes in B, F(DFn, DFd) = F(1, 42) = 51.4 with P < 0.0001.

Induction of Treg-specific Uhrf1 deficiency promotes generation of ex-Foxp3 cells in vivo. The iUhrf1fl/fl mice permitted tracking the Foxp3+ Treg lineage to determine whether loss of Uhrf1 promotes generation of ex-Foxp3 cells that would indicate loss of Foxp3+ Treg identity. Following tamoxifen administration to iUhrf1fl/fl mice, cells actively expressing Foxp3 were labeled with GFP, whereas tdTomato identified cells that had undergone Foxp3-Cre–mediated loss of Uhrf1 irrespective of active Foxp3 expression (see Figure 4A). TdTomato also serves as a Foxp3+ cell lineage tag in both iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl mice, marking cells that have undergone Foxp3-Cre–mediated recombination of the ROSA26 locus. Approximately 0.5% of splenic CD3ε+CD4+ T cells expressed tdTomato in tamoxifen-naive mice; after 4 weeks of tamoxifen chow, labeling with tdTomato was nearly complete, with only 1% of splenic CD3ε+CD4+ T cells expressing Foxp3-GFP, but not the tdTomato label (Supplemental Figure 5C). The tdTomato label was specific to CD3ε+CD4+ T cells, with less than 0.25% of CD3ε–CD4– and CD3ε+CD4– cells expressing the tdTomato label in either iUhrf1+/+ or iUhrf1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). As reviewed in the Introduction, ex-Foxp3 cells detected in iUhrf1+/+ mice represent transient Foxp3 induction in a minor population of CD4+ T cells that does not represent epigenetic reprogramming of mature Tregs (29, 30). Thus, in iUhrf1fl/fl mice, any ex-Foxp3 cells detected in excess of those observed in control mice represent loss of Foxp3+ Treg lineage identity.

Using this system, we found that both 4- and 8-week-old iUhrf1fl/fl mice displayed a significant increase in the proportion of ex-Foxp3 (Foxp3-GFP–tdTomato+) cells as a fraction of labeled (tdTomato+) cells compared with iUhrf1+/+ mice (Figure 5, A and B). The ratio of ex-Foxp3 cells to Tregs was increased among both age groups, although 4-week-old iUhrf1fl/fl mice had a greater increase in the ratio than 8-week-old mice (Figure 5C), likely reflecting ongoing thymic Treg development at this age. Both 4- and 8-week-old mice exhibited an increase in total ex-Foxp3 cells after 4 weeks of tamoxifen; however, only 4-week-old mice exhibited a concomitant decrease in total Tregs, again indicating the deleterious effect of losing Uhrf1 on developing thymic Tregs before stabilization of a robust, self-renewing Treg population (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Induced loss of Uhrf1 in Tregs results in generation of ex-Foxp3 cells. (A) Representative flow cytometry contour plots gated on splenic CD3ε+CD4+tdTomato+ cells showing the percentage of ex-Foxp3 (Foxp3-GFP–) and Treg (Foxp3-GFP+) cells after 4 weeks of tamoxifen started at either 4 or 8 weeks of age. (B) Summary data of the percentage of ex-Foxp3 and Tregs within the tdTomato+ population for the experiments shown in A. (C) Ratio of ex-Foxp3 to Tregs after 4 weeks of tamoxifen started at either 4 or 8 weeks of age. For mice started on tamoxifen at 4 weeks of age, n = 5 (iUhrf1+/+) and n = 18 (iUhrf1fl/fl); for mice started on tamoxifen at 8 weeks of age, n = 4 (iUhrf1+/+) and n = 8 (iUhrf1fl/fl). (D) Total cell numbers of ex-Foxp3 and Tregs. For mice started on tamoxifen at 4 weeks of age, n = 5 (iUhrf1+/+) and n = 7 (iUhrf1fl/fl); for mice started on tamoxifen at 8 weeks of age, n = 4 (iUhrf1+/+) and n = 7 (iUhrf1fl/fl). *q < 0.05; **p or q < 0.01; †p or q < 0.001; NS, not significant by Mann-Whitney U test (C) or the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5% (B and D); exact p and q values are in Supplemental Data.

We previously observed that loss of Treg-suppressive function results in slowed tumor growth (47). Accordingly, we evaluated the ability of iUhrf1fl/fl mice to grow B16 melanoma tumors. Compared with iUhrf1+/+ control mice, iUhrf1fl/fl mice exhibited slowed tumor growth and the beginning of tumor regression at 3 weeks after injection — the time when control mice required euthanasia due to tumor ulceration (Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). Flow cytometry analysis revealed a significant increase in the frequency of ex-Foxp3 cells within the tumors of iUhrf1fl/fl mice, which also exhibited a paucity of Tregs (Supplemental Figure 5H).

To determine whether Uhrf1 is necessary to induce Foxp3 expression during the generation of iTreg cells in vitro, we cultured naive CD4+ T cells from iUhrf1+/+ or iUhrf1fl/fl mice under either Th0 conditions (conventional) or Treg-skewing conditions (IL-2, TGF-β, and all-trans retinoic acid) in the presence of tamoxifen to delete Uhrf1 in iUhrf1fl/fl cells and induce the tdTomato Foxp3+ lineage tag in both genotypes. Induced Foxp3 expression occurred in a similar proportion of both iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl cells (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J), confirming that Uhrf1 is dispensable for iTreg generation in vitro. No clear population of ex-Foxp3 cells emerged in culture; this observation suggests that Uhrf1 is likewise unnecessary for TGF-β–mediated persistence of iTregs.

Together, these data reveal that Uhrf1 is required for stabilization of Treg identity and suppressive function in vivo, as induced loss of Uhrf1 in Tregs led to spontaneous inflammation and generation of ex-Foxp3 cells in juvenile and adult mice. In contrast, Uhrf1 is not required for iTreg generation or persistence in vitro.

Ex-Foxp3 cells generated following loss of Uhrf1 exhibit a distinct inflammatory gene expression profile. To define the molecular features of ex-Foxp3 cells resulting from loss of Uhrf1, we used a pulse-chase experimental design in which 8-week-old iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl mice received tamoxifen for 2 weeks followed by standard chow for 4 weeks (Figure 6A). The pulse period allowed tracking of ex-Foxp3 cells; the chase period allowed accumulation of Uhrf1-sufficient (Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato–) cells that were able to suppress the spontaneous systemic inflammation observed in the extended pulse-only experiments (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). Of note, cell survival was similar between genotypes at the end of the 4-week chase period (see Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6D). Examination of the CD3ε+CD4+Foxp3– T cell compartment revealed an increased frequency of CD44hiCD62Llo cells in the spleens of iUhrf1fl/fl mice, consistent with the increased activation of ex-Foxp3 cells observed in iUhrf1fl/fl mice as revealed by the transcriptional profiling data below. Principal component analysis of 1270 differentially expressed genes with an FDR q value of less than 0.05 revealed distinct clusters based on cell type (Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and ex-Foxp3) and genotype (iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl) (Figure 6C). K-means clustering of these differentially expressed genes demonstrated a Uhrf1-dependent signature (top cluster), loss of the core Foxp3-dependent Treg gene signature among ex-Foxp3 cells of both genotypes (middle cluster), and a group of genes significantly upregulated in the ex-Foxp3 cells of iUhrf1fl/fl mice (bottom cluster) (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6F). The top cluster contained genes encoding the DNA demethylases Tet1 and Tet3. The middle cluster largely reflected a Foxp3-dependent signature, although Il10 was upregulated in both the Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and ex-Foxp3 populations of Uhrf1-deficient mice compared with control populations. Finally, the bottom cluster contained genes associated with a Th1-skewed effector T cell phenotype, including Gmza, Ifng, Il7r, and the master regulator of the Th1 lineage, Tbx21. These transcriptional profiles illuminate a gene expression signature characterized by increased activation and Th1 skewing of ex-Foxp3 cells generated following loss of Uhrf1.

Figure 6 Induction of Uhrf1 deficiency generates ex-Foxp3 cells with distinct inflammatory transcriptional programs. (A) Schematic of the pulse-chase experimental design. (B) Representative contour plots of splenic live CD3ε+CD4+ cell subsets (see Supplemental Figure 6D for summary data). (C) Principal component analysis of 1270 differentially expressed genes identified from a generalized linear model and ANOVA-like testing with FDR q < 0.05. Ellipses represent normal contour lines with 1 SD probability. (D) K-means clustering of 1270 genes with an FDR q < 0.05 comparing the cell populations from C scaled as Z-score across rows. (E and F) Fold-change–fold-change plots for iUhrf1+/+ (E) and iUhrf1fl/fl (F) mice of Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ versus Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato– and ex-Foxp3 versus Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato– highlighting genes exhibiting an increase (q < 0.05) in Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ versus ex-Foxp3 (blue dots) and ex-Foxp3 versus Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ (pink dots). Numbers of differentially expressed genes are indicated. (G) Cumulative distribution function plots comparing Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells from iUhrf1+/+ versus iUhrf1fl/fl mice with each population normalized to the Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato– population sorted from their respective genotypes. The cumulative proportion of all genes (black), a Treg-defining gene set (43) (orange), and the GSE22045_TREG_VS_TCONV_UP gene set (48) (red) are shown. (H) Cumulative distribution function plots as in G comparing the ex-Foxp3 cells from iUhrf1+/+ versus iUhrf1fl/fl mice. n = 5 (iUhrf1+/+); n = 6 (iUhrf1fl/fl). P values resulting from Kolmogorov-Smirnov tests for cumulative distributions comparing all genes against either gene set are shown in G and H.

In contrast with the extended pulse experiment shown in Figure 4 and Figure 5, the frequency of each labeled population was similar between iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl mice following the pulse-chase period (see Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6D). Therefore, we used the Uhrf1-sufficient Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato– cell population as an internal control for the transcriptional analysis of both iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl mice. After normalizing to this Uhrf1-sufficient cell population within each genotype, the ex-Foxp3 cells of iUhrf1+/+ mice exhibited deficiency of the core Foxp3-dependent Treg signature (Figure 6E). The ex-Foxp3 cells of iUhrf1fl/fl mice also displayed loss of this core signature, but simultaneously upregulated the expression of genes classically associated with impaired Treg function and gain of conventional effector T cell function, including Tbx21, Eomes, Ms4a4b, Tob1, and Il7r in addition to evidence of activation (upregulation of Cd44 and downregulation of Sell) (Figure 6F). Consistent with the results of the Uhrf1 chimeric knockout experiments shown in Figure 3, examination of Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells from iUhrf1fl/fl versus iUhrf1+/+ mice with respect to previously annotated gene sets of core Treg identity (43) and Treg versus conventional T cell profiles (48) revealed loss of the core Treg signature and a shift toward a conventional effector T cell state (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6G). Even when comparing ex-Foxp3 cells between genotypes and normalizing to the internal Uhrf1-sufficient Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato– cell population, iUhrf1fl/fl mice still exhibited a greater loss of Treg identity and skewing toward a conventional effector T cell state compared with iUhrf1+/+ mice (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 6H). To further explore these findings, we executed an unsupervised Gene Set Enrichment Analysis on the ranked gene list used to generate Figure 6, G and H (Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and ex-Foxp3 cells of iUhrf1fl/fl versus iUhrf1+/+ normalized to their respective Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato– populations) against a comprehensive list of 4872 Immunologic Signature gene sets housed in the Molecular Signatures Database (49). These tests revealed 226 and 256 positively enriched gene sets for Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and ex-Foxp3 cells, respectively, at an FDR q value of less than 0.25 (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Both analyses indicated a shift from Treg to conventional T cell signatures, and this signal was more robust in the ex-Foxp3 cell population. The ex-Foxp3 cell analysis revealed a gene set characterizing a shift from a naive to a Th1-skewed T cell signature in the top 10 gene sets when ranked by normalized enrichment score. Collectively, these unsupervised analyses demonstrate that loss of Uhrf1 results in generation of ex-Foxp3 cells displaying an excessively activated and Th1-skewed inflammatory profile.

Altered DNA methylation patterns underlie the gain of inflammatory signature and loss of Treg signature observed in Uhrf1-deficient ex-Foxp3 cells. We performed genome-wide CpG methylation profiling on the sorted Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and ex-Foxp3 cells from iUhrf1+/+ and iUhrf1fl/fl mice obtained following the pulse-chase experiment illustrated in Figure 6A. Principal component analysis of differentially methylated cytosines revealed nominal differences between the Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and ex-Foxp3 cells from iUhrf1+/+ mice, but substantial spread between the same cell types obtained from iUhrf1fl/fl mice (Figure 7A). Similar to the findings from Uhrf1 chimeric knockout animals, Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells from iUhrf1fl/fl mice contained a global hypomethylation pattern that was further hypomethylated in ex-Foxp3 cells (Figure 7B). In contrast, Uhrf1-sufficient ex-Foxp3 cells exhibited only a minor degree of hypomethylation relative to Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells. To explore these differential methylation patterns in more detail, we performed an unsupervised procedure that revealed 17,249 DMRs that were within 5 kb of 8,101 gene bodies (inclusive). These putative regulatory elements did not exhibit differential methylation between Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and ex-Foxp3 cells from iUhrf1+/+ mice; however, both cell types were hypomethylated in iUhrf1fl/fl mice, which displayed further reductions in methylation within ex-Foxp3 compared with Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells (Figure 7C). These DMRs were located near 642 differentially expressed genes (a majority of 1270), a finding that was unlikely due to chance alone (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Altered DNA methylation patterns explain the transcriptional reprogramming of Uhrf1-deficient Treg and ex-Foxp3 cells. (A) Principal component analysis of 202,525 differentially methylated CpGs with an FDR q < 0.05. Ellipses represent normal contour lines with 1 SD probability. (B) Cumulative distribution function plot of differentially methylated CpGs. (C) CpG methylation at 17,249 DMRs within 5 kb of gene bodies (inclusive). (D) Venn diagram of genes associated with DMR and differentially expressed genes. (E) K-means clustering of 545 DMRs with a difference of more than 25% between any groups and an FDR q < 0.05 that were grouped and then averaged by unique gene association. β Scores are scaled across rows. (F and G) Scatter plots comparing DMRs within Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells versus ex-Foxp3 cells from iUhrf1+/+ mice (F) and iUhrf1fl/fl mice (G). Interior axis ticks (rug plots) represent positions of DMRs on each axis. Colored points represent greater than 25% difference between ex-Foxp3 cells (pink) and Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells (blue) with the number of DMRs in each such subset shown. (H) Difference-difference plot comparing the difference in DMR methylation status between ex-Foxp3 and Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells in iUhrf1+/+ mice and iUhrf1fl/fl mice. Colored points represent greater than 25% difference between iUhrf1+/+ mice (green) and iUhrf1fl/fl mice (purple) with the number of DMRs in each such subset shown. (I) Metagene analysis of CpG methylation across the start (S) through the end (E) of Treg-specific super-enhancer elements (Treg-SE) as defined previously (20). Violin plots show median and quartiles. n = 4 mice per cell type for both genotypes. A hypergeometric P value is shown in D. ‡q < 0.0001; NS, not significant by a mixed-effects analysis with the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5% (C); exact q values are in Supplemental Data.

We next examined DMRs found near differentially expressed genes and selected those regions with greater than 25% difference between groups. Functional enrichment analysis of these regions using the Genomic Regions Enrichment of Annotations Tool (GREAT) (50) and the Mouse Genome Informatics Phenotype ontology (51) revealed significant enrichment in phenotypes that are characterized by abnormal adaptive immunity and dysregulated T cell development and physiology (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We then averaged the methylation level of DMRs associated with unique genes and defined 3 k-means clusters (Figure 7E); the cluster structure mirrored the k-means transcriptional analysis shown in Figure 6D. Inspection of the 3 clusters revealed a large hypomethylated cluster peculiar to Uhrf1-deficient ex-Foxp3 cells that contained the master regulator of the Th1 lineage, Tbx21. Indeed, the DMR or DMRs associated with Tbx21 and other inflammatory genes were hypomethylated in Uhrf1-deficient but not Uhrf1-sufficient ex-Foxp3 cells (Figure 7, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Interestingly, DMRs near core Treg signature genes, including Foxp3, became methylated in Uhrf1-deficient but not Uhrf1-sufficient ex-Foxp3 cells (Supplemental Figure 7D). Because the primary mechanistic effect of Uhrf1 loss is hypomethylation, the observed hypermethylation of Treg signature genes appears to represent a secondary effect of derepressing the inflammatory program. Compared with the other populations, methylation across Treg-SE was greatest within the ex-Foxp3 cells of iUhrf1+/+ mice, likely reflecting their developmental origin as unstable Foxp3+ or potential Tregs that transiently expressed Foxp3 after thymic emigration (31) (Figure 7I). Altogether, genome-wide DNA methylation profiling and an unsupervised analytic approach revealed alterations in DNA methylation patterning that explained the transcriptional and phenotypic reprogramming that results from loss of Uhrf1.

Collectively, our findings demonstrate that Foxp3+ Tregs require Uhrf1-mediated maintenance of DNA methylation at inflammatory gene loci for their development and functional stability (Supplemental Figure 7E).