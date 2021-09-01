TREM-2 promotes Th1 responses by interacting with the CD3ζ-ZAP70 complex following Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection

TREM-2 expression on CD4+ T cells is increased during mycobacterial infection. To explore the expression profile of TREMs in T cells and monocytes during M. tuberculosis infection, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and CD11b+ monocytes were sorted from PBMCs from patients with active TB or healthy control donors (HCs) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137407DS1). mRNA levels of TREM-1, TREM-2, and TLT2 were analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR. In HCs, TREM-1 expression was hardly detected in any of the indicated cell types, whereas TREM-2 was constitutively expressed in CD11b+ monocytes rather than in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). In patients with TB, we found that TREM-1 was weakly expressed on T cells, whereas TREM-2 was highly expressed on T cells and monocytes (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). TLT2 was detected in all the cell types (Supplemental Figure 1B), which is consistent with other previous studies (24, 25).

Figure 1 M.tuberculosis infection induces TREM-2 expression in CD4+ T cells. (A and B) Expression levels of TREM-2 in CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, CD14+ monocytes (Mo), or PBMCs from HCs (n = 10) or patients with active TB (n = 10) were analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR (A) and flow cytometry (B). White and shaded histograms, respectively, show staining with TREM-2 Abs and an isotype control. (C) PBMCs from HCs or patients with active TB were double-stained with anti-CD4 (green) and anti–TREM-2 (red) Abs and then observed by fluorescence microscopy. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification, ×40 (enlarged insets). (D and E) Flow cytometric analysis of TREM-2 expression in CD4+ T cells from HCs (n = 81) and patients with active TB (n = 116), latent TB (n = 30), cured TB (n = 43), or COPD (n = 22). (F–H) C57BL/6 mice were injected i.p. with 1 × 106 CFU M. bovis BCG (n = 3) or H37Rv (n = 3). The proportion of TREM-2+CD4+ T cells was assessed by flow cytometry in the indicated organs 28 days p.i. (G), or in spleens at the indicated time points (H). Data represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A) and 1-way ANOVA (E–H).

Flow cytometry further detected TREM-2 expression on the surface of the indicated PBMC subsets from HCs and from patients with TB. Although TREM-2+ staining was mainly found in monocytes from HCs, TREM-2 expression levels were increased in T cells from patients with TB (Figure 1B). Additionally, immunofluorescence microscopy also detected increased TREM-2 expression in peripheral CD4+ T cells but not CD14+ monocytes from patients with TB compared with those from HCs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2). To further explore the clinical relevance of TREM-2 in TB, we assessed TREM-2 expression in CD4+ T cells from HCs (n = 81) and from patients with active TB (n = 116), latent TB (n = 30), cured TB (n = 43), or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (n = 22) (Supplemental Table 1). The percentage of peripheral TREM-2+CD4+ T cells was increased in patients with active TB (26.25% ± 1.16%) or latent TB (15.33% ± 1.14%), but not in those with cured TB (9.62% ± 0.95%) or COPD (8.42% ± 1.13%) when compared with the basal level in HCs (6.14% ± 0.43%) (Figure 1, D and E).

To evaluate the dynamics of TREM-2 expression in CD4+ T cells during mycobacterial infection, we established a murine model by i.p. injection of Mycobacterium bovis bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) or the M. tuberculosis strain H37Rv. First, we analyzed the proportion of TREM-2+CD4+ T cells in peripheral blood, draining lymph nodes, spleens, and lungs 28 days post infection (p.i.). We found that the basal levels of TREM-2+CD4+ T cells in PBS-treated mice were very low in all the indicated tissues. Nonetheless, after BCG or H37Rv infection, TREM-2+CD4+ T cells percentages were increased in all the indicated tissues (Figure 1, F and G). In addition, we assessed the frequency of splenic TREM-2+CD4+ T cells by flow cytometry at different p.i. time points. The percentage of TREM-2+CD4+ T cells gradually increased in the early p.i. period, peaked on day 28 p.i., and decreased slowly thereafter (Figure 1H). Furthermore, TREM-2 expressions in peripheral CD8+ T cells from HCs (n = 81) and from patients with active TB (n = 116), latent TB (n = 30), cured TB (n = 43), or COPD (n = 22) were determined by flow cytometry (Supplemental Table 1). The percentages of TREM-2+CD8+ T cells in patients with active TB (12.57% ± 0.77%) or latent TB (7.14% ± 0.67%) were higher than those in other groups, including HCs (3.43% ± 0.29%), patients with cured TB (3.92% ± 0.34%), and patients with COPD (4.55% ± 0.61%) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Taken together, these results indicated a potential role of TREM-2 in T cell–mediated immunity against TB.

TREM-2 expression is positively correlated with activation and a memory phenotype of CD4+ T cells. Next, we performed flow cytometry to determine the expression of T cell activation markers including CD44, CD69, and CD25, as well as the chemokine receptor CXCR3 on TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, A–D). In patients with active TB (n = 30), TREM-2+CD4+ T cells had higher levels of all the indicated activation markers compared with levels in TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, A–D). Since CD4+ T cells differentiate into distinct effector or memory cell subsets after activation, we further analyzed the phenotype of TREM-2+CD4+ T cells by double-staining with Abs against CD45RO and CCR7 or CD27, which divide CD4+ T cells into 4 subsets: naive T cells (CD45RO–CCR7+ or CD45RO–CD27+), central memory T (Tcm) cells (CD45RO+CCR7+ or CD45RO+CD27+), effector memory T (Tem) cells (CD45RO+CCR7– or CD45RO+CD27–), and terminally differentiated effector T (Temra) cells (CD45RO–CCR7– or CD45RO–CD27–). As observed in T cells from patients with active TB (n = 40) whose T cells were stained with CD45RO and CCR7, the frequency of Tcm, Tem, and Temra cells was increased, while the frequency of naive T cells was decreased in TREM-2+CD4+ T cells compared with TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 2E). We further confirmed these observations by staining for CD45RO and CD27 in T cells from another cohort of patients with active TB (n = 21) (Figure 2F). Meanwhile, we analyzed TREM-2 expression in different CD4+ T cell subsets and found that TREM-2 expression in naive CD4+ T cells was much lower than that in effector and memory T cell subsets (Tcm, Tem, and Temra) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 2 TREM-2+CD4+ T cells display an activation and effector memory phenotype in patients with active TB. Expression levels of T cell activation markers including CD44 (A), CD69 (B), and CD25 (C) as well as the chemokine receptor CXCR3 (D) were determined by flow cytometry in TREM-2+CD4+ and TREM-2–CD4+ T cells from patients with active TB (n = 30). The percentages of positive cells for each indicated marker in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells were compared. (E and F) Flow cytometric analysis of CD45RO/CCR7 (n = 40) and CD45RO/CD27 (n = 21) staining to define the T cell subsets in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells from patients with active TB. The percentages of naive T cells , Tem cells, Tcm cells, and terminally differentiated effector Temra cells were compared between TREM-2+CD4+ and TREM-2–CD4+ T cells. Data represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. Unpaired Student’s t test was performed in A–F. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

Consistently, in the lungs and spleens from H37Rv-infected C57BL/6 mice, expression levels of the T cell activation markers CD69 and CD25 were increased in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, increased proportions of Tem cells (CD44+CD62L–) and decreased proportions of naive T cells (CD44–CD62L+) were detected in TREM-2+ compared with TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5C). Moreover, sorted WT and TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells were respectively transferred into Rag2–/– mice, followed by infection with H37Rv. In the lungs and spleens of Rag2–/– recipient mice, we observed that the frequencies of CD69+ and CD25+ cells were significantly reduced in TREM-2–/– compared with WT CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In addition, deficiency of TREM-2 in CD4+ T cells reduced the proportion of Tem and Tcm cells, but increased the frequency of naive T cells (Supplemental Figure 6C). Together these data indicated that TREM-2 was positively correlated with the activation and effector memory differentiation of CD4+ T cells.

TREM-2 signal induces CD4+ T cell activation via T cell–antigen-presenting cell interaction. TREM-2 ligand (TREM-2L) expression on macrophages was previously observed by staining with TREM-2–Fc fusion protein (5). We thus used mouse TREM-2–Fc fusion protein to measure the expression of the putative ligand for TREM-2 in macrophages and DCs. F4/80+ macrophages and CD11c+ DCs had higher expression levels of mouse TREM-2L in the spleens of H37Rv-infected mice (Figure 3A). Expression of TREM-2L was barely detected on CD19+ B and CD3+ T cells (Figure 3A). Moreover, the frequency of TREM-2L+ macrophages and DCs was increased in the spleens of H37Rv-infected mice compared with uninfected controls (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In addition, expression of human TREM-2L, as determined by human TREM-2–Fc fusion protein expression, was increased on monocyte-derived DCs infected with H37Rv (Figure 3B) or heat-killed H37Rv (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 TREM-2 signal induces CD4+ T cell activation via T cell–APC interaction. (A) Expression of TREM-2L on F4/80+ macrophages, CD11c+ DCs, CD3+ T cells, and CD19+ B cells in spleens of H37Rv-infected mice. (B and C) Expression levels of TREM-2L on DCs were detected after H37Rv infection or heat-killed H37Rv treatment (n = 4). (D–F) Splenic T cells sorted from WT or TREM-2–/– mice (n = 3) were labeled with CFSE and then cocultured with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs for 5 days in the presence of IgG or mouse TREM-2–Fc protein. The proportion (D) and absolute number (E) of proliferated cells and IFN-γ production (F) were assessed by flow cytometry. (G–I) TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells sorted from PBMCs from HCs (n = 3) were labeled with CFSE and then cocultured with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs for 5 days in the presence of IgG or human TREM-2–Fc protein. The proportion (G) and absolute number (H) of proliferated cells as well as IFN-γ production (I) were assessed by flow cytometry. Data represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (B and C) and 1-way ANOVA (D–I).

Next, we analyzed the activity of TREM-2+CD4+ T cells regulated by TREM-2L/TREM-2 signaling in the coculture system. First, splenic WT and TREM-2–/– naive CD4+ T cells from WT or TREM-2–/– mice were sorted and then stained with CFSE, followed by in vitro stimulation with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs, which expressed high levels of TREM-2L (Figure 3C). After 3 days of stimulation, we observed that WT CD4+ T cells proliferated more quickly than did TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, D and E). In addition, WT CD4+ T cells produced more IFN-γ than did TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells after 3 days of coculturing with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs (Figure 3F). Moreover, treatment with mouse TREM-2–Fc fusion protein reduced cell proliferation and production of IFN-γ in WT CD4+ T cells, but had no significant effect on TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, D–F). To confirm these results, human TREM-2+ and TREM-2-CD4+ T cells from PBMCs of HCs were sorted and then stained with CFSE, followed by in vitro stimulation with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs in the presence of human TREM-2–Fc fusion protein or the isotype control. TREM-2+CD4+ T cells had greater proliferation and IFN-γ production compared with TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, G–I). Treatment with TREM-2-Fc significantly reduced the proliferation and IFN-γ production in TREM-2+CD4+ T cells at 3 days after stimulation compared with the isotype control, but did not affect TREM-2– CD4+ T cell response (Figure 3, G–I). However, TREM-2 deficiency in DCs did not affect CD4+ T cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 8). Together, these results indicated that TREM-2L/TREM-2 signaling induced CD4+ T cell activation via T cell–antigen-presenting cell (T cell–APC) interaction.

TREM-2 facilitates the proliferation and Th1 differentiation of M. tuberculosis–specific CD4+ T cells. Next, we analyzed the correlation between TREM-2 expression and CD4+ or CD8+ T cell percentages in PBMCs from patients with active TB (n = 116) or from HCs (n = 81). The results showed that TREM-2 expression on CD4+ T cell surfaces was positively correlated with the frequency of peripheral CD4+ T cells in patients with active TB (n = 116, r = 0.607, P < 0.01), but not in HCs (n = 81, r = 0.109, P > 0.05) (Figure 4A). This phenomenon was also observed in peripheral CD8+ T cells, but the correlation was much weaker than that in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3B, n = 116, r = 0.269, P < 0.01). Therefore, we mainly focused on the role of TREM-2 on CD4+ T cells in the subsequent experiments.

Figure 4 TREM-2 promotes Th1 differentiation of M. tuberculosis–specific CD4+ T cells in patients with active TB. (A) The correlation between the frequency of CD4+ T cells and TREM-2 expression was analyzed in HCs (n = 81) and patients with active TB (n = 116) using SPSS software. r, correlation coefficient. (B) CFSE-labeled TREM-2+CD4+ or TREM-2–CD4+ T cells from patients with active TB were stimulated with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs, and anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (1 μg/mL) for 3 days, and then cell proliferation was assessed by flow cytometry. (C–E) PBMCs from patients with active TB (n = 30) were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (αCD3/αCD28, 1 μg/mL), M. tuberculosis–specific Ag ESAT-6 (10 μg/mL), or CFP-10 (10 μg/mL) for 12 hours. The percentages of T cells producing IFN-γ (C), TNF (D), and IL-2 (E) in TREM-2+CD4+ or TREM-2–CD4+ T cells were detected by flow cytometry. Data represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, by Spearman’s correlation analysis for analysis of the correlations in A and unpaired Student’s t test (C–E).

First, TREM-2+ and TREM-2–CD4+ T cells from PBMCs from patients with active TB were sorted by flow cytometry, stained with CFSE, and then cocultured with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs. After 3 days, we observed that TREM-2+CD4+ T cells proliferated more quickly than did TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 4B). Since Th1 cells mediate the protective immune response against M. tuberculosis infection, we next evaluated the role of TREM-2 in modulating Th1 differentiation. PBMCs from patients with active TB were stimulated with M. tuberculosis–specific Ag early secreted antigen of 6 kDa (ESAT-6) and 10 kDa culture filtrate protein (CFP-10), or with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs for 12 hours. The flow cytometric data showed that upon restimulation, the production of IFN-γ, TNF, and IL-2 was increased in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 4, C–E). Furthermore, the proportions of TNF+IFN-γ+, IFN-γ+IL-2+, and TNF+IL-2+ cells were enhanced in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells in both patients with active TB and HCs, and the percentage was much higher in patients with TB than in HCs (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). In addition, flow cytometric data revealed that the expression of T-bet, a Th1-featured transcription factor, was elevated in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 9D). Taken together, our data suggested that TREM-2 promoted M. tuberculosis–specific CD4+ T cell proliferation and Th1 differentiation.

TREM-2 interacts with the CD3ζ-ZAP70 complex to activate CD4+ T cells. Next, we applied IP and liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) to explore the downstream signaling molecules of TREM-2 in CD4+ T cells. The results identified CD3ζ as a potential protein interacting with TREM-2 in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10A). Anti–TREM-2 or anti-CD3ζ IP was performed on WT and TREM-2–/– mouse CD4+ T cells and F4/80+ macrophages, and then immunoblots were analyzed with specific Abs against TREM-2, DAP12, and CD3ζ. Our results indicated that TREM-2 interacted with CD3ζ in CD4+ T cells, rather than the adaptor molecule DAP12 detected in macrophages (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10B). Moreover, we transfected 293T cells with HA-tagged TREM-2, FLAG-tagged CD3ζ, and/or Myc-tagged ZAP70 plasmids and then assessed for protein interaction by IP. We detected surface TREM-2 expression in 293T cells after transfection with HA-tagged TREM-2 plasmids. Exogenous IP data revealed that TREM-2 interacted with the CD3ζ-ZAP70 complex, but not with CD3ζ alone (Figure 5, C and D). Endogenous IP data consistently showed that TREM-2 interacted weakly with ZAP70-CD3ζ in peripheral CD4+ T cells from HCs, but this binding was dramatically strengthened in patients with active TB (Figure 5E). Next, we performed Western blot and flow cytometric analyses to assess the phosphorylation of CD3ζ (Tyr83) and ZAP70 (Tyr319) in WT versus TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells. TREM-2 deficiency reduced the phosphorylation of CD3ζ and ZAP70 in mouse CD4+ T cells after anti-CD3/anti-CD28 ligation (Figure 5F). Also, we detected higher levels of phosphorylated CD3ζ (p-CD3ζ) (Figure 5G) and p-ZAP70 (Figure 5H) in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells from patients with active TB. To confirm whether TREM-2 evokes the activation of CD3ζ/ZAP70 signaling, we transfected Jurkat cells with TREM-2–expressing plasmids or a PSG5 vector, followed by anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation. We analyzed cell-surface TREM-2 by flow cytometry to confirm the transfection efficiency (Supplemental Figure 11A). Upon stimulation, overexpression of TREM-2 enhanced the phosphorylation of CD3ζ (Supplemental Figure 11B) and ZAP70 (Supplemental Figure 11C) in Jurkat cells. Together, these data suggested that TREM-2 interacted with the CD3ζ-ZAP70 complex to induce T cell activation.

Figure 5 TREM-2 interacts with CD3ζ/ZAP70 to enhance TCR signaling. (A and B) Naive CD4+ T cells isolated from WT or TREM-2–/– mice were treated with anti-CD3 mAb (1 μg/mL) for 30 minutes. F4/80+ macrophages treated with LPS (1 μg/mL, 30 min) were used as a control. Cell lysates (input), anti–TREM-2 (A), or anti-CD3ζ immunoprecipitates (B) were analyzed by Western blotting for TREM-2, CD3ζ, and DAP12. (C and D) 293T cells were transfected with a PSG5 vector containing HA-tagged TREM-2, FLAG-tagged CD3ζ, and Myc-tagged ZAP70. Blots of cell lysates (input) or anti-HA (C) and anti-FLAG (D) immunoprecipitates were analyzed by Western blotting for HA, FLAG, and Myc. (E) Human CD4+ T cells or CD11b+ monocytes were sorted from PBMCs from HCs or patients with active TB. Anti–TREM-2 immunoprecipitates were analyzed for CD3ζ and ZAP70. (F) WT versus TREM-2–/– mouse CD4+ T cells were treated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs (1 μg/mL) and analyzed by Western blotting for CD3ζ (Tyr83) and ZAP70 (Tyr315) phosphorylation. (G and H) PBMCs from patients with active TB (n = 10) were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (1 μg/mL) for 5 minutes. p-CD3ζ (G) and p-ZAP70 (H) in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are shown as the MFI of the indicated molecules and represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (G and H). Mϕ, macrophages.

To further explore the critical domains and residues of TREM-2 involved in CD3ζ/ZAP70 activation, we constructed plasmids encoding full-length (FL) TREM-2 or the extracellular Ig domain and truncated forms of TREM-2 lacking the transmembrane, the cytosolic domain, and the extracellular Ig domain, respectively (Figure 6A). IP data suggested that truncated TREM-2 with deletion of the cytosolic or Ig domain was able to interact with CD3ζ/ZAP70, but the Ig domain alone or deletion of the transmembrane domain failed (Figure 6B). These data indicated that TREM-2 interacted with CD3ζ/ZAP70 through its transmembrane domain. To further determine the critical amino acid sites involved in TREM-2 signaling through CD3ζ and ZAP70, we further constructed TREM-2 plasmids with the mutations of various conserved residues including C36, R47, C60, T66, and K137, which are located in the extracellular Ig domain or the transmembrane domain and are crucial for the function and signal transduction of TREM-2 (11) (Figure 6C). IP assay data revealed that the K173A mutation dramatically disrupted the interaction between TREM-2 and CD3ζ/ZAP70, whereas other mutant forms of TREM-2 (including C36A, R47H, C60A, and T66M) were still able to interact with CD3ζ/ZAP70 (Figure 6D). In addition, we transfected mouse CD4+ T cells with TREM-2–GFP plasmids (WT or mutant forms) or the control vector and then assessed the phosphorylation of CD3ζ and ZAP70 by flow cytometry in GFP+ cells. The flow cytometric data showed that all mutant forms of TREM-2 reduced the phosphorylation of CD3ζ (Tyr83) and ZAP70 (Tyr319) when compared with the WT forms (Figure 6, E–I), indicating that the structure integrity of TREM-2 is important in CD4+ T cell activation. These data suggested that TREM-2 interacted with CD3ζ/ZAP70 via its transmembrane domain (especially the K173 site) and that both the extracellular Ig domain and the transmembrane domain were required for CD4+ T cell activation.

Figure 6 TREM-2 activates CD3ζ/ZAP70 signaling via its transmembrane and Ig domain. (A–D) A PSG5 plasmid encoding the Ig domain, WT (FL), or truncated forms of TREM-2, respectively, deleting Ig (ΔIg), the transmembrane (ΔTM), or the cytosolic domain (ΔCD), as well as 5 mutant forms of TREM-2 (C36A, R47H, C60A, T66M, and K173A) were constructed. (B and D) 293T cells were transfected with truncated or mutant TREM-2 plasmids. A co-IP assay was performed to analyze the interaction among TREM-2, CD3ζ, and ZAP70. (E–I) Sorted CD4+ T cells (n = 4) were transfected with mutant TREM-2–GFP plasmids. CD3ζ (Tyr83) and ZAP70 (Tyr319) phosphorylation was analyzed in GFP+ cells by flow cytometry. Data represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA (G and I).

TREM-2 activates STAT1/STAT4 to promote Th1 differentiation by interacting with T cell receptor/IFN-γ receptor. STAT1 and STAT4 often form homodimers or heterodimers to induce Th1 differentiation, which is characterized by enhanced T-bet transcription and IFN-γ production (39, 40). Here, we investigated the role of TREM-2 on STAT1/STAT4 activation, T-bet expression, and IFN-γ production in human and mouse CD4+ T cells. Western blot data showed that overexpression of TREM-2 in human primary CD4+ T cells enhanced STAT1 (Ser727) and STAT4 (Tyr693) phosphorylation (Figure 7A). In addition, TREM-2 deficiency in mouse CD4+ T cells suppressed the phosphorylation of STAT1 and STAT4 induced by stimulation with IFN-γ and IL-2 plus CD3/CD28 ligation, whereas this effect was compromised by pretreatment with the ZAP70 inhibitor PP2 (Figure 7B). Transfection with plasmids encoding WT TREM-2, but not mutant forms (C36A, R47H, T66M, K173A), enhanced STAT1 and STAT4 phosphorylation (Figure 7, C and D) as well as IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 12A) in human primary CD4+ T cells upon IFN-γ and IL-2 stimulation. Consistently, flow cytometric analysis of primary human CD4+ T cells showed that cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 12B) and IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 12C) were enhanced in human TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells upon stimulation with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs, while this effect was blocked by treatment with the ZAP70 inhibitor PP2 or the pan-STAT inhibitor SH-4-54 (Supplemental Figure 12, B and C).

Figure 7 TREM-2 promotes STAT1 and STAT4 activation by interacting with IFN-γR. (A) Sorted human CD4+ T cells were transfected with PSG5–TREM-2 plasmids for 24 hours and then stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs. STAT1 and STAT4 phosphorylation was analyzed by Western blotting. (B) Mouse WT versus TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs (1 μg/mL) plus IL-2 (10 ng/mL) and IFN-γ (20 ng/mL) for 30 minutes in the presence of PP2 (1 μM) or DMSO control. STAT1 and STAT4 phosphorylation was determined by Western blotting. (C and D) Primary human CD4+ T cells (n = 4) were transfected with WT or mutant forms of TREM-2–GFP plasmids. STAT1 and STAT4 phosphorylation was analyzed in GFP+ cells by flow cytometry. (E) Human CD4+ T cells from PBMCs from patients with active TB were sorted. Anti-TREM-2 immunoprecipitates were analyzed for IFN-γR, IL-4R, and CD3ζ. (F and G) PBMCs from patients with active TB (n = 16) were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs (1 μg/mL) in the presence of anti–IFN-γR Abs (20 μg/mL). STAT1 (Ser727) and STAT4 (Tyr693) phosphorylation in TREM-2+ or TREM-2–CD4+ T cells was analyzed by flow cytometry, and the MFI of p-STAT1 and p-STAT4 was quantified. (H) Human TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (n = 4) were stimulated with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs for 3 days in the presence of IgG or anti–IFN-γR Abs (20 μg/mL). Data represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1 way ANOVA (C–H).

Previous studies have reported that the IFN-γ receptor (IFN-γR) is an integral part of the T cell receptor (TCR) complex (41). In the present study, we found that TREM-2 interacted with CD3ζ and the IFN-γR, but not the IL-4R, in CD4+ T cells from patients with active TB (Figure 7E). Compared with HCs, we observed increased interaction between TREM-2 and the IFN-γR in sorted CD4+ T cells from patients with active TB (Figure 7E). To dissociate the effect of the TCR versus the IFN-γR stimulus, we analyzed the p-STAT1 and p-STAT4 levels in TREM-2+CD4+ T cells from patients with active TB upon stimulation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs in the presence of anti–IFN-γR–neutralizing Abs. In PBMCs from patients with active TB, higher levels of p-STAT1 (Ser727) and p-STAT4 (Tyr693) were detected by flow cytometry in TREM-2+CD4+ T cells versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 7, F and G). Treatment with anti–IFN-γR–neutralizing Abs reduced the phosphorylation of STAT1 and STAT4 in TREM-2+CD4+ T cells, but not in TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 7, F and G), indicating that TREM-2 activated STAT1 and STAT4 signaling by interacting with the TCR–IFN-γR complex.

Furthermore, we analyzed T-bet expression in sorted human TREM-2+CD4+ and TREM-2–CD4+ T cells upon Th1 polarization in the presence of anti–IFN-γR–neutralizing Abs. We detected higher levels of T-bet expression by flow cytometry in TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells (Figure 7H). Blocking the IFN-γR reduced T-bet expression in TREM-2+CD4+ T cells compared with the IgG control (Figure 7H). These results together suggested that TREM-2 promoted CD4+ T cell proliferation and Th1 differentiation via STAT1 and STAT4 signaling.

TREM-2 promotes Th1-mediated host defense against M. tuberculosis infection. To determine whether TREM-2 influences CD4+ T cell–mediated antimycobacterial defense in vivo, we transferred sorted TREM-2+CD4+ or TREM-2–CD4+ T cells into Rag2–/– mice i.v., followed by infection with the M. tuberculosis strain H37Rv. We first assessed the stability of TREM-2 expression on the CD4+ T cell surface by flow cytometry. Rag2–/– mice were transferred with mixed TREM-2–CD45.1+CD4+ and TREM-2+CD45.2+CD4+ T cells at a ratio of 1:1, followed by H37Rv infection. The data showed that approximately 99% of CD45.2+ T cells maintained the TREM-2+ phenotype both 24 hours after adoptive transfer and 7 days p.i. (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Furthermore, approximately 99% of CD45.1+ T cells maintained the TREM-2– phenotype 24 hours after adoptive transfer (Supplemental Figure 13A), whereas on day 7 p.i., approximately 20% of CD45.1+ T cells converted to the TREM-2+ phenotype (Supplemental Figure 13B).

Next, we assessed the host immune response against M. tuberculosis in Rag2–/– recipient mice reconstituted with TREM-2+ or TREM-2–CD4+ T cells. As expected, we observed that TREM-2+CD4+ T cells proliferated more quickly than did TREM-2–CD4+ T cells, both in vivo (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B) and in vitro (Supplemental Figure 14C). We observed increased IFN-γ, TNF, and IL-2 production (Supplemental Figure 14D) in CD4+ T cells from mice transferred with TREM-2+CD4+ T cells as detected by flow cytometry, and ELISA data further confirmed increased Th1 cytokine production in the lungs, spleens, and blood of TREM-2+CD4+ T cell–transferred mice (Supplemental Figure 14E). Moreover, transfer of TREM-2+CD4+ T cells significantly reduced the bacterial burden in the lungs and spleens of recipient mice 4 and 6 weeks p.i. (Supplemental Figure 14F) and resulted in reduced lung damage and granuloma formation in the infected mice by 28 days p.i. (Supplemental Figure 14G).

We further determined the in vivo role of TREM-2 in CD4+ T cell–mediated host responses against M. tuberculosis by transferring WT or TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells into Rag2–/– mice i.v., followed by H37Rv infection (Figure 8A). Consistent with the results from the transfer model of TREM-2+CD4+ versus TREM-2–CD4+ T cells, we observed decreased frequencies of CD4+ T cells in the lungs and spleens of recipient Rag2–/– mice after TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cell transfer (Figure 8B). An in vitro proliferation assay also demonstrated that WT CD4+ T cells proliferated more quickly than did TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells upon stimulation with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs (Figure 8C). Furthermore, lower levels of IFN-γ, TNF, and IL-2 production (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 15A) as well as decreased T-bet expression levels (Supplemental Figure 15B) in splenic CD4+ T cells were detected in the infected Rag2–/– mice transferred with TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells. ELISA further confirmed the reduced production of Th1 cytokines (Figure 8E). Moreover, we detected an increased bacterial load (Figure 8F) and aggravated lung injury (Figure 8G) after the transfer of TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells.

Figure 8 Rag2–/– mice reconstituted with TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells display weaker Th1 responses against M. tuberculosis infection in vivo. (A) Rag2–/– mice (n = 6) were injected i.v. with 5 × 106 WT or TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells, followed by i.p. injection of 1 × 106 CFU H37Rv. On day 28 p.i., lungs and spleens were collected. (B) The frequency of pulmonary and splenic CD4+ T cells was determined by flow cytometry. (C) CFSE-labeled WT or TREM-2–/– CD4+ T cells were stimulated with heat-killed, H37Rv-primed DCs, and anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs (1 μg/mL) for 3 days, and then cell proliferation was assessed by flow cytometry. (D) Splenocytes were stimulated with PMA (50 nM), ionomycin (1 μg/mL), and brefeldin A (BFA) (1 μg/mL) for 6 hours. The percentages of IFN-γ–, TNF-, and IL-2–producing cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) IFN-γ, TNF, and IL-2 concentrations in the lungs, spleens, and peripheral blood were determined by ELISA. (F) The bacterial burden in the lungs was determined by plate count and calculated as CFU per lung. (G) Lung sections were stained with H&E and analyzed by histopathology under the microscope. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SD from at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (B–F).

To exclude the possibility that the absence of other immune cells in Rag2–/– mice may affect CD4+ T response, we next established a bone marrow (BM) chimeric mouse model to verify the direct effect of TREM-2 on CD4+ T cells. Rag2–/– mice transferred with a mixture of WT and TREM-2–/– BM cells at a ratio of 1:1 were infected i.v. with H37Rv and then assessed for Th1 responses. The results showed that CD4+ T numbers were significantly increased in recipient mice after H37Rv infection, in which over 75% of CD4+ T cells were derived from WT (CD45.1) BM cells, whereas only 25% were from TREM-2–/– (CD45.2) BM cells (Supplemental Figure 16A). We consistently found that WT-derived CD4+ T cells had higher expression levels of the activation markers CD69 and CD25 (Supplemental Figure 16, B and C) and increased production of Th1 cytokines including IFN-γ, TNF, and IL-2 (Supplemental Figure 16, D–F) when compared with TREM-2–/––derived CD4+ T cells.

Finally, to further elucidate the intrinsic role of TREM-2 on the CD4+ T cell response against M. tuberculosis, CD4-specific TREM-2 conditional KO mice (TREM-2fl/fl CD4-Cre) were generated by crossing mice with loxP-flanked alleles of TREM-2 exons 2 and 3 (TREM-2fl/fl ) and mice with transgenic expression of Cre recombinase driven by the gene encoding CD4 (CD4-Cre) (Supplemental Figure 17). TREM-2fl/fl and TREM-2fl/fl CD4-Cre mice were infected i.v. with H37Rv. We detected reduced frequencies of CD4+ T cells in the lungs and spleens (Figure 9A) as well as impaired production of IFN-γ, TNF, and IL-2 (Figure 9, B and C) in TREM-2fl/fl CD4-Cre mice compared with control TREM-2fl/fl mice 28 days p.i. Moreover, survival of TREM-2fl/fl CD4-Cre mice was reduced (Figure 9D), with increased bacterial loads in the lungs and spleens (Figure 9E) and accelerated lung injury (granuloma formation) (Figure 9F) compared with TREM-2fl/fl control mice. Taken together, these data demonstrated that TREM-2 in CD4+ T cells promoted proinflammatory Th1 responses and bacterial clearance during in vivo M. tuberculosis infection.