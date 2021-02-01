Natural killer cells activated through NKG2D mediate lung ischemia-reperfusion injury

NK cells are increased in the hilar clamp experimental mouse model of pulmonary IRI. To test whether NK cells were increased during pulmonary IRI, C57BL/6 mice were subjected to either hilar clamp (HC) procedure or a sham procedure (Figure 1A). We found that the proportion of NK cells (CD3–NKp46+) was significantly increased in injured HC lungs compared with uninjured sham lungs (Figure 1B). Similarly, absolute numbers of NK cells were increased in acutely injured lungs (Figure 1C, P = 0.04). As several other immune cells are capable of similar functions, we also measured T cells expressing NKp46 (CD3+NKp46+), CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+), and myeloid cells (CD3–CD11b+NKp46–). NKp46+ T cells were rare but were increased in lungs subjected to HC by frequency (Figure 1D) and total cell count (Figure 1E). There were no differences in the frequency or count of CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, F and G) or myeloid cells (Figure 1, H and I) in HC lungs compared with sham lungs. These data suggest that NK cells are the primary early responders in this group of effector cells.

Figure 1 NK cells are increased in injured lungs from a HC model of pulmonary IRI. (A) In the illustrated HC procedure, a slip knot suture is secured around the left hilum and released 2 hours later, followed by 4 hours of in situ reperfusion before mice are euthanized (B). NK cells (CD3–NKp46+) are increased as a percentage of total CD45+ cells (P = 0.008) and in absolute quantity (C, P = 0.04) in dissociated lung tissue following HC relative to sham procedures (S). CD3+NKp46+ T cells as a frequency (D, P = 0.1) and by total number of cells (E, P = 0.03) were increased after HC, but were infrequently identified. CD8+ T cells as a frequency of total lymphocytes (F, P = 0.8) and in total (G, P = 1.0) were not increased after HC. CD3–NKp46+CD11b+ cells, which are predominantly myeloid (H, P = 0.3; I, P = 0.8), were not different after HC. All experiments studied at least 5 mice for each condition. Box and whisker plots show individual data points bound by boxes at 25th and 75th percentiles and medians depicted with bisecting lines. Differences were assessed using the Mann-Whitney U test with P < 0.05 considered significant.

NK cells are more mature and cytotoxic during experimental IRI. With maturation, NK cells gain cytotoxic and effector functions (18). In the mouse, this maturation pattern is characterized by a loss of surface CD27 and gain of surface CD11b in a progression depicted in Figure 2A. To assess differences in NK cell maturation during IRI, we measured CD11b and CD27 surface markers in digested C57BL/6 mouse HC and sham lungs. We found no differences in immature NK cell frequencies between lungs subjected to HC or sham surgery (Figure 2, B–D). However, we found increased frequencies of mature NK cells (CD27–CD11b+) in HC lungs (Figure 2E). Upon cytotoxic NK cell degranulation, lysosomal membrane protein CD107a is increased on the cell surface (Figure 2F) (19). We found increased CD107a+ NK cells by percentage (Figure 2G, P = 0.002) and by MFI on NK cells (Figure 2H, P = 0.07) from HC lungs compared with those from sham lungs. NKG2D is an activating receptor that recognizes stress molecules and is expressed at steady state on most NK cells. Notably, we found over 95% of NK cells from both sham and HC lungs were positive for NKG2D (Figure 2I). However, there was an increased density by MFI of NKG2D on NK cells of lungs subjected to HC (Figure 2J, P = 0.005). Following IRI, NKG2D was not increased on other T cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137047DS1). Independent of cytotoxicity, we speculated that IRI might be associated with increased NK cell intracellular IFN-γ and TNF-α secretion. However, we found no differences in either IFN-γ or TNF-α intracellular cytokine staining in unstimulated NK cells following IRI (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 NK cells in acutely injured lungs are more mature, cytotoxic, and activated. (A) As they mature, NK cells (CD3–NKp46+) gain CD27 and then CD11b with the most mature population described as CD27–CD11b+. There were no differences between HC (n = 5) and sham (S, n = 5) immature NK cell maturation states CD27–CD11b– (B, P = 0.1), CD27+CD11b– (C, P = 0.7), or CD27+CD11b+ (D, P = 0.6). In lungs subjected to HC, we found increased frequencies of mature (E, CD27–CD11b+) NK cells relative to dissociated sham lungs (P = 0.008) (F). The cytotoxic degranulation marker lysosomal-associated membrane protein (LAMP-1, CD107a) was measured on NK cells, with fluorescence histograms shown, representative of 6 experiments (G). CD107a+ NK cells were increased following HC (n = 6) relative to sham (n = 6) procedure (P = 0.002), and the mean fluorescence of CD017a was also increased on NK cells (H, P = 0.07). (I) The stress ligand receptor, NKG2D, was present on 99% of all NK cells, but had increased surface density after HC (J, n = 6, P = 0.005) compared with sham (n = 6). Box and whisker plots show individual data points bound by boxes at 25th and 75th percentiles and medians depicted with bisecting lines. Differences were determined by the Mann-Whitney U test.

Mice lacking NK cells have less acute lung injury. To test if the absence of lymphocytes resulted in reduced lung injury, we performed HC surgeries on immunodeficient Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– C57BL/6 mice, which lack NK, T, and B cells. Measures of acute lung injury were compared against WT C57BL/6 mice undergoing HC or sham procedures (Figure 3A). Representative H&E histopathology preparations are displayed in Figure 3B and show diffuse alveolar damage (DAD) characterized by hyaline membrane formation, intraalveolar edema, capillary congestion, and neutrophilic infiltration in WT lungs. In contrast, no acute histopathology was observed in sham lungs, and substantially attenuated injury was documented in Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs subjected to HC. Quantitative injury measurements agree with these findings. Compared with WT HC lungs, there was reduced lung edema by extravascular lung water volume (EVLW) in WT sham mice and immunodeficient mice (Figure 3C). Additionally, we measured lung vascular permeability after intravenous injection of 125I-radiolabeled albumin, and there were less gamma counts recorded per gram of dry lung weight in sham lungs and immunodeficient lungs (Il2rg–/–/Rag2–/–) compared with HC procedures in WT mice (Figure 3D) and less endothelial permeability (Figure 3E). These findings demonstrate that mice lacking NK cells have significantly reduced injury compared with WT mice subjected to experimental IRI.

Figure 3 NK cells are sufficient for acute lung injury. (A) Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– mice are deficient in NK, T, and B cells. Five days preceding procedures, NK cells from WT C57BL/6 mice were adoptively transferred into Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– C57BL/6 mice. (B) H&E preparations representative of 4 experiments: WT sham (sham), WT HC (C57BL/6 HC), Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– HC, and Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– with adoptively transferred WT NK cells (+NK cells HC) and HC. ^ indicates the area selected for higher magnification (below). DAD, characterized by hyaline membrane formation, intraalveolar edema, capillary congestion, and neutrophilic infiltration, was observed in WT lungs and Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs reconstituted with WT NK cells. No acute histopathology was observed in sham lungs, and significantly attenuated injury was documented in Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs subjected to HC. Scale bars: 100 μm. Injury metrics are shown in panels C and D with box and whisker plots illustrating individual data points, bound by boxes at 25th and 75th percentiles, and with medians depicted with bisecting lines (C). Increased extravascular lung water was seen in HC WT lungs and HC Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs reconstituted with WT NK cells compared with both sham lungs and HC Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs (D). Increased injury by gamma counts in dried lungs following systemic radiolabeled I125-albumin treatment were seen in HC WT lungs and HC Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs reconstituted with WT NK cells compared with both sham lungs and HC Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs (E). Increased endothelial permeability was observed in HC WT lungs and HC Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– lungs reconstituted with WT NK cells compared with sham lungs. All experiments studied 4–5 mice per condition. Differences were assessed by Kruskal Wallis test (P values shown) and post hoc comparisons with Dunn’s test (brackets, *P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001). Data are reported from at least 3 independent experiments.

NK cell adoptive transfer into immunodeficient mice restores acute lung injury. As Il2rg–/–Rag2–/– mice lack T and B cells in addition to NK cells, we sought to determine if the absence of NK cells alone explained the observed reduction in acute lung injury during PGD. We adoptively transferred 1 × 106 WT C57BL/6 NK cells isolated via negative selection into immunodeficient mice 5 days before HC experiments. NK cell repopulation of the lung and splenic niches were confirmed via flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3). Representative H&E histopathology from HC lungs following NK cell reconstitution demonstrated severe diffuse alveolar damage (Figure 3B). We found adoptive transfer of NK cells resulted in increased injury relative to WT shams or immunodeficient mice undergoing HC (Figure 3, C and D). As suspected, there was no difference in extravascular fluid volume or gamma counts per gram of dry lung between WT mice and adoptive transfer mice following HC.

NK cells migrate to lung tissue and become activated during experimental IRI. We examined if responding NK cells were intravascular or within the lung tissue at the time of pulmonary IRI using the HC versus sham experimental model. Four hours after clamp release, PE-conjugated anti-NK1.1 was administered intravenously to mice to pulse label the intravascular NK cells (Figure 4A). Dissociated lung cells were then stained for NKp46 expression to identify total NK cells in the tissue. Intravascular and tissue distributions of NK cells among experimental pulmonary IRI and control mice are shown in Figure 4, B and C. In mice undergoing sham procedure, NK cells were mostly anti-NK1.1 and anti-NKp46 costained, indicating that they were in the intravascular compartment (59%, IQR 57%–68%). Following HC procedure, more NK cells had NKp46 staining alone and were within tissue (64%, IQR 54%–69%) compared with the intravascular compartment.

Figure 4 Mature NK cells are found in the lung tissue following experimental IRI. (A) To determine if NK cells were intravascular or in the tissue, PE-conjugated anti–NK1.1 mAb was injected i.v. following HC or sham procedures. In HC lungs, intravascular NK cells were decreased relative to sham lungs (B), and NK cells in the tissue increased (C). (D) Intravascular NK cells were mostly immature, but this population was decreased during HC. (E) In contrast, few tissue NK cells were immature. (F) Similarly, intravascular NK cells had a mature phenotype. (G) Following HC, the NK cells in the lung tissue were more mature than those in the sham lungs. Box and whisker plots show individual data points bound by boxes at 25th and 75th percentiles and medians depicted with bisecting lines. These experiments studied 4–5 mice per condition and differences were assessed with Mann-Whitney U test. (H) To visualize NK cell localization within lung tissue, we performed immunofluorescence. NK cells (NKp46, green) are seen in the extravascular space of bronchioles (nuclei highlighted by DAPI, blue) rather than within the vasculature (CD31, red) of mice undergoing HC compared with sham lungs.

We then compared NK cell maturation states across 2 compartments in WT C57BL/6 mice. Compared with sham, HC animals had a decrease in the proportion of immature NK cells intravascularly, but the immature fraction in the tissue was unchanged (Figure 4, D and E, with representative flow cytometry dot plots in Supplemental Figure 4). By contrast, the proportion of mature NK cells in the intravascular space was unchanged following HC, but there was a significant increase in mature NK cells in the tissue in HC versus sham animals (Figure 4, F and G). To visualize NK cells within the lung, we performed tissue immunohistochemistry from HC and sham lungs (Figure 4H). We found NK cells accumulating bronchioles following IRI. Further, within lungs subjected to HC, it appeared that increased extravasated NK cells may even occlude the small bronchioles. Together, these data demonstrate a tissue-specific increase in mature NK cells following HC and suggest that NK cells are homing from the periphery to the extravascular space surrounding airways.

Pulmonary NK cells exhibit an activated circulating phenotype. To determine if NK cells in the lung expressed tissue-resident or circulating surface markers, we compared NK cells collected from the dissociated lung with those collected from the blood in 2 HC and 2 sham mice with a 25-parameter spectral flow cytometry panel (Figure 5A). Representative histograms and uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) heat maps for each marker are displayed in Supplemental Figure 5. Notably, we found no difference in tissue-resident markers CD69 or CD49a between blood or lung NK cells (Figure 5, B and C). However, lung NK cells had decreased CD62L compared with blood NK cells (Figure 5D). This evidence suggests that the lung NK cells originated from circulating sources. Compared with blood NK cells, lung NK cells had increased CD16 (Figure 5E), KLRG1 (Figure 5F), Ly6c (Figure 5G), and CD11b (Figure 5H) and decreased CD27 (Figure 5I) and DNAM1 (Figure 5J) Additionally, TRAIL (Figure 5K), NKG2ACE (Figure 5L), and CD49b (Figure 5M) did not differ between lung and blood. Together, these differences suggest a more activated phenotype. NK cells KLRG1 (r = 0.97, P = 0.03) and DNAM1 (r = 0.96, P = 0.04) were positively correlated between lung and blood samples. However, no other markers demonstrated a significant correlation between these compartments.

Figure 5 Lung NK cells exhibit a mature phenotype distinct from peripheral blood NK cells. To determine if NK cells expressed tissue-resident markers, lungs and peripheral blood were collected from C57BL/6 mice (n = 4) following HC (n = 2) or sham (n = 2) procedures. Lung and blood NK cells were phenotypes by spectral flow cytometry and populations were identified based on expression of key markers. (A and B) Cell populations appeared to cluster by tissue origin, but not treatment condition. (C) L-selectin (CD62L) was decreased on lung NK cells relative to blood. Pulmonary NK cells displayed a more activated phenotype with increased CD16 (D), KLRG1 (E), Ly6c (F), and CD11b (G) and decreased CD27 (H) and DNAM1 (I). There were trends for decreased TRAIL (J) and NKG2A/C/E (K) in lung relative to blood NK cells. There was a positive correlation between KLRG1 and DNAM1 in the lung compared with the blood. Box and whisker plots show individual data points bound by boxes at 25th and 75th percentiles and medians depicted with bisecting lines. Differences were assessed with paired Student’s t tests and statistically significant correlations (P < 0.05) between lung and blood NK cells are shown as Pearson’s coefficient (r).

CD56+ cells are increased in human lung tissue following severe PGD. To determine if NK cells are present within lung tissue during clinical PGD, we identified 7 subjects with severe PGD and 6 subjects without severe PGD for whom biopsy tissue blocks were available for research. Surgical lung biopsies from representative subjects with severe PGD are shown at 3, 5, 20, and 30 days in Figure 6. Biopsies during this critical time after lung transplantation are not routinely performed, but comparison biopsies were obtained from subjects within the first 30 days after transplantation. Baseline characteristics for these subjects are shown in Supplemental Table 1. Figure 6A shows H&E sections with corresponding high power CD56 staining of biopsy tissue. H&E preparations demonstrate PGD injury in all 4 samples, with diffuse alveolar damage characterized by edema, diffuse alveolar septal thickening, and type II pneumocyte hyperplasia. CD56 staining reveals abundant CD56+ lymphocytes throughout areas of lung injury. CD3+ and CD56+ cells were quantified per high power field (HPF, Figure 6, B and C) showing a significantly increased proportion of CD56+ cells relative to CD3+ cells during severe PGD (Figure 6D, P = 0.05).

Figure 6 NK cells are increased and more mature in human allografts following PGD. (A) H&E and CD56 stains from representative surgical lung biopsies from 4 separate subjects at 3 (D3), 5 (D5), 20 (D20), and 30 (D30) days after lung transplantation. H&E preparations demonstrate PGD injury of diffuse alveolar septal thickening, edema, and type II pneumocyte hyperplasia. CD56+ cells are observed at sites of injury in each sample. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) CD3+ cells were enumerated per HPF. (C) CD56+ cells were enumerated per HPF. (D) The median ratio of CD56+ cells to CD3+ cells in non-PGD allograft biopsy controls (n = 6) was 0.3 (IQR 0.22–0.39) and the median ratio of CD56+ cells to CD3+ cells in severe PGD (n = 7, P = 0.05) was 0.52 (IQR 0.44–0.55). Differences between tissue immunohistochemistry cell counts were assessed with Student’s t test. (E) For the first 3 months following lung transplantation, bronchoalveolar lavage was prospectively collected during clinically indicated bronchoscopies. As a percentage of total lymphocytes, CD3–CD56+CD16+ NK cells were increased with severe PGD at postoperative day 2 or 3, considered as a binary outcome in generalized estimating equations-adjusted regression (P = 0.02). A similar increase in absolute numbers of CD16+ NK cells was seen with ordinal severity score for PGD (F, n = 94, P < 0.001 by CLM model). (G) Ordinal PGD severity score also increased as a function of absolute numbers of CD16+ NK cells (P < 0.001 by CLM model). Box and whisker plots show individual data points bound by boxes at 25th and 75th percentiles and medians depicted with bisecting lines.

Severe PGD in humans is associated with increased mature CD16+ NK cells in bronchoalveolar lavage. To assess if NK cells were associated with clinical PGD, we prospectively collected bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid from lung transplant recipients within the first 90 days after transplantation during surveillance bronchoscopy. NK cells (CD3–CD56+) were assessed by flow cytometry in fresh BAL from 94 bronchoscopies in 61 individual lung transplant recipients. The characteristics of this group of subjects are shown in Table 1. The frequency of CD16+ NK cells were increased during severe PGD, defined as greater than or equal to grade 2 on postoperative day 2 or 3, compared with other grades of PGD (Figure 6E, P = 0.02). Additionally, both the frequency of CD16+ NK cells (Figure 6F) and absolute numbers of CD16+ NK cells (Figure 6G) were increased with increasing PGD grade on postoperative day 3 after lung transplantation. Representative histograms for markers on CD16– and CD16+ NK cells are displayed in Supplemental Figure 6A. Compared with CD16– NK cells, CD16+ NK cells had less cellular proliferation by Ki67 staining and were more mature, as demonstrated by increased killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor expression and decreased inhibitory NKG2A receptor expression (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data demonstrate that mature NK cells are increased in transplanted lungs for up to 90 days following PGD, similar to the observations reported in experimental models.

Table 1 Characteristics of the 61 human subjects

NK cells are also increased in an orthotopic lung transplant with prolonged cold ischemia model of IRI. We measured NK cells in orthotopically transplanted lungs following prolonged cold ischemia (OLT-PCI). Compared with the HC model, this model may more closely replicate the conditions of human organ preservation and transplantation (Figure 7A). Consistent with our HC versus sham experiments, we found increased frequencies of NK cells (CD3–NKp46+) in lungs subjected to OLT-PCI (Figure 7B) as well as increased total NK cells (Figure 7C) relative to native lungs. We also measured CD8+ T cells, NKp46+ T cells, and myeloid cells in this model. Similarly, we found no differences in frequencies or total counts of these cells in this model (Figure 7, D–I).

Figure 7 NK cells are increased in a translational OLT-PCI model. (A) In the OLT-PCI model, donor lungs were harvested, stored for 18 hours at 4°C, and transplanted for 8 hours of in situ warm reperfusion before mice were euthanized. (B) NK cells (CD3–NKp46+) were increased in dissociated lung tissue (HC) relative to sham procedures as a percentage of lymphocytes and (C) by total cell count. There were no differences in NKp46+ T cells (D and E), CD8+ T cells (F and G), or myeloid cells (H and I). (J) In the same OLT-PCI model, CD45.1 allotype donor lungs were transplanted into CD45.2 allotype recipient mice following prolonged cold ischemia. (K) Donor cells were identified by CD45.1 expression and recipient cells were identified as by CD45.2 surface expression. (L) Splenic lymphocytes were of recipient origin. (M) More than 80% of transplanted lung lymphocytes were also from the recipient. (N) In the injured lung, 70% of the NK cells were of recipient origin. (O) The donor NK cells represented 30% of the donor lymphocytes, which was significantly more than the proportion of recipient NK cells. C57BL/6 donor and recipient mice were given depleting anti-NK1.1 or isotype-matched control monoclonal antibodies at 7 days and 24 hours preceding OLT-PCI. Differences were assessed using Student’s t test. Each condition studied at least 5 mice.

The majority of NK cells are recipient derived and peripheral rather than donor derived or lung resident in the OLT-PCI model. To guide the timing and route of potential lung transplant induction strategies targeting NK cells, we determined whether lymphocytes in the injured lung originate from peripheral populations (recipient) or expand from the pulmonary niche (donor). Following 18 hours of cold ischemia, we transplanted lungs from C57BL/6 Cd45.1 congenic mice into WT (Cd45.2) C57BL/6 mice using the OLT-PCI model (Figure 7J). NK cell and other lymphocyte origins were identified by CD45 allotype (Figure 7K). For reference, splenic cells were 100% recipient in origin (Figure 7L, P = 0.008). We found that more than 80% of the lymphocytes in the injured lung were of recipient rather than donor origin (Figure 7M). Similarly, 70% of the NK cells in experimental PGD lungs were from the recipient (Figure 7, N and O, IQR 56%–77%). Of the donor lymphocytes that were present in the injured lung, 38% were NK cells (Figure 7O, P = 0.03) as compared with 9% of recipient lymphocytes. Thus, whereas donor NK cells are enriched in the allograft, the majority of NK cells in the allograft following OLT-PCI are recipient derived.

Acute lung injury is abrogated with NK cell depletion preceding experimental IRI. As a preclinical mouse model of an NK cell cytoreduction strategy, NK cells were depleted with anti–NK1.1 monoclonal antibody in both donor and recipient C57BL/6 mice preceding OLT-PCI (Figure 8A). This strategy successfully depleted pulmonary NK cells in the anti–NK1.1 group compared with isotype-matched control Ig-treated lungs (Figure 8B). Mice treated with depleting antibodies had significantly less injury measured by arterial oxygen (Figure 8C), total left lung BAL protein (Figure 8D), and left lung BAL neutrophils (Figure 8E) following OLT-PCI compared with controls. Figure 8F demonstrates attenuated injury in representative H&E images from a mouse subjected to OLT-PCI after receiving anti–NK1.1 antibody relative to an animal that received isotype control. This demonstrates that treatment strategies targeting NK cells may reduce PGD-associated acute lung injury.

Figure 8 NK cells contribute to injury in a translational OLT-PCI model. (A) C57BL/6 mice were given anti–NK1.1 or isotype-matched control antibody at 7 days and 1 day preceding OLT-PCI. (B) NK cells were successfully depleted from the lungs of animals receiving anti-NK1.1. Lung injury as measured by arterial PaO 2 (C), left lung bronchoalveolar lavage protein (D), and left lung bronchoalveolar lavage neutrophil count (E) was significantly decreased in mice with NK cell depletion preceding OLT-PCI compared with isotype control mice. (F) H&E sections of 4 representative experiments are shown at ×4 and ×20 magnification from isotype and anti-NK1.1 lungs following OLT-PCI. Scale bars: 100 μm. ^ indicates the area selected for higher magnification (below). Differences were assessed using Student’s t test. Each condition studied at least 5 mice.

Stress molecules are increased on pulmonary epithelial and endothelial cells during experimental IRI. At homeostasis, endothelial and epithelial cells express minimal stress molecules. Under the pressure of hypoxia, HIF-1α induction leads to rapidly increased endothelial and epithelial stress molecule surface expression (12). This phenomenon has not been investigated during pulmonary IRI, but we hypothesized that the mouse stress-induced NKG2D ligands MULT1 and RAE-1 would be increased within the lung following HC injury. We measured stress ligands on epithelial and endothelial populations within the dissociated mouse lung (Figure 9, A–E). We observed an increased percentage of epithelial cells expressing MULT1 (Figure 9F, P = 0.03), and increased MULT1 median fluorescence intensity on epithelial cells (Figure 9G, P = 0.0002) following HC injury. Similarly, RAE-1 was increased on epithelial cells as a percentage (Figure 9H, P = 0.001) and by MFI (Figure 9I). For endothelial cells, MULT1 expression was low and there were no statistically significant differences in the percentage of endothelial cells expressing the molecule or MFI of MULT1 (Figure 9, J and K, P = 0.08 and P = 0.2). RAE-1 was increased during acute injury by both metrics on endothelial cells (Figure 9L, percentage of cells, P = 0.004; Figure 9M, MFI, P = 0.03).

Figure 9 Recognition of stress molecules increased by IRI through the NKG2D receptor contributes to IRI pathology. (A) Following HC and sham procedures, epithelial cells (CD45–EpCAM+) and endothelial cells (CD45–PECAM-1+) were identified in dissociated lung. (B–E) MFI and percentage of cells expressing MULT1 and RAE-1 were measured. MULT1 expression on epithelial cells was increased as a percentage (F) and by MFI (G) following HC. (H, I) The RAE-1 stress ligand was also increased on epithelial cells. (J, K) Endothelial MULT1 was not significantly different between HC and sham procedures. (L, M) Endothelial RAE-1 was increased following HC versus sham procedures. (N) Four conditions demonstrated the role of the NKG2D receptor in the HC model: (a) isotype control antibody or (b) NKG2D-blocking antibody was administered 7 days and 1 day preceding HC; (c) C57BL/6 NK cells or (d) NKG2D knock-out (Klrk1–/–) NK cells were adoptively transferred into immunodeficient mice (Il2rg–/–Rag2–/–). Quantitative injury metrics were assessed for each condition and displayed as (O) extravascular lung water, (P) gamma counts of radiolabeled 125I-albumin per gram of dry lung, and (Q) endothelial permeability. Box and whisker plots show individual data points bound by boxes at 25th and 75th percentiles and medians depicted with bisecting lines. Flow cytometry experiments studied 5 mice for each condition, antibody experiments studied 9–10 mice per condition, and adoptive transfer experiments studied 6–7 mice per condition. Comparisons between 2 groups were made with the Mann-Whitney U test, while group differences were assessed with the Kruskal-Wallis test using Dunn’s test for post hoc comparisons.

Acute lung injury is abrogated in the absence of NKG2D signaling during experimental IRI. Upon binding to stress molecules via the NKG2D receptor, DAP10 and DAP12 signaling led to potent NK cell activation. Given our observations of increased NK cell NKG2D and increased pulmonary parenchymal cell stress ligands, we hypothesized that NKG2D ligation is the major activating signal for NK cells following IRI. Figure 9N depicts the 4 experimental groups used to investigate the NKG2D receptor as an activating signal in the HC versus sham model. To determine if NKG2D ligation was the integral activating signal, we dosed animals with a nondepleting antibody against the NKG2D receptor or an isotype-matched control antibody on days –7 and –1 preceding HC procedures. To determine if the NKG2D receptor on NK cells, versus other NKG2D-expressing cells, was mediating this interaction, we adoptively transferred NK cells from mice lacking the NKG2D receptor (Klrk1–/–) or from WT C57BL/6 mice into immunodeficient mice (Il2rg–/–Rag2–/–) 5 days preceding HC. In animals with NKG2D antibody blockade or NK cells lacking the NKG2D receptor, we found reduced extravascular lung water (Figure 9O) compared with the 2 control groups. Similarly, there was a reduction in radiolabeled albumin detected in the lungs of mice that received anti-NKG2D or Klrk1–/– NK cells (Figure 9P). Finally, we found significantly decreased endothelial cell permeability in the group receiving anti–NKG2D monoclonal antibody (Figure 9Q). These results demonstrate that the NKG2D receptor contributes to IRI that is driven by NK cells.