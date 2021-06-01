PPARγ agonists promote the resolution of myelofibrosis in preclinical models

PPARγ activation counteracts MF and prevents anemia, cytopenia, and BM hypocellularity in mouse MF models. We investigated the ability of PPARγ agonists to counteract MF and MF-related symptoms by treating 3 different mouse models of MF (TPOhigh, JAK2V617F, and CALRdel52, respectively presented in Figure 1, E–G) with pioglitazone or mesalazine. Drugs were given orally in pellets, and after 3 weeks of treatment, the plasmatic levels were 5336 ± 1364 ng/mL (13.6 ± 3.4 μM) and 344 ± 199 ng/mL (2.3 ± 1.3 μM) for pioglitazone and mesalazine, respectively.

Figure 1 Treatment with PPARγ agonists prevents MF in 3 murine models of MPN. Images present the histological examination of the BM (femur) and spleen of 1 representative mouse per treatment group in the MF post-JAK2V617F model (W37). (A and C) H&E coloration shows BM and spleen cellularity, respectively. (B and D) Silver reticulin coloration shows a dense network of reticulin fibers in the BM and spleens of untreated animals, whereas only scattered fibers are seen in the BM and spleens of mice treated with pioglitazone or mesalazine. (Original magnification, ×100.) (E–G) PPARγ agonists counteract the decrease of hemoglobin levels related to the development of BM fibrosis in the MF TPOhigh model (E), MF post-JAK2V617Fmodel (F), and MF post-CALRdel52 model (G). The black vertical dashed lines indicate initiation of treatment. (H–M) PPARγ agonists prevent BM hematopoietic cell depletion in the MF TPOhigh model (H), MF post-JAK2V617F model (J), and MF post-CALRdel52 model (L) and preserve the clonogenic potential of BM hematopoietic progenitors in the MF TPOhigh model (I), MF post-JAK2V617Fmodel (K), and MF post-CALRdel52 model (M). The black horizontal lines represent the mean. *Statistically significant difference (P < 0.05). BMT, bone marrow transplantation; CFC, colony-forming cell; d52, CALRdel52; Mes, mesalazine; Pio, pioglitazone; TBI, total-body irradiation; Un, untreated; W, week; WT, CALR-WT. (n = 10 mice per condition, except CALR-WT pioglitazone n = 5).

First, JAK2V617F mice were treated with the PPARγ agonist pioglitazone or mesalazine. Histology of the organs by H&E staining at week 37 (W37) after transplantation showed that treatment with PPARγ agonists preserved BM and spleen cellularity (Figure 1, A and C) and reduced myeloid invasion of the spleen, which retained a nearly normal white pulp architecture (Figure 1C and Table 1). Silver staining showed a reduction of reticular fibers in femoral BM and spleen (Figure 1, B and D), which was illustrated by a decrease of fibrosis graduation in both BM and spleen (Table 1). Osteosclerosis was almost abolished by the PPARγ agonists, and the treated mice also had significantly smaller spleens (Table 1).

Table 1 Histopathological analysis of the BM (femur) and spleen in the MF post-JAK2V617F murine model (W37 after transplantation)

Second, we monitored the hemoglobin level in the 3 mouse models of MF, TPOhigh (Figure 1E), post-PV (JAK2V617F; Figure 1F), and post-ET (CALRdel52; Figure 1G), treated or not with pioglitazone or mesalazine. The PPARγ agonists abrogated the MF-driven decrease of hemoglobin in all 3 models, despite differences in the kinetics of MF (Figure 1, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–F, including red blood cell counts; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136713DS1). We observed this effect even when the treatment was initiated during disease progression, as in the MF-JAK2V617F model treated at W20 after transplantation (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1, B and E). We also observed a reduction of thrombocytosis in the treated mice of the 3 MF models (Supplemental Figure 1, G–I), and the number of megakaryocytes quantified after von Willebrand factor staining was strikingly reduced in both the BM and the spleen in the JAK2V617F model (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We recently reported megakaryocyte (MK) hyperplasia in CALRdel52 mouse models (36). We confirmed here that the size of MKs is particularly high in this model, and we observed that pioglitazone treatment restored a normal MK size and also led to a significant reduction (2.2-fold) in the density of BM MKs, suggesting an effect on MK proliferation and hyperplasia (Supplemental Figure 2C). In the JAK2V617F model, where the size of the MKs is less increased, PPARγ activation induced, to a lesser degree, a reduction in the size of the MKs in the BM and spleen (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These results were associated with a significant conservation of femoral BM cellularity, with a more than 2-fold increase in the total number of CD45.2 hematopoietic cells after treatment as compared with untreated control mice (Figure 1, H, J, and L). Notably, although hemoglobin levels were preserved in the presence of pioglitazone in the CALRdel52 MF model, BM cellularity was significantly lower than that of CALR-WT littermates, suggesting that the effect of PPARγ on MF inhibition is not complete (Figure 1L). The number of colony-forming cells from treated mice was 2-fold higher in the JAK2V617F MF (Figure 1K) and MF post-CALRdel52 (Figure 1M) models and more than 4-fold higher in the TPOhigh model than that from untreated mice (P < 0.05; Figure 1I), suggesting that the clonogenic potential in myeloid progenitors was better in treated mice.

Overall, these results strongly support the therapeutic effect of PPARγ ligands in the control of MF. We next assessed the impact of PPARγ activation on proliferation, inflammation, and the induction of BM stromal fibrosis to decipher the mechanisms by which PPARγ may affect MF development.

PPARγ agonists slow the myeloproliferative effect driven by the neoplastic clone. It has become increasingly clear over the last couple of years that at least 2 distinct pathogenic processes contribute to the initiation and progression of MF: (a) stem cell–derived clonal myeloproliferation and (b) reactive cytokine–driven fibrosis. We assessed whether PPARγ activation may affect myeloproliferation driven by the malignant hematopoietic clone in vivo, by analyzing the hematological consequences of pioglitazone treatment in PV-JAK2V617F-GFP and ET-CALRdel52-GFP mouse models. We focused on early stages of the disease in each model to avoid a potential impact of BM fibrosis. Pioglitazone treatment initiated at W6 after transplantation significantly reduced the JAK2V617F-driven polycythemia, with a reduction of the hematocrit values: 82% vs. 73% at W10, 86% vs. 76% at W14, and 86% vs. 75% at W23 in treated versus untreated mice, respectively (P ≤ 0.05; Figure 2A). Pioglitazone also limited CALRdel52-driven thrombocytosis, with a reduction in platelet number of 49% at W9 and 40% at W12 (P ≤ 0.05) and 38% at W15 (NS; Figure 2B). However, pioglitazone failed to completely normalize the hematocrit in the PV model or the platelet count in the ET model (Figure 2, A and B). Similarly, the early administration of PPARγ agonists significantly reduced the platelet count in the TPOhigh model (W7 to W12; Supplemental Figure 1G).

Figure 2 Treatment with PPARγ agonists reduces myeloproliferation in PV-JAK2V617F and ET-CALRdel52 mice. (A and B) Pioglitazone decreases the hematocrit of the PV-JAK2V617F-GFP mice (A) and the platelet count of ET-CALRdel52 mice (B). (C and E) Pioglitazone reduces the proportion of the malignant JAK2V617F-GFP clone in the hematopoietic (CD45.2) cells of peripheral blood (C), especially in myeloid (CD11b) cells (E). (D and F) Pioglitazone limits expansion of the malignant CALRdel52-GFP clone in the hematopoietic (CD45.2) cells of peripheral blood (D), and the effect is greater in myeloid (CD11b) cells (F). The black vertical dashed lines indicate initiation of treatment. The horizontal lines represent the mean. *Statistically significant difference (P < 0.05). (n = 10 mice per condition, except CALR-WT pioglitazone n = 5.)

We assessed the effect of pioglitazone on expansion of the mutated clone, by quantifying the proportion of GFP cells. There was a slight reduction in the number of CALRdel52-GFP cells in the CD45.2 hematopoietic compartment (Figure 2D). This trend was more evident for myeloid cells (CD11b cells; Figure 2F). Pioglitazone was able to significantly reduce the proportion of JAK2V617F-GFP cells in the PV mouse model, in both the CD45.2 peripheral blood compartment (Figure 2C) and the CD11b population, with greater effect, due to the enrichment of JAK2V617F in the myeloid compartment (Figure 2E). In the BM, treated animals showed an increase in the number of stem cells (Lin–Sca+Kit+ [LSK]), notably in the short-term stem cell compartment (ST-HSC, LSK-CD34+; Supplemental Figure 3A), and this effect was associated with a decrease in the proportion of JAK2V617F-GFP cells in the LSK compartment, more particularly in the ST-HSC (Supplemental Figure 3B).

We assessed the effect of the PPARγ agonists on human neoplastic cells in in vitro cultures of JAK2V617F cells from human cell lines or primary CD34+ progenitors from PV and MF patients, with or without pioglitazone. First, we carried out a dose-response experiment and established that a concentration of 10 μM pioglitazone was appropriate to decrease JAK2V617F cells in culture (Figure 3, A and B). Under these conditions, pioglitazone treatment had a mild effect on the proliferation, survival, and clonogenicity of CD34+ progenitors from umbilical cord blood (Figure 3, C and G) as previously reported (20, 21). This PPARγ agonist–mediated defect of hematopoiesis in myeloid progenitors is not clinically significant in patients with otherwise normal hematopoiesis (37). Here, pioglitazone had a differential effect on JAK2V617F cells, with a 4-fold reduction in the number of living cells (at day 10) for the UKE-1 and HEL cell lines and a more than 3-fold reduction for CD34+ progenitors from PV and MF patients (Figure 3, A, B, D, and E). We observed a similar effect in the clonogenic assay, with a significant inhibitory effect of pioglitazone of more than 2-fold in JAK2V617F cells from the cell lines (Figure 3F) and cells from PV (Figure 3H) and MF patients (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 Antiproliferative effect of pioglitazone on human JAK2V617F cell lines and hematopoietic progenitors from PV and MF patients. (A and B) Pioglitazone reduces the number of living cells in UKE-1 and HEL cell lines (n = 4) (A) and hematopoietic progenitors from a PV patient (n = 1) (B) in a dose-dependent manner. (C) Pioglitazone slightly reduces the number of living umbilical cord blood (UCB) cells (n = 3). (D and E) Pioglitazone significantly reduces the number of living cells in hematopoietic progenitors from PV patients (n = 6) (D) and hematopoietic progenitors from MF patients (n = 8) (E). (F–I) Pioglitazone reduces the clonogenic potential of UKE-1 and HEL cells (n = 3) (F), hematopoietic progenitors from UCB (G), hematopoietic progenitors from PV patients (n = 5) (H), and hematopoietic progenitors from MF patients (n = 6) (I). The black horizontal lines represent the mean. *Statistically significant difference (P < 0.05). CFC, colony-forming cell; D, day.

We then investigated the possible mechanisms that mediate pioglitazone activity against the JAK2V617F cell lines. Apoptosis increased more than 3-fold (Supplemental Figure 4, A and A′) and 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation largely decreased in the presence of pioglitazone (Supplemental Figure 4, B and B′). This reduction in proliferation correlated with an increase in the proportion of cells in the G 0 /G 1 stage of the cell cycle (Supplemental Figure 4, C and C′). These results strongly suggest that pioglitazone promotes apoptosis and decreases proliferation of JAK2V617F cells. We previously reported that PPARγ agonists negatively regulate the STAT5 pathway in hematopoietic progenitor cells (20–22), an effect that could be critical for the development of the JAK2V617F-driven PV model (38). To decipher whether the anti-myeloproliferative effect of pioglitazone could be partly explained by the downregulation of STAT5, we quantified STAT5 mRNA levels in UKE-1 and HEL JAK2V617F cell lines treated or not with pioglitazone. We observed that pioglitazone treatment induced a significant reduction in STAT5A and STAT5B mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 4, D and D′) and a decrease in STAT5 activation as shown by the reduction in phosphorylated STAT5 (p-STAT5; Supplemental Figure 4, E and E′).

Overall, these results highlight a PPARγ-related anti-myeloproliferative effect on the neoplastic clone.

PPARγ activation in the resolution of MPN-related inflammation. MPNs represent a unique model of the relationship between the clonal development of a hematological malignancy and chronic inflammation. The PPARγ agonists (pioglitazone, mesalazine) potently reduced the white blood cell (WBC) count in the mouse models, both in the PV or ET stage and in MF (MF TPOhigh, post-PV, or post-ET; Figure 4A). In the aggressive murine model MF-TPOhigh, treatment dramatically reduced WBC count, but failed to completely normalize leukocytosis. Nevertheless, pioglitazone (and mesalazine to a lesser extent) counteracted MF-JAK2V617F–related leukocytosis and controlled the CALRdel52-related WBC increase. This regulation of WBC number affected both myeloid and lymphoid compartments, suggesting an effect on myeloproliferation and inflammation (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D).

Figure 4 Resolution of inflammation with PPARγ agonists in murine models of MPN. (A) PPARγ agonists decrease leukocytosis related to the MPN phenotype. (n = 10 mice per condition, except CALR-WT pioglitazone n = 5.) (B) Quantification of mRNA transcript levels of inflammation-related genes in nucleated cells from the peripheral blood shows an antiinflammatory profile in treated JAK2V617F mice (red, n = 10) relative to that in untreated JAK2V617F mice (black, n = 10). The black horizontal lines represent the mean. *Statistically significant difference (P < 0.05).

We then investigated the possible players that mediate this PPARγ antiinflammatory activity in JAK2V617F mice, treated or not with pioglitazone (at W6 after transplantation), by assessing mRNA levels of 9 putative inflammatory mediators (39) in nucleated blood cells (W8, W14, and W23 after transplantation). Perilipin-2, known to be upregulated by PPARγ agonists in vivo (40), was used as a positive control and confirmed the progressive uptake of pioglitazone by blood cells (Figure 4B). There was no difference in the mRNA levels of IL-15, IFN-γ, IL-1β, or IL-12 (p40) between treated and untreated mice. There was a trend toward a reduction of Tnf-α and IL-5 gene expression. Seventeen weeks after the initiation of pioglitazone treatment (W23 after transplantation), TGF-β mRNA levels were significantly lower in treated than in untreated mice, and there was a concomitant significant increase in NF-κB inhibitor-α (NF-κB-iα, or IκBα) and IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1ra) mRNA levels (Figure 4B). Il-1ra belongs to the IL-1 family and binds to IL-1 receptors without inducing a cellular response, thereby behaving as a decoy receptor for IL-1α and IL-1β (41). Because TGF-β is a key factor in MF, we assayed plasma TGF-β in the TPOhigh model (W8) and confirmed that treatment with PPARγ ligands (pioglitazone or mesalazine) significantly reduced the TGF-β level (Supplemental Figure 5E). In addition, JAK2V617F mice treated with PPARγ agonists had significantly smaller spleens (Table 1), which suggests better control of MF-related inflammation. Overall, these results support an antiinflammatory role of PPARγ in MF.

PPARγ activation abrogates TGF-β1 signaling by trapping the p300 cofactor in BM stromal cells. The fibrotic process induced by TGF-β1 is driven by a combination of increased matrix biosynthesis, including collagen (types I, III, and IV), and the deposition of fibronectin, accompanied by a decrease in matrix degradation (particularly by an increase in the tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinases TIMP-1) (28). Importantly, certain TGF-β–related profibrotic effects are mediated through upregulation of its downstream effector, connective tissue growth factor (CTGF). Like collagen and fibronectin, CTGF is induced by the canonical TGF-β/Smad pathway, stimulates fibroblast differentiation and collagen synthesis (42), and potentiates TGF-β–mediated fibrogenesis (43).

Stimulation by TGF-β1 induced an increase in CTGF mRNA levels in murine (MS5) and human (HS5) BM stromal cell lines and human primary BM stromal cells of 70-, 9-, and 3-fold, respectively (Figure 5, A–C). This effect was dependent on TGF-β type 1 receptor (Alk5), as it was abrogated by a specific inhibitor of activin receptor–like kinase (Alk) (SB-431542). The addition of pioglitazone significantly counteracted the TGF-β1–related induction of CTGF, with a reduction of 67%, 75%, and 58% in MS5, HS5, and primary human BM stromal cells, respectively (Figure 5, A–C). We also obtained similar results for other TGF-β1 target genes: collagen type I α1 (Col1a1) and fibronectin (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). This inhibitory effect of PPARγ agonists on TGF-β1 transcriptional activity was not reciprocal, as expression of the PPARγ target gene perilipin-2 (PLIN-2) was not affected by the presence of TGF-β1 (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F).

Figure 5 Pioglitazone reduces induction of the TGF-β1 profibrotic target gene CTGF in a p300-dependent manner. (A–C) Pioglitazone decreases the induction of transcription of the CTGF gene induced by TGF-β1 in MS5 BM stromal cells (A), HS5 BM stromal cells (B), and primary BM stromal cells (C). (D and E) The inhibitory effect of pioglitazone is abrogated by the chemical inhibitor of the HAT activity of the p300 cofactor C646 in MS5 BM stromal cells (D) and HS5 BM stromal cells (E). (F–H) Overexpression of the efficient p300 protein (HAT+) in MS5 BM stromal cells abrogates the inhibitory effect of pioglitazone on the induction of CTGF related to TGF-β1 stimulation (G) relative to control transduction with an empty lentivirus (F), whereas overexpression of the deficient p300 protein (HAT–; H) has no effect (graphs are representative of 1 experiment). (I) Percentage of reduction in cumulative analysis (n = 4). The black horizontal lines represent the mean. *Statistically significant difference (P < 0.05). CTGF, connective tissue growth factor; HAT, histone acetyltransferase; SB, SB-431542 (inhibitor of TGF-β1 receptor).

We analyzed the canonical TGF-β/Smad signaling pathway to decipher the molecular mechanisms that govern interaction between PPARγ and TGF-β pathways. Upon phosphorylation by the activated type 1 TGF-β receptor, cytoplasmic Smad2 and Smad3 heterodimerize with Smad4 and accumulate in the nucleus, where they recruit cofactors to genomic Smad-binding elements. The addition of pioglitazone did not affect the phosphorylation of Smad2/3 induced by TGF-β1 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H), suggesting that the initial steps of the TGF-β pathway activation remain unaltered. Several studies have reported that activation of PPARγ negatively regulates canonical TGF-β signaling in skin fibroblast and lung smooth muscle cells, probably by competing with Smad proteins for the recruitment of the p300 acetyltransferase cofactor to the Smad-responsive elements (44, 45). We hypothesized that a similar mechanism may be present in stromal BM cells (Figure 6A). We first assessed the effect of an inhibitor of histone acetyltransferase (C646) that is differentially selective for p300 versus other acetyltransferases. C646 disrupted TGF-β signaling by reducing the increase of CTGF mRNA levels by 40% and 50% in the MS5 and HS5 cell lines, respectively, and abrogated the repressive effect of pioglitazone on TGF-β signal transduction (Figure 5, D and E). Under the same conditions, the MEK1/2 inhibitor U0126 and the JNK1–3 inhibitor SP600125, which target TGF-β1–dependent non–Smad-signaling MKK6-p38, MEK-ERK, and JNK/MAPK, had no effect (data not shown), suggesting that the repressive effect of pioglitazone is mainly mediated by the Smad/histone acetyltransferase p300 pathway. We overexpressed WT p300 (p300 HAT) or a mutant form of p300 lacking functional histone acetyltransferase activity (p300 HAT–) or the empty GFP lentiviral vector in MS5 BM stromal cells to clarify the role of p300. In comparison with control GFP lentiviral vector, in MS5 cells stimulated by TGF-β1, p300 HAT– overexpression had no effect on the repressive activity of pioglitazone, whereas functional p300 HAT abrogated the repressive effect related to PPARγ activation (Figure 5, F–I).

Figure 6 PPARγ activation counteracts the induction of TGF-β1 target genes by sequestering the p300 transcription cofactor. (A) Schematic representation of the mechanistic hypothesis. Activation of the PPARγ nuclear receptor by its ligand (pioglitazone) leads to the recruitment of the p300 cofactor for the transcription of PPARγ target genes to the detriment of the transcription of TGF-β1 target genes. (B) Heatmap representation of the genome-wide analysis. Left: The 3 clusters of genes I, II, and III. I (TGF-β) = target genes of TGF-β1; III (pioglitazone) = target genes of PPARγ; II (overlap) = common genes. Top: Stimulation condition (TGF-β alone or TGF-β + pioglitazone) and antibody target for immunoprecipitation (p300 or c-Jun). Bottom: Center gene distance. Cluster I sites show a large decrease of p300 occupancy in the presence of pioglitazone, whereas cluster III sites show the opposite trend, with increased or de novo occupancy in the presence of pioglitazone. (C) Venn diagram for target genes associated with detected peaks (p300). The presence of pioglitazone led to a decrease in the number of TGF-β1 genes and the appearance of 125 target genes related to PPARγ. TES, transcription end site; TSS, transcription start site.

We hypothesized that activation of PPARγ could repress the TGF-β–dependent transcriptional induction of fibrosis genes by trapping p300 in BM stromal cells (Figure 6A). We thus performed ChIP-Seq analysis using a specific antibody directed against p300 in the MS5 BM stromal cell line stimulated with TGF-β1, with or without pioglitazone. We also performed parallel ChIP-Seq experiments with a c-Jun–specific antibody, because AP-1 sites and their cognate transcription factors also play important roles in the gene regulatory activities of TGF-β. We compared the genome-wide localization of p300 ChIP-Seq peaks between various conditions (i.e., TGF-β1 vs. TGF-β1 + pioglitazone) and observed 3 clusters (Figure 6B), which we called clusters I, II, and III. Cluster II was composed of 16,077 common peaks, representing sites that were similarly occupied by p300 in both the TGF-β1–treated and the TGF-β1 + pioglitazone–treated cells. Conversely, clusters I and III, which consisted of 15,389 and 5917 peaks, respectively, represent p300 binding sites showing dynamic occupancy upon pioglitazone addition. The sites of cluster I showed a large decrease in p300 occupancy in the presence of pioglitazone, whereas those of cluster III showed an opposite trend, with either increased or de novo occupancy in the presence of pioglitazone. These results strongly suggest that PPARγ activation relocalizes p300 sites to novel genomic locations, thus altering the TGF-β1 regulatory landscape. This large reorganization of the genome-wide occupancy was specific for p300, as the c-Jun profiles remained unchanged upon pioglitazone addition (Figure 6B), suggesting that AP-1 is not involved in the interactions between TGF-β1 and PPARγ signaling. We then assigned putative target genes to the various p300 peaks using the nearest-gene approach. Comparison of the target genes in each condition showed a large decrease in TGF-β1–associated genes, with the appearance of 125 target genes, upon pioglitazone addition (Figure 6C). This is consistent with substantially decreased p300 occupancy observed in the cluster I sites and de novo occupancy observed in cluster III (Figure 6B). These results demonstrate the ability of PPARγ activation to inhibit TGF-β/Smad signal transduction by trapping of the p300 cofactor, thus likely preventing p300 recruitment by phosphorylated Smads to key genomic sites. We performed a Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis of the 3 clusters to obtain functional information and confirmed a reduction in the regulation of TGF-β production and the TGF-β signaling pathways in the presence of pioglitazone (Supplemental Figure 7A). We next focused on MF, by analyzing the average enrichment of a panel of genes directly associated with fibrosis, and showed, by p300 chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), that the addition of pioglitazone potently reduced the ability of TGF-β to induce the transcription of fibrosis genes (Supplemental Figure 7B). We observed no enrichment by c-Jun ChIP (Supplemental Figure 7B). We also observed enrichment of a panel of inflammatory genes that was reduced in the presence of pioglitazone, shown by p300 immunoprecipitation (Supplemental Figure 7C). We did not detect any enrichment in a panel of genes involved in cell proliferation and survival under the same conditions (Supplemental Figure 7D). In order to compare ChIP-Seq peak enrichment and gene expression, we targeted a panel of 14 genes related to MF whose mRNA level was modulated after induction by TGF-β alone versus TGF-β + pioglitazone (Supplemental Figure 8). Among them, the 9 genes involved in fibrosis development (Ctgf, Col1a2, Col5a3, Vim, Fn1, Krt7, Krt8, Acta2, Timp1), the master gene for osteosclerosis (Runx2), and the 2 proinflammatory genes (Nlrp3, NfκB1) appeared to be repressed in the presence of pioglitazone (Supplemental Figure 8A) and to present a significant reduction of ChIP-Seq peak enrichment (Supplemental Figure 8C). The NfκBia and Gas1 genes, which were not repressed in the presence of pioglitazone (Supplemental Figure 8B), did not exhibit any reduction in ChIP-Seq peak enrichment (Supplemental Figure 8D).

These data argue that PPARγ agonists play a role in limiting fibrosis, mainly via inhibition of TGF-β/Smad signal transduction by trapping of the cofactor p300.