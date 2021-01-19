ER-to-Golgi transport and SEC23-dependent COPII vesicles regulate T cell alloimmunity

The COPII-dependent ER-to-Golgi pathway is engaged upon T cell activation. To determine whether the ER-to-Golgi pathway is utilized by T cells following activation, we first examined naive WT T cells by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) before and after activation with αCD3 and αCD28 antibodies, and determined rough ER morphology in a blinded manner. Unstimulated T cells exhibited narrow cisternae of the rough ER typical of resting cells. Following activation, the rough ER demonstrated a significant dilation of the cisternae (Figure 1A). This change was associated with increased induction of the ER stress–associated genes Eif2a, Atf6a, Grp94, and Bip, demonstrating engagement of the ER-to-Golgi pathway (Figure 1B). We next hypothesized that increased ER trafficking of proteins following T cell activation may lead to the transport of these proteins to the Golgi compartment via COPII vesicles.

Figure 1 COPII-dependent ER-to-Golgi pathway is engaged upon T cell activation. (A) Transmission electron micrographs of WT murine T cells that received no stimulation or stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days. Measurements of rough ER widths were taken from 3 different ERs from 5 cells in each group (n = 15). Scale bars: 100 nm. (B) Real-time quantitative PCR analysis of ER stress–associated genes in WT murine T cells that received no stimulation or 24 hours of stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28 (n = 3). (C) Western blots showing protein levels of SEC23B, SEC23A, and β-actin in Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre (KO) T cells relative to Sec23bfl/– (FL) controls. Densitometric analysis on the right plot indicates normalized levels of SEC23A and SEC23B relative to β-actin expression (n = 4). (D) TEM highlighting an increase in rough ER dilation in Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cells when compared with Sec23bfl/– controls following activation with αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days (n = 13). Scale bars: 100 nm. (A and B) Data represent mean ± SEM, with **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 (2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test). (D) Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s test; ****P < 0.0001.

To test this, we examined the consequence of abrogating COPII-dependent protein transport following naive T cell activation. To this end, we generated Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre mice, which harbor a T cell–specific deficiency in SEC23B (Figure 1C). To rule out Cre-specific artifacts, we also generated Sec23bfl/– Vav1Cre mice, which carry a hematopoietic cell–specific SEC23B deficiency, to validate the results (Supplemental Figure 1); supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136574DS1). We reasoned that in the absence of SEC23B, T cells would demonstrate a greater increase in distension of the rough ER cisternae secondary to accumulation of COPII cargo proteins. Compared with Sec23bfl/– controls, Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cells displayed significantly distended rough ER as measured by TEM, both when unstimulated and following stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28 antibodies (Figure 1D). Similar results were observed in Sec23bfl/– Vav1Cre T cells (data not shown). These data demonstrate that T cells depend on adequate levels of SEC23B-dependent COPII formation for synthesized proteins to exit the ER.

SEC23B deficiency does not affect mature T cell development but regulates its secretome. Because SEC23B-dependent COPII formation appeared to be essential for the efficient transport of proteins from the ER in activated T cells, we next determined whether SEC23B was critical for T cell development. We examined both Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre and Sec23bfl/– Vav1Cre murine models and found that absolute numbers and ratios of thymic subsets (double negative, double positive, single positive) and mature T cell subsets from spleen and lymph nodes from both models were similar when compared with age matched WT animals, suggesting that deficiency of Sec23b did not affect T cell development (Figure 2A, and Supplemental Figure 2). We next tested whether disrupting SEC23B-mediated COPII formation would impact the profile of secreted proteins following T cell activation. To enable high-throughput identification of secreted proteins, we analyzed the T cell secretome with LC-MS/MS. We stimulated WT and Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre naive T cells with αCD3 and αCD28, and enriched the protein fraction in the supernatant for mass spectrometric analysis. Activated Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cell supernatants exhibited a gross reduction in the amount of secreted proteins when compared with that of WT T cells. Among the reduced secreted proteins were those involved in the inflammatory response such as IFN-γ (Figure 2B). Next, we validated this protein secretion pattern by focusing on cytokines utilizing a multiplex assay, and confirmed decreased levels of IFN-γ and other cytokines such as IL-2 and TNF-α in SEC23B-deficient T cell supernatants. Of note, the secretion of few other cytokines by SEC23B-deficient T cells was similar to that by WT T cells, indicating that reduced secretion of cytokines by COPII-deficient T cells was not a global phenomenon (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 SEC23B deficiency does not affect mature T cell development but regulates its secretome. (A) Percentages and absolute numbers of Sec23bfl/– (FL) and Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre (KO) CD3+ T cells in whole thymus (n = 3), spleen (n = 5), and lymph node (n = 5) homogenate samples (left), and those of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets gated on CD3+ cells (right). (B) Volcano plot representing 3 biological replicates of SEC23B-deficient T cell secretomes after 24 hours of stimulation compared with WT. Log 2 ratios were calculated based on P values. (C) Luminex panel showing mean cytokine levels derived from Sec23bfl/– (FL) and Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre (KO) T cell supernatants following 3 days of stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28. (A and C) Data represent mean ± SEM, with *P < 0.05 (2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test).

Deficiency of SEC23B-dependent COPII leads to accumulation of secreted proteins. Reduction in secreted proteins could be secondary to differences in activation of T cells in the absence of SEC23B. Therefore, we next analyzed whether the reduction in the secretome was secondary to defects in T cell activation. When compared with WT T cells, Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cells expressed similar levels of surface TCR-β (Figure 3A) and phosphorylated TCR signaling components such as ZAP-70 and ERK1/2 (Figure 3B) following activation. Furthermore, Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cells expressed similar levels of the activation marker CD69 after stimulation (Figure 3C). These data suggest that abrogating SEC23B-dependent COPII formation does not affect TCR activation.

Figure 3 Deficiency of SEC23B-dependent COPII leads to accumulation of secreted proteins. (A) Histograms based on flow cytometry of surface TCR-β on Sec23bfl/– and Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cells relative to isotype levels present on naive unstimulated WT T cells. (B) Flow cytometry of phosphorylated ZAP70 and ERK1/2 molecules in Sec23bfl/– and Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cells that received no stimulation or stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28 for 30 minutes. (C) Flow cytometry of surface CD69 present on Sec23bfl/– and Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre T cells stimulated with αCD3 and αCD28 for 6 h compared with isotype levels present on naive unstimulated WT T cells. Flow cytometric data are representative of 3 replicate experiments. (D) qRT-PCR analysis of IL-2 in SEC23B-deficient T cells compared with WT following stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28 for 4 days (n = 5/group). (E) Flow cytometry measuring intracellular IL-2 levels in T cells after stimulation by αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days followed by 5 hours of stimulation with PMA and ionomycin in the presence or absence of BFA (n = 6/group). (F) Immunofluorescence confocal micrographs of SEC23B (green) and IL-2 (pink) in WT or SEC23B-deficient T cells after 3 days of αCD3 and αCD28 stimulation, and 5 hours of PMA and ionomycin stimulation with or without BFA. (D) Data represent mean ± SEM, and significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (E) Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s test; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 10 μM.

We next determined whether the reduction of secreted proteins in the supernatants is secondary to defects in protein synthesis, with a focus on IL-2. SEC23B-deficient T cells expressed normal levels of IL-2 at the mRNA level post-stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28 (Figure 3D), suggesting that T cell activation was intact, and that the SEC23B-deficient T cells were able to produce but unable to secrete IL-2. To confirm this, we stimulated cytokine production in T cells with PMA and ionomycin in the presence or absence of Brefeldin A (BFA), an inhibitor of anterograde transport between the ER and Golgi apparatus (21). In the presence of BFA, both WT and SEC23B-deficient T cells demonstrated similar levels of intracellular IL-2 following activation (Figure 3E), suggesting that the absence of SEC23B does not impact IL-2 protein synthesis. By contrast, WT T cells contained less intracellular IL-2 in the absence of BFA than in the presence of BFA, suggesting that some intracellular IL-2 was secreted by WT T cells in a COPII-dependent manner. However, in SEC23B-deficient T cells, the intracellular levels of IL-2 remained high despite the absence of BFA in culture (Figure 3E).

To further confirm SEC23B expression levels and to localize IL-2 intracellularly, we examined T cells by immunofluorescence confocal microscopy. T cells lacking SEC23B displayed greater accumulation of intracellular IL-2 when compared with WT cells, and importantly, in WT cells, IL-2 colocalized with SEC23B (Figure 3F). Together, these data demonstrate that SEC23B-dependent COPII-mediated ER-to-Golgi transport is critical for the release of T cell–derived proteins such as IL-2.

SEC23B-dependent COPII regulates naive T cell functions in vitro. Given the importance of cytokine secretion for T cell–mediated functions, we next investigated the functional consequences of abrogating the COPII pathway in T cells. Because of the differential effects observed on cytokine release, we first determined the impact of SEC23B deficiency on the ability of naive CD4+ T cells to differentiate into helper T subsets. When cultured in polarizing media, naive Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre CD4+ T cells exhibited a normal capacity to differentiate into Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells as measured by lineage-specifying transcription factors T-bet, GATA3, and RORγt, respectively (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 SEC23B-dependent COPII regulates naive T cell functions in vitro and in vivo. (A) Overlay of histograms based on flow cytometry plots indicating expression of intracellular T-bet, GATA3, and RORγt in WT and SEC23B-deficient naive CD4+ T cells that were cultured in media containing Th1-, Th2-, and Th17-polarizing cytokines, respectively (n = 3). (B) Proliferative capacity of WT and SEC23B-deficient T cells as measured by CFSE dilutions in vitro (n = 6/group). Partial rescue of proliferation upon addition of exogenous murine IL-2 in T cells stimulated with αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days (n = 6/group). (C) Cell death as measured by Annexin V and 7AAD staining (n = 3/group) in SEC23B-deficient T cells compared with WT following stimulation by αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days. (D) In vivo proliferative capacity of SEC23B-deficient T cells compared with WT as measured by CFSE dilutions following their transfer into allogeneic BALB/c recipient mice (n = 3/group). (E) 51Cr release assay using WT or SEC23B-deficient T cells primed with allogeneic splenic cells and used as effector cells against either syngeneic C57BL/6J or allogeneic BALB/c BMDC target cells (n = 3/group). (A, C and D) Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test; ***P < 0.001. (B) Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s test; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (F and G) Survival and GVHD scores of mice that received syngeneic T cell–depleted bone marrow, and T cells from either syngeneic donors, allogeneic WT C57BL/6J donors, or allogeneic Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre C57BL/6J donors. Allogeneic recipients were BALB/c (n = 12/group) (F) or C3H.SW (n =6/group) (G) strain. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s test for GVHD score and Mantel-Cox log rank test for survival; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We next analyzed the impact of SEC23B deficiency on T cell proliferation in vitro. T cells were stimulated with αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days following staining with CFSE. SEC23B-deficient T cells exhibited reduced proliferative capacity when compared with WT T cells as measured by CFSE dilutions (Figure 4B). Proportions of Annexin V and 7-AAD were similar in SEC23B-deficient and WT T cells (Figure 4C), suggesting that this observation was primarily due to defects in proliferation and not secondary to increased cell death. We next examined whether the proliferation defect was secondary to decreased COPII-dependent secretion of proteins such as IL-2, a critical T cell growth factor. The addition of exogenous recombinant murine IL-2 partially corrected the proliferation defect in vitro, suggesting that the altered secretome, specifically the release of IL-2, contributed only in part to the reduction in proliferation (Figure 4B). These data demonstrate that SEC23B regulates in vitro T cell proliferation, but not differentiation.

SEC23B-dependent COPII regulates allogeneic T cell functions. To determine the relevance of SEC23B-dependent effects on T cells in vivo, we utilized a well-defined model of T cell stimulation, experimental allo-HCT. We hypothesized that SEC23B deficiency in donor T cells would result in reduced proliferation, and confer reduced pathogenicity in the clinically relevant major histocompatibility-mismatched [C57BL/6J→BALB/c] model of allo-HCT. We first tracked T cell proliferation in vivo by transferring CFSE-stained WT or SEC23B-deficient T cells into allogeneic BALB/c mice that received total body irradiation (TBI) on day –1, and analyzing recipient spleens 3 days after transplant. Allogeneic SEC23B-deficient T cells proliferated significantly less than WT T cells, and significantly lower numbers were recovered in the spleen (Figure 4D), demonstrating an in vivo proliferative defect similar to in vitro responses. When we tested the allo-stimulated T cells in a 51Chromium release assay, we also found that SEC23B-deficient T cells have reduced cytotoxicity against allogeneic target cells compared with WT T cells (Figure 4E). We therefore next analyzed the pathogenic capacity of SEC23B-deficient T cells to induce GVHD.

Donor T cells are essential for driving GVHD in recipient mice, and the network of cytokines secreted by T cells are both important in the initiation and maintenance of GVHD (22). To test whether the proliferative defect of SEC23B-deficient T cells impacted GVHD pathogenesis in vivo, we assessed their ability to drive murine GVHD (23, 24). Specifically, C57BL/6J WT or SEC23B-deficient T cells were combined with C57BL/6J WT bone marrow and transferred into allogeneic BALB/c and syngeneic C57BL/6J recipient mice. All recipients of syngeneic T cells survived, while all recipients of allogeneic WT T cells died by 9 weeks after transplant (Figure 4F). However, recipients of allogeneic SEC23B KO T cells demonstrated a dramatic improvement in survival with only 6% mortality. Clinical GVHD scores in these recipients were significantly lower than those of recipients of WT T cells during the posttransplant period (Figure 4F). To rule out strain-dependent artifacts, we next corroborated these data in a second MHC matched and minor histocompatibility-mismatched model of allo-HCT using C3H.SW recipients [C57BL/6J→C3H.SW] (Figure 4G). Together, our data demonstrate a critical in vivo requirement for SEC23B in T cells, and suggest that targeting it may have salutary effects in T cell–dependent immune pathologies.

Mechanisms of COPII-dependent regulation of T cell functions. Mammalian cells express 2 paralogs of SEC23, SEC23B and SEC23A (6, 25). Recent studies suggest that they are functionally complementary during development and have indistinguishable interactomes (26), but are expressed in a tissue- and species-specific manner lending to distinct phenotypes in mice and humans when deficient or mutated (27–30). Intriguingly, we observed that WT murine T cells harbor both paralogs, and that SEC23B-deficient T cells maintained normal expression of SEC23A (Figure 1C). Despite the presence of SEC23A, however, the absence of SEC23B critically impacted T cell functions. We therefore next determined the mechanisms leading to the T cell defects despite the presence of normal SEC23A levels in SEC23B-deficient T cells. Specifically, we considered 2 mutually exclusive hypotheses: (a) SEC23B possesses independent functions that are not compensated for by SEC23A, or (b) because mature T cells express both SEC23B and SEC23A, the functional effect of Sec23b deletion is from a net loss of total SEC23. If the latter, we reasoned that increased expression of SEC23A, in the absence of SEC23B, to a total level of SEC23 similar to that present in WT would rescue T cell functions.

To explore this, we first generated Sec23afl/– Cd4Cre mice, which lack SEC23A specifically in T cells but harbor normal levels of SEC23B (Figure 5A). SEC23A-deficient T cells developed normally and in the usual proportions (Supplemental Figure 3). In the absence of SEC23A, T cells demonstrated normal IL-2 secretion (Figure 5B), no abnormal increase in accumulation of intracellular IL-2 (Figure 5C), and similar proliferation following activation when compared with WT (Figure 5D). These data suggested that SEC23B, which is present at greater baseline levels in T cells, functionally compensates for loss of SEC23A, indicating that either SEC23A is dispensable in T cells or that T cells are sensitive to levels of total available SEC23 protein.

Figure 5 Mechanisms of COPII-dependent regulation of T cell functions. (A) Representative Western blot showing SEC23B and SEC23A expression in purified T cells from Sec23bfl/–, Sec23bfl/– Cd4Cre, Sec23afl/– Cd4Cre, and Sec23b-a/b-a mice. Normalized levels of each protein relative to β-actin are plotted on the right (n = 4/group). (B) ELISA measuring IL-2 secreted by WT and SEC23A-deficient T cells over 3 days in culture with αCD3- and αCD28-stimulating antibodies (n = 5/group). (C) Flow cytometry measuring levels of intracellular IL-2 in WT and SEC23A-deficient T cells following their stimulation in vitro for 3 days with αCD3 and αCD28, and 5 hours with PMA and ionomycin in the presence or absence of BFA (n = 3/group). (D) Proliferation of isolated T cells from the indicated mice stimulated in vitro with αCD3 and αCD28, as measured by CFSE dilutions (n = 6/group). (E) Schematic diagram of Sec23b endogenous genomic locus in Sec23b-a/b-a mice, which contains the Sec23a coding sequence (from C367 to A2298) followed by a poly(A) termination signal in lieu of the full Sec23b sequence as previously described (26). (F) Survival and composite GVHD scores of mice (n = 12/group) that received syngeneic T cell–depleted bone marrow and T cells from either syngeneic WT C57BL/6J donors or allogeneic WT C57BL/6J, Sec23afl/– Cd4Cre C57BL/6J, or Sec23b-a/b-a C57BL/6J donors. (B and C) Significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s tests; **P < 0.01. (F) Significance was determined by Mantel-Cox log rank test for survival and 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s tests for GVHD score; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To directly test this, we next analyzed Sec23b-a/b-a mice, which lack Sec23b but express Sec23a from the endogenous Sec23b genomic locus (Figure 5E) and thus produce additional SEC23A, but only at a level comparable to the total sum of wild-type SEC23A and SEC23B (26). We confirmed that Sec23b-a/b-a T cells developed normally (Supplemental Figure 3) and lacked SEC23B, but contained increased levels of SEC23A (Figure 5A). Following activation, Sec23b-a/b-a T cells exhibited normal proliferative capacity (Figure 5D). These findings thus demonstrate that SEC23A and SEC23B have overlapping functions, and that T cells depend on total levels of COPII protein SEC23 for their secretory and effector functions in vitro.

To definitively confirm that SEC23A can compensate for SEC23B when expressed at sufficient levels in vivo, we performed allo-HCT to determine the pathogenic capacity of SEC23A-deficient T cells and Sec23b-a/b-a T cells. We hypothesized that in contrast to SEC23B-deficient T cells, SEC23A-deficient T cells and Sec23b-a/b-a T cells would induce full GVHD severity. All control recipients received a dose of WT C57BL/6J bone marrow and syngeneic T cells. Allogeneic recipients received WT C57BL/6J bone marrow and either allogeneic WT C57BL/6J T cells, SEC23A-deficient T cells, or Sec23b-a/b-a T cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, all recipients of allogeneic Sec23b-a/b-a T cells expired (Figure 5F), and survival was similar in recipients of Sec23b-a/b-a T cells as those of WT T cells. Recipients of SEC23A-deficient T cells also expired due to GVHD, although duration of survival was moderately improved when compared with recipients of WT T cells, possibly due to reduced overall levels of SEC23 (Figure 5F). Transfer of Sec23b-a/b-a T cells also resulted in similar GVHD clinical scores when compared with WT T cells, with recipients of SEC23A-deficient T cells displaying clinical scores of intermediate severity (Figure 5F). These data further demonstrate that while SEC23B is the predominant paralog in T cells, SEC23A can compensate for its loss in a dose-dependent manner in vivo.

Characterizing the role of SEC23 paralogs in human T cells. Homozygous or compound heterozygous mutations in SEC23B give rise to CDAII in humans (18, 25). Patients with CDAII exhibit a mild to moderate anemia primarily due to ineffective erythropoiesis and other red blood cell abnormalities (25, 31). However, this phenotype is not observed in mice (27–29). While CDAII manifests predominantly as a disorder of erythrocytes, reduced SEC23B has been documented in lymphocytes in patients with CDAII compared with healthy controls (32). We therefore first explored the relevance of the SEC23B-dependent COPII pathway in normal human T cell functions in vitro. Similarly to WT mice, healthy human T cells expressed both SEC23A and SEC23B (Figure 6A). We therefore used CRISPR/Cas9 via nucleofection of Cas9:guide RNA ribonucleoprotein to knock-out Sec23b in T cells obtained from healthy donors (Figure 6B). Following nucleofection, we confirmed a reduction in SEC23B expression by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) and Western blot (Figure 6C), and assessed T cell functions. We observed that healthy human T cells that received Sec23b-targeting guide RNAs exhibited reduced IL-2 secretion (Figure 6D) and increased IL-2 retention as measured by intracellular flow cytometry (Figure 6E) when compared with T cells receiving nontargeting controls. We next performed xenogeneic bone marrow transplantation of either control or CRISPR/Cas9-mediated Sec23b KO human T cells into NOD-scid-IL2Rγ (NSG) recipient mice. We hypothesized that mice receiving Sec23b KO T cells would exhibit decreased GVHD severity and greater survival when compared with recipients receiving control T cells. Consistent with this, all NSG mice transplanted with control T cells expired. However, 60% of mice that received KO T cells survived by 35 days, and also exhibited lower posttransplant GVHD scores (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Characterizing the role of SEC23 paralogs in human T cells. (A) Normalized expression levels of SEC23B and SEC23A in naive T cells isolated from healthy humans relative to β-actin by Western blot (n = 4/group). (B) Experimental steps in CRISPR/Cas9-mediated KO by Cas9/RNP nucleofection in healthy human T cells. (C) qRT-PCR and Western blot analysis of knock-out efficiency of T cells that underwent CRISPR/Cas9-mediated Sec23b KO. T cells were analyzed 3 days following nucleofection with control or Sec23b-targeting crRNA-tracrRNA duplexes complexed with Cas9 (n = 5/group). (D) ELISA measuring IL-2 secreted by control or KO T cells (n = 5/group). (C and D) Data represent mean ± SEM, with *P < 0.05 and *P < 0.01 (2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test). (E) Representative flow cytometric plots demonstrating intracellular IL-2 in healthy T cells that underwent CRISPR/Cas9-based Sec23b KO compared with those that received control guide RNA. (F) Survival curve and GVHD scores of NSG mice that received control or CRISPR/Cas9-mediated SEC23B KO T cells (n = 5/group). (G) Proliferative capacity of T cells derived from a patient with CDAII compared with healthy controls, as measured by CFSE dilutions following stimulation in vitro with αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days (n = 5/controls, n = 1/CDAII). (H) Flow cytometry measuring levels of intracellular IL-2, TNF-α, and IFN-γ in T cells from a patient with CDAII and healthy controls, following stimulation in vitro with αCD3 and αCD28 for 3 days, and an additional 5 hours with PMA and ionomycin in the presence or absence of BFA (n = 5/controls, n = 1/CDAII). (I) Quantification of surface CD69 and CD25 expression as measured by flow cytometry in T cells from healthy controls or from a patient with CDAII on day 3 after no stimulation or stimulation with αCD3 and αCD28 (n = 6/controls, n = 1/CDAII). (J) Western blots showing expression of SEC23B and SEC23A relative to β-actin in naive unmanipulated T cells from healthy human donors or patients with CDAII (n = 4/controls, n = 3/CDAII).

Together, these data suggested that patients with CDAII who are deficient in SEC23B will also exhibit T cell defects. Therefore, we next analyzed T cells obtained from a patient with CDAII. We first activated the patient’s T cells for 3 days with αCD3 and αCD28, and measured their proliferation and cytokine secretion. In contrast to murine SEC23B-deficient T cells and healthy human T cells that underwent acute knock-down of Sec23b, T cells from the patient with CDAII exhibited normal proliferative capacity (Figure 6G) and appeared to produce and release IL-2 normally, as well as TNF-α and IFN-γ (Figure 6H). The patient’s T cells also expressed levels of surface CD69 and CD25 similar to those in healthy controls (Figure 6I). Because mechanistic murine studies demonstrated that SEC23A can rescue cytokine secretion in the absence of SEC23B when expressed in sufficient quantities, we hypothesized that preservation of the T cell response by the patient with CDAII may be from a compensatory increase in SEC23A as in our murine studies from above. To test this, we measured SEC23A levels in T cells from 3 patients with CDAII. We found that SEC23A was expressed in all 3 patients at about twice the levels observed in healthy controls (Figure 6J). Altogether, these data confirmed the interchangeability of SEC23 paralogs in T cells from mice and humans, and also provided a potential explanation for the lack of significant immunodeficiencies in patients with CDAII (33, 34).