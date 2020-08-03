MKRN3 inhibits the reproductive axis through actions in kisspeptin-expressing neurons

Prepubertal loss of hypothalamic Mkrn3 expression occurs in both rodents and nonhuman primates. We previously showed higher Mkrn3 mRNA levels in the ARC of male and female mice at postnatal day 10 (P10), with a striking reduction from P12 to P22 that persisted into adulthood (1). To assess the developmental profile of Mkrn3 mRNA in the MBH of another rodent model, we examined the changes in Mkrn3 expression that occur during postnatal development of female rats by reverse transcription real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR). In agreement with the previous mouse studies (1), Mkrn3 mRNA levels were high in the MBH at P7 and P14, decreasing strikingly by P21 and remaining low thereafter (P = 0.001; ANOVA followed by the Student-Newman-Keuls test) (Figure 1A). A similar profile was observed in the MBH of female rhesus monkeys, with MKRN3 mRNA levels decreasing after postnatal age 1 year and remaining low thereafter (P = 0.046) (Figure 1B). These results indicate that the prepubertal decrease in hypothalamic MKRN3 expression is not exclusive to mice, as it is also observed in rats and in nonhuman primates.

Figure 1 MKRN3 mRNA levels in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) decrease before puberty initiation in different species. Expression of Mkrn3 mRNA in the hypothalamus of the female rat (A) or rhesus monkey (B) as determined by RT-qPCR. RNA expression data were normalized using peptidylprolyl isomerase A (Ppia) as the housekeeping gene and by dividing each individual value by the average of the P7 group for rats or the <6m group for monkeys. Bars represent mean ± SEM. In A, groups are as follows: 7 days old (P7; n = 8), 14 days old (P14; n = 7), 21 days old (P21; n = 4), 28 days old (P28; n = 5), and 32–34 days old (P32–34; n = 5). In B, groups are as follows: monkeys younger than 6 months of age (<6m; n = 4), 6 months to 1 year of age (6m–1y; n = 4), 1 to 2.5 years of age (1–2.5y; n = 7), 2.5 to 4 years of age (2.5–4y; n = 8). Mkrn3 mRNA levels decreased from P14 to P21 in the hypothalamus of rats (A), and from age 6m–1y to age 1.5–2y in the hypothalamus of monkeys (B). Groups with different symbols (†, ‡) are significantly different (A, P = 0.001; B, P = 0.046), as determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by the Student-Newman-Keuls test.

The prepubertal decrease in hypothalamic Mkrn3 is independent of gonadal activation. To determine whether the prepubertal decrease in hypothalamic Mkrn3 expression occurs independently of gonadal function, we measured Mkrn3 mRNA levels in the ARC of wild-type (WT) and hypogonadal (hpg) male and female mice across development. Hpg mice have a deletion in Gnrh1, leading to a lack of GnRH secretion, absence of pubertal development, and infertility (14). We also measured Mkrn3 expression in the anteroventral periventricular nucleus (AVPV) of these mice, a region harboring neuronal networks (most prominently Kiss1 neurons) required for the luteinizing hormone surge and the completion of pubertal maturation in female rodents (15).

Similarly to WT mice, Mkrn3 mRNA levels in hpg mice decreased in the ARC across postnatal maturation, becoming significantly lower by P30 compared with P10 (P = 0.0002; ANOVA, Student-Neuman-Keuls post hoc test) in both female and male mice (Figure 2, A and B), and remaining at these lower levels thereafter (P < 0.0002); ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test). Additionally, Mkrn3 mRNA levels were not statistically different (by 1-way ANOVA) in hpg and age-matched WT mice at all ages examined, suggesting that the absence of sex steroids in hpg mice did not affect Mkrn3 expression.

Figure 2 The prepubertal decrease in hypothalamic Mkrn3 expression is independent of gonadal activation. Mkrn3 expression in the ARC (left) and AVPV (right) of intact WT (white bars) and hpg (blue bars) mice across postnatal development as determined by RT-qPCR. The bar graphs show the relative change in mRNA levels in female (A) and male (B) mice, compared with levels at P10, normalized to levels of endogenous ribosomal protein L19 (RpL19) mRNA. Mean (±SEM) values are shown at each age (n = 3–4 mice per group, with each measurement performed in triplicate). Statistical analysis of effects of age and genotype were compared by 2-way ANOVA with a post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Mkrn3 mRNA levels decreased from P10 to P45 in the ARC and AVPV of WT mice, similarly to hpg mice. There was no difference in Mkrn3 expression between WT and hpg female or male mice across pubertal maturation in either the ARC or AVPV. Groups with different symbols (†, ‡, §) are significantly different (P = 0.0002). (C–F) Expression of Mkrn3 (C and E) and Kiss1 (D and F), quantified by RT-qPCR, in the MBH (C and D) and POA (E and F) of WT female mice treated with 2 μg of estradiol benzoate (EB)or vehicle at age P11. All mice were sacrificed 24 hours after treatment. The bar graphs show relative mRNA levels in female EB-treated (green bars) mice compared with vehicle-treated (white bars) mice, normalized to levels of endogenous RpL19 mRNA. Mean (±SEM) values are shown for 4–6 mice in each group, with each measurement performed in triplicate. Statistical analysis of effects of EB treatment was by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Asterisks indicate P < 0.0001 for D and P = 0.014 for F.

Interestingly, Mkrn3 mRNA levels in the AVPV followed the same pattern as in the ARC, decreasing after P10 in both male and female WT and hpg mice (Figure 2, A and B, P = 0.0002; ANOVA). This age-dependent change suggests that any influence of Mkrn3 on AVPV function may decrease as puberty approaches, as previously suggested for the ARC.

To investigate more specifically the possibility of estradiol regulation of Mkrn3 expression, we treated WT female mice at P11 with 2 μg estradiol benzoate (EB) (~3 μg per 10 g body weight) or vehicle (sesame oil) subcutaneously and measured Mkrn3 expression 24 hours later in the MBH and preoptic area (POA) region encompassing the AVPV. EB treatment did not alter Mkrn3 mRNA levels in either the MBH or the POA of these mice compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2C). As a positive control for the action of EB, we measured Kiss1 expression in these regions. Kiss1 expression is positively regulated by estradiol in the AVPV of female mice and inhibited by estradiol in the ARC (15, 16). In agreement with these known effects, Kiss1 expression decreased in the MBH and increased in the POA (Figure 2, D and F) following EB treatment (P < 0.0001 for MBH; P = 0.014 for POA), compared with vehicle-treated controls, confirming that the EB treatment was effective. Taken together, these findings support the notion that regulation of Mkrn3 expression in the MBH and POA is a gonadal steroid–independent process.

High Mkrn3 expression in the hypothalamus during early postnatal life. To more comprehensively characterize the distribution of Mkrn3 mRNA in the mouse hypothalamus, we analyzed Mkrn3 mRNA expression by in situ hybridization (ISH) in mice at different postnatal ages (Figure 3A). A high, diffuse level of Mkrn3 expression was detected in the hypothalamus of P1 male (not shown) and female (Figure 3A) mice, with more specific localization of Mkrn3 expression in the ARC and ventromedial nucleus (VMN) of female mice by P10 (Figure 3A). Mkrn3 mRNA levels were markedly decreased by P15 and remained low in the adult, irrespective of the estrogen milieu (i.e., in both ovariectomized and estradiol-replaced mice) (Figure 3A), consistent with our RT-qPCR findings (Figure 2). Mkrn3 mRNA was absent in sections incubated with a sense-strand Mkrn3 probe (Figure 3A). Mkrn3 mRNA was also expressed in the cortex, hippocampus, lateral ventricle (LV), vascular organ of the lamina terminalis (VOLT), median preoptic nucleus (MnPo), AVPV, dorsomedial nucleus of hypothalamus (DMH), posterolateral cortical (PLCo) and posteromedial cortical (PMCo) and accessory basal (BMP) amygdaloid nuclei, premammillary nucleus, ventral part (PMV), and posterior hypothalamic area (PH) (Figure 3B). Within the hypothalamus, Mkrn3 was found to be most highly expressed in the ARC and VMN (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Mkrn3 expression is higher in the hypothalamus and cortex of mice compared with peripheral tissues before puberty onset. (A) Representative photomicrographs showing Mkrn3 expression by in situ hybridization (ISH) in female mice in the caudal hypothalamus. A high, diffuse level of Mkrn3 expression was detected in the hypothalamus of P1 mice, with more specific localization of expression in the ARC and VMN at P10. Expression was reduced by P15 and low in the adult in both ovariectomized (OVX) and estradiol-replaced (E2-replaced) mice. A sense probe did not detect Mkrn3 mRNA. 3V, third ventricle; ARC, arcuate nucleus; VMN, ventromedial nucleus. (B) Schematic representation of the neuroanatomical distribution of Mkrn3 mRNA in the brain of female P10 mice, as assessed by ISH. Red dots indicate areas where Mkrn3 mRNA was detected, darker areas with higher concentrations, and lighter red with relatively low Mkrn3 expression. MnPo, median preoptic nucleus; VOLT, vascular organ of the lamina terminalis; H, hippocampus; DMH, dorsomedial nucleus of hypothalamus; PLCo, posterolateral cortical amygdaloid nucleus; BMP, accessory basal amygdaloid nucleus; PH, posterior hypothalamic area; PMV, premammillary nucleus, ventral part; PMCo, posteromedial cortical amygdaloid nucleus; LV, lateral ventricle. (C) Mkrn3 expression in tissues of P9 male mice. (D–G) Mkrn3 expression in the hypothalamus (D), cortex (E), liver (F), and testes (G) of mice at P9 (white bar) and P90 (blue bar). The bar graphs show the relative change in mRNA levels in different tissues, compared with Mkrn3 levels in the hypothalamus in C and with levels at P9 in D–G. Mean (±SEM) values are shown at each age (n = 3–4 mice per group, with each measurement performed in triplicate). In C, groups with different symbols (†, ‡) are significantly different (P = 0.039), as determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. In D–G, statistical analysis was performed by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Asterisks indicate P = 0.002 in D and P = 0.02 in E.

Mkrn3 is expressed in several tissues in mice (2). To assess Mkrn3 expression in different mouse tissues, we analyzed Mkrn3 mRNA levels in the hypothalamus, cortex, liver, and testes of P9 and P90 mice. At P9, Mkrn3 mRNA levels were higher in the hypothalamus than in the liver and testes (Figure 3C), suggesting an important role of the gene in this region. While levels decreased significantly at P90 in the hypothalamus (P = 0.002) and cortex (P = 0.02) compared with P9, levels remained unchanged by age in the liver and testes (Figure 3, D–G).

Mkrn3 is expressed in Kiss1 neurons in the mouse MBH. To determine if Mkrn3 is expressed in ARC kisspeptin-expressing neurons (Kiss1 neurons), we performed double-labeled fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) studies on the ARC of female mice at P12 and P30 and single-cell RT-PCR at P13. In keeping with our RT-qPCR and ISH results, the number of cells expressing Mkrn3 in the ARC decreased substantially between P12 and P30 (Figure 4, A and B). Although many cells contain Mkrn3 transcripts at P12, Hoechst staining demonstrated that Mkrn3 expression was not detected in all cells but rather limited to a subpopulation of cells (Figure 4, C–E), whose numbers decreased strikingly at P30 (Figure 4, F–H). Double-labeled FISH showed that most ARC Kiss1 neurons, identified by the presence of Kiss1 mRNA, also contained Mkrn3 transcripts at P12 (Figure 4, I and J).

Figure 4 Mkrn3 is coexpressed in Kiss1 neurons in the MBH of mice. (A and B) Double-labeled fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) for Mkrn3 (green) and Kiss1 (magenta) mRNA in the MBH of P12 and P30 female mice. Mkrn3 mRNA was detected in several neurons in the ARC of P12 mice (A), with a decrease in P30 mice (B). Cell nuclei identified by Hoechst staining (blue) compared with Mkrn3 expression of (C–E) P12 and (F–H) P30 mice in higher-magnification views. (I and J) Neurons of P12 mice coexpress Mkrn3 and Kiss1 mRNA. Scale bars: 100 μm (A and B) and 10 μm (I–J and C–H). (K) Representative gel showing Mkrn3 and Kiss1 expression by RT-PCR in individual Kiss1CreGFP cells from the ARC in intact P13 females. The expected sizes for Mkrn3 and Kiss1 are 113 and 120 bp, respectively. RNA extracted from the MBH was used as positive (+, with reverse transcriptase) and negative (–, without reverse transcriptase) controls (TC, tissue control). (L) Bar graphs summarizing the percentage (mean ± SEM) of Kiss1CreGFP neurons (73 neurons from 4 animals) that expressed Kiss1 and Mkrn3 mRNA.

Based on initial findings that Mkrn3 mRNA levels were the highest early postnatally but barely detectable in the POA and MBH of pubertal and adult female mice (Figures 1–4), we focused the single-cell analysis of Kiss1 neurons on 13-day-old mouse pups. Seventy-three Kiss1CreGFP neurons were harvested from the ARC of 13-day-old Kiss1CreGFP female mice (n = 4 animals); 91% expressed Kiss1 mRNA, whereas Mkrn3 mRNA was detected in 25% of the neurons (Figure 4, K and L).

MKRN3 selectively inhibits KISS1 and TAC3 promoter activity. The expression of Mkrn3 in Kiss1 neurons led us to hypothesize that MKRN3 may act by repressing the transcription of genes encoding GnRH stimulatory neuropeptides produced in these neurons, namely KISS1 and/or TAC3 (17–19). To test this hypothesis, we transfected Neuro-2a cells with a pGL2 luciferase vector in which luciferase expression is driven by either the human KISS1 or TAC3 promoter (20), with or without an expression vector encoding human MKRN3. Transfection of either promoter resulted in increased luciferase activity compared with the empty pGL2 vector, and this activity was significantly reduced (~40%–60%) by MKRN3 coexpression (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 MKRN3 inhibits KISS1 and TAC3 promoter activity. Effect of MKRN3 on luciferase activity regulated by the human KISS1 (A), TAC3 (B), and PDYN (C) promoter (p). Effect of short truncated MKRN3 (sMKRN3) on KISS1 (D) and TAC3 (E) promoter activity. Neuro-2a cells were transfected with luciferase reporter constructs containing the 5′ flanking region of the indicated genes, in addition to an expression vector encoding WT MKRN3-HA or MKRN3 mutants. Forty-eight hours later, the cells were harvested and assayed for luciferase activity. Bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 4–6). (A–C) Although WT MRKN3 inhibited KISS1 and TAC3 (P = 0.0056) promoter activity, it did not inhibit PDYN promoter activity. (D and E) A truncated MKRN3 (sMKRN3) with 102 amino acids did not inhibit KISS1 or TAC3 promoter activity. Yellow bars represent the indicated gene promoters only, blue bars represent the indicated gene promoters and cotransfection with MKRN3, pink when both MKRN3 and sMKRN3 were cotransfected, and green when only sMKRN3 was cotransfected. Groups with different symbols (†, ‡, §, #, ¶) are significantly different (P < 0.05), as determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by the Student-Newman-Keuls test.

Next, we determined if MKRN3 was able to repress the promoter activity of other genes implicated in the stimulatory and inhibitory control of puberty. MKRN3 failed to repress transcription of EAP1 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136564DS1), a transcription factor recently shown to increase GnRH expression and to carry loss-of-function mutations in individuals with self-limited delayed puberty (21). MKRN3 also failed to repress the promoter activity of other putative puberty-activating genes (Ttf1 and Vglut2) (Supplemental Figure 1), and puberty-inhibitory genes (PDYN, Viaat1, and Eed) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 1). These data indicate that MKRN3 selectively represses KISS1 and TAC3 promoter activity, suggesting that MKRN3 may act on Kiss1 neurons to reduce kisspeptin and NKB output, ultimately resulting in decreased GnRH secretion.

Most of the MKRN3 mutations identified in patients with CPP are frameshift mutations, resulting in truncated, inactive proteins (10). Using 3′-RACE PCR, we identified in human hypothalamic RNA a variant form of mRNA encoding a truncated form of MKRN3 that lacks the RING finger domain (Supplemental Figure 2). This truncated form (sMKRN3), with 102 amino acids, analogous to the truncated variants encoded by frameshift mutations in MRKN3, was unable to repress KISS1 and TAC3 promoter activity and did not prevent the repressive effect of full-length WT MKRN3 on these promoters (Figure 5, D and E).

MKRN3 missense mutations identified in patients with CPP are predicted to result in loss of function of MKRN3 based on in silico analysis and ab initio modeling (22, 23). We tested the effects of p.C340G, p.R365S, p.F417I, and p.H420Q mutant variants of MKRN3, identified in patients with CPP (4, 22–24), on the ability of MKRN3 to inhibit KISS1 and TAC3 promoter activity. The p.C340G mutation, which compromises the integrity of the RING finger domain by removing a key cysteine residue (Figure 6C), resulted in total loss of the inhibitory effect of MKRN3 on KISS1 and TAC3 promoter activity (Figure 6, A and B). The other mutation of the RING finger domain, p.R365S (Figure 6C), resulted in a significant, though incomplete, reduction in MKRN3 inhibitory activity on both promoters (Figure 6, A and B). In contrast, mutations affecting the C-terminal zinc finger domain downstream from the RING finger domain (p.F417I and p.H420Q, Figure 6C), compromised MKRN3 inhibitory activity either partially (KISS1) or not at all (TAC3) (Figure 6, A and B). These findings indicate that only mutations affecting the RING finger domain, but not those affecting the downstream zinc finger domain, have substantial deleterious effects on MKRN3 transcription-repressive activity.

Figure 6 MKRN3 RING finger mutants lose the ability to inhibit KISS1 and TAC3 promoters. Effect of missense MKRN3 mutations identified in patients with CPP on KISS1 (A) and TAC3 (B) promoter activity. The mutants located in the RING finger domain, p.C340G and p.R365S, lost the ability to inhibit the KISS1 and TAC3 promoters, similarly to WT MKRN3. The mutant located in the zinc finger domain, p.F417I, inhibited the KISS1 and TAC3 promoters at least as effectively as WT MKRN3, while p.H420Q, located in the same domain as F417, inhibited the TAC3 promoter similarly to WT MKRN3 but had compromised ability to inhibit the KISS1 promoter. Yellow bars represent the KISS1 or TAC3 promoter, blue bars represent the KISS1 or TAC3 promoter with cotransfection of MKRN3. Groups with different symbols (†, ‡, §, #, ¶) are significantly different (P < 0.05), as determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Student–Newman–Keuls test. (C) Schematic representation of the makorin ring finger protein encoded by MKRN3 showing the zinc finger domains, which are RNA binding domains, the RING finger domain, responsible for E3 ubiquitin ligase activity, and the specific makorin-type domain. The arrows point to the locations of the missense mutations studied here. Zn, zinc finger; pink circles, cysteine residues in the zinc fingers; green circles, histidine residues in the zinc fingers; blue circles represent the amino acids in the protein. The numbers underneath the schematic indicate amino acid locations in the protein.

To determine if integrity of the RING finger domain and/or the C-terminal zinc finger domain are required for MKRN3 binding to the KISS1 and/or TAC3 promoters, we performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays. The results showed that WT MKRN3 as well as the p.C340G, p.R365S, and p.H420Q mutants were recruited at the same rate to both the KISS1 and TAC3 promoters. In contrast, binding of the p.F417I mutant to both promoters was significantly reduced (Figure 7, A and B). These findings indicate that the RING finger domain is not essential for MKRN3 recruitment to either the KISS1 or the TAC3 promoter.

Figure 7 WT and mutant MKRN3 bind to KISS1 and TAC3 promoters. Association of WT MKRN3 and mutant variants, identified in patients with CPP, with the 5′ promoter region of the KISS1 (A) and TAC3 (B) genes as determined by chromatin immunoprecipitation assay. HEK293T cells were transfected with MKRN3 constructs carrying a 3× hemagglutinin (HA) tag (WT MKRN3 and mutants C340G, R365S, P417I, and H420Q), and the negative control was transfected with a GFP construct devoid of MKRN3. Immunoprecipitation was carried out using anti-HA antibodies. Bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Blue bars represent WT MRKN3. Groups with different symbols (†, ‡, §) are significantly different from one another (P < 0.001), as determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by the Student-Newman-Keuls test.

MKRN3 is a ubiquitin ligase. MKRN3 contains a C3HC4 RING finger motif characteristic of E3 ubiquitin ligases (4). We therefore sought to determine if MKRN3 is a ubiquitin ligase, and if this activity requires the integrity of the RING finger domain, the C-terminal zinc finger domain, or both. A notable feature of RING E3 ubiquitin ligases is that the enzymatic activity of the E3 ligase can be monitored through auto-ubiquitination of the protein in vitro (25). Auto-ubiquitination is the process by which the E3 enzymes catalyze the addition of polyubiquitin to themselves (26).

We took advantage of this property to assess MKRN3 ubiquitinating activity by determining if MKRN3 undergoes auto-ubiquitination by Western blot analysis of HEK293T cells cotransfected with a plasmid encoding MKRN3, and a plasmid encoding ubiquitin. Whole-cell lysates revealed a smear of larger complexes, typical of the pattern shown by polyubiquitinated proteins, suggesting that MKRN3 is auto-ubiquitinated. No bands were detected from untransfected cells (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 MKRN3 undergoes auto-ubiquitination and MKRN3 mutants are less ubiquitinated than WT MKRN3. (A) HEK293T cells were transfected with a plasmid encoding WT MKRN3 (WT), or were untransfected (UT). The membrane was immunoblotted with anti-MKRN3, and with anti–β-actin as control. Whole-cell lysates revealed a smear, typical of the pattern shown by polyubiquitinated proteins. Coexpression of his-ubiquitin with MKRN3 resulted in a smear of larger complexes, corresponding to polyubiquitinated protein. (B and C) HEK293T cells were transfected with empty pcDNA, WT MKRN3, or mutant MKRN3. Immune complexes were precipitated using protein A anti-HA beads and probed with anti-ubiquitin (upper panel) or anti-HA (middle panel); lower panels correspond to whole-cell lysates probed with anti-HA. (B) Transfected cells treated with vehicle. Upper panel: An upper smear is present when immunoblotted with anti-ubiquitin; it is stronger in the lane loaded with protein from cells transfected with WT MKRN3 than with MKRN3 mutants. Middle panel: Immunoblotting with anti-HA shows a main band below 75 kDa in lanes with WT MKRN3 and MKRN3 mutants, likely corresponding to a mature form of MKRN3; a band at 50 kDa was also detected in lysates from both WT and mutant MRKN3, but was significantly weaker in intensity for C340G MKRN3 compared with WT MKRN3 and other mutants. (C) Transfected cells treated with MG132. Upper panel: Probing with anti-ubiquitin results in a smear suggestive of auto-ubiquitination that is stronger with WT MKRN3 compared with the MKRN3 mutants located in the zinc finger, F417I and H420G, and is weakest for the RING finger mutants, C340G and R365S. Middle panel: Probed with anti-HA, protein levels are similar for WT MKRN3 and all mutants. In all, anti–β-actin antibody (bottom panels) was a loading control. WT, WT MKRN3; UT, untransfected cells; MW, molecular weight.

Mutations in MKRN3 reduce cellular protein levels. To determine the effect of the missense mutations p.C340G, p.R365S, p.F417I, and p.H420Q identified in patients with CPP on MKRN3 protein levels and MKRN3-dependent ubiquitination, we transfected plasmids encoding HA-tagged WT or mutant MKRN3 into HEK293T cells. Western blot analysis of cell lysates using an anti-HA antibody showed that WT MKRN3 and all mutants were expressed at similar levels and displayed 2 bands (Figure 8, B and C). Lysates immunoprecipitated with the anti-HA antibody and then probed with the same anti-HA antibody showed similar patterns (Figure 8, B and C). However, in both cases the abundance of the 45-kDa band was markedly reduced for the p.C340G mutant (Figure 8, B and C). Probing the blots with anti-ubiquitin antibodies showed that all mutants, particularly p.C340G and p.R365S, have a reduced signal compared with WT MKRN3, indicating that these mutations impair MKRN3 E3 ubiquitin ligase activity, even with similar levels of immunoprecipitated protein (Figure 8, B and C). Lysates from cells treated with a proteasome inhibitor, MG132, showed the same 2 main bands of 75 and 45 kDa seen in untreated cells. These bands were evident in both whole-cell lysates immunoblotted with an anti-HA antibody (Figure 8C) and lysates immunoprecipitated with an anti-HA antibody and then probed with the same anti-HA antibody (Figure 7C). The abundance of WT MKRN3 and all MKRN3 mutants was increased after 6 hours of MG132 treatment, with high molecular weight forms greatly enhanced (Figure 8C). The smear evident following MG132 treatment was decreased for all MKRN3 mutants compared with WT MKRN3, with a greater decrease for the MKRN3 mutations located in the RING finger domain, p.C340G and p.R365S (Figure 8C), indicating that these mutations are deleterious to MKRN3-dependent ubiquitination.