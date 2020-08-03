Commentary 10.1172/JCI139586

Makorin rings the kisspeptin bell to signal pubertal initiation

Ali Abbara and Waljit S. Dhillo

Section of Endocrinology and Investigative Medicine, Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction, Imperial College London, Hammersmith Hospital, London, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Waljit S. Dhillo, Section of Endocrinology and Investigative Medicine, Imperial College London, 6th Floor, Commonwealth Building, Hammersmith Hospital, Du Cane Road, London, W12 ONN, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.208.383.3242; Email: w.dhillo@imperial.ac.uk.

Find articles by Abbara, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Section of Endocrinology and Investigative Medicine, Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction, Imperial College London, Hammersmith Hospital, London, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Waljit S. Dhillo, Section of Endocrinology and Investigative Medicine, Imperial College London, 6th Floor, Commonwealth Building, Hammersmith Hospital, Du Cane Road, London, W12 ONN, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.208.383.3242; Email: w.dhillo@imperial.ac.uk.

Find articles by Dhillo, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 20, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 8 on August 3, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(8):3957–3960. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139586.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published July 20, 2020 - Version history

The signals maintaining quiescence of the reproductive endocrine axis during childhood before its reawakening at puberty had been enigmatic. Studies in patients with abnormal puberty have illuminated the identity of the signals; kisspeptin has emerged as a major stimulator of puberty, and makorin RING finger protein 3 (MKRN3) as an inhibitory signal that prevents premature initiation of puberty. In this issue of the JCI, Abreu et al. investigated the mechanism by which MKRN3 regulates pubertal onset. The authors found that a reduction in MKRN3 alleviated the constraint on kisspeptin-expressing neurons to allow pubertal initiation, a phenomenon observed across species, including nonhuman primates. Further, the ubiquitinase activity of MKRN3 required its RING finger domain, in order to repress the promoter activity of genes encoding kisspeptin and neurokinin B. These data advance our understanding of the regulation of kisspeptin-expressing neurons by MKRN3 to initiate puberty.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3958 Page 3957 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement