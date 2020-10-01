Prevalence and pathogenicity of autoantibodies in patients with idiopathic CD4 lymphopenia

Patient cohort. We evaluated a cohort of ICL patients referred to the NIH for enrollment in our ICL protocol (NCT 00867269). The participants’ characteristics are shown in Table 1. Briefly, the median age was 51 years (range 20 to 77 years) and there was an even distribution of sex, with 34 women and 38 men. The median CD4+ count was 75 cells/μL and the median CD8+ count was 154 cells/μL. Seventy-one percent had an infectious complication and 31% had an autoimmune diagnosis. Additional detailed patient clinical and laboratory characteristics are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136254DS1). Although at the outset of this project a total of 77 patients were included, 5 patients were excluded in final analyses due to diagnoses that could explain their CD4+ T cell lymphopenia, specifically Crohn’s disease (patient experienced CD4+ recovery to >400 cells/μL after treatment with anti–TNF-α antibody), and mutations in FAS (16), PI3KCD, NF-κB1, or DOCK-8 unveiled after sequencing.

Table 1 Clinical and immunological characteristics of the ICL participants

Measurement of IgG and IgM autoantibodies in ICL patients by autoantigen array. Although lymphopenia has been linked to the development of autoimmunity (11), it is still unknown whether the persistent lymphopenia in ICL patients is associated with elevated levels of autoantibodies. To assess the prevalence of autoantibodies in ICL, we evaluated sera from 51 ICL patients and 25 healthy controls (HCs) using a 124-plex autoantigen microarray for IgG and IgM Abs against clinically relevant autoantigens (19). In order to compare the ICL and HC groups, we calculated the ratio (ICL/HC) of each group mean Ab score for each target (see Methods) and displayed them as 2 volcano plots, for antigens recognized by IgG or IgM (Figure 1A). A ratio of mean Ab scores greater than 2 and with a corrected P value less than 0.0004 (Bonferroni’s correction) identified autoantigens significantly recognized by Abs in the ICL sera. This ICL versus HC comparison showed that the ICL group had significant levels of IgG and IgM Abs against 57 and 39 autoantigens, respectively, while the HC group had none. The top 3 IgG autoantibodies found in ICL sera (Supplemental Table 2) have been previously associated with different autoimmune syndromes, such as anti–threonyl-tRNA synthetase (anti–PL-7), associated with anti-synthetase syndrome (7); anti-myeloperoxidase (anti-MPO), associated with vasculitis (20) and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (21); and anti–muscarinic receptor, associated with Sjögren’s syndrome (22). The top IgM autoantibodies (Supplemental Table 3) targeted collagen VI, small nuclear ribonucleoprotein D1 (SmD1), and fibrinogen S, which have been associated with vasculitis and SLE (23), SLE (24), and rheumatoid arthritis (24), respectively. Out of all the autoantigens recognized by the ICL patients’ sera, 22 (30%) were recognized by both IgG and IgM Abs (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2, pink), including 4 of the top 6 targets mentioned above.

Figure 1 ICL patients have increased prevalence of IgG and IgM autoantibodies compared with healthy controls. Sera from 51 ICL patients and 25 HCs were screened for autoantibodies using a high-throughput 124 autoantigen microarray platform. (A) Volcano plots of the IgG and IgM autoantibodies, on the left and the right, respectively, displaying –log 10 (P value) on the y axis versus log 2 (average Ab score in ICL samples/average Ab score in HC samples) on the x axis. Each circle represents an autoantibody, highlighting in blue (IgG) or green (IgM) the statistically significant positive autoantibodies between the HC and ICL groups, calculated with the nonparametric Mann-Whitney test with Bonferroni’s correction. Only targets having P < 0.05/122 (with 122 being the number of comparisons) were considered significant and are highlighted. (B) Venn diagram showing antigens recognized by both IgG and IgM (pink) vs. by only IgG (blue) or only IgM (green) autoantibodies. (C) Number of autoantibody targets with Z ≥ 4 for HCs and each subgroup of ICL patients. Z scores for each target were calculated as the number of standard deviations the Ab score was above the mean of the HC Ab score for of each target. Group 1 (open circles, n = 22) corresponds to ICL patients without a diagnosed autoimmune disease and without a positive test for a set of clinical autoantibodies. Group 2 (cyan circles, n = 15) corresponds to patients who tested positive for clinical autoantibodies but did not meet clinical criteria for any specific autoimmune diagnosis. Group 3 (blue circles, n = 14) corresponds to patients who had been diagnosed with 1 or more autoimmune disease. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test and Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons.

ICL patients were divided into 3 groups according to their clinical diagnosis of autoimmune disease and presence of clinical autoantibodies: group 1 were patients without a diagnosed autoimmune disease and without any serological evidence of clinical autoantibodies; group 2 were patients seropositive for clinical autoantibodies but not meeting clinical criteria for any specific autoimmune diagnosis; and group 3 patients were diagnosed with one or more autoimmune diseases. Supplemental Figure 1A shows the distribution of these 3 ICL groups within the total 51 patients tested. In order to test next whether the 3 groups of patients displayed different levels of autoreactivities, we quantified the number of targets that each sample recognized at Z ≥ 4. The Z score indicates how many standard deviations (SDs) an individual data point is from the population mean. Figure 1C shows that although each group of ICL patients had more autoantigens targeted by IgG and IgM autoantibodies than HCs, there was no significant difference in the number of antigens recognized by IgG or IgM Abs among the 3 ICL subgroups. Further, supervised hierarchical clustering heatmap analysis based on the 57 and 39 autoantigens recognized by ICL IgG and IgM showed a similar pattern among all the ICL samples, with no obvious subgrouping (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Principal component analysis (PCA) also showed segregation of individual ICL patients from HCs (Adonis paired test P < 0.05), albeit with a few of the ICL patients from the 3 autoimmune groups clustering closer to the HC than to ICL samples (Supplemental Figure 1D). The IgG and IgM autoreactivities found in the ICL group were not driven by individual patients belonging to a specific autoimmunity group (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Overall, these results show that ICL patients have IgG and IgM autoantibodies against more autoantigens than HC individuals, and that the number and specificity of the autoantibodies show heterogeneity not explained by the patient’s clinical autoimmune status.

Measurement of IgG autoantibodies against the human proteome in ICL patients. To investigate autoreactivity of Abs from ICL patients against a broader spectrum of protein targets, we screened sera from 34 ICL patients, evenly distributed among the 3 previously described subgroups 1, 2, and 3 (with 12, 11, and 11 patients per group, respectively), and from 15 age-matched HCs for the presence of IgG Abs using the Thermo Fisher Scientific Human Protein Microarray. This array contains over 9,000 purified full-length human proteins in their native conformations, allowing for the detection of autoantibodies against the entire human proteome. Because of the large heterogeneity observed in the Ab response in this ICL cohort, we proceeded to an individual analysis by calculating and comparing the Z score for each protein in each sample, as previously done on studies with high interpatient heterogeneity (25).

At Z ≥ 1 and Z ≥ 2 the ICL and HC groups were indistinguishable (Supplemental Figure 2A). At Z ≥ 3, ICL patients displayed higher autoreactivity than HCs, with sera from all 34 ICL patients recognizing at least 100 proteins (and around half of the patients recognizing 200), which was not observed in any of the 15 HCs’ sera (Figure 2A). At Z ≥ 4, none of the HC samples displayed autoreactivity, and half of the ICL patients demonstrated autoreactivity against 90 proteins (Figure 2A). Moreover, we accounted for 2,159 reactivities at Z ≥ 4 when combining all the positive autoantibodies from all ICL samples. Most of these reactivities were very strong and persisted after increasing the threshold to Z ≥ 5 (Figure 2A). Therefore, at the stringent threshold of Z ≥ 4, all 34 ICL patients had Abs against a range of 35 to 328 human proteins and the HC individuals had none.

Figure 2 ICL patients have high levels of IgG autoantibodies against a wide range of human proteins. Sera from ICL patients (n = 34) and HCs (n = 15) were screened for the presence of autoantibodies using the Human Protein Microarray v5.2. Sera were incubated on a microarray that displays over 9,000 full-length purified human proteins in their native conformations. Data were batch corrected, filtered for relative fluorescence units (RFUs) >500 for at least 1 sample for each particular protein, and normalized. The Z score for each target was calculated as the number of standard deviations the signal for a specific target had above the mean of the HCs. (A) Proportion of HC (gray) or ICL patients (blue) that had IgG Abs at Z scores ≥3, ≥4, or ≥5. (B) Number of proteins targeted by IgG Abs with Z score ≥4 from individual HC (gray) or patients’ sera grouped according to autoimmune status, as described in Figure 1C. (C) Percentage of participants (HC, gray; ICL, blue) that shared any of the 2,159 targets found at Z ≥ 4. Data were pooled from 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01 by Kruskal-Wallis test and Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons.

We asked whether there was a quantitative difference among the 3 ICL clinical autoimmunity groups. At Z ≥ 4, group 1 ICL patients had slightly fewer targets compared with group 2 but not group 3 (Figure 2B). Despite the clinical diagnosis of autoimmune disease in group 3, the number of targeted proteins in this group was not higher than in the rest of the patients. We next analyzed the complexity of the autoantibody response found in ICL patients at Z ≥ 4 by identifying how many of the 2,159 reactivities were shared among the ICL patients. Figure 2C shows that most of the targets were private (not shared), with the 21 most highly shared ones found in just 21% of the ICL patients and recognizing both intra- and extracellular proteins like UGT3A1 and PDGFβ, respectively, as well as plasma membrane proteins like DKK4 (Supplemental Table 4). A similar dearth of shared targets was also seen at Z ≥ 3 (Supplemental Figure 2B), where we also observed that none of the total 668 targets recognized by the 15 HC samples were shared by even just 2 samples.

To look for possible qualitative differences discriminating between the patients developing autoimmune disease versus those who do not, we analyzed the list of 3,418 targets found at Z ≥ 3 to identify the most common targets found in group 3 that were not present, or were present in just a few patients, in the other 2 groups. We found only 4 targets (LETM1, AASDHPPT, SPRED1, and PRSS33) present in at least 36% of group 3 patients and in a significantly lower percentage of the non–autoimmune disease groups 1 and 2 (Supplemental Table 5). Therefore, despite testing against the whole human proteome, we could not find major quantitative or qualitative differences in target recognition between the ICL patients with and without autoimmune disease, although the 4 antigens mentioned above might be potentially interesting targets for future investigation.

Notwithstanding the lack of shared targets in the ICL group, we asked whether there might be common biochemical pathways and/or specific cells targeted by these broad-spectrum Abs. To test this, we analyzed the list of 2,159 targets found at Z ≥ 4 with Ingenuity Pathway Analysis and found that 2 of the their 4 most significant top upstream regulators were CD3 and TCR (Supplemental Figure 2C), suggesting that perhaps CD3+ T cells were targeted by the ICL autoantibodies. Examples of the 99 targeted proteins found to be expressed by CD3+ T cells were membrane molecules (CD45, IL-7R, CD40L, and CD2), transcription factors (JunB and Gata-3), and secreted proteins (TNF and IL-2). These results confirm that ICL patients have IgG autoantibodies against a multitude of self-antigens and that, even though the majority of these Abs are private, some of them target proteins expressed on CD3+ T cells.

Detection of IgG and IgM Abs against CD3+ T cells in ICL patients. To determine whether the autoantibodies found in ICL sera were specific for T lymphocytes, we developed an in vitro assay to detect autoantibody binding to HC peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). Briefly, HC PBMCs were incubated with sera from HC or ICL patients. Cells were washed and stained for human IgG (or its isotypes) and human IgM. Figure 3A shows representative IgG and IgM staining on HC CD4+ T cells. We tested sera from all 72 ICL patients and observed anti–CD4+ T cell IgG in 22 patients (30%), and anti–CD4+ T cell IgM in 21 patients (29%) (Figure 3B). There was no correlation between IgG and IgM Abs found in individual patients (Figure 3C). We also detected IgG and IgM Abs binding to CD8+ T cells, NK cells, and B cells (Figure 3D), and found less frequent Abs against NK cells and IgM Ab against B cells. There was a strong correlation (r = 0.938, P < 0.0001) between the presence of anti–CD4+ T cell IgG and anti–CD8+ T cell IgG in the same patient’s sera (Figure 3E). This correlation also existed with IgG anti–NK and anti–B cell Abs, but not as strongly (Supplemental Figure 3). These data suggest that the anti–CD4+ T cell Abs might recognize membrane proteins shared by cells of lymphocytic lineage, being the closest relationship between the CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (26) and therefore displaying the strongest correlation.

Figure 3 ICL patients have IgM and IgG Abs specific for membrane proteins expressed on CD3+ T cells and most of the IgG are IgG 1 and IgG 4 isotypes. (A) Left and right histograms are representative examples of IgG and IgM deposition, respectively, caused by sera from ICL patients or HCs (in colors and black, respectively) on HC PBMCs. (B) Summary data representing the ratio of the IgG and IgM MFI of each patient over the MFI average of its experimental HCs. A ratio ≥2 was considered positive Ab deposition. Numbers are the fraction of positive patients for IgG or IgM, in blue and green, respectively. (C) Correlation of IgG vs. IgM autoantibodies specific for CD4+ T cells found in the same patient. Numbers represent the percentages of patients with IgG and/or IgM autoantibodies. (D) IgG (blue) and IgM (green) Abs binding to CD8, NK, or B cells detected in the same way as in B. (E) Correlation of IgG autoantibody specific for CD4+ T cells vs. CD8+ T cells found in the same patient. P and r values were obtained by a 2-tailed Spearman’s correlation. Data in B–E were pooled from 17 independent experiments done on 72 ICL patients and 30 HCs as described in A. (F) IgG subclass distribution of the anti–CD4+ T cell IgG autoantibody found in 22 ICL patients. The 22 patients were further divided based on whether they had anti–CD4+ cell IgM or not, with 7 and 15 patients, respectively. (G) Longitudinal measurements of CD4+ cell counts per μL of blood and anti–CD4+ T cell IgM, IgG, and IgG subclasses sampled over a 3-year period for ICL-18 (left) and ICL-50 (middle) and over a 7-year period for ICL-30 who was treated with rhIL-7 during the first 6 months. Time point 0 is the earliest serum sample we obtained for that particular patient.

Using the same flow-based method, we next identified the IgG subclasses (IgG 1 , IgG 2 , IgG 3 , or IgG 4 ) of the anti–CD4+ T cell Abs. We found that of the 22 patients with anti–CD4+ cell IgG, the majority (n = 17) had IgG 1 (n = 5), IgG 4 (n = 8), or both isotypes (n = 4) (Figure 3F). We next evaluated whether the presence of anti–CD4+ T cell IgM Abs would affect the IgG isotype distribution. Out of the 7 IgG/IgM–double-positive ICL patients, the majority had IgG 1 isotype (n = 4), while of the 15 ICL patients who were anti–CD4+ cell IgG positive but anti–CD4+ cell IgM negative, the predominant IgG subclass was IgG 4 (n = 6) either alone or combined with IgG 1 (n = 4). In summary, IgG 1 and IgG 4 seemed to be the predominant IgG subclasses in this cohort, with a slightly different distribution of the isotypes depending on the presence or absence of anti–CD4+ cell IgM autoantibodies.

We next assessed the stability of these autoantibodies in 20 patients using longitudinal samples spanning between 3 and 7 years. We found that levels of IgG and IgM capable of binding to CD4+ T cells did not fluctuate drastically, as shown in 3 representative examples (Figure 3G). Similarly, the IgG subclasses also remained fairly stable over time. One of the 3 patients (ICL-30) had participated in a previous study, in which ICL patients received IL-7 as an immunotherapeutic agent (27). This patient’s CD4+ cell counts increased to above 300 cells/μL immediately after IL-7 treatment (Figure 3G) despite continuously detectable serum levels of IgG autoantibodies against CD4+ T cells (showing at least a 2-fold shift in mean fluorescence intensity [MFI] compared with HC sera). Seven years after therapy, however, there was an unexplained sudden rise in autoantibodies against CD4+ T cells, in conjunction with a drop in CD4+ counts, suggesting that anti–CD4+ T cell autoantibodies in some cases might potentially play a causative role in CD4 lymphopenia.

Abs against CD4+ T cells in ICL plasma induce ADCC of CD4+ T cells. We have shown that autoantibodies specific for CD4+ T cells are prevalent in ICL patients, but it remained unclear if they are functionally relevant. To test the function of these autoantibodies, we set up an NK ADCC assay, as described in the Methods. Different numbers of IL-2–activated NK cells were incubated with autologous CFSE-labeled HC target PBMCs that were previously incubated with either HC or ICL plasma. IgG Abs, and not IgM, are capable of inducing ADCC, with human IgG 3 and IgG 1 isotypes exhibiting the highest capability (28). We tested plasma from the 22 ICL patients with IgG anti–CD4+ T cell Abs to assess potential induction of ADCC of HC CD4+ T cells. Because the only patient with IgG 3 had also IgG 1 (Figure 3F), we divided the 22 patients into 2 groups, based on the presence or absence of IgG 1 anti–CD4+ cell Ab, which would confer higher or lower, respectively, ADCC activity. In addition, we tested as controls 8 patients without IgG anti–CD4+ Abs, where we did not expect ADCC activity. Figure 4A shows that plasma from 8 ICL patients induced ADCC of HC CD4+ T cells. Six out of these 8 patients belonged to the IgG 1 -positive group, and the other 2 to the IgG 1 -negative group. No ADCC activity was observed in patients without IgG anti–CD4+ cell Abs. Furthermore, IgG depletion from plasma of 4 patients led to loss of ADCC activity, which was recovered by the purified IgG fraction (Figure 4B). These data show that the IgG anti–CD4+ cell Abs found in ICL patients’ plasma (particularly IgG 1 ) can induce NK-dependent cytotoxicity of CD4+ T cells.

Figure 4 Abs found in ICL plasma induce Ab-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) of HC CD4+ T cells. Percentage of HC CD4+ T cells killed by ADCC as described in the Methods. (A) Paired median percentage of killing induced by ICL (closed circles) or by HC (open circles) plasma. Each pair of data represents 1 to 6 independent experiments in which the comparison between ICL and HC was done at a specific effector/target ratio (E/T). Data pooled from 25 independent experiments with E/T ranging between 40 and 60. Bigger and darker blue and orange circles correspond to patients with positive ADCC killing, determined when the subtraction of percentage ICL killing minus percentage HC killing was greater than 20. ICL patients were divided into 3 groups depending on anti-CD4 Ab presence and isotype: Neg. in gray, patients with no IgG Ab; G1neg in blue, patients with any IgG isotype other than IgG1; G1pos in orange, patients with IgG1 isotype. Numbers by the arrows identify the ICL patients with ADCC assays shown in B. **P < 0.01 by a 2-tailed, paired Wilcoxon’s test. (B) Representative experiments showing ADCC of CD4+ T cells induced by the plasma from the 4 patients identified by arrows in A, compared with HC plasma in open circles, at different E/T. We represent average percentage of killing from duplicate wells with their standard deviation. IgG was purified (purif.) from HC or ICL plasma as described in the Methods and it is shown in closed triangles. ADCC by IgG-depleted plasma is shown by dashed lines.

Abs found in ICL sera induce complement deposition and CDC of CD4+ T cells. To further investigate the effector functions of the autoantibodies found in ICL sera, we assessed their ability to activate complement in vitro and induce CDC on HC CD4+ T cells. CDC is induced mostly by IgM and IgG 3 antibodies, although other IgG isotypes can also induce it less efficiently (29). To test for both complement deposition and CDC, we incubated HC PBMCs with either HC or ICL sera as previously done in Figure 3, but this time, after washing the sera away, we further incubated the PBMCs with either normal human sera (to measure C3b deposition on CD4+ T cells by flow) or with rabbit sera (to test for CDC). Figure 5A shows that ICL-9 serum induced high levels of C3b deposition on HC CD4+ T cells and that this deposition was dependent on the presence of total immunoglobulin (Ig). Using this method, we tested sera from all 72 patients, dividing them into 3 groups: patients without anti–CD4+ cell Abs, patients with IgG but not IgM anti–CD4+ cell Abs, and patients with IgM anti–CD4+ cell Abs. We found that 10 out of the 72 (14%) patients’ sera induced complement deposition on healthy CD4+ T cells (Figure 5B) and that the majority of the positive patients (7 out of 10) had IgM autoantibodies. We then tested sera from these 10 patients for their ability to induce CDC and found that 4 of the IgM-positive patients and 1 of the IgM-negative group induced CDC in an Ig-dependent manner, as Ig depletion resulted in the loss of CDC activity (Figure 5C). These data demonstrate that anti-CD4 Abs found in ICL sera, particularly if they are of the IgM isotype, can cause complement deposition and CDC of CD4+ T cells.

Figure 5 Abs against CD4+ T cells from ICL plasma or sera cause complement deposition on, and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) of, CD4+ T cells. (A) Representative staining of C3b deposition induced by ICL-9 plasma (solid magenta), ICL-9 Ig-depleted plasma (dotted magenta), or pooled plasma from 10 HC donors (solid black). (B) C3b deposition induced by ICL sera on HC CD4+ T cells, normalized to the deposition induced by HC sera. We considered a ratio ≥2 (dotted line) positive for complement deposition. Sera samples were categorized into 3 groups based on their anti-CD4 Abs: gray circles, patients with no Abs; blue circles, patients with IgG (and not IgM) Abs; and orange circles, patients with IgM Abs. Number in upper left corner represents the number of patients capable of inducing complement deposition out of the total. Numbers with arrows identify the ICL patients whose sera induced CDC of HC CD4+ T cells shown in C. Data pooled from 17 independent experiments. **P < 0.01 by 2 tailed Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test. (C) CDC induced by ICL sera (blue and orange circles) paired by dashed lines with the CDC obtained by the HC sera (open circles) in the same experiment and with the CDC obtained after Ig depletion (crossed circles). Data were pooled from 3 independent experiments where each of the 10 patients that tested positive for complement deposition shown in B was tested 2 to 3 times. Medians for both ICL and HC are shown. Same color code as in B with bigger and darker circles corresponding to patients with positive CDC, determined when the subtraction of percentage ICL killing minus percentage HC killing was greater than 20. In gray diamonds, a mouse IgG2a anti–human CD4 Ab was used as positive control, with and without Ig depletion.

Interestingly, similar to ICL patients, we observed IgG and IgM anti–CD4+ cell Abs in 2 of the 4 patients that, after enrollment and evaluation in our ICL protocol, were identified to have genetic mutations known to cause primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs) (Supplemental Figure 4A). And again, similar to ICL patients, the serum from the patient with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase δ syndrome that had IgM Abs was able to induce complement deposition on CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). These data suggest that our findings of autoantibodies in ICL patients might also be relevant to other diseases with lymphopenia.

CD4+ T cells from ICL patients show evidence of in vivo classical complement activation. To seek evidence of potential in vivo complement activity targeting CD4+ T cells, we analyzed PBMCs from ICL patients directly ex vivo by flow cytometry, without any further incubation or stimulation. We stained these PBMCs with 3 complement protein fragments (C3b, C1q, and C4c) that under normal conditions should not be present in the membrane of CD4+ T cells. C3b is a fragment of C3 that is cleaved during the activation of any of the 3 complement pathways (classical, lectin, and alternative). C1q is a fragment obtained after cleavage of C1 protein characteristic of the classical complement pathway and C4c is a fragment of C4 protein cleaved during the activation of lectin or classical complement pathways (30, 31). Staining for the 3 fragments allowed us to first, explore whether there is in vivo complement deposition on CD4+ T cells from ICL patients and second, which complement pathway is being triggered. We found that 10 out of 72 (14%) ICL patients had complement deposition on their CD4+ T cells (Figure 6A), with all 10 staining for both C3b and C1q, identifying the classical pathway as the one being triggered in vivo. This conclusion was further supported by the finding of C4c deposition with a similar intensity as C1q (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, HC CD4+ T cells and the rest of the ICL patients (see ICL-34 as an example) displayed negligible C3b or C1q deposition (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 CD4+ T cells from ICL patients show evidence of in vivo classical complement activation. (A) Staining for C1q and C3b on CD4+ T cells from 11 ICL PBMCs and 2 representative HCs directly ex vivo without any further incubation or manipulation. Patient ICL-34 was included as an additional negative control, representing a staining profile similar to the rest of the negative ICL patients. Numbers in the quadrants represent the percentage of positive cells out of the CD4+ T cell gate. (B) MFI of complement inhibitor CD59 on CD4+ T cells from HCs (gray), and ICL patients without (green) and with (pink) complement (C) deposition as shown in A. (C) Classical complement activity (represented as CH 50 ) remaining in the sera of HCs (gray), and ICL patients without (green) and with (pink) ex vivo complement (C) deposition. In B and C, the complement-positive patients are the same ones shown in A. Circles represent individual donors and the horizontal lines the median value for each group. *P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction.

We next tested whether the complement deposition observed on the CD4+ T cells from the 10 ICL patients could be attributed to a lack or diminished expression of the complement inhibitory proteins CD55 and CD59. These proteins are ubiquitously expressed on cell membranes to protect them from complement activation directed against pathogens by inhibiting either the C3 convertase (CD55) or the formation of the membrane attack complex (MAC) (CD59) (32–34). We found a slight upregulation of the complement inhibitor CD59 on CD4+ T cells from the 10 ICL patients with in vivo complement deposition compared with the rest of the patients or the HCs (Figure 6B), suggesting a cellular compensatory mechanism that protects the CD4+ T cells from CDC. There was no difference in the expression level of complement inhibitor CD55 (Supplemental Figure 5B). Looking for additional evidence of in vivo complement activation, we next measured circulating immune complexes (CICs) binding C1q or C3d, complement proteins C1q, C5a, and C9, and 50% hemolytic complement (CH 50 ) equivalent enzyme immune assay (Eq EIA) in the sera or plasma of ICL patients (Supplemental Table 6). We found that the 10 patients with complement deposition on their CD4+ T cells had significantly lower classical complement activity CH 50 Eq EIA remaining in their sera (Figure 6C). These data suggest that the presence of autoantibodies against CD4+ T cells triggers the classical complement pathway in vivo on CD4+ T cells in a proportion of ICL patients.

The presence of ADCC or complement-inducing anti-CD4 Abs is associated with severe CD4 lymphopenia. We found a significant overlap between the 10 patients that displayed complement deposition on their CD4+ T cells ex vivo and the ones whose sera induced in vitro complement deposition on HC CD4+ T cells, but not with the group of patients whose plasma induced ADCC (Supplemental Figure 6A). To determine the relationship among all the different phenotypes, we summarized in a table the data obtained on anti–CD4+ cell Abs, their ADCC or complement function, as well as the degree of CD4 lymphopenia and autoimmunity status at an individual level (Supplemental Figure 6B). We found no association between the presence of Abs against CD4+ T cells (in green), or the presence of Abs with ADCC or complement activity (in orange), or degree of CD4 lymphopenia (in red), and the clinical autoimmune status of the patient. There seemed to be, however, a correlation between ADCC/complement-inducing Abs and a higher degree of lymphopenia that we further analyzed. In order to quantify this correlation, we divided the patients into 2 groups based on their blood CD4+ cell count: a moderate lymphopenia group, with CD4+ count equal to or above the cohort median of 75 cells/μL; and a severe lymphopenia group, with CD4+ count less than 75 cells/μL. We did not find difference in prevalence of anti-CD4 Abs (IgG or IgM) between the 2 groups (Figure 7A), suggesting that the mere presence of anti–CD4+ cell Abs is not associated with the degree of lymphopenia. We then evaluated the association between the presence of ADCC or complement-inducing anti–CD4+ cell Abs and the degree of lymphopenia. We found a higher proportion of patients with functional autoantibodies in the more severely lymphopenic group (Figure 7B). Indeed, patients with these Abs were almost 6 times more likely to have profound lymphopenia compared with patients without them (odds ratio 5.71, CI 1.78–17.14, P < 0.01). These data suggest a robust association between ADCC/complement-inducing anti–CD4+ T cell Abs and CD4 lymphopenia.