Expanding mechanistic insights into the pathogenesis of idiopathic CD4+ T cell lymphocytopenia

Commentary 10.1172/JCI141717

1 Division of Allergy and Immunology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Idiopathic CD4+ T cell lymphocytopenia (ICL) is a heterogeneous syndrome presenting with persistent CD4+ T cell lymphopenia of unknown origin, and opportunistic infections in some patients. The underlying pathogenesis and appropriate management remain understudied. In this issue of the JCI, Perez-Diez and Wong et al. assessed the prevalence of autoantibodies from the sera of 51 adult ICL patients (out of a cohort of 72). Some patients showed high levels of IgG and IgM autoantibodies against numerous autoantigens, and some autoantibodies were specific for lymphocytes. The researchers implicate these autoantibodies as a possible pathogenic mechanism responsible for the reduction in circulating CD4+ T cells. This study goes beyond defining a mechanism in a complex, poorly defined disease; it also brings a renewed focus on ICL that will likely result in improved diagnostic evaluation and treatment.

