Commentary 10.1172/JCI141717

Expanding mechanistic insights into the pathogenesis of idiopathic CD4+ T cell lymphocytopenia

Jose S. Campos,1,2 Sarah E. Henrickson,1,2 and Roshini S. Abraham3

1Division of Allergy and Immunology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

2Institute for Immunology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

3Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA.

Address correspondence to: Roshini S. Abraham, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio 43205, USA. Phone: 614.722.5329; Email: roshini.abraham@nationwidechildrens.org.

First published August 31, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 10 on October 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(10):5105–5108. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141717.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published August 31, 2020 - Version history

Idiopathic CD4+ T cell lymphocytopenia (ICL) is a heterogeneous syndrome presenting with persistent CD4+ T cell lymphopenia of unknown origin, and opportunistic infections in some patients. The underlying pathogenesis and appropriate management remain understudied. In this issue of the JCI, Perez-Diez and Wong et al. assessed the prevalence of autoantibodies from the sera of 51 adult ICL patients (out of a cohort of 72). Some patients showed high levels of IgG and IgM autoantibodies against numerous autoantigens, and some autoantibodies were specific for lymphocytes. The researchers implicate these autoantibodies as a possible pathogenic mechanism responsible for the reduction in circulating CD4+ T cells. This study goes beyond defining a mechanism in a complex, poorly defined disease; it also brings a renewed focus on ICL that will likely result in improved diagnostic evaluation and treatment.

