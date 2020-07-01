Review Series 10.1172/JCI136223

Dormancy in Cryptococcus neoformans: 60 years of accumulating evidence

Alexandre Alanio1,2,3

1Laboratoire de Parasitologie-Mycologie, Groupe Hospitalier Saint-Louis-Lariboisière-Fernand-Widal, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), Paris, France.

2Molecular Mycology Unit, CNRS UMR 2000, National Reference Center for Invasive Mycoses and Antifungals (NRCMA), Institut Pasteur, Paris, France.

3Université de Paris, Paris, France.

Address correspondence to: Alexandre Alanio, Molecular Mycology Unit, Institut Pasteur, 25-28 rue du Dr Roux, 75724 Paris CEDEX 15, France. Phone: 33.1406.13255; Email: alexandre.alanio@pasteur.fr.

First published June 2, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 7 on July 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(7):3353–3360. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136223.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 2, 2020 - Version history

Cryptococcus neoformans is an opportunistic yeast that is present worldwide and interacts with various organisms. In humans, it is responsible for cryptococcosis, a deadly invasive fungal infection that represents around 220,000 cases per year worldwide. Starting from the natural history of the disease in humans, there is accumulating evidence on the capacity of this organism to enter dormancy. In response to the harsh host environment, the yeast is able to adapt dramatically and escape the vigilance of the host’s immune cells to survive. Indeed, the yeast exposed to the host takes on pleiotropic phenotypes, enabling the generation of populations in heterogeneous states, including dormancy, to eventually survive at low metabolic cost and revive in favorable conditions. The concept of dormancy has been validated in C. neoformans from both epidemiological and genotyping data, and more recently from the biological point of view with the characterization of dormancy through the description of viable but nonculturable cells.

Advertisement